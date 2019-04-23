Goodwood Racecourse gallops back into action with its much-anticipated Opening Saturday on May 4 Posted by racenews on Tuesday, April 23, 2019 · Leave a Comment

Spring has sprung and with it the promise of an exciting new Flat racing season at the Sussex track.

On May 4, Goodwood’s Opening Saturday fixture comes under starter’s orders for an exciting afternoon of high-quality racing, food, drink and entertainment.

The seven races include two valuable Listed contests; the £50,000 Daisy Warwick Stakes and the £50,000 Conqueror Stakes, both of which are likely to attract some exciting fillies and mares aiming to get off to a winning start.

During the winter months, much investment has taken place at Goodwood Racecourse. The inside of the March Grandstand has seen further redevelopment, creating a superb new betting facility and two new cafés.

Delicious Dogs, located in the Sussex Stand, will offer racegoers a fabulous array of handmade pizzas, while the Richmond Enclosure boasts a beautiful new hospitality space in Long View which provides enchanting views across the racecourse and will be open in time for the May Festival (Thursday, May 23 to Saturday, May 25 inclusive).

Goodwood is excited to introduce its new ECO-Cup, helping forge a path towards eradicating disposables. The season ahead will see a refundable £1 deposit taken when any beer, lager or ale is consumed, with a clean cup offered for each beverage thereafter. During the 2018 season, more than 300,000 pints and half pints were served in plastic cups, leading to sizeable levels of plastic being disposed of.

Alex Eade, General Manager for Goodwood Racecourse, commented: “Sustainability has been at the core of our thinking here at Goodwood over several years and, as we move into the 2019 Flat season, we will be taking bigger steps towards lessening our impact on the environment. In essence, I want to make sure that our actions today preserve that famous and breath-taking view for future generations.”

He added: “Opening Saturday is a real family day out complemented by the high-class racing. With a children’s play area for the little ones, whether you are passionate about horseracing or want a really good afternoon out, Goodwood Racecourse is a fantastic place to come.”

Tickets can be purchased from only £12 in advance and children under 18 go free in all enclosures. The first of the seven races is staged at 1.35pm. Please call 01243 216610 or visit www.goodwood.com for tickets, hospitality, and further information.