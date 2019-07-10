Fantastic racing in prospect at Qatar Goodwood Festival as principal contests take shape

This year’s Qatar Goodwood Festival is shaping up to be another tremendous feast of racing, with a host of proven G1 performers remaining engaged following the latest scratchings’ deadline for the five-day spectacular on the South Downs.
No fewer than 14 of the 20 horses going forward in the £1-million Qatar Sussex Stakes, the mile highlight of the second day on Wednesday, July 31, have already finished first or second at G1 level, including eight individual G1 winners.
Too Darn Hot is the 7/2 favourite with Unibet, official betting partner of the Qatar Goodwood Festival, with last year’s European champion two-year-old having bounced back to his best for trainer John Gosden and owner/breeder Lord Lloyd-Webber with an impressive victory over seven furlongs in the G1 Qatar Prix Jean Prat at Deauville, France, on July 7.
 
Gosden won the 2014 Qatar Sussex Stakes with Kingman and the Newmarket handler could also be represented by a son of the top miler in King Of Comedy (4/1 with Unibet). The progressive three-year-old colt was beaten a neck on his first G1 appearance in the St James’s Palace Stakes at Royal Ascot.
A strong three-year-old challenge could also feature G1 Commonwealth Cup victor Advertise (Martyn Meade), G1 Irish 2,000 Guineas scorer Phoenix Of Spain (Charlie Hills) and Skardu (William Haggas), who was third in the G1 QIPCO 2,000 Guineas at Newmarket.
The older generation is set to be well-represented, with four of the first five home in this year’s G1 Queen Anne Stakes - Lord Glitters (David O’Meara), Beat The Bank (Andrew Balding), Romanised (Ken Condon IRE) and Le Brivido (Aidan O’Brien IRE) – all engaged.
Accidental Agent (Eve Johnson-Houghton) took the Royal Ascot showpiece in 2018, while Zabeel Prince (Roger Varian) and Dream Castle (Saeed bin Suroor) have both captured G1 prizes over nine furlongs this year.
Qatar Sussex Stakes – Unibet prices:
7/2 Too Darn Hot; 4/1 King of Comedy; 8/1 Phoenix of Spain, Le Brivido, Lord Glitters; 10/1 Beat The Bank; 12/1 Zabeel Prince, Never No More, Skardu; 16/1 Romanised, Happy Power; 20/1 Accidental Agent, Veracious, Advertise; 25/1 Dream Castle, Hey Gaman, Matterhorn, I Can Fly; 33/1 Just Wonderful; 40/1 Happen
Each-way 1/5 odds, 1-2-3
Unibet rates outstanding stayer Stradivarius a 5/6 chance to emulate record-breaking Double Trigger by gaining a third victory in the two-mile £500,000 G1 Qatar Goodwood Cup on Tuesday, July 30, following his wins in the 2017 & 2018 renewals.
The John Gosden-trained five-year-old gamely beat Dee Ex Bee (Mark Johnston) to capture a second G1 Gold Cup over half a mile further at Royal Ascot on June 20.
Godolphin’s Cross Counter, 4/1 second-favourite with Unibet, finished a close fourth in the Gold Cup, his first attempt at two and a half miles. The four-year-old is unbeaten in two appearances over two miles, headed by a running-on victory in the G1 Melbourne Cup at Flemington, Australia, in November.
His trainer Charlie Appleby commented: “Cross Counter has definitely come forward since his run in the Gold Cup and dropping back to two miles at Goodwood will suit him well.
“It was a very pleasing run at Royal Ascot. He travelled into the race well from a position that may have been slightly further back than ideal, but we wanted to ride him that way on his first try over two and a half miles.
“I don’t think we would have beaten the winner if we had ridden him closer to the pace, but we may well have been bang there for second.
“We can ride him more aggressively back over two miles, while he broke the course record for a mile and a half at Goodwood in the Gordon Stakes last year, so we know he acts on the course.”
Three-year-olds receive 15lb from older horses in the Qatar Goodwood Cup and six of the 21 acceptors could take advantage of this significant weight allowance, just as Stradivarius did in 2017.
They are headed by Royal Ascot G2 Queen’s Vase winner Dashing Willoughby (Andrew Balding), plus the first and second from the King George V Handicap, South Pacific and Constantinople, who are both trained by Aidan O’Brien for Coolmore partnerships.
Recent Newmarket Listed winner Wells Farhh Go (Tim Easterby) and the last two winners of the Northumberland Plate - Withhold (Roger Charlton) and Who Dares Wins (Alan King) – also remain engaged.
Qatar Goodwood Cup – Unibet prices:
5/6 Stradivarius; 4/1 Cross Counter; 5/1 Dee Ex Bee; 12/1 Southern France, Wells Farhh Go; 14/1 Dashing Willoughby, Constantinople; 16/1 Cleonte; 20/1 Barbados; 25/1 Amade, Norway, Ben Vrackie, South Pacific; 33/1 Salouen, Withhold, Who Dares Wins; 40/1 Harpo Marx; 50/1 Raa Atoll, Red Galileo; 66/1 Pilaster, Cypress Creek
Each-way 1/5 odds, 1-2-3
Three-year-old fillies have won the four most recent renewals of the £600,000 G1 Qatar Nassau Stakes, run over just shy of 10 furlongs, and the Classic crop are set to launch another formidable challenge in the feature race on Ladies’ Day, Thursday, August 1, which has 27 acceptors.
Hermosa (Aidan O’Brien IRE) won both the English and Irish 1,000 Guineas, while Channel(Francis-Henri Graffard FR) landed the Prix de Diane (the French Oaks) at Chantilly on June 16.
G1 Oaks runner-up Pink Dogwood (Aidan O’Brien IRE) and G2 Prix de Malleret scorer Mehdaayih(John Gosden) could also represent the three-year-old generation.
Older contenders include dual G1 winner Magical (Aidan O’Brien IRE), who chased home Enable in the G1 Eclipse Stakes at Sandown Park on July 6, and the first and second from the G2 Duke Of Cambridge Stakes at Royal Ascot - Move Swiftly (William Haggas) and Rawdaa (Sir Michael Stoute). Japanese raider Deirdre (Mitsuru Yashida JPN), winner of the G1 Shuka Sho in 2017, also remains engaged.
Wild Illusion (Charlie Appleby) dominated from the front for a convincing success in the 2018 Qatar Nassau Stakes and the Godolphin filly could bid to become the first multiple winner since Midday completed a hat-trick of victories in the race in 2011.
The four-year-old, who has also won two G1 races in France, finished fourth behind Iridessa (Joseph O’Brien IRE), Magic Wand (Aidan O’Brien IRE) and Pink Dogwood on her latest outing in the G1 Pretty Polly Stakes over a mile and a quarter at the Curragh, Ireland, on June 28.
Charlie Appleby said: “We have left Wild Illusion in the Qatar Nassau Stakes and we will certainly have a look at running her again.
“The ground was quick enough for her in the Pretty Polly Stakes, but she has come out of the race with no problems.
“She has a couple of options, including the G1 Prix Jean Romanet at Deauville (August 18), and does appreciate a bit of ease the ground.
“If conditions at Goodwood are suitable, I am sure that we will be taking a good, strong look at the race, although it can be tough to give weight to the three-year-olds, as we found to our benefit last year.”
The Qatar Sussex Stakes, the Qatar Goodwood Cup and the Qatar Nassau Stakes are all part of the QIPCO British Champions Series.
Acceptors are also unveiled today for three G2 races staged during the Qatar Goodwood Festival for three-year-olds and upwards, plus the two very valuable handicaps – the £150,000 Unibet Golden Mile (Friday, August 2) and the £250,000 Unibet Stewards’ Cup (Saturday, August 3).
The seven-furlong £300,000 G2 Qatar Lennox Stakes on Tuesday, July 30, has 40 horses going forward, including Advertise (Martyn Meade) and Dream Of Dreams (Sir Michael Stoute), who went down by a head to Blue Point in the G1 Diamond Jubilee Stakes over a furlong less at Royal Ascot.
Wokingham Handicap scorer Cape Byron (Roger Varian) and last season’s G1 Prix de la Foret victor One Master (William Haggas) also remain engaged alongside Space Traveller (Richard Fahey), successful in the G3 Jersey Stakes.
Battaash (Charlie Hills) is going for a third successive win in the £300,000 G2 King George Qatar Stakes over the fast five furlongs on Friday, August 2, following two blistering displays including when the four-length victor in 2018.
He features among 21 contenders remaining this year, alongside G2 Duke Of York Stakes winner Invincible Army (James Tate),French challenger Big Brothers Pride (Francois Rohaut FR) and G1 King’s Stand Stakes fifth Fairyland (Aidan O’Brien IRE).
Enbihaar (John Gosden)and Dramatic Queen (William Haggas) were separated by a neck in the G2 Lancashire Oaks at Haydock Park on July 6 and the duo headline 17 acceptors for the G2 £300,000 Qatar Lillie Langtry Stakes (25 entries) over a mile and six furlongs, on Saturday, August 3.
The first and second from the 2018 renewal - Pilaster (Roger Varian) and Maid Up (Andrew Balding) – also go forward along with Star Catcher (John Gosden), winner of the G2 Ribblesdale Stakes at Royal Ascot.
Mojito (William Haggas), successful in a valuable handicap at Sandown Park on July 6, is Unibet’s 5/1 market leader for the Unibet Golden Mile (76 entries remain), while Flavius Titus (Roger Varian) and Justanotherbottle (Declan Carroll) are 12/1 joint favourites for the six-furlong Unibet Stewards’ Cup (104 entries go forward).
Qatar Lennox Stakes – Unibet prices:
6/1 Advertise; 7/1 Hey Gaman, Limato, Safe Voyage; 8/1 Cape Byron, Le Brivido, Never No More, Shine So Bright, Dream Of Dreams; 10/1 One Master, Space Traveller; 11/1 Skardu; 12/1 Sir Dancealot; 14/1 Glorious Journey, Speak In Colours; 16/1 Fox Champion, Momkin, Urban Icon; 20/1 Suedois; 25/1 Main Edition. Mot Juste; 33/1 Donjuan Triumphant, Duhail, Flaming Spear, Oh This Is Us, Pretty Baby, Snazzy Jazzy, Tip Two Win; 40/1 No Needs Never; 50/1 All The Kings Men, Breton Rock, Cardsharp, Duke Of Hazzard, Jallota, Laugh A Minute, Vanbrugh, Watan; 66/1 Larchmont Lad, Lims Cruiser, San Andreas
Each-way 1/5 odds, 1-2-3
 
Qatar King George Stakes – Unibet prices
4/7 Battaash; 9/2 Invincible Army; 9/1 El Astronaute; 10/1 Garrus, So Perfect; 12/1 Fairyland, Big Brothers Pride, Sergei Prokofiev; 14/1 Shades of Blue, Far Above; 16/1 Archer’s Dream; 20/1 Rumble Inthejungle, Judicial 25/1 Copper Knight, Houtzen, Ornate; 33/1 Gossamer Wings; 66/1 Pocket Dynamo, Intense Romance, Little Kim; 150/1 Just Glamorous
Each-way 1/5 odds, 1-2-3
 
Unibet Golden Mile – Unibet prices
5/1 Mojito; 10/1 Power of Darkness; 12/1 Afaak, Flaming Spear, History Writer, New Graduate; 14/1 Beat Le Bon, Clon Coulis, Kynren, Turgenev; 16/1 Fanaar, King Ademar, Maries Diamond; m20/1 Game Player, Gossiping, Key Victory, Lush Life, Mordin, Motafaawit, Mubhij, Oh This Is Us, Seniority, Victory Command, Willie John; 25/1 Bless Him, Dark Vision, Ibraz, Rise Hall, Salute The Soldier, Silver Line, Vale of Kent, Watan, Whats The Story; 33/1 Apex King, Baltic Baron, Bedouins Story, Breden, Commander Cole, Escobar, Global Gift, Indeed, Masham Star, Nicklaus, Raising Sand, Raydiance, Shady McCoy, Ventura Knight, Waarif, Yattwee, Zhui Feng, Zwayyan; 40/1 Alemaratalyoum, Alternative Fact, Crownthorpe, Markazi, Masaru, Mitchum Swagger, Mutafani; 50/1 Another Touch, Cardsharp, Chilean, Cliffs of Capri, Kings Slipper, Master The World, Original Choice, Plutonian, Pogo, So Beloved, Zap; 66/1 Good Effort, Learn By Heart, Reeves, War Glory; 150/1 Absolutio, Jackpot Royale, La Maquina
Each-way 1/4 odds, 1-2-3-4
 
Unibet Stewards’ Cup – Unibet prices
12/1 Flavius Titus, Justanotherbottle; 14/1 Gulliver, Gunmetal, Khaadem, Staxton; 16/1 Emblazoned, Hey Jonesy, Shimmering Dawn, Spanish City, Vanbrugh; 20/1 Baron Bolt, Cosmic Law, George Bowen, Growl, Laugh A Minute, Louie de Palma, Soldiers Minute, Stone of Destiny, Yattwee; 25/1 Blown By Wind, Cold Stare, Ice Age, Margub, Open Wide, Richenza, Savalas, Summerghand; 33/1 Air Raid, Arecibo, Buridan, Duke of Firenze, Embour, Great Prospector, Kimifive, Lake Volta, Lord Riddiford, Magical Wish, Moon Trouble, Ornate, Puds, Rathbone, Raucous, Saaheq, Stake Acclaim, True Mason, Vintage Brut, Wise Counsel, Yousini; 40/1 Dark Shot, Kick On Kick On, Lethal Lunch, Mythmaker, Polybius, Royal Residence, Sir Maximilian, The Broghie Man, Watchable, Woven; 50/1 Aljady, Brian The Snail, El Hombre, Golden Apollo, Hyperfocus, Poyle Vinnie, Spoof, Tawny Port, Ventura Ocean; 66/1 Alaadel, Blue de Vega, Boy In The Bar, Danzan, Dark Shadow, Flying Pursuit, Get The Rhythm, Lancelot du Lac, Lomu, Music Society, Paddy Power, Powerallied, Venturous; 100/1 Ballyquin. Confessional, Count Otto, Gabrial The Saint, Marks Choice, Mokaatil, Tinto, Vegas Boy; 150/1 Captain Jameson, Chitra, King Robert, Look Out Louis, Militia, Tommy G; 200/1 Busby, Gabrial The Devil, Lightning Charlie, Primos Comet, Secretinthepark, Wasntexpectingthat, Shepherds Purse; 250/1 Somewhere Secret, Zac Brown
Each-way 1/4 odds, 1-2-3-4
 
The Qatar Sussex Stakes
Group 1, £1,000,000 total prize fund, part of the British Champions Series. 3.35pm, Wednesday, July 31, 1m. For three-year-olds and upwards. Weights: three-year-old colts and geldings 9st, fillies 8st 11lb; four-year-olds and up colts and geldings 9st 8lb, fillies 9st 5lb. Entries closed May 28, entries revealed May 29 (35 entries). Scratchings deadline July 9 (20 entries remain), six-day confirmation & £70,000 supplementary stage July 25, final declarations July 29.
Horse
Age
Owner
Trainer
ACCIDENTAL AGENT
5
Gaie Johnson Houghton
Eve Johnson Houghton
ADVERTISE
3
Phoenix Thoroughbred Limited 1
Martyn Meade
BEAT THE BANK
5
King Power Racing Co Ltd
Andrew Balding
DREAM CASTLE
5
Godolphin
Saeed bin Suroor
HAPPEN (USA)
3
Sue Magnier, Michael Tabor & Derrick Smith
Aidan O’Brien IRE
HAPPY POWER (IRE)
3
King Power Racing Co Ltd
Andrew Balding
HEY GAMAN
4
Sultan Ali
James Tate
I CAN FLY
4
Derrick Smith, Sue Magnier, Michael Tabor
Aidan O’Brien IRE
JUST WONDERFUL (USA)
3
Michael Tabor, Derrick Smith & Sue Magnier
Aidan O’Brien IRE
KING OF COMEDY (IRE)
3
Lady Bamford
John Gosden
LE BRIVIDO (FR)
5
HRH Prince Faisal Bin Khaled/Michael Tabor
Aidan O’Brien IRE
LORD GLITTERS (FR)
6
Geoff & Sandra Turnbull
David O’Meara
MATTERHORN (IRE)
4
Sheikh Hamdan Bin Mohammed Al Maktoum
Mark Johnston
NEVER NO MORE (IRE)
3
Michael Tabor, Derrick Smith & Sue Magnier
Aidan O’Brien IRE
PHOENIX OF SPAIN (IRE)
3
Tony Wechsler & Ann Plummer
Charles Hills
ROMANISED (IRE)
4
Robert Ng
Ken Condon IRE
SKARDU
3
Abdulla Al Khalifa
William Haggas
TOO DARN HOT
3
Lord Lloyd Webber
John Gosden
VERACIOUS
4
Cheveley Park Stud
Sir Michael Stoute
ZABEEL PRINCE (IRE)
6
Sheikh Mohammed Obaid Al Maktoum
Roger Varian
 
20 horses remain following July 9 scratchings deadline
6 Irish-trained
 
THE FOLLOWING 15 HORSES HAVE BEEN SCRATCHED:
BARNEY ROY, CALYX, FOX CHAMPION (IRE), HERMOSA (IRE), MAGNA GRECIA (IRE), MUSTASHRY, OH THIS IS US (IRE), OSTILIO, RAWDAA, ROYAL MARINE (IRE), ROYAL MEETING (IRE), SAN DONATO (IRE), SIR DANCEALOT (IRE), STORMY ANTARCTIC, TRAIS FLUORS
 
The Qatar Goodwood Cup
Group 1, £500,000 total prize fund. Tuesday, July 30, two miles. For three-year-olds and upwards. Weights: three-year-old colts and geldings 8st 8lb, fillies 8st 5lb; four-year-olds and upwards colts and geldings 9st 9lb, fillies 9st 6lb. Entries closed June 25, entries revealed June 26 (30 entries), scratchings deadline July 9 (21 entries remain), six-day confirmations and £25,000 supplementary entry stage July 24. Final declarations 10am Sunday, July 28.
Horse
Age
Owner
Trainer
AMADE (IRE)
5
L Dassault/Oti Management PTY
Alessandro & Giuseppe Botti FR
BARBADOS (IRE)
3
Michael Tabor, Derrick Smith & Sue Magnier
Aidan O’Brien IRE
BEN VRACKIE
4
H R H Princess Haya of Jordan
John Gosden
CLEONTE (IRE)
6
King Power Racing Co Ltd
Andrew Balding
CONSTANTINOPLE (IRE)
3
Derrick Smith, Sue Magnier, Michael Tabor
Aidan O’Brien IRE
CROSS COUNTER
4
Godolphin
Charlie Appleby
CYPRESS CREEK (IRE)
4
Michael Tabor, Derrick Smith & Sue Magnier
Aidan O’Brien IRE
DASHING WILLOUGHBY
3
Mick and Janice Mariscotti
Andrew Balding
DEE EX BEE
4
Sheikh Hamdan Bin Mohammed Al Maktoum
Mark Johnston
HARPO MARX (IRE)
3
Sue Magnier, Michael Tabor & Derrick Smith
Aidan O’Brien IRE
NORWAY (IRE)
3
Derrick Smith, Sue Magnier, Michael Tabor
Aidan O’Brien IRE
PILASTER
4
Cheveley Park Stud
Roger Varian
RAA ATOLL
4
Luke Comer
Luke Comer IRE
RED GALILEO
8
Godolphin
Saeed bin Suroor
SALOUEN (IRE)
5
H Balasuriya
Sylvester Kirk
SOUTH PACIFIC
3
Derrick Smith, Sue Magnier, Michael Tabor
Aidan O’Brien IRE
SOUTHERN FRANCE (IRE)
4
Derrick Smith, Sue Magnier, Michael Tabor
Aidan O’Brien IRE
STRADIVARIUS (IRE)
5
B E Nielsen
John Gosden
WELLS FARHH GO (IRE)
4
S A Heley & Partner
Tim Easterby
WHO DARES WINS (IRE)
7
HP Racing Who Dares Wins
Alan King
WITHHOLD
6
Anthony Bloom
Roger Charlton
 
21 entries remain following July 9 scratchings deadline
8 Irish-trained
1 French-trained
 
THE FOLLOWING 9 HORSES HAVE BEEN SCRATCHED:
AUSTRIAN SCHOOL (IRE), BARTHOLOMEU DIAS, FLAG OF HONOUR (IRE), FUNNY KID (USA), GAME STARTER (IRE), HUNTING HORN (IRE), MAGIC CIRCLE (IRE), MASTER OF REALITY (IRE), RAYMOND TUSK (IRE)
 
The Qatar Nassau Stakes
Group 1, £600,000 total prize fund. Thursday, August 1, 1m 2f (1m 1f 197y). For three-year-olds and upwards, fillies and mares. Weights: three-year-olds 8st 13lb, four-year-olds and upwards 9st 7lb. Entries closed June 25, entries revealed June 26 (33 entries), scratchings deadline July 9 (27 entries remain), six-day confirmations and £40,000 supplementary entry stage July 26. Final declarations 10am July 30.
Horse
Age
Owner
Trainer
ANTONIA DE VEGA (IRE)
3
Waverley Racing
Ralph Beckett
CHANNEL (IRE)
3
Samuel De Barros
Francis-Henri Graffard FR
CORAL BEACH (IRE)
3
Michael Tabor, Derrick Smith & Sue Magnier
Aidan O’Brien IRE
DEIRDRE (JPN)
5
Toji Morita
Mitsuru Hashida JPN
EDISA (USA)
3
HH Aga Khan
Alain de Royer Dupre FR
GODDESS (USA)
3
Sue Magnier & John G Sikura
Aidan O’Brien IRE
HAPPEN (USA)
3
Sue Magnier, Michael Tabor & Derrick Smith
Aidan O’Brien IRE
HERMOSA (IRE)
3
Michael Tabor, Derrick Smith & Sue Magnier
Aidan O’Brien IRE
I CAN FLY
4
Derrick Smith, Sue Magnier, Michael Tabor
Aidan O’Brien IRE
IRIDESSA (IRE)
3
Chantal Regalado-Gonzalez
Joseph O’Brien IRE
JUST WONDERFUL (USA)
3
Michael Tabor, Derrick Smith & Sue Magnier
Aidan O’Brien IRE
MAGIC WAND (IRE)
4
Michael Tabor, Derrick Smith & Sue Magnier
Aidan O’Brien IRE
MAGICAL (IRE)
4
Derrick Smith, Sue Magnier, Michael Tabor
Aidan O’Brien IRE
MAQSAD (FR)
3
Hamdan Al Maktoum
William Haggas
MEHDAAYIH
3
Emirates Park PTY Ltd
John Gosden
MOVE SWIFTLY
4
Sheikh Rashid Dalmook Al Maktoum
William Haggas
NAUSHA
3
Nurlan Bizakov
Roger Varian
NYALETI (IRE)
4
3 Batterhams and a Reay
Mark Johnston
PINK DOGWOOD (IRE)
3
Derrick Smith, Sue Magnier, Michael Tabor
Aidan O’Brien IRE
QABALA (USA)
3
HH Sheikh Mohammed Bin Khalifa Al Thani
Roger Varian
RAWDAA
4
Abdullah Saeed Al Naboodah
Sir Michael Stoute
STAR CATCHER
3
Anthony Oppenheimer
John Gosden
SUN MAIDEN
4
Khalid Abdullah
Sir Michael Stoute
TEREBELLUM (IRE)
3
H R H Princess Haya of Jordan
John Gosden
VERACIOUS
4
Cheveley Park Stud
Sir Michael Stoute
WILD ILLUSION
4
Godolphin
Charlie Appleby
WORTH WAITING
4
Saif Ali
David Lanigan
 
27 entries remain following July 9 scratchings deadline
10 Irish-trained
2 French-trained
1 Japanese-trained
 
THE FOLLOWING 6 HORSES HAVE BEEN SCRATCHED:
ASHTARA (USA), IMPERIAL CHARM, LAVENDER’S BLUE (IRE), PEACH TREE (IRE), QUEEN POWER (IRE), SEA OF CLASS (IRE)
 
The Qatar Lennox Stakes
Group 2, £300,000 total prize fund. 3.00pm Tuesday, July 30, seven furlongs. For three-year-olds and upwards. Weights: three-year-old colts and geldings 8st 10lb, fillies 8st 7lb; four-year-old and upwards colts and geldings 9st 3lb, fillies and mares 9st. Penalties: after 2017, a winner of a G2 race 3lb, of a G1 race 5lb. Entries closed June 25, entries revealed June 26 (48 entries), scratchings deadline July 9 (40 entries remain), six-day confirmations and £15,000 supplementary stage July 24, final declarations 10am July 28.
Horse
Age
Owner
Trainer
ADVERTISE
3
Phoenix Thoroughbred Limited 1
Martyn Meade
ALL THE KING’S MEN (IRE)
3
Sue Magnier, Michael Tabor & Derrick Smith
Aidan O’Brien IRE
BRETON ROCK (IRE)
9
John Cook
David Simcock
CAPE BYRON
5
Sheikh Mohammed Obaid Al Maktoum
Roger Varian
CARDSHARP
4
Sheikh Hamdan Bin Mohammed Al Maktoum
Mark Johnston
DONJUAN TRIUMPHANT (IRE)
6
King Power Racing Co Ltd
Andrew Balding
DREAM OF DREAMS (IRE)
5
Saeed Suhail
Sir Michael Stoute
DUHAIL (IRE)
3
Al Shaqab Racing
Andre Fabre FR
DUKE OF HAZZARD (FR)
3
Mrs Fitri Hay
Paul Cole
FLAMING SPEAR (IRE)
7
Anthony Bloom
Dean Ivory
FOX CHAMPION (IRE)
3
King Power Racing Co Ltd
Richard Hannon
GLORIOUS JOURNEY
4
HH Sheikha Al Jalila Racing
Charlie Appleby
HEY GAMAN
4
Sultan Ali
James Tate
JALLOTA
8
Mrs Fitri Hay
Charles Hills
LARCHMONT LAD (IRE)
5
Michael Geoghegan
Joseph Tuite
LAUGH A MINUTE
4
Sheikh Mohammed Obaid Al Maktoum
Roger Varian
LE BRIVIDO (FR)
5
HRH Prince Faisal Bin Khaled/Michael Tabor
Aidan O’Brien IRE
LIMATO (IRE)
7
Paul G Jacobs
Henry Candy
LIM’S CRUISER (AUS)
7
Lim’s Stable
Stephen Gray SIN
MAIN EDITION (IRE)
3
Saif Ali
Mark Johnston
MOMKIN (IRE)
3
Prince A A Faisal
Roger Charlton
MOT JUSTE (USA)
3
R Barnett
Roger Varian
NEVER NO MORE (IRE)
3
Michael Tabor, Derrick Smith & Sue Magnier
Aidan O’Brien IRE
NO NEEDS NEVER (IRE)
3
Mark Dobbin/Philip Antonacci
Joseph O’Brien IRE
OH THIS IS US (IRE)
6
Team Wallop
Richard Hannon
ONE MASTER
5
Lael Stable
William Haggas
PRETTY BABY (IRE)
4
Sheikh Rashid Dalmook Al Maktoum
William Haggas
SAFE VOYAGE (IRE)
6
Ross Harmon
John Quinn
SAN ANDREAS (IRE)
3
Derrick Smith, Sue Magnier, Michael Tabor
Aidan O’Brien IRE
SHINE SO BRIGHT
3
King Power Racing Co Ltd
Andrew Balding
SIR DANCEALOT (IRE)
5
C Benham/ D Whitford/ L Quinn/ K Quinn
David Elsworth
SKARDU
3
Abdulla Al Khalifa
William Haggas
SNAZZY JAZZY (IRE)
4
Mrs Olive Shaw
Clive Cox
SPACE TRAVELLER
3
Clipper Logistics
Richard Fahey
SPEAK IN COLOURS
4
Chantal Regalado-Gonzalez
Joseph O’Brien IRE
SUEDOIS (FR)
8
George Turner & Clipper Logistics
David O’Meara
TIP TWO WIN
4
Mrs Anne Cowley
Roger Teal
URBAN ICON
3
Michael Pescod
Richard Hannon
VANBRUGH (USA)
4
Khalid Abdullah
Charles Hills
WATAN
3
Al Shaqab Racing
Richard Hannon
40 entries remain following July 9 scratchings deadline
6 Irish-trained
1 Singapore-trained
1 French-trained
THE FOLLOWING 8 HORSES HAVE BEEN SCRATCHED:
I AM SUPERMAN (IRE), JASH (IRE), MYTHICAL MAGIC (IRE), ROYAL MARINE (IRE), TABARRAK (IRE), THE IRISH ROVER (IRE), TORNIBUSH (IRE), YAFTA
 
The King George Qatar Stakes
Group 2, £300,000 total prize fund. 3.35pm Friday, August 2, five furlongs. For three-year-olds and upwards. Weights: three-year-old colts and geldings 8st 13lb, fillies 8st 10lb; four-year-old and upwards colts and geldings 9st 2lb, fillies 8st 13lb. Penalties: after 2018, a winner of a G2 race 3lb, of a G1 race 5lb. Entries closed June 25, entries revealed June 26 (24 entries), scratchings deadline July 9 (21 remain), six-day confirmations and £15,000 supplementary stage July 27, final declarations 10am July 31.
Horse
Age
Owner
Trainer
ARCHER’S DREAM (IRE)
3
Fred Archer Racing – Wheel of Fortune
James Fanshawe
BATTAASH (IRE)
5
Hamdan Al Maktoum
Charles Hills
BIG BROTHERS PRIDE (FR)
3
Kin Hung Kei & Qatar Racing Limited
Francois Rohaut FR
COPPER KNIGHT (IRE)
5
Middleham Park, Ventura Racing 6 & Partner
Tim Easterby
EL ASTRONAUTE (IRE)
6
Ross Harmon Racing
John Quinn
FAIRYLAND (IRE)
3
Evie Stockwell/Michael Tabor/Derrick Smith
Aidan O’Brien IRE
FAR ABOVE (IRE)
3
Sheikh Rashid Dalmook Al Maktoum
James Tate
GARRUS (IRE)
3
Mrs Susan Roy
Charles Hills
GOSSAMER WINGS (USA)
3
Michael Tabor, Derrick Smith & Sue Magnier
Aidan O’Brien IRE
HOUTZEN (AUS)
5
Aquis Farm Pty Ltd
Martyn Meade
INTENSE ROMANCE (IRE)
5
Hugh Malcolm Linsley
Michael Dods
INVINCIBLE ARMY (IRE)
4
Saeed Manana
James Tate
JUDICIAL (IRE)
7
Elite Racing Club
Julie Camacho
JUST GLAMOROUS (IRE)
6
Robert & Nina Bailey
Grace Harris
LITTLE KIM
3
Nick Bradley Racing 35 & Sohi & E Burke
Karl Burke
ORNATE
6
Kings Road Racing Partnership
David Griffiths
POCKET DYNAMO (USA)
3
Phoenix Thoroughbred Limited
Robert Cowell
RUMBLE INTHEJUNGLE (IRE)
3
Rebel Racing Premier & Cheveley Park Stud
Richard Spencer
SERGEI PROKOFIEV (CAN)
3
Derrick Smith, Sue Magnier, Michael Tabor
Aidan O’Brien IRE
SHADES OF BLUE (IRE)
3
Miss A Jones
Clive Cox
SO PERFECT (USA)
3
Derrick Smith, Sue Magnier, Michael Tabor
Aidan O’Brien IRE
 
21 entries remain following July 9 scratchings deadline
4 Irish-trained
1 French-trained
 
THE FOLLOWING 3 HORSES HAVE BEEN SCRATCHED:
LE BRIVIDO (FR), SIGNORA CABELLO (IRE), WELL DONE FOX
The Qatar Lillie Langtry Stakes
Group 2, £300,000 total prize fund. 3pm Saturday, August 3, one mile and six furlongs. For three-year-olds and upwards, fillies and mares only. Weights: three-year-olds 8st 9lb, four-year-old and upwards 9st 6lb. Penalties: after 2018, a winner of a G2 race 3lb, of a G1 race 5lb. Entries closed June 25, entries revealed June 26 (25 entries), scratchings deadline July 9 (17 entries remain), six-day confirmations and £15,000 supplementary stage July 29, final declarations 10am August 1.
Horse
Age
Owner
Trainer
BLUE GARDENIA (IRE)
3
Sir Robert Ogden
David O’Meara
CIMEARA (IRE)
4
Sun Bloodstock SARL
Joseph O’Brien IRE
DELPHINIA (IRE)
3
Sue Magnier,Michael Tabor & Derrick Smith
Aidan O’Brien IRE
DRAMATIC QUEEN (USA)
4
Sheikh Juma Dalmook Al Maktoum
William Haggas
ENBIHAAR (IRE)
4
Hamdan Al Maktoum
John Gosden
FLOWERING PEACH (IRE)
3
Derrick Smith, Sue Magnier, Michael Tabor
Aidan O’Brien IRE
HEAVEN ON EARTH (IRE)
3
Derrick Smith, Sue Magnier, Michael Tabor
Aidan O’Brien IRE
INVITATION (IRE)
3
Sue Magnier, Michael Tabor & Derrick Smith
Aidan O’Brien IRE
LITIGIOUS
3
Cheveley Park Stud
John Gosden
MAID UP
4
Brightwalton Bloodstock Ltd
Andrew Balding
PEACH TREE (IRE)
3
Michael Tabor, Derrick Smith & Sue Magnier
Aidan O’Brien IRE
PILASTER
4
Cheveley Park Stud
Roger Varian
PROMISSORY (IRE)
3
H R H Princess Haya of Jordan
John Gosden
SEA OF FAITH (IRE)
3
Sunderland Holding Inc
William Haggas
SOUTH SEA PEARL (IRE)
3
Derrick Smith, Sue Magnier, Michael Tabor
Aidan O’Brien IRE
STAR CATCHER
3
Anthony Oppenheimer
John Gosden
TAUTEKE
3
Nurlan Bizakov
Roger Varian
 
17 entries remain following July 9 scratchings deadline
7 Irish-trained
THE FOLLOWING 8 HORSES HAVE BEEN SCRATCHED:
ARCTIC FOX, BAYSHORE FREEWAY (IRE), GALMARLEY, HIGHGARDEN, KESIA (IRE), KLASSIQUE, MAZZURI (IRE), MOTIVATE ME (FR)
The Unibet Stewards’ Cup
Class 2 heritage handicap. £250,000 total prize fund. 3.40pm Saturday, August 3, six furlongs. For three-year-olds and upwards. Lowest weight 8st, highest weight 9st 10lb – any horse rated above 110 will initially be treated as having that rating and the highest weight allotted will be 9st 10lb. Subsequently, the excess over 110 in any rating will be added without limitation to the highest weight to be carried. Penalties: after June 29, a winner of a race 6lb. Entries closed June 25, entries revealed June 26 (113 entries), scratchings deadline July 9 (104 remain), five-day confirmations July 29, final declarations 10am August 1. Safety limit – 28 runners. There is a £75,000 consolation race on the same day for those horses who do not get into the Stewards’ Cup.
Horse
Age
Wgt
Owner
Trainer
STAKE ACCLAIM (IRE)
7
9-10
M J Yarrow
Dean Ivory
VANBRUGH (USA)
4
9-10
Khalid Abdullah
Charles Hills
EMBLAZONED (IRE)
4
9-10
Godolphin
John Gosden
LAUGH A MINUTE
4
9-08
Sheikh Mohammed Obaid Al Maktoum
Roger Varian
HEY JONESY (IRE)
4
9-08
Pallister Racing
Kevin Ryan
GUNMETAL (IRE)
6
9-06
Ne-Chance & L O’ Kane
David Barron
ORNATE
6
9-06
Kings Road Racing Partnership
David Griffiths
KHAADEM (IRE)
3
9-06
Hamdan Al Maktoum
Charles Hills
GEORGE BOWEN (IRE)
7
9-05
M A Scaife
Richard Fahey
BARON BOLT
6
9-05
Asprey Wright Evans PJL Wilcock & Snook
Paul Cole
VINTAGE BRUT
3
9-04
King Power Racing Co Ltd
Tim Easterby
STONE OF DESTINY
4
9-03
King Power Racing Co Ltd
Andrew Balding
SUMMERGHAND (IRE)
5
9-03
Hamad Rashed Bin Ghedayer
David O’Meara
RAUCOUS
6
9-03
T W Morley
Robert Cowell
LAKE VOLTA (IRE)
4
9-03
Sheikh Hamdan Bin Mohammed Al Maktoum
Mark Johnston
STAXTON
4
9-03
Ontoawinner 10 & Partner
Tim Easterby
GULLIVER
5
9-03
Withernsea Thoroughbred Limited
David O’Meara
YATTWEE (USA)
6
9-03
Godolphin
Saeed bin Suroor
LANCELOT DU LAC (ITY)
9
9-02
Michael & Heather Yarrow
Dean Ivory
FLAVIUS TITUS
4
9-02
Sheikh Mohammed Obaid Al Maktoum
Roger Varian
EMBOUR (IRE)
4
9-01 (6lb ex)
Sullivan B’Stock, Ruxley Holdings, Mrs Doyle
Richard Hannon
COLD STARE (IRE)
4
9-01
Middleham Park Racing XC
David O’Meara
SOLDIER’S MINUTE
4
9-01
Weldspec Glasgow Limited
Keith Dalgleish
BLOWN BY WIND
3
9-01
Sheikh Hamdan Bin Mohammed Al Maktoum
Mark Johnston
RICHENZA (FR)
4
9-01
Mrs Lynn Turner & Guy Brook
Ralph Beckett
WATCHABLE
9
9-01
Hambleton XXXIX P Bamford Roses Partners
David O’Meara
ICE AGE (IRE)
6
9-00
Eden Racing III
Eve Johnson Houghton
MYTHMAKER
7
9-00
Crossfields Racing
Bryan Smart
JUSTANOTHERBOTTLE (IRE)
5
9-00
Steve Ryan & M J Tedham
Declan Carroll
SPANISH CITY
6
8-13
Merry Fox Stud Limited
Roger Varian
TRUE MASON
3
8-13
Khalifa Dasmal
Karl Burke
LOUIE DE PALMA
7
8-13
Peter Ridgers
Clive Cox
THE BROGHIE MAN
4
8-13
Eamon Cleary
Adrian Keatley IRE
OPEN WIDE (USA)
5
8-12
George Materna & John McInerney
Amanda Perrett
AIR RAID
4
8-12
Caron & Paul Chapman
Jedd O’Keeffe
POLYBIUS
8
8-12
Amo Racing Ltd & Partners
David Simcock
MARGUB
4
8-12
Hamdan Al Maktoum
Marcus Tregoning
DANZAN (IRE)
4
8-11
B Greenwood/R Homburg & Partner
Andrew Balding
COSMIC LAW (IRE)
3
8-11
John Dance
Richard Fahey
SIR MAXIMILIAN (IRE)
10
8-11
Paul Wildes
Ian Williams
GREAT PROSPECTOR (IRE)
4
8-11
and Mrs J D Cotton
Richard Fahey
ALJADY (FR)
4
8-11
Al Shaqab Racing
Richard Fahey
LORD RIDDIFORD (IRE)
4
8-10
The JAM Partnership
John Quinn
KICK ON KICK ON
4
8-10
Paul & Clare Rooney
Clive Cox
EL HOMBRE
5
8-09
Weldspec Glasgow Limited
Keith Dalgleish
KIMIFIVE (IRE)
4
8-09
Richard J Gurr
Joseph Tuite
GROWL
7
8-09
Dr Marwan Koukash
Richard Fahey
FLYING PURSUIT
6
8-09
Ontoawinner, M Hulin & Partner
Tim Easterby
SAAHEQ
5
8-08
The Horse Watchers
Michael Appleby
ARECIBO (FR)
4
8-08
George Turner & Clipper Logistics
David O’Meara
MOON TROUBLE (IRE)
6
8-08
Rob Oliver & The Horse Watchers
Michael Appleby
BURIDAN (FR)
4
8-08
Al Shaqab Racing
Richard Hannon
GOLDEN APOLLO
5
8-08
David Scott & Partner
Tim Easterby
HYPERFOCUS (IRE)
5
8-08
Ryedale Partners No 14
Tim Easterby
GABRIAL THE SAINT (IRE)
4
8-08
Dr Marwan Koukash
Richard Fahey
COUNT OTTO (IRE)
4
8-01 (6lb ex)
Count Otto Partnership
Amanda Perrett
BRIAN THE SNAIL (IRE)
5
8-07
Dr Marwan Koukash
Richard Fahey
SPOOF
4
8-07
Gary and Linnet Woodward
Charles Hills
BLUE DE VEGA (GER)
6
8-07
Mrs J Morley
Robert Cowell
PUDS
4
8-07
N Martin
Richard Hughes
RATHBONE
3
8-07
Mrs Angie Bailey
Kevin Ryan
LETHAL LUNCH
4
8-07
The Rat Pack Partnership 2017
Clive Cox
DUKE OF FIRENZE
10
8-07
Adlam,Damary-Thompson,Wilson,Griffiths
David C. Griffiths
SAVALAS (IRE)
4
8-06
Mrs Angie Bailey
Kevin Ryan
WOVEN
3
8-06
Never Say Die Partnership
David Simcock
YOUSINI
3
8-06
Middleham Park Racing XXI
Kevin Ryan
ALAADEL
6
8-06
T W Morley
Stuart Williams
GABRIAL THE DEVIL (IRE)
4
8-05 (6lb ex)
Dr Marwan Koukash
Richard Fahey
DARK SHOT
6
8-05
Chappell Rose & Radford
Scott Dixon
WISE COUNSEL
3
8-04
Clipper Logistics
Clive Cox
TAWNY PORT
5
8-04
Mrs J Morley
Stuart Williams
LOMU (IRE)
5
8-04
Steve Macdonald
Keith Dalgleish
MAGICAL WISH (IRE)
3
8-04
Middleham Park Racing XXXV
Richard Hannon
ROYAL RESIDENCE
4
8-04
Saeed Manana
James Tate
SHIMMERING DAWN (IRE)
3
8-03
Sheikh Juma Dalmook Al Maktoum
James Tate
POYLE VINNIE
9
8-03
Formulated Polymer Products Ltd
Ruth Carr
VENTURA OCEAN (IRE)
3
8-03
Middleham Park Racing XIX & Partner
Richard Fahey
VENTUROUS (IRE)
6
8-03
LaurenceO’Kane/HarrowgateBloodstockLtd
David Barron
MOKAATIL
4
8-03
Midtech
Ian Williams
CAPTAIN JAMESON (IRE)
4
8-00
The JAM Partnership
John Quinn
BOY IN THE BAR
8
8-00
Allwins Stables
Ian Williams
VEGAS BOY (IRE)
4
8-00
N Bashir, N Dearman & R Ridout
Jamie Osborne
BALLYQUIN (IRE)
4
7-13
J Palmer-Brown
Andrew Balding
PADDY POWER (IRE)
6
7-13
M Scaife & R A Fahey
Richard Fahey
CONFESSIONAL
12
7-13
J Ball & Prtnr
Tim Easterby
LOOK OUT LOUIS
3
7-12
Habton Farms
Tim Easterby
POWERALLIED (IRE)
6
7-12
Dr Marwan Koukash
Richard Fahey
DARK SHADOW (IRE)
3
7-11
J Goddard
Clive Cox
GET THE RHYTHM
3
7-09
P Timmins & A Rhodes Haulage
Richard Fahey
MARK’S CHOICE (IRE)
3
7-09
Cragg Wood Racing
Ruth Carr
LIGHTNING CHARLIE
7
7-09
Lightning Charlie Partnership
Amanda Perrett
TOMMY G
6
7-09
Johnnie Delta Racing
Jim Goldie
BUSBY (IRE)
4
7-09
John C Davies
Conrad Allen
KING ROBERT
6
7-08
Dab Hand Racing
Charlie Wallis
TINTO
3
7-08
D James, S Jenkins & M Quigley
Amanda Perrett
MUSIC SOCIETY (IRE)
4
7-08
Richard Taylor & Philip Hebdon
Tim Easterby
WASNTEXPECTINGTHAT
3
7-07
The Good Bad Ugly and Deaf
Richard Fahey
CHITRA
3
7-07
Mr & Mrs G Middlebrook
Daniel Kubler
MILITIA
4
7-06
Middleham Park Racing CXVI & Partner
Richard Fahey
PRIMO’S COMET
4
7-06
The Reluctant Suitor’s
Jim Goldie
SECRETINTHEPARK
9
7-04
Mia Racing
Michael Mullineaux
ZAC BROWN (IRE)
8
7-02
Porterhouse Ltd J Goddard
Charlie Wallis
SHEPHERD’S PURSE
7
6-11
The Chancers and Mrs R Carr
Ruth Carr
SOMEWHERE SECRET
5
6-09
Mia Racing
Michael Mullineaux
104 entries remain following July 9 scratchings deadline
1 Irish-trained
 
THE FOLLOWING 9 HORSES HAVE BEEN SCRATCHED:
MR LUPTON (IRE), MAJOR JUMBO, CORINTHIA KNIGHT (IRE), VIBRANT CHORDS, REPUTATION (IRE), DUBAI LEGACY (USA), VICTORY DAY (IRE), VICTORY ANGEL (IRE), SQUATS (IRE)
The Unibet Golden Mile
Class 2 handicap, £150,000 total prize fund. 3.00pm Friday, August 2, one mile. For three-year-olds and upwards. Lowest weight 8st, highest weight 9st 10lb – any horse rated above 110 will initially be treated as having that rating and the highest weight allotted will be 9at 10lb. Subsequently, the excess over 110 in any rating will be added without limitation to the highest weight to be carried. Penalties: after June 29, a winner of a race 3lb; a winner of two races 6lb. Entries closed June 25, entries revealed June 26 (86 entries), scratchings deadline July 9 (76 remain), six-day confirmations July 27, final declarations 10am July 31. Safety limit – 20 runners.
Horse
Age
Wgt
Owner
Trainer
OH THIS IS US (IRE)
6
9-10
Team Wallop
Richard Hannon
CARDSHARP
4
9-10
Sheikh Hamdan Bin Mohammed Al Maktoum
Mark Johnston
FLAMING SPEAR (IRE)
7
9-09
Anthony Bloom
Dean Ivory
AFAAK
5
9-08
Hamdan Al Maktoum
Charles Hills
WILLIE JOHN
4
9-06
Sheikh Mohammed Obaid Al Maktoum
Roger Varian
MORDIN (IRE)
5
9-05
Abdullah Saeed Al Naboodah
Simon Crisford
MITCHUM SWAGGER
7
9-05
The Anagram Partnership
Ralph Beckett
NEW GRADUATE (IRE)
4
9-05
Saeed Manana
James Tate
MOJITO (IRE)
5
9-04 (3lb ex)
Mrs Fiona Carmichael
William Haggas
SO BELOVED
9
9-04
Thoroughbred British Racing
David O’Meara
LEARN BY HEART
4
9-03
Lone Kaj-Nielsen
Bent Olsen DEN
KEY VICTORY (IRE)
4
9-03
Godolphin
Charlie Appleby
MASTER THE WORLD (IRE)
8
9-03
K Quinn/C Benham
David Elsworth
RAISING SAND
7
9-03
Nick Bradley Racing 22 & Partner
Jamie Osborne
CLON COULIS (IRE)
5
9-03
Colette Twomey
David Barron
ZHUI FENG (IRE)
6
9-01
John Connolly & Odile Griffith
Amanda Perrett
KYNREN (IRE)
5
9-01
Elliott Brothers & Peacock & Partner
David Barron
SENIORITY
5
9-01
The Queen
William Haggas
TURGENEV
3
9-01
Godolphin
John Gosden
BREDEN (IRE)
9
9-00
The Breden Racing Partnership
Linda Jewell
INDEED
4
9-00
Marchwood Aggregates
Dominic Ffrench Davis
WHAT’S THE STORY
5
9-00
Weldspec Glasgow Limited
Keith Dalgleish
YATTWEE (USA)
6
9-00
Godolphin
Saeed bin Suroor
ORIGINAL CHOICE (IRE)
5
8-13
A A Goodman
Nick Littmoden
COMMANDER COLE
5
8-13
Godolphin
Saeed bin Suroor
CHILEAN
4
8-12
Manton Estate Racing
Martyn Meade
WAARIF (IRE)
6
8-12
Middleham Park Racing XLIX
David O’Meara
WAR GLORY (IRE)
6
8-12
Mohamed Saeed Al Shahi
Richard Hannon
ESCOBAR (IRE)
5
8-12
Withernsea Thoroughbred Limited
David O’Meara
VALE OF KENT (IRE)
4
8-12
Sheikh Hamdan Bin Mohammed Al Maktoum
Mark Johnston
MUBHIJ (IRE)
4
8-12
Hamdan Al Maktoum
Roger Varian
ZWAYYAN
6
8-12
King Power Racing Co Ltd
Andrew Balding
BEAT LE BON (FR)
3
8-11 (3lb ex)
Sullivan B’stock/ Merriebelle Irish Farm
Richard Hannon
GOSSIPING
7
8-11
The Buckwell Partnership
Gary Moore
HISTORY WRITER (IRE)
4
8-11
Clive Washbourn & Partner
David Menuisier
VENTURA KNIGHT (IRE)
4
8-11
Middleham Park Racing XXXVII
Mark Johnston
MARIE’S DIAMOND (IRE)
3
8-11
Middleham Park Racing LXXXVI
Mark Johnston
BALTIC BARON (IRE)
4
8-11
Geoff & Sandra Turnbull
David O’Meara
SALUTE THE SOLDIER (GER)
4
8-10
Mr & Mrs P Hargreaves & A D Spence
Clive Cox
PLUTONIAN (IRE)
5
8-10
Mrs Fitri Hay
Charles Hills
MOTAFAAWIT (IRE)
3
8-10
Hamdan Al Maktoum
Richard Hannon
CLIFFS OF CAPRI
5
8-10
Melbourne 10 Racing
Jamie Osborne
DARK VISION (IRE)
3
8-10
Godolphin
Mark Johnston
WATAN
3
8-10
Al Shaqab Racing
Richard Hannon
GOOD EFFORT (IRE)
4
8-09
Abdulla Al Mansoori
Ismail Mohammed
SILVER LINE (IRE)
5
8-09
Godolphin
Saeed bin Suroor
GAME PLAYER (IRE)
4
8-09
Sheikh Mohammed Obaid Al Maktoum
Roger Varian
ANOTHER TOUCH
6
8-09
Nicholas Wrigley & Kevin Hart
Richard Fahey
LUSH LIFE (IRE)
4
8-08
Michael Buckley and Mrs Paul Shanahan
Jamie Osborne
CROWNTHORPE
4
8-08
Richard Fahey Ebor Racing Club Ltd
Richard Fahey
POWER OF DARKNESS
4
8-08
R C C Villers
Marcus Tregoning
BEDOUIN’S STORY
4
8-08
Godolphin
Saeed bin Suroor
RISE HALL
4
8-08
R C Bond
Martyn Meade
ALEMARATALYOUM (IRE)
5
8-08
Mrs J Morley
Stuart Williams
POGO (IRE)
3
8-07
Gary and Linnet Woodward
Charles Hills
NICKLAUS
4
8-07
Highclere Thoroughbred Racing – Nicklaus
William Haggas
MASHAM STAR (IRE)
5
8-07
3 Batterhams and a Reay
Mark Johnston
RAYDIANCE
4
8-07
Ontoawinner 14 & Elaine Burke
Karl Burke
FANAAR (IRE)
3
8-07
Hamdan Al Maktoum
William Haggas
BLESS HIM (IRE)
5
8-07
Tony Perkins & Partners
David Simcock
MUTAFANI
4
8-06
Saeed H Altayer
Simon Crisford
SHADY MCCOY (USA)
9
8-06
Ian Williams
Ian Williams
ZAP
4
8-05
Peter Timmins
Richard Fahey
IBRAZ
4
8-04
Hamdan Al Maktoum
Roger Varian
APEX KING (IRE)
5
8-04
G B & G H Firmager
David Loughnane
MASARU
3
8-04
Michael Daniels & Jonathan Palmer-Brown
Richard Hannon
KING’S SLIPPER
4
8-04
D B Clark & A R Bentall
Clive Cox
ALTERNATIVE FACT
4
8-04
The Alternative Lot
Ed Dunlop
KING ADEMAR (USA)
3
8-02
Phoenix Thoroughbred Limited
Martyn Meade
VICTORY COMMAND (IRE)
3
8-01 (3lb ex)
KINGSLEY PARK 10
Mark Johnston
MARKAZI (FR)
5
8-01
Thoroughbred British Racing
David O’Meara
JACKPOT ROYALE
4
7-13
Wayne Brackstone, Steve Whitear
Michael Appleby
GLOBAL GIFT (FR)
3
7-11
Dr Johnny Hon
Ed Dunlop
LA MAQUINA
4
7-10
George Baker and Partners – Super Six
George Baker
REEVES
3
7-07
Mrs Fitri Hay
Robert Cowell
ABSOLUTIO (FR)
3
7-04
S P C Woods
Karl Burke
76 entries remain following July 9 scratchings deadline
1 Danish-trained
 
THE FOLLOWING 10 HORSES HAVE BEEN SCRATCHED:
FAJJAJ (IRE), BOWERMAN, BERINGER, GABRIAL (IRE), BATTERED, MEDAHIM (IRE), WAHASH (IRE), AWE, MUTARAFFA (IRE), MAWAKIB
