Favourite Kylemore Lough given 11st 7lb as weights unveiled for BetVictor Gold Cup

Posted by on Wednesday, November 8, 2017 · Leave a Comment 

Ante-post favourite Kylemore Lough (8/1 with BetVictor) has been allotted 11st 7lb in the weights for the feature £160,000 BetVictor Gold Cup at Cheltenham on day two of The November Meeting, Saturday, November 18, details of which are revealed today.
Kylemore Lough, winner of the G1 Ryanair Gold Cup at Fairyhouse in March, 2016, is set to have his first start for Harry Fry in the prestigious G3 handicap chase, having previously been trained by Kerry Lee.
The weights are headed by G1 Racing Post Arkle Challenge Trophy runner-up Cloudy Dream (Malcolm Jefferson, 14/1) and multiple G2 scorer Top Gamble (Kerry Lee, 25/1) on 11st 12lb.
Politologue (20/1) also has 11st 12lb after picking up a 5lb penalty for yesterday’s G2 188Bet Haldon Gold Cup triumph at Exeter, although he is likely to head straight to Sandown Park for the G1 Tingle Creek Chase on December 9.
Politologue’s trainer Paul Nicholls has nine entries to choose from as he chases a third BetVictor Gold Cup in six years. A strong team for the Somerset handler also includes impressive Chepstow and Stratford victor Romain De Senam (10st 12lb, 12/1) and Aintree G1 scorer San Benedeto (11st 8lb, 16/1), who was second to Politologue on his comeback yesterday.
Local trainer Nigel Twiston-Davies has landed the BetVictor Gold Cup three times, notably with subsequent Cheltenham Gold Cup hero Imperial Commander in 2008, and is eyeing the spoils this year with Foxtail Hill (11st, 20/1).
Foxtail Hill was a game winner of a G3 handicap chase over two miles, five furlongs on Festival Trials Day in January and had no problem with the drop back to two miles on his comeback when repelling Le Prezien (Paul Nicholls, 11st 3lb, 16/1) by a neck in the Randox Health Handicap Chase at The Showcase on October 28.
Twiston-Davies, who is based not far from Cheltenham in Guiting Power, said: “Foxtail Hill will head to Cheltenham for the BetVictor Gold Cup, all being well.
“It was a very good performance at the last meeting and he has come out of that race 100 per cent fine.
“He surprised us a little bit with what he did over two miles as we have always thought two and a half miles is his best trip.
“I hope he has a good chance next week. It tends to suit horses who were novices the season before, but he has already won a couple of big handicaps at Cheltenham and looks high enough in the weights.
Ballybolley (11st 3lb, 25/1) is going to Aintree on Saturday for a handicap chase. If he ran really well there, he could go to Cheltenham too but I would say that is unlikely.”
The Irish challenge is headed by Tully East (Alan Fleming, 11st 1lb, 16/1) who was a smooth winner of Listed Close Brothers Novices’ Handicap Chase over the course and distance at The Festival in March.
Also among the seven Irish-trained entries are Ballycasey (Willie Mullins, 11st 11lb, 25/1), a G1 winner over fences, plus G2 Gowran Park Champion Chase scorer A Toi Phil (11st 11lb, 20/1) and G1 Punchestown chase third Ball D’Arc (11st 5lb, 25/1), who are both trained by Gordon Elliott.
Other notables include Go Conquer (Jonjo O’Neill, 11st 4lb, 16/1), who is up 9lb for an impressive success at Ascot last weekend, 2016 Close Brothers Novices’ Handicap Chase victor Ballyalton (Ian Williams, 10st 10lb, 16/1) and Gold Present (Nicky Henderson, 10st 9lb, 16/1), who was runner-up to Tully East in that contest this year.
BetVictor Gold Cup, BetVictor bet:
8/1 Kylemore Lough, 12/1 Romain de Senam, 14/1 Cloudy Dream, Waiting Patiently; 16/1 Gold Present, Go Conquer, Le Prezien, San Benedeto, Tully East, Ballyalton 20/1 bar
The New One heads weights for Unibet Greatwood Handicap Hurdle
Cheltenham favourite The New One (Nigel Twiston-Davies, 11st 12lb, 20/1 with Unibet), a six-time winner at the Home of Jump Racing, heads the weights for the £100,000 G3 Unibet Greatwood Handicap Hurdle at Cheltenham, staged over an extended two miles on the third and final day of The November Meeting, Sunday, November 19.
Unibet’s 7/1 favourite is Defi Du Seuil (Philip Hobbs, 11st 6lb), who is unbeaten in seven starts over hurdles, four of which have come at Cheltenham. The four-year-old captured the JCB Triumph Hurdle victory at The Festival in 2017 and also landed G2 contests at The November Meeting and on Festival Trials Day in January, plus gaining success at The International in December.
Also prominent in the ante-post market with Unibet are Divin Bere (10st 11lb, 8/1) and Call Me Lord (10st 6lb, 12/1), two of six entries for champion trainer Nicky Henderson, while Elgin (Alan King, 10st 8lb, 12/1) put up a game performance to take a Listed handicap hurdle under 11st 11lb at Ascot on November 4.
There nine Irish-trained contenders including Campeador (Gordon Elliott, 12/1), an impressive scorer on his comeback at Punchestown last month.
Unibet Greatwood Hurdle, Unibet bet:
7/1 Defi Du Seuil; 8/1 Divin Bere; 12/1 Call Me Lord, Campeador, Elgin; 14/1 Charli Parcs, Misterton; 16/1 Chesterfield, Flying Tiger, Jenkins, Lough Derg Spirit, Mick Jazz, Mohaayed, Tigris River; 20/1 Bar
 
For a full list of Unibet odds on the Unibet Greatwood Handicap Hurdle, please click here - https://www.unibet.co.uk/betting#racing/event/1004321244
There are three days of terrific racing during The November Meeting at Cheltenham, which starts on Friday, November 17, Countryside Day, continues on Saturday, November 18, BetVictor Gold Cup Day, and concludes on Sunday, November 19, The November Meeting Sunday.
The BetVictor Gold Cup
Grade 3 handicap chase, £160,000 total prize fund. Cheltenham, Saturday, November 18. Two miles, four and a half furlongs (2m 4f 78y). For four-year-olds and upwards. Penalties: after November 5, a winner of a chase 5lb. Entries closed October 31, entries revealed November 1 (45 entries). Weights revealed November 8. Five-day confirmation stage November 13, final declarations November 16. Maximum field size 20 runners plus 2 reserves.
Horse
Wgt
Owner
Trainer
CLOUDY DREAM (IRE)
11-12
Trevor Hemmings
Malcolm Jefferson
TOP GAMBLE (IRE)
11-12
Walters Plant Hire & James & Jean Potter
Kerry Lee
POLITOLOGUE (FR)
11-12 (5lb ex)
John Hales
Paul Nicholls
BALLYCASEY (IRE)
11-11
Mrs S Ricci
Willie Mullins IRE
A TOI PHIL (FR)
11-11
Gigginstown House Stud
Gordon Elliott IRE
WAITING PATIENTLY (IRE)
11-09
Richard Collins
Malcolm Jefferson
GARDE LA VICTOIRE (FR)
11-09
Diana Whateley
Philip Hobbs
SAN BENEDETO (FR)
11-08
P J Vogt
Paul Nicholls
KYLEMORE LOUGH
11-07
M J McMahon & Denis Gallagher
Harry Fry
ASO (FR)
11-06
The Bellamy Partnership
Venetia Williams
TRAFFIC FLUIDE (FR)
11-06
Galloping On The South Downs Partnership
Gary Moore
BALL D’ARC (FR)
11-05
Gigginstown House Stud
Gordon Elliott IRE
FRODON (FR)
11-05
P J Vogt
Paul Nicholls
GO CONQUER (IRE)
11-04
Paul & Clare Rooney
Jonjo O’Neill
LE PREZIEN (FR)
11-03
J P McManus
Paul Nicholls
DOUBLE TREASURE
11-03
Sir Chips Keswick
Jamie Snowden
VICONTE DU NOYER (FR)
11-03
Ann & Alan Potts Limited
Colin Tizzard
BALLYBOLLEY (IRE)
11-03
Simon Munir & Isaac Souede
Nigel Twiston-Davies
ART MAURESQUE (FR)
11-03
Mrs Johnny de la Hey
Paul Nicholls
DAYS OF HEAVEN (FR)
11-02
Mrs S K Johnston
Nicky Henderson
CLAN DES OBEAUX (FR)
11-01
Mr & Mrs P Barber, G Mason, Sir A Ferguson
Paul Nicholls
BELAMI DES PICTONS (FR)
11-01
Hills of Ledbury (Aga)
Venetia Williams
TULLY EAST (IRE)
11-01
Barry Connell
Alan Fleming IRE
FOXTAIL HILL (IRE)
11-00
Options O Syndicate
Nigel Twiston-Davies
THEINVAL (FR)
10-13
Mr & Mrs Sandy Orr
Nicky Henderson
QUITE BY CHANCE
10-13
T Hamlin, J M Dare , J W Snook, J T Warner
Colin Tizzard
MASTER DEE (IRE)
10-12
Paul & Clare Rooney
Fergal O’Brien
ROMAIN DE SENAM (FR)
10-12
Chris Giles & Dan Macdonald
Paul Nicholls
SAMETEGAL (FR)
10-11
John & Barbara Cotton
Paul Nicholls
BOUVREUIL (FR)
10-11
J P McManus
Paul Nicholls
STARCHITECT (IRE)
10-11
Paul & Clare Rooney
David Pipe
BALLYALTON (IRE)
10-10
John Westwood
Ian Williams
BALLOTIN (FR)
10-10
David Maxwell Racing Limited
Philip Hobbs
GOLD PRESENT (IRE)
10-09
John & Barbara Cotton
Nicky Henderson
DANDRIDGE
10-09
Ronnie Bartlett
Arthur Moore IRE
KYLECRUE (IRE)
10-08
John Patrick Ryan
John Ryan IRE
AQUA DUDE (IRE)
10-06
William & Angela Rucker
Evan Williams
BENTELIMAR (IRE)
10-06
Swanee River Partnership
Charlie Longsdon
PLAISIR D’AMOUR (FR)
10-05
Calvados Racing
Venetia Williams
ZAMDY MAN
10-04
J P McManus
Venetia Williams
MINELLA PRESENT (IRE)
10-01
Jane Gerard-Pearse
Neil Mulholland
GUITAR PETE (IRE)
10-01
Mrs Pat Sloan
Nicky Richards
SPLASH OF GINGE
10-01
J D Neild
Nigel Twiston-Davies
MYSTIFIABLE
9-11
Graham and Alison Jelley
Fergal O’Brien
LAKE TAKAPUNA (IRE)
9-10
Dr Ronan Lambe
Jim Culloty IRE
45 entries
7 Irish-trained
The Unibet Greatwood Handicap Hurdle
Grade 3, £100,000 total prize fund. Cheltenham, Sunday, November 19. Two miles and half a furlong (2m 87y). For four-year-olds and upwards. Penalties: after November 5, a winner of a hurdle 5lb. Entries closed October 31, entries revealed November 1 (47 entries). Weights revealed November 8. Six-day confirmation stage November 13, final declarations November 17. Maximum field size 24 runners.
Horse
Wgt
Owner
Trainer
THE NEW ONE (IRE)
11-12
S Such & C G Paletta
Nigel Twiston-Davies
DEFI DU SEUIL (FR)
11-06
J P McManus
Philip Hobbs
CAMPEADOR (FR)
11-02
J P McManus
Gordon Elliott IRE
IVANOVICH GORBATOV (IRE)
11-00
J P McManus
Joseph O’Brien IRE
TIGRIS RIVER (IRE)
10-13
J P McManus
Joseph O’Brien IRE
CHARBEL (IRE)
10-12
Mrs Julie Martin and David R Martin
Kim Bailey
OLD GUARD
10-12
The Brooks, Stewart Families & J Kyle
Paul Nicholls
CHESTERFIELD (IRE)
10-11
The Rumble Racing Club
Seamus Mullins
DIVIN BERE (FR)
10-11
Chris Giles
Nicky Henderson
MICK JAZZ (FR)
10-10
G P Mahoney
Gordon Elliott IRE
CHARLI PARCS (FR)
10-08
J P McManus
Nicky Henderson
MOUNT MEWS (IRE)
10-08
Trevor Hemmings
Malcolm Jefferson
LAGOSTOVEGAS (IRE)
10-08
John Donohue
Willie Mullins IRE
ELGIN
10-08
Elite Racing Club
Alan King
PROJECT BLUEBOOK (FR)
10-06
J P McManus
John Quinn
CALL ME LORD (FR)
10-06
Simon Munir & Isaac Souede
Nicky Henderson
EL TERREMOTO (FR)
10-05
Simon Munir & Isaac Souede
Nigel Twiston-Davies
AIR HORSE ONE
10-05
The Dons
Harry Fry
ZUBAYR (IRE)
10-05
P J Vogt
Paul Nicholls
HIGH SECRET (IRE)
10-04
Axom LXV
Paul Nicholls
FLYING TIGER (IRE)
10-04
The Macaroni Beach Society
Nick Williams
A HARE BREATH (IRE)
10-02
Mrs & Mrs S N J Embiricos
Ben Pauling
CHATEAU CONTI (FR)
10-02
E O’Connell
Willie Mullins IRE
AMOUR DE NUIT (IRE)
10-01
Andrew Williams
Paul Nicholls
JENKINS (IRE)
10-00
Pump & Plant Services Ltd
Nicky Henderson
LOUGH DERG SPIRIT (IRE)
10-00
Grech & Parkin
Nicky Henderson
MOHAAYED
10-00
Mrs June Watts
Dan Skelton
NIETZSCHE
9-13
D Gilbert, M Lawrence, A Bruce, G Wills
Brian Ellison
MISTERTON
9-13
Wilkin, Orr, Boileau & Sim
Harry Fry
VERDANA BLUE (IRE)
9-13
Crimbourne Stud
Nicky Henderson
GRAND PARTNER (IRE)
9-12
Mrs H Mullins
Thomas Mullins
LONDON PRIZE
9-11
Mrs Margaret Forsyth
Ian Williams
TOP OTHE RA (IRE)
9-11
Mrs H Mullins
Thomas Mullins IRE
WILLIAM H BONNEY
9-10
& Mrs R Scott
Alan King
CAID DU LIN (FR)
9-09
Foxtrot Racing
Dr Richard Newland
SONG LIGHT
9-09
Phoenix Bloodstock & A A Goodman
Seamus Mullins
POKER PLAY (FR)
9-08
The Angove Family
David Pipe
NIGHT OF SIN (FR)
9-07
Simon Brown & Ron Watts
Nick Williams
DON BERSY (FR)
9-07
Sir Peter & Lady Gibbings
Tom Symonds
GOLDEN SPEAR
9-07
Newtown Anner Stud Farm
Tony Martin IRE
SILVER STREAK (IRE)
9-07
L Fell
Evan Williams
MOST CELEBRATED (IRE)
9-06
Stephen & Gloria Seymour
Neil Mulholland
MIDNIGHT MAESTRO
9-03
J P McManus
Alan King
VEINARD (FR)
9-02
T D Howley Jnr/J N O’Brien
Gordon Elliott IRE
GASSIN GOLF
8-13
Will Roseff
Kerry Lee
MAN OF PLENTY
8-10
G Thompson
Sophie Leech
CLAYTON
8-10
Ashley Head
Gary Moore
47 entries
9 Irish-trained
Did you like this? Share it:

Filed under Cheltenham, Racenews Live · Tagged with

Leave A Comment

© 2017 Racenews · One Bird Design · RSS Feed · Log in