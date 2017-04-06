Grand Opening Day 2017 – all the news Posted by racenews on Thursday, April 6, 2017 · Leave a Comment

RANDOX HEALTH GRAND NATIONAL FESTIVAL 2017 RACENEWS RACECOURSE SERVICE AINTREE, GRAND OPENING DAY, THURSDAY, APRIL 6 The 2017 Randox Health Grand National – Declared runners Grade 3 handicap chase, £1 million total prize fund. Aintree, 5.15pm Saturday, April 8, 2017. 4m 2f 74yds over the Grand National fences. For seven-year-olds and upwards who, up to and including March 20 have been placed first, second, third or fourth in a steeple chase with an official distance description of’ two miles seven and a half furlongs’ or more and which are allotted a rating of 120 or more by the BHA Head of Handicapping following a review of the horses entered and after taking account of races run up to and including February 12. Horses which are not qualified for a rating in Great Britain or Ireland at closing may also be entered. Such horses may be eligible for a weight providing the Handicapper is satisfied that the horse’s racecourse performances up to and including February 12would merit a minimum rating of 120. To qualify, horses must have run at least three times in chases run under the Rules of Racing of the same Recognised Racing Authority up to and including February 12. At the Handicapper’s discretion, such horses may be allocated a rating. The decision of the BHA Head of Handicapping shall be final. Entries closes January 31, entries revealed February 1 (110 entries, Otago Trial (IRE) subsequently scratched), weights revealed February 14, first scratchings deadline February 28 (95 remained), second scratchings deadline March 21 (79 remained), five-day confirmations April 3 (70 confirmations), final declarations 10am April 6. Maximum field of 40 plus four reserves. Horse Age Wgt Owner Trainer/Jockey 1) THE LAST SAMURI (IRE) 9 11-10 Paul & Clare Rooney Kim Bailey/David Bass 2) MORE OF THAT (IRE) 9 11-06 J P McManus Jonjo O’Neill/Barry Geraghty 3) SHANTOU FLYER (IRE) 7 11-05 Carl Hinchy Rebecca Curtis/Jonathan Moore 4) PERFECT CANDIDATE (IRE) 10 11-05 ISL Recruitment Fergal O’Brien/Paddy Brennan 5) SAPHIR DU RHEU (FR) 8 11-05 The Stewart Family Paul Nicholls/Sam Twiston-Davies 6) ROI DES FRANCS (FR) 8 11-03 Gigginstown House Stud Gordon Elliott IRE/Jack Kennedy 7) WOUNDED WARRIOR (IRE) 8 11-02 Gigginstown House Stud Noel Meade IRE/Sean Flanagan 8) WONDERFUL CHARM (FR) 9 11-02 Robin Geffen & Sir John Ritblat Paul Nicholls/Ms Katie Walsh 9) TENOR NIVERNAIS (FR) 10 11-01 Boultbee Brooks Ltd Venetia Williams/Liam Treadwell 10) BLAKLION 8 11-01 Simon Such & Gino Paletta Nigel Twiston-Davies/Noel Fehily 11) DROP OUT JOE 9 11-01 The Jesters Charlie Longsdon/Tom O’Brien 12) LE MERCUREY (FR) 7 11-00 Patricia Thompson Paul Nicholls/Sean Bowen 13) THE YOUNG MASTER 8 10-13 Dajam & The Old Masters Neil Mulholland/Mr Sam Waley-Cohen 14) CAUSE OF CAUSES (USA) 9 10-13 J P McManus Gordon Elliott IRE/Mr Jamie Codd 15) REGAL ENCORE (IRE) 9 10-13 J P McManus Anthony Honeyball/Robbie Power 16) VIEUX LION ROUGE (FR) 8 10-12 Professor Caroline Tisdall & John Gent David Pipe/Tom Scudamore 17) DEFINITLY RED (IRE) 8 10-12 Phil Martin Brian Ellison/Danny Cook 18) UCELLO CONTI (FR) 9 10-12 Simon Munir/Isaac Souede Gordon Elliott IRE/Daryl Jacob 19) DOUBLE SHUFFLE (IRE) 7 10-12 Crossed Fingers Partnership Tom George/Adrian Heskin 20) HOUBLON DES OBEAUX (FR) 10 10-12 Jennifer Blackwell Venetia Williams/Charlie Deutsch 21) PLEASANT COMPANY (IRE) 9 10-12 Malcolm Denmark Willie Mullins IRE/Ruby Walsh 22) ONE FOR ARTHUR (IRE) 8 10-11 Two Golf Widows Lucinda Russell/Derek Fox 23) BALLYNAGOUR (IRE) 11 10-11 Allan Stennett David Pipe/David Noonan 24) O’FAOLAINS BOY (IRE) 10 10-11 Trembath, Hyde, Outhart & Hill Rebecca Curtis/Paul Townend 25) HIGHLAND LODGE (IRE) 11 10-11 Patricia Thompson James Moffatt/Henry Brooke 26) BISHOPS ROAD (IRE) 9 10-10 Alan Halsall Kerry Lee/Jamie Moore 27) LORD WINDERMERE (IRE) 11 10-10 Dr Ronan Lambe Jim Culloty IRE/Leighton Aspell 28) SAINT ARE (FR) 11 10-10 David Fox Tom George/Davy Russell 29) VICENTE (FR) 8 10-10 Trevor Hemmings Paul Nicholls/Brian Hughes 30) JUST A PAR (IRE) 10 10-09 Paul Barber & the late Graham Roach Paul Nicholls/Harry Cobden 31) MEASUREOFMYDREAMS (IRE) 9 10-09 Gigginstown House Stud Noel Meade IRE/Donagh Meyler 32) RAZ DE MAREE (FR) 12 10-09 James Swan Gavin Cromwell IRE/Ger Fox 33) STELLAR NOTION (IRE) 9 10-09 Roger Brookhouse Henry de Bromhead IRE/David Mullins 34) ROGUE ANGEL (IRE) 9 10-08 Gigginstown House Stud Mouse Morris IRE/Bryan Cooper 35) COCKTAILS AT DAWN 9 10-08 Robin Geffen & Sir John Ritblat Nicky Henderson/Nico de Boinville 36) THUNDER AND ROSES (IRE) 9 10-07 Gigginstown House Stud Mouse Morris IRE/Mark Enright 37) GAS LINE BOY (IRE) 11 10-07 The Three Graces Ian Williams/Robert Dunne 38) GOODTOKNOW 9 10-07 Burling Daresbury MacEchern Nolan Potter Kerry Lee/Jake Greenall 39) LA VATICANE (FR) 8 10-06 Ms Maria Bukhtoyarova David Pipe/ 40) DOCTOR HARPER (IRE) 9 10-06 The Johnson Family David Pipe/Connor O’Farrell Reserves and final jockey bookings will be released as they become available later this morning. 1.40pm Alder Hey Children’s Charity Handicap Hurdle (Grade 3) 2m 4f 1 North Hill Harvey Dan Skelton 11st 12lb Harry Skelton 2 A Hare Breath (IRE) Ben Pauling 11st 8lb David Bass 3 Runswick Royal (IRE) Ann Hamilton 11st 8lb Ryan Day (3) 4 Zubayr (IRE) Paul Nicholls 11st 6lb Sam Twiston-Davies 5 Thomas Campbell Nicky Henderson 11st 5lb Nico de Boinville 6 Hawk High (IRE) (Blinkers) Tim Easterby 11st 4lb Brian Hughes 7 Rather Be (IRE) Nicky Henderson 11st 2lb Jeremiah McGrath 8 Geordie des Champs (IRE) Rebecca Curtis 11st 1lb Jonathan Moore (3) 9 Mad Jack Mytton (IRE) Jonjo O’Neill 11st 1lb Aidan Coleman 10 Allee Bleue (IRE) Philip Hobbs 11st 1lb Richard Johnson 11 Crievehill (IRE) (Hood) Nigel Twiston-Davies 11st 1lb Jamie Bargary (3) 12 Byron Flyer Ian Williams 11st 0lb Tom O’Brien 13 Bigmartre (FR) Harry Whittington 11st 0lb Harry Bannister (3) 14 Ice Cold Soul (IRE) (Tongue Strap) Noel Meade, Ireland 11st 0lb B. J. Cooper 15 Nautical Nitwit (IRE) Philip Kirby 11st 0lb Adam Nicol 16 Dream Berry (FR) (Tongue Strap) Jonjo O’Neill 10st 13lb Barry Geraghty 17 Dashing Oscar (IRE) (Tongue Strap) Harry Fry 10st 12lb Noel Fehily 18 Clondaw Kaempfer (IRE) (Blinkers, Tongue Strap) Donald McCain 10st 11lb Will Kennedy 19 Craggaknock (Sheepskin C/P) Mark Walford 10st 11lb Jake Greenall 20 Sumkindofking (IRE) Tom George 10st 10lb A. P. Heskin 21 Sky Khan (Tongue Strap, Sheepskin C/P) Lucinda Russell 10st 10lb Derek Fox 22 Crystal Lad (FR) Gary Moore 10st 10lb Jamie Moore Eliminations: Prime Venture (IRE), Wishing And Hoping (IRE), John Constable (IRE), Creep Desbois (FR), Oscar Hoof (IRE), Raise A Spark, Drumcliff (IRE), Caius Marcius (IRE), Eddiemaurice (IRE), Pinkie Brown (FR), Zalvados (FR) 2.20pm Crabbie’s Top Novices’ Hurdle Race (Grade 1) 2m 103y 1 American Gigolo Charlie Mann 11st 4lb Noel Fehily 2 Bulkov (FR) Micky Hammond 11st 4lb Joe Colliver 3 Chti Balko (FR) Donald McCain 11st 4lb Will Kennedy 4 High Secret (IRE) Paul Nicholls 11st 4lb Sam Twiston-Davies 5 Moon Racer (IRE) David Pipe 11st 4lb Tom Scudamore 6 Mount Mews (IRE) Malcolm Jefferson 11st 4lb Brian Hughes 7 Pingshou (IRE) Colin Tizzard 11st 4lb Robbie Power 8 River Wylde (IRE) Nicky Henderson 11st 4lb Nico de Boinville 9 The Unit (IRE) Alan King 11st 4lb Wayne Hutchinson 2.50pm Betway Mildmay Novices’ Chase (Grade 1) 3m 210y 1 Calett Mad (FR) (Tongue Strap) Nigel Twiston-Davies 11st 4lb Daryl Jacob 2 Marinero (IRE) Henry de Bromhead, Ireland 11st 4lb B. J. Cooper 3 Might Bite (IRE) Nicky Henderson 11st 4lb Nico de Boinville 4 Virgilio (FR) (Tongue Strap) Dan Skelton 11st 4lb Harry Skelton 5 Whisper (FR) Nicky Henderson 11st 4lb Davy Russell 3.25pm JLT Melling Chase (Grade 1) 2m 3f 200y 1 Fox Norton (FR) (Hood) Colin Tizzard 11st 7lb Robbie Power 2 God’s Own (IRE) Tom George 11st 7lb A. P. Heskin 3 Josses Hill (IRE) (Sheepskin C/P) Nicky Henderson 11st 7lb Nico de Boinville 4 Kylemore Lough Kerry Lee 11st 7lb Jamie Moore 5 Royal Regatta (IRE) (Blinkers, Tongue Strap) Philip Hobbs 11st 7lb Richard Johnson 6 Sub Lieutenant (IRE) (Tongue Strap) Henry de Bromhead, Ireland 11st 7lb B. J. Cooper 7 Top Gamble (IRE) (Tongue Strap) Kerry Lee 11st 7lb Davy Russell 8 Traffic Fluide (FR) Gary Moore 11st 7lb Joshua Moore 9 Uxizandre (FR) (Visor) Alan King 11st 7lb Barry Geraghty 4.05pm Randox Health Topham Handicap Chase (Grade 3) 2m 5f 19y 1 Alelchi Inois (FR) W. P. Mullins, Ireland 11st 12lb R. Walsh 2 Irish Cavalier (IRE) Rebecca Curtis 11st 11lb P. Townend 3 Eastlake (IRE) (Tongue Strap, Sheepskin C/P) Jonjo O’Neill 11st 7lb Barry Geraghty 4 O O Seven (IRE) Nicky Henderson 11st 7lb Nico de Boinville 5 Clarcam (FR) (Tongue Strap, Sheepskin C/P) Gordon Elliott, Ireland 11st 7lb 6 Third Intention (IRE) (Blinkers, Tongue Strap) Colin Tizzard 11st 5lb Tom O’Brien 7 Quite By Chance Colin Tizzard 11st 0lb Tom Scudamore 8 Bouvreuil (FR) (Hood, Tongue Strap) Paul Nicholls 11st 0lb Sam Twiston-Davies 9 As de Mee (FR) Paul Nicholls 10st 13lb Sean Bowen 10 Bright New Dawn (IRE) Venetia Williams 10st 12lb Liam Treadwell 11 Gold Present (IRE) Nicky Henderson 10st 11lb Jeremiah McGrath 12 Mr Diablo (IRE) (Tongue Strap) J.P.Dempsey, Ireland 10st 11lb Luke Dempsey 13 Thomas Brown (Blinkers) Harry Fry 10st 9lb Niall Madden 14 Ballykan (Tongue Strap, Sheepskin C/P) Nigel Twiston-Davies 10st 9lb Daryl Jacob 15 Henryville (Hood, Tongue Strap) Harry Fry 10st 9lb Leighton Aspell 16 Straidnahanna (IRE) Sue Smith 10st 8lb Danny Cook 17 Ultragold (FR) (Tongue Strap) Colin Tizzard 10st 5lb Harry Cobden 18 Vintage Vinnie (IRE) Rebecca Curtis 10st 5lb Jonathan Moore (3) 19 Go Conquer (IRE) (Tongue Strap) Jonjo O’Neill 10st 4lb Aidan Coleman 20 Seefood (IRE) (Visor) Dr Richard Newland 10st 4lb Richard Johnson 21 Solar Impulse (FR) (Blinkers, Tongue Strap) Christopher Kellett 10st 2lb Dave Crosse 22 Katnap (FR) (Tongue Strap) Joseph Patrick O’Brien, Ireland 10st 0lb Daniel Mullins 23 Katachenko (IRE) Donald McCain 10st 0lb Will Kennedy 24 Imjoeking (IRE) (Tongue Strap) Lucinda Russell 10st 0lb Derek Fox 25 Gowanauthat (IRE) (Tongue Strap, Sheepskin C/P) Charlie Mann 10st 0lb Harry Bannister (3) 26 Father Edward (IRE) (Sheepskin C/P) David Pipe 10st 0lb David Noonan 27 Long Lunch (Tongue Strap, Sheepskin C/P) Charlie Longsdon 10st 0lb James Davies 28 Portrait King (IRE) (Visor) Patrick Griffin, Ireland 10st 0lb Conor O’Farrell 29 Thomond (IRE) (Tongue Strap) Noel Meade, Ireland 10st 0lb Sean Flanagan 30 Peckhamecho (IRE) (Tongue Strap) Sophie Leech 10st 0lb James Best 4.40pm Doom Bar Sefton Novices’ Hurdle (Grade 1) 3m 149y 1 Ballymalin (IRE) Nigel Twiston-Davies 11st 4lb Sam Twiston-Davies 2 Beyond Conceit (IRE) (Hood) Nicky Henderson 11st 4lb Barry Geraghty 3 Constantine Bay Nicky Henderson 11st 4lb Nico de Boinville 4 Debece Tim Vaughan 11st 4lb Alan Johns 5 Elegant Escape (IRE) Colin Tizzard 11st 4lb Tom O’Brien 6 Get On The Yager Dan Skelton 11st 4lb Harry Skelton 7 Keeper Hill (IRE) Warren Greatrex 11st 4lb Gavin Sheehan 8 Monbeg Charmer (IRE) Charlie Longsdon 11st 4lb Brian Hughes 9 Moulin A Vent Noel Meade, Ireland 11st 4lb Sean Flanagan 10 Testify (IRE) Donald McCain 11st 4lb Will Kennedy 11 The Worlds End (IRE) Tom George 11st 4lb A. P. Heskin 12 West Approach (Tongue Strap) Colin Tizzard 11st 4lb Tom Scudamore 5.15pm Weatherbys Private Bank Standard Open National Hunt Flat Race (Grade 2) 2m 209y 1 And The New (IRE) Johnny Farrelly 11st 4lb Brendan Powell 2 Black Op (IRE) Tom George 11st 4lb A. P. Heskin 3 Bomber’s Moon Nigel Twiston-Davies 11st 4lb Mark Grant 4 Carlos du Fruitier (FR) Ben Pauling 11st 4lb David Bass 5 Claimantakinforgan (FR) Nicky Henderson 11st 4lb Nico de Boinville 6 Clondaw Castle (IRE) Tom George 11st 4lb Paddy Brennan 7 Enniscoffey Oscar (IRE) Emma Lavelle 11st 4lb Daryl Jacob 8 If The Cap Fits (IRE) Harry Fry 11st 4lb Noel Fehily 9 King of Realms (IRE) Ian Williams 11st 4lb Tom O’Brien 10 Lalor (GER) Richard Woollacott 11st 4lb Richard Johnson 11 Loud And Clear Iain Jardine 11st 4lb Martin Dwyer 12 Run To Milan (IRE) Victor Dartnall 11st 4lb Nick Scholfield 13 Some Reign (IRE) Rose Dobbin 11st 4lb Graham Lee 14 Tikkanbar (IRE) Neil Mulholland 11st 4lb Tom Scudamore 15 Western Ryder (IRE) Warren Greatrex 11st 4lb Gavin Sheehan 16 Amateur (IRE) (Sheepskin C/P) John Flint 10st 12lb Rhys Flint 17 Larry Gary Moore 10st 12lb Jamie Moore 18 Niceandeasy (IRE) Keith Dalgleish 10st 12lb Brian Hughes 19 Point of Principle (IRE) Tim Vaughan 10st 12lb Alan Johns 20 Sea Sovereign (IRE) Mark Pitman 10st 12lb Timmy Murphy Eliminations Aye Aye Charlie, Chef des Obeaux (FR), Hidden Impact (IRE), Monty’s Award (IRE), Golden Jeffrey (SWI), Sangha River (IRE), Scheu Time (IRE), The Big Bite (IRE) Th8.







Horse Age Wgt Owner Trainer/Jockey 1) THE LAST SAMURI (IRE) 9 11-10 Paul & Clare Rooney Kim Bailey/David Bass 2) MORE OF THAT (IRE) (Ch P) 9 11-06 J P McManus Jonjo O'Neill/Barry Geraghty 3) SHANTOU FLYER (IRE) (TS) 7 11-05 Carl Hinchy Rebecca Curtis/Jonathan Moore 4) PERFECT CANDIDATE (IRE) (Ch P) 10 11-05 ISL Recruitment Fergal O'Brien/Paddy Brennan 5) SAPHIR DU RHEU (FR) 8 11-05 The Stewart Family Paul Nicholls/Sam Twiston-Davies 6) ROI DES FRANCS (FR) (Bl) 8 11-03 Gigginstown House Stud Gordon Elliott IRE/Jack Kennedy 7) WOUNDED WARRIOR (IRE) 8 11-02 Gigginstown House Stud Noel Meade IRE/Sean Flanagan 8) WONDERFUL CHARM (FR) (TS, CP) 9 11-02 Robin Geffen & Sir John Ritblat Paul Nicholls/Ms Katie Walsh 9) TENOR NIVERNAIS (FR) 10 11-01 Boultbee Brooks Ltd Venetia Williams/Liam Treadwell 10) BLAKLION 8 11-01 Simon Such & Gino Paletta Nigel Twiston-Davies/Noel Fehily 11) DROP OUT JOE (Ch P) 9 11-01 The Jesters Charlie Longsdon/Tom O'Brien 12) LE MERCUREY (FR) (Bl, TS) 7 11-00 Patricia Thompson Paul Nicholls/Sean Bowen 13) THE YOUNG MASTER (CP) 8 10-13 Dajam & The Old Masters Neil Mulholland/Mr Sam Waley-Cohen 14) CAUSE OF CAUSES (USA) (TS, CP) 9 10-13 J P McManus Gordon Elliott IRE/Mr Jamie Codd 15) REGAL ENCORE (IRE) (TS) 9 10-13 J P McManus Anthony Honeyball/Robbie Power 16) VIEUX LION ROUGE (FR) (CP) 8 10-12 Professor Caroline Tisdall & John Gent David Pipe/Tom Scudamore 17) DEFINITLY RED (IRE) 8 10-12 Phil Martin Brian Ellison/Danny Cook 18) UCELLO CONTI (FR) (TS) 9 10-12 Simon Munir/Isaac Souede Gordon Elliott IRE/Daryl Jacob 19) DOUBLE SHUFFLE (IRE) (Hood) 7 10-12 Crossed Fingers Partnership Tom George/Adrian Heskin 20) HOUBLON DES OBEAUX (FR) (CP) 10 10-12 Jennifer Blackwell Venetia Williams/Charlie Deutsch 21) PLEASANT COMPANY (IRE) (Hood) 9 10-12 Malcolm Denmark Willie Mullins IRE/Ruby Walsh 22) ONE FOR ARTHUR (IRE) (TS) 8 10-11 Two Golf Widows Lucinda Russell/Derek Fox 23) BALLYNAGOUR (IRE) (Hood, TS) 11 10-11 Allan Stennett David Pipe/David Noonan 24) O'FAOLAINS BOY (IRE) 10 10-11 Trembath, Hyde, Outhart & Hill Rebecca Curtis/Paul Townend 25) HIGHLAND LODGE (IRE) (CP) 11 10-11 Patricia Thompson James Moffatt/Henry Brooke 26) BISHOPS ROAD (IRE) 9 10-10 Alan Halsall Kerry Lee/Jamie Moore 27) LORD WINDERMERE (IRE) (TS) 11 10-10 Dr Ronan Lambe Jim Culloty IRE/Leighton Aspell 28) SAINT ARE (FR) (Bl, TS) 11 10-10 David Fox Tom George/Davy Russell 29) VICENTE (FR) (Hood) 8 10-10 Trevor Hemmings Paul Nicholls/Brian Hughes 30) JUST A PAR (IRE) (Bl) 10 10-09 Paul Barber & the late Graham Roach Paul Nicholls/Harry Cobden 31) MEASUREOFMYDREAMS (IRE) (CP) 9 10-09 Gigginstown House Stud Noel Meade IRE/Donagh Meyler 32) RAZ DE MAREE (FR) 12 10-09 James Swan Gavin Cromwell IRE/Ger Fox 33) STELLAR NOTION (IRE) 9 10-09 Roger Brookhouse Henry de Bromhead IRE/David Mullins 34) ROGUE ANGEL (IRE) (Bl, TS) 9 10-08 Gigginstown House Stud Mouse Morris IRE/Bryan Cooper 35) COCKTAILS AT DAWN 9 10-08 Robin Geffen & Sir John Ritblat Nicky Henderson/Nico de Boinville 36) THUNDER AND ROSES (IRE) (TS, CP) 9 10-07 Gigginstown House Stud Mouse Morris IRE/Mark Enright 37) GAS LINE BOY (IRE) (Visor) 11 10-07 The Three Graces Ian Williams/Robert Dunne 38) GOODTOKNOW (Bl) 9 10-07 Burling Daresbury MacEchern Nolan Potter Kerry Lee/Jake Greenall 39) LA VATICANE (FR) (Bl, TS) 8 10-06 Ms Maria Bukhtoyarova David Pipe/Richie McLernon 40) DOCTOR HARPER (IRE) (Bl, TS) 9 10-06 The Johnson Family David Pipe/Connor O'Farrell

RESERVES

R1) BLESS THE WINGS (IRE) (CP) 12 10-05 Adrian Butler/S P O'Connor Gordon Elliott IRE/Denis O'Regan R2) KNOCK HOUSE (IRE) (TS) 8 10-04 Tim Leslie Donald McCain R3) SAMBREMONT (FR) 7 10-02 Shanakiel Racing Syndicate Willie Mullins IRE R4) VIVA STEVE (IRE) (TS) 9 10-02 Paul & Clare Rooney Fergal O'Brien

DECLARED RUNNERS FOR SATURDAY’S RYANAIR STAYERS’ HURDLE

4.20pm £150,000 Ryanair Stayers Liverpool Hurdle Race (Grade 1)

3m 149y

1 Aux Ptits Soins (FR) Paul Nicholls 11st 7lb Sean Bowen

2 Ballyoptic (IRE) Nigel Twiston-Davies 11st 7lb Richard Johnson

3 Cole Harden (IRE) (Visor) Warren Greatrex 11st 7lb Gavin Sheehan

4 Different Gravey (IRE) (Sheepskin C/P) Nicky Henderson 11st 7lb Nico de Boinville

5 Ptit Zig (FR) (Blinkers) Paul Nicholls 11st 7lb Sam Twiston-Davies

6 Puffin Billy (IRE) Oliver Sherwood 11st 7lb Leighton Aspell

7 Snow Falcon (IRE) Noel Meade, Ireland 11st 7lb Sean Flanagan

8 Supasundae Mrs J. Harrington, Ireland 11st 7lb Robbie Power

9 Taquin du Seuil (FR) Jonjo O’Neill 11st 7lb Aidan Coleman

10 The New One (IRE) Nigel Twiston-Davies 11st 7lb Noel Fehily

11 Three Musketeers (IRE) (Sheepskin C/P) Dan Skelton 11st 7lb Harry Skelton

12 Yanworth Alan King 11st 7lb Barry Geraghty

RANDOX HEALTH GRAND NATIONAL FESTIVAL 2017

RACENEWS RACECOURSE SERVICE

AINTREE, GRAND OPENING DAY, THURSDAY, APRIL 6

10/1 JOINT-FAVOURITES IN NATIONAL

The final declarations are through for Saturday’s Randox Health Grand National and Definitly Red and More Of That are the 10/1 joint-favourites for the race with Betway, the official betting partner of the Randox Health Grand National Festival.

Only the Charlie Longsdon-trained Pendra (40/1) was withdrawn from the 40-strong field this morning, which meant that the David Pipe-trained Doctor Harper, a 50/1 chance, sneaked into the race.

Pipe also trains the better-fancied Vieux Lion Rouge and he is next in the market at 11/1. Recent Cheltenham Festival winner Cause Of Causes is a 12/1 chance while the trio of Blaklion, One For Arthur and The Last Samuri are all 14/1 shots.

“More Of That has been very popular having had Barry Geraghty confirmed in the saddle for Saturday’s big race and joins Definitly Red at the head of the market at 10/1,” said Betway spokesman Alan Alger.

“Rogue Angel, from the same stable as last year’s winner (Mouse Morris – Rule The World), has had significant support at 33/1 into 25/1. Others for money are Raz De Maree (28/1 from 33/1) and Vicente (20/1 from 25/1).”

Randox Health Grand National – Betway bet: 10/1 Definitly Red, More Of That; 11/1 Vieux Lion Rouge; 12/1 Cause Of Causes; 14/1 Blaklion, One For Arthur, The Last Samuri; 16/1 Pleasant Company; 18/1 Ucello Conti; 20/1 Saphir Du Rheu, The Young Master, Vicente; 25/1 Highland Lodge, Rogue Angel, 28/1 Raz De Maree, Tenor Nivernais; 33/1 Le Mercurey, O’Faolains Boy, Thunder And Roses, Wonderful Charm, Wounded Warrior; 40/1 Double Shuffle, Drop Out Joe, Just A Par, Measureofmydreams, Perfect Candidate, Saint Are; 50/1 Bishops Road, Doctor Harper, Houblon Des Obeaux, Lord Windermere, Regal Encore, Roi Des Francs, Shantou Flyer, Stellar Notion; 66/1 Ballynagour, Gas Line Boy, Good To Know; 80/1 Cocktails At Dawn; 100/1 La Vaticane.

50/1 Bless The Wings (Reserve 1); 66/1 Knock House (Reserve 2); 66/1 Sambremont (Reserve 3); 66/1 Viva Steve (Reserve 4).

¼ 1-2-3-4-5

BRISTOL’S OUT TO LAND THE CASH

Betway, official betting partner of the Randox Health Grand National Festival, reports brisk business this morning with a good mix of outsiders, as well as the more obvious contenders, coming in for decent support ahead of Grand Opening Day, the first day of Aintree’s popular three-day meeting.

The best-backed horse of the day comes in the closing race, the Goffs Nickel Coin Mares’ Bumper (5.15pm), where Shearling has been supported into 11/2 (from 6/1) for trainer Brian Ellison, who will also saddle Betway’s 10/1 joint-favourite Definitly Red in the Randox Health Grand National on Saturday.

On The Fringe has been very popular in the Randox Health Foxhunters’ Chase (4.05pm) and the Enda Bolger-trained 12-year-old is now the 2/1 favourite (from 9/4) with Betway as he aims to make it a hat-trick of victories in this race over the famous Aintree fences.

The Manifesto Novices’ Chase (1.45pm) opens proceedings this afternoon and Top Notch, who finished second behind Yorkhill in the JLT Novices’ Chase at the Cheltenham Festival, has consolidated his position at the head of Betway’s market and is now 6/5 (from 11/8) for the Grade One race.

Elsewhere on the card, punters are looking beyond the obvious in the Grade One Betway Bowl (2.50pm) and the sponsor reports each-way support for both Bristol De Mai (11/2 from 6/1) and Aso (18/1 from 22/1).

In the Grade One Betway Aintree Hurdle, the sponsor also reports interesting money for My Tent Or Yours, who is now a 12/1 shot (from 14/1), while Old Guard has been nibbled into 33/1 (from 40/1).

Betway Market Moves

1.45pm – The Manifesto Novices’ Chase: 6/5 (from 11/8) Top Notch

2.50pm – The Betway Bowl: 11/2 (from 6/1) Bristol De Mai; 18/1 (from 22/1) Aso

3.25pm – The Betway Aintree Hurdle: 12/1 (from 14/1) My Tent Or Yours; 33/1 (from 40/1) Old Guard

4.05pm – The Randox Health Foxhunters’ Chase: 2/1 (from 9/4) On The Fringe

4.40pm – The Betway Red Rum Handicap Chase: 11/2 (from 13/2) Double W’s

5.15pm – The Goffs Nickel Coin Mares’ Bumper: 11/2 (from 6/1) Shearling; 16/1 (from 20/1) Maria’s Benefit.

WILL A TEENAGER WIN THE RANDOX HEALTH GRAND NATIONAL?

Three teenage jockeys will line up in the Randox Health Grand National on Saturday.

The youngest is Jack Kennedy, who doesn’t turn 18 until April 22. Kennedy has made a real name for himself in Ireland this winter, and is currently second behind Ruby Walsh in the Irish Jump jockeys’ championship with 64 winners (as of April 5).

Kennedy, who was a successful pony racer, works for trainer Gordon Elliott, for whom he has ridden three Grade One winners. The 17-year-old scored his first Cheltenham Festival victory last month on the Elliott-trained Labaik in the Sky Bet Supreme Novices’ Hurdle. He rides Roi Des Francs for Elliott in the Randox Health Grand National.

Like Kennedy, Harry Cobden will ride in his first Grand National on Saturday. The 18-year-old, who turns 19 on November 5, has ridden 54 winners this season (as of April 5) and is leading the British conditional jockeys’ title. Cobden is attached to champion Jump trainer Paul Nicholls’ yard and rode his first Grade One winner on Nicholls’ Irving in the Stan James Fighting Fifth Hurdle in November. He will probably be on board the Nicholls-trained Just A Par in the Randox Health Grand National this year. Just A Par is up for auction after racing tomorrow evening (Thursday, April 6) at the Goffs UK Aintree Sale.

The trio is completed by Sean Bowen, who turns 20 on September 5. The son of trainer Peter Bowen has already had two Randox Grand National rides, and both completed the course: Mon Parrain was 11th in 2015 and Just A Par finished 15th last year.

Bowen has ridden 76 winners as of April 5, and is currently 10th in the British Jump jockeys’ title race. Most of his big wins to date have come from Paul Nicholls, for whom he rode Just A Par to take the Bet365 Gold Cup at Sandown in 2015. He has the ride on Le Mercurey, trained by Nicholls, in the 2017 Randox Health Grand National.

The youngest jockey to win the Randox Health Grand National was Bruce Hobbs, who was just 17 when he took the race aboard Battleship in 1938.

Noel Fehily is the oldest jockey riding in this year’s Randox Health Grand National at the age of 42, which he reached on December 24. Fehily comes to Aintree fresh from an excellent Cheltenham Festival where he won the Stan James Champion Hurdle with the Nicky Henderson-trained Buveur D’Air and the Betway Queen Mother Champion Chase aboard Special Tiara. He has had 14 previous rides in the Grand National and has finished fifth in the race twice (Risk Accessor, 2006; Rocky Creek, 2014). This year he rides the well-fancied Blaklion, trained by Nigel Twiston-Davies.

The oldest jockey to win the Randox Health Grand National was Dick Saunders, who was 48 when he rode Grittar to victory in 1982.

National charity Pancreatic Cancer Action has partnered with Aintree Racecourse and Betway to help raise awareness of Pancreatic Cancer at this year’s Randox Health Grand National Event.

Horse No.25, Highland Lodge, will be racing in a unique red saddlecloth in honour of the charity, in an effort to encourage people to find out more about the signs and symptoms of pancreatic cancer and in turn change the odds of survival.

Pancreatic cancer suffers from a chronic lack of awareness – with a recent survey, carried out by Pancreatic Cancer Action, revealing that over 70 per cent of the public know little to nothing about pancreatic cancer.

In the UK, over 9,000 people are newly diagnosed with pancreatic cancer each year, with incidence increasing from the age of 45. Just 5% of patients survive diagnosis for five years or more – the worst survival rate of all 22 common cancers, and a figure that has seen little improvement in over four decades.

Chief executive of Pancreatic Cancer Action and rare survivor of the disease, Ali Stunt said: “Despite the increasingly high rate of pancreatic cancer in the UK, survival rates of pancreatic cancer remain at a standstill. We need to ensure better recognition of common symptoms in order to secure earlier diagnosis of this deadly disease, and improve survival rates.”

With the support of official sponsor Randox Health, Pancreatic Cancer Action hope to capitalise on the Grand National’s high media footprint, with last year’s viewing figures for the Grand National on C4 peaking at 10 million.

John Baker, managing director at Aintree racecourse commented “We are delighted to be supporting such a fantastic cause and hope that the charity can raise as much awareness as possible around the Randox Health Grand National. We will all be keeping an eye out for Highland Lodge.’’

Betway will also be supporting the charity with a £500 each way bet on Highland Lodge, 25/1, best odds guaranteed, 6 places.

Betway’s Alan Alger commented: “This is an incredibly important cause and we were only too happy to do our bit by offering a free £500 each-way bet on number 25, Highland Lodge. Hopefully the bet can produce a nice return and earn some decent money for Pancreatic Cancer Action.”

To help change the odds, visit pancreaticcanceraction.org

About Pancreatic Cancer Action

Pancreatic Cancer Action is a charity based in the UK whose mission is to change pancreatic cancer survival number and focus on improving early detection statistics. The charity’s approach is to raise awareness of pancreatic cancer to the public, the medical community and Government, provide education and training on pancreatic cancer to medical professionals and fund research specifically into improving early diagnosis of pancreatic cancer.

Founded by Ali Stunt, who is herself a rare survivor of the disease. Pancreatic Cancer Action has the support of many leading clinicians and researchers in the pancreatic cancer arena along with others whose lives have been touched by pancreatic cancer in some way.

Further information about pancreatic cancer

Pancreatic cancer is currently very difficult to diagnose. Upon diagnosis, most sufferers find they have untreatable terminal cancer with an average life expectancy of between three to six months. Surgery is currently the only cure for pancreatic cancer, but only 10% are diagnosed in time for this to be an option.

Classic symptoms for pancreatic cancer include painless jaundice, significant weight loss, new onset diabetes not associated with weight gain and new onset of persistent or significant abdominal pain and/or back pain.

Statistics:

The Facts:

Just 5% of patients survive – it has the worst survival rate of all 22 common cancers 1

Pancreatic cancer is the fifth biggest cancer killer 2

26 people diagnosed each day

24 people will die each day

It receives just over 3% of overall cancer research funding: a total of only £8 million in 2015 3

Pancreatic cancer affects men and women equally

For those diagnosed in time for surgery their chance of survival increases significantly

In 2014, 9614 people were newly diagnosed with pancreatic cancer 4

In 2014, 8,834 people died from pancreatic cancer in the UK5

Five-year survival is only five per cent. This figure has not improved significantly in almost fifty years

Relative survival to one year is less than 20% 6 and the UK has one of the worst rates in Europe 7

and the UK has one of the worst rates in Europe Only 10% of patients are eligible for potentially curative surgery due to late diagnosis

Patients able to have surgery to remove the tumour have up to a 30 per cent chance of surviving five years 8

Nearly half of people are diagnosed as an emergency in our A&E system 9

The average life expectancy on diagnosis is two to six months 10

It is the UK’s 10th most common cancer11

These figures are the latest available statistics on pancreatic cancer (at the time of publication). Because the reporting system for incidence varies with the cancer registries across the countries of the United Kingdom and for mortality published by the ONS, there is usually a delay of approximately 18 months for the collation of incidence and of 12 months for the collation of mortality figures. This is why we, in 2017, are citing figures from 2014.

POWER LOOKS AHEAD TO 2017 RANDOX HEALTH GRAND NATIONAL FESTIVAL

Fresh from partnering the Jessica Harrington-trained Sizing John to victory in the 2017 Timico Cheltenham Gold Cup, jockey Robbie Power is looking forward to this week’s Randox Health Grand National Festival, which begins today with Grand Opening Day, at Aintree racecourse.

Power rode three winners at the Cheltenham Festival last month and was subsequently appointed retained rider for owners Alan & Ann Potts, whose colours Sizing John carried to victory in the extended three and a quarter-mile Grade One event. Consequently, the 35-year-old Irishman has procured a number of good rides at the Randox Health Grand National Festival, including the Colin Tizzard-trained G1 Champion Chase second Fox Norton (G1 JLT Melling Chase) and stable companion Finian’s Oscar (G1 Betway Mersey Novices’ Hurdle), who missed the Cheltenham Festival due to injury.

Reflecting on his appointment, Power said on today’s ITV’s The Opening Show: “It’s a great opportunity. They’ve [Alan & Ann Potts, owners] got some fantastic horses with Jessica Harrington and then I also went to Colin Tizzard’s last week to have a sit on Finian’s Oscar and Fox Norton.”

Rating the duo’s chances this week, Power continued: “I think with Fox Norton, two and a half-miles based on his Champion Chase form, would suit him and he looks like he stays really well. He gave me a great feel at home that he would enjoy this trip.

“Finian’s Oscar missed Cheltenham through injury but hopefully that will be to his benefit. He is coming into Aintree fresh and well which should stand him in good stead.”

Power was successful in the world’s most famous chase, the Randox Health Grand National, aboard the Gordon Elliott-trained Silver Birch in 2007 and is booked to ride Anthony Honeyball’s Regal Encore in this year’s contest.

The nine-year-old son of King’s Theatre won a Listed race at Ascot in December but was subsequently pulled up in a G3 handicap chase at Cheltenham in January.

Power commented: “His form is up and down but he could run a big race.

“He is an outsider and I’ll know by the time I get to Becher’s (sixth fence) first time round whether he is enjoying it and if the fences have sparked him into like. He has the ability to run a big race.

“The Grand National is the race that every jockey wants to win. It was an unbelievable day for me and when you walk back through the gates, it all comes flooding back to you.”

Amateur Sam Waley-Cohen rides Neil Mulholland’s The Young Master in the big event and he said: “With The Young Master, this has been an almost 100-week plan to get him here. The last two years have been about this week so I’m thrilled to actually be here.

“He has the make-up of a Grand National horse but last year he was just a bit too young so Neil [Mulholland, trainer] was very adamant that seven-year-olds have a very bad record in the race and he needed another year.

“He is a hardened handicap chaser now and that is a skill which should play out well for him – he has loads of scope.”

CODD HOPING FRINGE TAKES CENTRE STAGE

Leading Irish amateur rider Jamie Codd has an enviable book of rides at this week’s Randox Health Grand National Festival and he is hopeful of enjoying a profitable time at the three-day meeting, which begins today, Grand Opening Day, at Aintree racecourse.

Codd partners the Enda Bolger-trained On The Fringe in today’s Randox Health Fox Hunters’ Chase (4.05pm), an event the 12-year-old son of Exit To Nowhere won in 2015 and 2016 (Codd rode to victory).

Should the gelding win the extended two miles and five furlong event again, he would join Credit Call (1972, 1975 and 1976) as a three-time winner of the contest.

Bolger’s charge could only manage a fourth-placed finish in the St. James’s Place Foxhunters Challenge Cup Chase at the Cheltenham Festival last month, but Codd is confident of a bold showing from the J P McManus-owned gelding in today’s contest.

Codd said: “With On The Fringe, a few little things throughout the race could have gone a little better at Cheltenham and then it might have been a different story. Credit must go to the horse that he was only beaten a couple of lengths.

“I sat on him this morning and he feels in great shape. He really likes this place and he will attack the big fences – I’m really looking forward to him.”

Codd has his first ride in the Randox Health Grand National aboard the Gordon Elliott-trained Cause Of Causes.

The nine-year-old son of Dynaformer finished eighth in the 2015 edition of the extended four and a quarter-mile event and is a 12/1 chance with Betway, the official betting partner of the Randox Health Grand National Festival, for this year’s renewal.

The gelding also became just the fifth horse to win three different chases at the Cheltenham Festival when successful in the Glenfarclas Cross Country Chase by nine lengths at this year’s meeting. He had previously tasted success in the Fulke Walwyn Kim Muir Challenge Cup (2016) and the National Hunt Chase (2015), with Codd on board for all three victories.

The jockey remarked: “It was a great win at Cheltenham as the Glenfarclas Cross Country Chase is a good test of a horse. He is coming back to Aintree now after running in the Grand National two years ago and I’m really looking forward to riding him.

“He is a great jumper – it’s just that he is an idle horse in his races so it is just a matter of not getting too far back with him.

“If he is there with a chance, maybe leaving the Canal Turn, he will stay. He’s won the four miler (National Hunt Chase) at Cheltenham and the Glenfarclas Cross Country Chase, so he gets the trip. It’s just about having him close enough at the right time.”





PRESSING MATTERS ON DAY ONE

“It is a star-studded cast on the opening day of the Randox Health Grand National meeting,” writes Peter Jones in today’s Daily Express.

That sums up a fascinating card at Aintree, one that gains good coverage in most of today’s national and leading regional newspapers, albeit pressure from golf and soccer coverage is noticeable. On Saturday the sport of racing, Aintree Racecourse, and the Randox Health Grand National will grab the majority share, as punters large and small ponder their bets.

The Daily Star leaps in at the first opportunity, producing a colourful racing pull-out that carries the front-page headline, ‘Who will Rule The World this year?’. The paper’s opening day suggestions from Patrick Weaver include outsider Aso in the Betway Bowl Chase (2.50pm).

The Daily Mirror also produces a stand-alone racing pull-out – its headline is ‘Empire can strike back’, a Betway Bowl tip for the Gordon Elliott-trained runner, while page three of the paper’s news section is devoted to racing, leading with the story of cancer sufferer Bradley Lowery, the boy whose name is being placed in Saturday’s racecard alongside the runners. ‘Brad’s a National hero’ is the Daily Mirror’s headline.

A similar headline and photograph are placed in The Sun, another publisher of a racing pull-out to mark Randox Health’s opening-day Aintree card. ‘Are you excited about Aintree? Join the Cue’, extols the front-page above a Templegate column which rows in with Cue Card for the Betway Bowl.

Twelve months ago Paul Nicholls was facing a challenge to his trainers’ title from Willie Mullins – roll forward and Nicholls is once again under pressure, but this time his rival is Nicky Henderson.

The Liverpool Echo’s Chris Wright reminds readers that this is not the first Nicholls/Henderson title joust, writing: “Nicholls came into the 2012 Grand National meeting in a battle with Henderson. It was close, but Neptune Collonges’ short-head win in the world’s greatest steeplechase helped him to fend off his rival.”

Nicholls got out of Cheltenham Festival jail when Pacha Du Polder became his sole winner when landing the St James’s Place Foxhunter Chase. The same horse could give him a good start at Aintree when lining up in the Randox Health Fox Hunters’ Chase (4.05pm) – former champion jockey Peter Scudamore tips him in his Daily Mail column. However, other tipsters are generally lukewarm on the horse – Steve Mullen of The Sun tips Pacha Du Polder’s long-priced stablemate Rebel Rebellion, Marcus Armytage in The Daily Telegraph suggests Loch Ba is worth consideration, Pricewise [Tom Segal] of the Racing Post sides with Balnaslow and Mr Mercurial, while the same paper’s Paul Kealy likes Balnaslow and Dineur. The last-named horse, trained in West Wales by Peter Bowen’s son Mickey, is also tipped by Charlie Atkin in I, although the paper’s sub-editing team need to check their maps after missing a reference to Colin Tizzard as “the Devon handler”. He trains from yards in Dorset and Somerset, so West Country is a safe option.

Premier League football reports and extensive previews of the Masters golf tournament have placed a squeeze on coverage of Aintree’s meeting, particularly in The Guardian. Usually a source of thought-provoking and inciteful racing analysis, its coverage is limited to the tips of writer Chris Cook, and while The Times carries the day’s racecards, its editorial involves a few paragraphs from Rob Wright – they could prove lucrative, however, for he suggests Silviniaco Conti for the Betway Bowl Chase and Bear’s Affair for the Randox Health Fox Hunters’ Chase.

Marcus Armytage and the racing team at The Daily Telegraph are given space for racecards and observations. Armytage turns his thoughts to the business of buying a Randox Health Grand National runner, and says late purchases have become fashionable. He writes: “Three horses [Vincente, Highland Lodge and Le Mercurey] have been snapped up in the past few weeks, and it is not too late; at 5.45pm today Just A Par, a 33/1 shot trained by Paul Nicholls, is Lot 1 of the Goffs UK Aintree Sale.”

The Liverpool Echo’s ‘Aintree special’ includes advice for women racegoers from reporter Catherine Murphy, whose 10 tips are designed to enable racegoers to ‘Look good come rain, wind or shine’. “Wash-off fake tan is a no-go for the races,” warns Murphy, but the pick of her tips could be, “Force your boyfriend to wear a suit jacket so you can rob it later on when you’re cold”.

The Daily Star ponders ‘The Glam National’, and adds ‘How the Sport of Kings has suddenly become sexy for celebs’, an assertion made questionable by the words ‘suddenly become’.

COULD THERE BE A FIRST WELSH WINNER THIS CENTURY?

One For Arthur would be the first Scottish-trained winner of the Randox Health Grand National since Rubstic, trained by John Leadbetter in Roxburghshire, won the 1979 race. Rubstic is the only Scottish winner of the race.

Rebecca Curtis would be the first Welsh trainer to take the race since Kirkland, trained by Freddy Lort-Phillips, in 1905.

Nigel Twiston-Davies will join seven other trainers in producing three Randox Health Grand National winners (the most recent of which was Tim Forster in 1972, 1980 and 1985) if Blaklion wins.

Jim Culloty is the only trainer in this year’s race to have ridden the winner (Bindaree in 2002). If Lord Windermere wins, he will join a select band of five since 1900 to have done both (Algy Anthony, Tommy Carberry, Aubrey Hastings, Fulke Walwyn and Fred Winter).

Leighton Aspell (Lord Windermere) and Ruby Walsh (Pleasant Company) have the best record of current jockeys with two wins apiece. Both have rides in this year’s race and could join the team of six (Tom Olliver, Tommy Pickernell, Tommy Beasley, Arthur Nightingall, Jack Anthony and Brian Fletcher) to win three times.

There are two amateur jockeys riding in this year’s race – Sam Waley-Cohen (The Young Master) and Jamie Codd (Cause Of Causes). The last amateur to win the Randox Health Grand National was Marcus Armytage, who took the 1990 race on Mr Frisk.

Katie Walsh (Wonderful Charm) is the only female jockey riding in this year’s Grand National – and bids to be the first ever to win it. She achieved the best placing to date by a woman when finishing third on Seabass in 2012.

There have been 16 Irish-trained winners since 1900, including Rule The World in 2016. Eleven Irish-trained horses will line up for this year’s race (Roi Des Francs, Wounded Warrior, Cause Of Causes, Ucello Conti, Pleasant Company, Lord Windermere, Measureofmydreams, Raz De Maree, Stellar Notion, Rogue Angel and Thunder And Roses).

There are six trainers with runners this year who have already won the race. Kim Bailey (The Last Samuri) trained Mr Frisk to capture the 1990 contest; Jonjo O’Neill (More Of That) won with Don’t Push It in 2010; Paul Nicholls (Saphir Du Rheu, Wonderful Charm, Le Mercurey, Vicente and Just A Par) took the 2012 renewal with Neptune Collonges; Gordon Elliott (Roi Des Francs, Cause Of Causes, Ucello Conti) scored with Silver Birch in 2007; Venetia Williams (Tenor Nivernais, Houblon Des Obeaux) won the 2009 running with Mon Mome; Nigel Twiston-Davies (Blaklion) was victorious in both 2002 with Bindaree and 1998 with Earth Summit; David Pipe (Vieux Lion Rouge, Ballynagour, La Vaticane, Doctor Harper) won in 2008 with Comply Or Die; Willie Mullins (Pleasant Company) triumphed with Hedgehunter in 2005.

TWISTON-DAVIES’S ANGEL FLIES HOME

Flying Angel, trained by Nigel Twiston-Davies and ridden by Daryl Jacob, won the first race of the 2017 Randox Health Grand National Festival, battling off the challenge of second-placed Cloudy Dream to score by a length at odds of 5/1.

Twiston-Davies said: “This is a great consolation for Cheltenham, where he was badly hampered by a horse falling in front of him and was brought to a standstill. He hacked round and finished sixth. It was a great shame – would he have won? Probably.

“He was really gutsy here – they went no gallop at all and it would have helped if there had been more of a gallop. He was superb and we are chuffed to bits.

“I don’t think we will run him again this season. But next year we will go for the top – maybe the Ryanair Chase or something like that.”

ANGEL FLIES TO MANIFESTO SUCCESS

Nigel Twiston Davies’ Flying Angel (5/1) was a game winner of the first race of the 2017 Randox Health Grand National Festival, the G1 Manifesto Novices’ Chase.

Ridden by Noel Fehily, the six-year-old son of Arcadio stuck on resolutely in the closing stages to fend off the sustained challenge of Malcolm Jefferson’s Cloudy Dream (4/1), who finished a length behind the winner in second.

6/5 favourite Top Notch, who failed to jump with any real fluency, finished a further four and a half-lengths back in third.

Winning rider Fehily said: “He is a tough horse and he toughed it out very well from the back of the last.

“When Brian Hughes [rider of Cloudy Dream] came up to me between the last two I thought I was in a little bit of trouble but I knew that my fella wouldn’t stop.

“Nigel’s horses are fit, tough, they stay and they jump and I just wanted to make use of him.”

Fehily rode Flying Angel in the G1 JLT Novices’ Chase at the Cheltenham Festival, where he finished sixth and the jockey believed he had learnt a lot from that race.

He continued: “I thought I was going ok at the top of the hill in the JLT but I got badly hampered and I almost nursed him home. I thought he was going to finish close that day and he has proved it today.”

Fehily partners Twiston-Davies’ Blaklion in the Randox Health Grand National on Saturday and he is hopeful of a big run from the progressive chaser.

He added: “I’m delighted to be riding him. I think he has a bit of class and he ran well behind Vieux Lion Rouge last time. That was good form and I’m very hopeful of a big run.

1.45pm Manifesto Novices’ Chase (Grade 1)

1 FLYING ANGEL (R J Rexton) Nigel Twiston-Davies 6-11-04 Noel Fehily 5/1

2 Cloudy Dream (Trevor Hemmings) Malcolm Jefferson 7-11-04 Brian Hughes 4/1

3 Top Notch (Simon Munir & Isaac Soude) Nicky Henderson 6-11-04 Daryl Jacob 6/5 Fav

Distances: 1, 4½

Tote Win: £5.60 Places: £2.30, £2.00 Exacta:£24.00

DREAM LIVES ON FOR JEFFERSON DESPITE CLOUDY DEFEAT

A gutsy effort by Cloudy Dream just failed when he finished second to Flying Angel in the Manifesto Novices’ Chase.

It was the seven-year-old’s first attempt at two and a half miles, and while he was worn down by the winner after they jumped the last upsides, Jefferson was in no doubt that stamina waps not the issue. The Brian Hughes-ridden runner-up, who carried the colours of Trevor Hemmings, was beaten a length, with four and a half lengths back to the 6/5 favourite Top Notch from Nicky Henderson’s stable.

Cloudy Dreams had chased home Altior in the Racing Post Arkle Trophy over two miles at The Cheltenham Festival on his previous start, and Jefferson said: “The trip [today] wouldn’t bother him at all. He’s run a fine race, but it’s a high standard in Grade One races. He might even be a three-miler in time.

“Being by Cloudings we knew he had a bit of speed, but he might stay a good bit further – we can’t be disappointed given the way he’s run.

“It’s a pity not to win, but that’s about it. He can jump a little bit big – although better that than jumping too low – and he took off too soon at the first ditch, but it was a novicey mistake.

“He’ll improve with racing. We’ll see how he is when he gets home – there is the Future Champions Chase at Ayr to consider, but I wouldn’t like to get to the bottom of him and he’s now run in two Grade Ones.”

Henderson said of Top Notch, who was runner-up to Yorkhill in the JLT Novices’ Chase at the Cheltenham Festival: “He’s been on the go a long time and had a proper campaign. Daryl [Jacob] felt he ran a bit flat today.

“The story of the week will be which horses have come out of Cheltenham the best. He had a tough race there, but he’s run well again today. I’m happy with him.”

GOING AFTER THE FIRST

Noel Fehily, on board the winner Flying Angel, said: “I don’t think it is anything slower than good ground.”

Brian Hughes, rider of the length second Cloudy Dream, said: “It is on the slow side of good.”

Daryl Jacob, partner of third home Top Notch, said: “On the slow sound and lovely ground.”

Adrian Heskin, on board fourth Max Ward, said: “On the slow side of good.”

David Bass, partner of Cyrius Morviere, said: “Lovely ground – on the slow side of good.”

Sam Twiston-Davies, jockey of Frodon, said: “On the easy side of good.”

RIDERS SHOW MARK OF RESPECT TO FALLEN COMRADE

All the amateur riders in the Randox Health Fox Hunters’ Chase (4.05pm) today will wear black armbands as a mark of respect for colleague, James McNeile, who passed away following a fall at Larkhill Point-to-Point on Saturday, April 1.

GOING CHANGE ON HURDLE COURSE

There has been a slight change in the going on the Hurdle Course.

The going is now

Good

from Good, good to soft in places.

The going remains the same on the Mildmay and Grand National Courses.

BRITAIN’S GOLD STARS ON PARADE

A day after announcing their retirement, Nick Skelton and Big Star – Britain’s double Olympic showjumping gold medallists – were on parade at Aintree.

Skelton, 59, won team gold at the London 2012 Olympics and individual honours four years later in Rio with Gary and Beverley Widdowson’s bay stallion Big Star, who is now 14.

“I always said I would finish when Big Star retired and, after months of consideration, we feel that he has done everything we can ask of him and deserves to relax and enjoy his stallion duties,” said Skelton, who spent four decades at the top of his sport. “It is nice for us to go out on the highest note possible.”

Big Star, who looked exceptionally well, clearly relished his visit to Aintree, bucking with exuberance in the parade ring.

As well as his two Olympic gold medals, Big Star and Skelton won many of the world’s top grand prix, including in Aachen, Hamburg, Wellington and Rome.

Skelton has 16 championship medals at Olympic, World and European level to his credit. He was awarded a CBE for services to equestrianism in the New Year’s Honours List in January 2017.

Skelton has long been involved in Jump racing – his elder son Dan is a successful trainer and has runners at Aintree this week, while his younger son Harry is a professional Jump jockey.

“Aintree is a great place and I’ve been coming here for years,” said Skelton. “Hopefully we will win the big one one day!”

DEFI DEFINITELY FIRST AMONG JUVENILES

Defi Du Seuil maintained his unbeaten run over hurdles when landing the G1 Doom Bar Anniversary 4-Y-O Juvenile Hurdle.

He was almost certain to be ranked the top four-year-old hurdler in training before the race, but his game win ended any speculation – ridden by Barry Geraghty in the colours of J P McManus, Defi Du Seuil won by one and a quarter lengths and four and a half lengths from Divin Bere and Bedrock, convincingly enough, if not with the sparkle of some of his victories. The winner, who had landed the JCB Triumph Hurdle at Cheltenham on his previous start, was sent off the 4/11 favourite.

His trainer, Philip Hobbs, said: “He’s definitely the best juvenile hurdler I’ve trained. We’ve had two other Triumph Hurdle winners [Detroit City and Made In Japan], but this would be the best.

“The plan for next season will be the [Stan James] Champion Hurdle, but we’ve got plenty of time to think about it. He’s very adaptable and massively tough and takes everything very well.

“The thing about juvenile [one-hit] wonders is that they have usually been in training since they were yearlings. This horse had a couple of AQPS bumpers [in France] but that is a bit different to a Flat horse that has been in training for a long time. I would certainly think he will train on and he’s by a Jump stallion [Voix Du Nord].

“He’s got fantastic attitude and he’s a lovely horse to deal with in every way.”

BARRY IS BACK

Defi Du Seuil followed up his JCB Triumph Hurdle victory and remains unbeaten on British soil after winning the Doom Bar Anniversary 4-Y-O Juvenile Hurdle by a length and a half from Divin Bere.

The French-bred gelding is trained by Philip Hobbs, owned by J P McManus and ridden by Barry Geraghty and started the 4/11 favourite.

Geraghty was sidelined through injury during Cheltenham and missed out on riding Defi Du Seuil, but was delighted to be back in the saddle today.

“Defi Du Seuil has been brilliant all season. He was really good at Cheltenham and has done well to come back and win again. That was his seventh win this season – he’s been busy.

“I think he is very good and he is a horse who is going to improve with time. It is very hard for a juvenile to hold the level of form he has all season. Philip [Hobbs] has done a brilliant job.

“The ground is dead. It is probably nearer good to soft than good. It doesn’t need to be any softer.”

He continued: “He travelled nicely and popped away. He’s got loads of scope – I’d say he got in bit of a rush once or twice today, but he measures his hurdles very accurately.

“He’s likely to go the Champion Hurdle route next season, but as he’s so scopey and jumps well, he could jump a fence whenever he’s wanted to.”

Geraghty discussed the chances of his Randox Health Grand National ride, More Of That, saying: “He’ll have to improve on his Cheltenham form. He’s proven his class in the past when he beat Annie Power [in the Stayers’ Hurdle at Cheltenham in 2014] though and if can find that form again he’d have a great chance.”

BERE GIVES DEFI A SCARE

Nicky Henderson was delighted with the run of 7/2 shot Divin Bere, who finished a creditable one and a quarter-length second behind 4/11 favourite Defi Du Seuil, in the G1 Doom Bar Anniversary 4-Y-O Juvenile Hurdle, the second race on day one, Grand Opening Day, of the 2017 Randox Health Grand National Festival.

Always prominent under Noel Fehily, the four-year-old son of Della Francesca battled on gamely after the final flight but was unable to hold off the challenge of the winner, who kept on well in the closing stages under Barry Geraghty.

Dan Skelton’s Bedrock (25/1) was a further four and a half-lengths back in third.

Seven Barrows maestro Henderson said: “He just got caught on top-weight in the Fred Winter [finished second] at Cheltenham but you have to say he has been improving all the way through and he is a nice horse for the future.

“He has been doing well and he is a horse to look forward to. We gave Defi Du Seuil a race and that was great.”

As for the future, Henderson continued: “He won’t race again this season. I don’t know what we’ll do but we’re all very conscious of the fact that it can be difficult for those four-year-olds in their second season racing.

“Divin Bere has been improving and if he can keep on improving, he will have half a chance next year, but life can be quite difficult actually if you look at it that way!”

He added: “We’re not complaining – he has had a good season.”

BEDROCK DOESN’T DISAPPOINT

Bedrock, a convert from the Flat yard of William Haggas, cost connections 70,000gns at the Tattersalls Autumn Horses In Training sales last year and despite only coming fifth in a Grade Two at Kempton in February, the first run for his new yard, trainer Dan Skelton thought enough of his charge to step him up a level for his next outing, today’s G1 Doom Bar Anniversary 4-y-o Juvenile Hurdle.

Sent off a 25/1 chance Bedrock, came home third but didn’t disappoint Skelton, who commented: “The horse is improving and has a good brain. I shall run him in a maiden hurdle in early May and then will consider the Flat for a spin.”

Harry Skelton, the trainer’s brother and the Fastnet Rock gelding’s rider, added: “The horse has run well. He was beaten by two very good horses and I am looking forward to next year.”

2.20pm Doom Bar Anniversary 4-Y-O Juvenile Hurdle (Grade 1)

1 DEFI DU SEUIL (J P McManus) Philip Hobbs 4-11-00 Barry Geraghty 4/11 Fav

2 Divin Bere (Chris Giles) Nicky Henderson 4-11-00 Noel Fehily 7/2

3 Bedrock (The Risk Takers Partnership) Dan Skelton 4-11-00 Harry Skelton 25/1

Distances: 1¼, 4½

Tote Win: £1.30 Places: £1.10, £1.50, £5.00 Exacta:£2.50

LIZZIE COMES GOOD AFTER CHELTENHAM DISAPPOINTMENT

Unseated at the second fence when riding Tea For Two in last month’s Timico Cheltenham Gold Cup, jockey Lizzie Kelly gained sweet consolation on the same horse today.

Coming out top in the Betway Bowl Chase after a titanic struggle with the 2/1 favourite Cue Card, Tea For Two, a 10/1 shot, won by a neck, with Smad Place a further 15 lengths further back and third of the seven runners.

Kelly, the step-daughter of winning trainer Nick Williams, was gaining her second Grade One win having landed the Feltham Novices’ Chase at Kempton in 2015.

She said: “Falling [off] at the second fence in any race is never nice, and to do that in a Gold Cup is taking it to another level. The walk back to the weighing room was the longest in my life. I wanted to crawl back, but these colours are quite bright and I couldn’t quite do that. It’s been a tough road to here.

“Before the Gold Cup came into the equation we were always more confident he would run well at Aintree because he’s been winning on flat tracks.

“At the start of today’s race I wasn’t happy and didn’t feel he was travelling, but when I decided we ought to get into it he began pulling my arms out and I thought ‘grand, we’ll take a step back’. My jockey coach, Rodi [Greene] was keen to remind me that it’s a long run-in here and I ran it beforehand and agreed on that.

“My lad is as brave as a lion – you only had to look at him at the last where I didn’t ask him for that. Fair play to all the girls at home who do a lot more with the horse than I do. They spend so much time with him it’s almost annoying when we’ve got other horses in the yard.

“Mum [Jane] deals with him on a day-to-day basis and she said in the paddock before today’s race, ‘I don’t know what you are going to find today, I don’t know what is underneath you’. His tongue was hanging out and everything looked like it was wrong, and that was fine because he’s had a long season, but he’s a horse she worries about and he keeps her up at night.

“I didn’t ride a winner at Cheltenham this year, but I’ve had my reward. I didn’t appreciate the first Grade One I won, but this one I definitely do.

“That was fantastic. We were quietly confident going into the Gold Cup but our dreams were taken away from us. Tea For Two is a horse who has produced it time and time again for me and my family.

“All the people at home put in a lot more work than I do and I just get the opportunity to ride them. It was a dream ride, although I wasn’t sure how well he was travelling. He is just class.”

TEA WARMS UP AINTREE WITH THRILLING SUCCESS IN BETFRED BOWL

10/1 shot Tea For Two, trained by Nick Williams, was the gutsy winner of the G1 Betfred Bowl Chase, the third race on day one, Grand Opening Day, of the 2017 Randox Health Grand National Festival.

In a thrilling finish, the eight-year-old son of Kayf Tara battled on gamely in the closing stages under a superb Lizzie Kelly ride to master long-time leader and last year’s winner 2/1 favourite Cue Card, who went down by a neck.

Alan King’s Smad Place (10/1) was a further 15 lengths back in third.

Tea For Two fell at the second fence in the Timico Cheltenham Gold Cup last time, but this was redemption for the gelding as he showed his battling qualities to record a narrow victory.

Jane Williams, wife of trainer Nick and mother of Lizzie, part-owns the horse and looks after him at home. She remarked: “Obviously, we had such a disappointment at Cheltenham. I thought I had him spot on and I expected a big run so we had to scrape ourselves off the floor after that.

“It was 50-50 over whether he came here today because I thought he had done enough this season but he has been doing a lot of dressage and he has been doing really well so we thought we would give it a shout.

“I think he has grown up a bit. This is a Grade One race so we are taking on the best and we have beaten them. I thought the horse was brave as he had to dig very deep there.

“Lizzie has done a lot of work on the horse as do the girls in the yard. This is for everybody – it’s brilliant.

“You have to enjoy the journey but it was still hard at Cheltenham when you expect a big run and you come crashing down at the second.

“We’ve analysed what went wrong at Cheltenham and none of us have come up with anything sensible but we can put it to bed now can’t we.”

2.50pm Betway Bowl (Grade 1)

1 TEA FOR TWO (Jane Williams & Len Jakeman) Nick Williams 8-11-07 Lizzie Kelly 10/1

2 Cue Card (Jean Bishop) Colin Tizzard 11-11-07 Paddy Brennan 2/1 Fav

3 Smad Place (Mrs Peter Andrews) Alan King 10-11-07 Wayne Hutchinson 10/1

Distances: nk, 15

Tote Win: £12.20 Places: £3.80, £1.70 Exacta: £34.20

TIZZARD DELIGHTED WITH HIS KING, CUE CARD

The 2/1 favourite Cue Card finished second to Tea For Two in the Betway Bowl – a race he won in 2016.

The popular 11-year-old, who fell three out in the Timico Cheltenham Gold Cup for the second successive year on his last outing, was only beaten a neck under Paddy Brennan after rallying.

His trainer Colin Tizzard said: “It was a fantastic run. He loved being ridden that positively. We could just see Tea For Two travelling quite well behind us all the time; they were very close in the King George VI Chase [at Kempton on Boxing Day] and they were very close again today. It was a lovely run.

“I know people say he’s 11, but he’s as good as he’s ever been. He loves racing. His season is done, he’ll go out in the field now on this nice spring grass. But after about a month we will start riding again because we don’t want him getting old. He doesn’t like the flies so we will have him in by day and ride him and turn him out at night. We’ll treat him like a king, because that’s what he is!”

Smad Place, who was a distant eighth in the Timico Cheltenham Gold Cup last time out, came back from that with a battling third today.

Alan King, trainer of the grey 10-year-old, said: “I am proud of him.

“He has come back in one piece and that is it for the season for him now. We will hopefully come back then for one more year.”

Jockey Wayne Hutchinson added: “He has run a marvellous race. I have said in the past he doesn’t know how to run a bad race.

“Today he just met one down the back wrong and that put him on the back foot – you are chasing the race then. He has galloped all the way to the line and I am very proud of him.”

HENDERSON D’AIR’S TO DREAM WITH BUVEUR

4/9 favourite Buveur D’Air, trained by Nicky Henderson, took the step up to two miles and four furlongs in his stride, as he registered an authoritative victory in the G1 Betway Aintree Hurdle, the fourth race on day one, Grand Opening Day, of the 2017 Randox Health Grand National.

Ridden by Barry Geraghty, registering a short-priced double on the day, the G1 Stan James Champion Hurdle winner travelled ominously well throughout the contest and quickened up nicely after the final flight to win by five lengths.

Stable companion My Tent Or Yours (8/1) finished second to the winner at the Cheltenham Festival and stayed on well in the closing stages to fill the same position here.

Long-time leader The New One (11/2), trained by Nigel Twiston-Davies, tired late on to finish one and a half-lengths further back in third.

A delighted Henderson said: “However easy you win at Cheltenham, you always have tough races so you have to come back and do it here. They both have come out of it well.

“We gave them a quiet 10 days after that but Buveur D’Air looks big. He is doing everything right now and he does get that trip well – he saw it through really well.”

Seven Barrows maestro Henderson was also pleased with the performance of My Tent Or Yours, who like the winner is owned by J P McManus. Henderson continued: “If anybody deserves to win a race like this, it is him. However, where else can we go with him, there is nowhere so we had to come here. You have to admire him.

“They both confirmed the Cheltenham form and he is the old boy and Buveur D’Air is the young buck. Tent you have to admire him.”

3.25pm Betway Aintree Hurdle (Grade 1)

1 BUVEUR D’AIR (J P McManus) Nicky Henderson 6-11-07 Barry Geraghty 4/9 Fav

2 My Tent Or Yours (J P McManus) Nicky Henderson 10-11-07 Aidan Coleman 8/1

3 The New One (S Such & CG Paletta) Nigel Twiston-Davies 9-11-07 Sam Twiston-Davies 11/2

Distances: 5, 1½

Tote: Win: £1.40 Places: £1.10; £2.70 Exacta: £3.40

GERAGHTY IS FLOATING ON AIR

Having missed the winning ride on Buveur D’Air in the Stan James Champion Hurdle at Cheltenham last month, Barry Geraghty was relieved to be back in the plate today when the Nicky Henderson-trained six-year-old took the Betway Aintree Hurdle comfortably.

Buveur D’Air, owned by J P McManus, was sent off the 4/9 favourite and scored from stable mate My Tent Or Yours by five lengths.

Geraghty said: “It was a smooth win – the form and the price reflected it. He ran a nice race. The New One [who set the pace under Sam Twiston-Davies] is a very good horse and he went a good gallop. I was aware not to give him too much rope early on, but I always felt I was close enough and kicked on turning in. Stamina is his strong point but I was happy enough that if I waited, he had the pace. He is sharp and racy, just as you like a two-miler. He is not too laid back.

“Nicky [Henderson] is a master at freshening horses up after a big race and getting them back. Buveur D’Air looked a picture and he felt it.”

THE NEW ONE IS PURE GOLD – AND A MONEY SPINNER

The New One is proving as durable as he is good.

Leading the field into the home straight in the Gr1 Betway Aintree Hurdle, he seemed to be going as well as any runner until eventually giving best to the Nicky Henderson-trained pair of Buveur D’Air and My Tent Or Yours. Buveur D’Air, who landed last month’s Stan James Champion Hurdle, won by five lengths, with The New One another one and a half lengths further back in third. The prize money he gained – £17,680 – took his earnings past £900,000 for owners Simon Such and Gino Paletta.

There has been some debate about whether The New One should try taking on staying hurdlers, and that will be considered again, said Nigel Twiston-Davies, the horse’s trainer. He said: “Well done the Champion Hurdler – he’s a good one and we weren’t too far behind him. Turning in I thought our horse was going as well as the winner.

“He’s been a bloody brilliant servant, and it will be terribly hard to find another like him.

“We’ll finally try three miles, and we might even go to Punchestown, although at this stage we just don’t know. If he comes out of it in good health, that might happen.”





MICKEY MATCHES DAD WITH A WINNER OVER THE BIG FENCES

Peter Bowen has trained four winners over the Randox Health Grand National fences, and now his son, Mickey, is on the scoreboard.

A point-to-point trainer with 10 horses, and based at his parents’ home in West Wales, Mickey, 21, saddled Dineur to win the Randox Health Fox Hunters’ Chase, going one better than last year when he was runner-up to On The Fringe. Today On The Fringe was sent off the 7/4 favourite, but was struggling in rear when pulled up by Jamie Codd.

Dineur, who started at 16/1, won by one and three-quarters of a length and one and a half lengths, from Balnaslow (7/1) and Big Fella Thanks (40/1). It was a stunning run by 15-year-old Big Fella Thanks and his 17-year-old rider, Noel George. Pacha Du Polder (11/2), who won the equivalent race at Cheltenham, the St James’s Place Foxhunter Chase, finished fourth today.

James King, who partnered the winner, did not ride the horse back to the winner’s enclosure, and Bowen Jr, who was joined in the winner’s enclosure by his fiancée, Lauren Nicholson, said of Dineur: “He got a bit tired and nicked himself, but he’s fine, and he’s walked back to the racecourse stables without any problem. We’ll try again next year.

“It’s amazing – he jumped and travelled so well. He broke down two years ago, and when he came in last season we had to rush him a bit to get him ready for this race. This time from the moment he came in from grass I knew he was in good order. Everything has gone to plan. He ran a couple of weeks ago and that brought him on – he was bouncing after that race.

“My brother, James, rides him every day and he said the horse was in good health – James would have liked to have ridden him today, but he’s only just 16 and has ridden five point-to-point winners, not enough to be eligible for this race.

“James has a ride here on Saturday on Curious Carlos for my dad in a two-mile hurdle [the Pinsent Masons Handicap Hurdle for conditional and amateur jockeys].

“We took Dineur to Punchestown last year for the Champion Hunters’ Chase, and if the owners are happy we’ll go back there again. It rained before the race last year and it was just too soft for him, so we’ll have to consider that.”

Jamie Codd, who rode On The Fringe, said: “It just wasn’t his day and I was never really happy. Hopefully, there is something amiss that will be found out, but he pulled up fine (before the 17th).”

BALNASLOW A FAST-FINISHING SECOND

Trainer Graham John McKeever was understandably proud of 7/1 shot Balnaslow, who was a fast-finishing one and three-quarter length second to 16/1 winner Dineur in the Randox Health Fox Hunters’ Chase, the fifth race on day one, Grand Opening Day, of the 2017 Randox Health Grand National Festival.

Held up towards the rear of the field by Mr Derek O’Connor early on in the race, the 10-year-old son of Presenting made stealthy headway after the final fence to finish strongly in the extended two miles and five furlongs event over the Grand National fences.

15-year-old Big Fella Thanks (40/1) ran a screamer to finish a length and a half-back in third, with a further three quarters of a length back to fourth-placed Pacha Du Polder (11/2).

A proud McKeever said: “Balnaslow ran a blinder. What can we say, he has run so well. Our intentions were to make the running but obviously that never happened.

“Derek being the good jockey he is, decided to take a pull as they went a serious speed up front. However, as soon as he jumped the last, he was staying on all the way.

“I thought his run at the Cheltenham Festival (fifth in St. James’s Place Foxhunters Challenge Cup Chase) was his best run but clearly today, this was a better performance than Cheltenham.”

‘HERO’ BIG FELLA THANKS GIVES GEORGE A TASTE FOR AINTREE

Big Fella Thanks gave his 17-year-old jockey Noel George a thrill when finishing third in the Randox Health Foxhunters’ Chase at odds of 40/1, three quarters of a length behind second-placed Balnaslow.

The 15-year-old Big Fella Thanks is now trained by Noel’s father Tom, but ran in four Randox Health Grand Nationals when trained by Paul Nicholls, then Ferdy Murphy and finally Tom George. He finished sixth in 2009, fourth in 2010, seventh in 2011, and unseated in 2013. He was eighth in last year’s Randox Health Foxhunters’ Chase.

Noel, an Eton schoolboy, said: “He’s an absolute hero. I’m only two years older than him myself, and he jumped from fence to fence. I can see why he loved the National because he felt like he was doing a hand canter. He couldn’t quite quicken with his old legs, but he’s a legend. My dad rides him at home every day and we all love him.”

Fourth, three quarters of a length behind Big Fella Thanks, was the Paul Nicholls-trained 11/2 shot Pacha Du Polder, who won the St James’s Place Foxhunter at Cheltenham last month.

He was ridden, as he was at Cheltenham, by Bryony Frost.

She said: “That was amazing – he’s an unbelievable horse to ride over these fences. He just wanted further. He’s lost that top gear of speed that he used to have, but my God, he’s gained it in stamina and bravery.”

4.05pm £40,000 Randox Health Foxhunters’ Chase 2m 5f 19y – RESULT

1 Dineur (FR) (Tongue Strap) Mickey Bowen 12st 0lb Mr James King 16/1

2 Balnaslow (IRE) Graham John McKeever, Ireland 12st 0lb Mr Derek O’Connor 7/1

3 Big Fella Thanks (Tongue Strap) Tom George 12st 0lb Mr Noel George 40/1

4 Pacha du Polder (FR) Paul Nicholls 12st 0lb Miss Bryony Frost 11/2

5 Mendip Express (IRE) (Tongue Strap) Philip Hobbs 12st 0lb Mr D. Maxwell 25/1

6 Darwins Fox (FR) (Tongue Strap) D. M. Christie, Ireland 12st 0lb Mr Barry O’Neill 40/1

7 Bear’s Affair (IRE) Philip Rowley 12st 0lb Mr Alex Edwards 12/1

8 Mr Mercurial (IRE) (Tongue Strap) Mrs Sheila Crow 12st 0lb Mr W. Biddick 16/1

9 Rebel Rebellion (IRE) (Blinkers, Tongue Strap) Paul Nicholls 12st 0lb Mr Matthew Hampton 20/1

10 Poole Master Chris Honour 12st 0lb Mr D. Edwards 16/1

11 Tony Star (FR) (Sheepskin C/P) Mickey Bowen 12st 0lb Miss Jodie Hughes 100/1

12 Vincitore (FR) (Tongue Strap) Miss Sarah Rippon 12st 0lb Mrs Claire Hardwick 150/1

13 Damiens Dilemma (IRE) Mrs L. A. Coltherd 12st 0lb Mr N Orpwood 150/1

14 Loch Ba (IRE) Francesca Nimmo 12st 0lb Mr J. Jackson-Stops 33/1

15 Richmond (FR) (Sheepskin C/P) P. P. C. Turner 12st 0lb Miss L. M Turner 200/1

16 Top Cat Henry (IRE) (Visor, Tongue Strap) N. W. Alexander 12st 0lb Mr Kit Alexander 33/1

FELL 6 Flash Garden (IRE) J. M. B. Cookson 12st 0lb Mr T. Hamilton 50/1

FELL 10 Broken Eagle (USA) (Tongue Strap) Alan Hill 12st 0lb Mr Joe Hill 40/1

FELL 10 Sam Cavallaro (IRE) Miss H. Brookshaw 12st 0lb Mr M. J. P. Kendrick 100/1

FELL 13 Black Thunder (FR) (Sheepskin C/P) Warren Greatrex 12st 0lb Mr S. Waley-Cohen 20/1

PU BEF 16 Mr Moss (IRE) S. Rea 12st 0lb Mr J. Nailor 200/1

PU BEF 17 Decade Player (IRE) (Tongue Strap) Miss Kelly Morgan 12st 0lb Mr D. Peters 100/1

PU BEF 17 Fitz Volonte (Sheepskin C/P) Andrew Martin 12st 0lb Mr J. Martin 200/1

PU BEF 17 On The Fringe (IRE) Enda Bolger, Ireland 12st 0lb Mr J. J. Codd 7/4 Fav

PU BEF 17 Sizing Solution (IRE) (Tongue Strap) J. T. R. Dreaper, Ireland 12st 0lb Mr R. O. Harding 66/1

UR 3 Distime (IRE) Mrs A. J. Loder 12st 0lb Ms K. Walsh 20/1

UR 7 Never Complain (IRE) (Sheepskin C/P) Mrs F. Marshall 12st 0lb Mr Charlie Marshall 100/1

UR 9 Premier Portrait (IRE) (Visor) Dr Charles Levinson 12st 0lb Mr G. Levinson 100/1

Tote Tote Win: £20.60 Places: £5.30 £3 £7.80 Exacta: £99.20

28 ran

Distances: 1¾, 1½, ¾, 1, hd, 3, 2½, 3, ¾, 22, 2, ¾, 2½, 4½, 44

Non-Runner: Moscow Chancer (Vet’s Certificate)

Preliminary update on horses competing: No concerns reported with any of the 28 runners





DOUBLE GETS THE W FOR JEFFERSON

An emotional Malcolm Jefferson was delighted with the performance of 8/1 shot Double W’s, who pounced late under Brian Hughes to register a narrow length victory in the G3 Betway Red Rum Handicap Chase, the sixth race on day one, Grand Opening Day, of the 2017 Randox Health Grand National Festival.

Always travelling well, the seven-year-old son of Fruits Of Love kept on well in the closing stages to master Nicky Henderson’s Thienval (15/2).

The well-backed 6/1 favourite Bun Doran, who travelled ominously well into the race, was a further three and three-quarters length behind in third.

Jefferson has battled ill health and was understandably emotional about the success. He said: “The horses have run so well and I’m very happy. He is a lovely horse. He is a lovely jumper and he will probably improve again with another summer on his back.

“His best form has been over two miles. We went to the Cheltenham Festival [Close Brothers Novices' Handicap Chase, ninth] last time and he just didn’t get up the hill. He could improve a bit more and he will get a bit stronger next year.

“We haven’t killed him with racing and I think that will be it for him this season but I will just see how he is as he has probably done enough this season.

“Brian thought we had a great chance in this race.

“This is a nice prize but when you come to these meetings, there should be good prize money. It costs a lot of money to keep a horse in training and that should be rewarded.”

4.40pm Betway Red Rum Handicap Chase (Grade 3)

1 DOUBLE W’S (Wharton & Wilson) Malcolm Jefferson 7-11-01 Brian Hughes 8/1

2 Thienval (Mr & Mrs Sandy Orr) Nicky Henderson 7-11-06 Jeremiah McGrath 15/2

3 Bun Doran (Crossed Fingers Partnership) Tom George 6-11-01 Adrian Heskin 6/1f

Distances: 1, 3 3/4

Tote: Win: £9.10 Places: £3.50 £2.70 £2.60 Exacta: £51.00

IT’S A WIN FOR DOUBLE W’S

Double W’s gave in-form jockey Brian Hughes a first victory of the 2017 Randox Health Grand National Festival when taking the Betway Red Rum Handicap Chase at 8/1. The Malcolm Jefferson-trained seven-year-old beat Theinval by a length.

Hughes said: “You’ve seen the way he jumps and travels for a novice. To be fair to this horse, we thought he would win the novices’ handicap at Cheltenham. He came there looking the winner but didn’t get up the hill.

“It’s a quick turn-around from Cheltenham and he had a hard enough race there, but he’s a tough, hardy horse.

“It’s great to win a big race like this. Where he goes next I don’t know. He’s an exciting horse to look forward to next year. See the size of him – he’s only going to fill out and get stronger. So if he improves over the summer as much as he did last year, he could be very good.

“He is a grand horse. We have always held him and Cloudy Dream [second in the Grade One Manifesto Novices’ Chase earlier in the day] in similar regard.

“As he is getting older and a bit stronger, he is actually getting quicker. Malcolm thought a good end-to-end gallop over two miles today would suit. He is only a novice but, as you saw there, he doesn’t jump like one.

“I am delighted for the owners, Malcolm and the whole yard. They have been patient with this horse because he has taken a while to come to hand. They have been rewarded with a big day today.

“I started riding 100 winners a season when I started riding for Malcolm. He has a great team and everybody does their jobs really well.

“Malcolm buys a nice type of horse. This lad cost eight grand as a store which proves you don’t need to spend fortunes.

“You can see the way Malcolm has handled three good novice chasers this year – this lad, Waiting Patiently and Cloudy Dream. He has done a great job with them all. I am delighted for Malcolm because his health has not been great recently. Hopefully, this will make him feel a bit better.”

THEINVAL FOR AYR

Theinval, third last time out in the G3 Johnny Henderson Grand Annual Challenge Cup at The Cheltenham Festival in March, came one better, when gaining second spot at 15/2 for trainer Nicky Henderson and connections in the Betway Red Rum Handicap Chase on Grand Opening Day, the first day of the 2017 Randox Health Grand National Festival.

Henderson said: “He has run a great race.

“As long as it is good ground, he can do anything. He is a tough as teak this one.

“Because Sandy (Orr, owner) is in Scotland a lot, it is just possible he could come back and run at Ayr in a fortnight. There is a two and a half mile race that would suit him well.”

Tom George, trainer of the third home, 6/1 favourite Bun Doran, commented: “I am delighted with him. He is a young horse and there is plenty to build on for the future. He will have a summer’s grass and will improve again. He is a baby still but is definitely one for the future.

“I say, granted the improvement that should come, he could end up a Graded horse. Maybe two miles at a stiffer track could help him. He is one to look forward too.”

WALSH TO MISS GRAND NATIONAL AFTER ARM INJURY

Katie Walsh, unseated from Distime at the third fence in the Randox Health Fox Hunters’ Chase today at Aintree, has a broken arm and will miss the ride on Wonderful Charm in Saturday’s Randox Health Grand National.

Walsh was assessed on course by Aintree’s Racecourse’s medical team. Subsequently, she has been transported to Aintree Hospital for further assessment for an arm injury and a scan.

TIME

The winning time in the Randox Health Fox Hunters’ Chase came to 5m 32.10s.

TWO-DAY BAN FOR KING

The stewards held an enquiry into the use of the whip by Mr James King, the rider of the winner of the Randox Health Fox Hunters’ Chase, Dineur, after the final fence. Having heard his evidence and viewed recordings of the race, they found him in breach of Schedule (B)6 Part 2 in that he had used his whip above the permitted level. The stewards suspended King for two days as follows: Friday April 21 and Saturday, April 22, 2017.

HOBSON WINS THE WAR OF THE ROSES

Dame Rose battled off Oscar Rose to give trainer Richard Hobson a first Aintree winner – from just his third runner at the track.

The four-year-old Network filly, a 14/1 shot, was ridden by Alain Cawley.

Dame Rose won a mares’ bumper at Doncaster on her second start, but last time out at Newbury she was a well-beaten fifth of nine.

Hobson, who trains at Little Rissington in Gloucestershire, explained: “I meant to enter her in the mares’ bumper the day before but I was away in France and I forgot and missed the deadline, so she had to run in the open bumper the following day on the Saturday. The ground got desperately bad, and she was taking on the big, strapping geldings.

“We freshened her right up for Aintree, and on better ground today she was amazing. She’s classy at home and shows a lot of good work.”

Dame Rose is owned by Carl Hinchy, who also owns Randox Health Grand National runner Shantou Flyer. The latter is trained by Rebecca Curtis.

CAWLEY PUTS INJURY MISERY BEHIND HIM WITH BUMPER SUCCESS

Alain Cawley, who suffered the horror of dislocating both shoulders in a fall in the autumn, got back to winning ways when riding Dame Rose to a narrow win in the Gr2 Goffs Nickel Coin Mares’ Bumper.

Cawley partnered the four-year-old, a 14/1 shot, for trainer Richard Hobson. They held off the challenge of Oscar Rose (20/1) by half a length, with the 9/2 favourite Petticoat Tails another three and three-quarters of a length back in third.

Fergal O’Brien paid tribute to Cawley for the assistance he has been at his stables while the jockey was returning to full fitness. O’Brien said: “I’m delighted for Alain who has been immensely helpful to me while he’s been off. He works hard, he had a horrific injury and I’m delighted for him today to ride a good winner like this.”

He added of Oscar Rose: “She is very game. We knew when she was beaten at Sandown last time out that the ground was against her, but it was important to get the run into her for experience. Coming back to nice ground on a Flat track suited her much better and she did us proud.

“We may try to get a run into her over hurdles in May while it is too cold to turn her away for the summer.”

JUST A PAR BOUGHT BY THOMPSONS

Randox Health Grand National runner Just A Par, was bought for £100,000 at the Goffs UK sale by his trainer Paul Nicholls, on behalf of owners Patricia and David Thompson. The horse will run in the world’s most famous chase in the name of their son Richard Thompson.

The couple have also bought two other Randox Health Grand National hopefuls recently, Le Mercurey, also trained by Nicholls and the Jimmy Moffat-trained Highland Lodge.

The Somerset handler said: “He is going to run in the name of Richard C Thompson, the son of Patricia and David – all the details are being sorted out now.”

Nicholls also confirmed that Harry Cobden will keep the ride on the 10-year-old son of Island House in the Randox Health Grand National.

GROUND UPDATE

Aintree Clerk of the Course Andrew Tulloch, reported at 6pm that he was watering parts of all three courses at Aintree this evening.

Three millimetres of water are being applied to the Grand National course from between the Melling Road and Becher’s Brook.

There is also selective watering going on the finishing straight of the Mildmay and Hurdle courses with between two to three millimetres being applied.

Racing UK Leading Jockey Award – standings after first day

Jockey 1st 2nd 3rd

Barry Geraghty 2 - -

Noel Fehily 1 1 -

Brian Hughes 1 1 -

Alain Cawley 1 - -

Lizzie Kelly 1 - -

Mr James King 1 - -

Paddy Brennan - 2 -

Aidan Coleman - 1 -

Jeremiah McGrath - 1 -

Mr Derek O’Connor - 1 -

Mr Noel George - - 1

Adrian Heskin - - 1

Wayne Hutchinson - - 1

Daryl Jacob - - 1

Gavin Sheehan - - 1

Harry Skelton - - 1

Sam Twiston-Davies - - 1

Irish Thoroughbred Marketing Leading Trainer Award –

standings after first day

Name 1st 2nd 3rd

Nicky Henderson 1 3 1

Malcolm Jefferson 1 1 -

Nigel Twiston-Davies 1 - 1

Mickey Bowen 1 - -

Philip Hobbs 1 - -

Richard Hobson 1 - -

Nick Williams 1 - -

Graham McKeever IRE - 1 -

Fergal O’Brien - 1 -

Colin Tizzard - 1 -

Tom George - - 2

Warren Greatrex - - 1

Alan King - - 1

Dan Skelton - - 1

Irish Thoroughbred Marketing Leading Owner Award –

standings after first day

Name 1st 2nd 3rd

J P McManus 2 1 -

Carl Hinchy 1 - -

Gwilym Morris 1 - -

Rob Rexton 1 - -

Wharton & Wilson 1 - -

Jane Williams & Len Lakeman 1 - -

Jean Bishop - 1 -

Mrs K Exall - 1 -

Chris Giles - 1 -

Mrs M Hagan - 1 -

Trevor Hemmings - 1 -

Sandy & Caroline Orr - 1 -

Trish Andrews - - 1

Crossed Fingers Partnership - - 1

Tom George - - 1

Simon Munir & Isaac Souede - - 1

Simon Such & Gino Paletta - - 1

The Risk Takers Partnership - - 1

Wynstay Wanderers - - 1

UPDATE

KATIE WALSH’S ARM BRUISED NOT BROKEN

Katie Walsh, unseated from Distime at the third fence in the Randox Health Fox Hunters’ Chase today at Aintree, has a badly bruised arm after two X-rays showed there were no broken bones. Earlier she was taken to Aintree Hospital with a suspected broken arm.

The amateur rider is due to partner Wonderful Charm, trained by Paul Nicholls, in Saturday’s Randox Health Grand National.

Walsh was assessed on course by Aintree’s Racecourse’s medical team. Subsequently, she was taken to Aintree Hospital for further assessment for an arm injury and a scan.

If she is unfit to ride in the £1-million chase on Saturday, Nicholls reported this evening that Nick Scholfield would deputise.

