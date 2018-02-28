Final entries for The Festival revealed

The final pieces of the jigsaw ahead of The Festival are put in place today with the unveiling of the entries for the Glenfarclas Cross Country Chase (3m 6f, Ladies Day, Wednesday, March 14), Weatherbys Champion Bumper (2m ½f, Ladies Day, Wednesday, March 14), Trull House Stud Mares’ Novices’ Hurdle (2m 1f, St Patrick’s Thursday, March 15) and St James’s Place Foxhunter Chase (3m 2½f, Gold Cup Day, Friday, March 16).  
 
Previous winners Causes Of Causes (Gordon Elliott) and Josies Orders (Enda Bolger) headline 21 entries for the £65,000 Glenfarclas Cross Country Chase. The pair are both owned by J P McManus. Causes Of Causes scored by nine lengths in 2017 from stable companion Bless The Wings, prior to finishing second in the Randox Health Grand National at Aintree. The 2016 victor Josies Orders is one of four entries, all owned by McManus, for Enda Bolger, the most successful trainer in the contest. Bolger has also put in Cantlow and Auvergnat, third and fourth respectively in 2017, plus My Hometown. The British-trained entries include The Last Samuri (Kim Bailey) and Saint Are (Tom George), both runners-up in the Grand National, while there are four French-trained entries including Urgent De Gregaine (Emmanuel Clayeux), a winner over Cheltenham’s Cross Country course in January, 2017.
Ireland’s champion Jump trainer Willie Mullins has an outstanding record in the £75,000 G1 Weatherbys Champion Bumper, having won Britain’s premier National Hunt Flat Race a record eight times. Mullins accounts for seven of the 31 entries in 2018, with his leading hopes looking to be the undefeated G2 scorer Blackbow and 13-length Punchestown winner Hollowgraphic. The pick of the British-trained contingent is Didtheyleaveuoutto (Nick Gifford), who has been deeply-impressive in winning his two starts at Lingfield and Ascot.
The first two runnings of the £90,000 G2 Trull House Stud Mares’ Novices’ Hurdle have gone to Mullins and he is responsible for six of the 30 entries this year, headed by the current clear ante-post favourite Laurina, who has won both her two starts this season in facile fashion, most recently sauntering to a 13-length success in a G3 contest at Fairyhouse on January 27. Maria’s Benefit (Stuart Edmunds) perhaps holds the strongest chance of breaking Mullins’ stranglehold on the race, having won her last five starts impressively.
Last year’s winner Pacha Du Polder (Paul Nicholls) and dual scorer On The Fringe(Enda Bolger), successful in 2015 and 2016, feature among 32 entries for the £45,000 St James’s Place Foxhunter Chase. The current ante-post favourite for the contest is the exciting Irish-trained seven-year-old Burning Ambition (Pierce Power) while Paul Nicholls, seeking a record-equalling fourth victory in the contest, also has Unioniste,Virak and Wonderful Charm engaged.
 
Glenfarclas Cross Country Chase
£65,000 Total Prize Fund. Cheltenham, 4.10pm, Wednesday, March 14, three miles and six furlongs (3m 6f 37yds). For five-year-olds & upwards. Weights: five-year-olds 11st 2lb, six-year-olds and up 11st 4lb, mares allowed 7lb. Entries closed February 27, entries revealed February 28 (21 entries). Six-day confirmations March 8, final declarations 10am, March 12. Maximum 16 runners.
Horse Age Owner Trainer
AUVERGNAT (FR) 8 J P McManus Enda Bolger IRE
BEEVES (IRE) 11 Paul & Clare Rooney Jennie Candlish
BELAMIX DOR (FR) 7 Ecurie Des Dunes Patrice Quinton FR
BLESS THE WINGS (IRE) 13 Adrian Butler/S P O’Connor Gordon Elliott IRE
CANTLOW (IRE) 13 J P McManus Enda Bolger IRE
CAUSE OF CAUSES (USA) 10 J P McManus Gordon Elliott IRE
CHIC NAME (FR) 6 The Boom Syndicate Richard Hobson
COCKTAILS AT DAWN 10 G P Mahoney Gordon Elliott IRE
FEDERICI 9 Jon Glews Donald McCain
HARRY THE VIKING 13 Jim Beaumont & Quona Thomson Sandy Thomson
HURRICANE DARWIN (IRE) 8 Barry Connell Alan Fleming IRE
INIS MEAIN (USA) 11 M G Hogan Denis Hogan IRE
JOSIES ORDERS (IRE) 10 J P McManus Enda Bolger IRE
MY HOMETOWN (IRE) 8 J P McManus Enda Bolger IRE
SAINT ARE (FR) 12 D W Fox Tom George
SAMMY BLACK (GER) 10 Barry Connell Alan Fleming IRE
THE LAST SAMURI (IRE) 10 Paul & Clare Rooney Kim Bailey
TIGER ROLL (IRE) 8 Gigginstown House Stud Gordon Elliott IRE
URGENT DE GREGAINE (FR) 10 A Rasquier Emmanuel Clayeux FR
URUMQI (FR) 7 Ecurie de Roebeck David Cottin FR
VICOMTE DU SEUIL (FR) 9 Mrs M Boudot Emmanuel Clayeux FR
21 entries
11 Irish-trained
4 French-trained


Weatherbys Champion Bumper
Grade 1, £75,000 total prize fund. 5.30pm, Wednesday, March 14, two miles and half a furlong (2m 87yds). For four, five and six-year-olds only which have not run under any recognised Rules of Racing, except National Hunt Flat races, Irish National Hunt Flat races or French AQPS races. Horses are not to have run in more than four National Hunt Flat races and, before February 27, must have been placed first, second, third or fourth in such a race. Weights: 4-y-o: 10st 11lb, 5-y-o and 6-y-o: 11st 5lb, fillies and mares allowance 7lb. Entries closed February 27, entries revealed February 28 (31 entries), six-day confirmation stage March 8, final declaration stage 10.00am, March 12. Maximum 24 runners.
Horse Age Owner Trainer
ACEY MILAN (IRE) 4 Owners For Owners: Acey Milan Anthony Honeyball
ARCH MY BOY 4 Robert P Clarke & Martin Smith Martin Smith
BLACKBOW (IRE) 5 Roaringwater Syndicate Willie Mullins IRE
BUILDMEUPBUTTERCUP 4 J Turner Mick Channon
CAREFULLY SELECTED (IRE) 6 Miss M A Masterson Willie Mullins IRE
COLREEVY (IRE) 5 Mrs N Flynn Willie Mullins IRE
CROOKS PEAK 5 Andy Tilley Philip Hobbs
DASHEL DRASHER 5 Mrs B Tully and R Lock Jeremy Scott
DIDTHEYLEAVEUOUTTO (IRE) 5 J P McManus Nick Gifford
DOC PENFRO 6 Doc Redemption Kevin Frost
DR HOOVES (IRE) 5 Gerry McGladery Lucinda Russell
FELIX DESJY (FR) 5 Gigginstown House Stud Gordon Elliott IRE
GALLAHERS CROSS (IRE) 6 Grech & Parkin Nicky Henderson
GOOD BOY BOBBY (IRE) 5 Paul & Clare Rooney Nigel Twiston-Davies
HERECOMESTHEBOOM (IRE) 6 Walid Marzouk Fergal O’Brien
HOLLOWGRAPHIC (IRE) 5 Ballylinch Stud Willie Mullins IRE
JAYTRACK PARKHOMES 4 D T Hoyland J S Hoyland J P Romans Colin Tizzard
KNOW THE SCORE (IRE) 5 The Angove Family David Pipe
MERCY MERCY ME 6 Malcolm C Denmark Fergal O’Brien
NESTOR PARK (FR) 5 Mrs S P Davis Ben Pauling
RELEGATE (IRE) 5 Paul McKeon Willie Mullins IRE
RHINESTONE (IRE) 5 J P McManus Joseph O’Brien IRE
SEDDON (IRE) 5 McNeill Family Tom George
SQUADRON COMMANDER (IRE) 5 Regulatory Finance Solutions Limited Willie Mullins IRE
STONEY MOUNTAIN (IRE) 5 Trevor Hemmings Henry Daly
THE BIG BITE (IRE) 5 N T Griffith & H M Haddock Tom George
THE FLYING SOFA (FR) 5 Galloping On The South Downs Partnership Gary Moore
THEBANNERKINGREBEL (IRE) 5 Sir Chips Keswick Jamie Snowden
TIME TO MOVE ON (IRE) 5 Paul & Clare Rooney Fergal O’Brien
TORNADO FLYER (IRE) 5 T F P Willie Mullins IRE
VOLCANO (FR) 4 Walters Plant Hire Ltd Nigel Twiston-Davies
31 entries
9 Irish-trained


Trull House Stud Mares’ Novices’ Hurdle
Grade 2, £90,000 Total Prize Fund. 4.50pm, Thursday, March 15, two miles and a furlong (2m 179yds). For novice four-year-olds and upwards, fillies and mares only. Weights: four-year-olds 10st 8lb, five-year-olds and up 11st 2lb. Penalties: a winner of a Class 2 weight-for-age hurdle or a Class 1 handicap hurdle 3lb, a winner of a Class 1 weight-for-age hurdle 5lb. Entries closed February 27, entries revealed February 28 (30 entries), six-day confirmation stage March 9, final declaration stage 10.00am, March 13. Maximum 22 runners.
Horse Age Owner Trainer
ANGEL OF HARLEM 5 Patrick & Scott Bryceland Mark Bradstock
ANGELS ANTICS 5 Walters Plant Hire & Spiers & Hartwell Nigel Twiston-Davies
AWAYINTHEWEST (IRE) 6 Good As Gold Syndicate Pat Fahy IRE
CAP SOLEIL (FR) 5 Mrs S A Noott Fergal O’Brien
CHAMPAYNE LADY (IRE) 6 Rory Connell Alan Fleming IRE
COUNTISTER (FR) 6 J P McManus Nicky Henderson
CRACKERDANCER (IRE) 8 P F O’Brien Ray Hackett IRE
CUT THE MUSTARD (FR) 6 Sullivan Bloodstock Limited Willie Mullins IRE
DAME DE COMPAGNIE (FR) 5 J P McManus Nicky Henderson
DAME ROSE (FR) 5 Carl Hinchy Richard Hobson
DAWN SHADOW (IRE) 6 Sean Reilly Dot Love IRE
ELLIE MAC (IRE) 5 Niccolai Schuster Horse Racing Club Henry de Bromhead IRE
EOLINE JOLIE (FR) 4 Sullivan Bloodstock Limited Willie Mullins IRE
HIGH SCHOOL DAYS (USA) 5 Gigginstown House Stud Henry de Bromhead IRE
IRISH ROE (IRE) 7 P G Atkinson Peter Atkinson
LACKANEEN LEADER (IRE) 6 Mrs C Walsh/Grant Mercer/Darren Mercer Gordon Elliott IRE
LAURINA (FR) 5 Sullivan Bloodstock Limited Willie Mullins IRE
MARIA’S BENEFIT (IRE) 6 P D Wells Stuart Edmunds
MOONLIGHT ESCAPE (IRE) 5 F Donnelly Gordon Elliott IRE
MOYHENNA (IRE) 6 R V Hennelly Denis Hogan IRE
OSCAR ROSE (IRE) 6 Mrs K Exall/The General Asphalte Company Ltd Fergal O’Brien
PIETRALUNGA (FR) 5 Pietralunga Syndicate Willie Mullins IRE
QUICK WAVE (FR) 5 Ms Sharon Kinsella Venetia Williams
ROUERGATE (FR) 5 Calvados Racing Venetia Williams
SALSARETTA (FR) 5 Susannah Ricci Willie Mullins IRE
SPICE GIRL 5 Richard Davies & Mark Holland Martin Keighley
STATE SOVEREIGNTY 6 J C G Chua Michael Scudamore
STORMY IRELAND (FR) 4 Sullivan Bloodstock Limited Willie Mullins IRE
TARA DYLAN (IRE) 6 Melvin J Kennedy Tom Mullins IRE
WOOLSTONE ONE 6 Paul G Jacobs Emma Lavelle
 
30 entries
15 Irish-trained
St James’s Place Foxhunter Chase
Class 2, £45,000 total prize fund. 4.10pm, Friday, March 16, three miles and two and a half furlongs (3m 2f 70yds). For five-year-olds & upwards which since October 1, 2015, & before February 26, 2018, have been placed first or second on two occasions in a hunters’ chase in Great Britain or Ireland or have won two Open chases at Point-to-Point Meetings (i.e. Gentlemen’s, Ladies’ or Mixed Open Races) in Great Britain or Ireland or have won one Open steeple chase at a Point-to-Point Meeting in Great Britain or Ireland and have been placed first or second in a hunters’ steeple chase. Weights: 5-y-o 11st 13lb; 6-y-o & up 12st; mares allowed 7lb. Entries closed February 27, entries revealed February 28 (32 entries), six-day confirmations March 10, final declaration 10.00am, March 14.Maximum 24 runners.
HORSE Age Owner Trainer
ARDEA (IRE) 10 Justin Landy Justin Landy
BALNASLOW (IRE) 11 Exors of the Late Mrs M E Hagan Graham McKeever IRE
BAREL OF LAUGHS (IRE) 12 Mrs Peter Andrews Philip Rowley
BURNING AMBITION (IRE) 7 Tynan/MacLennan/Carthy/Shanahan/Magnier Pierce Power IRE
CAID DU BERLAIS (FR) 9 Donlon, Doyle, MacDonald & C Barber Rose Loxton
COUSIN PETE 10 Mrs Scilla Phillips Elizabeth Brown
EDDIES MIRACLE (IRE) 10 R Nicholas David Christie IRE
FELIX YONGER (IRE) 12 Six Magpies Syndicate Colin McBratney IRE
FOXROCK (IRE) 10 Barry Connell Alan Fleming IRE
GRAND VISION (IRE) 12 J K Farms Colin Tizzard
HARD STATION (IRE) 9 Mr & Mrs T O’Donohoe Richard Bandey
LOCH BA (IRE) 12 J Jackson-Stops & S Allen Francesca Nimmo
MINELLA FOR VALUE (IRE) 12 Mrs B Queally Declan Queally IRE
ON THE FRINGE (IRE) 13 J P McManus Enda Bolger IRE
OURMANMASSINI (IRE) 10 Donal Finnan Gordon Elliott IRE
PACHA DU POLDER (FR) 11 The Stewart Family Paul Nicholls
PREMIER PORTRAIT (IRE) 11 Charles Levinson & Alexia Robinson Dr Charles Levinson
QUIET ACCOUNT (IRE) 10 Mrs F J Savage Colin McBratney IRE
REAL MILAN (IRE) 13 Nick J Jones Nick Jones
SADDLERS ENCORE (IRE) 9 Robert & Janet Gibbs Chloe Newman
SHANTOU MAGIC (IRE) 11 W B Ramsay Will Ramsay
SHOTAVODKA (IRE) 12 Mrs Jane Gerard-Pearse Heidi Brookshaw
SIR JACK YEATS (IRE) 7 GOWING’S ELEVEN Richard Spencer
TOP WOOD (FR) 11 J R Weatherby Kelly Morgan
UNIONISTE (FR) 10 David Maxwell Racing Limited Paul Nicholls
VINCITORE (FR) 12 Ms S K Baharuddin Sarah Rippon
VIRAK (FR) 9 Hills of Ledbury (Aga) Paul Nicholls
VOLNAY DE THAIX (FR) 9 Mrs Judy Wilson Stuart Morris
WARDEN HILL (IRE) 10 John Chatfeild-Roberts Helen Connors
WELLS DE LUNE (FR) 7 The Smith Swinburne Partnership Mickey Bowen
WONDERFUL CHARM (FR) 10 Robin Geffen, Sir John Ritblat, Robert Waley-Cohen Paul Nicholls
YOUNG HURRICANE (IRE) 12 C Helfferich Guy Brewer
 
32 entries
9 Irish-trained
