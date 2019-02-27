Final entries for The Festival ™ presented by Magners revealed

Final entries for The Festival ™ presented by Magners revealed
 
Wednesday, February 27, 2019 - With less than two weeks until the start of The Festival™ presented by Magners, the final pieces of the jigsaw fall into place today, Wednesday, February 27, 2019, as the entries are revealed for theGlenfarclas Cross Country Chase, the G1 Weatherbys Champion Bumper, the G2 Dawn Run Mares’ Novices’ Hurdle and the St James’s Place Foxhunter Chase.
Tiger Roll (Gordon Elliott IRE) captured the £65,000 Glenfarclas Cross Country Chase in 2018, joining a select group of horses to win three different races at The Festival, and last year’s Randox Health Grand National winner heads 28 entries for the three and three-quarter mile contest on Ladies Day, Wednesday, March 13.
Elliott, seeking a hat-trick in the race having saddled Cause Of Causes to glory in 2017, has also entered Don Poli, winner of the G1 RSA Insurance Novices’ Chase at The Festival in 2015, and last season’s Randox Health Grand National third Bless The Wings.
A strong Irish-trained contingent also includes the Enda Bolger-trained duo of Auvergnat, winner of the valuable Paddy Power Chase at Leopardstown in December, and Josies Orders, who has scored four times over Cheltenham’s Cross Country course, including when being awarded the Glenfarclas Cross Country Chase at The Festival in 2016. Bolger has saddled the winner of the Glenfarclas Cross Country Chase a record five times.
Both French-trained entries have run well on their previous visits to Cheltenham. Urgent De Gregaine(Emmanuel Clayeux FR) was runner-up to Tiger Roll at The Festival last year, while Amazing Comedy (David Cottin FR) finished a close fourth in the Glenfarclas Cross Country Handicap Chase at The International in December.
The home challenge could rely on Tea For Two (Jane Williams), a dual G1 winner over fences, Ultragold(Colin Tizzard), who has won the last two renewals of the Randox Health Topham Handicap Chase over the Grand National fences at Aintree, and Fact Of The Matter (Jamie Snowden), successful in the Glenfarclas Cross Country Handicap Chase at The International.
Irish-trained horses have accounted for 19 of the 26 winners of the £75,000 G1 Weatherbys Champion Bumper and another powerful team from across the Irish Sea looks assured, with Irish handlers responsible for 12 of the 28 contenders for this year’s race, which also takes place on Ladies Day, Wednesday, March 13.
Blue Sari (Willie Mullins IRE) stormed to an impressive victory on his only start at Gowran Park on January 24 and the J P McManus-owned son of Saddex could aim to become the fourth four-year-old to triumph following Rhythm Section (1993), Dato Star (1995) and Cue Card (2010). Mullins is bidding for a remarkable 10th success in the Weatherbys Champion Bumper.
Envoi Allen (Gordon Elliott IRE), owned by Cheveley Park Stud, maintained his unbeaten record under rules when beating Meticulous (Joseph O’Brien IRE) in a G2 bumper at Leopardstown on February 2, a race in which stable companion Abacadabras ran out when travelling strongly.
Leading British hopes include Get In The Queue (Harry Fry), a 16-length winner at Exeter on February 22, and Master Debonair (Colin Tizzard), who scored at Cheltenham earlier in the season in the Listed High Sheriff Of Gloucestershire And Racing Remember Bumper at The November Meeting.
Willie Mullins has won all three runnings of the £90,000 G2 Dawn Run Mares’ Novices’ Hurdle and Ireland’s champion Jump trainer is responsible for 13 of the 40 entries for the extended two-mile contest on St Patrick’s Thursday, March 14, including G1 Future Champions Novice Hurdle second Sancta Simona.
Unbeaten G3 winner Honeysuckle and Punchestown Listed scorer Sinoria could both line up for Henry de Bromhead, while Posh Trish (Paul Nicholls), twice successful at Listed level this season, and Epatante(Nicky Henderson), an impressive winner at Exeter on February 22, feature among the British-trained contenders.
Pacha Du Polder has won the last two renewals of the £45,000 St James’s Place Foxhunter Chase and the Paul Nicholls-trained 12-year-old could bid for an unprecedented third victory in the race on Gold Cup Day, Friday, March 15.
The 35 entries also feature lightly-raced seven-year-old Stand Up And Fight (Enda Bolger IRE), prolific point-to-point winner Hazel Hill (Philip Rowley), Road To Rome (Joseph O’Shea), who has won all four of his hunter chase starts so far this season, and high-class chaser Ucello Conti (Gordon Elliott IRE).
Total number of entries for The Festival
 
2019
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
Sky Bet Supreme Novices’ Hurdle*
98
73
83
64
84
102
94
91
86
104
Racing Post Arkle Chase*
31
28
33
37
45
34
33
27
34
47
Ultima Handicap Chase
105
83
102
107
87
98
95
84
85
88
Unibet Champion Hurdle*
27
23
28
19
23
18
34
27
31
34
OLBG Mares’ Hurdle
30
33
53
45
48
24
36
28
26
31
Close Brothers Novices’ Handicap Chase
85
78
78
68
58
78
86
73
73
90
National Hunt Chase
68
70
71
89
58
69
85
79
76
80
Ballymore Novices’ Hurdle*
139
98
118
78
110
104
119
118
96
112
RSA Insurance Novices’ Chase*
48
62
55
50
54
54
49
36
51
71
Coral Cup
127
119
130
155
154
136
166
148
134
123
Betway Queen Mother Champion Chase*
22
30
28
23
33
26
17
19
21
24
Glenfarclas Cross Country Chase
28
21
27
25
28
37
45
41
33
30
Boodles Juvenile Handicap Hurdle
63
42
54
50
77
75
63
81
85
60
Weatherbys Champion Bumper
28
31
36
32
46
41
51
39
59
38
JLT Novices’ Chase*
52
59
66
64
60
53
65
56
65
Pertemps Network Final
70
52
54
55
60
70
94
92
95
85
Ryanair Chase*
29
44
48
48
39
43
39
38
46
43
Sun Racing Stayers’ Hurdle*
51
38
47
48
36
29
61
34
46
35
Brown Advisory & Merriebelle Stable Plt
82
94
100
103
86
83
102
79
81
81
Fulke Walwyn Kim Muir Handicap Chase
95
77
101
108
88
110
105
104
107
101
Dawn Run Mares’ Novices’ Hurdle
40
30
31
36
JCB Triumph Hurdle*
59
47
55
54
70
65
58
77
77
77
Randox Health County Handicap Hurdle
91
88
100
96
120
117
121
109
111
109
Albert Bartlett Novices’ Hurdle*
107
83
103
73
97
81
107
95
103
91
Magners Cheltenham Gold Cup*
43
38
39
32
35
36
40
34
34
27
St James’s Place Foxhunter Chase
35
32
39
41
45
34
39
44
53
49
Johnny Henderson Grand Annual
58
65
77
65
62
66
71
49
58
58
Martin Pipe Cond H’cap Hurdle
121
146
164
158
181
168
197
193
164
179
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
Totals
1832
1684
1920
1823
1884
1851
2072
1895
1930
1867
*number of entries at time of closing
 
Total number of Irish-trained entries for The Festival
 
2019
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
Sky Bet Supreme Novices’ Hurdle*
57
34
42
31
38
44
30
31
36
36
Racing Post Arkle Chase*
18
13
15
14
19
15
16
11
10
16
Ultima Handicap Chase
28
18
27
22
17
16
20
13
12
12
Unibet Champion Hurdle*
12
11
13
5
12
6
10
11
7
21
OLBG Mares’ Hurdle
14
12
22
16
18
7
9
8
7
11
Close Brothers Novices’ Handicap Chase
37
20
23
20
19
21
19
17
16
20
National Hunt Chase
25
26
26
35
22
27
28
33
27
32
Ballymore Novices’ Hurdle*
77
43
57
41
44
38
35
37
39
37
RSA Insurance Novices’ Chase*
19
28
26
24
27
22
22
19
23
26
Coral Cup
58
49
50
45
51
38
54
33
31
29
Betway Queen Mother Champion Chase*
10
17
10
10
14
9
4
5
8
7
Glenfarclas Cross Country Chase
12
11
12
15
10
20
24
24
15
13
Boodles Juvenile Handicap Hurdle
26
11
17
7
16
25
16
21
14
10
Weatherbys Champion Bumper
12
9
16
14
19
17
17
10
18
17
JLT Novices’ Chase*
29
31
31
24
28
23
27
23
19
Pertemps Network Final
20
11
9
8
11
11
19
17
16
14
Ryanair Chase*
44
24
18
22
16
20
15
14
18
18
Sun Racing Stayers’ Hurdle*
23
16
19
18
17
10
17
11
15
12
Brown Advisory & Merriebelle Stable Plt
22
21
22
22
24
14
21
12
12
15
Fulke Walwyn Kim Muir Handicap Chase
25
19
28
26
18
24
30
23
16
15
Dawn Run Mares’ Novices’ Hurdle
23
15
15
12
JCB Triumph Hurdle*
33
20
21
11
15
24
15
28
23
21
Randox Health County Handicap Hurdle
32
40
37
31
41
36
34
22
26
32
Albert Bartlett Novices’ Hurdle*
58
36
47
32
42
30
31
32
33
30
Magners Cheltenham Gold Cup*
24
18
17
18
13
11
12
8
9
8
St James’s Place Foxhunter Chase
11
9
16
11
15
8
9
10
11
7
Johnny Henderson Grand Annual
19
26
20
16
19
16
11
8
5
9
Martin Pipe Cond H’cap Hurdle
57
57
59
51
62
36
54
37
34
26
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
Totals
825
645
715
601
647
568
599
518
500
494
 

number of entries at time of closing


Glenfarclas Cross Country Chase
£65,000 Total Prize Fund. Cross Country Course, Cheltenham, 4.10pm, Wednesday, March 13, 2019, three miles and six furlongs (3m 6f 37y). For five-year-olds & upwards. Weights: five-year-olds 11st 2lb, six-year-olds and up 11st 4lb, mares allowed 7lb. Entries closed February 26, entries revealed February 27 (28 entries). Six-day confirmations March 7, final declarations 10am, Monday, March 11. Maximum field 16 runners.
Horse
Age
Owner
Trainer
A SIZING NETWORK (FR)
9
Ann & Alan Potts Limited
Jessica Harrington IRE
AMAZING COMEDY (FR)
9
Miss Louise Collet-Vidal
David Cottin FR
AUBUSSON (FR)
10
Jane Williams
Jane Williams
AUVERGNAT (FR)
9
J P McManus
Enda Bolger IRE
BALLYCASEY (IRE)
12
Susannah Ricci
Willie Mullins IRE
BLESS THE WINGS (IRE)
14
Adrian Butler/S P O’Connor
Gordon Elliott IRE
CHIC NAME (FR)
7
The Boom Syndicate
Richard Hobson
CLONDAW CIAN (IRE)
9
G Thompson
Sophie Leech
DEVILS BRIDE (IRE)
12
Michele McArdle
Henry de Bromhead IRE
DON POLI (IRE)
10
Gigginstown House Stud
Gordon Elliott IRE
EUREU DU BOULAY (FR)
5
N Allen & R Hobson
Richard Hobson
FACT OF THE MATTER (IRE)
9
The Sandylini Racing Partnership
Jamie Snowden
HURRICANE DARWIN (IRE)
9
Barry Connell
Alan Fleming IRE
JAROB
12
Chris Jones
Gearoid O’Loughlin IRE
JETSTREAM JACK (IRE)
9
James Finch
Sophie Leech
JOSIES ORDERS (IRE)
11
J P McManus
Enda Bolger IRE
KING’S SONG (FR)
9
A Broad
David Broad IRE
KINGSWELL THEATRE
10
John J Murray
Michael Scudamore
LAMB OR COD (IRE)
12
Nick Bradley Racing Club
Gordon Elliott IRE
MYSTEREE (IRE)
11
Mrs Lynne Maclennan
Michael Scudamore
SOLSTICE STAR
9
Foxtrot Racing: Solstice Star
Martin Keighley
TEA FOR TWO
10
Jane Williams & Len Jakeman
Jane Williams
THE LAST SAMURI (IRE)
11
Paul & Clare Rooney
Harry Fry
TIGER ROLL (IRE)
9
Gigginstown House Stud
Gordon Elliott IRE
ULTRAGOLD (FR)
11
Brocade Racing J P Romans Terry Warner
Colin Tizzard
URGENT DE GREGAINE (FR)
11
A Rasquier
Emmanuel Clayeux FR
VAN GOGH DU GRANIT (FR)
10
Fergus Wilson
David Pipe
VYTA DU ROC (FR)
10
Simon Munir & Isaac Souede
Nicky Henderson
28 entries
12 Irish-trained
2 French-trained
 
Weatherbys Champion Bumper
Grade 1, £75,000 total prize fund. Old Course, Cheltenham, 5.30pm, Wednesday, March 13, 2019, two miles and half a furlong (2m 87y). For four, five and six-year-olds only which have not run under any recognised Rules of Racing, except National Hunt Flat races, Irish National Hunt Flat races or French AQPS races. Horses are not to have run in more than four National Hunt Flat races and, before February 26, must have been placed first, second, third or fourth in such a race. Weights: 4-y-o: 10st 11lb, 5-y-o and 6-y-o: 11st 5lb, fillies and mares allowance 7lb. Entries closed February 26, entries revealed February 27 (28 entries), six-day confirmation stage March 7, final declaration stage 10.00am, Monday, March 11. Maximum 24 runners.
Horse
Age
Owner
Trainer
ABACADABRAS (FR)
5
Gigginstown House Stud
Gordon Elliott IRE
ALRIGHT SUNSHINE (IRE)
4
Paul & Clare Rooney
Keith Dalgleish
ASK FOR GLORY (IRE)
5
Colm Donlon & & Mrs P K Barber
Paul Nicholls
BARNES DES MOTTES (FR)
4
M L Bloodstock Limited
Liz Doyle IRE
BLUE SARI (FR)
4
J P McManus
Willie Mullins IRE
BOIS DE CLAMART (FR)
5
BD Partners Partnership
Liz Doyle IRE
CASCOVA (IRE)
4
Chelsea Thoroughbreds – MER
Martyn Meade
DAYLIGHT KATIE (FR)
6
Coldunell Limited
Gordon Elliott IRE
EDEN DU HOUX (FR)
5
Prof Caroline Tisdall
David Pipe
ENVOI ALLEN (FR)
5
Cheveley Park Stud
Gordon Elliott IRE
FLIC OU VOYOU (FR)
5
Colm Donlon
Paul Nicholls
GET IN THE QUEUE
5
Paul & Clare Rooney
Harry Fry
HIGHWAY COMPANION (IRE)
5
Weldspec Glasgow Limited
Keith Dalgleish
HUGOS OTHER HORSE
5
The Stewart Family
Paul Nicholls
JELSKI (GER)
5
Trevor Hemmings
Nigel Twiston-Davies
LATEST EXHIBITION (IRE)
6
J F Mernagh
Paul Nolan IRE
MASTER DEBONAIR
5
The Gosden Mob & Sprayclad UK
Colin Tizzard
METICULOUS (IRE)
5
M Tabor
Joseph O’Brien IRE
MT LEINSTER (IRE)
5
Roaringwater Syndicate
Willie Mullins IRE
NOBBY
5
Ray Bailey
Alan King
SEMPO (IRE)
5
Martin O’Sullivan
Joseph O’Brien IRE
SILVER FOREVER (IRE)
5
Colm Donlon
Paul Nicholls
SOME DETAIL (IRE)
5
Milltown Racing
Nigel Hawke
THE GLANCING QUEEN (IRE)
5
Dingwall, Farrell, Hornsey & Murray
Alan King
THE SECOND COMING (IRE)
5
L Kerrigan
Denis Hogan IRE
THOR DE CERISY (FR)
5
Mrs Lynne Maclennan
Michael Scudamore
THYME HILL
5
The Englands and Heywoods
Philip Hobbs
YOU RAISED ME UP (IRE)
6
Chiat Kwong Ching/S Mulryan
Martin Brassil IRE
28 entries
12 Irish-trained
 
Dawn Run Mares’ Novices’ Hurdle
Grade 2, £90,000 Total Prize Fund. New Course, Cheltenham4.50pm, Thursday, March 14, 2019, two miles and a furlong (2m 179y). For novice four-year-olds and upwards, fillies and mares only. Weights: four-year-olds 10st 8lb, five-year-olds and up 11st 2lb. Penalties: a winner of a Class 2 weight-for-age hurdle or a Class 1 handicap hurdle 3lb, a winner of a Class 1 weight-for-age hurdle 5lb. Entries closed February 26, entries revealed February 27 (40 entries), six-day confirmation stage March 8, final declaration stage 10.00am, Tuesday, March 12. Maximum 22 runners.
Horse
Age
Owner
Trainer
ALLEZ DANCE (FR)
5
Simon Munir/Isaac Souede
Willie Mullins IRE
AWAYINTHEWEST (IRE)
7
Mrs Una Brady
Pat Fahy IRE
BLACK TEARS
5
Mrs C Walsh/J Lightfoot
Gordon Elliott IRE
BUILDMEUPBUTTERCUP
5
J Turner
Willie Mullins IRE
BULLFROG (IRE)
6
Galloping On The South Downs Partnership
Gary Moore
CALIE DU MESNIL (FR)
7
Andrea & Graham Wylie
Willie Mullins IRE
CARDIGAN BAY (FR)
6
Birch, Djivanovic & Doel
Charlie Longsdon
CONCERTISTA (FR)
5
Simon Munir/Isaac Souede
Willie Mullins IRE
COPPER GONE WEST (IRE)
6
Paul & Louise Bowtell
Tim Vaughan
COURT MAID (IRE)
6
Rory F Larkin
Thomas Mullins IRE
DAME DU SOIR (FR)
6
CWB Plus 1 Partnership
David Bridgwater
DAPHNE DU CLOS (FR)
6
Sullivan Bloodstock Limited
Nicky Henderson
DEFINITELYANOSCAR (IRE)
6
Jago and Taylor
Harry Fry
DIAMOND GAIT
6
Norman Carter
Kim Bailey
DUHALLOW GESTURE (IRE)
7
Galveston Partners
Anthony Honeyball
EGLANTINE DU SEUIL (FR)
5
Sullivan Bloodstock Limited
Willie Mullins IRE
ELFILE (FR)
5
K Alexander
Willie Mullins IRE
ELUSIVE BELLE (IRE)
5
Robert Waley-Cohen
Nicky Henderson
EMILY MOON (IRE)
5
Mrs P Myerscough
Jessica Harrington IRE
EPATANTE (FR)
5
J P McManus
Nicky Henderson
FRENCH MADE (FR)
4
Exors of the Late Mrs M McManus
Willie Mullins IRE
GREAT WHITE SHARK (FR)
5
Malcolm C Denmark
Willie Mullins IRE
HONEYSUCKLE
5
K Alexander
Henry de Bromhead IRE
INDEFATIGABLE (IRE)
6
Philip Rocher & John B O’Connor
Paul Webber
INESSA (FR)
6
David J Smith
Dr Richard Newland
LA SORELITA (FR)
4
K Alexander
Willie Mullins IRE
LUST FOR GLORY (IRE)
6
Grech & Parkin
Nicky Henderson
MOSKOVITE (IRE)
6
R V Hennelly
Denis Hogan IRE
MY SISTER SARAH (IRE)
5
Barnane Stud
Willie Mullins IRE
OFF THE HOOK (IRE)
7
Mrs I Hodge
Nick Alexander
POSH TRISH (IRE)
6
Highclere T’Bred Racing – Posh Trish
Paul Nicholls
PRESIDENTE LINE (FR)
5
Ecurie Cerdeval & Elevage Couetil
Alain Couetil FR
QUEENOHEARTS (IRE)
6
The Sherington Partnership
Stuart Edmunds
ROBIN DE CARLOW
6
Supreme Horse Racing Club/Brett Graham
Willie Mullins IRE
SALSARETTA (FR)
6
Susannah Ricci
Willie Mullins IRE
SANCTA SIMONA (FR)
6
J P McManus
Willie Mullins IRE
SINORIA (IRE)
6
K Alexander
Henry de Bromhead IRE
SURIN (FR)
4
Gigginstown House Stud
Gordon Elliott IRE
TINTANGLE (IRE)
6
Gigginstown House Stud
Gordon Elliott IRE
WESTERN VICTORY (IRE)
6
S O’Neill
Colin Bowe IRE
 
40 entries
23 Irish-trained
1 French-trained
 
St James’s Place Foxhunter Chase
Class 2, £45,000 total prize fund. New Course, Cheltenham, 4.10pm, Friday, March 15, 2019, three miles and two and a half furlongs (3m 2f 70y). For five-year-olds & upwards which since October 1, 2016, & before February 25, 2019, have been placed first or second on two occasions in a hunters’ chase in Great Britain or Ireland or have won two Open chases at Point-to-Point Meetings (i.e. Gentlemen’s, Ladies’ or Mixed Open Races) in Great Britain or Ireland or have won one Open steeple chase at a Point-to-Point Meeting in Great Britain or Ireland and have been placed first or second in a hunters’ steeple chase. Weights: 5-y-o 11st 12lb; 6-y-o & up 12st; mares allowed 7lb. Entries closed February 26, entries revealed February 27 (35 entries), six-day confirmations March 9, final declaration 10.00am, Wednesday, March 13.Maximum 24 runners.
Horse
Age
Owner
Trainer
ARDKILLY WITNESS (IRE)
13
Tim Thirlby
Kirsty Smith
ASOCKASTAR (IRE)
11
Daniel John Bourne
Daniel John Bourne
BALNASLOW (IRE)
12
Margaret A Simpson
Graham McKeever IRE
CAID DU BERLAIS (FR)
10
Donlon, Doyle, MacDonald & C Barber
Rose Loxton
CHOSEN DREAM (IRE)
11
Margaret A Simpson
Graham McKeever IRE
COASTAL TIEP (FR)
7
Jetmac Syndicate
Stuart Crawford IRE
COUSIN PETE
11
Mrs Scilla Phillips
Elizabeth Brown
DONT DO MONDAYS (IRE)
12
Ms Laura Maloney
Libby Lawson
DOUBLE WHAMMY
13
Alex & Janet Card & Partner
Iain Jardine
GWENCILY BERBAS (FR)
8
Barry Connell
Alan Fleming IRE
HAYMOUNT (IRE)
10
Docker, Morris-Lowe, Howlett, Wills
Tom Ellis
HAZEL HILL (IRE)
11
Mrs D Williams
Philip Rowley
IRISH ANTHEM (IRE)
11
Mrs J Roach
Joseph O’Shea
JUST CAUSE (IRE)
9
T C O Gredley
James Owen
KRUZHLININ (GER)
12
Paul & Clare Rooney
Gordon Elliott IRE
MACS LEGEND (IRE)
11
S Prendeville
Gerard Kelleher IRE
MR MERCURIAL (IRE)
11
Will Ramsay
Will Ramsay
MR MIX (FR)
8
S C Robinson & Mrs C Gilsenan
Stuart Robinson
ONE CONEMARA (IRE)
11
J W Nellis
Cherry Coward
PACHA DU POLDER (FR)
12
The Stewart Family
Paul Nicholls
PATH TO FREEDOM (IRE)
7
Mrs J Nellis
Cherry Coward
ROAD TO ROME (IRE)
9
Graham William Briscoe
Joseph O’Shea
SAMANNTOM (IRE)
11
Mrs Mary Doyle
Pat Doyle IRE
SHANTOU FLYER (IRE)
9
David Maxwell Racing Limited
Richard Hobson
SIDETRACKED
6
C Jones
Gearoid O’Loughlin IRE
SOME ARE LUCKY (IRE)
8
G A Spain
Sam Curling IRE
SOUTHFIELD THEATRE (IRE)
11
Mrs Angela Yeoman
Sara Bradstock
STAND UP AND FIGHT (IRE)
7
J P McManus
Enda Bolger IRE
STELLAR NOTION (IRE)
11
S W Dunn
Thomas Frost
SYBARITE (FR)
13
Miss Sarah A Dawson
Victoria Collins
TIMEWAITSFORNOONE (IRE)
7
Barry Connell
Alan Fleming IRE
TOP WOOD (FR)
12
J R Weatherby
Kelly Morgan
UCELLO CONTI (FR)
11
Simon Munir/Isaac Souede
Gordon Elliott IRE
WONDERFUL CHARM (FR)
11
RJH Geffen, Sir J Ritblat, R Waley-Cohen
Paul Nicholls
WOODFLEET (IRE)
8
Miss A M Reed
Kate Bandey
 
35 entries
12 Irish-trained
