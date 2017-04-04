GOING NEWS AT AINTREE TODAY
Another sunny and dry day at Aintree has seen the official going description for the Grand National Course change ahead of the 2017 Randox Health Grand National Festival which starts on Thursday, April 6.
Clerk of the Course Andrew Tulloch commented late afternoon: “The ground has just dried out a bit more, so we have gone Good to Soft (from Soft, Good to Soft in places).
“We have watered (five millimetres) the Mildmay and Hurdle Courses and so we have kept the descriptions broadly the same at Good to Soft, Good in places.
“The backside of the Melling Road has been watered today and I would hope that would carry us through to Thursday. If we need to do anything more tomorrow, in terms of watering, we will do so.
“From tomorrow, the forecast suggests the weather will become cloudier and it looks like we won’t see much sunshine again until Saturday.”
Grand National Course - Good to Soft
Mildmay & Hurdle Courses- Good to Soft, Good in places
Selective watering of the Mildmay and Hurdle Courses today – five millimetres
GoingStick Readings at 2pm
Grand National 5.7 (5.3 Monday)
Mildmay 6.7 (6.5 Monday)
Hurdle 6.8 (6.3 Monday)
Forecast
Wednesday – dry, cloudy with possibly odd brighter spell – 11C
Thursday to Saturday – dry, cloudy with odd sunny spell – 11C
The Randox Health Grand National
Grade 3 handicap chase, £1 million total prize fund. Aintree, 5.15pm Saturday, April 8, 2017. 4m 2f 74yds over the Grand National fences. For seven-year-olds and upwards who, up to and including March 20 have been placed first, second, third or fourth in a steeple chase with an official distance description of’ two miles seven and a half furlongs’ or more and which are allotted a rating of 120 or more by the BHA Head of Handicapping following a review of the horses entered and after taking account of races run up to and including February 12. Horses which are not qualified for a rating in Great Britain or Ireland at closing may also be entered. Such horses may be eligible for a weight providing the Handicapper is satisfied that the horse’s racecourse performances up to and including February 12would merit a minimum rating of 120. To qualify, horses must have run at least three times in chases run under the Rules of Racing of the same Recognised Racing Authority up to and including February 12. At the Handicapper’s discretion, such horses may be allocated a rating. The decision of the BHA Head of Handicapping shall be final. Entries closes January 31, entries revealed February 1 (110 entries, Otago Trial (IRE) subsequently scratched), weights revealed February 14, first scratchings deadline February 28 (95 remained), second scratchings deadline March 21 (79 remained), five-day confirmations April 3 (70 confirmations), final declarations 10am April 6. Maximum field of 40 plus four reserves. UPDATED IN LATEST RATINGS ORDER FOR ANY ELIMINATONS
|
|
Horse
|
Age
|
Wgt
|
Owner
|
Trainer
|
1)
|
THE LAST SAMURI (IRE)
|
9
|
11-10
|
Paul & Clare Rooney
|
Kim Bailey
|
2)
|
MORE OF THAT (IRE)
|
9
|
11-06
|
J P McManus
|
Jonjo O’Neill
|
3)
|
SHANTOU FLYER (IRE)
|
7
|
11-05
|
Carl Hinchy
|
Rebecca Curtis
|
4)
|
PERFECT CANDIDATE (IRE)
|
10
|
11-05
|
ISL Recruitment
|
Fergal O’Brien
|
5)
|
SAPHIR DU RHEU (FR)
|
8
|
11-05
|
The Stewart Family
|
Paul Nicholls
|
6)
|
ROI DES FRANCS (FR)
|
8
|
11-03
|
Gigginstown House Stud
|
Gordon Elliott IRE
|
7)
|
WOUNDED WARRIOR (IRE)
|
8
|
11-02
|
Gigginstown House Stud
|
Noel Meade IRE
|
8)
|
WONDERFUL CHARM (FR)
|
9
|
11-02
|
Robin Geffen & Sir John Ritblat
|
Paul Nicholls
|
9)
|
TENOR NIVERNAIS (FR)
|
10
|
11-01
|
Boultbee Brooks Ltd
|
Venetia Williams
|
10)
|
BLAKLION
|
8
|
11-01
|
Simon Such & Gino Paletta
|
Nigel Twiston-Davies
|
|
|
11)
|
DROP OUT JOE
|
9
|
11-01
|
The Jesters
|
Charlie Longsdon
|
12)
|
LE MERCUREY (FR)
|
7
|
11-00
|
Patricia Thompson
|
Paul Nicholls
|
13)
|
THE YOUNG MASTER
|
8
|
10-13
|
Dajam & The Old Masters
|
Neil Mulholland
|
14)
|
CAUSE OF CAUSES (USA)
|
9
|
10-13
|
J P McManus
|
Gordon Elliott IRE
|
15)
|
REGAL ENCORE (IRE)
|
9
|
10-13
|
J P McManus
|
Anthony Honeyball
|
16)
|
VIEUX LION ROUGE (FR)
|
8
|
10-12
|
Professor Caroline Tisdall & John Gent
|
David Pipe
|
17)
|
DEFINITLY RED (IRE)
|
8
|
10-12
|
Phil Martin
|
Brian Ellison
|
18)
|
UCELLO CONTI (FR)
|
9
|
10-12
|
Simon Munir/Isaac Souede
|
Gordon Elliott IRE
|
19)
|
DOUBLE SHUFFLE (IRE)
|
7
|
10-12
|
Crossed Fingers Partnership
|
Tom George
|
20)
|
HOUBLON DES OBEAUX (FR)
|
10
|
10-12
|
Jennifer Blackwell
|
Venetia Williams
|
|
|
21)
|
PLEASANT COMPANY (IRE)
|
9
|
10-12
|
Malcolm Denmark
|
Willie Mullins IRE
|
22)
|
ONE FOR ARTHUR (IRE)
|
8
|
10-11
|
Two Golf Widows
|
Lucinda Russell
|
23)
|
BALLYNAGOUR (IRE)
|
11
|
10-11
|
Allan Stennett
|
David Pipe
|
24)
|
O’FAOLAINS BOY (IRE)
|
10
|
10-11
|
Trembath, Hyde, Outhart & Hill
|
Rebecca Curtis
|
25)
|
HIGHLAND LODGE (IRE)
|
11
|
10-11
|
Patricia Thompson
|
James Moffatt
|
26)
|
BISHOPS ROAD (IRE)
|
9
|
10-10
|
Alan Halsall
|
Kerry Lee
|
27)
|
LORD WINDERMERE (IRE)
|
11
|
10-10
|
Dr Ronan Lambe
|
Jim Culloty IRE
|
28)
|
SAINT ARE (FR)
|
11
|
10-10
|
David Fox
|
Tom George
|
29)
|
VICENTE (FR)
|
8
|
10-10
|
Trevor Hemmings
|
Paul Nicholls
|
30)
|
JUST A PAR (IRE)
|
10
|
10-09
|
Paul Barber & the late Graham Roach
|
Paul Nicholls
|
|
|
31)
|
MEASUREOFMYDREAMS (IRE)
|
9
|
10-09
|
Gigginstown House Stud
|
Noel Meade IRE
|
32)
|
RAZ DE MAREE (FR)
|
12
|
10-09
|
James Swan
|
Gavin Cromwell IRE
|
33)
|
STELLAR NOTION (IRE)
|
9
|
10-09
|
Roger Brookhouse
|
Henry de Bromhead IRE
|
34)
|
PENDRA (IRE)
|
9
|
10-08
|
J P McManus
|
Charlie Longsdon
|
35)
|
ROGUE ANGEL (IRE)
|
9
|
10-08
|
Gigginstown House Stud
|
Mouse Morris IRE
|
36)
|
COCKTAILS AT DAWN
|
9
|
10-08
|
Robin Geffen & Sir John Ritblat
|
Nicky Henderson
|
37)
|
THUNDER AND ROSES (IRE)
|
9
|
10-07
|
Gigginstown House Stud
|
Mouse Morris IRE
|
38)
|
GAS LINE BOY (IRE)
|
11
|
10-07
|
The Three Graces
|
Ian Williams
|
39)
|
GOODTOKNOW
|
9
|
10-07
|
Burling Daresbury MacEchern Nolan Potter
|
Kerry Lee
|
40)
|
LA VATICANE (FR)
|
8
|
10-06
|
Ms Maria Bukhtoyarova
|
David Pipe
|
|
|
41)
|
DOCTOR HARPER (IRE)
|
9
|
10-06
|
The Johnson Family
|
David Pipe
|
42)
|
BLESS THE WINGS (IRE)
|
12
|
10-05
|
Adrian Butler/S P O’Connor
|
Gordon Elliott IRE
|
43)
|
KNOCK HOUSE (IRE)
|
8
|
10-04
|
Tim Leslie
|
Donald McCain
|
44)
|
SAMBREMONT (FR)
|
7
|
10-02
|
Shanakiel Racing Syndicate
|
Willie Mullins IRE
|
45)
|
VIVA STEVE (IRE)
|
9
|
10-02
|
Paul & Clare Rooney
|
Fergal O’Brien
|
46)
|
POTTERS CROSS
|
10
|
10-02
|
Conyers, O’Reilly, Roddis, Zeffman
|
Rebecca Curtis
|
47)
|
BENBENS (IRE)
|
12
|
10-02
|
Sarah Such & Gino Paletta
|
Nigel Twiston-Davies
|
48)
|
POLIDAM (FR)
|
8
|
10-01
|
Simon Munir/Isaac Souede
|
Willie Mullins IRE
|
49)
|
MILANSBAR (IRE)
|
10
|
10-01
|
Robert Bothway
|
Neil King
|
50)
|
LAMB OR COD (IRE)
|
10
|
10-01
|
Terry Warner
|
Philip Hobbs
|
|
|
51)
|
CLOUDY TOO (IRE)
|
11
|
10-01
|
Formulated Polymer Products Ltd
|
Sue Smith
|
52)
|
VYTA DU ROC (FR)
|
8
|
10-00
|
Simon Munir & Isaac Souede
|
Nicky Henderson
|
53)
|
STREETS OF PROMISE (IRE)
|
8
|
10-00
|
Gempro
|
Michael Scudamore
|
54)
|
BEEVES (IRE)
|
10
|
9-13
|
Paul & Clare Rooney
|
Jennie Candlish
|
55)
|
ROYALE KNIGHT
|
11
|
9-13
|
Chris Stedman & Robert Corsan
|
Dr Richard Newland
|
56)
|
LESSONS IN MILAN (IRE)
|
9
|
9-12
|
Trevor Hemmings
|
Nicky Henderson
|
57)
|
ALFIE SPINNER (IRE)
|
12
|
9-12
|
Alan Beard & Brian Beard
|
Kerry Lee
|
58)
|
EMPEROR’S CHOICE (IRE)
|
10
|
9-12
|
The Bellamy Partnership
|
Venetia Williams
|
59)
|
DARE TO ENDEAVOUR
|
10
|
9-11
|
Aidan J Ryan
|
Eric McNamara IRE
|
60)
|
SILVER MAN
|
10
|
9-11
|
John Wardle
|
Jo Hughes
|
|
|
61)
|
FATHER EDWARD (IRE)
|
8
|
9-11
|
Fergus Wilson
|
David Pipe
|
62)
|
SAMINGARRY (FR)
|
10
|
9-11
|
Nigel Hawke Racing Club & Partner
|
Nigel Hawke
|
63)
|
ALVARADO (IRE)
|
12
|
9-10
|
William & Angela Rucker
|
Fergal O’Brien
|
64)
|
MILBOROUGH (IRE)
|
11
|
9-10
|
Helen Cross
|
Ian Duncan
|
65)
|
THE CRAFTY BUTCHER (IRE)
|
10
|
9-09
|
P Byrne/P W Mullins/D Ryan/I Madigan
|
Willie Mullins IRE
|
66)
|
WALDORF SALAD
|
9
|
9-09
|
Alan Parker
|
Venetia Williams
|
67)
|
KATENKO (FR)
|
11
|
9-08
|
Andrew Brooks
|
Venetia Williams
|
68)
|
FEDERICI
|
8
|
9-07
|
Jon Glews
|
Donald McCain
|
69)
|
GONE TOO FAR
|
9
|
9-06
|
Fergus Wilson
|
David Pipe
|
70)
|
RACING PULSE (IRE)
|
8
|
9-06
|
Carl Hinchy
|
Rebecca Curtis
70 five-day confirmations, 16 Irish-trained