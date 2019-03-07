Frost has first Listed runner in FTQ sunracing.co.uk Lady Wulfruna Stakes at Wolverhampton on Saturday Posted by racenews on Thursday, March 7, 2019 · Leave a Comment

Oh This Is Us features among an excellent field of nine for the £50,000 Listed Proven Group race performerfeatures among an excellent field of nine for the £50,000 Listed sunracing.co.uk Lady Wulfruna Stakes (3.15pm), one of the highlights on a tremendous day’s racing at Wolverhampton on Saturday, March 9.

The extended seven-furlong Fast-Track Qualifier on Tapeta provides a final chance for horses to qualify for a free and guaranteed on the £1-million All-Weather Finals Day, Good Friday, April 19, with a place in the £150,000 Sun Racing All-Weather Mile Championship at Lingfield Park up for grabs.

Oh This Is Us (Richard Hannon/Tom Marquand) was placed in three Group races last year, including a fine second in the G2 Prix Daniel Wildenstein at Longchamp, France in October and went down by less than six lengths when coming home 11th in the G1 Queen Anne Stakes at Royal Ascot in June.

The six-year-old, who is rated 113, has also run to a high level of form on the All-Weather over the winter and heads to Wolverhampton on the back of a convincing victory under top-weight in a mile Polytrack handicap at Lingfield Park on February 23.

Keystroke (Stuart Williams/Adam Kirby) was beaten a nose in the (Stuart Williams/Adam Kirby) was beaten a nose in the sunracing.co.uk Lady Wulfruna Stakes in 2017 and the seven-year-old made a winning start for new connections when capturing a six-furlong Kempton Park conditions race on January 9.

Island Of Life (William Haggas/Andrea Atzeni) has thrived over the winter and the well-bred daughter of Dubawi has already booked her Good Friday place when completing a hat-trick with victory in a Filly & Mare Fast-Track Qualifier at Wolverhampton at the start of January.

Kevin Frost is looking forward to breaking new ground with Documenting (Jason Hart), who will be a first Listed runner on the Flat for the Staffordshire-based trainer following two impressive All-Weather successes in seven-furlong handicaps.

The six-year-old son of Zamindar was bought by Frost for just 1,000 guineas from Juddmonte ln February, 2018, but returns to Wolverhampton on the back of a comprehensive seven-length victory at the course on February 6.

Frost said today: “Documenting is in great order and has come out of his latest win at Wolverhampton in good form.

“He is one of the lowest rated horses in the race with a mark of 101 and I am not sure if he is up to Listed class as I have never had a runner in a Listed race, but we are looking forward to seeing how he gets on.

“He likes Wolverhampton and he really excels over the seven furlongs round there. He is an older horse, but has had plenty of time off throughout his career.

“The penny is really starting to drop with him now and he was very impressive over course and distance last time out.

“Finals Day is something we will consider, but there is no seven-furlong race so we would have to run over either six furlongs or a mile.

“We are looking forward to running him and it is exciting to have a runner in the event.”

Four-year-old Cardsharp (Mark Johnston/Joe Fanning), who makes his first appearance since being gelded, was one of the country’s leading juveniles in 2017, winning the G2 July Stakes and finishing third in the G1 Middle Park Stakes.

Other leading contenders include French Listed scorer Straight Right (Andrew Balding/Rob Hornby) and Above The Rest (David Barron/Clifford Lee), who was successful in the G3 Betfred TV Chipchase Stakes on Tapeta at Newcastle in June.

Arcanada (Tom Dascombe/Richard Kingscote), an impressive all-the-way winner of a Lingfield Park handicap in December, and Apex King (David Loughnane/Trevor Whelan) complete the line-up.

Two reigning All-Weather champions are also set to run at Wolverhampton on Saturday, with last season's Betway Easter Classic hero Victory Bond (9st 10lb), trained by William Haggas in Newmarket and ridden by 7lb claimer Cieren Fallon, heading a maximum field of 13 for the £50,000 sunracing.co.uk Lincoln Trial (2.05pm).

Victory Bond

His 12 rivals in the extended mile handicap include the Stuart Williams-trained duo of recent G3 Betway Winter Derby third Pactolus (Ben Coen, 9st 9lb) and the rapidly improving Pinnata (Jamie Spencer, 9st), plus Masham Star (Mark Johnston/Joe Fanning, 9st 8lb), who won a G3 in Italy on his latest start in November.

Corinthia Knight (Archie Watson/Edward Greatrex, 9st 7lb) took the Ladbrokes Three-Year-Old All-Weather Championship on Good Friday last year and the sprinter features in a field of 10 for the £25,000 Betway Heed Your Hunch Handicap (4.25pm) over six furlongs.

Corinthia Knight

The seven-race Wolverhampton programme gets underway at 1.30pm and runs through until 5.00pm.