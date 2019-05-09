Given dreaming of another Ebor as Sky Bet’s “Race To The Ebor” continues at York next week Posted by racenews on Thursday, May 9, 2019 · Leave a Comment

The “Race To The Ebor” continues at York on Wednesday, May 15, with the £50,000 Sky Bet Race To The Ebor Jorvik Handicap (1.50pm, 35 entries) over 12 furlongs.

The Sky Bet Race To The Ebor Jorvik Handicap is the second of three races in the “Race To The Ebor” which offers the winner an automatic place in the first £1-million Sky Bet Ebor at York on Saturday, August 24, the fourth day of the Welcome To Yorkshire Ebor Festival 2019.

Ghostwatch took the opening leg of the series, the Sky Bet Melrose Handicap at the Welcome To Yorkshire Ebor Festival 2018, while the concluding leg is the Listed Sky Bet Grand Cup at York on Saturday, June 15.

The winners of the three races are guaranteed a start position in the 2019 Sky Bet Ebor provided they are entered, confirmed and declared in the normal way, complete with paying their entry fee. In a further boost to connections, if these horses run in the Sky Bet Ebor 2019 and finish outside the top eight, they will then have their entry fees to the race (worth £5,000 each) refunded. Horses that finish placed eighth or higher in the Sky Bet Ebor will receive £5,000 or higher in prize money.

Charlie Appleby landed the 2018 Jorvik Handicap with Hamada, who subsequently captured the G3 Geoffrey Freer Stakes at Newbury, and the Godolphin trainer has another lightly-raced contender this year in Setting Sail (8/1 with Sky Bet), successful on two of his three starts.

Fellow Godolphin trainer Saeed bin Suroor’s two entries are led by four-year-old Stealth Fighter (12/1), who relished the step up to middle distances when scoring by six lengths at Yarmouth last month.

Sky Bet’s 5/1 favourite is Fujaira Prince (Roger Varian). The five-year-old has won his last three starts by an aggregate of 15 lengths and was last seen out when taking a 10-furlong handicap in good style at Doncaster on April 27.

Sir Michael Stoute saddled back-to-back winners of the Jorvik Handicap thanks to future Group race performers Sir John Hawkwood (2013) and Arab Spring (2014). The Newmarket handler could be represented by Crystal King (9/1), a half-brother to multiple G1 runner-up Crystal Ocean, who has won his last two starts in handicaps including on Tapeta at Wolverhampton on April 27.

Nine of the 35 entries are rated 100 or higher. They include Proschema (Tom Dascombe, 20/1), who was not beaten far behind Kew Gardens in the G1 St Leger at Doncaster last season, and promising Frankel colt First Eleven (John Gosden, 12/1), a half-brother to Kingman who last raced when third in the G3 Cumberland Lodge Stakes at Ascot in October.

Frankuus (David O’Meara, 20/1) had some high-class form for his previous trainer Mark Johnston, highlighted by a front-running victory in the G3 Rose Of Lancaster Stakes at Haydock Park in 2017.

James Given is dreaming of Sky Bet Ebor glory with the lightly-raced Indianapolis (20/1). Formerly trained by Aidan O’Brien, the four-year-old ran an encouraging race on his reappearance when second in a 12-furlong conditions race at Doncaster on March 31.

Given, who won the Sky Bet Ebor in 2002 with Hugs Dancer, said: “Indianapolis is in good form and the target is the Sky Bet Race To The Ebor Jorvik Handicap.

“He ran a race full of promise on his second start for us, which was his first run on turf for the yard, and we were delighted with that performance.

“The race wasn’t really run to suit as there was a slow early pace. He stays very well and the race at York looks worth targeting.

“He is a lightly-raced horse and a pipedream would be the Ebor long term and it’s a race we have won before.”

Last season’s King George V Handicap runner-up Corgi (Hughie Morrison, 16/1) could have his first start of the campaign, as may Rock Eagle (Ralph Beckett, 7/1) who signed off 2018 with a heritage handicap success at Newmarket in October.

Other entries to note include Deja (Peter Chapple-Hyam, 12/1), who is on a three-race winning streak.

Michael Shinners, Racing PR Manager at Sky Bet, commented: ”This is the second of Sky Bet’s ‘Road To The Ebor’ qualifying races, with Ghostwatch already having secured a place after winning last season’s Sky Bet Melrose Handicap.

“We look all set for a competitive and informative renewal of the Sky Bet Race To The Ebor Jorvik Handicap.

“Our 5/1 favourite is Fujaira Prince, while the entries include a number of other unexposed and interesting horses.”

James Brennan, Head of Marketing and Sponsorship at York Racecourse, added: “We hope the 2019 season will have many highlights and we are already looking forward to the richest-ever Flat handicap in Europe.

“What better way to start the season by seeing which horse will be allocated a berth in the £1-million Sky Bet Ebor after success in the Sky Bet Race To The Ebor Jorvik Handicap next Wednesday.”

Sky Bet Race To The Ebor Jorvik Handicap – Sky Bet odds

5/1 Fujaira Prince

7/1 Rock Eagle

8/1 Setting Sail

9/1 Crystal King

12/1 Deja, First Eleven, Stealth Fighter

14/1 Collide

16/1 Bombyx, Corgi, Everything For, Grandee, Pivoine

20/1 Bayshore, Blakeney Point, Buzz, Byron Flyer, Caliburn, Count Calabash, Frankuus, Hareeq, Indianapolis, Proschema, Rare Groove, Red Galileo

25/1 Autumn War, Koeman, Morning Wonder, Perfect City, Sir Chauvelin, Twin Star

33/1 Ashington, Daawy

50/1 Mukhayyam

66/1 My Reward

Each way terms: 1/4 for first 4 places