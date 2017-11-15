“Filly of a lifetime” Enable is Cartier Horse of the Year – all the news and reaction from the 27th annual Cartier Racing Awards Posted by racenews on Wednesday, November 15, 2017 · Leave a Comment

The 27th annual Cartier Racing Awards, European horseracing’s equivalent of the Oscars, were presented at a glittering ceremony before an invited audience of over 300 at the Dorchester Hotel, London, England yesterday evening, Tuesday, November 14.

Outstanding filly Enable, trained by John Gosden in Newmarket and ridden by Frankie Dettori, was crowned both Cartier Horse Of The Year and Cartier Three-Year-Old Filly following a superb 2017 that saw the daughter of Nathaniel, owned by Prince Khalid Abdullah, win five G1 races – the Investec Oaks, Darley Irish Oaks, King George VI & Queen Elizabeth Stakes (Sponsored by QIPCO), Darley Yorkshire Oaks and Qatar Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe.

On accepting the Cartier Horse Of The Year award, Lord Grimthorpe, racing manager to the owner/breeder Khalid Abdullah, said: “It is unbelievable. I think for John, for Frankie, the team at Clarehaven (Stables in Newmarket) and Imran who looks after her, it is quite unbelievable. For Prince Khalid, it gives him such a glow it’s hard to believe.

“Prince Khalid likes to see his horses race and that was the overriding desire in deciding to keep Enable in training next year, providing she came out of the Arc all right.

“With a filly, it is a slightly easier decision because, while you are putting them back in harm’s way, you are only losing one potential foal whilst with a colt there are huge commercial risks. With a horse like Enable, she is there to enjoy.”

Her trainer John Gosden added: “Funnily enough, when Frankie came back with a broken shoulder and probably shouldn’t even have ridden in the Irish Oaks, he said ‘John, we have found another one. She goes and then she goes again.’ I think he was very clear, Enable is very special.

“It is down to one thing, as Anthony Oppenheimer said earlier. Both Enable and Cracksman come from owner-breeders – they come from the farms where they are bred and brought along. It is the people on the stud farms who do all the work and we are just the lucky guys who get to train and ride them.

“I think we are going to have to guide separate paths for Enable and Cracksman next year. Mr Oppenheimer and Prince Khalid are both wonderful owners and if we are really lucky, they will meet in the Arc at the new Longchamp and give that little man (Frankie Dettori) a tricky decision.”

Frankie Dettori, who rode Enable in all of her five consecutive G1 triumphs this year, commented: “What a great evening. Thank you to Laurent (Feniou, Managing Director of Cartier UK) and Cartier for 27 years of the Cartier Racing Awards.

“I have been very lucky to have such a great filly to ride in Enable, bred by Juddmonte and managed by Lord Grimthorpe. John is a great mentor and fantastic trainer. Imran rides her every day and has done a great job.

“Enable is very special. She won an Oaks by five lengths, an Irish Oaks by five and a half lengths, a King George by four and a half and then an Arc by two and a half. She has been absolutely tremendous and as John has said, she is a filly of a lifetime.

“You will get to see her again next year and what is amazing is that in my 30 years of riding I don’t think I have seen a horse with such a tremendous capacity – when she takes a breath, she actually moves my legs when I am on top of her. She is an amazing specimen of a filly and I am so privileged to be able to ride her. Thank you to everyone.”

On accepting Enable’s Cartier Three-Year Filly Award, Lord Grimthorpe said: “It’s overwhelming. A huge thank you to Cartier and Laurent, the Daily Telegraph, Racing Post and all the voters.

“Prince Khalid will be absolutely chuffed to bits. He kept on asking me when the Frankel days were coming to an end – ‘what happens next’? I said ‘it’s not going to be the same, sir’ and he replied ‘why not?’

“I couldn’t really give a very good answer but I am absolutely thrilled that this fourth generation Juddmonte filly has come along and proved a great answer. Thank you very much.”

Left to right - Laurent Feniou, Frankie Dettori, Lord Grimthorpe & John Gosden as Enable is named Cartier Horse of the Year for 2017

There was also success for trainer John Gosden and jockey Frankie Dettori viaCracksman, who was named Cartier Three-Year-Old Colt for 2017 following a fine season that was capped by a stunning seven-length success in the G1 QIPCO Champion Stakes at Ascot.

Cracksman’s owner-breeder Anthony Oppenheimer collected the award. He said: “This is very exciting. I have to thank everyone who has voted for Cracksman – I am sure he will be thrilled with his wonderful award.

“I just want to say thank to all the people who have made Cracksman so far. That is basically John Gosden and his wonderful stable, Frankie Dettori and my stud at Hascombe. All those people have worked very hard. We have been slightly short staffed at Hascombe this year, but they have done a fantastic job.

“I also have to remember my vet and his associates who put together the broken leg of Cracksman’s grand-dam. That is why Cracksman is here to today. I must also mention the blacksmith.

“All these people have contributed to this one horse and I am thrilled to say he will be racing next year.”

The combination of Coolmore and Aidan O’Brien enjoyed a wonderful 2017, with a record-breaking 27 G1 wins and this was rewarded with awards for U S Navy Flag (Cartier Two-Year-Old Colt), Happily (Cartier Two-Year-Old Filly) and Order Of St George (Cartier Stayer for the second year in succession).

Accepting the award for U S Navy Flag, M V Magnier said: “All I can say on behalf of the owners say its thank you very much to Cartier for putting on this event plus the Racing Post, Daily Telegraph and the viewers of ITV Racing – without them, these things don’t happen.

“What can I say about the horse? He kept improving throughout the year and what a great testament he is to Aidan O’Brien, his family and all the team at Ballydoyle – it was an unbelievable year.

“I may as well try and get this pitch in somewhere but the last time a horse won both the Middle Park and the Dewhurst was Diesis (1982), trained by another master in his profession in the late, great Henry Cecil. Thank you very much.”

Paul Smith, after Happily’s award, said: “Happily is beautifully bred, being a full-sister to Gleneagles, and a tough, hardy filly.

“This was a very competitive division and I think her win in the Lagardere against the boys probably swung it for her. I remember Ryan getting off her that day and saying he gave her an exceptional feel – he was really quite taken by her.

“I would like to thank Aidan, I would like to thank Donnacha and Ryan, who both rode her, and I would like to thank all the team at Ballydoyle for getting her spot on throughout the year.”

Paul Smith also accepted the Cartier Stayer Award and commented: “Order Of St George has a huge, huge engine and is very versatile. He has been placed in an Arc over a mile and a half and has won a Gold Gup at Royal Ascot.

“He is an extremely consistent and acts on any ground. He will stay in training next year and we look forward to seeing him back on the track.

“On behalf of dad, Sue, John, Lloyd and Michael, I would like to Aidan yet again for getting the horse spot on throughout the year.”

Harry Angel was crowned Cartier Sprinter following a G1 double in the Darley July Cup at Newmarket and 32Red Sprint Cup at Haydock Park.

Hugh Anderson, Managing Director of owner Godolphin, was presented with the award. He said: “I know this room is full of our very best trainers and our very best jockeys but is there a better partnership of jockey and trainer than Clive (Cox) and Adam (Kirby) when it comes to top G1 sprinters?

“Harry Angel has been absolutely brilliant and a flagbearer for Godolphin this season, along with some very good horses that have been mentioned tonight.

“On behalf of Godolphin, I want to thank Clive and I want to thank Adam, I want to thank Cartier for this very prestigious award and above all I would like to thank Sheikh Mohammed for his unflagging generosity and loyalty to our sport. Thank you very much.”

Another horse to win twice at G1 level in 2017 was Ulysses, who took both the Coral Eclipse and Juddmonte International, landing the four-year-old the Cartier Older Horse Award.

Maria Niarchos-Gouaze, whose Flaxman Stables own and bred the Galileo colt, accepted the award and said: “I would to thank Cartier, the Daily Telegraph, Racing Post and all the people who voted for Ulysses.

“I would to also thank everyone who believed in Ulysses, especially Sir Michael Stoute and all our team.

“I am very happy that he is now retired and off to stud – he will be able to make beautiful babies.”

The Cartier/The Daily Telegraph Award of Merit went to Sir Michael Stoute. The 10-time champion trainer in Britain has been a master of his profession for the past five decades.

Stoute, interviewed by ITV Racing’s Ed Chamberlin on stage, commented: “It is very touching and I am delighted to receive this award. Thank you Cartier.

“I was an also ran in trying to become a television presenter and I was ordinary as a cricketer, even though I loved it.

“Pat Rohan (who trained in Yorkshire) was the one that took me in and probably had the biggest influence on me. He was very kind to me as I went to him in my late teens when I was pretty green.

“He opened up some doors for me and was a great influence on me along with his head lad Bobby O’Ryan, Tom and Robin’s father. I used to spend my evenings talking with Bobby about the game – he was very knowledgeable.

“It is hard to have one favourite memory. I think the one-two in the 1996 Breeders’ Cup Turf (Pilsudski beat Singspiel) at Woodbine is very close to being my top memory as we had been frustrated at the Breeders’ Cup before and it hadn’t worked well for us. We are fortunate that there have been so many good days.

“Shergar was my best middle-distance horse, Marwell was the best sprinter and I think Zilzal was the best miler.

“I have had a lot of great jockeys ride for me. The first one that we retained was Walter Swinburn. Walter had such natural talent and as a 19-year-old we drove him to Shergar’s Derby and he slept in the car until we arrived at Epsom. Walter loved the big days and they brought out the best in him.

“Then there was Kieren Fallon. He had a unique style, but could motivate his horses and won races he shouldn’t have won. Walter Swinburn rung me one evening and said ‘what would you give to have a jockey with my hands and Kieren’s legs?’

“Ryan Moore is the complete jockey. He is ultra-professional and always prepared. I owe him a lot, I really do. After what he said in the video, I probably owe him more than a lot!

“Mick Kinane and Johnny Murtagh have filled in when my retained men have been injured and we have had some wonderful success worldwide. Johnny occasionally reminds me of how very good he was!

“Frankie Dettori has had some very good days for us as well. A Japan Cup, a Breeders’ Cup and he won us a St Leger.

“We had had six seconds in the Leger and couldn’t win the race. Frankie had the booking and came into the ring at Doncaster and with the Weinstock camp and said ‘this man has had Fred Archer, Gordon Richards and Charlie Smirke try to win this Leger and now he has got to depend on me!’

“The fire still burns for me and watching the show tonight reminds you how lucky we are to have owners that are sending us horses of that calibre. Long may it continue.

“God knows what Pat Rohan would have said about me winning this award. Before I leave, I must thank the team at home – a really talented and dedicated bunch. They adore their horses and nothing is too much trouble for most of them. They make these horses.”