Final entries for The Festival revealed

Previous winners Causes Of Causes (Gordon Elliott) and Josies Orders (Enda Bolger) headline 21 entries for the £65,000 Glenfarclas Cross Country Chase. The pair are both owned by J P McManus. Causes Of Causes scored by nine lengths in 2017 from stable companion Bless The Wings, prior to finishing second in the Randox Health Grand National at Aintree. The 2016 victor Josies Orders is one of four entries, all owned by McManus, for Enda Bolger, the most successful trainer in the contest. Bolger has also put in Cantlow and Auvergnat, third and fourth respectively in 2017, plus My Hometown. The British-trained entries include The Last Samuri (Kim Bailey) and Saint Are (Tom George), both runners-up in the Grand National, while there are four French-trained entries including Urgent De Gregaine (Emmanuel Clayeux), a winner over Cheltenham’s Cross Country course in January, 2017.

Ireland’s champion Jump trainer Willie Mullins has an outstanding record in the £75,000 G1 Weatherbys Champion Bumper, having won Britain’s premier National Hunt Flat Race a record eight times. Mullins accounts for seven of the 31 entries in 2018, with his leading hopes looking to be the undefeated G2 scorer Blackbow and 13-length Punchestown winner Hollowgraphic. The pick of the British-trained contingent is Didtheyleaveuoutto (Nick Gifford), who has been deeply-impressive in winning his two starts at Lingfield and Ascot.

The first two runnings of the £90,000 G2 Trull House Stud Mares’ Novices’ Hurdle have gone to Mullins and he is responsible for six of the 30 entries this year, headed by the current clear ante-post favourite Laurina, who has won both her two starts this season in facile fashion, most recently sauntering to a 13-length success in a G3 contest at Fairyhouse on January 27. Maria’s Benefit (Stuart Edmunds) perhaps holds the strongest chance of breaking Mullins’ stranglehold on the race, having won her last five starts impressively.

Last year’s winner Pacha Du Polder (Paul Nicholls) and dual scorer On The Fringe(Enda Bolger), successful in 2015 and 2016, feature among 32 entries for the £45,000 St James’s Place Foxhunter Chase. The current ante-post favourite for the contest is the exciting Irish-trained seven-year-old Burning Ambition (Pierce Power) while Paul Nicholls, seeking a record-equalling fourth victory in the contest, also has Unioniste,Virak and Wonderful Charm engaged.

Glenfarclas Cross Country Chase

£65,000 Total Prize Fund. Cheltenham, 4.10pm, Wednesday, March 14, three miles and six furlongs (3m 6f 37yds). For five-year-olds & upwards. Weights: five-year-olds 11st 2lb, six-year-olds and up 11st 4lb, mares allowed 7lb. Entries closed February 27, entries revealed February 28 (21 entries). Six-day confirmations March 8, final declarations 10am, March 12. Maximum 16 runners.

Horse Age Owner Trainer AUVERGNAT (FR) 8 J P McManus Enda Bolger IRE BEEVES (IRE) 11 Paul & Clare Rooney Jennie Candlish BELAMIX DOR (FR) 7 Ecurie Des Dunes Patrice Quinton FR BLESS THE WINGS (IRE) 13 Adrian Butler/S P O’Connor Gordon Elliott IRE CANTLOW (IRE) 13 J P McManus Enda Bolger IRE CAUSE OF CAUSES (USA) 10 J P McManus Gordon Elliott IRE CHIC NAME (FR) 6 The Boom Syndicate Richard Hobson COCKTAILS AT DAWN 10 G P Mahoney Gordon Elliott IRE FEDERICI 9 Jon Glews Donald McCain HARRY THE VIKING 13 Jim Beaumont & Quona Thomson Sandy Thomson HURRICANE DARWIN (IRE) 8 Barry Connell Alan Fleming IRE INIS MEAIN (USA) 11 M G Hogan Denis Hogan IRE JOSIES ORDERS (IRE) 10 J P McManus Enda Bolger IRE MY HOMETOWN (IRE) 8 J P McManus Enda Bolger IRE SAINT ARE (FR) 12 D W Fox Tom George SAMMY BLACK (GER) 10 Barry Connell Alan Fleming IRE THE LAST SAMURI (IRE) 10 Paul & Clare Rooney Kim Bailey TIGER ROLL (IRE) 8 Gigginstown House Stud Gordon Elliott IRE URGENT DE GREGAINE (FR) 10 A Rasquier Emmanuel Clayeux FR URUMQI (FR) 7 Ecurie de Roebeck David Cottin FR VICOMTE DU SEUIL (FR) 9 Mrs M Boudot Emmanuel Clayeux FR

Weatherbys Champion Bumper

Grade 1, £75,000 total prize fund. 5.30pm, Wednesday, March 14, two miles and half a furlong (2m 87yds). For four, five and six-year-olds only which have not run under any recognised Rules of Racing, except National Hunt Flat races, Irish National Hunt Flat races or French AQPS races. Horses are not to have run in more than four National Hunt Flat races and, before February 27, must have been placed first, second, third or fourth in such a race. Weights: 4-y-o: 10st 11lb, 5-y-o and 6-y-o: 11st 5lb, fillies and mares allowance 7lb. Entries closed February 27, entries revealed February 28 (31 entries), six-day confirmation stage March 8, final declaration stage 10.00am, March 12. Maximum 24 runners.

Horse Age Owner Trainer ACEY MILAN (IRE) 4 Owners For Owners: Acey Milan Anthony Honeyball ARCH MY BOY 4 Robert P Clarke & Martin Smith Martin Smith BLACKBOW (IRE) 5 Roaringwater Syndicate Willie Mullins IRE BUILDMEUPBUTTERCUP 4 J Turner Mick Channon CAREFULLY SELECTED (IRE) 6 Miss M A Masterson Willie Mullins IRE COLREEVY (IRE) 5 Mrs N Flynn Willie Mullins IRE CROOKS PEAK 5 Andy Tilley Philip Hobbs DASHEL DRASHER 5 Mrs B Tully and R Lock Jeremy Scott DIDTHEYLEAVEUOUTTO (IRE) 5 J P McManus Nick Gifford DOC PENFRO 6 Doc Redemption Kevin Frost DR HOOVES (IRE) 5 Gerry McGladery Lucinda Russell FELIX DESJY (FR) 5 Gigginstown House Stud Gordon Elliott IRE GALLAHERS CROSS (IRE) 6 Grech & Parkin Nicky Henderson GOOD BOY BOBBY (IRE) 5 Paul & Clare Rooney Nigel Twiston-Davies HERECOMESTHEBOOM (IRE) 6 Walid Marzouk Fergal O’Brien HOLLOWGRAPHIC (IRE) 5 Ballylinch Stud Willie Mullins IRE JAYTRACK PARKHOMES 4 D T Hoyland J S Hoyland J P Romans Colin Tizzard KNOW THE SCORE (IRE) 5 The Angove Family David Pipe MERCY MERCY ME 6 Malcolm C Denmark Fergal O’Brien NESTOR PARK (FR) 5 Mrs S P Davis Ben Pauling RELEGATE (IRE) 5 Paul McKeon Willie Mullins IRE RHINESTONE (IRE) 5 J P McManus Joseph O’Brien IRE SEDDON (IRE) 5 McNeill Family Tom George SQUADRON COMMANDER (IRE) 5 Regulatory Finance Solutions Limited Willie Mullins IRE STONEY MOUNTAIN (IRE) 5 Trevor Hemmings Henry Daly THE BIG BITE (IRE) 5 N T Griffith & H M Haddock Tom George THE FLYING SOFA (FR) 5 Galloping On The South Downs Partnership Gary Moore THEBANNERKINGREBEL (IRE) 5 Sir Chips Keswick Jamie Snowden TIME TO MOVE ON (IRE) 5 Paul & Clare Rooney Fergal O’Brien TORNADO FLYER (IRE) 5 T F P Willie Mullins IRE VOLCANO (FR) 4 Walters Plant Hire Ltd Nigel Twiston-Davies