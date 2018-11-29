The Festive Season arrives at Newbury Racecourse this weekend with the Ladbrokes Winter Carnival Posted by racenews on Thursday, November 29, 2018 · Leave a Comment

As the festive season fast approaches, Newbury Racecourse is under starter’s orders for the most prestigious event of their year, the Ladbrokes Winter Carnival which gets underway tomorrow, Friday, November 30 and continues on Saturday, December 1.

The feature race of the meeting is the £250,000 Ladbrokes Trophy, staged at 3.00pm on Saturday, which in its previous guise was known as the Hennessy Gold Cup. The historic handicap chase is the central attraction of the two-day meeting and racegoers can look forward to a different experience when visiting this weekend with the next phase of the redevelopment now complete.

Ongoing since 2016, the redevelopments sees the remodelled Parade Ring in operation for the first time this weekend. This includes a new trophy presentation podium and winner’s circle along with new viewing steppings which will provide racegoers with an enhanced view of the horses.

New landscaped areas around the entire site feature increased seating. New bar and betting facilities including the Many Clouds Bar, named after the much-loved 2014 Hennessy winner, and the Copper King Bar, named after the very first winner at the Berkshire track in 1905.

Julian Thick, Chief Executive of Newbury Racecourse, said: “We are really looking forward to welcoming racegoers to the Ladbrokes Winter Carnival this weekend.

“This meeting is not only the highlight of our season, but is an important landmark in the redevelopment of Newbury. All of our customers will be able to see the new winner’s enclosure and surrounding facilities in use for the first time.

“Our customers have been very patient with the ongoing works and this weekend will be the first opportunity everyone has had to really see the improvements.

“Our thanks go to our partner Ladbrokes and together we are looking forward to two top quality days of racing.”

The social occasion of the season, the annual winter meeting also attracts its fair share of celebrities with recent stars spotted, including actors Martin Clunes, Eddie Redmayne, Carey Mulligan, James Norton and Stanley Tucci, plus comedians Jennifer Saunders and Rob Brydon, and musician Tinie Tempah.

The meeting has also been graced by Royalty, most recently when Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall presented the trophy in 2017.

Racegoers can also look forward to an action-packed two-days. The Long Shot Village, located near the Eastern entrance, will provide attendees with the opportunity to get ahead on their Christmas shopping and for those looking for some winners, don’t miss a live preview in the Long Shot Marquee at 11.30am on Saturday, when an expert panel will run you though the card before the live action starts at 12.10pm.

Finally, there will be live music after racing on both days with performances from local Lambourn band, Uncovered, on Friday, November 30 and the popular Chip Shop Boys on Saturday, December 1 in the Long Shot Marquee.

The Crafty Filly Marquee, located in the Premier Enclosure, will have a DJ set after racing on both days.

www.newburyracecourse.co.uk Tickets for both days are available on the gate or by visiting

All the action off the track at the Ladbrokes Winter Carnival

Friday, November 30

11.00am Meet the Vine & Craven Foxhounds- Racegoers are welcome to enter the Parade Ring at 11.00am to meet the hounds from the Vine and Craven Hunt.

11.30am Oliver Sherwood opens Many Clouds Bar - Join Oliver Sherwood and friends to officially ‘pull the first pint’ at the Many Clouds Bar in the Premier Enclosure. The much-loved Many Clouds won the 2014 Hennessy Gold Cup before going on to capture the 2015 Grand National.

11.45am Book signings at the Racing Post Book stand in the Shopping Village. Book signings by George Baker, Henrietta Knight, Cornelius Lysaght and Bob Champion. Visit the Racing Post book stand for exact timings.

12.00pm Live music during racing by The Vibes - There will be live music in the ground floor of the Dubai Duty Free Grandstand from local band The Vibes.

12.10 & 12.30 pm – Trips to the last fence. Racegoers can meet us on the Weighing Room steps to join in. All trips and tours are completely free to join, but operate on a first come, first served basis.

David Crosse - Before each race, tipster and jockey David Crosse will be giving his views and tips on the horses running on day one of the Ladbrokes Winter Carnival on the ground floor of the Dubai Duty Free Grandstand.

Racing after party - Local band Uncovered will be playing in the Long Shot after the last race. Open until 6pm.

Crafty Filly after party - There will be a DJ set after racing, until 6pm in the Crafty Filly alongside the ever-popular Cocktail Box.

Saturday, December 1

In the Long Shot Village

11.30am Preview Before Racing - Our pre-racing preview will be held in the Long Shot Marquee with an expert panel to find you some winners. Join ITV Racing’s Matt Chapman, Nicola McGeady from Ladbrokes and jockey Aidan Coleman.

From 11.45am Book signings at the Racing Post Book stand in the Shopping Village. Book signings by George Baker, Henrietta Knight, Cornelius Lysaght and Bob Champion. Visit the Racing Post book stand for exact timings.

Around the racecourse

11.00am – Behind the Scenes Tour. Our popular behind the scenes tour which gives racegoers the chance to see inside the weighing room, judges box and the betting ring. This operates on a first come first served basis and starts on the weighing room steps.

1.05 & 12.30 pm – Trips to the last fence. Meet on the Weighing Room steps to join in. All trips and tours are completely free to join, but to operate on a first come, first served basis.

12.00pm Live Music - There will be live music throughout the day in the ground floor of the Dubai Duty Free Grandstand from local band The Vibes and in and around the Long Shot Marquee a talented band Fiddlin’ About join us for the first time.

1.00pm RoR Parade - There will be a parade of five retrained racehorses prior to the running of Saturday’s Sir Peter O’Sullevan Memorial Handicap Chase (1.20pm) at Newbury. The line-up features four Grade 1 winners, including Sire De Grugy, plus a winner of the Hennessy Gold Cup, now the Ladbrokes Trophy, in Carruthers. Also parading will be Zarkandar, winner of the 2012 Betfair Hurdle, Annacotty and Melodic Rendezvous.

David Crosse - Before each race, tipster and jockey David Crosse will be giving his views and tips on the horses running at the Ladbrokes Winter Carnival on the ground floor of the Dubai Duty Free Grandstand.

After racing…

Racing after party - Popular racing band The Chip Shop Boys will be playing in the Long Shot after the last race, playing until 7pm.

Crafty Filly after party - There will be a DJ set after racing, until 7pm in the Crafty Filly alongside the ever-popular Cocktail Box.

The Chaser Cocktail - Our new and exclusive cocktail The Chaser is available at selected bars across the Racecourse. This warming drink made from Chase Sloe and Mulberry Gin, topped off with prosecco. It is the perfect way to celebrate the start of the festive season. Available at: Owners Club, Crafty Filly, Champagne Bar, Wine Cellar, 1905, Hennessy Bar, Long Room, Beer & Banker, Copper King pod, Many Clouds Bar, Rosyth and Racegoers.

Newbury Moments - Take a look at 16 moments that have helped to shape Newbury, which have been placed them across the Racecourse.