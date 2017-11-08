Favourite Kylemore Lough given 11st 7lb as weights unveiled for BetVictor Gold Cup Posted by racenews on Wednesday, November 8, 2017 · Leave a Comment

Ante-post favourite Kylemore Lough (8/1 with BetVictor) has been allotted 11st 7lb in the weights for the feature £160,000 BetVictor Gold Cup at Cheltenham on day two of The November Meeting, Saturday, November 18, details of which are revealed today.

Kylemore Lough, winner of the G1 Ryanair Gold Cup at Fairyhouse in March, 2016, is set to have his first start for Harry Fry in the prestigious G3 handicap chase, having previously been trained by Kerry Lee.

The weights are headed by G1 Racing Post Arkle Challenge Trophy runner-up Cloudy Dream (Malcolm Jefferson, 14/1) and multiple G2 scorer Top Gamble (Kerry Lee, 25/1) on 11st 12lb.

Politologue (20/1) also has 11st 12lb after picking up a 5lb penalty for yesterday’s G2 188Bet Haldon Gold Cup triumph at Exeter, although he is likely to head straight to Sandown Park for the G1 Tingle Creek Chase on December 9.

Politologue’s trainer Paul Nicholls has nine entries to choose from as he chases a third BetVictor Gold Cup in six years. A strong team for the Somerset handler also includes impressive Chepstow and Stratford victor Romain De Senam (10st 12lb, 12/1) and Aintree G1 scorer San Benedeto (11st 8lb, 16/1), who was second to Politologue on his comeback yesterday.

Local trainer Nigel Twiston-Davies has landed the BetVictor Gold Cup three times, notably with subsequent Cheltenham Gold Cup hero Imperial Commander in 2008, and is eyeing the spoils this year with Foxtail Hill (11st, 20/1).

Foxtail Hill was a game winner of a G3 handicap chase over two miles, five furlongs on Festival Trials Day in January and had no problem with the drop back to two miles on his comeback when repelling Le Prezien (Paul Nicholls, 11st 3lb, 16/1) by a neck in the Randox Health Handicap Chase at The Showcase on October 28.

Twiston-Davies, who is based not far from Cheltenham in Guiting Power, said: “Foxtail Hill will head to Cheltenham for the BetVictor Gold Cup, all being well.

“It was a very good performance at the last meeting and he has come out of that race 100 per cent fine.

“He surprised us a little bit with what he did over two miles as we have always thought two and a half miles is his best trip.

“I hope he has a good chance next week. It tends to suit horses who were novices the season before, but he has already won a couple of big handicaps at Cheltenham and looks high enough in the weights.

“Ballybolley (11st 3lb, 25/1) is going to Aintree on Saturday for a handicap chase. If he ran really well there, he could go to Cheltenham too but I would say that is unlikely.”

The Irish challenge is headed by Tully East (Alan Fleming, 11st 1lb, 16/1) who was a smooth winner of Listed Close Brothers Novices’ Handicap Chase over the course and distance at The Festival in March.

Also among the seven Irish-trained entries are Ballycasey (Willie Mullins, 11st 11lb, 25/1), a G1 winner over fences, plus G2 Gowran Park Champion Chase scorer A Toi Phil (11st 11lb, 20/1) and G1 Punchestown chase third Ball D’Arc (11st 5lb, 25/1), who are both trained by Gordon Elliott.

Other notables include Go Conquer (Jonjo O’Neill, 11st 4lb, 16/1), who is up 9lb for an impressive success at Ascot last weekend, 2016 Close Brothers Novices’ Handicap Chase victor Ballyalton (Ian Williams, 10st 10lb, 16/1) and Gold Present (Nicky Henderson, 10st 9lb, 16/1), who was runner-up to Tully East in that contest this year.

BetVictor Gold Cup, BetVictor bet:

8/1 Kylemore Lough, 12/1 Romain de Senam, 14/1 Cloudy Dream, Waiting Patiently; 16/1 Gold Present, Go Conquer, Le Prezien, San Benedeto, Tully East, Ballyalton 20/1 bar

For a full list of BetVictor odds on the BetVictor Gold Cup, please click here - https://www.betvictor.com/en-gb/sports/horse-racing/cheltenham-ante-post/coupons/200/307705610/809099300/0/0/PE/0/1510133199/0/0/0

The New One heads weights for Unibet Greatwood Handicap Hurdle

Cheltenham favourite The New One (Nigel Twiston-Davies, 11st 12lb, 20/1 with Unibet), a six-time winner at the Home of Jump Racing, heads the weights for the £100,000 G3 Unibet Greatwood Handicap Hurdle at Cheltenham, staged over an extended two miles on the third and final day of The November Meeting, Sunday, November 19.

Unibet’s 7/1 favourite is Defi Du Seuil (Philip Hobbs, 11st 6lb), who is unbeaten in seven starts over hurdles, four of which have come at Cheltenham. The four-year-old captured the JCB Triumph Hurdle victory at The Festival in 2017 and also landed G2 contests at The November Meeting and on Festival Trials Day in January, plus gaining success at The International in December.

Also prominent in the ante-post market with Unibet are Divin Bere (10st 11lb, 8/1) and Call Me Lord (10st 6lb, 12/1), two of six entries for champion trainer Nicky Henderson, while Elgin (Alan King, 10st 8lb, 12/1) put up a game performance to take a Listed handicap hurdle under 11st 11lb at Ascot on November 4.

There nine Irish-trained contenders including Campeador (Gordon Elliott, 12/1), an impressive scorer on his comeback at Punchestown last month.

Unibet Greatwood Hurdle, Unibet bet:

7/1 Defi Du Seuil; 8/1 Divin Bere; 12/1 Call Me Lord, Campeador, Elgin; 14/1 Charli Parcs, Misterton; 16/1 Chesterfield, Flying Tiger, Jenkins, Lough Derg Spirit, Mick Jazz, Mohaayed, Tigris River; 20/1 Bar

For a full list of Unibet odds on the Unibet Greatwood Handicap Hurdle, please click here - https://www.unibet.co.uk/betting#racing/event/1004321244

There are three days of terrific racing during The November Meeting at Cheltenham, which starts on Friday, November 17, Countryside Day, continues on Saturday, November 18, BetVictor Gold Cup Day, and concludes on Sunday, November 19, The November Meeting Sunday.

The BetVictor Gold Cup

Grade 3 handicap chase, £160,000 total prize fund. Cheltenham, Saturday, November 18. Two miles, four and a half furlongs (2m 4f 78y). For four-year-olds and upwards. Penalties: after November 5, a winner of a chase 5lb. Entries closed October 31, entries revealed November 1 (45 entries). Weights revealed November 8. Five-day confirmation stage November 13, final declarations November 16. Maximum field size 20 runners plus 2 reserves.

Horse Wgt Owner Trainer CLOUDY DREAM (IRE) 11-12 Trevor Hemmings Malcolm Jefferson TOP GAMBLE (IRE) 11-12 Walters Plant Hire & James & Jean Potter Kerry Lee POLITOLOGUE (FR) 11-12 (5lb ex) John Hales Paul Nicholls BALLYCASEY (IRE) 11-11 Mrs S Ricci Willie Mullins IRE A TOI PHIL (FR) 11-11 Gigginstown House Stud Gordon Elliott IRE WAITING PATIENTLY (IRE) 11-09 Richard Collins Malcolm Jefferson GARDE LA VICTOIRE (FR) 11-09 Diana Whateley Philip Hobbs SAN BENEDETO (FR) 11-08 P J Vogt Paul Nicholls KYLEMORE LOUGH 11-07 M J McMahon & Denis Gallagher Harry Fry ASO (FR) 11-06 The Bellamy Partnership Venetia Williams TRAFFIC FLUIDE (FR) 11-06 Galloping On The South Downs Partnership Gary Moore BALL D’ARC (FR) 11-05 Gigginstown House Stud Gordon Elliott IRE FRODON (FR) 11-05 P J Vogt Paul Nicholls GO CONQUER (IRE) 11-04 Paul & Clare Rooney Jonjo O’Neill LE PREZIEN (FR) 11-03 J P McManus Paul Nicholls DOUBLE TREASURE 11-03 Sir Chips Keswick Jamie Snowden VICONTE DU NOYER (FR) 11-03 Ann & Alan Potts Limited Colin Tizzard BALLYBOLLEY (IRE) 11-03 Simon Munir & Isaac Souede Nigel Twiston-Davies ART MAURESQUE (FR) 11-03 Mrs Johnny de la Hey Paul Nicholls DAYS OF HEAVEN (FR) 11-02 Mrs S K Johnston Nicky Henderson CLAN DES OBEAUX (FR) 11-01 Mr & Mrs P Barber, G Mason, Sir A Ferguson Paul Nicholls BELAMI DES PICTONS (FR) 11-01 Hills of Ledbury (Aga) Venetia Williams TULLY EAST (IRE) 11-01 Barry Connell Alan Fleming IRE FOXTAIL HILL (IRE) 11-00 Options O Syndicate Nigel Twiston-Davies THEINVAL (FR) 10-13 Mr & Mrs Sandy Orr Nicky Henderson QUITE BY CHANCE 10-13 T Hamlin, J M Dare , J W Snook, J T Warner Colin Tizzard MASTER DEE (IRE) 10-12 Paul & Clare Rooney Fergal O’Brien ROMAIN DE SENAM (FR) 10-12 Chris Giles & Dan Macdonald Paul Nicholls SAMETEGAL (FR) 10-11 John & Barbara Cotton Paul Nicholls BOUVREUIL (FR) 10-11 J P McManus Paul Nicholls STARCHITECT (IRE) 10-11 Paul & Clare Rooney David Pipe BALLYALTON (IRE) 10-10 John Westwood Ian Williams BALLOTIN (FR) 10-10 David Maxwell Racing Limited Philip Hobbs GOLD PRESENT (IRE) 10-09 John & Barbara Cotton Nicky Henderson DANDRIDGE 10-09 Ronnie Bartlett Arthur Moore IRE KYLECRUE (IRE) 10-08 John Patrick Ryan John Ryan IRE AQUA DUDE (IRE) 10-06 William & Angela Rucker Evan Williams BENTELIMAR (IRE) 10-06 Swanee River Partnership Charlie Longsdon PLAISIR D’AMOUR (FR) 10-05 Calvados Racing Venetia Williams ZAMDY MAN 10-04 J P McManus Venetia Williams MINELLA PRESENT (IRE) 10-01 Jane Gerard-Pearse Neil Mulholland GUITAR PETE (IRE) 10-01 Mrs Pat Sloan Nicky Richards SPLASH OF GINGE 10-01 J D Neild Nigel Twiston-Davies MYSTIFIABLE 9-11 Graham and Alison Jelley Fergal O’Brien LAKE TAKAPUNA (IRE) 9-10 Dr Ronan Lambe Jim Culloty IRE

45 entries

7 Irish-trained

The Unibet Greatwood Handicap Hurdle

Grade 3, £100,000 total prize fund. Cheltenham, Sunday, November 19. Two miles and half a furlong (2m 87y). For four-year-olds and upwards. Penalties: after November 5, a winner of a hurdle 5lb. Entries closed October 31, entries revealed November 1 (47 entries). Weights revealed November 8. Six-day confirmation stage November 13, final declarations November 17. Maximum field size 24 runners.

Horse Wgt Owner Trainer THE NEW ONE (IRE) 11-12 S Such & C G Paletta Nigel Twiston-Davies DEFI DU SEUIL (FR) 11-06 J P McManus Philip Hobbs CAMPEADOR (FR) 11-02 J P McManus Gordon Elliott IRE IVANOVICH GORBATOV (IRE) 11-00 J P McManus Joseph O’Brien IRE TIGRIS RIVER (IRE) 10-13 J P McManus Joseph O’Brien IRE CHARBEL (IRE) 10-12 Mrs Julie Martin and David R Martin Kim Bailey OLD GUARD 10-12 The Brooks, Stewart Families & J Kyle Paul Nicholls CHESTERFIELD (IRE) 10-11 The Rumble Racing Club Seamus Mullins DIVIN BERE (FR) 10-11 Chris Giles Nicky Henderson MICK JAZZ (FR) 10-10 G P Mahoney Gordon Elliott IRE CHARLI PARCS (FR) 10-08 J P McManus Nicky Henderson MOUNT MEWS (IRE) 10-08 Trevor Hemmings Malcolm Jefferson LAGOSTOVEGAS (IRE) 10-08 John Donohue Willie Mullins IRE ELGIN 10-08 Elite Racing Club Alan King PROJECT BLUEBOOK (FR) 10-06 J P McManus John Quinn CALL ME LORD (FR) 10-06 Simon Munir & Isaac Souede Nicky Henderson EL TERREMOTO (FR) 10-05 Simon Munir & Isaac Souede Nigel Twiston-Davies AIR HORSE ONE 10-05 The Dons Harry Fry ZUBAYR (IRE) 10-05 P J Vogt Paul Nicholls HIGH SECRET (IRE) 10-04 Axom LXV Paul Nicholls FLYING TIGER (IRE) 10-04 The Macaroni Beach Society Nick Williams A HARE BREATH (IRE) 10-02 Mrs & Mrs S N J Embiricos Ben Pauling CHATEAU CONTI (FR) 10-02 E O’Connell Willie Mullins IRE AMOUR DE NUIT (IRE) 10-01 Andrew Williams Paul Nicholls JENKINS (IRE) 10-00 Pump & Plant Services Ltd Nicky Henderson LOUGH DERG SPIRIT (IRE) 10-00 Grech & Parkin Nicky Henderson MOHAAYED 10-00 Mrs June Watts Dan Skelton NIETZSCHE 9-13 D Gilbert, M Lawrence, A Bruce, G Wills Brian Ellison MISTERTON 9-13 Wilkin, Orr, Boileau & Sim Harry Fry VERDANA BLUE (IRE) 9-13 Crimbourne Stud Nicky Henderson GRAND PARTNER (IRE) 9-12 Mrs H Mullins Thomas Mullins LONDON PRIZE 9-11 Mrs Margaret Forsyth Ian Williams TOP OTHE RA (IRE) 9-11 Mrs H Mullins Thomas Mullins IRE WILLIAM H BONNEY 9-10 & Mrs R Scott Alan King CAID DU LIN (FR) 9-09 Foxtrot Racing Dr Richard Newland SONG LIGHT 9-09 Phoenix Bloodstock & A A Goodman Seamus Mullins POKER PLAY (FR) 9-08 The Angove Family David Pipe NIGHT OF SIN (FR) 9-07 Simon Brown & Ron Watts Nick Williams DON BERSY (FR) 9-07 Sir Peter & Lady Gibbings Tom Symonds GOLDEN SPEAR 9-07 Newtown Anner Stud Farm Tony Martin IRE SILVER STREAK (IRE) 9-07 L Fell Evan Williams MOST CELEBRATED (IRE) 9-06 Stephen & Gloria Seymour Neil Mulholland MIDNIGHT MAESTRO 9-03 J P McManus Alan King VEINARD (FR) 9-02 T D Howley Jnr/J N O’Brien Gordon Elliott IRE GASSIN GOLF 8-13 Will Roseff Kerry Lee MAN OF PLENTY 8-10 G Thompson Sophie Leech CLAYTON 8-10 Ashley Head Gary Moore

47 entries

9 Irish-trained