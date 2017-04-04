GOING NEWS AT AINTREE TODAY Posted by racenews on Tuesday, April 4, 2017 · Leave a Comment

Another sunny and dry day at Aintree has seen the official going description for the Grand National Course change ahead of the 2017 Randox Health Grand National Festival which starts on Thursday, April 6.

Clerk of the Course Andrew Tulloch commented late afternoon: “The ground has just dried out a bit more, so we have gone Good to Soft (from Soft, Good to Soft in places).

“We have watered (five millimetres) the Mildmay and Hurdle Courses and so we have kept the descriptions broadly the same at Good to Soft, Good in places.

“The backside of the Melling Road has been watered today and I would hope that would carry us through to Thursday. If we need to do anything more tomorrow, in terms of watering, we will do so.

“From tomorrow, the forecast suggests the weather will become cloudier and it looks like we won’t see much sunshine again until Saturday.”

Grand National Course - Good to Soft

Mildmay & Hurdle Courses- Good to Soft, Good in places

Selective watering of the Mildmay and Hurdle Courses today – five millimetres

GoingStick Readings at 2pm

Grand National 5.7 (5.3 Monday)

Mildmay 6.7 (6.5 Monday)

Hurdle 6.8 (6.3 Monday)

Forecast

Wednesday – dry, cloudy with possibly odd brighter spell – 11C

Thursday to Saturday – dry, cloudy with odd sunny spell – 11C

The Randox Health Grand National

Grade 3 handicap chase, £1 million total prize fund. Aintree, 5.15pm Saturday, April 8, 2017. 4m 2f 74yds over the Grand National fences. For seven-year-olds and upwards who, up to and including March 20 have been placed first, second, third or fourth in a steeple chase with an official distance description of’ two miles seven and a half furlongs’ or more and which are allotted a rating of 120 or more by the BHA Head of Handicapping following a review of the horses entered and after taking account of races run up to and including February 12. Horses which are not qualified for a rating in Great Britain or Ireland at closing may also be entered. Such horses may be eligible for a weight providing the Handicapper is satisfied that the horse’s racecourse performances up to and including February 12would merit a minimum rating of 120. To qualify, horses must have run at least three times in chases run under the Rules of Racing of the same Recognised Racing Authority up to and including February 12. At the Handicapper’s discretion, such horses may be allocated a rating. The decision of the BHA Head of Handicapping shall be final. Entries closes January 31, entries revealed February 1 (110 entries, Otago Trial (IRE) subsequently scratched), weights revealed February 14, first scratchings deadline February 28 (95 remained), second scratchings deadline March 21 (79 remained), five-day confirmations April 3 (70 confirmations), final declarations 10am April 6. Maximum field of 40 plus four reserves. UPDATED IN LATEST RATINGS ORDER FOR ANY ELIMINATONS

Horse Age Wgt Owner Trainer 1) THE LAST SAMURI (IRE) 9 11-10 Paul & Clare Rooney Kim Bailey 2) MORE OF THAT (IRE) 9 11-06 J P McManus Jonjo O’Neill 3) SHANTOU FLYER (IRE) 7 11-05 Carl Hinchy Rebecca Curtis 4) PERFECT CANDIDATE (IRE) 10 11-05 ISL Recruitment Fergal O’Brien 5) SAPHIR DU RHEU (FR) 8 11-05 The Stewart Family Paul Nicholls 6) ROI DES FRANCS (FR) 8 11-03 Gigginstown House Stud Gordon Elliott IRE 7) WOUNDED WARRIOR (IRE) 8 11-02 Gigginstown House Stud Noel Meade IRE 8) WONDERFUL CHARM (FR) 9 11-02 Robin Geffen & Sir John Ritblat Paul Nicholls 9) TENOR NIVERNAIS (FR) 10 11-01 Boultbee Brooks Ltd Venetia Williams 10) BLAKLION 8 11-01 Simon Such & Gino Paletta Nigel Twiston-Davies 11) DROP OUT JOE 9 11-01 The Jesters Charlie Longsdon 12) LE MERCUREY (FR) 7 11-00 Patricia Thompson Paul Nicholls 13) THE YOUNG MASTER 8 10-13 Dajam & The Old Masters Neil Mulholland 14) CAUSE OF CAUSES (USA) 9 10-13 J P McManus Gordon Elliott IRE 15) REGAL ENCORE (IRE) 9 10-13 J P McManus Anthony Honeyball 16) VIEUX LION ROUGE (FR) 8 10-12 Professor Caroline Tisdall & John Gent David Pipe 17) DEFINITLY RED (IRE) 8 10-12 Phil Martin Brian Ellison 18) UCELLO CONTI (FR) 9 10-12 Simon Munir/Isaac Souede Gordon Elliott IRE 19) DOUBLE SHUFFLE (IRE) 7 10-12 Crossed Fingers Partnership Tom George 20) HOUBLON DES OBEAUX (FR) 10 10-12 Jennifer Blackwell Venetia Williams 21) PLEASANT COMPANY (IRE) 9 10-12 Malcolm Denmark Willie Mullins IRE 22) ONE FOR ARTHUR (IRE) 8 10-11 Two Golf Widows Lucinda Russell 23) BALLYNAGOUR (IRE) 11 10-11 Allan Stennett David Pipe 24) O’FAOLAINS BOY (IRE) 10 10-11 Trembath, Hyde, Outhart & Hill Rebecca Curtis 25) HIGHLAND LODGE (IRE) 11 10-11 Patricia Thompson James Moffatt 26) BISHOPS ROAD (IRE) 9 10-10 Alan Halsall Kerry Lee 27) LORD WINDERMERE (IRE) 11 10-10 Dr Ronan Lambe Jim Culloty IRE 28) SAINT ARE (FR) 11 10-10 David Fox Tom George 29) VICENTE (FR) 8 10-10 Trevor Hemmings Paul Nicholls 30) JUST A PAR (IRE) 10 10-09 Paul Barber & the late Graham Roach Paul Nicholls 31) MEASUREOFMYDREAMS (IRE) 9 10-09 Gigginstown House Stud Noel Meade IRE 32) RAZ DE MAREE (FR) 12 10-09 James Swan Gavin Cromwell IRE 33) STELLAR NOTION (IRE) 9 10-09 Roger Brookhouse Henry de Bromhead IRE 34) PENDRA (IRE) 9 10-08 J P McManus Charlie Longsdon 35) ROGUE ANGEL (IRE) 9 10-08 Gigginstown House Stud Mouse Morris IRE 36) COCKTAILS AT DAWN 9 10-08 Robin Geffen & Sir John Ritblat Nicky Henderson 37) THUNDER AND ROSES (IRE) 9 10-07 Gigginstown House Stud Mouse Morris IRE 38) GAS LINE BOY (IRE) 11 10-07 The Three Graces Ian Williams 39) GOODTOKNOW 9 10-07 Burling Daresbury MacEchern Nolan Potter Kerry Lee 40) LA VATICANE (FR) 8 10-06 Ms Maria Bukhtoyarova David Pipe 41) DOCTOR HARPER (IRE) 9 10-06 The Johnson Family David Pipe 42) BLESS THE WINGS (IRE) 12 10-05 Adrian Butler/S P O’Connor Gordon Elliott IRE 43) KNOCK HOUSE (IRE) 8 10-04 Tim Leslie Donald McCain 44) SAMBREMONT (FR) 7 10-02 Shanakiel Racing Syndicate Willie Mullins IRE 45) VIVA STEVE (IRE) 9 10-02 Paul & Clare Rooney Fergal O’Brien 46) POTTERS CROSS 10 10-02 Conyers, O’Reilly, Roddis, Zeffman Rebecca Curtis 47) BENBENS (IRE) 12 10-02 Sarah Such & Gino Paletta Nigel Twiston-Davies 48) POLIDAM (FR) 8 10-01 Simon Munir/Isaac Souede Willie Mullins IRE 49) MILANSBAR (IRE) 10 10-01 Robert Bothway Neil King 50) LAMB OR COD (IRE) 10 10-01 Terry Warner Philip Hobbs 51) CLOUDY TOO (IRE) 11 10-01 Formulated Polymer Products Ltd Sue Smith 52) VYTA DU ROC (FR) 8 10-00 Simon Munir & Isaac Souede Nicky Henderson 53) STREETS OF PROMISE (IRE) 8 10-00 Gempro Michael Scudamore 54) BEEVES (IRE) 10 9-13 Paul & Clare Rooney Jennie Candlish 55) ROYALE KNIGHT 11 9-13 Chris Stedman & Robert Corsan Dr Richard Newland 56) LESSONS IN MILAN (IRE) 9 9-12 Trevor Hemmings Nicky Henderson 57) ALFIE SPINNER (IRE) 12 9-12 Alan Beard & Brian Beard Kerry Lee 58) EMPEROR’S CHOICE (IRE) 10 9-12 The Bellamy Partnership Venetia Williams 59) DARE TO ENDEAVOUR 10 9-11 Aidan J Ryan Eric McNamara IRE 60) SILVER MAN 10 9-11 John Wardle Jo Hughes 61) FATHER EDWARD (IRE) 8 9-11 Fergus Wilson David Pipe 62) SAMINGARRY (FR) 10 9-11 Nigel Hawke Racing Club & Partner Nigel Hawke 63) ALVARADO (IRE) 12 9-10 William & Angela Rucker Fergal O’Brien 64) MILBOROUGH (IRE) 11 9-10 Helen Cross Ian Duncan 65) THE CRAFTY BUTCHER (IRE) 10 9-09 P Byrne/P W Mullins/D Ryan/I Madigan Willie Mullins IRE 66) WALDORF SALAD 9 9-09 Alan Parker Venetia Williams 67) KATENKO (FR) 11 9-08 Andrew Brooks Venetia Williams 68) FEDERICI 8 9-07 Jon Glews Donald McCain 69) GONE TOO FAR 9 9-06 Fergus Wilson David Pipe 70) RACING PULSE (IRE) 8 9-06 Carl Hinchy Rebecca Curtis

70 five-day confirmations, 16 Irish-trained