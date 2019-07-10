Fantastic racing in prospect at Qatar Goodwood Festival as principal contests take shape
This year’s Qatar Goodwood Festival is shaping up to be another tremendous feast of racing, with a host of proven G1 performers remaining engaged following the latest scratchings’ deadline for the five-day spectacular on the South Downs.
No fewer than 14 of the 20 horses going forward in the £1-million Qatar Sussex Stakes, the mile highlight of the second day on Wednesday, July 31, have already finished first or second at G1 level, including eight individual G1 winners.
Too Darn Hot is the 7/2 favourite with Unibet, official betting partner of the Qatar Goodwood Festival, with last year’s European champion two-year-old having bounced back to his best for trainer John Gosden and owner/breeder Lord Lloyd-Webber with an impressive victory over seven furlongs in the G1 Qatar Prix Jean Prat at Deauville, France, on July 7.
Gosden won the 2014 Qatar Sussex Stakes with Kingman and the Newmarket handler could also be represented by a son of the top miler in King Of Comedy (4/1 with Unibet). The progressive three-year-old colt was beaten a neck on his first G1 appearance in the St James’s Palace Stakes at Royal Ascot.
A strong three-year-old challenge could also feature G1 Commonwealth Cup victor Advertise (Martyn Meade), G1 Irish 2,000 Guineas scorer Phoenix Of Spain (Charlie Hills) and Skardu (William Haggas), who was third in the G1 QIPCO 2,000 Guineas at Newmarket.
The older generation is set to be well-represented, with four of the first five home in this year’s G1 Queen Anne Stakes - Lord Glitters (David O’Meara), Beat The Bank (Andrew Balding), Romanised (Ken Condon IRE) and Le Brivido (Aidan O’Brien IRE) – all engaged.
Accidental Agent (Eve Johnson-Houghton) took the Royal Ascot showpiece in 2018, while Zabeel Prince (Roger Varian) and Dream Castle (Saeed bin Suroor) have both captured G1 prizes over nine furlongs this year.
Qatar Sussex Stakes – Unibet prices:
7/2 Too Darn Hot; 4/1 King of Comedy; 8/1 Phoenix of Spain, Le Brivido, Lord Glitters; 10/1 Beat The Bank; 12/1 Zabeel Prince, Never No More, Skardu; 16/1 Romanised, Happy Power; 20/1 Accidental Agent, Veracious, Advertise; 25/1 Dream Castle, Hey Gaman, Matterhorn, I Can Fly; 33/1 Just Wonderful; 40/1 Happen
Each-way 1/5 odds, 1-2-3
Unibet rates outstanding stayer Stradivarius a 5/6 chance to emulate record-breaking Double Trigger by gaining a third victory in the two-mile £500,000 G1 Qatar Goodwood Cup on Tuesday, July 30, following his wins in the 2017 & 2018 renewals.
The John Gosden-trained five-year-old gamely beat Dee Ex Bee (Mark Johnston) to capture a second G1 Gold Cup over half a mile further at Royal Ascot on June 20.
Godolphin’s Cross Counter, 4/1 second-favourite with Unibet, finished a close fourth in the Gold Cup, his first attempt at two and a half miles. The four-year-old is unbeaten in two appearances over two miles, headed by a running-on victory in the G1 Melbourne Cup at Flemington, Australia, in November.
His trainer Charlie Appleby commented: “Cross Counter has definitely come forward since his run in the Gold Cup and dropping back to two miles at Goodwood will suit him well.
“It was a very pleasing run at Royal Ascot. He travelled into the race well from a position that may have been slightly further back than ideal, but we wanted to ride him that way on his first try over two and a half miles.
“I don’t think we would have beaten the winner if we had ridden him closer to the pace, but we may well have been bang there for second.
“We can ride him more aggressively back over two miles, while he broke the course record for a mile and a half at Goodwood in the Gordon Stakes last year, so we know he acts on the course.”
Three-year-olds receive 15lb from older horses in the Qatar Goodwood Cup and six of the 21 acceptors could take advantage of this significant weight allowance, just as Stradivarius did in 2017.
They are headed by Royal Ascot G2 Queen’s Vase winner Dashing Willoughby (Andrew Balding), plus the first and second from the King George V Handicap, South Pacific and Constantinople, who are both trained by Aidan O’Brien for Coolmore partnerships.
Recent Newmarket Listed winner Wells Farhh Go (Tim Easterby) and the last two winners of the Northumberland Plate - Withhold (Roger Charlton) and Who Dares Wins (Alan King) – also remain engaged.
Qatar Goodwood Cup – Unibet prices:
5/6 Stradivarius; 4/1 Cross Counter; 5/1 Dee Ex Bee; 12/1 Southern France, Wells Farhh Go; 14/1 Dashing Willoughby, Constantinople; 16/1 Cleonte; 20/1 Barbados; 25/1 Amade, Norway, Ben Vrackie, South Pacific; 33/1 Salouen, Withhold, Who Dares Wins; 40/1 Harpo Marx; 50/1 Raa Atoll, Red Galileo; 66/1 Pilaster, Cypress Creek
Each-way 1/5 odds, 1-2-3
Three-year-old fillies have won the four most recent renewals of the £600,000 G1 Qatar Nassau Stakes, run over just shy of 10 furlongs, and the Classic crop are set to launch another formidable challenge in the feature race on Ladies’ Day, Thursday, August 1, which has 27 acceptors.
Hermosa (Aidan O’Brien IRE) won both the English and Irish 1,000 Guineas, while Channel(Francis-Henri Graffard FR) landed the Prix de Diane (the French Oaks) at Chantilly on June 16.
G1 Oaks runner-up Pink Dogwood (Aidan O’Brien IRE) and G2 Prix de Malleret scorer Mehdaayih(John Gosden) could also represent the three-year-old generation.
Older contenders include dual G1 winner Magical (Aidan O’Brien IRE), who chased home Enable in the G1 Eclipse Stakes at Sandown Park on July 6, and the first and second from the G2 Duke Of Cambridge Stakes at Royal Ascot - Move Swiftly (William Haggas) and Rawdaa (Sir Michael Stoute). Japanese raider Deirdre (Mitsuru Yashida JPN), winner of the G1 Shuka Sho in 2017, also remains engaged.
Wild Illusion (Charlie Appleby) dominated from the front for a convincing success in the 2018 Qatar Nassau Stakes and the Godolphin filly could bid to become the first multiple winner since Midday completed a hat-trick of victories in the race in 2011.
The four-year-old, who has also won two G1 races in France, finished fourth behind Iridessa (Joseph O’Brien IRE), Magic Wand (Aidan O’Brien IRE) and Pink Dogwood on her latest outing in the G1 Pretty Polly Stakes over a mile and a quarter at the Curragh, Ireland, on June 28.
Charlie Appleby said: “We have left Wild Illusion in the Qatar Nassau Stakes and we will certainly have a look at running her again.
“The ground was quick enough for her in the Pretty Polly Stakes, but she has come out of the race with no problems.
“She has a couple of options, including the G1 Prix Jean Romanet at Deauville (August 18), and does appreciate a bit of ease the ground.
“If conditions at Goodwood are suitable, I am sure that we will be taking a good, strong look at the race, although it can be tough to give weight to the three-year-olds, as we found to our benefit last year.”
The Qatar Sussex Stakes, the Qatar Goodwood Cup and the Qatar Nassau Stakes are all part of the QIPCO British Champions Series.
Acceptors are also unveiled today for three G2 races staged during the Qatar Goodwood Festival for three-year-olds and upwards, plus the two very valuable handicaps – the £150,000 Unibet Golden Mile (Friday, August 2) and the £250,000 Unibet Stewards’ Cup (Saturday, August 3).
The seven-furlong £300,000 G2 Qatar Lennox Stakes on Tuesday, July 30, has 40 horses going forward, including Advertise (Martyn Meade) and Dream Of Dreams (Sir Michael Stoute), who went down by a head to Blue Point in the G1 Diamond Jubilee Stakes over a furlong less at Royal Ascot.
Wokingham Handicap scorer Cape Byron (Roger Varian) and last season’s G1 Prix de la Foret victor One Master (William Haggas) also remain engaged alongside Space Traveller (Richard Fahey), successful in the G3 Jersey Stakes.
Battaash (Charlie Hills) is going for a third successive win in the £300,000 G2 King George Qatar Stakes over the fast five furlongs on Friday, August 2, following two blistering displays including when the four-length victor in 2018.
He features among 21 contenders remaining this year, alongside G2 Duke Of York Stakes winner Invincible Army (James Tate),French challenger Big Brothers Pride (Francois Rohaut FR) and G1 King’s Stand Stakes fifth Fairyland (Aidan O’Brien IRE).
Enbihaar (John Gosden)and Dramatic Queen (William Haggas) were separated by a neck in the G2 Lancashire Oaks at Haydock Park on July 6 and the duo headline 17 acceptors for the G2 £300,000 Qatar Lillie Langtry Stakes (25 entries) over a mile and six furlongs, on Saturday, August 3.
The first and second from the 2018 renewal - Pilaster (Roger Varian) and Maid Up (Andrew Balding) – also go forward along with Star Catcher (John Gosden), winner of the G2 Ribblesdale Stakes at Royal Ascot.
Mojito (William Haggas), successful in a valuable handicap at Sandown Park on July 6, is Unibet’s 5/1 market leader for the Unibet Golden Mile (76 entries remain), while Flavius Titus (Roger Varian) and Justanotherbottle (Declan Carroll) are 12/1 joint favourites for the six-furlong Unibet Stewards’ Cup (104 entries go forward).
Qatar Lennox Stakes – Unibet prices:
6/1 Advertise; 7/1 Hey Gaman, Limato, Safe Voyage; 8/1 Cape Byron, Le Brivido, Never No More, Shine So Bright, Dream Of Dreams; 10/1 One Master, Space Traveller; 11/1 Skardu; 12/1 Sir Dancealot; 14/1 Glorious Journey, Speak In Colours; 16/1 Fox Champion, Momkin, Urban Icon; 20/1 Suedois; 25/1 Main Edition. Mot Juste; 33/1 Donjuan Triumphant, Duhail, Flaming Spear, Oh This Is Us, Pretty Baby, Snazzy Jazzy, Tip Two Win; 40/1 No Needs Never; 50/1 All The Kings Men, Breton Rock, Cardsharp, Duke Of Hazzard, Jallota, Laugh A Minute, Vanbrugh, Watan; 66/1 Larchmont Lad, Lims Cruiser, San Andreas
Each-way 1/5 odds, 1-2-3
Qatar King George Stakes – Unibet prices
4/7 Battaash; 9/2 Invincible Army; 9/1 El Astronaute; 10/1 Garrus, So Perfect; 12/1 Fairyland, Big Brothers Pride, Sergei Prokofiev; 14/1 Shades of Blue, Far Above; 16/1 Archer’s Dream; 20/1 Rumble Inthejungle, Judicial 25/1 Copper Knight, Houtzen, Ornate; 33/1 Gossamer Wings; 66/1 Pocket Dynamo, Intense Romance, Little Kim; 150/1 Just Glamorous
Each-way 1/5 odds, 1-2-3
Unibet Golden Mile – Unibet prices
5/1 Mojito; 10/1 Power of Darkness; 12/1 Afaak, Flaming Spear, History Writer, New Graduate; 14/1 Beat Le Bon, Clon Coulis, Kynren, Turgenev; 16/1 Fanaar, King Ademar, Maries Diamond; m20/1 Game Player, Gossiping, Key Victory, Lush Life, Mordin, Motafaawit, Mubhij, Oh This Is Us, Seniority, Victory Command, Willie John; 25/1 Bless Him, Dark Vision, Ibraz, Rise Hall, Salute The Soldier, Silver Line, Vale of Kent, Watan, Whats The Story; 33/1 Apex King, Baltic Baron, Bedouins Story, Breden, Commander Cole, Escobar, Global Gift, Indeed, Masham Star, Nicklaus, Raising Sand, Raydiance, Shady McCoy, Ventura Knight, Waarif, Yattwee, Zhui Feng, Zwayyan; 40/1 Alemaratalyoum, Alternative Fact, Crownthorpe, Markazi, Masaru, Mitchum Swagger, Mutafani; 50/1 Another Touch, Cardsharp, Chilean, Cliffs of Capri, Kings Slipper, Master The World, Original Choice, Plutonian, Pogo, So Beloved, Zap; 66/1 Good Effort, Learn By Heart, Reeves, War Glory; 150/1 Absolutio, Jackpot Royale, La Maquina
Each-way 1/4 odds, 1-2-3-4
Unibet Stewards’ Cup – Unibet prices
12/1 Flavius Titus, Justanotherbottle; 14/1 Gulliver, Gunmetal, Khaadem, Staxton; 16/1 Emblazoned, Hey Jonesy, Shimmering Dawn, Spanish City, Vanbrugh; 20/1 Baron Bolt, Cosmic Law, George Bowen, Growl, Laugh A Minute, Louie de Palma, Soldiers Minute, Stone of Destiny, Yattwee; 25/1 Blown By Wind, Cold Stare, Ice Age, Margub, Open Wide, Richenza, Savalas, Summerghand; 33/1 Air Raid, Arecibo, Buridan, Duke of Firenze, Embour, Great Prospector, Kimifive, Lake Volta, Lord Riddiford, Magical Wish, Moon Trouble, Ornate, Puds, Rathbone, Raucous, Saaheq, Stake Acclaim, True Mason, Vintage Brut, Wise Counsel, Yousini; 40/1 Dark Shot, Kick On Kick On, Lethal Lunch, Mythmaker, Polybius, Royal Residence, Sir Maximilian, The Broghie Man, Watchable, Woven; 50/1 Aljady, Brian The Snail, El Hombre, Golden Apollo, Hyperfocus, Poyle Vinnie, Spoof, Tawny Port, Ventura Ocean; 66/1 Alaadel, Blue de Vega, Boy In The Bar, Danzan, Dark Shadow, Flying Pursuit, Get The Rhythm, Lancelot du Lac, Lomu, Music Society, Paddy Power, Powerallied, Venturous; 100/1 Ballyquin. Confessional, Count Otto, Gabrial The Saint, Marks Choice, Mokaatil, Tinto, Vegas Boy; 150/1 Captain Jameson, Chitra, King Robert, Look Out Louis, Militia, Tommy G; 200/1 Busby, Gabrial The Devil, Lightning Charlie, Primos Comet, Secretinthepark, Wasntexpectingthat, Shepherds Purse; 250/1 Somewhere Secret, Zac Brown
Each-way 1/4 odds, 1-2-3-4
About the Qatar Goodwood Festival
The 2019 event takes place from Tuesday 30 July to Saturday 3 August and Qatar continues its generous support of the week, with prize money totalling over £5.5 million.
The 2019 event takes place from Tuesday 30 July to Saturday 3 August and Qatar continues its generous support of the week, with prize money totalling over £5.5 million.
Tickets and hospitality packages for all of Goodwood’s 2019 fixtures can be purchased at Goodwood.com or by calling 01243 755055.
About QIPCO British Champions Series
QIPCO British Champions Series showcases 35 of the UK’s finest Flat races, including six of the world’s top 12. The Series features at all of the UK’s most iconic Flat festivals, from the Derby and St Leger, to Glorious Goodwood and Royal Ascot, presenting unparalleled, quality racing across 10 of the country’s finest racecourses.
The Series exhibits world-class sporting action across five different categories – Sprint, Mile, Middle Distance, Long Distance and Fillies & Mares.
Five top-class races mark the climax of the Series on the Ultimate Raceday, QIPCO British Champions Day at Ascot on Saturday 19th October, where the world’s best compete at the nation’s richest raceday.
Put simply, QIPCO British Champions Series shines the spotlight on the best horses, the best jockeys and the best racecourses, so that millions worldwide can follow the finest Flat racing.
For tickets to QIPCO British Champions Day on Saturday 19th October go to britishchampionsday.co.uk
The Qatar Sussex Stakes
Group 1, £1,000,000 total prize fund, part of the British Champions Series. 3.35pm, Wednesday, July 31, 1m. For three-year-olds and upwards. Weights: three-year-old colts and geldings 9st, fillies 8st 11lb; four-year-olds and up colts and geldings 9st 8lb, fillies 9st 5lb. Entries closed May 28, entries revealed May 29 (35 entries). Scratchings deadline July 9 (20 entries remain), six-day confirmation & £70,000 supplementary stage July 25, final declarations July 29.
|
Horse
|
Age
|
Owner
|
Trainer
|
ACCIDENTAL AGENT
|
5
|
Gaie Johnson Houghton
|
Eve Johnson Houghton
|
ADVERTISE
|
3
|
Phoenix Thoroughbred Limited 1
|
Martyn Meade
|
BEAT THE BANK
|
5
|
King Power Racing Co Ltd
|
Andrew Balding
|
DREAM CASTLE
|
5
|
Godolphin
|
Saeed bin Suroor
|
HAPPEN (USA)
|
3
|
Sue Magnier, Michael Tabor & Derrick Smith
|
Aidan O’Brien IRE
|
HAPPY POWER (IRE)
|
3
|
King Power Racing Co Ltd
|
Andrew Balding
|
HEY GAMAN
|
4
|
Sultan Ali
|
James Tate
|
I CAN FLY
|
4
|
Derrick Smith, Sue Magnier, Michael Tabor
|
Aidan O’Brien IRE
|
JUST WONDERFUL (USA)
|
3
|
Michael Tabor, Derrick Smith & Sue Magnier
|
Aidan O’Brien IRE
|
KING OF COMEDY (IRE)
|
3
|
Lady Bamford
|
John Gosden
|
LE BRIVIDO (FR)
|
5
|
HRH Prince Faisal Bin Khaled/Michael Tabor
|
Aidan O’Brien IRE
|
LORD GLITTERS (FR)
|
6
|
Geoff & Sandra Turnbull
|
David O’Meara
|
MATTERHORN (IRE)
|
4
|
Sheikh Hamdan Bin Mohammed Al Maktoum
|
Mark Johnston
|
NEVER NO MORE (IRE)
|
3
|
Michael Tabor, Derrick Smith & Sue Magnier
|
Aidan O’Brien IRE
|
PHOENIX OF SPAIN (IRE)
|
3
|
Tony Wechsler & Ann Plummer
|
Charles Hills
|
ROMANISED (IRE)
|
4
|
Robert Ng
|
Ken Condon IRE
|
SKARDU
|
3
|
Abdulla Al Khalifa
|
William Haggas
|
TOO DARN HOT
|
3
|
Lord Lloyd Webber
|
John Gosden
|
VERACIOUS
|
4
|
Cheveley Park Stud
|
Sir Michael Stoute
|
ZABEEL PRINCE (IRE)
|
6
|
Sheikh Mohammed Obaid Al Maktoum
|
Roger Varian
20 horses remain following July 9 scratchings deadline
6 Irish-trained
THE FOLLOWING 15 HORSES HAVE BEEN SCRATCHED:
BARNEY ROY, CALYX, FOX CHAMPION (IRE), HERMOSA (IRE), MAGNA GRECIA (IRE), MUSTASHRY, OH THIS IS US (IRE), OSTILIO, RAWDAA, ROYAL MARINE (IRE), ROYAL MEETING (IRE), SAN DONATO (IRE), SIR DANCEALOT (IRE), STORMY ANTARCTIC, TRAIS FLUORS
The Qatar Goodwood Cup
Group 1, £500,000 total prize fund. Tuesday, July 30, two miles. For three-year-olds and upwards. Weights: three-year-old colts and geldings 8st 8lb, fillies 8st 5lb; four-year-olds and upwards colts and geldings 9st 9lb, fillies 9st 6lb. Entries closed June 25, entries revealed June 26 (30 entries), scratchings deadline July 9 (21 entries remain), six-day confirmations and £25,000 supplementary entry stage July 24. Final declarations 10am Sunday, July 28.
|
Horse
|
Age
|
Owner
|
Trainer
|
AMADE (IRE)
|
5
|
L Dassault/Oti Management PTY
|
Alessandro & Giuseppe Botti FR
|
BARBADOS (IRE)
|
3
|
Michael Tabor, Derrick Smith & Sue Magnier
|
Aidan O’Brien IRE
|
BEN VRACKIE
|
4
|
H R H Princess Haya of Jordan
|
John Gosden
|
CLEONTE (IRE)
|
6
|
King Power Racing Co Ltd
|
Andrew Balding
|
CONSTANTINOPLE (IRE)
|
3
|
Derrick Smith, Sue Magnier, Michael Tabor
|
Aidan O’Brien IRE
|
CROSS COUNTER
|
4
|
Godolphin
|
Charlie Appleby
|
CYPRESS CREEK (IRE)
|
4
|
Michael Tabor, Derrick Smith & Sue Magnier
|
Aidan O’Brien IRE
|
DASHING WILLOUGHBY
|
3
|
Mick and Janice Mariscotti
|
Andrew Balding
|
DEE EX BEE
|
4
|
Sheikh Hamdan Bin Mohammed Al Maktoum
|
Mark Johnston
|
HARPO MARX (IRE)
|
3
|
Sue Magnier, Michael Tabor & Derrick Smith
|
Aidan O’Brien IRE
|
NORWAY (IRE)
|
3
|
Derrick Smith, Sue Magnier, Michael Tabor
|
Aidan O’Brien IRE
|
PILASTER
|
4
|
Cheveley Park Stud
|
Roger Varian
|
RAA ATOLL
|
4
|
Luke Comer
|
Luke Comer IRE
|
RED GALILEO
|
8
|
Godolphin
|
Saeed bin Suroor
|
SALOUEN (IRE)
|
5
|
H Balasuriya
|
Sylvester Kirk
|
SOUTH PACIFIC
|
3
|
Derrick Smith, Sue Magnier, Michael Tabor
|
Aidan O’Brien IRE
|
SOUTHERN FRANCE (IRE)
|
4
|
Derrick Smith, Sue Magnier, Michael Tabor
|
Aidan O’Brien IRE
|
STRADIVARIUS (IRE)
|
5
|
B E Nielsen
|
John Gosden
|
WELLS FARHH GO (IRE)
|
4
|
S A Heley & Partner
|
Tim Easterby
|
WHO DARES WINS (IRE)
|
7
|
HP Racing Who Dares Wins
|
Alan King
|
WITHHOLD
|
6
|
Anthony Bloom
|
Roger Charlton
21 entries remain following July 9 scratchings deadline
8 Irish-trained
1 French-trained
THE FOLLOWING 9 HORSES HAVE BEEN SCRATCHED:
AUSTRIAN SCHOOL (IRE), BARTHOLOMEU DIAS, FLAG OF HONOUR (IRE), FUNNY KID (USA), GAME STARTER (IRE), HUNTING HORN (IRE), MAGIC CIRCLE (IRE), MASTER OF REALITY (IRE), RAYMOND TUSK (IRE)
The Qatar Nassau Stakes
Group 1, £600,000 total prize fund. Thursday, August 1, 1m 2f (1m 1f 197y). For three-year-olds and upwards, fillies and mares. Weights: three-year-olds 8st 13lb, four-year-olds and upwards 9st 7lb. Entries closed June 25, entries revealed June 26 (33 entries), scratchings deadline July 9 (27 entries remain), six-day confirmations and £40,000 supplementary entry stage July 26. Final declarations 10am July 30.
|
Horse
|
Age
|
Owner
|
Trainer
|
ANTONIA DE VEGA (IRE)
|
3
|
Waverley Racing
|
Ralph Beckett
|
CHANNEL (IRE)
|
3
|
Samuel De Barros
|
Francis-Henri Graffard FR
|
CORAL BEACH (IRE)
|
3
|
Michael Tabor, Derrick Smith & Sue Magnier
|
Aidan O’Brien IRE
|
DEIRDRE (JPN)
|
5
|
Toji Morita
|
Mitsuru Hashida JPN
|
EDISA (USA)
|
3
|
HH Aga Khan
|
Alain de Royer Dupre FR
|
GODDESS (USA)
|
3
|
Sue Magnier & John G Sikura
|
Aidan O’Brien IRE
|
HAPPEN (USA)
|
3
|
Sue Magnier, Michael Tabor & Derrick Smith
|
Aidan O’Brien IRE
|
HERMOSA (IRE)
|
3
|
Michael Tabor, Derrick Smith & Sue Magnier
|
Aidan O’Brien IRE
|
I CAN FLY
|
4
|
Derrick Smith, Sue Magnier, Michael Tabor
|
Aidan O’Brien IRE
|
IRIDESSA (IRE)
|
3
|
Chantal Regalado-Gonzalez
|
Joseph O’Brien IRE
|
JUST WONDERFUL (USA)
|
3
|
Michael Tabor, Derrick Smith & Sue Magnier
|
Aidan O’Brien IRE
|
MAGIC WAND (IRE)
|
4
|
Michael Tabor, Derrick Smith & Sue Magnier
|
Aidan O’Brien IRE
|
MAGICAL (IRE)
|
4
|
Derrick Smith, Sue Magnier, Michael Tabor
|
Aidan O’Brien IRE
|
MAQSAD (FR)
|
3
|
Hamdan Al Maktoum
|
William Haggas
|
MEHDAAYIH
|
3
|
Emirates Park PTY Ltd
|
John Gosden
|
MOVE SWIFTLY
|
4
|
Sheikh Rashid Dalmook Al Maktoum
|
William Haggas
|
NAUSHA
|
3
|
Nurlan Bizakov
|
Roger Varian
|
NYALETI (IRE)
|
4
|
3 Batterhams and a Reay
|
Mark Johnston
|
PINK DOGWOOD (IRE)
|
3
|
Derrick Smith, Sue Magnier, Michael Tabor
|
Aidan O’Brien IRE
|
QABALA (USA)
|
3
|
HH Sheikh Mohammed Bin Khalifa Al Thani
|
Roger Varian
|
RAWDAA
|
4
|
Abdullah Saeed Al Naboodah
|
Sir Michael Stoute
|
STAR CATCHER
|
3
|
Anthony Oppenheimer
|
John Gosden
|
SUN MAIDEN
|
4
|
Khalid Abdullah
|
Sir Michael Stoute
|
TEREBELLUM (IRE)
|
3
|
H R H Princess Haya of Jordan
|
John Gosden
|
VERACIOUS
|
4
|
Cheveley Park Stud
|
Sir Michael Stoute
|
WILD ILLUSION
|
4
|
Godolphin
|
Charlie Appleby
|
WORTH WAITING
|
4
|
Saif Ali
|
David Lanigan
27 entries remain following July 9 scratchings deadline
10 Irish-trained
2 French-trained
1 Japanese-trained
THE FOLLOWING 6 HORSES HAVE BEEN SCRATCHED:
ASHTARA (USA), IMPERIAL CHARM, LAVENDER’S BLUE (IRE), PEACH TREE (IRE), QUEEN POWER (IRE), SEA OF CLASS (IRE)
The Qatar Lennox Stakes
Group 2, £300,000 total prize fund. 3.00pm Tuesday, July 30, seven furlongs. For three-year-olds and upwards. Weights: three-year-old colts and geldings 8st 10lb, fillies 8st 7lb; four-year-old and upwards colts and geldings 9st 3lb, fillies and mares 9st. Penalties: after 2017, a winner of a G2 race 3lb, of a G1 race 5lb. Entries closed June 25, entries revealed June 26 (48 entries), scratchings deadline July 9 (40 entries remain), six-day confirmations and £15,000 supplementary stage July 24, final declarations 10am July 28.
|
Horse
|
Age
|
Owner
|
Trainer
|
ADVERTISE
|
3
|
Phoenix Thoroughbred Limited 1
|
Martyn Meade
|
ALL THE KING’S MEN (IRE)
|
3
|
Sue Magnier, Michael Tabor & Derrick Smith
|
Aidan O’Brien IRE
|
BRETON ROCK (IRE)
|
9
|
John Cook
|
David Simcock
|
CAPE BYRON
|
5
|
Sheikh Mohammed Obaid Al Maktoum
|
Roger Varian
|
CARDSHARP
|
4
|
Sheikh Hamdan Bin Mohammed Al Maktoum
|
Mark Johnston
|
DONJUAN TRIUMPHANT (IRE)
|
6
|
King Power Racing Co Ltd
|
Andrew Balding
|
DREAM OF DREAMS (IRE)
|
5
|
Saeed Suhail
|
Sir Michael Stoute
|
DUHAIL (IRE)
|
3
|
Al Shaqab Racing
|
Andre Fabre FR
|
DUKE OF HAZZARD (FR)
|
3
|
Mrs Fitri Hay
|
Paul Cole
|
FLAMING SPEAR (IRE)
|
7
|
Anthony Bloom
|
Dean Ivory
|
FOX CHAMPION (IRE)
|
3
|
King Power Racing Co Ltd
|
Richard Hannon
|
GLORIOUS JOURNEY
|
4
|
HH Sheikha Al Jalila Racing
|
Charlie Appleby
|
HEY GAMAN
|
4
|
Sultan Ali
|
James Tate
|
JALLOTA
|
8
|
Mrs Fitri Hay
|
Charles Hills
|
LARCHMONT LAD (IRE)
|
5
|
Michael Geoghegan
|
Joseph Tuite
|
LAUGH A MINUTE
|
4
|
Sheikh Mohammed Obaid Al Maktoum
|
Roger Varian
|
LE BRIVIDO (FR)
|
5
|
HRH Prince Faisal Bin Khaled/Michael Tabor
|
Aidan O’Brien IRE
|
LIMATO (IRE)
|
7
|
Paul G Jacobs
|
Henry Candy
|
LIM’S CRUISER (AUS)
|
7
|
Lim’s Stable
|
Stephen Gray SIN
|
MAIN EDITION (IRE)
|
3
|
Saif Ali
|
Mark Johnston
|
MOMKIN (IRE)
|
3
|
Prince A A Faisal
|
Roger Charlton
|
MOT JUSTE (USA)
|
3
|
R Barnett
|
Roger Varian
|
NEVER NO MORE (IRE)
|
3
|
Michael Tabor, Derrick Smith & Sue Magnier
|
Aidan O’Brien IRE
|
NO NEEDS NEVER (IRE)
|
3
|
Mark Dobbin/Philip Antonacci
|
Joseph O’Brien IRE
|
OH THIS IS US (IRE)
|
6
|
Team Wallop
|
Richard Hannon
|
ONE MASTER
|
5
|
Lael Stable
|
William Haggas
|
PRETTY BABY (IRE)
|
4
|
Sheikh Rashid Dalmook Al Maktoum
|
William Haggas
|
SAFE VOYAGE (IRE)
|
6
|
Ross Harmon
|
John Quinn
|
SAN ANDREAS (IRE)
|
3
|
Derrick Smith, Sue Magnier, Michael Tabor
|
Aidan O’Brien IRE
|
SHINE SO BRIGHT
|
3
|
King Power Racing Co Ltd
|
Andrew Balding
|
SIR DANCEALOT (IRE)
|
5
|
C Benham/ D Whitford/ L Quinn/ K Quinn
|
David Elsworth
|
SKARDU
|
3
|
Abdulla Al Khalifa
|
William Haggas
|
SNAZZY JAZZY (IRE)
|
4
|
Mrs Olive Shaw
|
Clive Cox
|
SPACE TRAVELLER
|
3
|
Clipper Logistics
|
Richard Fahey
|
SPEAK IN COLOURS
|
4
|
Chantal Regalado-Gonzalez
|
Joseph O’Brien IRE
|
SUEDOIS (FR)
|
8
|
George Turner & Clipper Logistics
|
David O’Meara
|
TIP TWO WIN
|
4
|
Mrs Anne Cowley
|
Roger Teal
|
URBAN ICON
|
3
|
Michael Pescod
|
Richard Hannon
|
VANBRUGH (USA)
|
4
|
Khalid Abdullah
|
Charles Hills
|
WATAN
|
3
|
Al Shaqab Racing
|
Richard Hannon
40 entries remain following July 9 scratchings deadline
6 Irish-trained
1 Singapore-trained
1 French-trained
THE FOLLOWING 8 HORSES HAVE BEEN SCRATCHED:
I AM SUPERMAN (IRE), JASH (IRE), MYTHICAL MAGIC (IRE), ROYAL MARINE (IRE), TABARRAK (IRE), THE IRISH ROVER (IRE), TORNIBUSH (IRE), YAFTA
The King George Qatar Stakes
Group 2, £300,000 total prize fund. 3.35pm Friday, August 2, five furlongs. For three-year-olds and upwards. Weights: three-year-old colts and geldings 8st 13lb, fillies 8st 10lb; four-year-old and upwards colts and geldings 9st 2lb, fillies 8st 13lb. Penalties: after 2018, a winner of a G2 race 3lb, of a G1 race 5lb. Entries closed June 25, entries revealed June 26 (24 entries), scratchings deadline July 9 (21 remain), six-day confirmations and £15,000 supplementary stage July 27, final declarations 10am July 31.
|
Horse
|
Age
|
Owner
|
Trainer
|
ARCHER’S DREAM (IRE)
|
3
|
Fred Archer Racing – Wheel of Fortune
|
James Fanshawe
|
BATTAASH (IRE)
|
5
|
Hamdan Al Maktoum
|
Charles Hills
|
BIG BROTHERS PRIDE (FR)
|
3
|
Kin Hung Kei & Qatar Racing Limited
|
Francois Rohaut FR
|
COPPER KNIGHT (IRE)
|
5
|
Middleham Park, Ventura Racing 6 & Partner
|
Tim Easterby
|
EL ASTRONAUTE (IRE)
|
6
|
Ross Harmon Racing
|
John Quinn
|
FAIRYLAND (IRE)
|
3
|
Evie Stockwell/Michael Tabor/Derrick Smith
|
Aidan O’Brien IRE
|
FAR ABOVE (IRE)
|
3
|
Sheikh Rashid Dalmook Al Maktoum
|
James Tate
|
GARRUS (IRE)
|
3
|
Mrs Susan Roy
|
Charles Hills
|
GOSSAMER WINGS (USA)
|
3
|
Michael Tabor, Derrick Smith & Sue Magnier
|
Aidan O’Brien IRE
|
HOUTZEN (AUS)
|
5
|
Aquis Farm Pty Ltd
|
Martyn Meade
|
INTENSE ROMANCE (IRE)
|
5
|
Hugh Malcolm Linsley
|
Michael Dods
|
INVINCIBLE ARMY (IRE)
|
4
|
Saeed Manana
|
James Tate
|
JUDICIAL (IRE)
|
7
|
Elite Racing Club
|
Julie Camacho
|
JUST GLAMOROUS (IRE)
|
6
|
Robert & Nina Bailey
|
Grace Harris
|
LITTLE KIM
|
3
|
Nick Bradley Racing 35 & Sohi & E Burke
|
Karl Burke
|
ORNATE
|
6
|
Kings Road Racing Partnership
|
David Griffiths
|
POCKET DYNAMO (USA)
|
3
|
Phoenix Thoroughbred Limited
|
Robert Cowell
|
RUMBLE INTHEJUNGLE (IRE)
|
3
|
Rebel Racing Premier & Cheveley Park Stud
|
Richard Spencer
|
SERGEI PROKOFIEV (CAN)
|
3
|
Derrick Smith, Sue Magnier, Michael Tabor
|
Aidan O’Brien IRE
|
SHADES OF BLUE (IRE)
|
3
|
Miss A Jones
|
Clive Cox
|
SO PERFECT (USA)
|
3
|
Derrick Smith, Sue Magnier, Michael Tabor
|
Aidan O’Brien IRE
21 entries remain following July 9 scratchings deadline
4 Irish-trained
1 French-trained
THE FOLLOWING 3 HORSES HAVE BEEN SCRATCHED:
LE BRIVIDO (FR), SIGNORA CABELLO (IRE), WELL DONE FOX
The Qatar Lillie Langtry Stakes
Group 2, £300,000 total prize fund. 3pm Saturday, August 3, one mile and six furlongs. For three-year-olds and upwards, fillies and mares only. Weights: three-year-olds 8st 9lb, four-year-old and upwards 9st 6lb. Penalties: after 2018, a winner of a G2 race 3lb, of a G1 race 5lb. Entries closed June 25, entries revealed June 26 (25 entries), scratchings deadline July 9 (17 entries remain), six-day confirmations and £15,000 supplementary stage July 29, final declarations 10am August 1.
|
Horse
|
Age
|
Owner
|
Trainer
|
BLUE GARDENIA (IRE)
|
3
|
Sir Robert Ogden
|
David O’Meara
|
CIMEARA (IRE)
|
4
|
Sun Bloodstock SARL
|
Joseph O’Brien IRE
|
DELPHINIA (IRE)
|
3
|
Sue Magnier,Michael Tabor & Derrick Smith
|
Aidan O’Brien IRE
|
DRAMATIC QUEEN (USA)
|
4
|
Sheikh Juma Dalmook Al Maktoum
|
William Haggas
|
ENBIHAAR (IRE)
|
4
|
Hamdan Al Maktoum
|
John Gosden
|
FLOWERING PEACH (IRE)
|
3
|
Derrick Smith, Sue Magnier, Michael Tabor
|
Aidan O’Brien IRE
|
HEAVEN ON EARTH (IRE)
|
3
|
Derrick Smith, Sue Magnier, Michael Tabor
|
Aidan O’Brien IRE
|
INVITATION (IRE)
|
3
|
Sue Magnier, Michael Tabor & Derrick Smith
|
Aidan O’Brien IRE
|
LITIGIOUS
|
3
|
Cheveley Park Stud
|
John Gosden
|
MAID UP
|
4
|
Brightwalton Bloodstock Ltd
|
Andrew Balding
|
PEACH TREE (IRE)
|
3
|
Michael Tabor, Derrick Smith & Sue Magnier
|
Aidan O’Brien IRE
|
PILASTER
|
4
|
Cheveley Park Stud
|
Roger Varian
|
PROMISSORY (IRE)
|
3
|
H R H Princess Haya of Jordan
|
John Gosden
|
SEA OF FAITH (IRE)
|
3
|
Sunderland Holding Inc
|
William Haggas
|
SOUTH SEA PEARL (IRE)
|
3
|
Derrick Smith, Sue Magnier, Michael Tabor
|
Aidan O’Brien IRE
|
STAR CATCHER
|
3
|
Anthony Oppenheimer
|
John Gosden
|
TAUTEKE
|
3
|
Nurlan Bizakov
|
Roger Varian
17 entries remain following July 9 scratchings deadline
7 Irish-trained
THE FOLLOWING 8 HORSES HAVE BEEN SCRATCHED:
ARCTIC FOX, BAYSHORE FREEWAY (IRE), GALMARLEY, HIGHGARDEN, KESIA (IRE), KLASSIQUE, MAZZURI (IRE), MOTIVATE ME (FR)
The Unibet Stewards’ Cup
Class 2 heritage handicap. £250,000 total prize fund. 3.40pm Saturday, August 3, six furlongs. For three-year-olds and upwards. Lowest weight 8st, highest weight 9st 10lb – any horse rated above 110 will initially be treated as having that rating and the highest weight allotted will be 9st 10lb. Subsequently, the excess over 110 in any rating will be added without limitation to the highest weight to be carried. Penalties: after June 29, a winner of a race 6lb. Entries closed June 25, entries revealed June 26 (113 entries), scratchings deadline July 9 (104 remain), five-day confirmations July 29, final declarations 10am August 1. Safety limit – 28 runners. There is a £75,000 consolation race on the same day for those horses who do not get into the Stewards’ Cup.
|
Horse
|
Age
|
Wgt
|
Owner
|
Trainer
|
STAKE ACCLAIM (IRE)
|
7
|
9-10
|
M J Yarrow
|
Dean Ivory
|
VANBRUGH (USA)
|
4
|
9-10
|
Khalid Abdullah
|
Charles Hills
|
EMBLAZONED (IRE)
|
4
|
9-10
|
Godolphin
|
John Gosden
|
LAUGH A MINUTE
|
4
|
9-08
|
Sheikh Mohammed Obaid Al Maktoum
|
Roger Varian
|
HEY JONESY (IRE)
|
4
|
9-08
|
Pallister Racing
|
Kevin Ryan
|
GUNMETAL (IRE)
|
6
|
9-06
|
Ne-Chance & L O’ Kane
|
David Barron
|
ORNATE
|
6
|
9-06
|
Kings Road Racing Partnership
|
David Griffiths
|
KHAADEM (IRE)
|
3
|
9-06
|
Hamdan Al Maktoum
|
Charles Hills
|
GEORGE BOWEN (IRE)
|
7
|
9-05
|
M A Scaife
|
Richard Fahey
|
BARON BOLT
|
6
|
9-05
|
Asprey Wright Evans PJL Wilcock & Snook
|
Paul Cole
|
VINTAGE BRUT
|
3
|
9-04
|
King Power Racing Co Ltd
|
Tim Easterby
|
STONE OF DESTINY
|
4
|
9-03
|
King Power Racing Co Ltd
|
Andrew Balding
|
SUMMERGHAND (IRE)
|
5
|
9-03
|
Hamad Rashed Bin Ghedayer
|
David O’Meara
|
RAUCOUS
|
6
|
9-03
|
T W Morley
|
Robert Cowell
|
LAKE VOLTA (IRE)
|
4
|
9-03
|
Sheikh Hamdan Bin Mohammed Al Maktoum
|
Mark Johnston
|
STAXTON
|
4
|
9-03
|
Ontoawinner 10 & Partner
|
Tim Easterby
|
GULLIVER
|
5
|
9-03
|
Withernsea Thoroughbred Limited
|
David O’Meara
|
YATTWEE (USA)
|
6
|
9-03
|
Godolphin
|
Saeed bin Suroor
|
LANCELOT DU LAC (ITY)
|
9
|
9-02
|
Michael & Heather Yarrow
|
Dean Ivory
|
FLAVIUS TITUS
|
4
|
9-02
|
Sheikh Mohammed Obaid Al Maktoum
|
Roger Varian
|
EMBOUR (IRE)
|
4
|
9-01 (6lb ex)
|
Sullivan B’Stock, Ruxley Holdings, Mrs Doyle
|
Richard Hannon
|
COLD STARE (IRE)
|
4
|
9-01
|
Middleham Park Racing XC
|
David O’Meara
|
SOLDIER’S MINUTE
|
4
|
9-01
|
Weldspec Glasgow Limited
|
Keith Dalgleish
|
BLOWN BY WIND
|
3
|
9-01
|
Sheikh Hamdan Bin Mohammed Al Maktoum
|
Mark Johnston
|
RICHENZA (FR)
|
4
|
9-01
|
Mrs Lynn Turner & Guy Brook
|
Ralph Beckett
|
WATCHABLE
|
9
|
9-01
|
Hambleton XXXIX P Bamford Roses Partners
|
David O’Meara
|
ICE AGE (IRE)
|
6
|
9-00
|
Eden Racing III
|
Eve Johnson Houghton
|
MYTHMAKER
|
7
|
9-00
|
Crossfields Racing
|
Bryan Smart
|
JUSTANOTHERBOTTLE (IRE)
|
5
|
9-00
|
Steve Ryan & M J Tedham
|
Declan Carroll
|
SPANISH CITY
|
6
|
8-13
|
Merry Fox Stud Limited
|
Roger Varian
|
TRUE MASON
|
3
|
8-13
|
Khalifa Dasmal
|
Karl Burke
|
LOUIE DE PALMA
|
7
|
8-13
|
Peter Ridgers
|
Clive Cox
|
THE BROGHIE MAN
|
4
|
8-13
|
Eamon Cleary
|
Adrian Keatley IRE
|
OPEN WIDE (USA)
|
5
|
8-12
|
George Materna & John McInerney
|
Amanda Perrett
|
AIR RAID
|
4
|
8-12
|
Caron & Paul Chapman
|
Jedd O’Keeffe
|
POLYBIUS
|
8
|
8-12
|
Amo Racing Ltd & Partners
|
David Simcock
|
MARGUB
|
4
|
8-12
|
Hamdan Al Maktoum
|
Marcus Tregoning
|
DANZAN (IRE)
|
4
|
8-11
|
B Greenwood/R Homburg & Partner
|
Andrew Balding
|
COSMIC LAW (IRE)
|
3
|
8-11
|
John Dance
|
Richard Fahey
|
SIR MAXIMILIAN (IRE)
|
10
|
8-11
|
Paul Wildes
|
Ian Williams
|
GREAT PROSPECTOR (IRE)
|
4
|
8-11
|
and Mrs J D Cotton
|
Richard Fahey
|
ALJADY (FR)
|
4
|
8-11
|
Al Shaqab Racing
|
Richard Fahey
|
LORD RIDDIFORD (IRE)
|
4
|
8-10
|
The JAM Partnership
|
John Quinn
|
KICK ON KICK ON
|
4
|
8-10
|
Paul & Clare Rooney
|
Clive Cox
|
EL HOMBRE
|
5
|
8-09
|
Weldspec Glasgow Limited
|
Keith Dalgleish
|
KIMIFIVE (IRE)
|
4
|
8-09
|
Richard J Gurr
|
Joseph Tuite
|
GROWL
|
7
|
8-09
|
Dr Marwan Koukash
|
Richard Fahey
|
FLYING PURSUIT
|
6
|
8-09
|
Ontoawinner, M Hulin & Partner
|
Tim Easterby
|
SAAHEQ
|
5
|
8-08
|
The Horse Watchers
|
Michael Appleby
|
ARECIBO (FR)
|
4
|
8-08
|
George Turner & Clipper Logistics
|
David O’Meara
|
MOON TROUBLE (IRE)
|
6
|
8-08
|
Rob Oliver & The Horse Watchers
|
Michael Appleby
|
BURIDAN (FR)
|
4
|
8-08
|
Al Shaqab Racing
|
Richard Hannon
|
GOLDEN APOLLO
|
5
|
8-08
|
David Scott & Partner
|
Tim Easterby
|
HYPERFOCUS (IRE)
|
5
|
8-08
|
Ryedale Partners No 14
|
Tim Easterby
|
GABRIAL THE SAINT (IRE)
|
4
|
8-08
|
Dr Marwan Koukash
|
Richard Fahey
|
COUNT OTTO (IRE)
|
4
|
8-01 (6lb ex)
|
Count Otto Partnership
|
Amanda Perrett
|
BRIAN THE SNAIL (IRE)
|
5
|
8-07
|
Dr Marwan Koukash
|
Richard Fahey
|
SPOOF
|
4
|
8-07
|
Gary and Linnet Woodward
|
Charles Hills
|
BLUE DE VEGA (GER)
|
6
|
8-07
|
Mrs J Morley
|
Robert Cowell
|
PUDS
|
4
|
8-07
|
N Martin
|
Richard Hughes
|
RATHBONE
|
3
|
8-07
|
Mrs Angie Bailey
|
Kevin Ryan
|
LETHAL LUNCH
|
4
|
8-07
|
The Rat Pack Partnership 2017
|
Clive Cox
|
DUKE OF FIRENZE
|
10
|
8-07
|
Adlam,Damary-Thompson,Wilson,Griffiths
|
David C. Griffiths
|
SAVALAS (IRE)
|
4
|
8-06
|
Mrs Angie Bailey
|
Kevin Ryan
|
WOVEN
|
3
|
8-06
|
Never Say Die Partnership
|
David Simcock
|
YOUSINI
|
3
|
8-06
|
Middleham Park Racing XXI
|
Kevin Ryan
|
ALAADEL
|
6
|
8-06
|
T W Morley
|
Stuart Williams
|
GABRIAL THE DEVIL (IRE)
|
4
|
8-05 (6lb ex)
|
Dr Marwan Koukash
|
Richard Fahey
|
DARK SHOT
|
6
|
8-05
|
Chappell Rose & Radford
|
Scott Dixon
|
WISE COUNSEL
|
3
|
8-04
|
Clipper Logistics
|
Clive Cox
|
TAWNY PORT
|
5
|
8-04
|
Mrs J Morley
|
Stuart Williams
|
LOMU (IRE)
|
5
|
8-04
|
Steve Macdonald
|
Keith Dalgleish
|
MAGICAL WISH (IRE)
|
3
|
8-04
|
Middleham Park Racing XXXV
|
Richard Hannon
|
ROYAL RESIDENCE
|
4
|
8-04
|
Saeed Manana
|
James Tate
|
SHIMMERING DAWN (IRE)
|
3
|
8-03
|
Sheikh Juma Dalmook Al Maktoum
|
James Tate
|
POYLE VINNIE
|
9
|
8-03
|
Formulated Polymer Products Ltd
|
Ruth Carr
|
VENTURA OCEAN (IRE)
|
3
|
8-03
|
Middleham Park Racing XIX & Partner
|
Richard Fahey
|
VENTUROUS (IRE)
|
6
|
8-03
|
LaurenceO’Kane/HarrowgateBloodstockLtd
|
David Barron
|
MOKAATIL
|
4
|
8-03
|
Midtech
|
Ian Williams
|
CAPTAIN JAMESON (IRE)
|
4
|
8-00
|
The JAM Partnership
|
John Quinn
|
BOY IN THE BAR
|
8
|
8-00
|
Allwins Stables
|
Ian Williams
|
VEGAS BOY (IRE)
|
4
|
8-00
|
N Bashir, N Dearman & R Ridout
|
Jamie Osborne
|
BALLYQUIN (IRE)
|
4
|
7-13
|
J Palmer-Brown
|
Andrew Balding
|
PADDY POWER (IRE)
|
6
|
7-13
|
M Scaife & R A Fahey
|
Richard Fahey
|
CONFESSIONAL
|
12
|
7-13
|
J Ball & Prtnr
|
Tim Easterby
|
LOOK OUT LOUIS
|
3
|
7-12
|
Habton Farms
|
Tim Easterby
|
POWERALLIED (IRE)
|
6
|
7-12
|
Dr Marwan Koukash
|
Richard Fahey
|
DARK SHADOW (IRE)
|
3
|
7-11
|
J Goddard
|
Clive Cox
|
GET THE RHYTHM
|
3
|
7-09
|
P Timmins & A Rhodes Haulage
|
Richard Fahey
|
MARK’S CHOICE (IRE)
|
3
|
7-09
|
Cragg Wood Racing
|
Ruth Carr
|
LIGHTNING CHARLIE
|
7
|
7-09
|
Lightning Charlie Partnership
|
Amanda Perrett
|
TOMMY G
|
6
|
7-09
|
Johnnie Delta Racing
|
Jim Goldie
|
BUSBY (IRE)
|
4
|
7-09
|
John C Davies
|
Conrad Allen
|
KING ROBERT
|
6
|
7-08
|
Dab Hand Racing
|
Charlie Wallis
|
TINTO
|
3
|
7-08
|
D James, S Jenkins & M Quigley
|
Amanda Perrett
|
MUSIC SOCIETY (IRE)
|
4
|
7-08
|
Richard Taylor & Philip Hebdon
|
Tim Easterby
|
WASNTEXPECTINGTHAT
|
3
|
7-07
|
The Good Bad Ugly and Deaf
|
Richard Fahey
|
CHITRA
|
3
|
7-07
|
Mr & Mrs G Middlebrook
|
Daniel Kubler
|
MILITIA
|
4
|
7-06
|
Middleham Park Racing CXVI & Partner
|
Richard Fahey
|
PRIMO’S COMET
|
4
|
7-06
|
The Reluctant Suitor’s
|
Jim Goldie
|
SECRETINTHEPARK
|
9
|
7-04
|
Mia Racing
|
Michael Mullineaux
|
ZAC BROWN (IRE)
|
8
|
7-02
|
Porterhouse Ltd J Goddard
|
Charlie Wallis
|
SHEPHERD’S PURSE
|
7
|
6-11
|
The Chancers and Mrs R Carr
|
Ruth Carr
|
SOMEWHERE SECRET
|
5
|
6-09
|
Mia Racing
|
Michael Mullineaux
104 entries remain following July 9 scratchings deadline
1 Irish-trained
THE FOLLOWING 9 HORSES HAVE BEEN SCRATCHED:
MR LUPTON (IRE), MAJOR JUMBO, CORINTHIA KNIGHT (IRE), VIBRANT CHORDS, REPUTATION (IRE), DUBAI LEGACY (USA), VICTORY DAY (IRE), VICTORY ANGEL (IRE), SQUATS (IRE)
The Unibet Golden Mile
Class 2 handicap, £150,000 total prize fund. 3.00pm Friday, August 2, one mile. For three-year-olds and upwards. Lowest weight 8st, highest weight 9st 10lb – any horse rated above 110 will initially be treated as having that rating and the highest weight allotted will be 9at 10lb. Subsequently, the excess over 110 in any rating will be added without limitation to the highest weight to be carried. Penalties: after June 29, a winner of a race 3lb; a winner of two races 6lb. Entries closed June 25, entries revealed June 26 (86 entries), scratchings deadline July 9 (76 remain), six-day confirmations July 27, final declarations 10am July 31. Safety limit – 20 runners.
|
Horse
|
Age
|
Wgt
|
Owner
|
Trainer
|
OH THIS IS US (IRE)
|
6
|
9-10
|
Team Wallop
|
Richard Hannon
|
CARDSHARP
|
4
|
9-10
|
Sheikh Hamdan Bin Mohammed Al Maktoum
|
Mark Johnston
|
FLAMING SPEAR (IRE)
|
7
|
9-09
|
Anthony Bloom
|
Dean Ivory
|
AFAAK
|
5
|
9-08
|
Hamdan Al Maktoum
|
Charles Hills
|
WILLIE JOHN
|
4
|
9-06
|
Sheikh Mohammed Obaid Al Maktoum
|
Roger Varian
|
MORDIN (IRE)
|
5
|
9-05
|
Abdullah Saeed Al Naboodah
|
Simon Crisford
|
MITCHUM SWAGGER
|
7
|
9-05
|
The Anagram Partnership
|
Ralph Beckett
|
NEW GRADUATE (IRE)
|
4
|
9-05
|
Saeed Manana
|
James Tate
|
MOJITO (IRE)
|
5
|
9-04 (3lb ex)
|
Mrs Fiona Carmichael
|
William Haggas
|
SO BELOVED
|
9
|
9-04
|
Thoroughbred British Racing
|
David O’Meara
|
LEARN BY HEART
|
4
|
9-03
|
Lone Kaj-Nielsen
|
Bent Olsen DEN
|
KEY VICTORY (IRE)
|
4
|
9-03
|
Godolphin
|
Charlie Appleby
|
MASTER THE WORLD (IRE)
|
8
|
9-03
|
K Quinn/C Benham
|
David Elsworth
|
RAISING SAND
|
7
|
9-03
|
Nick Bradley Racing 22 & Partner
|
Jamie Osborne
|
CLON COULIS (IRE)
|
5
|
9-03
|
Colette Twomey
|
David Barron
|
ZHUI FENG (IRE)
|
6
|
9-01
|
John Connolly & Odile Griffith
|
Amanda Perrett
|
KYNREN (IRE)
|
5
|
9-01
|
Elliott Brothers & Peacock & Partner
|
David Barron
|
SENIORITY
|
5
|
9-01
|
The Queen
|
William Haggas
|
TURGENEV
|
3
|
9-01
|
Godolphin
|
John Gosden
|
BREDEN (IRE)
|
9
|
9-00
|
The Breden Racing Partnership
|
Linda Jewell
|
INDEED
|
4
|
9-00
|
Marchwood Aggregates
|
Dominic Ffrench Davis
|
WHAT’S THE STORY
|
5
|
9-00
|
Weldspec Glasgow Limited
|
Keith Dalgleish
|
YATTWEE (USA)
|
6
|
9-00
|
Godolphin
|
Saeed bin Suroor
|
ORIGINAL CHOICE (IRE)
|
5
|
8-13
|
A A Goodman
|
Nick Littmoden
|
COMMANDER COLE
|
5
|
8-13
|
Godolphin
|
Saeed bin Suroor
|
CHILEAN
|
4
|
8-12
|
Manton Estate Racing
|
Martyn Meade
|
WAARIF (IRE)
|
6
|
8-12
|
Middleham Park Racing XLIX
|
David O’Meara
|
WAR GLORY (IRE)
|
6
|
8-12
|
Mohamed Saeed Al Shahi
|
Richard Hannon
|
ESCOBAR (IRE)
|
5
|
8-12
|
Withernsea Thoroughbred Limited
|
David O’Meara
|
VALE OF KENT (IRE)
|
4
|
8-12
|
Sheikh Hamdan Bin Mohammed Al Maktoum
|
Mark Johnston
|
MUBHIJ (IRE)
|
4
|
8-12
|
Hamdan Al Maktoum
|
Roger Varian
|
ZWAYYAN
|
6
|
8-12
|
King Power Racing Co Ltd
|
Andrew Balding
|
BEAT LE BON (FR)
|
3
|
8-11 (3lb ex)
|
Sullivan B’stock/ Merriebelle Irish Farm
|
Richard Hannon
|
GOSSIPING
|
7
|
8-11
|
The Buckwell Partnership
|
Gary Moore
|
HISTORY WRITER (IRE)
|
4
|
8-11
|
Clive Washbourn & Partner
|
David Menuisier
|
VENTURA KNIGHT (IRE)
|
4
|
8-11
|
Middleham Park Racing XXXVII
|
Mark Johnston
|
MARIE’S DIAMOND (IRE)
|
3
|
8-11
|
Middleham Park Racing LXXXVI
|
Mark Johnston
|
BALTIC BARON (IRE)
|
4
|
8-11
|
Geoff & Sandra Turnbull
|
David O’Meara
|
SALUTE THE SOLDIER (GER)
|
4
|
8-10
|
Mr & Mrs P Hargreaves & A D Spence
|
Clive Cox
|
PLUTONIAN (IRE)
|
5
|
8-10
|
Mrs Fitri Hay
|
Charles Hills
|
MOTAFAAWIT (IRE)
|
3
|
8-10
|
Hamdan Al Maktoum
|
Richard Hannon
|
CLIFFS OF CAPRI
|
5
|
8-10
|
Melbourne 10 Racing
|
Jamie Osborne
|
DARK VISION (IRE)
|
3
|
8-10
|
Godolphin
|
Mark Johnston
|
WATAN
|
3
|
8-10
|
Al Shaqab Racing
|
Richard Hannon
|
GOOD EFFORT (IRE)
|
4
|
8-09
|
Abdulla Al Mansoori
|
Ismail Mohammed
|
SILVER LINE (IRE)
|
5
|
8-09
|
Godolphin
|
Saeed bin Suroor
|
GAME PLAYER (IRE)
|
4
|
8-09
|
Sheikh Mohammed Obaid Al Maktoum
|
Roger Varian
|
ANOTHER TOUCH
|
6
|
8-09
|
Nicholas Wrigley & Kevin Hart
|
Richard Fahey
|
LUSH LIFE (IRE)
|
4
|
8-08
|
Michael Buckley and Mrs Paul Shanahan
|
Jamie Osborne
|
CROWNTHORPE
|
4
|
8-08
|
Richard Fahey Ebor Racing Club Ltd
|
Richard Fahey
|
POWER OF DARKNESS
|
4
|
8-08
|
R C C Villers
|
Marcus Tregoning
|
BEDOUIN’S STORY
|
4
|
8-08
|
Godolphin
|
Saeed bin Suroor
|
RISE HALL
|
4
|
8-08
|
R C Bond
|
Martyn Meade
|
ALEMARATALYOUM (IRE)
|
5
|
8-08
|
Mrs J Morley
|
Stuart Williams
|
POGO (IRE)
|
3
|
8-07
|
Gary and Linnet Woodward
|
Charles Hills
|
NICKLAUS
|
4
|
8-07
|
Highclere Thoroughbred Racing – Nicklaus
|
William Haggas
|
MASHAM STAR (IRE)
|
5
|
8-07
|
3 Batterhams and a Reay
|
Mark Johnston
|
RAYDIANCE
|
4
|
8-07
|
Ontoawinner 14 & Elaine Burke
|
Karl Burke
|
FANAAR (IRE)
|
3
|
8-07
|
Hamdan Al Maktoum
|
William Haggas
|
BLESS HIM (IRE)
|
5
|
8-07
|
Tony Perkins & Partners
|
David Simcock
|
MUTAFANI
|
4
|
8-06
|
Saeed H Altayer
|
Simon Crisford
|
SHADY MCCOY (USA)
|
9
|
8-06
|
Ian Williams
|
Ian Williams
|
ZAP
|
4
|
8-05
|
Peter Timmins
|
Richard Fahey
|
IBRAZ
|
4
|
8-04
|
Hamdan Al Maktoum
|
Roger Varian
|
APEX KING (IRE)
|
5
|
8-04
|
G B & G H Firmager
|
David Loughnane
|
MASARU
|
3
|
8-04
|
Michael Daniels & Jonathan Palmer-Brown
|
Richard Hannon
|
KING’S SLIPPER
|
4
|
8-04
|
D B Clark & A R Bentall
|
Clive Cox
|
ALTERNATIVE FACT
|
4
|
8-04
|
The Alternative Lot
|
Ed Dunlop
|
KING ADEMAR (USA)
|
3
|
8-02
|
Phoenix Thoroughbred Limited
|
Martyn Meade
|
VICTORY COMMAND (IRE)
|
3
|
8-01 (3lb ex)
|
KINGSLEY PARK 10
|
Mark Johnston
|
MARKAZI (FR)
|
5
|
8-01
|
Thoroughbred British Racing
|
David O’Meara
|
JACKPOT ROYALE
|
4
|
7-13
|
Wayne Brackstone, Steve Whitear
|
Michael Appleby
|
GLOBAL GIFT (FR)
|
3
|
7-11
|
Dr Johnny Hon
|
Ed Dunlop
|
LA MAQUINA
|
4
|
7-10
|
George Baker and Partners – Super Six
|
George Baker
|
REEVES
|
3
|
7-07
|
Mrs Fitri Hay
|
Robert Cowell
|
ABSOLUTIO (FR)
|
3
|
7-04
|
S P C Woods
|
Karl Burke
76 entries remain following July 9 scratchings deadline
1 Danish-trained
THE FOLLOWING 10 HORSES HAVE BEEN SCRATCHED:
FAJJAJ (IRE), BOWERMAN, BERINGER, GABRIAL (IRE), BATTERED, MEDAHIM (IRE), WAHASH (IRE), AWE, MUTARAFFA (IRE), MAWAKIB