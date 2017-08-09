Great entries for Newbury’s Dubai Duty Free Mill Reef Stakes

Posted by on Wednesday, August 9, 2017 · Leave a Comment 

The exciting G2 Dubai Duty Free Mill Reef Stakes has received 67 entries for its 2017 renewal, staged at Newbury Racecourse on Saturday, September 23, day two of the Dubai Duty Free International Weekend.

 

Run in honour of the great 1971 Derby winner Mill Reef, the six-furlong contest for two-year-olds boasts an outstanding roll of honour.

 

The last two renewals have been won by Ribchester (2015) and Harry Angel (2016). Ribchester has gone on to win three G1 contests, including the Al Shaqab Lockinge Stakes at Newbury this year.

 

Harry Angel, who recently captured the G1 Darley July Cup at Newmarket and is a serious contender to be crowned this season’s champion sprinter, won decisively last year. His sire, Dark Angel, was successful himself in the Dubai Duty Free Mill Reef Stakes in 2007.

 

Among this year’s entries for the £75,000 race are several juveniles who have already triumphed in Pattern races, including last week’s G2 Richmond Stakes scorer Barraquero (Brian Meehan) and Beckford (Gordon Elliott IRE), successful in the G2 Railway Stakes at the Curragh on July 1.

 

Cardsharp (Mark Johnston) finished third behind Barraquero in the Richmond Stakes at Goodwood last week, having previously captured the G2 July Stakes at Newmarket, while Unfortunately (Karl Burke) won the G2 Prix Robert Papin at Maisons-Laffitte on July 23.

 

Burke, successful in this contest with Lord Shanakill (2008) and Toocoolforschool (2014), has four entries who also include Havana Grey, winner of the G3 Molecomb Stakes over five furlongs at Goodwood last week.

 

The Dubai Duty Free Mill Reef Stakes is one of the few Pattern races not to have been landed by Ireland’s multiple champion Flat trainer Aidan O’Brien. The master of Ballydoyle has seven entries in 2017, headed by Sioux Nation, last seen out when taking the G2 Norfolk Stakes over five furlongs at Royal Ascot on June 22. Other O’Brien-trained contenders include G2 July Stakes runner-up U S Navy Flag, G3-winning filly Actress and eye-catching maiden winner Battle Of Jericho.

 

Newmarket handler James Tate has two entries, headed by last week’s G3 Molecomb Stakes runner-up Invincible Army, and both are being considered for the Dubai Duty Free Mill Reef Stakes.

 

Invincible Army had previously done all his racing over six furlongs, taking a novice contest impressively by five lengths on his second start at Newmarket in June before finishing fourth over the same course and distance in the G2 July Stakes on July 13.

 

Tate’s other entry Hey Gaman was last of 12 in that same contest won by Cardsharp, but bounced back on softer ground with an easy five-length success over Roussel (Charlie Appleby) in a conditions race at Newmarket on July 29.
Tate said: “Fortunately, Invincible Army has come out of Goodwood really well because we don’t think he likes soft ground.

 

“We tried him on it because at the moment there doesn’t seem to be anything other than soft ground, and we thought six furlongs on testing ground would stretch his stamina.
“We were perfectly satisfied with the run but would like to think that he will be better back on fast ground over six furlongs.

 

“We are hoping to go to the Gimcrack next with Invincible Army granted decent ground. The timing of that race later this month fits in well.
“Hey Gaman is great after his win the other week. We think the key to him is that he likes soft ground, hence why his form is basically last, first, last, first in his last four races. If it rains, he is a very useful animal but if it does not, he is no good.

 

“We will have him entered in all the big races over six furlongs and seven furlongs – he has more stamina than Invincible Army – and if it rains, he will be there.”

 

Last year’s winning trainer, Lambourn-based Clive Cox, has four entries to choose from including Goodwood maiden victor Snazzy Jazzy.

 

The six Godolphin-owned entries include Sounds And Silence and Roussel, who were first and second in the Listed Windsor Castle Stakes over five furlongs at Royal Ascot.

 

The two-day Dubai Duty Free International Weekend takes place at Newbury on Friday and Saturday, September 22 and 23.

 

Other highlights at the Dubai Duty Free International Weekend include the £60,000 Dubai Duty Free Legacy Cup over 11 furlongs, the five-furlong £65,000 Dubai International Airport World Trophy and the £75,000 Dubai Duty Free Handicap over 10 furlongs.

 

The next racing at Newbury Racecourse is on Friday and Saturday, August 18 and 19. Saturday, August 19 is Betfred Ladies Day, with Olly Murs playing live after racing, and admission tickets are now sold out, though restaurant bookings are still being taken.

 

The Dubai Duty Free Mill Reef Stakes

Group 2, £75,000 total prize fund. Six furlongs, Saturday, September 23. For two-year-olds only. Weights: colts and geldings 9st 1lb, fillies 8st 12lb. Penalties: a winner of a G1 or G2 race 3lb. Entries closed August 8 (67 entries), scratchings deadline September 5, five-day confirmations September 18, final declarations September 21.

 

Horse Owner Trainer
ACTRESS (IRE) Michael Tabor, Derrick Smith & Sue Magnier Aidan O’Brien IRE
AL MUSTASHAR (IRE) Godolphin Saeed bin Suroor
ANOTHER BATT (IRE) Excel Racing (Another Batt) George Scott
AQABAH (USA) Godolphin Charlie Appleby
BAKHT KHAN (IRE) K&J Bloodstock Ltd & Partner Kevin Ryan
BARRAQUERO (IRE) Manton Thoroughbreds II Brian Meehan
BATTLE OF JERICHO (USA) Michael Tabor, Derrick Smith & Sue Magnier Aidan O’Brien IRE
BEATBOX RHYTHM (IRE) John Dance Karl Burke
BECKFORD Newtown Anner Stud Farm Gordon Elliott IRE
BULLINGTON BANDIT (IRE) Bryan Hirst & Jane Chapple-Hyam Jane Chapple-Hyam
CARDSHARP Sheikh Hamdan Bin Mohammed Al Maktoum Mark Johnston
DALI (USA) Sue Magnier, Michael Tabor & Derrick Smith Aidan O’Brien IRE
DARK POOL (IRE) Straight To Victory Syndicate Darren Bunyan IRE
DE BRUYNE HORSE Middleham Park Racing LXV & K Sohi Richard Hannon
DECLARATIONOFPEACE (USA) Sue Magnier, Michael Tabor & Derrick Smith Aidan O’Brien IRE
DIAMOND SET Russell Jones & David Lowe Tom Dascombe
ELARQAM Hamdan Al Maktoum Mark Johnston
ENJAZAAT Hamdan Al Maktoum Owen Burrows
EQUILATERAL Khalid Abdullah Charles Hills
ETEFAAQ (IRE) Al Shaqab Racing Richard Hannon
GRAND KOONTA (IRE) China Horse Club International Limited Clive Cox
GREEN FORTUNE Saleh Al Homaizi & Imad Al Sagar William Haggas
HAVANA GREY Global Racing Club & Mrs E Burke Karl Burke
HEADWAY The Royal Ascot Racing Club William Haggas
HELVETIAN Box 41 Mick Channon
HEY GAMAN Sultan Ali James Tate
HEY JONESY (IRE) Pallister Racing Kevin Ryan
HUMBLE GRATITUDE Hubert Strecker & Elaine Burke Karl Burke
IMPERIAL PAST Godolphin Charlie Appleby
INVINCIBLE ARMY (IRE) Saeed Manana James Tate
JAMES GARFIELD (IRE) Bill & Tim Gredley George Scott
KODITIME (IRE) Martin McHale & Partner Clive Cox
LANSKY (IRE) Phoenix Thoroughbred Limited Jeremy Noseda
LAST VOYAGE (USA) Godolphin Charlie Appleby
LUIS FERNANDEZ (USA) Mrs R G Hillen Kevin Ryan
MADELINE (IRE) Sheikh Mohammed Obaid Al Maktoum Roger Varian
MAGICAL RIDE Gordon Li David Elsworth
MOUNT WELLINGTON (IRE) Derrick Smith, Sue Magnier, Michael Tabor Aidan O’Brien IRE
NATURAL (IRE) Qatar Racing Limited Richard Hannon
NEBO (IRE) Julie and David Martin Charles Hills
NO I’M EASY (IRE) The Groundhog Day Partnership Tom Dascombe
NOBLEMAN’S NEST Mrs P Good Simon Crisford
NYALETI (IRE) 3 Batterhams and a Reay Mark Johnston
ONE MINUTE (IRE) Abdulla Al Mansoori William Haggas
PRESTBURY PARK (USA) Sheikh Hamdan Bin Mohammed Al Maktoum Mark Johnston
PRETTY BABY (IRE) Sheikh Rashid Dalmook Al Maktoum William Haggas
REBEL STREAK Jeff Smith Andrew Balding
REGULATOR (IRE) Cheveley Park Stud Richard Fahey
REWAAYAT Hamdan Al Maktoum Charles Hills
ROMANISED (IRE) Robert Ng Ken Condon IRE
ROUSSEL (IRE) Godolphin Charlie Appleby
SAVALAS (IRE) Angie Bailey Kevin Ryan
SIOUX NATION (USA) Michael Tabor, Derrick Smith & Sue Magnier Aidan O’Brien IRE
SNAZZY JAZZY (IRE) Olive Shaw Clive Cox
SOUND AND SILENCE Godolphin Charlie Appleby
SPEAK IN COLOURS Scuderia Archi Romani Marco Botti
STAXTON Ontoawinner 10 & Partner Tim Easterby
STORMBRINGER Charles Wentworth Kevin Ryan
STRATEGIST (IRE) The Queen William Haggas
TAKE ME WITH YOU (USA) Phoenix Thoroughbred Limited Jeremy Noseda
TATHMEEN (IRE) Hamdan Al Maktoum Richard Hannon
THECHILDREN’STRUST (IRE) Ashley Head Gary Moore
THREADING (IRE) Sheikh Hamdan Bin Mohammed Al Maktoum Mark Johnston
TO WAFIJ (IRE) Sheikh Ahmed Al Maktoum Roger Varian
TWO WEEKS Apple Tree Stud Clive Cox
U S NAVY FLAG (USA) Derrick Smith, Sue Magnier, Michael Tabor Aidan O’Brien IRE
UNFORTUNATELY (IRE) J Laughton & Elaine Burke Karl Burke

67 entries

10 Irish-trained 

Did you like this? Share it:

Filed under Newbury, Racenews Live · Tagged with

Leave A Comment

© 2017 Racenews · One Bird Design · RSS Feed · Log in