Favourite Tiger Roll among 100 remaining entries for 2019 Randox Health Grand National

Wednesday, February 27, 2019 - Last year’s winner Tiger Roll headlines 100 remaining contenders, following yesterday’s scratchings’ deadline, for the £1-million Randox Health Grand National, details of which are revealed today.

The 2019 Randox Health Grand National takes place at Aintree at 5.15pm on Saturday, April 6, day three of the Randox Health Grand National Festival. This year sees the 172nd running of the great chase, the most valuable run anywhere in the world.

Tiger Roll (Gordon Elliott IRE, 11st 1lb) defeated Pleasant Company (Willie Mullins IRE, 10st 11lb, 25/1 with Betway) by a head in 2018 and the nine-year-old is aiming to become the first multiple winner of the Randox Health Grand National since the great Red Rum (1973, 1974 & 1977).

Tiger Roll is the 11/1 favourite with Betway, official betting partner of the Randox Health Grand National Festival, following an impressive victory in the G2 Boyne Hurdle at Navan on February 17.

Gordon Elliott has 21 entries going forward, the most of any trainer, with his team also including 2018 Irish Grand National hero General Principle (10st, 25/1) and recent Punchestown Grand National Trial victor Dounikos (10st 10lb, 33/1).

Last season’s G2 National Hunt Chase winner Rathvinden (10st 10lb, 14/1) heads the nine Willie Mullins-trained runners after scoring decisively on his seasonal reappearance in the G2 Bobbyjo Chase at Fairyhouse on February 23. Ireland’s champion Jump trainer, successful with Hedgehunter in 2005, has also left in Up For Review (10st 2lb, 25/1), an eye-catching third in the Thyestes Handicap Chase on his latest start.

Ireland’s hand is strengthened further by last year’s fourth Anibale Fly (Tony Martin IRE, 11st 6lb, 25/1), who was second in the G2 Red Mills Chase at Gowran Park earlier this month, and Cheltenham Festival scorer Mall Dini (Pat Kelly IRE, 10st 4lb, 25/1).

This season’s Welsh Grand National victor Elegant Escape (Colin Tizzard, 11st 4lb) is the shortest-priced British-trained contender with Betway at 20/1. Elegant Escape is on course to run next in the G1 Magners Cheltenham Gold Cup, which is also set to feature Randox Health Grand National top-weight Bristol De Mai (Nigel Twiston-Davies, 11st 10lb, 33/1).

The 2017 Randox Health Grand National hero One For Arthur (Lucinda Russell, 10st 10lb, 33/1), who was unable to defend his crown last year due to injury, could clash with Lake View Lad (Nick Alexander, 10st 11lb, 33/1), Mala Beach (Gordon Elliott IRE, 10st 12lb, 50/1) and Black Corton (Paul Nicholls, 10st 11lb, 50/1) in the Listed Premier Chase at Kelso this weekend.

Blaklion (10st 12lb, 33/1) finished fourth behind One For Arthur in 2017 and was considered a leading contender last year, only to be brought down at the first fence. The 10-year-old, formerly trained by Nigel Twiston-Davies, last week joined North Yorkshire trainer Philip Kirby after being purchased by Darren & Annaley Yates.

Blaklion ran with promise on his final start for Twiston-Davies when fifth over hurdles in a Pertemps Network Final qualifier at Haydock Park on February 16.

Kirby said: “Blaklion has been great since arriving at the yard – he seems very straightforward.

“We have not done any fast work with him, but all of his steady work has been great and he seems very happy with himself.

“We are going to finalise a plan over the coming days. He has entries at Cheltenham but, although nothing is certain at this stage, I would probably say he won’t go given the way the ground is going to be.

“He looks fairly handicapped for the Grand National and is entitled to go there with a fair chance.”

A maximum of 40 runners can line up for the 2019 Randox Health Grand National, with the next scratchings’ stage on Tuesday, March 19.

The 2019 Randox Health Grand National Festival at Aintree runs from Thursday, April 4 to Saturday, April 6.

Randox Health Grand National – Betway odds:

11/1 Tiger Roll

14/1 Rathvinden

20/1 Elegant Escape

25/1 Anibale Fly, General Principle, Give Me A Copper, Mall Dini, Pleasant Company, Rock The Kasbah, Step Back, Up For Review, Vintage Clouds, Walk In The Mill

33/1 Abolitionist, Blaklion, Bristol De Mai, Captain Redbeard, Dounikos, Lake View Lad, Minella Rocco, Ms Parfois, One For Arthur, Ramses De Teillee, Royal Vacation, Total Recall, Traffic Fluide, Ultragold, Valtor

40/1 bar

Each-Way: 1/4 odds, 1-2-3-4

Randox Health Grand National

Grade 3 handicap chase, £1 million total prize fund. Aintree, 5.15pm Saturday, April 6, 2019. 4m 2f 74y over the Grand National fences. For seven-year-olds and upwards who, up to and including March 19 have started in a steeple chase during the current season and been placed first, second, third or fourth in a chase with an official distance description of’ two miles seven and a half furlongs’ or more at any time during the horse’s career, Horses must also be allotted a rating of 125 or more by the BHA Head of Handicapping following a review of the horses entered and after taking account of races run up to and including February 10. Horses who are not qualified for a rating in Great Britain or Ireland at closing may also be entered. Such horses may be eligible for a weight providing the Handicapper is satisfied that the horse’s racecourse performances up to and including February 10 would merit a minimum rating of 125. To qualify, horses must have run at least three times in chases run under the Rules of Racing of the same Recognised Racing Authority up to and including February 10. At the Handicapper’s discretion, such horses may be allocated a rating. The decision of the BHA Head of Handicapping shall be final. Entries closes January 29, entries revealed January 30 (112 entries – 2 not qualified), weights revealed February 12, first scratchings deadline February 26 (100 remain), second scratchings deadline March 19, five-day confirmations April 1, final declarations 10am April 4. Maximum field of 40 plus four reserves.

Horse Age Wgt Rtg Owner Trainer 1) BRISTOL DE MAI (FR) 8 11-10 168 Simon Munir & Isaac Souede Nigel Twiston-Davies 2) ANIBALE FLY (FR) 9 11-06 164 J P McManus Tony Martin IRE 3) ALPHA DES OBEAUX (FR) 9 11-04 162 Gigginstown House Stud Gordon Elliott IRE 4) ELEGANT ESCAPE (IRE) 7 11-04 162 John Romans Colin Tizzard 5) THE STORYTELLER (IRE) 8 11-03 161 Pat Sloan Gordon Elliott IRE 6) VALTOR (FR) 10 11-02 160 Simon Munir & Isaac Souede Nicky Henderson 7) EDWULF 10 11-01 159 J P McManus Joseph O’Brien IRE 8) TIGER ROLL (IRE) 9 11-01 159 Gigginstown House Stud Gordon Elliott IRE 9) OUTLANDER (IRE) 11 11-00 158 Gigginstown House Stud Gordon Elliott IRE 10) DON POLI (IRE) 10 10-13 157 Gigginstown House Stud Gordon Elliott IRE 11) SUB LIEUTENANT (IRE) 10 10-13 157 Gigginstown House Stud Henry de Bromhead IRE 12) GO CONQUER (IRE) 10 10-13 157 Paul & Clare Rooney Nigel Twiston-Davies 13) MALA BEACH (IRE) 11 10-12 156 Chris Jones Gordon Elliott IRE 14) YALA ENKI (FR) 9 10-12 156 Hills of Ledbury (Aga) Venetia Williams 15) BLAKLION 10 10-12 156 Darren & Annaley Yates Philip Kirby 16) MINELLA ROCCO (IRE) 9 10-11 155 J P McManus Jonjo O’Neill 17) LAKE VIEW LAD (IRE) 9 10-11 155 Trevor Hemmings Nick Alexander 18) BLACK CORTON (FR) 8 10-11 155 The Brooks, Stewart Families & Jeremy Kyle Paul Nicholls 19) PLEASANT COMPANY (IRE) 11 10-11 155 Malcolm Denmark Willie Mullins IRE 20) BALLYOPTIC (IRE) 9 10-11 155 Mills & Mason Partnership Nigel Twiston-Davies 21) AMERICAN (FR) 9 10-10 154 The Jago Family Partnership Harry Fry 22) DOUNIKOS (FR) 8 10-10 154 Gigginstown House Stud Gordon Elliott IRE 23) RATHVINDEN (IRE) 11 10-10 154 Ronnie Bartlett Willie Mullins IRE 24) TRAFFIC FLUIDE (FR) 9 10-10 154 Galloping On The South Downs Partnership Gary Moore 25) ONE FOR ARTHUR (IRE) 10 10-10 154 Two Golf Widows Lucinda Russell 26) SHATTERED LOVE (IRE) 8 10-10 154 Gigginstown House Stud Gordon Elliott IRE 27) SIZING CODELCO (IRE) 10 10-10 154 Ann & Alan Potts Limited Colin Tizzard 28) TOTAL RECALL (IRE) 10 10-10 154 Slaneyville Syndicate Willie Mullins IRE 29) ROCK THE KASBAH (IRE) 9 10-09 153 Diana Whateley Philip Hobbs 30) WARRIORS TALE 10 10-09 153 Trevor Hemmings Paul Nicholls 31) REGAL ENCORE (IRE) 11 10-08 152 J P McManus Anthony Honeyball 32) ROYAL VACATION (IRE) 9 10-08 152 Jean Bishop Colin Tizzard 33) MAGIC OF LIGHT (IRE) 8 10-07 151 Ann & Alan Potts Limited Jessica Harrington IRE 34) A TOI PHIL (FR) 9 10-07 151 Gigginstown House Stud Gordon Elliott IRE 35) MASTER DEE (IRE) 10 10-07 151 Paul & Clare Rooney Fergal O’Brien 36) JURY DUTY (IRE) 8 10-07 151 Sideways Syndicate Gordon Elliott IRE 37) THE LAST SAMURI (IRE) 11 10-06 150 Paul & Clare Rooney Harry Fry 38) NOBLE ENDEAVOR (IRE) 10 10-06 150 Chris Jones Gordon Elliott IRE 39) SANDYMOUNT DUKE (IRE) 10 10-06 150 Ronnie Wood Jessica Harrington IRE 40) MONBEG NOTORIOUS (IRE) 8 10-06 150 Gigginstown House Stud Gordon Elliott IRE 41) RAMSES DE TEILLEE (FR) 7 10-05 149 John White & Anne Underhill David Pipe 42) TEA FOR TWO 10 10-05 149 Jane Williams & Len Jakeman Jane Williams 43) MALL DINI (IRE) 9 10-04 148 Philip Reynolds Patrick Kelly IRE 44) DAKLONDIKE (IRE) 7 10-04 148 Prof Caroline Tisdall David Pipe 45) STEP BACK (IRE) 9 10-03 147 Cracker and Smodge Partnership Mark Bradstock 46) ULTRAGOLD (FR) 11 10-03 147 Brocade Racing John Romans Terry Warner Colin Tizzard 47) MS PARFOIS (IRE) 8 10-02 146 Martyn Chapman Anthony Honeyball 48) SOME NECK (FR) 8 10-02 146 Susannah Ricci Willie Mullins IRE 49) PAIROFBROWNEYES (IRE) 10 10-02 146 Fibbage Syndicate Willie Mullins IRE 50) BLOW BY BLOW (IRE) 8 10-02 146 Gigginstown House Stud Gordon Elliott IRE 51) SINGLEFARMPAYMENT 9 10-02 146 Neal Griffith & Heather Haddock Tom George 52) VALSEUR LIDO (FR) 10 10-02 146 Gigginstown House Stud Henry de Bromhead IRE 53) UP FOR REVIEW (IRE) 10 10-02 146 Andrea & Graham Wylie Willie Mullins IRE 54) VIEUX LION ROUGE (FR) 10 10-02 146 Prof Caroline Tisdall & John Gent David Pipe 55) ABOLITIONIST (IRE) 11 10-01 145 Mark Albon, John Provan & Chris Stedman Dr Richard Newland 56) GIVE ME A COPPER (IRE) 9 10-01 145 Done, Ferguson, Kyle, Mason & Wood Paul Nicholls 57) LIVELOVELAUGH (IRE) 9 10-00 144 Susannah Ricci Willie Mullins IRE 58) FOLSOM BLUE (IRE) 12 10-00 144 Core Partnership Gordon Elliott IRE 59) WILLIE BOY (IRE) 8 10-00 144 Kate & Andrew Brooks Charlie Longsdon 60) GENERAL PRINCIPLE (IRE) 10 10-00 144 Gigginstown House Stud Gordon Elliott IRE 61) VINTAGE CLOUDS (IRE) 9 10-00 144 Trevor Hemmings Sue Smith 62) WALK IN THE MILL (FR) 9 10-00 144 Baroness Harding Robert Walford 63) CAPTAIN REDBEARD (IRE) 10 9-13 143 Stuart Coltherd Stuart Coltherd 64) BLESS THE WINGS (IRE) 14 9-13 143 Adrian Butler & Stephen O’Connor Gordon Elliott IRE 65) BALLYHILL (FR) 8 9-13 143 Simon Such & Gino Paletta Nigel Twiston-Davies 66) POLIDAM (FR) 10 9-13 143 Simon Munir & Isaac Souede Willie Mullins IRE 67) JUST A PAR (IRE) 12 9-12 142 Mark Scott James Moffatt 68) THE YOUNG MASTER 10 9-12 142 Mike Burbidge & The Old Masters Neil Mulholland 69) BAIE DES ILES (FR) 8 9-12 142 Zorka Wentworth Ross O’Sullivan IRE 70) EXITAS (IRE) 11 9-12 142 Phil Middleton, Mark Lowther Phil Middleton 71) JOE FARRELL (IRE) 10 9-12 142 Mark Sherwood, Nigel Morris & Rebecca Curtis Rebecca Curtis 72) ISLEOFHOPENDREAMS 12 9-12 142 Kilbroney Racing Willie Mullins IRE 73) SHANTOU VILLAGE (IRE) 9 9-12 142 Jane Gerard-Pearse Neil Mulholland 74) RED INFANTRY (IRE) 9 9-12 142 Rob Little Ian Williams 75) COGRY 10 9-10 140 Graham and Alison Jelley Nigel Twiston-Davies 76) OUT SAM 10 9-10 140 Danny Charlesworth Gordon Elliott IRE 77) FACT OF THE MATTER (IRE) 9 9-10 140 The Sandylini Racing Partnership Jamie Snowden 78) BALLYDINE (IRE) 9 9-10 140 Alan Halsall Charlie Longsdon 79) VIEUX MORVAN (FR) 10 9-10 140 M L Bloodstock Limited Joseph O’Brien IRE 80) MR DIABLO (IRE) 10 9-09 139 Aidan Glynn Philip Dempsey IRE 81) KINGSWELL THEATRE 10 9-09 139 John J Murray Michael Scudamore 82) IMPULSIVE STAR (IRE) 9 9-09 139 Robert Waley-Cohen & Men Holding Neil Mulholland 83) MILANSBAR (IRE) 12 9-08 138 Robert Bothway Neil King 84) CAROLE’S DESTRIER 11 9-08 138 Carole Skipworth Neil Mulholland 85) SPLASH OF GINGE 11 9-07 137 John Neild Nigel Twiston-Davies 86) MEASUREOFMYDREAMS (IRE) 11 9-07 137 T Howley Jnr/A J O’Ryan/D McDonnell Gordon Elliott IRE 87) BORICE (FR) 8 9-07 137 Simon Munir & Isaac Souede Gordon Elliott IRE 88) ZIGA BOY (FR) 10 9-07 137 Axom LI Alan King 89) KILCREA VALE (IRE) 9 9-05 135 Alan Spence Nicky Henderson 90) WOODS WELL (IRE) 8 9-05 135 Gigginstown House Stud Gordon Elliott IRE 91) HIGHLAND LODGE (IRE) 13 9-05 135 Cheveley Park Stud James Moffatt 92) CALL IT MAGIC (IRE) 9 9-05 135 Zorka Wentworth Ross O’Sullivan IRE 93) LOOKING WELL (IRE) 10 9-03 133 David Wesley Yates Nicky Richards 94) BACK TO THE THATCH (IRE) 7 9-02 132 M R & Mrs C J Barnwell Henry Daly 95) POTTERS CORNER (IRE) 9 9-02 132 All Stars Sports Racing & Jonathan Davies Christian Williams 96) MORNEY WING (IRE) 10 8-13 129 The Steeple Chasers Charlie Mann 97) NED STARK (IRE) 11 8-12 128 Noel Moran/Valerie Moran Gordon Elliott IRE 98) RATHLIN ROSE (IRE) 11 8-12 128 Fergus Wilson David Pipe 99) VAN GOGH DU GRANIT (FR) 10 8-11 127 Fergus Wilson David Pipe 100) SCOIR MEAR (IRE) 9 8-11 127 J P McManus Thomas Mullins IRE

100 entries remain 42 Irish-trained THE FOLLOWING 10 HORSES HAVE BEEN SCRATCHED: ACAPELLA BOURGEOIS (FR), ALLYSSON MONTERG (FR), AUVERGNAT (FR), BALLYARTHUR (IRE), CALETT MAD (FR), JAROB, MISSED APPROACH (IRE), ROGUE ANGEL (IRE), THE DUTCHMAN (IRE), WESTERNER POINT (IRE) SKIPTHECUDDLES (IRE) & LIEUTENANT COLONEL not qualified