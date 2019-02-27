Final entries for The Festival ™ presented by Magners revealed
Wednesday, February 27, 2019 - With less than two weeks until the start of The Festival™ presented by Magners, the final pieces of the jigsaw fall into place today, Wednesday, February 27, 2019, as the entries are revealed for theGlenfarclas Cross Country Chase, the G1 Weatherbys Champion Bumper, the G2 Dawn Run Mares’ Novices’ Hurdle and the St James’s Place Foxhunter Chase.
Tiger Roll (Gordon Elliott IRE) captured the £65,000 Glenfarclas Cross Country Chase in 2018, joining a select group of horses to win three different races at The Festival, and last year’s Randox Health Grand National winner heads 28 entries for the three and three-quarter mile contest on Ladies Day, Wednesday, March 13.
Elliott, seeking a hat-trick in the race having saddled Cause Of Causes to glory in 2017, has also entered Don Poli, winner of the G1 RSA Insurance Novices’ Chase at The Festival in 2015, and last season’s Randox Health Grand National third Bless The Wings.
A strong Irish-trained contingent also includes the Enda Bolger-trained duo of Auvergnat, winner of the valuable Paddy Power Chase at Leopardstown in December, and Josies Orders, who has scored four times over Cheltenham’s Cross Country course, including when being awarded the Glenfarclas Cross Country Chase at The Festival in 2016. Bolger has saddled the winner of the Glenfarclas Cross Country Chase a record five times.
Both French-trained entries have run well on their previous visits to Cheltenham. Urgent De Gregaine(Emmanuel Clayeux FR) was runner-up to Tiger Roll at The Festival last year, while Amazing Comedy (David Cottin FR) finished a close fourth in the Glenfarclas Cross Country Handicap Chase at The International in December.
The home challenge could rely on Tea For Two (Jane Williams), a dual G1 winner over fences, Ultragold(Colin Tizzard), who has won the last two renewals of the Randox Health Topham Handicap Chase over the Grand National fences at Aintree, and Fact Of The Matter (Jamie Snowden), successful in the Glenfarclas Cross Country Handicap Chase at The International.
Irish-trained horses have accounted for 19 of the 26 winners of the £75,000 G1 Weatherbys Champion Bumper and another powerful team from across the Irish Sea looks assured, with Irish handlers responsible for 12 of the 28 contenders for this year’s race, which also takes place on Ladies Day, Wednesday, March 13.
Blue Sari (Willie Mullins IRE) stormed to an impressive victory on his only start at Gowran Park on January 24 and the J P McManus-owned son of Saddex could aim to become the fourth four-year-old to triumph following Rhythm Section (1993), Dato Star (1995) and Cue Card (2010). Mullins is bidding for a remarkable 10th success in the Weatherbys Champion Bumper.
Envoi Allen (Gordon Elliott IRE), owned by Cheveley Park Stud, maintained his unbeaten record under rules when beating Meticulous (Joseph O’Brien IRE) in a G2 bumper at Leopardstown on February 2, a race in which stable companion Abacadabras ran out when travelling strongly.
Leading British hopes include Get In The Queue (Harry Fry), a 16-length winner at Exeter on February 22, and Master Debonair (Colin Tizzard), who scored at Cheltenham earlier in the season in the Listed High Sheriff Of Gloucestershire And Racing Remember Bumper at The November Meeting.
Willie Mullins has won all three runnings of the £90,000 G2 Dawn Run Mares’ Novices’ Hurdle and Ireland’s champion Jump trainer is responsible for 13 of the 40 entries for the extended two-mile contest on St Patrick’s Thursday, March 14, including G1 Future Champions Novice Hurdle second Sancta Simona.
Unbeaten G3 winner Honeysuckle and Punchestown Listed scorer Sinoria could both line up for Henry de Bromhead, while Posh Trish (Paul Nicholls), twice successful at Listed level this season, and Epatante(Nicky Henderson), an impressive winner at Exeter on February 22, feature among the British-trained contenders.
Pacha Du Polder has won the last two renewals of the £45,000 St James’s Place Foxhunter Chase and the Paul Nicholls-trained 12-year-old could bid for an unprecedented third victory in the race on Gold Cup Day, Friday, March 15.
The 35 entries also feature lightly-raced seven-year-old Stand Up And Fight (Enda Bolger IRE), prolific point-to-point winner Hazel Hill (Philip Rowley), Road To Rome (Joseph O’Shea), who has won all four of his hunter chase starts so far this season, and high-class chaser Ucello Conti (Gordon Elliott IRE).
Total number of entries for The Festival
|
2019
|
2018
|
2017
|
2016
|
2015
|
2014
|
2013
|
2012
|
2011
|
2010
|
Sky Bet Supreme Novices’ Hurdle*
|
98
|
73
|
83
|
64
|
84
|
102
|
94
|
91
|
86
|
104
|
Racing Post Arkle Chase*
|
31
|
28
|
33
|
37
|
45
|
34
|
33
|
27
|
34
|
47
|
Ultima Handicap Chase
|
105
|
83
|
102
|
107
|
87
|
98
|
95
|
84
|
85
|
88
|
Unibet Champion Hurdle*
|
27
|
23
|
28
|
19
|
23
|
18
|
34
|
27
|
31
|
34
|
OLBG Mares’ Hurdle
|
30
|
33
|
53
|
45
|
48
|
24
|
36
|
28
|
26
|
31
|
Close Brothers Novices’ Handicap Chase
|
85
|
78
|
78
|
68
|
58
|
78
|
86
|
73
|
73
|
90
|
National Hunt Chase
|
68
|
70
|
71
|
89
|
58
|
69
|
85
|
79
|
76
|
80
|
Ballymore Novices’ Hurdle*
|
139
|
98
|
118
|
78
|
110
|
104
|
119
|
118
|
96
|
112
|
RSA Insurance Novices’ Chase*
|
48
|
62
|
55
|
50
|
54
|
54
|
49
|
36
|
51
|
71
|
Coral Cup
|
127
|
119
|
130
|
155
|
154
|
136
|
166
|
148
|
134
|
123
|
Betway Queen Mother Champion Chase*
|
22
|
30
|
28
|
23
|
33
|
26
|
17
|
19
|
21
|
24
|
Glenfarclas Cross Country Chase
|
28
|
21
|
27
|
25
|
28
|
37
|
45
|
41
|
33
|
30
|
Boodles Juvenile Handicap Hurdle
|
63
|
42
|
54
|
50
|
77
|
75
|
63
|
81
|
85
|
60
|
Weatherbys Champion Bumper
|
28
|
31
|
36
|
32
|
46
|
41
|
51
|
39
|
59
|
38
|
JLT Novices’ Chase*
|
52
|
59
|
66
|
64
|
60
|
53
|
65
|
56
|
65
|
Pertemps Network Final
|
70
|
52
|
54
|
55
|
60
|
70
|
94
|
92
|
95
|
85
|
Ryanair Chase*
|
29
|
44
|
48
|
48
|
39
|
43
|
39
|
38
|
46
|
43
|
Sun Racing Stayers’ Hurdle*
|
51
|
38
|
47
|
48
|
36
|
29
|
61
|
34
|
46
|
35
|
Brown Advisory & Merriebelle Stable Plt
|
82
|
94
|
100
|
103
|
86
|
83
|
102
|
79
|
81
|
81
|
Fulke Walwyn Kim Muir Handicap Chase
|
95
|
77
|
101
|
108
|
88
|
110
|
105
|
104
|
107
|
101
|
Dawn Run Mares’ Novices’ Hurdle
|
40
|
30
|
31
|
36
|
JCB Triumph Hurdle*
|
59
|
47
|
55
|
54
|
70
|
65
|
58
|
77
|
77
|
77
|
Randox Health County Handicap Hurdle
|
91
|
88
|
100
|
96
|
120
|
117
|
121
|
109
|
111
|
109
|
Albert Bartlett Novices’ Hurdle*
|
107
|
83
|
103
|
73
|
97
|
81
|
107
|
95
|
103
|
91
|
Magners Cheltenham Gold Cup*
|
43
|
38
|
39
|
32
|
35
|
36
|
40
|
34
|
34
|
27
|
St James’s Place Foxhunter Chase
|
35
|
32
|
39
|
41
|
45
|
34
|
39
|
44
|
53
|
49
|
Johnny Henderson Grand Annual
|
58
|
65
|
77
|
65
|
62
|
66
|
71
|
49
|
58
|
58
|
Martin Pipe Cond H’cap Hurdle
|
121
|
146
|
164
|
158
|
181
|
168
|
197
|
193
|
164
|
179
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Totals
|
1832
|
1684
|
1920
|
1823
|
1884
|
1851
|
2072
|
1895
|
1930
|
1867
*number of entries at time of closing
Total number of Irish-trained entries for The Festival
|
2019
|
2018
|
2017
|
2016
|
2015
|
2014
|
2013
|
2012
|
2011
|
2010
|
Sky Bet Supreme Novices’ Hurdle*
|
57
|
34
|
42
|
31
|
38
|
44
|
30
|
31
|
36
|
36
|
Racing Post Arkle Chase*
|
18
|
13
|
15
|
14
|
19
|
15
|
16
|
11
|
10
|
16
|
Ultima Handicap Chase
|
28
|
18
|
27
|
22
|
17
|
16
|
20
|
13
|
12
|
12
|
Unibet Champion Hurdle*
|
12
|
11
|
13
|
5
|
12
|
6
|
10
|
11
|
7
|
21
|
OLBG Mares’ Hurdle
|
14
|
12
|
22
|
16
|
18
|
7
|
9
|
8
|
7
|
11
|
Close Brothers Novices’ Handicap Chase
|
37
|
20
|
23
|
20
|
19
|
21
|
19
|
17
|
16
|
20
|
National Hunt Chase
|
25
|
26
|
26
|
35
|
22
|
27
|
28
|
33
|
27
|
32
|
Ballymore Novices’ Hurdle*
|
77
|
43
|
57
|
41
|
44
|
38
|
35
|
37
|
39
|
37
|
RSA Insurance Novices’ Chase*
|
19
|
28
|
26
|
24
|
27
|
22
|
22
|
19
|
23
|
26
|
Coral Cup
|
58
|
49
|
50
|
45
|
51
|
38
|
54
|
33
|
31
|
29
|
Betway Queen Mother Champion Chase*
|
10
|
17
|
10
|
10
|
14
|
9
|
4
|
5
|
8
|
7
|
Glenfarclas Cross Country Chase
|
12
|
11
|
12
|
15
|
10
|
20
|
24
|
24
|
15
|
13
|
Boodles Juvenile Handicap Hurdle
|
26
|
11
|
17
|
7
|
16
|
25
|
16
|
21
|
14
|
10
|
Weatherbys Champion Bumper
|
12
|
9
|
16
|
14
|
19
|
17
|
17
|
10
|
18
|
17
|
JLT Novices’ Chase*
|
29
|
31
|
31
|
24
|
28
|
23
|
27
|
23
|
19
|
Pertemps Network Final
|
20
|
11
|
9
|
8
|
11
|
11
|
19
|
17
|
16
|
14
|
Ryanair Chase*
|
44
|
24
|
18
|
22
|
16
|
20
|
15
|
14
|
18
|
18
|
Sun Racing Stayers’ Hurdle*
|
23
|
16
|
19
|
18
|
17
|
10
|
17
|
11
|
15
|
12
|
Brown Advisory & Merriebelle Stable Plt
|
22
|
21
|
22
|
22
|
24
|
14
|
21
|
12
|
12
|
15
|
Fulke Walwyn Kim Muir Handicap Chase
|
25
|
19
|
28
|
26
|
18
|
24
|
30
|
23
|
16
|
15
|
Dawn Run Mares’ Novices’ Hurdle
|
23
|
15
|
15
|
12
|
JCB Triumph Hurdle*
|
33
|
20
|
21
|
11
|
15
|
24
|
15
|
28
|
23
|
21
|
Randox Health County Handicap Hurdle
|
32
|
40
|
37
|
31
|
41
|
36
|
34
|
22
|
26
|
32
|
Albert Bartlett Novices’ Hurdle*
|
58
|
36
|
47
|
32
|
42
|
30
|
31
|
32
|
33
|
30
|
Magners Cheltenham Gold Cup*
|
24
|
18
|
17
|
18
|
13
|
11
|
12
|
8
|
9
|
8
|
St James’s Place Foxhunter Chase
|
11
|
9
|
16
|
11
|
15
|
8
|
9
|
10
|
11
|
7
|
Johnny Henderson Grand Annual
|
19
|
26
|
20
|
16
|
19
|
16
|
11
|
8
|
5
|
9
|
Martin Pipe Cond H’cap Hurdle
|
57
|
57
|
59
|
51
|
62
|
36
|
54
|
37
|
34
|
26
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Totals
|
825
|
645
|
715
|
601
|
647
|
568
|
599
|
518
|
500
|
494
*
number of entries at time of closing
Glenfarclas Cross Country Chase
£65,000 Total Prize Fund. Cross Country Course, Cheltenham, 4.10pm, Wednesday, March 13, 2019, three miles and six furlongs (3m 6f 37y). For five-year-olds & upwards. Weights: five-year-olds 11st 2lb, six-year-olds and up 11st 4lb, mares allowed 7lb. Entries closed February 26, entries revealed February 27 (28 entries). Six-day confirmations March 7, final declarations 10am, Monday, March 11. Maximum field 16 runners.
|
Horse
|
Age
|
Owner
|
Trainer
|
A SIZING NETWORK (FR)
|
9
|
Ann & Alan Potts Limited
|
Jessica Harrington IRE
|
AMAZING COMEDY (FR)
|
9
|
Miss Louise Collet-Vidal
|
David Cottin FR
|
AUBUSSON (FR)
|
10
|
Jane Williams
|
Jane Williams
|
AUVERGNAT (FR)
|
9
|
J P McManus
|
Enda Bolger IRE
|
BALLYCASEY (IRE)
|
12
|
Susannah Ricci
|
Willie Mullins IRE
|
BLESS THE WINGS (IRE)
|
14
|
Adrian Butler/S P O’Connor
|
Gordon Elliott IRE
|
CHIC NAME (FR)
|
7
|
The Boom Syndicate
|
Richard Hobson
|
CLONDAW CIAN (IRE)
|
9
|
G Thompson
|
Sophie Leech
|
DEVILS BRIDE (IRE)
|
12
|
Michele McArdle
|
Henry de Bromhead IRE
|
DON POLI (IRE)
|
10
|
Gigginstown House Stud
|
Gordon Elliott IRE
|
EUREU DU BOULAY (FR)
|
5
|
N Allen & R Hobson
|
Richard Hobson
|
FACT OF THE MATTER (IRE)
|
9
|
The Sandylini Racing Partnership
|
Jamie Snowden
|
HURRICANE DARWIN (IRE)
|
9
|
Barry Connell
|
Alan Fleming IRE
|
JAROB
|
12
|
Chris Jones
|
Gearoid O’Loughlin IRE
|
JETSTREAM JACK (IRE)
|
9
|
James Finch
|
Sophie Leech
|
JOSIES ORDERS (IRE)
|
11
|
J P McManus
|
Enda Bolger IRE
|
KING’S SONG (FR)
|
9
|
A Broad
|
David Broad IRE
|
KINGSWELL THEATRE
|
10
|
John J Murray
|
Michael Scudamore
|
LAMB OR COD (IRE)
|
12
|
Nick Bradley Racing Club
|
Gordon Elliott IRE
|
MYSTEREE (IRE)
|
11
|
Mrs Lynne Maclennan
|
Michael Scudamore
|
SOLSTICE STAR
|
9
|
Foxtrot Racing: Solstice Star
|
Martin Keighley
|
TEA FOR TWO
|
10
|
Jane Williams & Len Jakeman
|
Jane Williams
|
THE LAST SAMURI (IRE)
|
11
|
Paul & Clare Rooney
|
Harry Fry
|
TIGER ROLL (IRE)
|
9
|
Gigginstown House Stud
|
Gordon Elliott IRE
|
ULTRAGOLD (FR)
|
11
|
Brocade Racing J P Romans Terry Warner
|
Colin Tizzard
|
URGENT DE GREGAINE (FR)
|
11
|
A Rasquier
|
Emmanuel Clayeux FR
|
VAN GOGH DU GRANIT (FR)
|
10
|
Fergus Wilson
|
David Pipe
|
VYTA DU ROC (FR)
|
10
|
Simon Munir & Isaac Souede
|
Nicky Henderson
28 entries
12 Irish-trained
2 French-trained
Weatherbys Champion Bumper
Grade 1, £75,000 total prize fund. Old Course, Cheltenham, 5.30pm, Wednesday, March 13, 2019, two miles and half a furlong (2m 87y). For four, five and six-year-olds only which have not run under any recognised Rules of Racing, except National Hunt Flat races, Irish National Hunt Flat races or French AQPS races. Horses are not to have run in more than four National Hunt Flat races and, before February 26, must have been placed first, second, third or fourth in such a race. Weights: 4-y-o: 10st 11lb, 5-y-o and 6-y-o: 11st 5lb, fillies and mares allowance 7lb. Entries closed February 26, entries revealed February 27 (28 entries), six-day confirmation stage March 7, final declaration stage 10.00am, Monday, March 11. Maximum 24 runners.
|
Horse
|
Age
|
Owner
|
Trainer
|
ABACADABRAS (FR)
|
5
|
Gigginstown House Stud
|
Gordon Elliott IRE
|
ALRIGHT SUNSHINE (IRE)
|
4
|
Paul & Clare Rooney
|
Keith Dalgleish
|
ASK FOR GLORY (IRE)
|
5
|
Colm Donlon & & Mrs P K Barber
|
Paul Nicholls
|
BARNES DES MOTTES (FR)
|
4
|
M L Bloodstock Limited
|
Liz Doyle IRE
|
BLUE SARI (FR)
|
4
|
J P McManus
|
Willie Mullins IRE
|
BOIS DE CLAMART (FR)
|
5
|
BD Partners Partnership
|
Liz Doyle IRE
|
CASCOVA (IRE)
|
4
|
Chelsea Thoroughbreds – MER
|
Martyn Meade
|
DAYLIGHT KATIE (FR)
|
6
|
Coldunell Limited
|
Gordon Elliott IRE
|
EDEN DU HOUX (FR)
|
5
|
Prof Caroline Tisdall
|
David Pipe
|
ENVOI ALLEN (FR)
|
5
|
Cheveley Park Stud
|
Gordon Elliott IRE
|
FLIC OU VOYOU (FR)
|
5
|
Colm Donlon
|
Paul Nicholls
|
GET IN THE QUEUE
|
5
|
Paul & Clare Rooney
|
Harry Fry
|
HIGHWAY COMPANION (IRE)
|
5
|
Weldspec Glasgow Limited
|
Keith Dalgleish
|
HUGOS OTHER HORSE
|
5
|
The Stewart Family
|
Paul Nicholls
|
JELSKI (GER)
|
5
|
Trevor Hemmings
|
Nigel Twiston-Davies
|
LATEST EXHIBITION (IRE)
|
6
|
J F Mernagh
|
Paul Nolan IRE
|
MASTER DEBONAIR
|
5
|
The Gosden Mob & Sprayclad UK
|
Colin Tizzard
|
METICULOUS (IRE)
|
5
|
M Tabor
|
Joseph O’Brien IRE
|
MT LEINSTER (IRE)
|
5
|
Roaringwater Syndicate
|
Willie Mullins IRE
|
NOBBY
|
5
|
Ray Bailey
|
Alan King
|
SEMPO (IRE)
|
5
|
Martin O’Sullivan
|
Joseph O’Brien IRE
|
SILVER FOREVER (IRE)
|
5
|
Colm Donlon
|
Paul Nicholls
|
SOME DETAIL (IRE)
|
5
|
Milltown Racing
|
Nigel Hawke
|
THE GLANCING QUEEN (IRE)
|
5
|
Dingwall, Farrell, Hornsey & Murray
|
Alan King
|
THE SECOND COMING (IRE)
|
5
|
L Kerrigan
|
Denis Hogan IRE
|
THOR DE CERISY (FR)
|
5
|
Mrs Lynne Maclennan
|
Michael Scudamore
|
THYME HILL
|
5
|
The Englands and Heywoods
|
Philip Hobbs
|
YOU RAISED ME UP (IRE)
|
6
|
Chiat Kwong Ching/S Mulryan
|
Martin Brassil IRE
28 entries
12 Irish-trained
Dawn Run Mares’ Novices’ Hurdle
Grade 2, £90,000 Total Prize Fund. New Course, Cheltenham, 4.50pm, Thursday, March 14, 2019, two miles and a furlong (2m 179y). For novice four-year-olds and upwards, fillies and mares only. Weights: four-year-olds 10st 8lb, five-year-olds and up 11st 2lb. Penalties: a winner of a Class 2 weight-for-age hurdle or a Class 1 handicap hurdle 3lb, a winner of a Class 1 weight-for-age hurdle 5lb. Entries closed February 26, entries revealed February 27 (40 entries), six-day confirmation stage March 8, final declaration stage 10.00am, Tuesday, March 12. Maximum 22 runners.
|
Horse
|
Age
|
Owner
|
Trainer
|
ALLEZ DANCE (FR)
|
5
|
Simon Munir/Isaac Souede
|
Willie Mullins IRE
|
AWAYINTHEWEST (IRE)
|
7
|
Mrs Una Brady
|
Pat Fahy IRE
|
BLACK TEARS
|
5
|
Mrs C Walsh/J Lightfoot
|
Gordon Elliott IRE
|
BUILDMEUPBUTTERCUP
|
5
|
J Turner
|
Willie Mullins IRE
|
BULLFROG (IRE)
|
6
|
Galloping On The South Downs Partnership
|
Gary Moore
|
CALIE DU MESNIL (FR)
|
7
|
Andrea & Graham Wylie
|
Willie Mullins IRE
|
CARDIGAN BAY (FR)
|
6
|
Birch, Djivanovic & Doel
|
Charlie Longsdon
|
CONCERTISTA (FR)
|
5
|
Simon Munir/Isaac Souede
|
Willie Mullins IRE
|
COPPER GONE WEST (IRE)
|
6
|
Paul & Louise Bowtell
|
Tim Vaughan
|
COURT MAID (IRE)
|
6
|
Rory F Larkin
|
Thomas Mullins IRE
|
DAME DU SOIR (FR)
|
6
|
CWB Plus 1 Partnership
|
David Bridgwater
|
DAPHNE DU CLOS (FR)
|
6
|
Sullivan Bloodstock Limited
|
Nicky Henderson
|
DEFINITELYANOSCAR (IRE)
|
6
|
Jago and Taylor
|
Harry Fry
|
DIAMOND GAIT
|
6
|
Norman Carter
|
Kim Bailey
|
DUHALLOW GESTURE (IRE)
|
7
|
Galveston Partners
|
Anthony Honeyball
|
EGLANTINE DU SEUIL (FR)
|
5
|
Sullivan Bloodstock Limited
|
Willie Mullins IRE
|
ELFILE (FR)
|
5
|
K Alexander
|
Willie Mullins IRE
|
ELUSIVE BELLE (IRE)
|
5
|
Robert Waley-Cohen
|
Nicky Henderson
|
EMILY MOON (IRE)
|
5
|
Mrs P Myerscough
|
Jessica Harrington IRE
|
EPATANTE (FR)
|
5
|
J P McManus
|
Nicky Henderson
|
FRENCH MADE (FR)
|
4
|
Exors of the Late Mrs M McManus
|
Willie Mullins IRE
|
GREAT WHITE SHARK (FR)
|
5
|
Malcolm C Denmark
|
Willie Mullins IRE
|
HONEYSUCKLE
|
5
|
K Alexander
|
Henry de Bromhead IRE
|
INDEFATIGABLE (IRE)
|
6
|
Philip Rocher & John B O’Connor
|
Paul Webber
|
INESSA (FR)
|
6
|
David J Smith
|
Dr Richard Newland
|
LA SORELITA (FR)
|
4
|
K Alexander
|
Willie Mullins IRE
|
LUST FOR GLORY (IRE)
|
6
|
Grech & Parkin
|
Nicky Henderson
|
MOSKOVITE (IRE)
|
6
|
R V Hennelly
|
Denis Hogan IRE
|
MY SISTER SARAH (IRE)
|
5
|
Barnane Stud
|
Willie Mullins IRE
|
OFF THE HOOK (IRE)
|
7
|
Mrs I Hodge
|
Nick Alexander
|
POSH TRISH (IRE)
|
6
|
Highclere T’Bred Racing – Posh Trish
|
Paul Nicholls
|
PRESIDENTE LINE (FR)
|
5
|
Ecurie Cerdeval & Elevage Couetil
|
Alain Couetil FR
|
QUEENOHEARTS (IRE)
|
6
|
The Sherington Partnership
|
Stuart Edmunds
|
ROBIN DE CARLOW
|
6
|
Supreme Horse Racing Club/Brett Graham
|
Willie Mullins IRE
|
SALSARETTA (FR)
|
6
|
Susannah Ricci
|
Willie Mullins IRE
|
SANCTA SIMONA (FR)
|
6
|
J P McManus
|
Willie Mullins IRE
|
SINORIA (IRE)
|
6
|
K Alexander
|
Henry de Bromhead IRE
|
SURIN (FR)
|
4
|
Gigginstown House Stud
|
Gordon Elliott IRE
|
TINTANGLE (IRE)
|
6
|
Gigginstown House Stud
|
Gordon Elliott IRE
|
WESTERN VICTORY (IRE)
|
6
|
S O’Neill
|
Colin Bowe IRE
40 entries
23 Irish-trained
1 French-trained
St James’s Place Foxhunter Chase
Class 2, £45,000 total prize fund. New Course, Cheltenham, 4.10pm, Friday, March 15, 2019, three miles and two and a half furlongs (3m 2f 70y). For five-year-olds & upwards which since October 1, 2016, & before February 25, 2019, have been placed first or second on two occasions in a hunters’ chase in Great Britain or Ireland or have won two Open chases at Point-to-Point Meetings (i.e. Gentlemen’s, Ladies’ or Mixed Open Races) in Great Britain or Ireland or have won one Open steeple chase at a Point-to-Point Meeting in Great Britain or Ireland and have been placed first or second in a hunters’ steeple chase. Weights: 5-y-o 11st 12lb; 6-y-o & up 12st; mares allowed 7lb. Entries closed February 26, entries revealed February 27 (35 entries), six-day confirmations March 9, final declaration 10.00am, Wednesday, March 13.Maximum 24 runners.
|
Horse
|
Age
|
Owner
|
Trainer
|
ARDKILLY WITNESS (IRE)
|
13
|
Tim Thirlby
|
Kirsty Smith
|
ASOCKASTAR (IRE)
|
11
|
Daniel John Bourne
|
Daniel John Bourne
|
BALNASLOW (IRE)
|
12
|
Margaret A Simpson
|
Graham McKeever IRE
|
CAID DU BERLAIS (FR)
|
10
|
Donlon, Doyle, MacDonald & C Barber
|
Rose Loxton
|
CHOSEN DREAM (IRE)
|
11
|
Margaret A Simpson
|
Graham McKeever IRE
|
COASTAL TIEP (FR)
|
7
|
Jetmac Syndicate
|
Stuart Crawford IRE
|
COUSIN PETE
|
11
|
Mrs Scilla Phillips
|
Elizabeth Brown
|
DONT DO MONDAYS (IRE)
|
12
|
Ms Laura Maloney
|
Libby Lawson
|
DOUBLE WHAMMY
|
13
|
Alex & Janet Card & Partner
|
Iain Jardine
|
GWENCILY BERBAS (FR)
|
8
|
Barry Connell
|
Alan Fleming IRE
|
HAYMOUNT (IRE)
|
10
|
Docker, Morris-Lowe, Howlett, Wills
|
Tom Ellis
|
HAZEL HILL (IRE)
|
11
|
Mrs D Williams
|
Philip Rowley
|
IRISH ANTHEM (IRE)
|
11
|
Mrs J Roach
|
Joseph O’Shea
|
JUST CAUSE (IRE)
|
9
|
T C O Gredley
|
James Owen
|
KRUZHLININ (GER)
|
12
|
Paul & Clare Rooney
|
Gordon Elliott IRE
|
MACS LEGEND (IRE)
|
11
|
S Prendeville
|
Gerard Kelleher IRE
|
MR MERCURIAL (IRE)
|
11
|
Will Ramsay
|
Will Ramsay
|
MR MIX (FR)
|
8
|
S C Robinson & Mrs C Gilsenan
|
Stuart Robinson
|
ONE CONEMARA (IRE)
|
11
|
J W Nellis
|
Cherry Coward
|
PACHA DU POLDER (FR)
|
12
|
The Stewart Family
|
Paul Nicholls
|
PATH TO FREEDOM (IRE)
|
7
|
Mrs J Nellis
|
Cherry Coward
|
ROAD TO ROME (IRE)
|
9
|
Graham William Briscoe
|
Joseph O’Shea
|
SAMANNTOM (IRE)
|
11
|
Mrs Mary Doyle
|
Pat Doyle IRE
|
SHANTOU FLYER (IRE)
|
9
|
David Maxwell Racing Limited
|
Richard Hobson
|
SIDETRACKED
|
6
|
C Jones
|
Gearoid O’Loughlin IRE
|
SOME ARE LUCKY (IRE)
|
8
|
G A Spain
|
Sam Curling IRE
|
SOUTHFIELD THEATRE (IRE)
|
11
|
Mrs Angela Yeoman
|
Sara Bradstock
|
STAND UP AND FIGHT (IRE)
|
7
|
J P McManus
|
Enda Bolger IRE
|
STELLAR NOTION (IRE)
|
11
|
S W Dunn
|
Thomas Frost
|
SYBARITE (FR)
|
13
|
Miss Sarah A Dawson
|
Victoria Collins
|
TIMEWAITSFORNOONE (IRE)
|
7
|
Barry Connell
|
Alan Fleming IRE
|
TOP WOOD (FR)
|
12
|
J R Weatherby
|
Kelly Morgan
|
UCELLO CONTI (FR)
|
11
|
Simon Munir/Isaac Souede
|
Gordon Elliott IRE
|
WONDERFUL CHARM (FR)
|
11
|
RJH Geffen, Sir J Ritblat, R Waley-Cohen
|
Paul Nicholls
|
WOODFLEET (IRE)
|
8
|
Miss A M Reed
|
Kate Bandey
35 entries
12 Irish-trained