Final entries for The Festival revealed
The final pieces of the jigsaw ahead of The Festival are put in place today with the unveiling of the entries for the Glenfarclas Cross Country Chase (3m 6f, Ladies Day, Wednesday, March 14), Weatherbys Champion Bumper (2m ½f, Ladies Day, Wednesday, March 14), Trull House Stud Mares’ Novices’ Hurdle (2m 1f, St Patrick’s Thursday, March 15) and St James’s Place Foxhunter Chase (3m 2½f, Gold Cup Day, Friday, March 16).
Previous winners Causes Of Causes (Gordon Elliott) and Josies Orders (Enda Bolger) headline 21 entries for the £65,000 Glenfarclas Cross Country Chase. The pair are both owned by J P McManus. Causes Of Causes scored by nine lengths in 2017 from stable companion Bless The Wings, prior to finishing second in the Randox Health Grand National at Aintree. The 2016 victor Josies Orders is one of four entries, all owned by McManus, for Enda Bolger, the most successful trainer in the contest. Bolger has also put in Cantlow and Auvergnat, third and fourth respectively in 2017, plus My Hometown. The British-trained entries include The Last Samuri (Kim Bailey) and Saint Are (Tom George), both runners-up in the Grand National, while there are four French-trained entries including Urgent De Gregaine (Emmanuel Clayeux), a winner over Cheltenham’s Cross Country course in January, 2017.
Ireland’s champion Jump trainer Willie Mullins has an outstanding record in the £75,000 G1 Weatherbys Champion Bumper, having won Britain’s premier National Hunt Flat Race a record eight times. Mullins accounts for seven of the 31 entries in 2018, with his leading hopes looking to be the undefeated G2 scorer Blackbow and 13-length Punchestown winner Hollowgraphic. The pick of the British-trained contingent is Didtheyleaveuoutto (Nick Gifford), who has been deeply-impressive in winning his two starts at Lingfield and Ascot.
The first two runnings of the £90,000 G2 Trull House Stud Mares’ Novices’ Hurdle have gone to Mullins and he is responsible for six of the 30 entries this year, headed by the current clear ante-post favourite Laurina, who has won both her two starts this season in facile fashion, most recently sauntering to a 13-length success in a G3 contest at Fairyhouse on January 27. Maria’s Benefit (Stuart Edmunds) perhaps holds the strongest chance of breaking Mullins’ stranglehold on the race, having won her last five starts impressively.
Last year’s winner Pacha Du Polder (Paul Nicholls) and dual scorer On The Fringe(Enda Bolger), successful in 2015 and 2016, feature among 32 entries for the £45,000 St James’s Place Foxhunter Chase. The current ante-post favourite for the contest is the exciting Irish-trained seven-year-old Burning Ambition (Pierce Power) while Paul Nicholls, seeking a record-equalling fourth victory in the contest, also has Unioniste,Virak and Wonderful Charm engaged.
Glenfarclas Cross Country Chase
£65,000 Total Prize Fund. Cheltenham, 4.10pm, Wednesday, March 14, three miles and six furlongs (3m 6f 37yds). For five-year-olds & upwards. Weights: five-year-olds 11st 2lb, six-year-olds and up 11st 4lb, mares allowed 7lb. Entries closed February 27, entries revealed February 28 (21 entries). Six-day confirmations March 8, final declarations 10am, March 12. Maximum 16 runners.
|Horse
|Age
|Owner
|Trainer
|AUVERGNAT (FR)
|8
|J P McManus
|Enda Bolger IRE
|BEEVES (IRE)
|11
|Paul & Clare Rooney
|Jennie Candlish
|BELAMIX DOR (FR)
|7
|Ecurie Des Dunes
|Patrice Quinton FR
|BLESS THE WINGS (IRE)
|13
|Adrian Butler/S P O’Connor
|Gordon Elliott IRE
|CANTLOW (IRE)
|13
|J P McManus
|Enda Bolger IRE
|CAUSE OF CAUSES (USA)
|10
|J P McManus
|Gordon Elliott IRE
|CHIC NAME (FR)
|6
|The Boom Syndicate
|Richard Hobson
|COCKTAILS AT DAWN
|10
|G P Mahoney
|Gordon Elliott IRE
|FEDERICI
|9
|Jon Glews
|Donald McCain
|HARRY THE VIKING
|13
|Jim Beaumont & Quona Thomson
|Sandy Thomson
|HURRICANE DARWIN (IRE)
|8
|Barry Connell
|Alan Fleming IRE
|INIS MEAIN (USA)
|11
|M G Hogan
|Denis Hogan IRE
|JOSIES ORDERS (IRE)
|10
|J P McManus
|Enda Bolger IRE
|MY HOMETOWN (IRE)
|8
|J P McManus
|Enda Bolger IRE
|SAINT ARE (FR)
|12
|D W Fox
|Tom George
|SAMMY BLACK (GER)
|10
|Barry Connell
|Alan Fleming IRE
|THE LAST SAMURI (IRE)
|10
|Paul & Clare Rooney
|Kim Bailey
|TIGER ROLL (IRE)
|8
|Gigginstown House Stud
|Gordon Elliott IRE
|URGENT DE GREGAINE (FR)
|10
|A Rasquier
|Emmanuel Clayeux FR
|URUMQI (FR)
|7
|Ecurie de Roebeck
|David Cottin FR
|VICOMTE DU SEUIL (FR)
|9
|Mrs M Boudot
|Emmanuel Clayeux FR
21 entries
11 Irish-trained
4 French-trained
Weatherbys Champion Bumper
Grade 1, £75,000 total prize fund. 5.30pm, Wednesday, March 14, two miles and half a furlong (2m 87yds). For four, five and six-year-olds only which have not run under any recognised Rules of Racing, except National Hunt Flat races, Irish National Hunt Flat races or French AQPS races. Horses are not to have run in more than four National Hunt Flat races and, before February 27, must have been placed first, second, third or fourth in such a race. Weights: 4-y-o: 10st 11lb, 5-y-o and 6-y-o: 11st 5lb, fillies and mares allowance 7lb. Entries closed February 27, entries revealed February 28 (31 entries), six-day confirmation stage March 8, final declaration stage 10.00am, March 12. Maximum 24 runners.
|Horse
|Age
|Owner
|Trainer
|ACEY MILAN (IRE)
|4
|Owners For Owners: Acey Milan
|Anthony Honeyball
|ARCH MY BOY
|4
|Robert P Clarke & Martin Smith
|Martin Smith
|BLACKBOW (IRE)
|5
|Roaringwater Syndicate
|Willie Mullins IRE
|BUILDMEUPBUTTERCUP
|4
|J Turner
|Mick Channon
|CAREFULLY SELECTED (IRE)
|6
|Miss M A Masterson
|Willie Mullins IRE
|COLREEVY (IRE)
|5
|Mrs N Flynn
|Willie Mullins IRE
|CROOKS PEAK
|5
|Andy Tilley
|Philip Hobbs
|DASHEL DRASHER
|5
|Mrs B Tully and R Lock
|Jeremy Scott
|DIDTHEYLEAVEUOUTTO (IRE)
|5
|J P McManus
|Nick Gifford
|DOC PENFRO
|6
|Doc Redemption
|Kevin Frost
|DR HOOVES (IRE)
|5
|Gerry McGladery
|Lucinda Russell
|FELIX DESJY (FR)
|5
|Gigginstown House Stud
|Gordon Elliott IRE
|GALLAHERS CROSS (IRE)
|6
|Grech & Parkin
|Nicky Henderson
|GOOD BOY BOBBY (IRE)
|5
|Paul & Clare Rooney
|Nigel Twiston-Davies
|HERECOMESTHEBOOM (IRE)
|6
|Walid Marzouk
|Fergal O’Brien
|HOLLOWGRAPHIC (IRE)
|5
|Ballylinch Stud
|Willie Mullins IRE
|JAYTRACK PARKHOMES
|4
|D T Hoyland J S Hoyland J P Romans
|Colin Tizzard
|KNOW THE SCORE (IRE)
|5
|The Angove Family
|David Pipe
|MERCY MERCY ME
|6
|Malcolm C Denmark
|Fergal O’Brien
|NESTOR PARK (FR)
|5
|Mrs S P Davis
|Ben Pauling
|RELEGATE (IRE)
|5
|Paul McKeon
|Willie Mullins IRE
|RHINESTONE (IRE)
|5
|J P McManus
|Joseph O’Brien IRE
|SEDDON (IRE)
|5
|McNeill Family
|Tom George
|SQUADRON COMMANDER (IRE)
|5
|Regulatory Finance Solutions Limited
|Willie Mullins IRE
|STONEY MOUNTAIN (IRE)
|5
|Trevor Hemmings
|Henry Daly
|THE BIG BITE (IRE)
|5
|N T Griffith & H M Haddock
|Tom George
|THE FLYING SOFA (FR)
|5
|Galloping On The South Downs Partnership
|Gary Moore
|THEBANNERKINGREBEL (IRE)
|5
|Sir Chips Keswick
|Jamie Snowden
|TIME TO MOVE ON (IRE)
|5
|Paul & Clare Rooney
|Fergal O’Brien
|TORNADO FLYER (IRE)
|5
|T F P
|Willie Mullins IRE
|VOLCANO (FR)
|4
|Walters Plant Hire Ltd
|Nigel Twiston-Davies
31 entries
9 Irish-trained
Trull House Stud Mares’ Novices’ Hurdle
Grade 2, £90,000 Total Prize Fund. 4.50pm, Thursday, March 15, two miles and a furlong (2m 179yds). For novice four-year-olds and upwards, fillies and mares only. Weights: four-year-olds 10st 8lb, five-year-olds and up 11st 2lb. Penalties: a winner of a Class 2 weight-for-age hurdle or a Class 1 handicap hurdle 3lb, a winner of a Class 1 weight-for-age hurdle 5lb. Entries closed February 27, entries revealed February 28 (30 entries), six-day confirmation stage March 9, final declaration stage 10.00am, March 13. Maximum 22 runners.
|Horse
|Age
|Owner
|Trainer
|ANGEL OF HARLEM
|5
|Patrick & Scott Bryceland
|Mark Bradstock
|ANGELS ANTICS
|5
|Walters Plant Hire & Spiers & Hartwell
|Nigel Twiston-Davies
|AWAYINTHEWEST (IRE)
|6
|Good As Gold Syndicate
|Pat Fahy IRE
|CAP SOLEIL (FR)
|5
|Mrs S A Noott
|Fergal O’Brien
|CHAMPAYNE LADY (IRE)
|6
|Rory Connell
|Alan Fleming IRE
|COUNTISTER (FR)
|6
|J P McManus
|Nicky Henderson
|CRACKERDANCER (IRE)
|8
|P F O’Brien
|Ray Hackett IRE
|CUT THE MUSTARD (FR)
|6
|Sullivan Bloodstock Limited
|Willie Mullins IRE
|DAME DE COMPAGNIE (FR)
|5
|J P McManus
|Nicky Henderson
|DAME ROSE (FR)
|5
|Carl Hinchy
|Richard Hobson
|DAWN SHADOW (IRE)
|6
|Sean Reilly
|Dot Love IRE
|ELLIE MAC (IRE)
|5
|Niccolai Schuster Horse Racing Club
|Henry de Bromhead IRE
|EOLINE JOLIE (FR)
|4
|Sullivan Bloodstock Limited
|Willie Mullins IRE
|HIGH SCHOOL DAYS (USA)
|5
|Gigginstown House Stud
|Henry de Bromhead IRE
|IRISH ROE (IRE)
|7
|P G Atkinson
|Peter Atkinson
|LACKANEEN LEADER (IRE)
|6
|Mrs C Walsh/Grant Mercer/Darren Mercer
|Gordon Elliott IRE
|LAURINA (FR)
|5
|Sullivan Bloodstock Limited
|Willie Mullins IRE
|MARIA’S BENEFIT (IRE)
|6
|P D Wells
|Stuart Edmunds
|MOONLIGHT ESCAPE (IRE)
|5
|F Donnelly
|Gordon Elliott IRE
|MOYHENNA (IRE)
|6
|R V Hennelly
|Denis Hogan IRE
|OSCAR ROSE (IRE)
|6
|Mrs K Exall/The General Asphalte Company Ltd
|Fergal O’Brien
|PIETRALUNGA (FR)
|5
|Pietralunga Syndicate
|Willie Mullins IRE
|QUICK WAVE (FR)
|5
|Ms Sharon Kinsella
|Venetia Williams
|ROUERGATE (FR)
|5
|Calvados Racing
|Venetia Williams
|SALSARETTA (FR)
|5
|Susannah Ricci
|Willie Mullins IRE
|SPICE GIRL
|5
|Richard Davies & Mark Holland
|Martin Keighley
|STATE SOVEREIGNTY
|6
|J C G Chua
|Michael Scudamore
|STORMY IRELAND (FR)
|4
|Sullivan Bloodstock Limited
|Willie Mullins IRE
|TARA DYLAN (IRE)
|6
|Melvin J Kennedy
|Tom Mullins IRE
|WOOLSTONE ONE
|6
|Paul G Jacobs
|Emma Lavelle
30 entries
15 Irish-trained
St James’s Place Foxhunter Chase
Class 2, £45,000 total prize fund. 4.10pm, Friday, March 16, three miles and two and a half furlongs (3m 2f 70yds). For five-year-olds & upwards which since October 1, 2015, & before February 26, 2018, have been placed first or second on two occasions in a hunters’ chase in Great Britain or Ireland or have won two Open chases at Point-to-Point Meetings (i.e. Gentlemen’s, Ladies’ or Mixed Open Races) in Great Britain or Ireland or have won one Open steeple chase at a Point-to-Point Meeting in Great Britain or Ireland and have been placed first or second in a hunters’ steeple chase. Weights: 5-y-o 11st 13lb; 6-y-o & up 12st; mares allowed 7lb. Entries closed February 27, entries revealed February 28 (32 entries), six-day confirmations March 10, final declaration 10.00am, March 14.Maximum 24 runners.
|HORSE
|Age
|Owner
|Trainer
|ARDEA (IRE)
|10
|Justin Landy
|Justin Landy
|BALNASLOW (IRE)
|11
|Exors of the Late Mrs M E Hagan
|Graham McKeever IRE
|BAREL OF LAUGHS (IRE)
|12
|Mrs Peter Andrews
|Philip Rowley
|BURNING AMBITION (IRE)
|7
|Tynan/MacLennan/Carthy/Shanahan/Magnier
|Pierce Power IRE
|CAID DU BERLAIS (FR)
|9
|Donlon, Doyle, MacDonald & C Barber
|Rose Loxton
|COUSIN PETE
|10
|Mrs Scilla Phillips
|Elizabeth Brown
|EDDIES MIRACLE (IRE)
|10
|R Nicholas
|David Christie IRE
|FELIX YONGER (IRE)
|12
|Six Magpies Syndicate
|Colin McBratney IRE
|FOXROCK (IRE)
|10
|Barry Connell
|Alan Fleming IRE
|GRAND VISION (IRE)
|12
|J K Farms
|Colin Tizzard
|HARD STATION (IRE)
|9
|Mr & Mrs T O’Donohoe
|Richard Bandey
|LOCH BA (IRE)
|12
|J Jackson-Stops & S Allen
|Francesca Nimmo
|MINELLA FOR VALUE (IRE)
|12
|Mrs B Queally
|Declan Queally IRE
|ON THE FRINGE (IRE)
|13
|J P McManus
|Enda Bolger IRE
|OURMANMASSINI (IRE)
|10
|Donal Finnan
|Gordon Elliott IRE
|PACHA DU POLDER (FR)
|11
|The Stewart Family
|Paul Nicholls
|PREMIER PORTRAIT (IRE)
|11
|Charles Levinson & Alexia Robinson
|Dr Charles Levinson
|QUIET ACCOUNT (IRE)
|10
|Mrs F J Savage
|Colin McBratney IRE
|REAL MILAN (IRE)
|13
|Nick J Jones
|Nick Jones
|SADDLERS ENCORE (IRE)
|9
|Robert & Janet Gibbs
|Chloe Newman
|SHANTOU MAGIC (IRE)
|11
|W B Ramsay
|Will Ramsay
|SHOTAVODKA (IRE)
|12
|Mrs Jane Gerard-Pearse
|Heidi Brookshaw
|SIR JACK YEATS (IRE)
|7
|GOWING’S ELEVEN
|Richard Spencer
|TOP WOOD (FR)
|11
|J R Weatherby
|Kelly Morgan
|UNIONISTE (FR)
|10
|David Maxwell Racing Limited
|Paul Nicholls
|VINCITORE (FR)
|12
|Ms S K Baharuddin
|Sarah Rippon
|VIRAK (FR)
|9
|Hills of Ledbury (Aga)
|Paul Nicholls
|VOLNAY DE THAIX (FR)
|9
|Mrs Judy Wilson
|Stuart Morris
|WARDEN HILL (IRE)
|10
|John Chatfeild-Roberts
|Helen Connors
|WELLS DE LUNE (FR)
|7
|The Smith Swinburne Partnership
|Mickey Bowen
|WONDERFUL CHARM (FR)
|10
|Robin Geffen, Sir John Ritblat, Robert Waley-Cohen
|Paul Nicholls
|YOUNG HURRICANE (IRE)
|12
|C Helfferich
|Guy Brewer
32 entries
9 Irish-trained