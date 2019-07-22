Gosden trio on course for G1 highlights at Qatar Goodwood Festival, plus Japanese challenger Deirdre Posted by racenews on Monday, July 22, 2019 · Leave a Comment

Stradivarius, Too Darn Hot and Mehdaayih headline a strong John Gosden team for the five-day Qatar Goodwood Festival, which runs from Tuesday, July 30 to Saturday, August 3.

Champion stayer Stradivarius is going for a record third straight win in the opening day highlight, the £500,000 G1 Qatar Goodwood Cup over two miles. The Mark Johnston-trained Double Trigger is the only three-time winner of the historic contest, having lifted the spoils in 1995, 1997 and 1998.

Stradivarius has looked as good as ever in two starts this season, capturing the G2 Yorkshire Cup at York in May before a second successive G1 Gold Cup victory at Royal Ascot last month, in which he defeated Dee Ex Bee, Master Of Reality and Cross Counter.

Speaking at a press event in Newmarket this morning, Gosden said: “Stradivarius worked on Saturday and did his usual thing; he went a length clear and said that’s it, I have done my bit. We are very happy with him ahead of the Qatar Goodwood Cup.

“Frankie [Dettori] and Stradivarius gel so well together – they make a great team. Stradivarius is a bit unusual for a stayer, but he is a real street fighter. He doesn’t do a lot when he hits the front and I felt he was playing with them a bit at Ascot. He just does what he has to do and I think that has been huge contributory factor to his success. Let’s not forget that this horse won at Beverley and then we managed to get him beat in a handicap at Chester.

“I have always held the viewpoint, having been told this by Charlie Whittingham and Willie Stephenson, that a Flat racehorse is at its peak at five. They are stronger and horses can reach their absolute zenith at five.

“We are hopeful the Stradivarius can win the Goodwood Cup again, but it is going to be a tough race and there will be a lot of people aiming to make it a hard race – it is going to be exciting.

“I have a lot of respect for Dee Ex Bee. He brings in the Derby form from last year when he split Masar and Roaring Lion, who was the champion over a mile and a quarter afterwards. The Melbourne Cup winner Cross Counter is going to take us on again. I was concerned about him heading into Ascot because he has a turn of foot and has proven that he can turn it on in the hottest part of the race.”

Europe’s unbeaten champion two-year-old of 2018, Too Darn Hot, is all set for the feature £1-million G1 Qatar Sussex Stakes over a mile on Wednesday, July 31.

Following a setback in the spring and placed efforts in the G2 Dante Stakes at York, G1 Irish 2,000 Guineas at the Curragh and G1 St James’s Palace Stakes at Royal Ascot, the three-year-old registered his first victory of the campaign when dropped back to seven furlongs for the G1 Prix Jean Prat at Deauville on July 7.

Gosden said: “Too Darn Hot showed last time in the Jean Prat what he is good at; he is a very quick horse and stupidly we tried to stretch him out earlier in the year after an interrupted prep when he had to miss the Guineas.

“I think we have got him back in the right place now and I was most impressed with the way he hit the line at Deauville over seven furlongs. I know a lot of people were doubting him, but we were very confident going there because his work had been brilliant beforehand. He showed us that he had come back to himself after a hellish spring.

“His ideal distance is probably somewhere between seven furlongs and an easy mile, I doubt we will be trying to go further than that. He is an extremely fast horse with bundles of natural speed. My only concern at Goodwood is that I will be watching the draw with anxious eyes.

“The mile at Goodwood is not the mile of Ascot or the Curragh. It is a quick mile and anyhow he wasn’t right at the Curragh. You need agility at Goodwood and to that extent I think it is the kind of mile that he will appreciate.

“I think we have plenty of options with him later in the year. I am not frightened of looking at a Prix du Moulin and then there is the possibility of a Breeders’ Cup at the end of year over a two-turn mile.

“We have entered him for the Haydock Sprint Cup over six furlongs and he will probably get an entry in the sprint on Champions Day too. He has certainly got the speed for it if you wanted to go that way.

“Our other Sussex Stakes entry King Of Comedy is in great form, but he will be looking at the Prix Jacques Les Marois instead on August 11. I think the straight mile at Deauville will suit him well.

“We have basically given him a break and freshen up since Ascot, as he was on the go fairly early in the spring. I think in the end his best trip will be a mile and a quarter – everything he shows me and his family suggests it will be. Proper mile and a quarter races like the Irish Champion Stakes and Ascot on Champions Day could be right up his alley.”

Gosden revealed that Frankel three-year-old filly Mehdaayih will take her chance in the £600,000 G1 Qatar Nassau Stakes over nearly 10 furlongs on Thursday, August 1, a race the trainer has won four times already.

The trainer reported: “Meydaayih won the G2 Prix de Malleret [June 30] nicely, having been unlucky when knocked about in the Oaks at Epsom.

“She quickened very well in France off a slow pace, so we think the Nassau will be a proper race to run her in.”

The Qatar Sussex Stakes, Qatar Nassau Stakes and Qatar Goodwood Cup are all part of the QIPCO British Champions Series.

Japanese challenger Deirdre heading to Qatar Nassau Stakes

Seiko Hashida, daughter of Deirdre’s trainer Mitsuru Hashida, is looking forward to the star Japanese mare running for the second time in Britain during the Qatar Goodwood Festival. She is hoping that Oisin Murphy can partner Deirdre.

The five-year-old Harbinger mare, a G1 winner in Japan, was unsuited by the soft ground when sixth in the 10-furlong G1 Prince Of Wales’s Stakes at Royal Ascot on June 19 – her first experience of racing in Britain.

She is set to run in the G1 Qatar Nassau Stakes over just short of 10 furlongs on the third day of the Qatar Goodwood Festival, Ladies’ Day, Thursday, August 1.

Seiko Hashida reported today from Abington Place Stables in Newmarket: “We have been pleased with Deirdre since Royal Ascot. She is very relaxed.

“We have learned a lot about Newmarket Heath as she has been here for more than two months now, coming on from Hong Kong where she raced at the end of April.

“Deirdre is really settled here – she likes being in Newmarket. She usually goes to Warren Hill and Long Hill in the mornings.

“She tried really hard at Ascot, but was not used to the heavy rain and soft ground, plus the uphill and downhill of the track.

“We have taken her to Goodwood, which is very different from Japanese racecourses. We wanted to show her the course beforehand. The course is undulating and I think she will like it. The faster ground at Goodwood will be more suitable.

“Goodwood Racecourse maybe is a little bit tricky and different from Japanese tracks so we thought it would be better if we had a jockey who knows Goodwood Racecourse and is an experienced rider.

“Oisin Murphy will ride her for the first time tomorrow morning in a piece of work. We are not a 100 per cent sure yet whether Oisin can ride her in the Qatar Nassau Stakes at Goodwood – that will depend on what others run in the race. We are waiting on the answer.

“The plan afterwards depends on how she gets on at Goodwood, but we would like to run her again once or twice more, hopefully in Europe.”

Deirdre is likely to retire to stud at the end of the year.

Background Information

John Gosden OBE (Clarehaven Stables, Newmarket)

Born: Lewes, Sussex, on March 30, 1951

Background: His late father Towser (1904-1967) was a trainer near Lewes in Sussex. John was educated at Eastbourne College and Cambridge University. He then worked in land management in Venezuela before returning to Britain to assist Newmarket trainer Sir Noel Murless from 1974 to 1975 and Ireland’s champion Vincent O’Brien from 1976 to 1977. After a spell assisting Tommy Doyle in California, he set up as a trainer in the US in 1979, based in California for nine years, sending out more 502 winners. He saddled Robert Sangster’s Royal Heroine to win the inaugural Breeders’ Cup Mile at Hollywood Park in 1984. Prompted by Sheikh Mohammed, he returned to Britain in 1989, to train at the owner’s Stanley House Stables in Newmarket. In 2000, he moved to Robert Sangster’s Manton estate in Wiltshire, but returned to Newmarket in 2005, having bought Clarehaven Stables on the Bury Road, where he continues to train from. Many of his horses come from long-time owner/breeders.

Personal: He is married to Rachel Hood – they met at Cambridge University. She is a barrister who has served as President of the Racehorse Owners Association (2011-2016) and is the current Mayor of Newmarket (2014-2015 & 2018-?). The couple have four children – Sebastian, Serena, Theodora and Thaddeus, who is assistant trainer to his father. Hood founded (in 2007) and formerly chaired the Save Historic Newmarket Action Group, which has long opposed Lord Derby’s Hatchfield Farm proposed building development, and wants to protect the town as the home of horseracing. In May, 2017, she was elected to Suffolk County Council as a Conservative councillor and is also a Newmarket Town councillor.

Accolades: British champion trainer three times – 2012, 2015 and 2018. Responsible for US Eclipse Award winners Bates Motel and Royal Heroine. He has trained four of the last five winners of the (European) Horse Of The Year accolade at the Cartier Racing Awards – Kingman (2014), Golden Horn (2015), Enable (2017) and Roaring Lion (2018). Oversaw the career of Cracksman, who was crowned the world’s joint-best horse in 2018 alongside Australian mare Winx. Awarded an OBE for services to horseracing and training in the 2017 New Year Honours List.

Winners: He has won more than 3,500 races around the world, including over 100 Group/Grade Ones, in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia and Australia. His best British total was 178 wins in 2018, with prize money of over £8.5 million. There have been 49 Royal Ascot successes He has sent out the winner of the Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe three times in the last four years – (2015-Golden Horn) (2017-Enable) (2018-Enable). He has a strong association with jockey Frankie Dettori.

British Classic wins (10): Investec Derby – 1997 Benny The Dip, 2015 Golden Horn; Investec Oaks – 2014 Taghrooda, 2017 Enable, 2019 Anapurna; QIPCO 1,000 Guineas – 2000 Lahan; St Leger – 1996 Shantou, 2007 Lucarno, 2010 Arctic Cosmos, 2011 Masked Marvel.

Irish Classic wins (7): Irish 2,000 Guineas – 2014 Kingman; Irish Derby – 2015 Jack Hobbs; Irish Oaks – 2012 Great Heavens, 2017 Enable, 2019 Star Catcher; Irish St Leger – 1992 Mashaallah, 2011 Duncan-dh.

Goodwood record: Gosden has trained 154 winners at Goodwood, including 36 at the Qatar Goodwood Festival. His first winner at the track was Thakib on August 4, 1990.

Major wins at Qatar Goodwood Festival:

Qatar Goodwood Cup (1993 Sonus, 2017 & 2018 Stradivarius)

Qatar Nassau Stakes (1997 Ryafan, 2012 The Fugue, 2013 Winsili, 2014 Sultanina)

Qatar Sussex Stakes (2014 Kingman)

Frankie Dettori

Born: December 15, 1970, Milan, Italy. Background: the son of Gianfranco, 13-time champion jockey in Italy. Frankie (christened Lanfranco) Dettori arrived from his homeland to join Luca Cumani’s Newmarket yard as an apprentice in July, 1985. His first success came on Rif at Turin, Italy, on November 16, 1986, and he rode his first British winner on Lizzy Hare at Goodwood on June 9, 1987. He passed 100 winners for the first time in 1990 when recording 141 successes and created history when riding all seven winners on the Saturday at the Ascot Festival in September, 1996. Dettori survived a horrific plane crash at Newmarket in 2000 in which the pilot was killed. He was retained by Sheikh Mohammed’s Godolphin operation in 1993, but it was announced in September, 2012, that the retainer would not be renewed. It was subsequently revealed he had failed a drugs test whilst riding in France. On December 5, 2012, Dettori was suspended from riding for six months after being found guilty of taking a prohibited substance, believed to be cocaine. He returned from his ban at the 2013 Investec Derby Festival and spent five years as a retained rider for Sheikh Joaan Al Thani, but now rides mainly for Newmarket trainer John Gosden and has had a lot of success thanks to that partnership. He is married to Catherine and they have five children. His best total of British winners – 233 – came in 1994 and he has ridden approaching 3,200 winners in Britain. He has enjoyed seven Epsom Downs Classic winners. It took him 15 attempts before Authorized gave him a first Investec Derby victory in 2007 and his second win in Golden Horn on 2015, while Anapurna was his fifth Investec Oaks success. He is the fifth-most winning jockey in Britain by numbers. He is enjoying a most amazing 2oi9, with eight G1 winners in 51 days – the latest of which was Star Catcher in the Irish Oaks on Saturday, July 21, while he had a G2 winner in France yesterday – A’Ali in the Prix Robert Papin. Accolades: British champion apprentice in 1989 and champion jockey three times (1994, 1995 and 2004). Awarded an honorary MBE in December, 2000. He is the most successful current jockey at Royal Ascot with 67 successes, including a week-topping seven this year. He has been crowned the world’s best jockey in both 2018 and 2015. British Classic Wins (18): QIPCO 2,000 Guineas (1996 Mark Of Esteem, 1999 Island Sands, 2016 Galileo Gold), QIPCO 1,000 Guineas (1998 Cape Verdi, 2002 Kazzia, 2011 Blue Bunting), Investec Derby (2007 Authorized, 2015 Golden Horn), Investec Oaks (1994 Balanchine, 1995 Moonshell, 2002 Kazzia, 2017 Enable, 2019 Anapurna), St Leger (1995 Classic Cliché, 1996 Shantou, 2005 Scorpion, 2006 Sixties Icon, 2008 Conduit).

Goodwood record: Dettori has ridden 201 winners at Goodwood, including 69 at the Qatar Goodwood Festival. First winner at the track was Lizzy Hare on June 9, 1987.

Major wins at Qatar Goodwood Festival:

Qatar Goodwood Cup (1999 Kayf Tara, 2009 Schiaparelli, 2011 Opinion Poll)

Qatar Nassau Stakes (2001 Lailani, 2006 Ouija Board)

Qatar Sussex Stakes (1991 Second Set, 1999 Aljabr, 2001 Noverre, 2007 Ramonti)

Too Darn Hot

3 b c Dubawi (IRE) – Dar Re Mi (GB) (Singspiel (IRE))

Born: March 27, 2016

Breeder: Watership Down Stud

Owner: Lord Lloyd-Webber

Trainer: John Gosden (see above)

Jockey: Frankie Dettori (see above)

Form: 1111-2231

*Steps back up to a mile for the £1-million G1 Qatar Sussex Stakes at Goodwood on day two of the Qatar Goodwood Festival, Wednesday, July 31.

*Looked back to his best last time out when posting a three-length victory in the G1 Prix Jean Prat at Deauville on July 7 when dropping back down to seven furlongs.

*That came on the back of three placed efforts over longer distances in the extended 10-furlong G2 Dante Stakes (2nd) at York, G1 Irish 2,000 Guineas (1m – 2nd) and G1 St James’s Palace Stakes (1m – 3rd) at Royal Ascot.

*Europe’s Champion Two-Year-Old of 2018 after winning all four of his starts, including the G1 Dewhurst Stakes at Newmarket.

*Has been entered in G1 races over as short as six furlongs later this season

Race record: Starts: 8; Wins: 5; 2nd: 2; 3rd: 1; Win & Place Prize Money: £726,789

Lord Lloyd-Webber

Born: March 22, 1948 Background: the eldest son of composer William Lloyd-Webber, and brought up in South Kensington, Andrew Lloyd-Webber is the composer of some of the world’s best-known musicals and foremost musical impresario of his time. Such West End and Broadway hits as Jesus Christ Superstar, Cats, Joseph and the Amazing Technicolour Dreamcoat, Evita, Phantom of the Opera and Starlight Express have guaranteed him immortality. Cats, written in 1981, became the longest-running musical in West End history and Lloyd-Webber has won an Oscar for Best Original Song for a tune from the film of Evita, plus seven Tonys, seven Oliviers and 14 Ivor Novellos. He was knighted for services to the Arts in 1992 and made a life peer, Lord Lloyd-Webber of Sydmonton, in 1997. His brother is British cellist Julian Lloyd-Webber. Andrew Lloyd Webber has been a theatre owner since 1983 and now owns seven London theatres, while his Really Useful Group produces, licenses and promotes his shows and music around the globe. His Andrew Lloyd Webber Foundation’s principle objectives are to promote the arts, culture and heritage for the public benefit and since 2011 has awarded £20 million to projects that focus on the enhancement of arts education and participation, improving access and increasing diversity across the arts, culture and heritage sector. Racing Interests: His interest in racing began after marrying Madeleine Gurdon, his third wife, in 1991. A former three-day eventer and show jumper, Madeleine Lloyd-Webber initiated the establishment of their Watership Down Stud in 1992 near Newbury managed by her friend Simon Marsh. Bloodstock agent Charlie Gordon-Watson made some inspired purchases as foundation mares and the stud sold a Sadler=s Wells colt for 3.4 million guineas to create a new European yearling record at the 2000 Houghton Sale. His dam had cost IR470,000gns. The Lloyd-Webbers also own Kiltinan Castle Stud near Coolmore in Co Tipperary. Until Crystal Music won the G1 Fillies= Mile in 2000, their biggest successes on the track had been over jumps thanks to the likes of Raymylette, Dusty Miller, Uncle Ernie, Black Humour and top-class hurdler/chaser Bacchanal. However further victories on the Flat followed, with the star mare Dar Re Mi, who won the G1 Pretty Polly Stakes and G1 Yorkshire Oaks in 2009, before beating a strong international field in the G1 Dubai Sheema Classic at Meydan in March, 2010. The Fugue won four G1 races including the Nassau Stakes at Glorious Goodwood in 2012 and Royal Ascot’s Prince of Wales’s Stakes in 2013. Dar Re Mi has proved to be an outstanding broodmare with her progeny including the Pattern race winning fillies So Mi Dar and Lah Ti Dar plus the top-class Too Darn Hot, who was the champion two-year-old of 2018 following an unbeaten run of races which culminated in the G1 Dewhurst Stakes at Newmarket. After a setback interrupted his start to 2019, Too Darn Hot got back to winning ways last time out when taking the G1 Prix Jean Prat at Deauville on July 7.

Stradivarius (IRE)

5 ch h Sea The Stars (IRE) – Private Life (FR) (Bering (GB))

Born: February 28, 2014

Breeder: Bjorn Nielsen

Owner: Bjorn Nielsen

Trainer: John Gosden (see earlier)

Jockey: Frankie Dettori (see earlier)

Form: 541/121133/11111-11

*Going for a record third straight victory in the £500,000 G1 Qatar Goodwood Cup on day one of the Qatar Goodwood Festival, Tuesday, July 30. Double Trigger (1995, 1997 & 1998) is the only triple winner of the two-mile highlight.

*Posted arguably his best performance to date when landing his second successive G1 Gold Cup last month at Royal Ascot, in which he defeated Dee Ex Bee, Master Of Reality and Cross Counter.

*Seven-race winning streak also includes two G2 Yorkshire Cup triumphs and the G2 Lonsdale Cup.

*Won the inaugural Weatherbys Hamilton Stayers’ Million in 2018, with its £1-million bonus, a feat he could repeat in 2019 if he wins the G1 Qatar Goodwood Cup and G2 Lonsdale Cup at York’s Ebor Festival.

Race record: Starts: 16; Wins: 11; 2nd: 1; 3rd: 2; Win & Place Prize Money: £1,991,031

Bjorn Nielsen

Background: Although now based primarily in Greenwich, Connecticut, USA, Bjorn Nielsen was born in August, 1957, in Cape Town, South Africa, and grew up in Epsom, where he attended Glyn Grammar School and was a frequent visitor to the racecourse. He subsequently attended Old Dominion University, Virginia, USA on a tennis scholarship. He went on to enjoy a highly successful career in the finance world, firstly serving as a clerk on the London Metals Exchange and then as trader on the COMEX in New York, both for Drexel Burnham Lambert. In 1988 he joined Tudor Investment Corporation as a trader and then partner, remaining with the company until 2017. He is a hedge fund trader and investor. Racing Interests: Nielsen has been interested in racing since childhood, with photographs of racehorses in South Africa’s Cape Argus newspaper and radio commentaries among his earliest memories. Nielsen has been a major investor at horse sales for many years, using agents such as Jeremy Brummitt, Tom Goff and Charlie Gordon-Watson. He now breeds most of his horses. Nielsen was represented in the 1992 Derby by the Richard Hannon-trained Assessor, who finished ninth behind Dr Devious and went on to win the G1 Prix Royal-Oak and G1 Prix du Cadran in France. Other flagbearers have included the Roger Charlton-trained Tante Rose, who he bought for 350,000 guineas at Wafic Said=s dispersal in 2003 and won the following year’s G1 Sprint Cup at Haydock. Masked Marvel gave Nielsen a British Classic success in 2011 when taking the St Leger. His current superstar is Stradivarius, who went through 2018 unbeaten and collected the inaugural Weatherbys Hamilton Stayers Million following wins in the G2 Yorkshire Cup, G1 Gold Cup at Royal Ascot, G1 Qatar Goodwood Cup and G2 Weatherbys Hamilton Lonsdale Cup. He ended 2018 with success in the G2 QIPCO British Champions Long Distance Cup at Ascot and is now unbeaten in his last seven outings, having begun 2019 with repeat wins in the Yorkshire Cup and Gold Cup at Royal Ascot. In 2009, Nielsen bought the Kingsdown training centre in Lambourn, from where first David Lanigan and now Ed Walker train. His other trainers in Britain are John Gosden and Roger Charlton. Nielsen has a band of around 14 broodmares boarding at Lord Lloyd-Webber=s stud farms in Britain and Ireland.

Deirdre (JPN)

5 b m Harbinger (GB) – Reizend (JPN) (Special Week (JPN))

Born: April 4, 2014

Breeder: Northern Farm

Owner: Toji Morita

Trainer: Mitsuru Hashida

Jockey: Oisin Murphy

Form: 241324/326141110/63112-6466

*Set to run in the £600,000 G1 Qatar Nassau Stakes for fillies and mares on day three of the Qatar Goodwood Festival, Thursday, August 1.

*Finished sixth on her UK debut behind Crystal Ocean in the 10-furlong G1 Prince Of Wales’s Stakes at Royal Ascot on June 19.

*The mare’s career highlight came when landing the G1 Shuka Sho over 10 furlongs at Kyoto in October, 2017. She has also won two G3s and a G2 in Japan.

*Has competed outside of Japan on five occasions, with the pick of those efforts coming when third to Benbatl in the 2018 G1 Dubai Turf (1m 1f) at Meydan, UAE, and a fast-finishing second when beaten a length by Glorious Forever in the G1 Longines Hong Kong Cup (1m 2f) at Sha Tin, Hong Kong, in December.

*Fourth behind compatriot Almond Eye in this year’s G1 Dubai Turf in March.

Race record: Starts: 24; Wins: 7; 2nd: 4; 3rd: 3; Win & Place Prize Money: £3,197,737

Toji Morita

Born: December 23, 1932. Ownership history: The business owner has been registered as a racehorse owner for over 40 years since 1978 by the JRA (Japan Racing Association). He also has horses in the other jurisdiction in Japan, the NAR (National Association of Racing). The victory of Deirdre in the G1 Shuka Sho in 2017 has been the highlight of his ownership. He currently has nine JRA horses including Deirdre and they are all trained by Mitsuru Hashida.

Mitsuru Hashida (Japan)

Born: September 15, 1952. Background: Son of a former jockey and trainer. Had a short career as an apprentice rider before setting his sights on becoming a trainer. Granted his first training licence on March 1, 1983, having spent five years as an assistant trainer. Enjoyed first G1 success in 1990 courtesy of Passing Shot in the Mile Championship. Other top level performers include 1999 G1 Japanese Derby victor Admire Vega and dual G1 heroine Admire Groove, the dam of dual Classic winner Duramente. Hashida’s best season numerically came in 1995 when he sent out 34 winners. He registered his 700th JRA winner at Hakodate Racecourse on June 23 this year. Deidre was his first British runner when sixth behind Crystal Ocean at Royal Ascot.

Oisin Murphy

Born: September 6, 1995 Background: Nephew of former jump jockey Jim Culloty, who won three Cheltenham Gold Cups on Best Mate and trained the 2014 winner Lord Windermere. Murphy began riding at the age of four and competed in pony races and show jumping. Joined Culloty’s Cork yard at the age of 13 before teaming up with trainer Tommy Stack two years later. Started riding out for Ireland’s champion Flat trainer Aidan O’Brien at 16 and then moved to England as an apprentice for Andrew Balding in October, 2012. First win came aboard Imperial Glance at Salisbury on June 16, 2013. Capped 2013 with a memorable four-timer on Ayr Gold Cup day, including landing the feature race on Highland Colori. Had a three-month spell with leading Australian trainer Danny O’Brien in 2013/2014 and gained 13 successes. Crowned champion British apprentice in 2014 after riding 91 winners. Appointed second jockey behind Andrea Atzeni to Qatar Racing Ltd ahead of 2015 Flat season and became first jockey to the organisation when Atzeni returned to trainer Roger Varian in late 2015. Had his best season in 2018 when partnering 198 British winners, including Roaring Lion who gained four G1 victories. Is vying for Britain’s Stobart Jockeys’ Championship in 2019, currently lying second to Danny Tudhope. Big-Race Wins include: Coral-Eclipse (2018 Roaring Lion), Dubai Turf (2018 Benbatl), Ebor Handicap (2015 Litigant), E P Taylor Stakes (2017 Blond Me), Haydock Sprint Cup (2018 The Tin Man), Irish Champion Stakes (2018 Roaring Lion), Juddmonte International (2018 Roarding Lion), Prix de la Foret (2017 Acclaim), Queen Elizabeth II Stakes (2018 Roaring Lion), Sussex Stakes (2018 Lightning Spear), Falmouth Stakes (2019 Veracious).

Goodwood record: Murphy has ridden 25 winners at Goodwood, including 3 at the Qatar Goodwood Festival. First winner at the track was Annie’s Fortune on August 2, 2012.

Major wins at Qatar Goodwood Festival:

Qatar Sussex Stakes (2018 Lightning Spear)

About the Qatar Goodwood Festival

Once described by King Edward VII as ‘a garden party with racing,’ this world-famous five-day festival – affectionately known as ‘Glorious Goodwood’ – is one of the highlights of the flat racing season. Over 100,000 people flock to the world’s most beautiful racecourse to enjoy top class racing and entertainment, including the £1-million Qatar Sussex Stakes, the cavalry charge that is the Qatar Steward’s Cup and the marathon Qatar Goodwood Cup.

The 2019 event takes place from Tuesday 30 July to Saturday 3 August and Qatar continues its generous support of the week, with prize money totalling over £5.5 million.

Tickets and hospitality packages for all of Goodwood’s 2019 fixtures can be purchased at www.Goodwood.com or by calling 01243 755055.