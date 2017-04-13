Given hoping Sign Of The Kodiac can go one better on Finals Day tomorrow Posted by racenews on Thursday, April 13, 2017 · Leave a Comment

here is now less than 24 hours until the fourth All-Weather Championships Finals Day gets underway at Lingfield Park tomorrow, Good Friday, April 14. One trainer hoping to go one place better than a year ago is Lincolnshire-based James Given, who saddles Sign Of The Kodiac (33/1 with sponsor Betway) in the £150,000 Betway All-Weather Sprint Championships (3.10pm) over six furlongs on Polytrack.

The four-year-old Kodiac colt went down by a head to Wolowitz in the five-furlong Three-Year–Old Sprint Championships in 2016 and booked his place for Finals Day this time around with a half-length victory over three-time G1 winner Gordon Lord Byron in a Fast-Track Qualifier over six furlongs on Polytrack at Dundalk, Ireland, on March 24.

Given said today: “Sign Of The Kodiac is in good form and came back into good form with his win at Dundalk last time.

“On the book, he is up against but we all know you need some luck at Lingfield, particularly in sprints. Just because you have eight or 10 pounds in hand it doesn’t mean you get the luck. He had to overcome a deficit against Gordon Lord Byron at Dundalk and ended up winning comfortably. You can argue how much of a yardstick is Gordon Lord Byron these days, but he had been running well in Dubai.

“We have a good draw (2) tomorrow and the horse ran well when second on Finals Day a year ago. He jumped a shadow in the final 100 yards last year as the race was quite late in the afternoon and a board cast a shadow across the track. He didn’t actually jump like a hurdler would but he did break his stride and we only just got beat.

“He goes well around Lingfield and won twice after his second last year (on Polytrack at Chelmsford City and on turf at Newmarket). He lost his way a bit after that to be honest but seems to have back to some good form.

“We are realistic but we already have a bit of good luck with his draw and hopefully our luck will continue tomorrow afternoon.”

Sign Of The Kodiac winning at Dundalk

Pretend (Charlie Appleby/Adam Kirby, 9/2 with Betway, drawn 12), winner of this race in 2015, and last year’s runner-up Lancelot Du Lac (Dean Ivory/Robert Winston, 3/1 Fav, drawn 6) headline a maximum field of 12 for the Betway All-Weather Sprint Championships.

Richard Fahey is bidding for a third win in the race with recent course winner Kimberella (Paul Hannagan, 7/2, drawn 5). Fast-Track Qualifier scorers Doc Sportello (Michael Herrington/Graham Lee, 20/1, drawn 14) and Royal Birth (Stuart Williams/Aaron Jones, 9/1, drawn 3) also run.

All-Weather Championships Finals Day gets underway at 1.40pm and runs through to 4.40pm. Gates open at 11.00am and racegoers are advised to arrive in good time for Lingfield Park’s busiest day of the year.

Racing on Good Friday also takes places at two other ARC courses, Newcastle (Tapeta), where the highlight is the £100,000 32Red Burradon Conditions Race (3.55pm, eight runners), and Bath (turf).

Newcastle offers £250,000 in total prize money and Bath £175,000 (the course’s richest ever raceday).