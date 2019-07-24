Go Racing in Yorkshire Summer Festival continues at Thirsk on Friday Posted by racenews on Wednesday, July 24, 2019 · Leave a Comment

The Go Racing in Yorkshire Summer Festival sponsored by Sky Bet returns to Thirsk Racecourse on Friday, July 26, with a seven-race card starting at 2.10pm.

Racegoers at the North Yorkshire track are in for a treat, with top jockeys riding including Danny Tudhope, who lives in Thirsk and is leading the Stobart-sponsored British Flat Jockeys’ Championship. The reigning Flat Champion Jockey, Silvestre de Sousa, is also in action as are another Champion Flat Jockey, Paul Hanagan, and Hayley Turner, the most successful ever British female jockey.

Tudhope, the top jockey at Thirsk this year with eight wins including his 1,000 British victory on June 3, leads the way from Malton-based David Allan (2019 Thirsk record – seven successes).

Always a popular fixture, Thirsk’s Go Racing In Yorkshire Summer Festival day has an array of entertainment for all the family, including bouncy castles and live music between races from Irish band Blimey O’Reilly.

There is a Sky Bet jockey football challenge in the parade ring before the first race, where the jockeys get to practice their ball skills.

Popular mascot Festival Freddie is attending and giving away Go Racing in Yorkshire Festival goodies throughout the afternoon.

Headlining the racing action is the £15,000 Anderson Barrowcliff Chartered Accountants Nursery Handicap (3.55pm, nine runners) over six furlongs.

Local trainer John Quinn is anticipating a good run from Coastal Mist (Jason Hart, 8st 10lb) on his handicap debut. The Gutaifan two-year-old colt scored on debut at Wetherby in May before hitting the frame under a penalty in similar contests at Ripon on June 20 and Hamilton on July 2.

Quinn, who is based at Settrington, said this morning: “As we speak, Coastal Mist is in very good form.

“He won nicely first time at Wetherby and then was just beaten at Ripon. I thought his performance at Hamilton was good considering he had a penalty, plus the fact I think it was a reasonable race for the grade.

“He has run well each time and I’m expecting another good performance on Friday. Whether or not 75 is a workable handicap mark, I suppose we will know more come Saturday morning!”

Coastal Mist is one of six making their handicap debuts in the Anderson Barrowcliff Chartered Accountants Nursery. The others include Carlisle scorer Aberama Gold(Keith Dalgliesh/Shane Gray, 8st 13lb), Leicester victor Bushtucker Trial (Michael Bell/Hayley Turner, 8st 10lb) and dual winner Rose Of Kildare (Mark Johnston/Joe Fanning, 9st 4lb), who was second in the Hilary Needler Trophy at Beverley before finishing eighth behind Pinatubo in the Listed Chesham Stakes at Royal Ascot.

Top-weight Troubador (Michael Dods/Paul Mulrennan, 9st 7lb) is chasing a three-timer following victories in a Carlisle novice contest on June 17 and a nursery handicap at York on July 13. He also scored at Redcar earlier in the campaign.

Elsewhere on the card, Middleham-based Mark Johnston, the most successful trainer of all-time in Britain, has Mondain (Joe Fanning, 8st 10lb), who tackles two miles for the first time in the Tomrods Steel Stockholder And Service Centre Handicap (4.30pm, eight runners). From the family of world champion Manduro, the three-year-old has won two of his four starts in handicaps since being gelded.

Thirsk’s seven-race programme starts at 2.10pm and ends at 5.40pm, with the gates opening at 11.30am.

The going at Thirsk is currently Good following 13mm of rain overnight. The outlook is warm and sunny.

All accompanied children aged under 18 gain free entry to Friday’s fixture. Admission prices start from just £6.

Free parking is offered and the racecourse is less than a mile from Thirsk Station, from where a free shuttle-bus operates.

All the information needed by new and existing racegoers can be found on the racecourse’s official website - www.thirskracecourse.net - where tickets can be bought, along with many special packages.

2019 Thirsk Racecourse remaining fixtures

Saturday 3rd August – William Hill Thirsk Summer Cup Raceday – 11:00am/1:45pm/5:10pm

Friday 9th August – James Herriot ‘All Creatures Great & Small’ Family Raceday – 11:30am/ 1:50pm/4:50pm

Friday evening 16th August – Racing & Scouting for Girls play after Evening Racing – 3:00pm/4:55pm/8:05pm

Friday 30th August – Pirates Family Day Raceday – 11:30am/1:30pm/5:15pm

Saturday 7th September – Ladies’ Raceday – 11:00am/2:00pm/5:30pm

Monday 16th September – Season Finale Raceday – 11:30am/2:00pm/5:30pm