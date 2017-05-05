Friday’s news ahead of Sunday’s Champions Mile and Chairman’s Sprint Prize Posted by racenews on Friday, May 5, 2017 · Leave a Comment

Champions Mile

BEAUTY ONLY – HK

Cantered one lap of the small all-weather track.

Trainer Tony Cruz said: “I’m very happy with him, he’s ready, and if the rain stays away he’s got a big chance.”

CONTENTMENT – HK

Cantered one lap of the small all-weather track.

Jockey Brett Prebble said: “He’s had enough chances this year to show us and he hasn’t been able to do it but he’s been a model of consistency and I feel that it is still there, I reckon there’s a better run in him.”

CONVEY – GB

Worked on the turf course, running 800m in 54.3s (31.2, 23.1)

Mark Westgate, assistant to trainer Sir Michael Stoute, said: “He’s had a brilliant week, taken it all in his stride. We were happy with his work this morning, the last piece of the jigsaw puzzle and he’s ready to rumble.”

HELENE PARAGON & RAPPER DRAGON – HK

Both horses cantered one lap of the main all-weather track.

Trainer John Moore said: “I’m happy with all of mine, they’re ready to go and I’m looking forward to it.”

STORMY ANTARCTIC – GB

Worked on the turf course, running 1200m in 1m22.3s (31.3, 29.2, 21.8). The Ed Walker-trained four-year-old wore blinkers in his work and will carry them for the first time, in a race, on Sunday. Raceday jockey Karis Teetan was aboard this morning and the colt’s workout was delayed until 9.30 am as Teetan, after riding in the final of this morning’s three barrier trials, had to shower and clear all quarantine protocols.

Walker said: “I was happy with his work. The horse is fresh and bright. He moved well and did it pretty comfortably. Karis (Teetan) said he gave him a good feel and rode like a nice horse.

“We’re under no illusions about the task he faces and Rapper Dragon is a worthy favourite but we believe Stormy (Antarctic) is a seriously good horse in his own right and he has been twice Group 1-placed. We’re taking a bit of a gamble with the blinkers first time on Sunday but they’ve had a positive effect on him at home and hopefully will bring out his best come raceday.”

Karis Teetan said: “He felt really strong underneath me, he stretched out well and he seems to be in great shape. I think the blinkers suit him, he takes everything in so they helped him to focus.”

Chairman’s Sprint Prize

AMAZING KIDS – HK

Cantered one lap of the small all-weather track.

Jockey Brett Prebble said: “I’m excited to get back on him in a race. I’ve always had an opinion of the two horses, him and Lucky Bubbles. He’s the only horse among the sprinters to have won two Group races this season.”

DASHING FELLOW & NOT LISTENIN’TOME – HK

Both horses cantered one lap of the main all-weather track.

Trainer John Moore said: “I’m happy with all of mine, they’re ready to go and I’m looking forward to it.”

PENIAPHOBIA – HK

Cantered one lap of the small all-weather track.

Trainer Tony Cruz said: “He looks really well. He’s such an honest horse, he’ll be out there running his race again.”

Champions Mile test for Stoute’s lads and the “Bear“

By Steve Moran

In the absence of his high-profile trainer Sir Michael Stoute, Great Britain’s Convey – the horse nicknamed Bear – has had a low profile build-up this week to Sunday’s HK$16 million G1 Champions Mile.

His preparation has been entrusted to Kevin Bradshaw and Mark Westgate who, remarkably, boast a combined 67 years’ service to Stoute and whom, I suspect, have been happy not to be the centre of attention at morning track work. The sanctuary of quarantine and the demands of tending to your horse, which comes first, can have its advantages in avoiding media scrutiny.

Not that the two men have been invisible but they have had work to do. Both have consistently described the five-year-old gelded son of Dansili as “very laid-back, pretty chilled”. It’s a description which might also well fit them.

Bradshaw, 52, joined the Stoute team in 1980. “Straight from school,” he said. Westgate, 50, arrived in 1987. “The year the stable won the Oaks with Unite,” he said.

Nothing much, I suspect, fazes these two racing men. “Good bloke to work for,” says Westgate of Stoute, in classic understatement given his length of employment.

“I’ve been on a few good ones, a couple of Derby winners,” said Bradshaw, matter-of-factly. Indeed he has ridden champions, horses other stable employees might only dream of being aboard. The list might well fill the page given the horses who have graced Stoute’s yard.

“The good ones are those rated 125-plus,” he says with the hint of a grin, “need another one of those.”

Such an animal was the remarkable Shergar whose racing career began in 1980, the same year Bradshaw began work with the Newmarket trainer. Shergar, of course, won the Derby the following year and then, in February 1983, was stolen at gunpoint from the Aga Khan’s Ballymany Stud and never seen again.

“I can’t say that I ever rode him,” Bradshaw said, “but Sir Michael and I were reminiscing at the stable Christmas party, last year, that we were the only two still at the stable who were there with Shergar.”

Bradshaw has ridden the likes of later Derby winners Kris Kin and North Light and says the remarkably successful globetrotter Singspiel, among a myriad of high class horses, may well be his favourite. “Took me around the world,” he said of the horse who won the Canadian International and Japan Cup in 1996 and then the Dubai World Cup, Juddmonte International and Coronation Cup in 1997.

Bradshaw has spent most of his working life in the saddle while Westgate has generally been the man on the ground. He too has dealt with many an outstanding animal but, interestingly, declares Convey as his favourite.

“I love this horse to bits. He’s my favourite,” Westgate says with ingenuousness you’d not expect from a hardened stable man, “he’s kind, he’s laid-back and he is a very genuine horse. That’s why we call him Bear, as in Teddy Bear. We refer to our reports back to home as Team Bear to Team Stoute.

“People have knocked him but he’s overcome a lot of issues, lots of niggles, breathing issues, a cracked pastern and now made his new owner very proud.

“Sarah Denniff, who is Sir Michael’s head lass, really has to take a lot of the credit. She’s done so much work with this horse,” Westgate said.

Much to Westgate’s relief the horse was not lost to the stable when offered at last year’s Tattersalls Autumn Horses In Training Sale. “I led him myself at the sales and was surprised when I was told I was taking him home again after Rupert Pritchard-Gordon bought the horse for Sir Michael’s client Mr Ng,” he said.

Stoute’s men can now look forward to Sunday’s race. “He’s had a very good week here on the track and while his past two wins were on the Polytrack, he ran to a very good rating on the turf last year, so we’re hopeful,” Westgate said.

Bradshaw is hoping to go one better than in 2009 when he accompanied Stoute’s Spanish Moon to Hong Kong for the Hong Kong Vase. He finished second to Daryakana. “I was asked this week ‘how long’s the straight at Sha Tin?’ I said “about a short head too long’,” he said in reference to Spanish Moon’s beaten margin.

Mr Stunning’s not the only weapon in Size’s Sunday armoury

By David Morgan

Mr Stunning is the obvious standout among John Size’s weekend Group 1 challengers but Hong Kong’s emerging sprint star is not the only runner from the stable with claims on big-race glory this Sunday (7 May).

As well as that likely G1 Chairman’s Sprint Prize (1200m) favourite, the champion trainer and current runaway premiership leader’s arsenal includes Amazing Kids, Thewizardofoz and Sun Jewellery, while Contentment will fly the flag in the G1 Champions Mile.

Mr Stunning heads into the HK$14 million Chairman’s Sprint Prize off an authoritative pattern race breakthrough in last month’s G2 Sprint Cup at the course and distance. The four-year-old enjoyed a dream run and scooted past the re-opposing Peniaphobia for an eye-catching half-length win on that occasion. Size would like to see more of that on Sunday.

“It’s probably a similar test to the last one for Mr Stunning, he had a lot of luck, it was a very lucky race for him and he was able to capitalise on that. That’s probably his best run of his career and whether he can repeat that is up to him,” he said.

With seven wins on the board from 10 career starts since debuting in February of last year, Mr Stunning has made impressive strides up to this point.

“He’s done well at home, he looks good, he seems fit and healthy so hopefully he runs well again,” Size said. “Racing says that he’s obviously improved and he’s lived up to the promise he showed the first day he went to the races, so it’s always gratifying when that happens.”

Meanwhile, Size is hoping that a return trip to Dubai has not had an adverse effect on another of his Chairman’s Sprint Prize contenders, Amazing Kids. The five-year-old Falkirk gelding failed to show his best running when sixth in the G1 Al Quoz Sprint (1200m) at Meydan at the end of March.

“Amazing Kids, he looks ok to us. We don’t think there’s any reason why he couldn’t run and you’ll probably find out race day if he’s taken any harm from the trip. He hasn’t shown us much to suggest he shouldn’t be running. It was only an ordinary barrier trial last week, but he’s done that many times and he’s come out and won so we can’t be too concerned about it.”

Amazing Kids was ninth of 13 in that star-packed turf trial over 1000m on 25 April. This weekend’s partner, Brett Prebble, was in the plate on that occasion and is satisfied with the New Zealand-bred’s effort, in which he finished one spot ahead of Champions Mile favourite Rapper Dragon.

“That was a slick sort of trial in that they went pretty fast,” he said. “He’s normally quite a lazy horse in the morning, he doesn’t do very much at all. When Joao trialled him before Dubai, I think they went a bit slower early and he stood up on the speed and just travelled nicely – that looked a more impressive sort of trial.

“I’m not overly concerned. He’s a racehorse and he normally doesn’t show you anything in the morning, so I’m excited to get back on him. I’ve always had an opinion of the two horses, him and Lucky Bubbles.”

Amazing Kids has two Group 3 wins under his belt this term, the National Day Cup Handicap and the Bauhinia Sprint Trophy Handicap, both down the 1000m straight.

“He’s the only horse among the sprinters to have won two Group races this season,” Prebble pointed out. “Luck in running will come into it – most of the horses with chances seem to have good barriers that suit. If Aerovelocity runs, well, he’ll go forward from nine and if he doesn’t, Peniaphobia will do his own thing – he makes his own favours, he always turns up.

“Dubai doesn’t even come into my consideration, not with this trainer. He wouldn’t even take the risk to run if he had any doubt that the horse hadn’t travelled well. He’s got a couple of runners in the race so he doesn’t need an extra one for the sake of it. Unless the horse is showing that it’s healthy, he doesn’t run them. The patience John has is extraordinary.”

Size has always had some regard for another of his representatives, Thewizardofoz, and this time last year Joao Moreira opted to take the ride on the Redoute’s Choice gelding in the Chairman’s Sprint Prize, only to finish a disappointing 10th. Size took his famous patient approach after the five-year-old flopped first-up this term back in October, and the bay returned from a lengthy mid-season break with a promising dead-heat third in Mr Stunning’s Sprint Cup. Chad Schofield rides at the weekend.

“Thewizardofoz, his latest run was very good,” Size said. “The most pleasing thing was the way he improved when he went home after the race. I thought he’d done very well and the race had brought him on so I was pretty happy about that and he’s probably going to improve on that. He might be the one to watch because he’s the improver.”

One horse of Size’s that does need to improve if he is to figure is last season’s Champion Miler Sun Jewellery. The trainer hopes that the five-year-old, a registered roarer, will show some spark now that he has dropped down to sprinting.

“Sun Jewellery is in good shape, he’s been struggling this season because of his wind issues at the distances but coming back to the sprints, I think he will probably acquit himself well at the 1200 metres,” the trainer said.

Cracking the Contentment code

Size and Prebble will also team up in the HK$16 million G1 Champions Mile with Contentment, a G1 winner last season when taking out the Queen’s Silver Jubilee Cup (1400m) but unable to make a mark this term.

The Hussonet six-year-old has raced nine times this season for one top three finish, but, despite failing to match his best so far, the Australian-bred has maintained an admirable level of consistency in finishing just behind the principals in most of his outings. Last time, however, Contentment was a below-par three and three quarter lengths sixth to Rapper Dragon in the G2 Chairman’s Trophy at the course and distance. Prebble believes first-time blinkers had a negative effect that day.

“He’s been below his best performance all season but he’s been consistently around the same mark, until last time when we put the blinkers on,” he said. “I thought he would appreciate the blinkers because he gawks at everything and looks around. But he raced in front, and I think, in the blinkers, having nothing to follow, I don’t think he appreciated them which surprised me. Obviously, John’s got him back in his original gear (pacifier) on Sunday.

“I have in my mind that he’s coming out of that race having not had a hard run at all, because he never went,” Prebble continued. “He might have a little bit of reserved energy from saving himself. If he just gives us a peak performance, I reckon he can win, but is it still there?”

Prebble has partnered Contentment in each of his last 13 starts and believes that the horse is “a bit of a thinker”.

“He tries hard through a race but then he seems to switch off a little bit in the last 100 yards, he looks at the winning post and loses concentration, that’s why I thought the blinkers would help him concentrate on his job but they had the opposite effect,” he revealed.

“The way he works in the morning, too, he’s a bit of a thinker. He’s a lovely, kind horse, mind you. But he’s with the right trainer – if it’s there to find, he’ll find it.

“He hasn’t gone to that peak performance yet for the season, so he’s maybe holding himself back – hasn’t exerted himself to the full extent of what we maybe think he can do. He’s left me scratching my head a little bit. I feel that it is there though, I reckon there’s a better run in him.”