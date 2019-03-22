The Festival™ presented by Magners 2019 – updated statistics

The Festival™ presented by Magners was staged this year at Cheltenham from Tuesday, March 12 through to Friday, March 15 with a record total attendance of 266,779 over the four days.

Ian Renton, Regional Director, The Jockey Club South West, said at the conclusion of The Festival (Gold Cup Day, Friday, March 15): ”It’s been absolutely wonderful, and the most extraordinary four days of Jump racing. The Thursday, in particular, will live long in the memory of everyone that was here to witness it.

“It has been a challenging Festival – in the lead-up we had equine flu, which caused a bit of a stop-start for a few days, and internally we were a little concerned about the forecast for windy Wednesday, which we had been aware of some way in advance. That forced us to spend quite a bit of time thinking of contingency plans. Fortunately, they weren’t needed.

“In terms of stories surrounding the winners I cannot remember a better Festival. Tiger Roll’s win in the Glenfarclas Cross-Country Chase, his fourth at the meeting, was wonderful, and Altior’s victory in the Betway Queen Mother Champion Chase was a great illustration of an outstanding steeplechaser. For Gavin Cromwell’s first Festival win to come in the Unibet Champion Hurdle [with Espoir D'Allen] was quite a rarity.

“We have all been waiting for Willie Mullins to win the Magners Cheltenham Gold Cup, so the victory by Al Boum Photo, who he trains, was a delight for everyone who follows Jump racing.

“Finding a personal highlight is not easy, but to see Bryony [Frost] presenting Frodon at the fences in the Ryanair Chase, and watching her proving to be such an accomplished jockey is hard to beat. The way she portrayed herself after the race and her obvious love for that horse was wonderful to watch. Similarly, from Thursday afternoon, the win for Paisley Park in the Sun Racing Stayers’ Hurdle, and the dignified way his [blind] owner, Andrew Gemmell, showed his delight, was great for the sport.

“The team here at Cheltenham have worked tirelessly throughout, and I hope everyone who has attended has thoroughly enjoyed their visit. I’m looking forward to the 2020 Festival already.”

DAY/YEAR 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

FRIDAY 71,816 70,684 70,160 70,242 68,957

THURSDAY 67,821 66,384 66,200 65,544 60,495

WEDNESDAY 59,209 58,95957,681 57,093 55,359

TUESDAY 67,934 66,110 66,019 67,700 63,249

Totals 266,779 262,637 260,060 260,579 248,050

new record figures for The Festival since 2005 when it became a four-day event in bold

The Holland Cooper Leading Jockey Award went to Nico de Boinville for the first time. The 29-year-old is first jockey to Nicky Henderson and was only rider across the four days to secure three winners, which were headed by Altior’s second successive victory in the G1 Betway Queen Mother Champion Chase.

2019 was the joint most successful year ever for female riders at The Festival, with four wins. For the first time, all four victories were accomplished by professional female jockeys.

Bryony Frost created history by becoming the first female to ride a G1 chase winner at The Festival, when partnering Frodon to victory in the Ryaniar Chase.

Rachael Blackmore, who currently lies in second in the Irish Jump Jockeys’ Championship, gained her first and second victories at The Festival, including Minella Indo in the G1 Albert Bartlett Novices’ Hurdle. Lizzie Kelly provided the fourth female win this year aboard Siruh Du Lac in the Brown Advisory & Merriebelle Stable Plate Handicap Chase.

Three more riders celebrated their first success at The Festival this year, amateur Alex Edwards, Jonjo O’Neill jnr and Kielan Woods.

The Irish Independent Leading Trainer Award went to Willie Mullins with four winners. Ireland’s champion Jump trainer narrowly edged out Britain’s champion Jump trainer, Nicky Henderson, who also had four winners but one less second place. It was a sixth The Independent Leading Trainer Award for Mullins following honours in 2011, 2013, 2014, 2015 and 2016.

Mullins remains the leading trainer of all-time at The Festival with 65 winners – one ahead of Henderson on 64. This year saw Mullins finally land the biggest prize of all at The Festival, with Al Boum Photo taking the £625,000 G1 Magners Cheltenham Gold Cup.

Henderson’s four winners in 2019 were headed by Altior, who landed the G1 Betway Queen Mother Champion Chase for the second year. Altior’s victory enabled Henderson to join the late Tom Dreaper as the most successful trainer ever in the two-mile chasing championship with six victories.

Five trainers gained their first victory at The Festival in 2019 – Martin Brassil, Ben Case, Gavin Cromwell, Joseph O’Brien, who enjoyed two wins, and Philip Rowley.

The NetJets Leading Owner Award went to J P McManus, who took the honours for the first time after the 2017 and 2018 honours went to Gigginstown House Stud.

J P McManus, who had five winners during the week, remains as the most successful owner ever at The Festival, with 59 victories. Among his successes are a record eight Unibet Champion Hurdles, with his famous silks carried to victory again in the 2019 renewal by Espoir d’Allen.

Honours were even in the 888 Prestbury Cup, with the 28 races at The Festival split equally between Britain and Ireland with 14 winners for each country.

The Festival™ presented by Magners 2020 runs from Tuesday, March 10 to Friday, March 13. Tickets are available to purchase from Monday, March 25 online at www.cheltenham.co.uk

The Festival™ presented by Magners 2019 – Winners

Champion Day – Tuesday, March 12, 2019

1:30pm Sky Bet Supreme Novices’ Hurdle (Grade 1) 2m 87y £125,000

KLASSICAL DREAM (FR) Joanne Coleman 5-11-07 Willie Mullins IRE/Ruby Walsh 6/1

2:10pm Racing Post Arkle Challenge Trophy Novices’ Chase (Grade 1) 1m 7f 199y £175,000

DUC DES GENIEVRES (FR) Sullivan Bloodstock Limited 6-11-04 Willie Mullins IRE/Paul Townend 5/1

2:50pm Ultima Handicap Chase (Grade 3) 3m 1f £110,000

BEWARE THE BEAR (IRE) George Barlow 9-11-08 Nicky Henderson/Jeremiah McGrath 10/1

3:30pm Unibet Champion Hurdle Challenge Trophy (Grade 1) 2m 87y £450,000

ESPOIR D’ALLEN (FR) J P McManus 5-11-10 Gavin Cromwell IRE/Mark Walsh 16/1

4:10pm OLBG Mares’ Hurdle (Registered as the David Nicholson Mares’ Hurdle) (Grade 1) 2m 3f 200y £120,000

ROKSANA (IRE) Sarah Faulks 7-11-05 Dan Skelton/Harry Skelton 10/1

4:50 pm Close Brothers Novices’ Handicap Chase (Listed Race) 2m 4f 63y £70,000

A PLUS TARD (FR) Cheveley Park Stud 5-11-07 Henry de Bromhead IRE/Rachael Blackmore 5/1 Fav

5:30pm National Hunt Challenge Cup Amateur Riders’ Novices’ Chase (Grade 2) 3m 7f 166y £125,000

LE BREUIL (FR) Emma Palmer 7-11-06 Ben Pauling/Mr Jamie Codd 14/1

Ladies Day – Wednesday, March 13, 2019

1:30pm Ballymore Novices’ Hurdle (Grade 1) (Registered as the Baring Bingham) 2m 5f £125,000

CITY ISLAND (IRE) Bernadine Mulryan 6-11-07 Martin Brassil IRE/Mark Walsh 8/1

2:10pm RSA Insurance Novices’ Chase (Grade 1) 3m 80y £175,000

TOPOFTHEGAME (IRE) Chris Giles & Mrs & Mrs Paul Barber 7-11-04 Paul Nicholls/Harry Cobden 4/1

2:50pm Coral Cup Handicap Hurdle (Grade 3) 2m 5f £100,000

WILLIAM HENRY (IRE) Walters Plant Hire Ltd 9-11-10 Nicky Henderson/Nico de Boinville 28/1

3:30pm Betway Queen Mother Champion Chase (Grade 1) 1m 7f 199y £400,000

ALTIOR (IRE) Patricia Pugh 9-11-10 Nicky Henderson/Nico de Boinville 4/11 Fav

4:10pm Glenfarclas Chase (A Cross Country Chase) 3m 6f 37y £65,000

TIGER ROLL (IRE) Gigginstown House Stud 9-11-04 Gordon Elliott IRE/Keith Donoghue 5/4 Fav

4:50pm Boodles Juvenile Handicap Hurdle (Registered as the Fred Winter) (Grade 3) £80,000

BAND OF OUTLAWS (IRE) Justin Carthy 4-11-08 Joseph O’Brien IRE/J. J. Slevin 7/2 Fav

5:30pm Weatherbys Champion Bumper (Grade 1) 2m 87y £75,000

ENVOI ALLEN (FR) Cheveley Park Stud 5-11-05 Gordon Elliott IRE/Mr Jamie Codd 2/1 Fav

St Patrick’s Thursday – Thursday, March 14, 2019

1:30 pm JLT Novices’ Chase (Grade 1) (Registered as the Golden Miller) 2m 4f 5y £156,760

DEFI DU SEUIL (FR) J P McManus 6-11-04 Philip Hobbs/Barry Geraghty 3/1 Fav

2:10pm Pertemps Network Final Handicap Hurdle (Grade 3) 2m 7f 213y £100,000

SIRE DU BERLAIS (FR) J P McManus 7-11-09 Gordon Elliott IRE/ Barry Geraghty 4/1 Fav

2:50pm Ryanair Chase (Registered as the Festival Trophy) (Grade 1) 2m 4f 184y £350,000

FRODON (FR) Paul Vogt 7-11-10 Paul Nicholls/Bryony Frost 9/2

3:30pm Sun Racing Stayers’ Hurdle (Grade 1) 2m 7f 213y £325,000

PAISLEY PARK (IRE) Andrew Gemmell 7-11-10 Emma Lavelle/Aidan Coleman 11/8 Fav

4:10 pm Brown Advisory & Merriebelle Stable Plate Handicap Chase (Grade 3) 2m 4f 184y £110,000

SIRUH DU LAC (FR) John White & Anne Underhill 6-10-11 Nick Williams/Lizzie Kelly (3) 9/2

4:50pm National Hunt Breeders Supported By Tattersalls Mares’ Novices’ Hurdle (Grade 2) (Registered as the Dawn Run) 2m 179y £90,00

EGLANTINE DU SEUIL (FR) Sullivan Bloodstock Limited 5-11-02 Willie Mullins IRE/ Noel Fehily 50/1

5:30pm Fulke Walwyn Kim Muir Challenge Cup Amateur Riders’ Handicap Chase 3m 2f 75y £70,000

ANY SECOND NOW (IRE) J P McManus 7-11-11 Ted Walsh IRE/Mr Derek O’Connor 6/1

Gold Cup Day – Friday, March 15, 2019

1:30 pm JCB Triumph Hurdle (Grade 1) 2m 179y £125,000

PENTLAND HILLS (IRE) Owners Group 031 4-11-00 Nicky Henderson/Nico de Boinville 20/1

2:10pm Randox Health County Handicap Hurdle (Grade 3) 2m 179y Weights raised 7lb £100,000

CH’TIBELLO (FR) The Can’t Say No Partnership 8-11-05 Dan Skelton/Harry Skelton 12/1

2:50pm Albert Bartlett Novices’ Hurdle (Grade 1) (Registered as the Spa Novices’ Hurdle) 2m 7f 213y £125,000

MINELLA INDO (IRE) Barry Maloney 6-11-05 Henry de Bromhead IRE/Rachael Blackmore 50/1

3:30pm Magners Cheltenham Gold Cup Chase (Grade 1) 3m 2f 70y £625,000

AL BOUM PHOTO (FR) Marie Donnelly 7-11-10 Willie Mullins IRE/Paul Townend 12/1

4:10pm St. James’s Place Foxhunter Challenge Cup Open Hunters’ Chase 3m 2f 70y £45,000

HAZEL HILL (IRE) Mrs D Williams 11-12-00 Philip Rowley/Mr Alex Edwards 7/2 Fav

4:50pm Johnny Henderson Grand Annual Challenge Cup Handicap Chase (Grade 3) 2m 62y £110,000

CROCO BAY (IRE) Lady Jane Grosvenor 12-10-12 Ben Case/Kielan Woods 66/1

5:30pm Martin Pipe Conditional Jockeys’ Handicap Hurdle 2m 4f 56y £70,000

EARLY DOORS (FR) J P McManus 6-11-10 Joseph O’Brien IRE/Jonjo O’Neill Jr 5/1

888 Prestbury Cup – Final Standings

Great Britain 14

Ireland 14

The 888 Prestbury Cup -

Irish-trained successes at The Festival

2019-14 (28 races)

2018-17 (28 races)

2017-19* (28 races)

2016-15 (28 races)

2015-13 (27 races)

2014-12 (27 races)

2013-14 (27 races)

2012-5 (27 races)

2011-13 (27 races)

2010-7 (26 races)

2009-9 (26 races)

2008-7 (25 races)

2007-5 (24 races)

2006-10 (24 races)

2005-9 (24 races)

2004-4 (20 races)

2003-6 (20 races)

2002-5 (20 races)

2001-cancelled

2000-3 (20 races)

1999-5 (20 races)

1998-4 (20 races)

1997-3 (20 races)

1996-7 (20 races)

1995-4 (20 races)

1994-3 (20 races)

1993-6 (20 races)

1992-2 (19 races)

1991-2 (18 races)

1990-2 (18 races)

1989-0 (18 races)

1988-1 (18 races)

1987-1 (18 races)

1986-4 (18 races)

1985-2 (18 races)

1984-4 (18 races)

1983-5 (18 races)

1982-6 (18 races)

1981-3 (18 races)

1980-4 (18 races)

1979-5 (18 races)

1978-6 (12 races**)

1977-7 (18 races)

1976-5 (18 races)

1975-5 (13 races***)

* Record, although The Festival was previously three days up and including 2004. Prior to The Festival’s extension to four days in 2005, the previous record was eight wins in 1958 (when 18 races were run).

** In 1978, the third day of The Festival was abandoned due to snow. The Triumph Hurdle and Gold Cup were subsequently run in April.

*** In 1975, waterlogging caused several races to be lost.

Holland Cooper Leading Jockey Award 2019 -

Final Standings

Jockey 1st 2nd 3rd

Nico de Boinville 3 1 1

Barry Geraghty 2 3 2

Paul Townend 2 2 -

Mark Walsh 2 1 1

Mr Jamie Codd 2 - -

Rachael Blackmore 2 - 1

Harry Skelton 2 - 1

J J Slevin 1 2 -

Harry Cobden 1 1 -

Mr Alex Edwards 1 1 -

Ruby Walsh 1 - 2

Keith Donoghue 1 - 2

Bryony Frost 1 - 1

Aidan Coleman 1 - -

Noel Fehily 1 - -

Lizzie Kelly 1 - -

Jeremiah McGrath 1 - -

Mr Derek O’Connor 1 - -

Jonjo O’Neill Jr 1 - -

Kielan Woods 1 - -

Daryl Jacob - 2 2

Jack Kennedy - 2 2

Richard Johnson - 1 1

Davy Russell - 1 1

Tom Bellamy - 1 -

Paddy Brennan - 1 -

Joe Colliver - 1 -

Danny Cook - 1 -

Charlie Deutsch - 1 -

Mr David Maxwell - 1 -

Donagh Meyler - 1 -

Danny Mullins - 1 -

Mr Patrick Mullins - 1 -

Mr Barry O’Neill - 1 -

Robbie Power - 1 -

Henry Brooke - - 1

Conor Brassil - - 1

Sean Flanagan - - 1

Felix de Giles - - 1

Mr Declan Lavery - - 1

David Mullins - - 1

Gavin Sheehan - - 1

Sam Twiston-Davies - - 1

Mr Sam Waley-Cohen - - 1

Adam Wedge - - 1

Miss Tabitha Worsley - - 1

The Holland Cooper Leading Jockey Award is decided on the number of winners trained over the four days. If there is a tie, it will go down to the number of second places. If there is still a tie, the number of third places will be taken into account and the award will be shared if there remains a tie after that.

The Irish Independent Leading Trainer Award 2019 -

Final Standings

Trainer 1st 2nd 3rd

Willie Mullins IRE 4 5 4

Nicky Henderson 4 4 1

Gordon Elliott IRE 3 4 5

Joseph O’Brien IRE 2 2 1

Paul Nicholls 2 1 1

Dan Skelton 2 - 1

Henry de Bromhead IRE 2 - -

Philip Hobbs 1 - 2

Ben Pauling 1 - 1

Martin Brassil IRE 1 - -

Ben Case 1 - -

Gavin Cromwell IRE 1 - -

Emma Lavelle 1 - -

Philip Rowley 1 - -

Ted Walsh IRE 1 - -

Nick Williams 1 - -

Olly Murphy - 1 1

Enda Bolger IRE - 1 -

Tom George - 1 -

Debra Hamer - 1 -

Richard Hobson - 1 -

Tony Martin IRE - 1 -

Paul Nolan IRE - 1 -

Jedd O’Keeffe - 1 -

Henry Oliver - 1 -

Sue Smith - 1 -

Colin Tizzard - 1 -

Venetia Williams - 1 -

Nigel Twiston-Davies - - 2

Nick Alexander - - 1

Emmanuel Clayeux FR - - 1

Jessica Harrington IRE - - 1

Alan King - - 1

Noel Meade IRE - - 1

Kelly Morgan - - 1

Neil Mulholland - - 1

Terence O’Brien IRE - - 1

Evan Williams - - 1

NetJets Leading Owner Award – Final 2019 Standings