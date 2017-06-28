Gold Cup heroes head 29 entries for Qatar Goodwood Cup Posted by racenews on Wednesday, June 28, 2017 · Leave a Comment

Big Orange and Order Of St George, who fought out a pulsating finish to the Gold Cup at Royal Ascot last week, feature among 29 entries for the newly-promoted Group One Qatar Goodwood Cup.

The two-mile contest has been upgraded to Group One status from Group Two this year and carries a record prize fund of £500,000 (up from £300,000 in 2016).

The historic race, first run in 1812, is now the highlight of the opening day of the Qatar Goodwood Festival, Tuesday, August 1, having been moved from the Thursday. The move is part of a number of changes, approved by the BHA, which see the G1 Qatar Nassau Stakes move to Thursday, August 3, the G1PA Qatar International Stakes move to Wednesday, August 2 and the G3 Qatar Gordon Stakes move to Saturday, August 5.

Big Orange, trained by Michael Bell and owned by Bill and Tim Gredley, became the first horse since Double Trigger (1997 & 1998) to capture back-to-back renewals of the Qatar Goodwood Cup last year when he won from Pallasator (Sir Mark Prescott) and Sheikhzayedroad (David Simcock) in 2016. His first Qatar Goodwood Cup success in 2015 saw him rally gamely to beat Quest For More by a neck.

The six-year-old gained the biggest success of his career when defeating Order Of St George by a short-head in the G1 Gold Cup over two and a half miles at Royal Ascot on June 22.

Order Of St George, a decisive winner of the Gold Cup in 2016, headlines five contenders from Ireland’s champion trainer Aidan O’Brien. The Ballydoyle handler has also entered last year’s Epsom Derby runner-up US Army Ranger along with three-year-olds Belgravia, Finn McCooland Wisconsin.

Vazirabad missed the Gold Cup after incurring an injury in the G2 Prix Vicomtesse Vigier at Chantilly, France, on May 28, which he won by a short-neck. The five-year-old, owned by the Aga Khan, has won on 11 of his 16 starts including two renewals of the G1 Prix Royal-Oak at Saint-Cloud in 2015 and 2016.

The son of Manduro won the two-mile G2 Dubai Gold Cup at Meydan, UAE, on March 25 with Sheikhzayedroad in third and Big Orange fourth. He also triumphed the previous year in Dubai when beating Big Orange a neck.

His trainer Alain de Royer Dupre commented: “It is possible that Vazirabad will make the Qatar Goodwood Cup. He came back from the Prix Vicomtesse Vigier with a problem – he got a cut behind from another horse.

“We are going very slowly because it is not completely healed. The plan is to go to Goodwood but it depends on when we can get him back to normal training.

“The Gold Cup would have been a typical race for Vazirabad because when they have a lot of pace, he has a very strong turn of foot. Big Orange won well but Vazirabad has beaten him twice in the Dubai Gold Cup.”

Other Qatar Goodwood Cup entries include Wicklow Brave (Willie Mullins IRE), who beat Order Of St George in the G1 Irish St Leger last season before going on to G1 glory over hurdles, and Simple Verse, successful in the G1 St Leger at Doncaster in 2015.

Stradivarius (John Gosden) captured the G2 Queen’s Vase at Royal Ascot on June 23 and the Sea The Stars colt could try to be the first three-year-old to win the Qatar Goodwood Cup since Lucky Moon in 1990.

The Charlie Appleby-trained pair of Qewy, fourth in the G1 Melbourne Cup at Flemington, Australia in November, and G1 Qatar Prix Vermeille runner-up Endless Time feature among five Godolphin entries.

Oriental Fox (Mark Johnston), successful in Royal Ascot’s marathon Queen Alexandra Stakes for the second time on Saturday , last season’s Cesarewitch Handicap winner Sweet Selection(Hughie Morrison) and G3 Belmont Gold Cup second St Michel (Sir Mark Prescott) also hold entries.

The Qatar Goodwood Cup is part of the QIPCO British Champions Series.

Winter among 30 in Qatar Nassau Stakes

Winter (Aidan O’Brien IRE) heads the entries for the £600,000 G1 Qatar Nassau Stakes, staged over just short of 10 furlongs for fillies and mares.

This year sees the Qatar Nassau Stakes move from its previous Saturday slot, the fifth and final day of Qatar Goodwood Festival, to become the highlight of Ladies’ Day, Thursday, August 3.

Ireland’s champion Flat trainer Aidan O’Brien bagged his third Qatar Nassau Stakes in 2016 with the outstanding Minding and Winter heads the Ballydoyle handler’s nine entries this time around, having already bagged an impressive G1 treble in 2017 with victories in the QIPCO 1000 Guineas, Tattersalls Irish 1,000 Guineas and the Coronation Stakes at Royal Ascot last week.

Also among the O’Brien-trained contingent are last year’s G1 Matron Stakes heroine Alice Springs, QIPCO 1000 Guineas and Investec Oaks runner-up Rhododendron, plus the 2016 G1 Irish Oaks and G1 Yorkshire Oaks scorer Seventh Heaven.

Runner-up to Minding in 2016 was Queen’s Trust (Sir Michael Stoute). The daughter of Dansili, now a four-year-old, ended last year in great style when taking the G1 Breeders’ Cup Filly & Mare Turf at Santa Anita, USA, in November.

She has made two appearances so far in 2017, most recently finish a staying-on fourth, beaten two lengths, behind Highland Reel in the G1 Prince of Wales’s Stakes over 10 furlongs at Royal Ascot on June 21.

Chris Richardson, Managing Director of Queen’s Trust’s owners Cheveley Park Stud, said: “We would very much hope that Queen’s Trust can go for the Qatar Nassau Stakes again this year.

“I haven’t spoken to Sir Michael since her run at Royal Ascot last week but we have put her in and the race is very much an option for her.

“She was slowly away at Royal Ascot and got pinned in on the rail. When she did get clear, she ran on well to the line.

“She certainly showed improvement from her first run this season at York and hopefully she can continue to do that throughout the year.”

Sir Michael Stoute has three entries in total as the Newmarket trainer seeks a record-equalling eighth success in the Qatar Nassau Stakes. In addition to Queen’s Trust, his entries are multiple Listed winner Abingdon and Smart Call, a three-time G1 winner in South Africa.

Another trainer with an excellent record in the Qatar Nassau Stakes is John Gosden, who has won the prestigious contest four times, including three consecutive successes between 2012 and 2014.

The Newmarket handler has made three entries in 2017 - Journey, winner of the G1 QIPCO British Champions Fillies’ & Mares’ Stakes at Ascot in October last year, G1 Prix de Diane fourthShutter Speed and So Mi Dar, winner of four of her five starts but not seen out since finishing a close third in the G1 Prix de l’Opera in October.

Three entries are owned by Godolphin, including Wuheida (Charlie Appleby), winner of her two starts to date but not seen out since landing the G1 Prix Marcel Boussac at Chantilly in October.

Sobetsu (Charlie Appleby) is also a G1 winner, having captured the Prix Saint-Alary at Deauville in May before disappointing in the Investec Oaks, while Arabian Hope (Saeed bin Suroor) was a Listed winner at York earlier this month.

There are 14 Irish-trained entries in total, including G2 Lanwades Stud Stakes scorer Creggs Pipes (Andrew Slattery) and Turret Rocks (Jim Bolger), a winner at G2 and G3 level.

The French entry is Wajnah (Francois Rohaut), owned by Al Shaqab Racing. The three-year-old was fourth on her latest start in the French Classic , the G1 Poule d’Essai des Pouliches (French 1,000 Guineas).

The Qatar Nassau Stakes is part of the QIPCO British Champions Series.

The Qatar Goodwood Cup

Group 1, £500,000 total prize fund. Tuesday, August 1, two miles. For three-year-olds and upwards. Weights: three-year-old colts and geldings 8st 8lb, fillies 8st 5lb; four-year-olds and upwards colts and geldings 9st 7lb, fillies 9st 4lb. Entries closed June 27, entries revealed June 28 (29 entries), scratchings deadline July 11, six-day confirmations and £25,000 supplementary entry stage July 26. Final declarations 10am Sunday, July 30.

Horse Age Owner Trainer ALYSSA 4 Kirsten Rausing Ralph Beckett BELGRAVIA (IRE) 3 Derrick Smith, Sue Magnier, Michael Tabor Aidan O’Brien IRE BERGHAIN (IRE) 4 Capricorn Stud Jens Hirschberger GER BIG ORANGE 6 Bill and Tim Gredley Michael Bell BIN BATTUTA 3 Godolphin Saeed bin Suroor DAL HARRAILD 4 St Albans Bloodstock Limited William Haggas ENDLESS TIME (IRE) 5 Godolphin Charlie Appleby FINN MCCOOL (IRE) 3 Sue Magnier/Michael Tabor/Derrick Smith/Annemarie O’Brien Aidan O’Brien IRE HIGHER POWER 5 Mrs Martin Armstrong James Fanshawe HIGH JINX (IRE) 9 Mr & Mrs W J Williams Tim Easterby NATURAL SCENERY 4 Godolphin Saeed bin Suroor ORDER OF ST GEORGE (IRE) 5 Michael Tabor, Derrick Smith, Sue Magnier, Lloyd Williams Aidan O’Brien IRE ORIENTAL FOX (GER) 9 Markus Graff Mark Johnston PALLASATOR 8 Qatar Racing Limited Sir Mark Prescott Bt PLATITUDE 4 Khalid Abdullah Sir Michael Stoute PRINCE OF ARRAN 4 Saeed bel Obaida Charlie Fellowes QEWY (IRE) 7 Godolphin Charlie Appleby SHEIKHZAYEDROAD 8 Mohammed Jaber David Simcock SHE IS NO LADY 5 D & J Newell Ralph Beckett SIMPLE VERSE (IRE) 5 QRL/Sheikh Suhaim Al Thani/M Al Kubaisi Ralph Beckett SIXTIES GROOVE (IRE) 4 Susan Roy Jeremy Noseda ST MICHEL 4 Exors of the Late John Pearce Sir Mark Prescott bt STRADIVARIUS (IRE) 3 Bjorn Nielsen John Gosden SWEET SELECTION 5 Paul Brocklehurst Hughie Morrison US ARMY RANGER (IRE) 4 Sue Magnier, Michael Tabor & Derrick Smith Aidan O’Brien IRE VAZIRABAD (FR) 5 H Aga Khan Alain de Royer Dupre FR WICKLOW BRAVE 8 Wicklow Bloodstock (Ireland) Ltd Willie Mullins IRE WINNING STORY 4 Godolphin Saeed bin Suroor WISCONSIN (JPN) 3 Derrick Smith, Sue Magnier, Michael Tabor Aidan O’Brien IRE

29 entries

6 Irish-trained

1 German-trained

1 French-trained

The Qatar Nassau Stakes

Group 1, £600,000 total prize fund. Thursday, August 3, 1m 2f (1m 1f 197y). For three-year-olds and upwards, fillies and mares. Weights: three-year-olds 8st 13lb, four-year-olds and upwards 9st 7lb. Entries closed June 27, entries revealed June 28 (30 entries), scratchings deadline July 11, six-day confirmations and £40,000 supplementary entry stage July 28. Final declarations 10am Tuesday, August 1.

Horse Age Owner Trainer ABINGDON (USA) 4 Ballymacoll Stud Sir Michael Stoute ABSOLUTE BLAST (IRE) 5 K Sohi Archie Watson AIM TO PLEASE (FR) 4 John Dance Karl Burke ALICE SPRINGS (IRE) 4 Sue Magnier,Michael Tabor & Derrick Smith Aidan O’Brien IRE ALLURINGLY (USA) 3 Derrick Smith, Sue Magnier, Michael Tabor Aidan O’Brien IRE ARABIAN HOPE (USA) 3 Godolphin Saeed bin Suroor BLOND ME (IRE) 5 Barbara Keller Andrew Balding CREGGS PIPES (IRE) 5 Delphi Six Syndicate Andrew Slattery IRE HYDRANGEA (IRE) 3 Derrick Smith, Mrs J Magnier, Michael Tabor Aidan O’Brien IRE INTRICATELY (IRE) 3 Chantal Regalado-Gonzalez Joseph O’Brien IRE JOURNEY 5 George Strawbridge John Gosden LAGANORE (IRE) 5 Newtown Anner Stud Farm Tony Martin IRE NATAVIA 3 Khalid Abdullah Roger Charlton NEZWAAH 4 Sheikh Ahmed Al Maktoum Roger Varian POCKETFULLOFDREAMS (FR) 3 Michael Tabor/Sue Magnier/Derrick Smith/Markus Jooste Aidan O’Brien IRE QUEEN’S TRUST 4 Cheveley Park Stud Sir Michael Stoute RAIN GODDESS (IRE) 3 Sue Magnier,Michael Tabor & Derrick Smith Aidan O’Brien IRE RHODODENDRON (IRE) 3 Sue Magnier,Michael Tabor & Derrick Smith Aidan O’Brien IRE SEA OF GRACE (IRE) 3 Sunderland Holding Inc William Haggas SEVENTH HEAVEN (IRE) 4 Derrick Smith, Sue Magnier, Michael Tabor Aidan O’Brien IRE SHUTTER SPEED 3 Khalid Abdullah John Gosden SMART CALL (SAF) 6 Jessica Slack Sir Michael Stoute SOBETSU 3 Godolphin Charlie Appleby SOMEHOW (IRE) 4 Michael Tabor, Derrick Smith & Sue Magnier Aidan O’Brien IRE SO MI DAR 4 Lord Lloyd-Webber John Gosden TURRET ROCKS (IRE) 4 June Judd Jim Bolger IRE VOCIFEROUS MARINA (IRE) 3 June Judd/Jackie Bolger Jim Bolger IRE WAJNAH (FR) 3 Al Shaqab Racing Francois Rohaut FR WINTER (IRE) 3 Sue Magnier,Michael Tabor & Derrick Smith Aidan O’Brien IRE WUHEIDA 3 Godolphin Charlie Appleby

30 entries

14 Irish-trained

1 French-trained