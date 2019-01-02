G2 July Stakes third Charming Kid among runners in Friday’s Fast-Track Qualifier at Kempton Park Posted by racenews on Wednesday, January 2, 2019 · Leave a Comment

Talented three-year-old colt Charming Kid is one of eight runners going for Fast-Track Qualifier victory in the £25,000 32Red Conditions Race (4.20pm) at Kempton Park this Friday, January 4.

The winner of the six-furlong Polytrack contest is guaranteed a free start in the £150,000 Ladbrokes Three-Year-Old Championships over the same distance on Polytrack at Lingfield Park on £1-million All-Weather Championships Finals Day, Good Friday, April 19.

Successful on his debut at York in May, Charming Kid (Richard Fahey/Barry McHugh, drawn three) raced five times in total in 2018, with the pick of those efforts coming when third to Advertise in the G2 July Stakes on turf at Newmarket in July.

The son of Charm Spirit was not at that level on his first All-Weather start last time out, finishing sixth behind Deputise when failing to get a clear run in a six-furlong Fast-Track Qualifier on Tapeta at Wolverhampton on December 8.

All-Weather debutant Sunsprite (Richard Hughes/Shane Kelly, drawn four) returns from a 130-day break, having finished third on his latest start in the Listed Champion Two-Year-Old Trophy over six furlongs at Ripon in August. The Jaber Abdullah-owned Kodiac colt had previously won three races on the bounce, culminating in a conditions race at Chester on August 5.

Trainer Richard Hughes said today: “Sunsprite is in good form and runs on Friday.

“He did well over the summer, winning three consecutive races and then he was a good third when stepped up to Listed company at Ripon.

“On that occasion, he finished just over a length behind Sporting Chance, who has gone on to decisively win a G3 in France, and the sixth horse, Kessaar, subsequently won both the Sirenia Stakes [G3] and Mill Reef Stakes [G2].

“The switch to the All-Weather should be fine and we are looking forward to the race.”

James Street (Hugo Palmer/Jason Watson, drawn five) is one of two course and distance scorers in the field after making all to win a novice race at the track on December 5, his first start since undergoing a wind operation.

Deep Intrigue (Mark Johnston/Franny Norton, drawn seven) and No Nonsense(David Elsworth/Liam Keniry, drawn eight) also come into the 32Red Conditions Race on the back of All-Weather victories. Deep Intrigue captured a six-furlong novice race at Chelmsford City on December 6, while No Nonsense got off the mark at the second attempt over course and distance on December 12.

Don Armado (Stuart Williams/Richard Kingscote, drawn two) looked one to follow when bolting up in a six-furlong nursery at Glorious Goodwood in August. The Camacho colt finished fifth in the G2 Mill Reef Stakes at Newbury in September and filled the same position on his latest start in a seven-furlong conditions race at Doha, Qatar, on December 21.

A competitive line-up is completed by You Never Can Tell (Richard Spencer/Adam Kirby, drawn one), who stayed on to take third in the Fast-Track Qualifier won by Deputise at Wolverhampton on December 8, and K Club (Richard Hannon/Rossa Ryan, drawn six), who turns out quickly following a head victory in a nursery at Lingfield Park on December 30.

Kempton Park stages seven races in total on Friday, with the first race due off at 2.10pm.