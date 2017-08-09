Great entries for Newbury’s Dubai Duty Free Mill Reef Stakes Posted by racenews on Wednesday, August 9, 2017 · Leave a Comment

The exciting G2 Dubai Duty Free Mill Reef Stakes has received 67 entries for its 2017 renewal, staged at Newbury Racecourse on Saturday, September 23, day two of the Dubai Duty Free International Weekend.

Run in honour of the great 1971 Derby winner Mill Reef, the six-furlong contest for two-year-olds boasts an outstanding roll of honour.

The last two renewals have been won by Ribchester (2015) and Harry Angel (2016). Ribchester has gone on to win three G1 contests, including the Al Shaqab Lockinge Stakes at Newbury this year.

Harry Angel, who recently captured the G1 Darley July Cup at Newmarket and is a serious contender to be crowned this season’s champion sprinter, won decisively last year. His sire, Dark Angel, was successful himself in the Dubai Duty Free Mill Reef Stakes in 2007.

Among this year’s entries for the £75,000 race are several juveniles who have already triumphed in Pattern races, including last week’s G2 Richmond Stakes scorer Barraquero (Brian Meehan) and Beckford (Gordon Elliott IRE), successful in the G2 Railway Stakes at the Curragh on July 1.

Cardsharp (Mark Johnston) finished third behind Barraquero in the Richmond Stakes at Goodwood last week, having previously captured the G2 July Stakes at Newmarket, while Unfortunately (Karl Burke) won the G2 Prix Robert Papin at Maisons-Laffitte on July 23.

Burke, successful in this contest with Lord Shanakill (2008) and Toocoolforschool (2014), has four entries who also include Havana Grey, winner of the G3 Molecomb Stakes over five furlongs at Goodwood last week.

The Dubai Duty Free Mill Reef Stakes is one of the few Pattern races not to have been landed by Ireland’s multiple champion Flat trainer Aidan O’Brien. The master of Ballydoyle has seven entries in 2017, headed by Sioux Nation, last seen out when taking the G2 Norfolk Stakes over five furlongs at Royal Ascot on June 22. Other O’Brien-trained contenders include G2 July Stakes runner-up U S Navy Flag, G3-winning filly Actress and eye-catching maiden winner Battle Of Jericho.

Newmarket handler James Tate has two entries, headed by last week’s G3 Molecomb Stakes runner-up Invincible Army, and both are being considered for the Dubai Duty Free Mill Reef Stakes.

Invincible Army had previously done all his racing over six furlongs, taking a novice contest impressively by five lengths on his second start at Newmarket in June before finishing fourth over the same course and distance in the G2 July Stakes on July 13.

Tate’s other entry Hey Gaman was last of 12 in that same contest won by Cardsharp, but bounced back on softer ground with an easy five-length success over Roussel (Charlie Appleby) in a conditions race at Newmarket on July 29.

Tate said: “Fortunately, Invincible Army has come out of Goodwood really well because we don’t think he likes soft ground.

“We tried him on it because at the moment there doesn’t seem to be anything other than soft ground, and we thought six furlongs on testing ground would stretch his stamina.

“We were perfectly satisfied with the run but would like to think that he will be better back on fast ground over six furlongs.

“We are hoping to go to the Gimcrack next with Invincible Army granted decent ground. The timing of that race later this month fits in well.

“Hey Gaman is great after his win the other week. We think the key to him is that he likes soft ground, hence why his form is basically last, first, last, first in his last four races. If it rains, he is a very useful animal but if it does not, he is no good.

“We will have him entered in all the big races over six furlongs and seven furlongs – he has more stamina than Invincible Army – and if it rains, he will be there.”

Last year’s winning trainer, Lambourn-based Clive Cox, has four entries to choose from including Goodwood maiden victor Snazzy Jazzy.

The six Godolphin-owned entries include Sounds And Silence and Roussel, who were first and second in the Listed Windsor Castle Stakes over five furlongs at Royal Ascot.

The two-day Dubai Duty Free International Weekend takes place at Newbury on Friday and Saturday, September 22 and 23.

Other highlights at the Dubai Duty Free International Weekend include the £60,000 Dubai Duty Free Legacy Cup over 11 furlongs, the five-furlong £65,000 Dubai International Airport World Trophy and the £75,000 Dubai Duty Free Handicap over 10 furlongs.

The next racing at Newbury Racecourse is on Friday and Saturday, August 18 and 19. Saturday, August 19 is Betfred Ladies Day, with Olly Murs playing live after racing, and admission tickets are now sold out, though restaurant bookings are still being taken.

The Dubai Duty Free Mill Reef Stakes

Group 2, £75,000 total prize fund. Six furlongs, Saturday, September 23. For two-year-olds only. Weights: colts and geldings 9st 1lb, fillies 8st 12lb. Penalties: a winner of a G1 or G2 race 3lb. Entries closed August 8 (67 entries), scratchings deadline September 5, five-day confirmations September 18, final declarations September 21.

Horse Owner Trainer ACTRESS (IRE) Michael Tabor, Derrick Smith & Sue Magnier Aidan O’Brien IRE AL MUSTASHAR (IRE) Godolphin Saeed bin Suroor ANOTHER BATT (IRE) Excel Racing (Another Batt) George Scott AQABAH (USA) Godolphin Charlie Appleby BAKHT KHAN (IRE) K&J Bloodstock Ltd & Partner Kevin Ryan BARRAQUERO (IRE) Manton Thoroughbreds II Brian Meehan BATTLE OF JERICHO (USA) Michael Tabor, Derrick Smith & Sue Magnier Aidan O’Brien IRE BEATBOX RHYTHM (IRE) John Dance Karl Burke BECKFORD Newtown Anner Stud Farm Gordon Elliott IRE BULLINGTON BANDIT (IRE) Bryan Hirst & Jane Chapple-Hyam Jane Chapple-Hyam CARDSHARP Sheikh Hamdan Bin Mohammed Al Maktoum Mark Johnston DALI (USA) Sue Magnier, Michael Tabor & Derrick Smith Aidan O’Brien IRE DARK POOL (IRE) Straight To Victory Syndicate Darren Bunyan IRE DE BRUYNE HORSE Middleham Park Racing LXV & K Sohi Richard Hannon DECLARATIONOFPEACE (USA) Sue Magnier, Michael Tabor & Derrick Smith Aidan O’Brien IRE DIAMOND SET Russell Jones & David Lowe Tom Dascombe ELARQAM Hamdan Al Maktoum Mark Johnston ENJAZAAT Hamdan Al Maktoum Owen Burrows EQUILATERAL Khalid Abdullah Charles Hills ETEFAAQ (IRE) Al Shaqab Racing Richard Hannon GRAND KOONTA (IRE) China Horse Club International Limited Clive Cox GREEN FORTUNE Saleh Al Homaizi & Imad Al Sagar William Haggas HAVANA GREY Global Racing Club & Mrs E Burke Karl Burke HEADWAY The Royal Ascot Racing Club William Haggas HELVETIAN Box 41 Mick Channon HEY GAMAN Sultan Ali James Tate HEY JONESY (IRE) Pallister Racing Kevin Ryan HUMBLE GRATITUDE Hubert Strecker & Elaine Burke Karl Burke IMPERIAL PAST Godolphin Charlie Appleby INVINCIBLE ARMY (IRE) Saeed Manana James Tate JAMES GARFIELD (IRE) Bill & Tim Gredley George Scott KODITIME (IRE) Martin McHale & Partner Clive Cox LANSKY (IRE) Phoenix Thoroughbred Limited Jeremy Noseda LAST VOYAGE (USA) Godolphin Charlie Appleby LUIS FERNANDEZ (USA) Mrs R G Hillen Kevin Ryan MADELINE (IRE) Sheikh Mohammed Obaid Al Maktoum Roger Varian MAGICAL RIDE Gordon Li David Elsworth MOUNT WELLINGTON (IRE) Derrick Smith, Sue Magnier, Michael Tabor Aidan O’Brien IRE NATURAL (IRE) Qatar Racing Limited Richard Hannon NEBO (IRE) Julie and David Martin Charles Hills NO I’M EASY (IRE) The Groundhog Day Partnership Tom Dascombe NOBLEMAN’S NEST Mrs P Good Simon Crisford NYALETI (IRE) 3 Batterhams and a Reay Mark Johnston ONE MINUTE (IRE) Abdulla Al Mansoori William Haggas PRESTBURY PARK (USA) Sheikh Hamdan Bin Mohammed Al Maktoum Mark Johnston PRETTY BABY (IRE) Sheikh Rashid Dalmook Al Maktoum William Haggas REBEL STREAK Jeff Smith Andrew Balding REGULATOR (IRE) Cheveley Park Stud Richard Fahey REWAAYAT Hamdan Al Maktoum Charles Hills ROMANISED (IRE) Robert Ng Ken Condon IRE ROUSSEL (IRE) Godolphin Charlie Appleby SAVALAS (IRE) Angie Bailey Kevin Ryan SIOUX NATION (USA) Michael Tabor, Derrick Smith & Sue Magnier Aidan O’Brien IRE SNAZZY JAZZY (IRE) Olive Shaw Clive Cox SOUND AND SILENCE Godolphin Charlie Appleby SPEAK IN COLOURS Scuderia Archi Romani Marco Botti STAXTON Ontoawinner 10 & Partner Tim Easterby STORMBRINGER Charles Wentworth Kevin Ryan STRATEGIST (IRE) The Queen William Haggas TAKE ME WITH YOU (USA) Phoenix Thoroughbred Limited Jeremy Noseda TATHMEEN (IRE) Hamdan Al Maktoum Richard Hannon THECHILDREN’STRUST (IRE) Ashley Head Gary Moore THREADING (IRE) Sheikh Hamdan Bin Mohammed Al Maktoum Mark Johnston TO WAFIJ (IRE) Sheikh Ahmed Al Maktoum Roger Varian TWO WEEKS Apple Tree Stud Clive Cox U S NAVY FLAG (USA) Derrick Smith, Sue Magnier, Michael Tabor Aidan O’Brien IRE UNFORTUNATELY (IRE) J Laughton & Elaine Burke Karl Burke

67 entries

10 Irish-trained