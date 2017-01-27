Free-to-play Sporting Life Pick 7 game carries £250,000 jackpot tomorrow Posted by racenews on Friday, January 27, 2017 · Leave a Comment

To celebrate a superb weekend of racing, the free-to-play Sporting Life Pick 7 game carries a jackpot of £250,000 tomorrow, Saturday, January 28.

The popular Pick 7 game was launched at the start of January with a £100,000 jackpot prize and that was won for the first time last weekend.

A series of well-backed winners at Haydock and Lingfield saw eight players find all seven winning horses, sending the game to a tie-break question, which asks entrants to predict the winning distance of the first Pick 7 race.

One of the winners, Leon Dolman, couldn’t believe his luck.

“I was at work and had meant to check my selections, but then I got a phone call saying I’d won and I didn’t believe it to be honest!

“Then I went on the app and saw all seven had won – it’s an unbelievable feeling, I’m just thrilled to win.

“I play this game and the Super 6 every week and this is the first time I’ve won. It’s brilliant.”

As well as two players sharing £100,000, game sponsors Sky Bet paid each of the remaining six players £1,000 each as a one-off consolation.

Sporting Life editor David Ord said: “It goes to show that this game isn’t just free, it’s also very much winnable and we’ll look forward to going again tomorrow.

“And you’d be mad to miss out on the free-to-play Sporting Life Pick 7 game on Saturday, January 28, with the jackpot increased to a life-changing £250,000.”

Sky Bet Racing PR Manager Michael Shinners said: “It’s a big weekend for Sky Bet with the sponsorship of one of our flagship races in the Sky Bet Chase and it’s a big weekend for the sport with some top class action both in Britain and Ireland.

“To celebrate that we’ve increased the jackpot for the Sporting Life Pick 7 to £250,000.

“It’s free to play so what are you waiting for? Get studying those racecards now and find those seven winners!”

Officials at Cheltenham and Doncaster are confident that they will beat the weather and some of the sport’s biggest names will be in action.

Cheltenham Gold Cup favourite Thistlecrack and Stayers’ Hurdle market leader Unowhatimeanharry will be putting their credentials on the line, while the runners in the graded Sky Bet Lightning Novices’ Chase and Albert Bartlett River Don Novices’ Hurdle at Doncaster will be hoping to book their Festival tickets.

The races included in this week’s free-to-play Pick 7 game are:

Doncaster 2.30

Cheltenham 2.50

Cheltenham 3.25

Doncaster 3.40

Cheltenham 4.00

Doncaster 4.15

Cheltenham 4.35

For more information about the Sporting Life Pick 7, visit sportinglifepick7.racecaller.com