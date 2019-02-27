Favourite Tiger Roll among 100 remaining entries for 2019 Randox Health Grand National
Wednesday, February 27, 2019 - Last year’s winner Tiger Roll headlines 100 remaining contenders, following yesterday’s scratchings’ deadline, for the £1-million Randox Health Grand National, details of which are revealed today.
The 2019 Randox Health Grand National takes place at Aintree at 5.15pm on Saturday, April 6, day three of the Randox Health Grand National Festival. This year sees the 172nd running of the great chase, the most valuable run anywhere in the world.
Tiger Roll (Gordon Elliott IRE, 11st 1lb) defeated Pleasant Company (Willie Mullins IRE, 10st 11lb, 25/1 with Betway) by a head in 2018 and the nine-year-old is aiming to become the first multiple winner of the Randox Health Grand National since the great Red Rum (1973, 1974 & 1977).
Tiger Roll is the 11/1 favourite with Betway, official betting partner of the Randox Health Grand National Festival, following an impressive victory in the G2 Boyne Hurdle at Navan on February 17.
Tiger Roll edges out Pleasant Company in the 2018 Randox Health Grand National
Gordon Elliott has 21 entries going forward, the most of any trainer, with his team also including 2018 Irish Grand National hero General Principle (10st, 25/1) and recent Punchestown Grand National Trial victor Dounikos (10st 10lb, 33/1).
Last season’s G2 National Hunt Chase winner Rathvinden (10st 10lb, 14/1) heads the nine Willie Mullins-trained runners after scoring decisively on his seasonal reappearance in the G2 Bobbyjo Chase at Fairyhouse on February 23. Ireland’s champion Jump trainer, successful with Hedgehunter in 2005, has also left in Up For Review (10st 2lb, 25/1), an eye-catching third in the Thyestes Handicap Chase on his latest start.
Rathvinden sees off Ms Parfois in the G2 National Hunt Chase at Cheltenham
Ireland’s hand is strengthened further by last year’s fourth Anibale Fly (Tony Martin IRE, 11st 6lb, 25/1), who was second in the G2 Red Mills Chase at Gowran Park earlier this month, and Cheltenham Festival scorer Mall Dini (Pat Kelly IRE, 10st 4lb, 25/1).
Anibale Fly
This season’s Welsh Grand National victor Elegant Escape (Colin Tizzard, 11st 4lb) is the shortest-priced British-trained contender with Betway at 20/1. Elegant Escape is on course to run next in the G1 Magners Cheltenham Gold Cup, which is also set to feature Randox Health Grand National top-weight Bristol De Mai (Nigel Twiston-Davies, 11st 10lb, 33/1).
The 2017 Randox Health Grand National hero One For Arthur (Lucinda Russell, 10st 10lb, 33/1), who was unable to defend his crown last year due to injury, could clash with Lake View Lad (Nick Alexander, 10st 11lb, 33/1), Mala Beach (Gordon Elliott IRE, 10st 12lb, 50/1) and Black Corton (Paul Nicholls, 10st 11lb, 50/1) in the Listed Premier Chase at Kelso this weekend.
Blaklion (10st 12lb, 33/1) finished fourth behind One For Arthur in 2017 and was considered a leading contender last year, only to be brought down at the first fence. The 10-year-old, formerly trained by Nigel Twiston-Davies, last week joined North Yorkshire trainer Philip Kirby after being purchased by Darren & Annaley Yates.
Blaklion ran with promise on his final start for Twiston-Davies when fifth over hurdles in a Pertemps Network Final qualifier at Haydock Park on February 16.
Kirby said: “Blaklion has been great since arriving at the yard – he seems very straightforward.
“We have not done any fast work with him, but all of his steady work has been great and he seems very happy with himself.
“We are going to finalise a plan over the coming days. He has entries at Cheltenham but, although nothing is certain at this stage, I would probably say he won’t go given the way the ground is going to be.
“He looks fairly handicapped for the Grand National and is entitled to go there with a fair chance.”
Phil Kirby’s daughter Izzy with Blaklion
A maximum of 40 runners can line up for the 2019 Randox Health Grand National, with the next scratchings’ stage on Tuesday, March 19.
The 2019 Randox Health Grand National Festival at Aintree runs from Thursday, April 4 to Saturday, April 6.
Randox Health Grand National – Betway odds:
11/1 Tiger Roll
14/1 Rathvinden
20/1 Elegant Escape
25/1 Anibale Fly, General Principle, Give Me A Copper, Mall Dini, Pleasant Company, Rock The Kasbah, Step Back, Up For Review, Vintage Clouds, Walk In The Mill
33/1 Abolitionist, Blaklion, Bristol De Mai, Captain Redbeard, Dounikos, Lake View Lad, Minella Rocco, Ms Parfois, One For Arthur, Ramses De Teillee, Royal Vacation, Total Recall, Traffic Fluide, Ultragold, Valtor
40/1 bar
Each-Way: 1/4 odds, 1-2-3-4
Randox Health Grand National
Grade 3 handicap chase, £1 million total prize fund. Aintree, 5.15pm Saturday, April 6, 2019. 4m 2f 74y over the Grand National fences. For seven-year-olds and upwards who, up to and including March 19 have started in a steeple chase during the current season and been placed first, second, third or fourth in a chase with an official distance description of’ two miles seven and a half furlongs’ or more at any time during the horse’s career, Horses must also be allotted a rating of 125 or more by the BHA Head of Handicapping following a review of the horses entered and after taking account of races run up to and including February 10. Horses who are not qualified for a rating in Great Britain or Ireland at closing may also be entered. Such horses may be eligible for a weight providing the Handicapper is satisfied that the horse’s racecourse performances up to and including February 10 would merit a minimum rating of 125. To qualify, horses must have run at least three times in chases run under the Rules of Racing of the same Recognised Racing Authority up to and including February 10. At the Handicapper’s discretion, such horses may be allocated a rating. The decision of the BHA Head of Handicapping shall be final. Entries closes January 29, entries revealed January 30 (112 entries – 2 not qualified), weights revealed February 12, first scratchings deadline February 26 (100 remain), second scratchings deadline March 19, five-day confirmations April 1, final declarations 10am April 4. Maximum field of 40 plus four reserves.
|
Horse
|
Age
|
Wgt
|
Rtg
|
Owner
|
Trainer
|
1)
|
BRISTOL DE MAI (FR)
|
8
|
11-10
|
168
|
Simon Munir & Isaac Souede
|
Nigel Twiston-Davies
|
2)
|
ANIBALE FLY (FR)
|
9
|
11-06
|
164
|
J P McManus
|
Tony Martin IRE
|
3)
|
ALPHA DES OBEAUX (FR)
|
9
|
11-04
|
162
|
Gigginstown House Stud
|
Gordon Elliott IRE
|
4)
|
ELEGANT ESCAPE (IRE)
|
7
|
11-04
|
162
|
John Romans
|
Colin Tizzard
|
5)
|
THE STORYTELLER (IRE)
|
8
|
11-03
|
161
|
Pat Sloan
|
Gordon Elliott IRE
|
6)
|
VALTOR (FR)
|
10
|
11-02
|
160
|
Simon Munir & Isaac Souede
|
Nicky Henderson
|
7)
|
EDWULF
|
10
|
11-01
|
159
|
J P McManus
|
Joseph O’Brien IRE
|
8)
|
TIGER ROLL (IRE)
|
9
|
11-01
|
159
|
Gigginstown House Stud
|
Gordon Elliott IRE
|
9)
|
OUTLANDER (IRE)
|
11
|
11-00
|
158
|
Gigginstown House Stud
|
Gordon Elliott IRE
|
10)
|
DON POLI (IRE)
|
10
|
10-13
|
157
|
Gigginstown House Stud
|
Gordon Elliott IRE
|
11)
|
SUB LIEUTENANT (IRE)
|
10
|
10-13
|
157
|
Gigginstown House Stud
|
Henry de Bromhead IRE
|
12)
|
GO CONQUER (IRE)
|
10
|
10-13
|
157
|
Paul & Clare Rooney
|
Nigel Twiston-Davies
|
13)
|
MALA BEACH (IRE)
|
11
|
10-12
|
156
|
Chris Jones
|
Gordon Elliott IRE
|
14)
|
YALA ENKI (FR)
|
9
|
10-12
|
156
|
Hills of Ledbury (Aga)
|
Venetia Williams
|
15)
|
BLAKLION
|
10
|
10-12
|
156
|
Darren & Annaley Yates
|
Philip Kirby
|
16)
|
MINELLA ROCCO (IRE)
|
9
|
10-11
|
155
|
J P McManus
|
Jonjo O’Neill
|
17)
|
LAKE VIEW LAD (IRE)
|
9
|
10-11
|
155
|
Trevor Hemmings
|
Nick Alexander
|
18)
|
BLACK CORTON (FR)
|
8
|
10-11
|
155
|
The Brooks, Stewart Families & Jeremy Kyle
|
Paul Nicholls
|
19)
|
PLEASANT COMPANY (IRE)
|
11
|
10-11
|
155
|
Malcolm Denmark
|
Willie Mullins IRE
|
20)
|
BALLYOPTIC (IRE)
|
9
|
10-11
|
155
|
Mills & Mason Partnership
|
Nigel Twiston-Davies
|
21)
|
AMERICAN (FR)
|
9
|
10-10
|
154
|
The Jago Family Partnership
|
Harry Fry
|
22)
|
DOUNIKOS (FR)
|
8
|
10-10
|
154
|
Gigginstown House Stud
|
Gordon Elliott IRE
|
23)
|
RATHVINDEN (IRE)
|
11
|
10-10
|
154
|
Ronnie Bartlett
|
Willie Mullins IRE
|
24)
|
TRAFFIC FLUIDE (FR)
|
9
|
10-10
|
154
|
Galloping On The South Downs Partnership
|
Gary Moore
|
25)
|
ONE FOR ARTHUR (IRE)
|
10
|
10-10
|
154
|
Two Golf Widows
|
Lucinda Russell
|
26)
|
SHATTERED LOVE (IRE)
|
8
|
10-10
|
154
|
Gigginstown House Stud
|
Gordon Elliott IRE
|
27)
|
SIZING CODELCO (IRE)
|
10
|
10-10
|
154
|
Ann & Alan Potts Limited
|
Colin Tizzard
|
28)
|
TOTAL RECALL (IRE)
|
10
|
10-10
|
154
|
Slaneyville Syndicate
|
Willie Mullins IRE
|
29)
|
ROCK THE KASBAH (IRE)
|
9
|
10-09
|
153
|
Diana Whateley
|
Philip Hobbs
|
30)
|
WARRIORS TALE
|
10
|
10-09
|
153
|
Trevor Hemmings
|
Paul Nicholls
|
31)
|
REGAL ENCORE (IRE)
|
11
|
10-08
|
152
|
J P McManus
|
Anthony Honeyball
|
32)
|
ROYAL VACATION (IRE)
|
9
|
10-08
|
152
|
Jean Bishop
|
Colin Tizzard
|
33)
|
MAGIC OF LIGHT (IRE)
|
8
|
10-07
|
151
|
Ann & Alan Potts Limited
|
Jessica Harrington IRE
|
34)
|
A TOI PHIL (FR)
|
9
|
10-07
|
151
|
Gigginstown House Stud
|
Gordon Elliott IRE
|
35)
|
MASTER DEE (IRE)
|
10
|
10-07
|
151
|
Paul & Clare Rooney
|
Fergal O’Brien
|
36)
|
JURY DUTY (IRE)
|
8
|
10-07
|
151
|
Sideways Syndicate
|
Gordon Elliott IRE
|
37)
|
THE LAST SAMURI (IRE)
|
11
|
10-06
|
150
|
Paul & Clare Rooney
|
Harry Fry
|
38)
|
NOBLE ENDEAVOR (IRE)
|
10
|
10-06
|
150
|
Chris Jones
|
Gordon Elliott IRE
|
39)
|
SANDYMOUNT DUKE (IRE)
|
10
|
10-06
|
150
|
Ronnie Wood
|
Jessica Harrington IRE
|
40)
|
MONBEG NOTORIOUS (IRE)
|
8
|
10-06
|
150
|
Gigginstown House Stud
|
Gordon Elliott IRE
|
41)
|
RAMSES DE TEILLEE (FR)
|
7
|
10-05
|
149
|
John White & Anne Underhill
|
David Pipe
|
42)
|
TEA FOR TWO
|
10
|
10-05
|
149
|
Jane Williams & Len Jakeman
|
Jane Williams
|
43)
|
MALL DINI (IRE)
|
9
|
10-04
|
148
|
Philip Reynolds
|
Patrick Kelly IRE
|
44)
|
DAKLONDIKE (IRE)
|
7
|
10-04
|
148
|
Prof Caroline Tisdall
|
David Pipe
|
45)
|
STEP BACK (IRE)
|
9
|
10-03
|
147
|
Cracker and Smodge Partnership
|
Mark Bradstock
|
46)
|
ULTRAGOLD (FR)
|
11
|
10-03
|
147
|
Brocade Racing John Romans Terry Warner
|
Colin Tizzard
|
47)
|
MS PARFOIS (IRE)
|
8
|
10-02
|
146
|
Martyn Chapman
|
Anthony Honeyball
|
48)
|
SOME NECK (FR)
|
8
|
10-02
|
146
|
Susannah Ricci
|
Willie Mullins IRE
|
49)
|
PAIROFBROWNEYES (IRE)
|
10
|
10-02
|
146
|
Fibbage Syndicate
|
Willie Mullins IRE
|
50)
|
BLOW BY BLOW (IRE)
|
8
|
10-02
|
146
|
Gigginstown House Stud
|
Gordon Elliott IRE
|
51)
|
SINGLEFARMPAYMENT
|
9
|
10-02
|
146
|
Neal Griffith & Heather Haddock
|
Tom George
|
52)
|
VALSEUR LIDO (FR)
|
10
|
10-02
|
146
|
Gigginstown House Stud
|
Henry de Bromhead IRE
|
53)
|
UP FOR REVIEW (IRE)
|
10
|
10-02
|
146
|
Andrea & Graham Wylie
|
Willie Mullins IRE
|
54)
|
VIEUX LION ROUGE (FR)
|
10
|
10-02
|
146
|
Prof Caroline Tisdall & John Gent
|
David Pipe
|
55)
|
ABOLITIONIST (IRE)
|
11
|
10-01
|
145
|
Mark Albon, John Provan & Chris Stedman
|
Dr Richard Newland
|
56)
|
GIVE ME A COPPER (IRE)
|
9
|
10-01
|
145
|
Done, Ferguson, Kyle, Mason & Wood
|
Paul Nicholls
|
57)
|
LIVELOVELAUGH (IRE)
|
9
|
10-00
|
144
|
Susannah Ricci
|
Willie Mullins IRE
|
58)
|
FOLSOM BLUE (IRE)
|
12
|
10-00
|
144
|
Core Partnership
|
Gordon Elliott IRE
|
59)
|
WILLIE BOY (IRE)
|
8
|
10-00
|
144
|
Kate & Andrew Brooks
|
Charlie Longsdon
|
60)
|
GENERAL PRINCIPLE (IRE)
|
10
|
10-00
|
144
|
Gigginstown House Stud
|
Gordon Elliott IRE
|
61)
|
VINTAGE CLOUDS (IRE)
|
9
|
10-00
|
144
|
Trevor Hemmings
|
Sue Smith
|
62)
|
WALK IN THE MILL (FR)
|
9
|
10-00
|
144
|
Baroness Harding
|
Robert Walford
|
63)
|
CAPTAIN REDBEARD (IRE)
|
10
|
9-13
|
143
|
Stuart Coltherd
|
Stuart Coltherd
|
64)
|
BLESS THE WINGS (IRE)
|
14
|
9-13
|
143
|
Adrian Butler & Stephen O’Connor
|
Gordon Elliott IRE
|
65)
|
BALLYHILL (FR)
|
8
|
9-13
|
143
|
Simon Such & Gino Paletta
|
Nigel Twiston-Davies
|
66)
|
POLIDAM (FR)
|
10
|
9-13
|
143
|
Simon Munir & Isaac Souede
|
Willie Mullins IRE
|
67)
|
JUST A PAR (IRE)
|
12
|
9-12
|
142
|
Mark Scott
|
James Moffatt
|
68)
|
THE YOUNG MASTER
|
10
|
9-12
|
142
|
Mike Burbidge & The Old Masters
|
Neil Mulholland
|
69)
|
BAIE DES ILES (FR)
|
8
|
9-12
|
142
|
Zorka Wentworth
|
Ross O’Sullivan IRE
|
70)
|
EXITAS (IRE)
|
11
|
9-12
|
142
|
Phil Middleton, Mark Lowther
|
Phil Middleton
|
71)
|
JOE FARRELL (IRE)
|
10
|
9-12
|
142
|
Mark Sherwood, Nigel Morris & Rebecca Curtis
|
Rebecca Curtis
|
72)
|
ISLEOFHOPENDREAMS
|
12
|
9-12
|
142
|
Kilbroney Racing
|
Willie Mullins IRE
|
73)
|
SHANTOU VILLAGE (IRE)
|
9
|
9-12
|
142
|
Jane Gerard-Pearse
|
Neil Mulholland
|
74)
|
RED INFANTRY (IRE)
|
9
|
9-12
|
142
|
Rob Little
|
Ian Williams
|
75)
|
COGRY
|
10
|
9-10
|
140
|
Graham and Alison Jelley
|
Nigel Twiston-Davies
|
76)
|
OUT SAM
|
10
|
9-10
|
140
|
Danny Charlesworth
|
Gordon Elliott IRE
|
77)
|
FACT OF THE MATTER (IRE)
|
9
|
9-10
|
140
|
The Sandylini Racing Partnership
|
Jamie Snowden
|
78)
|
BALLYDINE (IRE)
|
9
|
9-10
|
140
|
Alan Halsall
|
Charlie Longsdon
|
79)
|
VIEUX MORVAN (FR)
|
10
|
9-10
|
140
|
M L Bloodstock Limited
|
Joseph O’Brien IRE
|
80)
|
MR DIABLO (IRE)
|
10
|
9-09
|
139
|
Aidan Glynn
|
Philip Dempsey IRE
|
81)
|
KINGSWELL THEATRE
|
10
|
9-09
|
139
|
John J Murray
|
Michael Scudamore
|
82)
|
IMPULSIVE STAR (IRE)
|
9
|
9-09
|
139
|
Robert Waley-Cohen & Men Holding
|
Neil Mulholland
|
83)
|
MILANSBAR (IRE)
|
12
|
9-08
|
138
|
Robert Bothway
|
Neil King
|
84)
|
CAROLE’S DESTRIER
|
11
|
9-08
|
138
|
Carole Skipworth
|
Neil Mulholland
|
85)
|
SPLASH OF GINGE
|
11
|
9-07
|
137
|
John Neild
|
Nigel Twiston-Davies
|
86)
|
MEASUREOFMYDREAMS (IRE)
|
11
|
9-07
|
137
|
T Howley Jnr/A J O’Ryan/D McDonnell
|
Gordon Elliott IRE
|
87)
|
BORICE (FR)
|
8
|
9-07
|
137
|
Simon Munir & Isaac Souede
|
Gordon Elliott IRE
|
88)
|
ZIGA BOY (FR)
|
10
|
9-07
|
137
|
Axom LI
|
Alan King
|
89)
|
KILCREA VALE (IRE)
|
9
|
9-05
|
135
|
Alan Spence
|
Nicky Henderson
|
90)
|
WOODS WELL (IRE)
|
8
|
9-05
|
135
|
Gigginstown House Stud
|
Gordon Elliott IRE
|
91)
|
HIGHLAND LODGE (IRE)
|
13
|
9-05
|
135
|
Cheveley Park Stud
|
James Moffatt
|
92)
|
CALL IT MAGIC (IRE)
|
9
|
9-05
|
135
|
Zorka Wentworth
|
Ross O’Sullivan IRE
|
93)
|
LOOKING WELL (IRE)
|
10
|
9-03
|
133
|
David Wesley Yates
|
Nicky Richards
|
94)
|
BACK TO THE THATCH (IRE)
|
7
|
9-02
|
132
|
M R & Mrs C J Barnwell
|
Henry Daly
|
95)
|
POTTERS CORNER (IRE)
|
9
|
9-02
|
132
|
All Stars Sports Racing & Jonathan Davies
|
Christian Williams
|
96)
|
MORNEY WING (IRE)
|
10
|
8-13
|
129
|
The Steeple Chasers
|
Charlie Mann
|
97)
|
NED STARK (IRE)
|
11
|
8-12
|
128
|
Noel Moran/Valerie Moran
|
Gordon Elliott IRE
|
98)
|
RATHLIN ROSE (IRE)
|
11
|
8-12
|
128
|
Fergus Wilson
|
David Pipe
|
99)
|
VAN GOGH DU GRANIT (FR)
|
10
|
8-11
|
127
|
Fergus Wilson
|
David Pipe
|
100)
|
SCOIR MEAR (IRE)
|
9
|
8-11
|
127
|
J P McManus
|
Thomas Mullins IRE
100 entries remain
42 Irish-trained
THE FOLLOWING 10 HORSES HAVE BEEN SCRATCHED: ACAPELLA BOURGEOIS (FR), ALLYSSON MONTERG (FR), AUVERGNAT (FR), BALLYARTHUR (IRE), CALETT MAD (FR), JAROB, MISSED APPROACH (IRE), ROGUE ANGEL (IRE), THE DUTCHMAN (IRE), WESTERNER POINT (IRE)
SKIPTHECUDDLES (IRE) & LIEUTENANT COLONEL not qualified