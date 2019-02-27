Favourite Tiger Roll among 100 remaining entries for 2019 Randox Health Grand National

Posted by on Wednesday, February 27, 2019 

Wednesday, February 27, 2019 - Last year’s winner Tiger Roll headlines 100 remaining contenders, following yesterday’s scratchings’ deadline, for the £1-million Randox Health Grand National, details of which are revealed today.
The 2019 Randox Health Grand National takes place at Aintree at 5.15pm on Saturday, April 6, day three of the Randox Health Grand National Festival. This year sees the 172nd running of the great chase, the most valuable run anywhere in the world.
Tiger Roll (Gordon Elliott IRE, 11st 1lb) defeated Pleasant Company (Willie Mullins IRE, 10st 11lb, 25/1 with Betway) by a head in 2018 and the nine-year-old is aiming to become the first multiple winner of the Randox Health Grand National since the great Red Rum (1973, 1974 & 1977).
Tiger Roll is the 11/1 favourite with Betway, official betting partner of the Randox Health Grand National Festival, following an impressive victory in the G2 Boyne Hurdle at Navan on February 17.
 
Tiger Roll edges out Pleasant Company in the 2018 Randox Health Grand National 
Gordon Elliott has 21 entries going forward, the most of any trainer, with his team also including 2018 Irish Grand National hero General Principle (10st, 25/1) and recent Punchestown Grand National Trial victor Dounikos (10st 10lb, 33/1).
Last season’s G2 National Hunt Chase winner Rathvinden (10st 10lb, 14/1) heads the nine Willie Mullins-trained runners after scoring decisively on his seasonal reappearance in the G2 Bobbyjo Chase at Fairyhouse on February 23. Ireland’s champion Jump trainer, successful with Hedgehunter in 2005, has also left in Up For Review (10st 2lb, 25/1), an eye-catching third in the Thyestes Handicap Chase on his latest start.
 
Rathvinden sees off Ms Parfois in the G2 National Hunt Chase at Cheltenham 
Ireland’s hand is strengthened further by last year’s fourth Anibale Fly (Tony Martin IRE, 11st 6lb, 25/1), who was second in the G2 Red Mills Chase at Gowran Park earlier this month, and Cheltenham Festival scorer Mall Dini (Pat Kelly IRE, 10st 4lb, 25/1).
Anibale Fly
This season’s Welsh Grand National victor Elegant Escape (Colin Tizzard, 11st 4lb) is the shortest-priced British-trained contender with Betway at 20/1. Elegant Escape is on course to run next in the G1 Magners Cheltenham Gold Cup, which is also set to feature Randox Health Grand National top-weight Bristol De Mai (Nigel Twiston-Davies, 11st 10lb, 33/1).
The 2017 Randox Health Grand National hero One For Arthur (Lucinda Russell, 10st 10lb, 33/1), who was unable to defend his crown last year due to injury, could clash with Lake View Lad (Nick Alexander, 10st 11lb, 33/1), Mala Beach (Gordon Elliott IRE, 10st 12lb, 50/1) and Black Corton (Paul Nicholls, 10st 11lb, 50/1) in the Listed Premier Chase at Kelso this weekend.
Blaklion (10st 12lb, 33/1) finished fourth behind One For Arthur in 2017 and was considered a leading contender last year, only to be brought down at the first fence. The 10-year-old, formerly trained by Nigel Twiston-Davies, last week joined North Yorkshire trainer Philip Kirby after being purchased by Darren & Annaley Yates.
Blaklion ran with promise on his final start for Twiston-Davies when fifth over hurdles in a Pertemps Network Final qualifier at Haydock Park on February 16.
Kirby said: “Blaklion has been great since arriving at the yard – he seems very straightforward.
“We have not done any fast work with him, but all of his steady work has been great and he seems very happy with himself.
“We are going to finalise a plan over the coming days. He has entries at Cheltenham but, although nothing is certain at this stage, I would probably say he won’t go given the way the ground is going to be.
“He looks fairly handicapped for the Grand National and is entitled to go there with a fair chance.”
Phil Kirby’s daughter Izzy with Blaklion 
A maximum of 40 runners can line up for the 2019 Randox Health Grand National, with the next scratchings’ stage on Tuesday, March 19.
The 2019 Randox Health Grand National Festival at Aintree runs from Thursday, April 4 to Saturday, April 6.
Randox Health Grand National – Betway odds:
11/1 Tiger Roll
 
14/1 Rathvinden
20/1 Elegant Escape
25/1 Anibale Fly, General Principle, Give Me A Copper, Mall Dini, Pleasant Company, Rock The Kasbah, Step Back, Up For Review, Vintage Clouds, Walk In The Mill
33/1 Abolitionist, Blaklion, Bristol De Mai, Captain Redbeard, Dounikos, Lake View Lad, Minella Rocco, Ms Parfois, One For Arthur, Ramses De Teillee, Royal Vacation, Total Recall, Traffic Fluide, Ultragold, Valtor
40/1 bar
Each-Way: 1/4 odds, 1-2-3-4
Randox Health Grand National
Grade 3 handicap chase, £1 million total prize fund. Aintree, 5.15pm Saturday, April 6, 2019. 4m 2f 74y over the Grand National fences. For seven-year-olds and upwards who, up to and including March 19 have started in a steeple chase during the current season and been placed first, second, third or fourth in a chase with an official distance description of’ two miles seven and a half furlongs’ or more at any time during the horse’s career, Horses must also be allotted a rating of 125 or more by the BHA Head of Handicapping following a review of the horses entered and after taking account of races run up to and including February 10. Horses who are not qualified for a rating in Great Britain or Ireland at closing may also be entered. Such horses may be eligible for a weight providing the Handicapper is satisfied that the horse’s racecourse performances up to and including February 10 would merit a minimum rating of 125. To qualify, horses must have run at least three times in chases run under the Rules of Racing of the same Recognised Racing Authority up to and including February 10. At the Handicapper’s discretion, such horses may be allocated a rating. The decision of the BHA Head of Handicapping shall be final. Entries closes January 29, entries revealed January 30 (112 entries – 2 not qualified), weights revealed February 12, first scratchings deadline February 26 (100 remain), second scratchings deadline March 19, five-day confirmations April 1, final declarations 10am April 4. Maximum field of 40 plus four reserves.
Horse
Age
Wgt
Rtg
Owner
Trainer
1)
BRISTOL DE MAI (FR)
8
11-10
168
Simon Munir & Isaac Souede
Nigel Twiston-Davies
2)
ANIBALE FLY (FR)
9
11-06
164
J P McManus
Tony Martin IRE
3)
ALPHA DES OBEAUX (FR)
9
11-04
162
Gigginstown House Stud
Gordon Elliott IRE
4)
ELEGANT ESCAPE (IRE)
7
11-04
162
John Romans
Colin Tizzard
5)
THE STORYTELLER (IRE)
8
11-03
161
Pat Sloan
Gordon Elliott IRE
6)
VALTOR (FR)
10
11-02
160
Simon Munir & Isaac Souede
Nicky Henderson
7)
EDWULF
10
11-01
159
J P McManus
Joseph O’Brien IRE
8)
TIGER ROLL (IRE)
9
11-01
159
Gigginstown House Stud
Gordon Elliott IRE
9)
OUTLANDER (IRE)
11
11-00
158
Gigginstown House Stud
Gordon Elliott IRE
10)
DON POLI (IRE)
10
10-13
157
Gigginstown House Stud
Gordon Elliott IRE
11)
SUB LIEUTENANT (IRE)
10
10-13
157
Gigginstown House Stud
Henry de Bromhead IRE
12)
GO CONQUER (IRE)
10
10-13
157
Paul & Clare Rooney
Nigel Twiston-Davies
13)
MALA BEACH (IRE)
11
10-12
156
Chris Jones
Gordon Elliott IRE
14)
YALA ENKI (FR)
9
10-12
156
Hills of Ledbury (Aga)
Venetia Williams
15)
BLAKLION
10
10-12
156
Darren & Annaley Yates
Philip Kirby
16)
MINELLA ROCCO (IRE)
9
10-11
155
J P McManus
Jonjo O’Neill
17)
LAKE VIEW LAD (IRE)
9
10-11
155
Trevor Hemmings
Nick Alexander
18)
BLACK CORTON (FR)
8
10-11
155
The Brooks, Stewart Families & Jeremy Kyle
Paul Nicholls
19)
PLEASANT COMPANY (IRE)
11
10-11
155
Malcolm Denmark
Willie Mullins IRE
20)
BALLYOPTIC (IRE)
9
10-11
155
Mills & Mason Partnership
Nigel Twiston-Davies
21)
AMERICAN (FR)
9
10-10
154
The Jago Family Partnership
Harry Fry
22)
DOUNIKOS (FR)
8
10-10
154
Gigginstown House Stud
Gordon Elliott IRE
23)
RATHVINDEN (IRE)
11
10-10
154
Ronnie Bartlett
Willie Mullins IRE
24)
TRAFFIC FLUIDE (FR)
9
10-10
154
Galloping On The South Downs Partnership
Gary Moore
25)
ONE FOR ARTHUR (IRE)
10
10-10
154
Two Golf Widows
Lucinda Russell
26)
SHATTERED LOVE (IRE)
8
10-10
154
Gigginstown House Stud
Gordon Elliott IRE
27)
SIZING CODELCO (IRE)
10
10-10
154
Ann & Alan Potts Limited
Colin Tizzard
28)
TOTAL RECALL (IRE)
10
10-10
154
Slaneyville Syndicate
Willie Mullins IRE
29)
ROCK THE KASBAH (IRE)
9
10-09
153
Diana Whateley
Philip Hobbs
30)
WARRIORS TALE
10
10-09
153
Trevor Hemmings
Paul Nicholls
31)
REGAL ENCORE (IRE)
11
10-08
152
J P McManus
Anthony Honeyball
32)
ROYAL VACATION (IRE)
9
10-08
152
Jean Bishop
Colin Tizzard
33)
MAGIC OF LIGHT (IRE)
8
10-07
151
Ann & Alan Potts Limited
Jessica Harrington IRE
34)
A TOI PHIL (FR)
9
10-07
151
Gigginstown House Stud
Gordon Elliott IRE
35)
MASTER DEE (IRE)
10
10-07
151
Paul & Clare Rooney
Fergal O’Brien
36)
JURY DUTY (IRE)
8
10-07
151
Sideways Syndicate
Gordon Elliott IRE
37)
THE LAST SAMURI (IRE)
11
10-06
150
Paul & Clare Rooney
Harry Fry
38)
NOBLE ENDEAVOR (IRE)
10
10-06
150
Chris Jones
Gordon Elliott IRE
39)
SANDYMOUNT DUKE (IRE)
10
10-06
150
Ronnie Wood
Jessica Harrington IRE
40)
MONBEG NOTORIOUS (IRE)
8
10-06
150
Gigginstown House Stud
Gordon Elliott IRE
41)
RAMSES DE TEILLEE (FR)
7
10-05
149
John White & Anne Underhill
David Pipe
42)
TEA FOR TWO
10
10-05
149
Jane Williams & Len Jakeman
Jane Williams
43)
MALL DINI (IRE)
9
10-04
148
Philip Reynolds
Patrick Kelly IRE
44)
DAKLONDIKE (IRE)
7
10-04
148
Prof Caroline Tisdall
David Pipe
45)
STEP BACK (IRE)
9
10-03
147
Cracker and Smodge Partnership
Mark Bradstock
46)
ULTRAGOLD (FR)
11
10-03
147
Brocade Racing John Romans Terry Warner
Colin Tizzard
47)
MS PARFOIS (IRE)
8
10-02
146
Martyn Chapman
Anthony Honeyball
48)
SOME NECK (FR)
8
10-02
146
Susannah Ricci
Willie Mullins IRE
49)
PAIROFBROWNEYES (IRE)
10
10-02
146
Fibbage Syndicate
Willie Mullins IRE
50)
BLOW BY BLOW (IRE)
8
10-02
146
Gigginstown House Stud
Gordon Elliott IRE
51)
SINGLEFARMPAYMENT
9
10-02
146
Neal Griffith & Heather Haddock
Tom George
52)
VALSEUR LIDO (FR)
10
10-02
146
Gigginstown House Stud
Henry de Bromhead IRE
53)
UP FOR REVIEW (IRE)
10
10-02
146
Andrea & Graham Wylie
Willie Mullins IRE
54)
VIEUX LION ROUGE (FR)
10
10-02
146
Prof Caroline Tisdall & John Gent
David Pipe
55)
ABOLITIONIST (IRE)
11
10-01
145
Mark Albon, John Provan & Chris Stedman
Dr Richard Newland
56)
GIVE ME A COPPER (IRE)
9
10-01
145
Done, Ferguson, Kyle, Mason & Wood
Paul Nicholls
57)
LIVELOVELAUGH (IRE)
9
10-00
144
Susannah Ricci
Willie Mullins IRE
58)
FOLSOM BLUE (IRE)
12
10-00
144
Core Partnership
Gordon Elliott IRE
59)
WILLIE BOY (IRE)
8
10-00
144
Kate & Andrew Brooks
Charlie Longsdon
60)
GENERAL PRINCIPLE (IRE)
10
10-00
144
Gigginstown House Stud
Gordon Elliott IRE
61)
VINTAGE CLOUDS (IRE)
9
10-00
144
Trevor Hemmings
Sue Smith
62)
WALK IN THE MILL (FR)
9
10-00
144
Baroness Harding
Robert Walford
63)
CAPTAIN REDBEARD (IRE)
10
9-13
143
Stuart Coltherd
Stuart Coltherd
64)
BLESS THE WINGS (IRE)
14
9-13
143
Adrian Butler & Stephen O’Connor
Gordon Elliott IRE
65)
BALLYHILL (FR)
8
9-13
143
Simon Such & Gino Paletta
Nigel Twiston-Davies
66)
POLIDAM (FR)
10
9-13
143
Simon Munir & Isaac Souede
Willie Mullins IRE
67)
JUST A PAR (IRE)
12
9-12
142
Mark Scott
James Moffatt
68)
THE YOUNG MASTER
10
9-12
142
Mike Burbidge & The Old Masters
Neil Mulholland
69)
BAIE DES ILES (FR)
8
9-12
142
Zorka Wentworth
Ross O’Sullivan IRE
70)
EXITAS (IRE)
11
9-12
142
Phil Middleton, Mark Lowther
Phil Middleton
71)
JOE FARRELL (IRE)
10
9-12
142
Mark Sherwood, Nigel Morris & Rebecca Curtis
Rebecca Curtis
72)
ISLEOFHOPENDREAMS
12
9-12
142
Kilbroney Racing
Willie Mullins IRE
73)
SHANTOU VILLAGE (IRE)
9
9-12
142
Jane Gerard-Pearse
Neil Mulholland
74)
RED INFANTRY (IRE)
9
9-12
142
Rob Little
Ian Williams
75)
COGRY
10
9-10
140
Graham and Alison Jelley
Nigel Twiston-Davies
76)
OUT SAM
10
9-10
140
Danny Charlesworth
Gordon Elliott IRE
77)
FACT OF THE MATTER (IRE)
9
9-10
140
The Sandylini Racing Partnership
Jamie Snowden
78)
BALLYDINE (IRE)
9
9-10
140
Alan Halsall
Charlie Longsdon
79)
VIEUX MORVAN (FR)
10
9-10
140
M L Bloodstock Limited
Joseph O’Brien IRE
80)
MR DIABLO (IRE)
10
9-09
139
Aidan Glynn
Philip Dempsey IRE
81)
KINGSWELL THEATRE
10
9-09
139
John J Murray
Michael Scudamore
82)
IMPULSIVE STAR (IRE)
9
9-09
139
Robert Waley-Cohen & Men Holding
Neil Mulholland
83)
MILANSBAR (IRE)
12
9-08
138
Robert Bothway
Neil King
84)
CAROLE’S DESTRIER
11
9-08
138
Carole Skipworth
Neil Mulholland
85)
SPLASH OF GINGE
11
9-07
137
John Neild
Nigel Twiston-Davies
86)
MEASUREOFMYDREAMS (IRE)
11
9-07
137
T Howley Jnr/A J O’Ryan/D McDonnell
Gordon Elliott IRE
87)
BORICE (FR)
8
9-07
137
Simon Munir & Isaac Souede
Gordon Elliott IRE
88)
ZIGA BOY (FR)
10
9-07
137
Axom LI
Alan King
89)
KILCREA VALE (IRE)
9
9-05
135
Alan Spence
Nicky Henderson
90)
WOODS WELL (IRE)
8
9-05
135
Gigginstown House Stud
Gordon Elliott IRE
91)
HIGHLAND LODGE (IRE)
13
9-05
135
Cheveley Park Stud
James Moffatt
92)
CALL IT MAGIC (IRE)
9
9-05
135
Zorka Wentworth
Ross O’Sullivan IRE
93)
LOOKING WELL (IRE)
10
9-03
133
David Wesley Yates
Nicky Richards
94)
BACK TO THE THATCH (IRE)
7
9-02
132
M R & Mrs C J Barnwell
Henry Daly
95)
POTTERS CORNER (IRE)
9
9-02
132
All Stars Sports Racing & Jonathan Davies
Christian Williams
96)
MORNEY WING (IRE)
10
8-13
129
The Steeple Chasers
Charlie Mann
97)
NED STARK (IRE)
11
8-12
128
Noel Moran/Valerie Moran
Gordon Elliott IRE
98)
RATHLIN ROSE (IRE)
11
8-12
128
Fergus Wilson
David Pipe
99)
VAN GOGH DU GRANIT (FR)
10
8-11
127
Fergus Wilson
David Pipe
100)
SCOIR MEAR (IRE)
9
8-11
127
J P McManus
Thomas Mullins IRE
100 entries remain
42 Irish-trained
 
THE FOLLOWING 10 HORSES HAVE BEEN SCRATCHED: ACAPELLA BOURGEOIS (FR), ALLYSSON MONTERG (FR), AUVERGNAT (FR), BALLYARTHUR (IRE), CALETT MAD (FR), JAROB, MISSED APPROACH (IRE), ROGUE ANGEL (IRE), THE DUTCHMAN (IRE), WESTERNER POINT (IRE)
 
SKIPTHECUDDLES (IRE) & LIEUTENANT COLONEL not qualified
