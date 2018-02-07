Fellowes looking forward to Finals Day as five go in Friday’s Fast-Track Qualifier at Chelmsford City Posted by racenews on Wednesday, February 7, 2018 · Leave a Comment

Carolinae heads five runners for the £20,000 totetrifecta Pick The 1,2,3 Fillies’ Conditions Race (3.10pm) over a mile on Polytrack at Chelmsford City on Friday, February 9.

The Polytrack contest is a Fast-Track Qualifier, with the winner guaranteed a free start in the £150,000 32Red Fillies’ And Mares’ All-Weather Championships over seven furlongs on Polytrack at Lingfield Park on All-Weather Championships Finals Day, Good Friday, March 30.

Carolinae (Charlie Fellowes/Stevie Donohoe) finished seventh behind Realtra on Finals Day last year and has returned to the All-Weather this winter with two good runs at Wolverhampton.

The six-year-old came third behind Stellar Surprise in an extended mile handicap on December 27 before going down narrowly behind the same rival in a similar contest over the same course and distance on January 29.

Charlie Fellowes, who is based in Newmarket, said today: “Carolinae is in good form. She had a nice break during the second half of the summer with the intention of coming back for the All-Weather Championships.

“I thought she ran a really good race – almost a PB – last time at Wolverhampton. I just think she got outstayed by the other filly and, although the slight drop back in trip on Friday is a positive, I think the seven furlongs of the final will suit even better.

“I don’t believe we have seen the best of her on the All-Weather, despite the fact she is a six-year-old.

“I think the fillies’ division looks weaker this year, which I am licking my lips about, because you have no Muffri’ha or Realtra or anything like that knocking about.

“Carolinae finished seventh in the final last year, in what was surely a stronger race than it will be this year, and we have got our eyes firmly on the final again.

“I will let the filly dictate, but I suspect we will have at least one more run after this before Good Friday. There is a mile conditions race at Lingfield, which she won last year, at the end of the month or there is another quite valuable seven-furlong fillies’ handicap at Newcastle two days later.”

Fellow Newmarket trainer David Simcock saddles two runners in top-rated Soul Silver (Oisin Murphy) and Veena (Martin Harley).

Soul Silver finished second behind Pattie (Mick Channon/Charles Bishop) in a seven-furlong handicap at Lingfield Park on January 10, while Veena has succeeded on her last two starts in lesser company at Kempton Park and Lingfield Park.

Pattie winning at Lingfield Park

Courier (Mick Appleby/Luke Morris), who landed a handicap over the course and distance on January 21, completes the field.

Courier winning at Chelmsford City