Fillies’ Mile winner Iridessa headlines 60 entries for Investec Oaks at Epsom Downs

Wednesday, April 10, 2019 - Group One winner Iridessa stars among 60 entries for the 2019 G1 Investec Oaks, the Epsom Downs Classic, details of which are revealed today.

The 12-furlong fillies’ Classic is the highlight on day one of the Investec Derby Festival, Investec Ladies’ Day, Friday, May 31, and carries a total prize fund of at least £500,000.

One of two Investec Oaks entries for Joseph O’Brien and owner Chantal Regalado-Gonzalez, Iridessa provided O’Brien with his first G1 success in Britain as a trainer when powering to victory in the Fillies’ Mile at Newmarket in October.

The three-year-old daughter of 2013 Investec Derby winner Ruler Of The World, who is the 16/1 co-favourite of five with Unibet, official betting partner of the Investec Derby Festival, finished third on her 2019 return in the G3 1,000 Guineas Trial at Leoapardstown on April 6.

Chantal Regalado-Gonzalez is no stranger to success in the Investec Oaks, having seen her colours carried to victory by 50/1 outsider Qualify in 2015. The owner’s other entry, Altair, by 2014 Investec Derby victor Australia, came late and fast to make a winning debut in a seven-furlong Dundalk Polytrack maiden in January.

Joseph O’Brien, who has been a trainer since June, 2016, missed out on partnering an Investec Oaks winner, but was twice successful as a rider in the Investec Derby on Camelot (2012) and Australia.

Joseph’s father Aidan O’Brien, Ireland’s champion Flat trainer for the past 20 years, who trained Camelot, Ruler Of The World and Australia, accounts for 19 Investec Oaks entries this year, the most of any handler, as he goes after a remarkable eighth Investec Oaks victory.

Aidan O’Brien’s contenders include Hermosa (16/1 with Unibet), who chased home Iridessa in the G1 Fillies’ Mile, and impressive G2 Rockfel Stakes scorer Just Wonderful (16/1). Promising maiden winners Chablis (16/1) and Pink Dogwood(25/1) are also engaged.

Dual Investec Oaks-winning handler Ralph Beckett has three talented entries for owner Waverley Racing, all sired by Lope De Vega. The unbeaten Manuela De Vega (16/1) defeated the boys in the Listed Silver Tankard Stakes at Pontefract in October, while Antonia De Vega (33/1) captured the G3 Prestige Stakes at Goodwood. Impressive Doncaster maiden scorer Dancing Vega (20/1) completes the trio.

The pick of the three French-trained entries is Camelot filly Wonderment (25/1),who has not been seen out since defeating Sydney Opera House by a neck in the 10-furlong G1 Criterium de Saint-Cloud in October, when she was the only filly in the nine-strong field.

Trainer Nicolas Clement revealed: “Wonderment has grown over the winter and looks a picture at the moment. I could not be happier with her.

“She was a Group One winner as a two-year-old, we have no doubts about her staying a mile and a half, and we think she will handle Epsom, which is why we decided to make the entry.

“She will start off in the Prix Penelope at Saint-Cloud on May 1 and then depending on how she gets on there, we have the option of the Investec Oaks or the Prix de Diane.”

Andre Fabre is the most recent French trainer to have landed the Investec Oaks, courtesy of Intrepidity in 1993, and the handler has two entries this year in Villa d’Amore (20/1) and Tamniah (20/1), who are both twice-raced maiden winners.

Other notable Investec oaks entries include G1 Prix Marcel Boussac third Star Terms(Richard Hannon, 33/1), who hails from the family of outstanding 1982 Oaks heroine Time Charter, and highly-regarded Yarmouth scorer Frankellina (33/1), the pick of three entries for Newmarket-based trainer William Haggas.

Investec Oaks betting from Unibet, official betting partner of the Investec Derby Festival:

16/1 Iridessa, Just Wonderful, Hermosa, Manuela De Vega, Chablis; 20/1 Dancing Vega, Peach Tree, Secret Thoughts, Tamniah, Tarnawa, Villa D’Amore; 25/1 Goddess, Sparkle Roll, Fleeting, Pink Dogwood, Entitle, Nausha, Wonderment, Coral Beach, Happen, Queen Power; 33/1 Antonia De Vega, Star Terms, Zagitova, Frankellina, Anapurna, Lastochka, Blue Gardenia, Delphinia, Dubai Blue, Fabulist, Grace And Danger, Mannaal, Sh Boom; 40/1 Tauteke, Credenza, Star Catcher; 50/1 Bar

There is a scratchings deadline for the Investec Oaks at noon on Thursday, May 16, with the six-day confirmation stage and £30,000 supplementary entry stage on Saturday, May 25.

The fillies’ Classic is part of the QIPCO British Champion Stakes.

The Investec Oaks

Group 1, £500,000 total prize fund. 1m 4f, Epsom Downs, Friday, May 31. For three-year-old fillies only. Horses will only be eligible to run provided they have attained a BHA rating of 80 or higher. Horses who do not qualify for a rating may also be eligible providing the BHA Handicapper is satisfied that the horse’s racecourse performances up to and including the day before confirmation merit a provisional assessment of 80 or more. Horses who have not run will not be eligible. Entries closed April 9, entries revealed April 10 (60 entries), scratchings deadline May 16, six-day confirmations & £30,000 supplementary stage May 25, final declarations 10am May 29.

Horse Owner Trainer ALTAIR (IRE) Chantal Regalado-Gonzalez Joseph O’Brien IRE ANAPURNA Helena Springfield Ltd John Gosden ANTONIA DE VEGA (IRE) Waverley Racing Ralph Beckett BABA GHANOUJ (IRE) Bjorn Nielsen Ed Walker BLUE GARDENIA (IRE) Sir Robert Ogden David O’Meara CHABLIS (IRE) Sue Magnier/John C Oxley Aidan O’Brien IRE CORAL BEACH (IRE) Michael Tabor, Derrick Smith & Sue Magnier Aidan O’Brien IRE CREDENZA (IRE) Sue Magnier, Michael Tabor & Derrick Smith Aidan O’Brien IRE DAME MALLIOT Anthony Oppenheimer Ed Vaughan DANCING VEGA (IRE) Waverley Racing Ralph Beckett DELPHINIA (IRE) Sue Magnier, Michael Tabor & Derrick Smith Aidan O’Brien IRE DORAH Sharon Kinsella Archie Watson DUBAI BLUE (USA) Godolphin Saeed bin Suroor EBBRAAM Sheikh Ahmed Al Maktoum Simon Crisford ENTITLE Khalid Abdullah John Gosden FABULIST Bjorn Nielsen John Gosden FIRE FLY (IRE) Michael Tabor, Derrick Smith & Sue Magnier Aidan O’Brien IRE FLEETING (IRE) Sue Magnier, Michael Tabor & Derrick Smith Aidan O’Brien IRE FLOWERING PEACH (IRE) Derrick Smith, Sue Magnier, Michael Tabor Aidan O’Brien IRE FOUR LEAF CLOVER (IRE) Sue Magnier, Michael Tabor & Derrick Smith Aidan O’Brien IRE FRANKELLINA Anthony Oppenheimer William Haggas GODDESS (USA) Sue Magnier & John G Sikura Aidan O’Brien IRE GRACE AND DANGER (IRE) N M Watts/D Powell/Mrs I A Balding Andrew Balding HAPPEN (USA) Sue Magnier, Michael Tabor & Derrick Smith Aidan O’Brien IRE HERMOSA (IRE) Michael Tabor, Derrick Smith & Sue Magnier Aidan O’Brien IRE I REMEMBER YOU (IRE) Sue Magnier, Michael Tabor & Derrick Smith Aidan O’Brien IRE IRIDESSA (IRE) Chantal Regalado-Gonzalez Joseph O’Brien IRE JUST WONDERFUL (USA) Michael Tabor, Derrick Smith & Sue Magnier Aidan O’Brien IRE KING POWER King Power Racing Co Ltd Andrew Balding KVETUSCHKA Woodcote Stud Ltd Peter Chapple-Hyam LADY ADELAIDE (IRE) Fishdance Ltd Roger Charlton LADY COSETTE (FR) Mrs Susan Roy Harry Dunlop LASTOCHKA Nurlan Bizakov Roger Varian LAVENDER’S BLUE (IRE) Benny Andersson Amanda Perrett MAGIC FOUNTAIN (USA) Derrick Smith/Sue Magnier/Michael Tabor/J G Sikura Aidan O’Brien IRE MALIKA I JAHAN (FR) Saif Ali David Lanigan MANNAAL (IRE) Sheikh Ahmed Al Maktoum Simon Crisford MANUELA DE VEGA (IRE) Waverley Racing Ralph Beckett MAQSAD (FR) Hamdan Al Maktoum William Haggas MONA LISA’S SMILE (USA) Mrs D Nagle & Sue Magnier Aidan O’Brien IRE NAUSHA Nurlan Bizakov Roger Varian PACIFICADORA (USA) Robert Moss Simon Dow PEACH TREE (IRE) Michael Tabor, Derrick Smith & Sue Magnier Aidan O’Brien IRE PINK DOGWOOD (IRE) Derrick Smith, Sue Magnier, Michael Tabor Aidan O’Brien IRE PRINCESS SALAMAH (IRE) Ahmad Al Shaikh Ralph Beckett QUEEN POWER (IRE) King Power Racing Co Ltd Sir Michael Stoute SEA OF FAITH (IRE) Sunderland Holding Inc William Haggas SECRET THOUGHTS (USA) Sue Magnier, Michael Tabor & Derrick Smith Aidan O’Brien IRE SHAMBOLIC (IRE) Duke of Devonshire & Duke of Roxburghe John Gosden SH BOOM J G Davis & Star Pointe Ltd Peter Chapple-Hyam SPARKLE ROLL (FR) Kin Hung Kei, Qatar Racing & L Dassault John Gosden STAR CATCHER A E Oppenheimer John Gosden STAR TERMS R Barnett Richard Hannon TAMNIAH (FR) Prince A A Faisal Andre Fabre FR TARNAWA (IRE) HH Aga Khan Dermot Weld IRE TAUTEKE Nurlan Bizakov Roger Varian VILLA D’AMORE (IRE) Sue Magnier, Michael Tabor & Derrick Smith Andre Fabre FR VIVID DIAMOND (IRE) Markus Graff Mark Johnston WONDERMENT (IRE) Stella Thayer Nicolas Clement FR ZAGITOVA (IRE) Michael Tabor, Derrick Smith & Sue Magnier Aidan O’Brien IRE

60 entries

22 Irish-trained

3 French-trained

Breakdown of entries in the Investec Oaks by trainer

(with past successes in the Classic)

19 entries

Aidan O’Brien IRE (1998 Shahtoush, 2001 Imagine, 2006 Alexandrova, 2012 Was, 2015 Qualify, 2016 Minding, 2018 Forever Together) - Chablis, Coral Beach, Credenza, Delphinia, Fire Fly, Fleeting, Flowering Peach, Four Leaf Clover, Goddess, Happen, Hermosa, I Remember You, Just Wonderful, Magic Fountain, Mona Lisa’s Smile, Peach Tree, Pink Dogwood, Secret Thoughts, Zagitova

6 entries

John Gosden (2014 Taghrooda, 2017 Enable) - Anapurna, Entitle, Fabulist, Shambolic, Sparkle Roll, Star Catcher

4 entries

Ralph Beckett (2008 Look Here, 2013 Talent) - Antonia De Vega, Dancing Vega, Manuela De Vega, Princess Salamah

3 entries

William Haggas (2011 Dancing Rain) - Frankellina, Maqsad, Sea Of Faith

Roger Varian – Lastochka, Nausha, Tauteke

2 entries

Andrew Balding (2003 Casual Look) - Grace And Danger, King Power

Peter Chapple-Hyam – Kvetuschka, Sh Boom

Simon Crisford – Ebbraam, Mannaal

Andre Fabre FR (1993 Intrepidity) - Tamniah, Villa D’Amore

Joseph O’Brien IRE – Altair, Iridessa

1 entry

Roger Charlton – Lady Adelaide

Nicolas Clement FR – Wonderment

Simon Dow – Pacificadora

Harry Dunlop – Lady Cosette

Richard Hannon – Star Terms

Mark Johnston – Vivid Diamond

David Lanigan – Malika I Jahan

David O’Meara – Blue Gardens

Amanda Perrett – Lavender’s Blue

Sir Michael Stoute (1978 Fair Salinia, 1987 Unite) - Queen Power

Saeed bin Suroor (1995 Moonshell, 2002 Kazzia) - Dubai Blue

Ed Vaughan – Dame Malliot

Ed Walker – Baba Ghanouj

Archie Watson – Dorah

Dermot Weld IRE (1981 Blue Wind) - Tarnawa