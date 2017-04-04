GOING NEWS AT AINTREE TODAY

Another sunny and dry day at Aintree has seen the official going description for the Grand National Course change ahead of the 2017 Randox Health Grand National Festival which starts on Thursday, April 6.
Clerk of the Course Andrew Tulloch commented late afternoon: “The ground has just dried out a bit more, so we have gone Good to Soft (from Soft, Good to Soft in places).
“We have watered (five millimetres) the Mildmay and Hurdle Courses and so we have kept the descriptions broadly the same at Good to Soft, Good in places.
 
“The backside of the Melling Road has been watered today and I would hope that would carry us through to Thursday. If we need to do anything more tomorrow, in terms of watering, we will do so.
“From tomorrow, the forecast suggests the weather will become cloudier and it looks like we won’t see much sunshine again until Saturday.”
 
Grand National Course - Good to Soft
Mildmay & Hurdle Courses- Good to Soft, Good in places
Selective watering of the Mildmay and Hurdle Courses today – five millimetres
GoingStick Readings at 2pm
Grand National 5.7 (5.3 Monday)
Mildmay 6.7 (6.5 Monday)
Hurdle 6.8 (6.3 Monday)
Forecast
Wednesday – dry, cloudy with possibly odd brighter spell – 11C
Thursday to Saturday – dry, cloudy with odd sunny spell – 11C
The Randox Health Grand National
Grade 3 handicap chase, £1 million total prize fund. Aintree, 5.15pm Saturday, April 8, 2017. 4m 2f 74yds over the Grand National fences. For seven-year-olds and upwards who, up to and including March 20 have been placed first, second, third or fourth in a steeple chase with an official distance description of’ two miles seven and a half furlongs’ or more and which are allotted a rating of 120 or more by the BHA Head of Handicapping following a review of the horses entered and after taking account of races run up to and including February 12. Horses which are not qualified for a rating in Great Britain or Ireland at closing may also be entered. Such horses may be eligible for a weight providing the Handicapper is satisfied that the horse’s racecourse performances up to and including February 12would merit a minimum rating of 120. To qualify, horses must have run at least three times in chases run under the Rules of Racing of the same Recognised Racing Authority up to and including February 12. At the Handicapper’s discretion, such horses may be allocated a rating. The decision of the BHA Head of Handicapping shall be final. Entries closes January 31, entries revealed February 1 (110 entries, Otago Trial (IRE) subsequently scratched), weights revealed February 14, first scratchings deadline February 28 (95 remained), second scratchings deadline March 21 (79 remained), five-day confirmations April 3 (70 confirmations), final declarations 10am April 6. Maximum field of 40 plus four reserves. UPDATED IN LATEST RATINGS ORDER FOR ANY ELIMINATONS
 
Horse
Age
Wgt
Owner
Trainer
1)
THE LAST SAMURI (IRE)
9
11-10
Paul & Clare Rooney
Kim Bailey
2)
MORE OF THAT (IRE)
9
11-06
J P McManus
Jonjo O’Neill
3)
SHANTOU FLYER (IRE)
7
11-05
Carl Hinchy
Rebecca Curtis
4)
PERFECT CANDIDATE (IRE)
10
11-05
ISL Recruitment
Fergal O’Brien
5)
SAPHIR DU RHEU (FR)
8
11-05
The Stewart Family
Paul Nicholls
6)
ROI DES FRANCS (FR)
8
11-03
Gigginstown House Stud
Gordon Elliott IRE
7)
WOUNDED WARRIOR (IRE)
8
11-02
Gigginstown House Stud
Noel Meade IRE
8)
WONDERFUL CHARM (FR)
9
11-02
Robin Geffen & Sir John Ritblat
Paul Nicholls
9)
TENOR NIVERNAIS (FR)
10
11-01
Boultbee Brooks Ltd
Venetia Williams
10)
BLAKLION
8
11-01
Simon Such & Gino Paletta
Nigel Twiston-Davies
 
 
11)
DROP OUT JOE
9
11-01
The Jesters
Charlie Longsdon
12)
LE MERCUREY (FR)
7
11-00
Patricia Thompson
Paul Nicholls
13)
THE YOUNG MASTER
8
10-13
Dajam & The Old Masters
Neil Mulholland
14)
CAUSE OF CAUSES (USA)
9
10-13
J P McManus
Gordon Elliott IRE
15)
REGAL ENCORE (IRE)
9
10-13
J P McManus
Anthony Honeyball
16)
VIEUX LION ROUGE (FR)
8
10-12
Professor Caroline Tisdall & John Gent
David Pipe
17)
DEFINITLY RED (IRE)
8
10-12
Phil Martin
Brian Ellison
18)
UCELLO CONTI (FR)
9
10-12
Simon Munir/Isaac Souede
Gordon Elliott IRE
19)
DOUBLE SHUFFLE (IRE)
7
10-12
Crossed Fingers Partnership
Tom George
20)
HOUBLON DES OBEAUX (FR)
10
10-12
Jennifer Blackwell
Venetia Williams
 
 
21)
PLEASANT COMPANY (IRE)
9
10-12
Malcolm Denmark
Willie Mullins IRE
22)
ONE FOR ARTHUR (IRE)
8
10-11
Two Golf Widows
Lucinda Russell
23)
BALLYNAGOUR (IRE)
11
10-11
Allan Stennett
David Pipe
24)
O’FAOLAINS BOY (IRE)
10
10-11
Trembath, Hyde, Outhart & Hill
Rebecca Curtis
25)
HIGHLAND LODGE (IRE)
11
10-11
Patricia Thompson
James Moffatt
26)
BISHOPS ROAD (IRE)
9
10-10
Alan Halsall
Kerry Lee
27)
LORD WINDERMERE (IRE)
11
10-10
Dr Ronan Lambe
Jim Culloty IRE
28)
SAINT ARE (FR)
11
10-10
David Fox
Tom George
29)
VICENTE (FR)
8
10-10
Trevor Hemmings
Paul Nicholls
30)
JUST A PAR (IRE)
10
10-09
Paul Barber & the late Graham Roach
Paul Nicholls
 
 
31)
MEASUREOFMYDREAMS (IRE)
9
10-09
Gigginstown House Stud
Noel Meade IRE
32)
RAZ DE MAREE (FR)
12
10-09
James Swan
Gavin Cromwell IRE
33)
STELLAR NOTION (IRE)
9
10-09
Roger Brookhouse
Henry de Bromhead IRE
34)
PENDRA (IRE)
9
10-08
J P McManus
Charlie Longsdon
35)
ROGUE ANGEL (IRE)
9
10-08
Gigginstown House Stud
Mouse Morris IRE
36)
COCKTAILS AT DAWN
9
10-08
Robin Geffen & Sir John Ritblat
Nicky Henderson
37)
THUNDER AND ROSES (IRE)
9
10-07
Gigginstown House Stud
Mouse Morris IRE
38)
GAS LINE BOY (IRE)
11
10-07
The Three Graces
Ian Williams
39)
GOODTOKNOW
9
10-07
Burling Daresbury MacEchern Nolan Potter
Kerry Lee
40)
LA VATICANE (FR)
8
10-06
Ms Maria Bukhtoyarova
David Pipe
 
 
41)
DOCTOR HARPER (IRE)
9
10-06
The Johnson Family
David Pipe
42)
BLESS THE WINGS (IRE)
12
10-05
Adrian Butler/S P O’Connor
Gordon Elliott IRE
43)
KNOCK HOUSE (IRE)
8
10-04
Tim Leslie
Donald McCain
44)
SAMBREMONT (FR)
7
10-02
Shanakiel Racing Syndicate
Willie Mullins IRE
45)
VIVA STEVE (IRE)
9
10-02
Paul & Clare Rooney
Fergal O’Brien
46)
POTTERS CROSS
10
10-02
Conyers, O’Reilly, Roddis, Zeffman
Rebecca Curtis
47)
BENBENS (IRE)
12
10-02
Sarah Such & Gino Paletta
Nigel Twiston-Davies
48)
POLIDAM (FR)
8
10-01
Simon Munir/Isaac Souede
Willie Mullins IRE
49)
MILANSBAR (IRE)
10
10-01
Robert Bothway
Neil King
50)
LAMB OR COD (IRE)
10
10-01
Terry Warner
Philip Hobbs
 
 
51)
CLOUDY TOO (IRE)
11
10-01
Formulated Polymer Products Ltd
Sue Smith
52)
VYTA DU ROC (FR)
8
10-00
Simon Munir & Isaac Souede
Nicky Henderson
53)
STREETS OF PROMISE (IRE)
8
10-00
Gempro
Michael Scudamore
54)
BEEVES (IRE)
10
9-13
Paul & Clare Rooney
Jennie Candlish
55)
ROYALE KNIGHT
11
9-13
Chris Stedman & Robert Corsan
Dr Richard Newland
56)
LESSONS IN MILAN (IRE)
9
9-12
Trevor Hemmings
Nicky Henderson
57)
ALFIE SPINNER (IRE)
12
9-12
Alan Beard & Brian Beard
Kerry Lee
58)
EMPEROR’S CHOICE (IRE)
10
9-12
The Bellamy Partnership
Venetia Williams
59)
DARE TO ENDEAVOUR
10
9-11
Aidan J Ryan
Eric McNamara IRE
60)
SILVER MAN
10
9-11
John Wardle
Jo Hughes
 
 
61)
FATHER EDWARD (IRE)
8
9-11
Fergus Wilson
David Pipe
62)
SAMINGARRY (FR)
10
9-11
Nigel Hawke Racing Club & Partner
Nigel Hawke
63)
ALVARADO (IRE)
12
9-10
William & Angela Rucker
Fergal O’Brien
64)
MILBOROUGH (IRE)
11
9-10
Helen Cross
Ian Duncan
65)
THE CRAFTY BUTCHER (IRE)
10
9-09
P Byrne/P W Mullins/D Ryan/I Madigan
Willie Mullins IRE
66)
WALDORF SALAD
9
9-09
Alan Parker
Venetia Williams
67)
KATENKO (FR)
11
9-08
Andrew Brooks
Venetia Williams
68)
FEDERICI
8
9-07
Jon Glews
Donald McCain
69)
GONE TOO FAR
9
9-06
Fergus Wilson
David Pipe
70)
RACING PULSE (IRE)
8
9-06
Carl Hinchy
Rebecca Curtis
70 five-day confirmations, 16 Irish-trained
