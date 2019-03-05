Forza Capitano qualifies for Good Friday with Chantilly FTQ success Posted by racenews on Tuesday, March 5, 2019 · Leave a Comment

Forza Capitano produced an excellent performance to land the Prix Anabaa at Chantilly, France, today.

The extended six-furlong Polytrack contest was a Fast-Track Qualifier and he gains a free place in the £150,000 Betway All-Weather Sprint Championship over half a furlong shorter on the same surface at Lingfield Park on £1-million Finals Day, Good Friday, April 19.

Four-year-old Forza Capitano (Henri-Alex Pantall/Vincent Cheminaud, 49/10) raced in third on the inside rail as the 7/5 favourite King Malpic (Thierry Lemer/Olivier Peslier), carrying 1lb overweight, set the pace.

King Malpic was challenged and passed by Bakoel Koffie (Mauricio Delcher Sanchez/Tony Piccone, 13/2) just over a furlong from home.

But Vincent Cheminaud delivered his challenge perfectly on Forza Capitano after switching off the rail to come with a great run to take the lead in the closing stages and score cosily by half a length from Bakoel Koffie in a time of 1m 17.10s.

There was a further length and three-quarters back to Viscount Barfield (Pia Brandt/Maxime Guyon, 92/10) in third with King Malpic fourth of the eight runners.

Connections will debate whether to target the Betway All-Weather Sprint Championship or go back to racing on grass. This was the four-year-old’s only second All-Weather outing and the colt is a Listed winner on turf.

Cheminaud commented: “Forza Capitano has always shown class and is more mature now.

“The steady pace has benefited him and he will be even better at six furlongs and back on grass.”

King Malpic’s trainer Thierry Lemer may struggle to get the sprinter qualified for the Final, but he is keen to run Bayoun, a winner earlier on the Chantilly card, at Lingfield Park on Good Friday.

Six-year-old Bayoun (Thierry Lemer/Olivier Peslier), who also carried 1lb overweight, captured the seven-runner €30,000 Prix Montjeu over a mile and has now been successful on 10 of his 15 starts. Bayoun finished second to Volfango in the Listed Prix Saonois on Polytrack at Cagnes-sur-Mer on February 16, a Fast-Track Qualifier for the £150,000 Sun Racing Mile All-Weather Championship.

The grey came with a perfectly-timed run today to go to the front in the closing stages and beat Indyco by a short-neck in 1m 38.34s.

Lemer reported: “Bayoun is six now and there is a limited programme of races for him in France.

“Therefore, we are pointing him in the direction of Lingfield, where a valuable event awaits us in a month and a half (the £150,000 Sun Racing Mile All-Weather Championship).”

G3 winner Trails Fluors (Andre Fabre/Pierre Charles-Boudot) is already guaranteed a free start in the feature £200,000 Betway Easter Classic over 10 furlongs on Finals Day thanks to success in a Deauville Fast-Track Qualifier in November.

The five-year-old Dansili horse was the impressive winner, by an eased-down two and a half lengths in the €30,000 Prix Darshaan over an extended nine furlongs, his first run of the year.