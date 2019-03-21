Grand National schooling fences in place at four different venue across Britain & Ireland Posted by racenews on Thursday, March 21, 2019 · Leave a Comment

Special Grand National schooling fences are now available for use at four different venues across Britain and Ireland.

The fences are for any trainer to school horses entered in the three races run over the Grand National fences during the Randox Health Grand National Festival at Aintree – the £1-million Randox Health Grand National (Grand National Day, Saturday, April 6), the £140,000 Randox Health Topham Handicap Chase (Ladies Day, Friday, April 5) and the £45,000 Randox Health Foxhunters’ Chase (Grand National Thursday, April 4).

The schooling fences have been prepared by Aintree’s groundstaff and are situated at David Pipe’s Pond House yard at Nicholashayne on the Devon/Somerset border, at The Jockey Club’s Lambourn Gallops, at the Malton Schooling Grounds and at the Curragh Training Grounds in Ireland.

Aintree Clerk of the Course Andrew Tulloch commented today: “With a fortnight until the Randox Health Grand National Festival gets underway, we are pleased to once again offer Aintree-style schooling fences at four different venues across Britain and Ireland.

“The schooling fences have proved extremely useful to trainers preparing horses for any of the three races over the Grand National fences at the Randox Health Grand National Festival.

“I would like to thank everyone involved at the four venues for their help, which enables Aintree Racecourse to continue to offer this very valuable facility.”

Oliver Sherwood, trainer of 2015 Grand National winner Many Clouds, leaning on one of the schooling fences in Lambourn





Jockey Club Estates Operations Manager, Will Riggall, by a schooling fence in Lambourn





David Pipe, trainer of 2008 Grand National winner Comply Or Die, alongside a Grand National schooling fence at his Pond House stables

The 2019 Randox Health Grand National Festival takes place at Aintree Racecourse from Thursday, April 4 to Saturday, April 6.