Fantastic racing in prospect at Qatar Goodwood Festival as principal contests take shape

This year’s Qatar Goodwood Festival is shaping up to be another tremendous feast of racing, with a host of proven G1 performers remaining engaged following the latest scratchings’ deadline for the five-day spectacular on the South Downs.

No fewer than 14 of the 20 horses going forward in the £1-million Qatar Sussex Stakes, the mile highlight of the second day on Wednesday, July 31, have already finished first or second at G1 level, including eight individual G1 winners.

Too Darn Hot is the 7/2 favourite with Unibet, official betting partner of the Qatar Goodwood Festival, with last year’s European champion two-year-old having bounced back to his best for trainer John Gosden and owner/breeder Lord Lloyd-Webber with an impressive victory over seven furlongs in the G1 Qatar Prix Jean Prat at Deauville, France, on July 7.

Gosden won the 2014 Qatar Sussex Stakes with Kingman and the Newmarket handler could also be represented by a son of the top miler in King Of Comedy (4/1 with Unibet). The progressive three-year-old colt was beaten a neck on his first G1 appearance in the St James’s Palace Stakes at Royal Ascot.

A strong three-year-old challenge could also feature G1 Commonwealth Cup victor Advertise (Martyn Meade), G1 Irish 2,000 Guineas scorer Phoenix Of Spain (Charlie Hills) and Skardu (William Haggas), who was third in the G1 QIPCO 2,000 Guineas at Newmarket.

The older generation is set to be well-represented, with four of the first five home in this year’s G1 Queen Anne Stakes - Lord Glitters (David O’Meara), Beat The Bank (Andrew Balding), Romanised (Ken Condon IRE) and Le Brivido (Aidan O’Brien IRE) – all engaged.

Accidental Agent (Eve Johnson-Houghton) took the Royal Ascot showpiece in 2018, while Zabeel Prince (Roger Varian) and Dream Castle (Saeed bin Suroor) have both captured G1 prizes over nine furlongs this year.

Qatar Sussex Stakes – Unibet prices:

7/2 Too Darn Hot; 4/1 King of Comedy; 8/1 Phoenix of Spain, Le Brivido, Lord Glitters; 10/1 Beat The Bank; 12/1 Zabeel Prince, Never No More, Skardu; 16/1 Romanised, Happy Power; 20/1 Accidental Agent, Veracious, Advertise; 25/1 Dream Castle, Hey Gaman, Matterhorn, I Can Fly; 33/1 Just Wonderful; 40/1 Happen

Each-way 1/5 odds, 1-2-3

Unibet rates outstanding stayer Stradivarius a 5/6 chance to emulate record-breaking Double Trigger by gaining a third victory in the two-mile £500,000 G1 Qatar Goodwood Cup on Tuesday, July 30, following his wins in the 2017 & 2018 renewals.

The John Gosden-trained five-year-old gamely beat Dee Ex Bee (Mark Johnston) to capture a second G1 Gold Cup over half a mile further at Royal Ascot on June 20.

Godolphin’s Cross Counter, 4/1 second-favourite with Unibet, finished a close fourth in the Gold Cup, his first attempt at two and a half miles. The four-year-old is unbeaten in two appearances over two miles, headed by a running-on victory in the G1 Melbourne Cup at Flemington, Australia, in November.

His trainer Charlie Appleby commented: “Cross Counter has definitely come forward since his run in the Gold Cup and dropping back to two miles at Goodwood will suit him well.

“It was a very pleasing run at Royal Ascot. He travelled into the race well from a position that may have been slightly further back than ideal, but we wanted to ride him that way on his first try over two and a half miles.

“I don’t think we would have beaten the winner if we had ridden him closer to the pace, but we may well have been bang there for second.

“We can ride him more aggressively back over two miles, while he broke the course record for a mile and a half at Goodwood in the Gordon Stakes last year, so we know he acts on the course.”

Three-year-olds receive 15lb from older horses in the Qatar Goodwood Cup and six of the 21 acceptors could take advantage of this significant weight allowance, just as Stradivarius did in 2017.

They are headed by Royal Ascot G2 Queen’s Vase winner Dashing Willoughby (Andrew Balding), plus the first and second from the King George V Handicap, South Pacific and Constantinople, who are both trained by Aidan O’Brien for Coolmore partnerships.

Recent Newmarket Listed winner Wells Farhh Go (Tim Easterby) and the last two winners of the Northumberland Plate - Withhold (Roger Charlton) and Who Dares Wins (Alan King) – also remain engaged.

Qatar Goodwood Cup – Unibet prices:

5/6 Stradivarius; 4/1 Cross Counter; 5/1 Dee Ex Bee; 12/1 Southern France, Wells Farhh Go; 14/1 Dashing Willoughby, Constantinople; 16/1 Cleonte; 20/1 Barbados; 25/1 Amade, Norway, Ben Vrackie, South Pacific; 33/1 Salouen, Withhold, Who Dares Wins; 40/1 Harpo Marx; 50/1 Raa Atoll, Red Galileo; 66/1 Pilaster, Cypress Creek

Each-way 1/5 odds, 1-2-3

Three-year-old fillies have won the four most recent renewals of the £600,000 G1 Qatar Nassau Stakes, run over just shy of 10 furlongs, and the Classic crop are set to launch another formidable challenge in the feature race on Ladies’ Day, Thursday, August 1, which has 27 acceptors.

Hermosa (Aidan O’Brien IRE) won both the English and Irish 1,000 Guineas, while Channel(Francis-Henri Graffard FR) landed the Prix de Diane (the French Oaks) at Chantilly on June 16.

G1 Oaks runner-up Pink Dogwood (Aidan O’Brien IRE) and G2 Prix de Malleret scorer Mehdaayih(John Gosden) could also represent the three-year-old generation.

Older contenders include dual G1 winner Magical (Aidan O’Brien IRE), who chased home Enable in the G1 Eclipse Stakes at Sandown Park on July 6, and the first and second from the G2 Duke Of Cambridge Stakes at Royal Ascot - Move Swiftly (William Haggas) and Rawdaa (Sir Michael Stoute). Japanese raider Deirdre (Mitsuru Yashida JPN), winner of the G1 Shuka Sho in 2017, also remains engaged.

Wild Illusion (Charlie Appleby) dominated from the front for a convincing success in the 2018 Qatar Nassau Stakes and the Godolphin filly could bid to become the first multiple winner since Midday completed a hat-trick of victories in the race in 2011.

The four-year-old, who has also won two G1 races in France, finished fourth behind Iridessa (Joseph O’Brien IRE), Magic Wand (Aidan O’Brien IRE) and Pink Dogwood on her latest outing in the G1 Pretty Polly Stakes over a mile and a quarter at the Curragh, Ireland, on June 28.

Charlie Appleby said: “We have left Wild Illusion in the Qatar Nassau Stakes and we will certainly have a look at running her again.

“The ground was quick enough for her in the Pretty Polly Stakes, but she has come out of the race with no problems.

“She has a couple of options, including the G1 Prix Jean Romanet at Deauville (August 18), and does appreciate a bit of ease the ground.

“If conditions at Goodwood are suitable, I am sure that we will be taking a good, strong look at the race, although it can be tough to give weight to the three-year-olds, as we found to our benefit last year.”

The Qatar Sussex Stakes, the Qatar Goodwood Cup and the Qatar Nassau Stakes are all part of the QIPCO British Champions Series.

Acceptors are also unveiled today for three G2 races staged during the Qatar Goodwood Festival for three-year-olds and upwards, plus the two very valuable handicaps – the £150,000 Unibet Golden Mile (Friday, August 2) and the £250,000 Unibet Stewards’ Cup (Saturday, August 3).

The seven-furlong £300,000 G2 Qatar Lennox Stakes on Tuesday, July 30, has 40 horses going forward, including Advertise (Martyn Meade) and Dream Of Dreams (Sir Michael Stoute), who went down by a head to Blue Point in the G1 Diamond Jubilee Stakes over a furlong less at Royal Ascot.

Wokingham Handicap scorer Cape Byron (Roger Varian) and last season’s G1 Prix de la Foret victor One Master (William Haggas) also remain engaged alongside Space Traveller (Richard Fahey), successful in the G3 Jersey Stakes.

Battaash (Charlie Hills) is going for a third successive win in the £300,000 G2 King George Qatar Stakes over the fast five furlongs on Friday, August 2, following two blistering displays including when the four-length victor in 2018.

He features among 21 contenders remaining this year, alongside G2 Duke Of York Stakes winner Invincible Army (James Tate),French challenger Big Brothers Pride (Francois Rohaut FR) and G1 King’s Stand Stakes fifth Fairyland (Aidan O’Brien IRE).

Enbihaar (John Gosden)and Dramatic Queen (William Haggas) were separated by a neck in the G2 Lancashire Oaks at Haydock Park on July 6 and the duo headline 17 acceptors for the G2 £300,000 Qatar Lillie Langtry Stakes (25 entries) over a mile and six furlongs, on Saturday, August 3.

The first and second from the 2018 renewal - Pilaster (Roger Varian) and Maid Up (Andrew Balding) – also go forward along with Star Catcher (John Gosden), winner of the G2 Ribblesdale Stakes at Royal Ascot.

Mojito (William Haggas), successful in a valuable handicap at Sandown Park on July 6, is Unibet’s 5/1 market leader for the Unibet Golden Mile (76 entries remain), while Flavius Titus (Roger Varian) and Justanotherbottle (Declan Carroll) are 12/1 joint favourites for the six-furlong Unibet Stewards’ Cup (104 entries go forward).

Qatar Lennox Stakes – Unibet prices:

6/1 Advertise; 7/1 Hey Gaman, Limato, Safe Voyage; 8/1 Cape Byron, Le Brivido, Never No More, Shine So Bright, Dream Of Dreams; 10/1 One Master, Space Traveller; 11/1 Skardu; 12/1 Sir Dancealot; 14/1 Glorious Journey, Speak In Colours; 16/1 Fox Champion, Momkin, Urban Icon; 20/1 Suedois; 25/1 Main Edition. Mot Juste; 33/1 Donjuan Triumphant, Duhail, Flaming Spear, Oh This Is Us, Pretty Baby, Snazzy Jazzy, Tip Two Win; 40/1 No Needs Never; 50/1 All The Kings Men, Breton Rock, Cardsharp, Duke Of Hazzard, Jallota, Laugh A Minute, Vanbrugh, Watan; 66/1 Larchmont Lad, Lims Cruiser, San Andreas

Each-way 1/5 odds, 1-2-3

Qatar King George Stakes – Unibet prices

4/7 Battaash; 9/2 Invincible Army; 9/1 El Astronaute; 10/1 Garrus, So Perfect; 12/1 Fairyland, Big Brothers Pride, Sergei Prokofiev; 14/1 Shades of Blue, Far Above; 16/1 Archer’s Dream; 20/1 Rumble Inthejungle, Judicial 25/1 Copper Knight, Houtzen, Ornate; 33/1 Gossamer Wings; 66/1 Pocket Dynamo, Intense Romance, Little Kim; 150/1 Just Glamorous

Each-way 1/5 odds, 1-2-3

Unibet Golden Mile – Unibet prices

5/1 Mojito; 10/1 Power of Darkness; 12/1 Afaak, Flaming Spear, History Writer, New Graduate; 14/1 Beat Le Bon, Clon Coulis, Kynren, Turgenev; 16/1 Fanaar, King Ademar, Maries Diamond; m20/1 Game Player, Gossiping, Key Victory, Lush Life, Mordin, Motafaawit, Mubhij, Oh This Is Us, Seniority, Victory Command, Willie John; 25/1 Bless Him, Dark Vision, Ibraz, Rise Hall, Salute The Soldier, Silver Line, Vale of Kent, Watan, Whats The Story; 33/1 Apex King, Baltic Baron, Bedouins Story, Breden, Commander Cole, Escobar, Global Gift, Indeed, Masham Star, Nicklaus, Raising Sand, Raydiance, Shady McCoy, Ventura Knight, Waarif, Yattwee, Zhui Feng, Zwayyan; 40/1 Alemaratalyoum, Alternative Fact, Crownthorpe, Markazi, Masaru, Mitchum Swagger, Mutafani; 50/1 Another Touch, Cardsharp, Chilean, Cliffs of Capri, Kings Slipper, Master The World, Original Choice, Plutonian, Pogo, So Beloved, Zap; 66/1 Good Effort, Learn By Heart, Reeves, War Glory; 150/1 Absolutio, Jackpot Royale, La Maquina

Each-way 1/4 odds, 1-2-3-4

Unibet Stewards’ Cup – Unibet prices

12/1 Flavius Titus, Justanotherbottle; 14/1 Gulliver, Gunmetal, Khaadem, Staxton; 16/1 Emblazoned, Hey Jonesy, Shimmering Dawn, Spanish City, Vanbrugh; 20/1 Baron Bolt, Cosmic Law, George Bowen, Growl, Laugh A Minute, Louie de Palma, Soldiers Minute, Stone of Destiny, Yattwee; 25/1 Blown By Wind, Cold Stare, Ice Age, Margub, Open Wide, Richenza, Savalas, Summerghand; 33/1 Air Raid, Arecibo, Buridan, Duke of Firenze, Embour, Great Prospector, Kimifive, Lake Volta, Lord Riddiford, Magical Wish, Moon Trouble, Ornate, Puds, Rathbone, Raucous, Saaheq, Stake Acclaim, True Mason, Vintage Brut, Wise Counsel, Yousini; 40/1 Dark Shot, Kick On Kick On, Lethal Lunch, Mythmaker, Polybius, Royal Residence, Sir Maximilian, The Broghie Man, Watchable, Woven; 50/1 Aljady, Brian The Snail, El Hombre, Golden Apollo, Hyperfocus, Poyle Vinnie, Spoof, Tawny Port, Ventura Ocean; 66/1 Alaadel, Blue de Vega, Boy In The Bar, Danzan, Dark Shadow, Flying Pursuit, Get The Rhythm, Lancelot du Lac, Lomu, Music Society, Paddy Power, Powerallied, Venturous; 100/1 Ballyquin. Confessional, Count Otto, Gabrial The Saint, Marks Choice, Mokaatil, Tinto, Vegas Boy; 150/1 Captain Jameson, Chitra, King Robert, Look Out Louis, Militia, Tommy G; 200/1 Busby, Gabrial The Devil, Lightning Charlie, Primos Comet, Secretinthepark, Wasntexpectingthat, Shepherds Purse; 250/1 Somewhere Secret, Zac Brown

Each-way 1/4 odds, 1-2-3-4

About the Qatar Goodwood Festival

Once described by King Edward VII as ‘a garden party with racing,’ this world-famous five-day festival – affectionately known as ‘Glorious Goodwood’ – is one of the highlights of the flat racing season. Over 100,000 people flock to the world’s most beautiful racecourse to enjoy top class racing and entertainment, including the £1-million Qatar Sussex Stakes, the cavalry charge that is the Qatar Steward’s Cup and the marathon Qatar Goodwood Cup.

The 2019 event takes place from Tuesday 30 July to Saturday 3 August and Qatar continues its generous support of the week, with prize money totalling over £5.5 million.

Tickets and hospitality packages for all of Goodwood’s 2019 fixtures can be purchased at Goodwood.com or by calling 01243 755055.

About QIPCO British Champions Series

QIPCO British Champions Series showcases 35 of the UK’s finest Flat races, including six of the world’s top 12. The Series features at all of the UK’s most iconic Flat festivals, from the Derby and St Leger, to Glorious Goodwood and Royal Ascot, presenting unparalleled, quality racing across 10 of the country’s finest racecourses.

The Series exhibits world-class sporting action across five different categories – Sprint, Mile, Middle Distance, Long Distance and Fillies & Mares.

Five top-class races mark the climax of the Series on the Ultimate Raceday, QIPCO British Champions Day at Ascot on Saturday 19th October, where the world’s best compete at the nation’s richest raceday.

Put simply, QIPCO British Champions Series shines the spotlight on the best horses, the best jockeys and the best racecourses, so that millions worldwide can follow the finest Flat racing.

For tickets to QIPCO British Champions Day on Saturday 19th October go to britishchampionsday.co.uk

The Qatar Sussex Stakes

Group 1, £1,000,000 total prize fund, part of the British Champions Series. 3.35pm, Wednesday, July 31, 1m. For three-year-olds and upwards. Weights: three-year-old colts and geldings 9st, fillies 8st 11lb; four-year-olds and up colts and geldings 9st 8lb, fillies 9st 5lb. Entries closed May 28, entries revealed May 29 (35 entries). Scratchings deadline July 9 (20 entries remain), six-day confirmation & £70,000 supplementary stage July 25, final declarations July 29.

Horse Age Owner Trainer ACCIDENTAL AGENT 5 Gaie Johnson Houghton Eve Johnson Houghton ADVERTISE 3 Phoenix Thoroughbred Limited 1 Martyn Meade BEAT THE BANK 5 King Power Racing Co Ltd Andrew Balding DREAM CASTLE 5 Godolphin Saeed bin Suroor HAPPEN (USA) 3 Sue Magnier, Michael Tabor & Derrick Smith Aidan O’Brien IRE HAPPY POWER (IRE) 3 King Power Racing Co Ltd Andrew Balding HEY GAMAN 4 Sultan Ali James Tate I CAN FLY 4 Derrick Smith, Sue Magnier, Michael Tabor Aidan O’Brien IRE JUST WONDERFUL (USA) 3 Michael Tabor, Derrick Smith & Sue Magnier Aidan O’Brien IRE KING OF COMEDY (IRE) 3 Lady Bamford John Gosden LE BRIVIDO (FR) 5 HRH Prince Faisal Bin Khaled/Michael Tabor Aidan O’Brien IRE LORD GLITTERS (FR) 6 Geoff & Sandra Turnbull David O’Meara MATTERHORN (IRE) 4 Sheikh Hamdan Bin Mohammed Al Maktoum Mark Johnston NEVER NO MORE (IRE) 3 Michael Tabor, Derrick Smith & Sue Magnier Aidan O’Brien IRE PHOENIX OF SPAIN (IRE) 3 Tony Wechsler & Ann Plummer Charles Hills ROMANISED (IRE) 4 Robert Ng Ken Condon IRE SKARDU 3 Abdulla Al Khalifa William Haggas TOO DARN HOT 3 Lord Lloyd Webber John Gosden VERACIOUS 4 Cheveley Park Stud Sir Michael Stoute ZABEEL PRINCE (IRE) 6 Sheikh Mohammed Obaid Al Maktoum Roger Varian

20 horses remain following July 9 scratchings deadline

6 Irish-trained

THE FOLLOWING 15 HORSES HAVE BEEN SCRATCHED:

BARNEY ROY, CALYX, FOX CHAMPION (IRE), HERMOSA (IRE), MAGNA GRECIA (IRE), MUSTASHRY, OH THIS IS US (IRE), OSTILIO, RAWDAA, ROYAL MARINE (IRE), ROYAL MEETING (IRE), SAN DONATO (IRE), SIR DANCEALOT (IRE), STORMY ANTARCTIC, TRAIS FLUORS

The Qatar Goodwood Cup

Group 1, £500,000 total prize fund. Tuesday, July 30, two miles. For three-year-olds and upwards. Weights: three-year-old colts and geldings 8st 8lb, fillies 8st 5lb; four-year-olds and upwards colts and geldings 9st 9lb, fillies 9st 6lb. Entries closed June 25, entries revealed June 26 (30 entries), scratchings deadline July 9 (21 entries remain), six-day confirmations and £25,000 supplementary entry stage July 24. Final declarations 10am Sunday, July 28.

Horse Age Owner Trainer AMADE (IRE) 5 L Dassault/Oti Management PTY Alessandro & Giuseppe Botti FR BARBADOS (IRE) 3 Michael Tabor, Derrick Smith & Sue Magnier Aidan O’Brien IRE BEN VRACKIE 4 H R H Princess Haya of Jordan John Gosden CLEONTE (IRE) 6 King Power Racing Co Ltd Andrew Balding CONSTANTINOPLE (IRE) 3 Derrick Smith, Sue Magnier, Michael Tabor Aidan O’Brien IRE CROSS COUNTER 4 Godolphin Charlie Appleby CYPRESS CREEK (IRE) 4 Michael Tabor, Derrick Smith & Sue Magnier Aidan O’Brien IRE DASHING WILLOUGHBY 3 Mick and Janice Mariscotti Andrew Balding DEE EX BEE 4 Sheikh Hamdan Bin Mohammed Al Maktoum Mark Johnston HARPO MARX (IRE) 3 Sue Magnier, Michael Tabor & Derrick Smith Aidan O’Brien IRE NORWAY (IRE) 3 Derrick Smith, Sue Magnier, Michael Tabor Aidan O’Brien IRE PILASTER 4 Cheveley Park Stud Roger Varian RAA ATOLL 4 Luke Comer Luke Comer IRE RED GALILEO 8 Godolphin Saeed bin Suroor SALOUEN (IRE) 5 H Balasuriya Sylvester Kirk SOUTH PACIFIC 3 Derrick Smith, Sue Magnier, Michael Tabor Aidan O’Brien IRE SOUTHERN FRANCE (IRE) 4 Derrick Smith, Sue Magnier, Michael Tabor Aidan O’Brien IRE STRADIVARIUS (IRE) 5 B E Nielsen John Gosden WELLS FARHH GO (IRE) 4 S A Heley & Partner Tim Easterby WHO DARES WINS (IRE) 7 HP Racing Who Dares Wins Alan King WITHHOLD 6 Anthony Bloom Roger Charlton

21 entries remain following July 9 scratchings deadline

8 Irish-trained

1 French-trained

THE FOLLOWING 9 HORSES HAVE BEEN SCRATCHED:

AUSTRIAN SCHOOL (IRE), BARTHOLOMEU DIAS, FLAG OF HONOUR (IRE), FUNNY KID (USA), GAME STARTER (IRE), HUNTING HORN (IRE), MAGIC CIRCLE (IRE), MASTER OF REALITY (IRE), RAYMOND TUSK (IRE)

The Qatar Nassau Stakes

Group 1, £600,000 total prize fund. Thursday, August 1, 1m 2f (1m 1f 197y). For three-year-olds and upwards, fillies and mares. Weights: three-year-olds 8st 13lb, four-year-olds and upwards 9st 7lb. Entries closed June 25, entries revealed June 26 (33 entries), scratchings deadline July 9 (27 entries remain), six-day confirmations and £40,000 supplementary entry stage July 26. Final declarations 10am July 30.

Horse Age Owner Trainer ANTONIA DE VEGA (IRE) 3 Waverley Racing Ralph Beckett CHANNEL (IRE) 3 Samuel De Barros Francis-Henri Graffard FR CORAL BEACH (IRE) 3 Michael Tabor, Derrick Smith & Sue Magnier Aidan O’Brien IRE DEIRDRE (JPN) 5 Toji Morita Mitsuru Hashida JPN EDISA (USA) 3 HH Aga Khan Alain de Royer Dupre FR GODDESS (USA) 3 Sue Magnier & John G Sikura Aidan O’Brien IRE HAPPEN (USA) 3 Sue Magnier, Michael Tabor & Derrick Smith Aidan O’Brien IRE HERMOSA (IRE) 3 Michael Tabor, Derrick Smith & Sue Magnier Aidan O’Brien IRE I CAN FLY 4 Derrick Smith, Sue Magnier, Michael Tabor Aidan O’Brien IRE IRIDESSA (IRE) 3 Chantal Regalado-Gonzalez Joseph O’Brien IRE JUST WONDERFUL (USA) 3 Michael Tabor, Derrick Smith & Sue Magnier Aidan O’Brien IRE MAGIC WAND (IRE) 4 Michael Tabor, Derrick Smith & Sue Magnier Aidan O’Brien IRE MAGICAL (IRE) 4 Derrick Smith, Sue Magnier, Michael Tabor Aidan O’Brien IRE MAQSAD (FR) 3 Hamdan Al Maktoum William Haggas MEHDAAYIH 3 Emirates Park PTY Ltd John Gosden MOVE SWIFTLY 4 Sheikh Rashid Dalmook Al Maktoum William Haggas NAUSHA 3 Nurlan Bizakov Roger Varian NYALETI (IRE) 4 3 Batterhams and a Reay Mark Johnston PINK DOGWOOD (IRE) 3 Derrick Smith, Sue Magnier, Michael Tabor Aidan O’Brien IRE QABALA (USA) 3 HH Sheikh Mohammed Bin Khalifa Al Thani Roger Varian RAWDAA 4 Abdullah Saeed Al Naboodah Sir Michael Stoute STAR CATCHER 3 Anthony Oppenheimer John Gosden SUN MAIDEN 4 Khalid Abdullah Sir Michael Stoute TEREBELLUM (IRE) 3 H R H Princess Haya of Jordan John Gosden VERACIOUS 4 Cheveley Park Stud Sir Michael Stoute WILD ILLUSION 4 Godolphin Charlie Appleby WORTH WAITING 4 Saif Ali David Lanigan

27 entries remain following July 9 scratchings deadline

10 Irish-trained

2 French-trained

1 Japanese-trained

THE FOLLOWING 6 HORSES HAVE BEEN SCRATCHED:

ASHTARA (USA), IMPERIAL CHARM, LAVENDER’S BLUE (IRE), PEACH TREE (IRE), QUEEN POWER (IRE), SEA OF CLASS (IRE)

The Qatar Lennox Stakes

Group 2, £300,000 total prize fund. 3.00pm Tuesday, July 30, seven furlongs. For three-year-olds and upwards. Weights: three-year-old colts and geldings 8st 10lb, fillies 8st 7lb; four-year-old and upwards colts and geldings 9st 3lb, fillies and mares 9st. Penalties: after 2017, a winner of a G2 race 3lb, of a G1 race 5lb. Entries closed June 25, entries revealed June 26 (48 entries), scratchings deadline July 9 (40 entries remain), six-day confirmations and £15,000 supplementary stage July 24, final declarations 10am July 28.

Horse Age Owner Trainer ADVERTISE 3 Phoenix Thoroughbred Limited 1 Martyn Meade ALL THE KING’S MEN (IRE) 3 Sue Magnier, Michael Tabor & Derrick Smith Aidan O’Brien IRE BRETON ROCK (IRE) 9 John Cook David Simcock CAPE BYRON 5 Sheikh Mohammed Obaid Al Maktoum Roger Varian CARDSHARP 4 Sheikh Hamdan Bin Mohammed Al Maktoum Mark Johnston DONJUAN TRIUMPHANT (IRE) 6 King Power Racing Co Ltd Andrew Balding DREAM OF DREAMS (IRE) 5 Saeed Suhail Sir Michael Stoute DUHAIL (IRE) 3 Al Shaqab Racing Andre Fabre FR DUKE OF HAZZARD (FR) 3 Mrs Fitri Hay Paul Cole FLAMING SPEAR (IRE) 7 Anthony Bloom Dean Ivory FOX CHAMPION (IRE) 3 King Power Racing Co Ltd Richard Hannon GLORIOUS JOURNEY 4 HH Sheikha Al Jalila Racing Charlie Appleby HEY GAMAN 4 Sultan Ali James Tate JALLOTA 8 Mrs Fitri Hay Charles Hills LARCHMONT LAD (IRE) 5 Michael Geoghegan Joseph Tuite LAUGH A MINUTE 4 Sheikh Mohammed Obaid Al Maktoum Roger Varian LE BRIVIDO (FR) 5 HRH Prince Faisal Bin Khaled/Michael Tabor Aidan O’Brien IRE LIMATO (IRE) 7 Paul G Jacobs Henry Candy LIM’S CRUISER (AUS) 7 Lim’s Stable Stephen Gray SIN MAIN EDITION (IRE) 3 Saif Ali Mark Johnston MOMKIN (IRE) 3 Prince A A Faisal Roger Charlton MOT JUSTE (USA) 3 R Barnett Roger Varian NEVER NO MORE (IRE) 3 Michael Tabor, Derrick Smith & Sue Magnier Aidan O’Brien IRE NO NEEDS NEVER (IRE) 3 Mark Dobbin/Philip Antonacci Joseph O’Brien IRE OH THIS IS US (IRE) 6 Team Wallop Richard Hannon ONE MASTER 5 Lael Stable William Haggas PRETTY BABY (IRE) 4 Sheikh Rashid Dalmook Al Maktoum William Haggas SAFE VOYAGE (IRE) 6 Ross Harmon John Quinn SAN ANDREAS (IRE) 3 Derrick Smith, Sue Magnier, Michael Tabor Aidan O’Brien IRE SHINE SO BRIGHT 3 King Power Racing Co Ltd Andrew Balding SIR DANCEALOT (IRE) 5 C Benham/ D Whitford/ L Quinn/ K Quinn David Elsworth SKARDU 3 Abdulla Al Khalifa William Haggas SNAZZY JAZZY (IRE) 4 Mrs Olive Shaw Clive Cox SPACE TRAVELLER 3 Clipper Logistics Richard Fahey SPEAK IN COLOURS 4 Chantal Regalado-Gonzalez Joseph O’Brien IRE SUEDOIS (FR) 8 George Turner & Clipper Logistics David O’Meara TIP TWO WIN 4 Mrs Anne Cowley Roger Teal URBAN ICON 3 Michael Pescod Richard Hannon VANBRUGH (USA) 4 Khalid Abdullah Charles Hills WATAN 3 Al Shaqab Racing Richard Hannon

40 entries remain following July 9 scratchings deadline

6 Irish-trained

1 Singapore-trained

1 French-trained

THE FOLLOWING 8 HORSES HAVE BEEN SCRATCHED:

I AM SUPERMAN (IRE), JASH (IRE), MYTHICAL MAGIC (IRE), ROYAL MARINE (IRE), TABARRAK (IRE), THE IRISH ROVER (IRE), TORNIBUSH (IRE), YAFTA

The King George Qatar Stakes

Group 2, £300,000 total prize fund. 3.35pm Friday, August 2, five furlongs. For three-year-olds and upwards. Weights: three-year-old colts and geldings 8st 13lb, fillies 8st 10lb; four-year-old and upwards colts and geldings 9st 2lb, fillies 8st 13lb. Penalties: after 2018, a winner of a G2 race 3lb, of a G1 race 5lb. Entries closed June 25, entries revealed June 26 (24 entries), scratchings deadline July 9 (21 remain), six-day confirmations and £15,000 supplementary stage July 27, final declarations 10am July 31.

Horse Age Owner Trainer ARCHER’S DREAM (IRE) 3 Fred Archer Racing – Wheel of Fortune James Fanshawe BATTAASH (IRE) 5 Hamdan Al Maktoum Charles Hills BIG BROTHERS PRIDE (FR) 3 Kin Hung Kei & Qatar Racing Limited Francois Rohaut FR COPPER KNIGHT (IRE) 5 Middleham Park, Ventura Racing 6 & Partner Tim Easterby EL ASTRONAUTE (IRE) 6 Ross Harmon Racing John Quinn FAIRYLAND (IRE) 3 Evie Stockwell/Michael Tabor/Derrick Smith Aidan O’Brien IRE FAR ABOVE (IRE) 3 Sheikh Rashid Dalmook Al Maktoum James Tate GARRUS (IRE) 3 Mrs Susan Roy Charles Hills GOSSAMER WINGS (USA) 3 Michael Tabor, Derrick Smith & Sue Magnier Aidan O’Brien IRE HOUTZEN (AUS) 5 Aquis Farm Pty Ltd Martyn Meade INTENSE ROMANCE (IRE) 5 Hugh Malcolm Linsley Michael Dods INVINCIBLE ARMY (IRE) 4 Saeed Manana James Tate JUDICIAL (IRE) 7 Elite Racing Club Julie Camacho JUST GLAMOROUS (IRE) 6 Robert & Nina Bailey Grace Harris LITTLE KIM 3 Nick Bradley Racing 35 & Sohi & E Burke Karl Burke ORNATE 6 Kings Road Racing Partnership David Griffiths POCKET DYNAMO (USA) 3 Phoenix Thoroughbred Limited Robert Cowell RUMBLE INTHEJUNGLE (IRE) 3 Rebel Racing Premier & Cheveley Park Stud Richard Spencer SERGEI PROKOFIEV (CAN) 3 Derrick Smith, Sue Magnier, Michael Tabor Aidan O’Brien IRE SHADES OF BLUE (IRE) 3 Miss A Jones Clive Cox SO PERFECT (USA) 3 Derrick Smith, Sue Magnier, Michael Tabor Aidan O’Brien IRE

21 entries remain following July 9 scratchings deadline

4 Irish-trained

1 French-trained

THE FOLLOWING 3 HORSES HAVE BEEN SCRATCHED:

LE BRIVIDO (FR), SIGNORA CABELLO (IRE), WELL DONE FOX

The Qatar Lillie Langtry Stakes

Group 2, £300,000 total prize fund. 3pm Saturday, August 3, one mile and six furlongs. For three-year-olds and upwards, fillies and mares only. Weights: three-year-olds 8st 9lb, four-year-old and upwards 9st 6lb. Penalties: after 2018, a winner of a G2 race 3lb, of a G1 race 5lb. Entries closed June 25, entries revealed June 26 (25 entries), scratchings deadline July 9 (17 entries remain), six-day confirmations and £15,000 supplementary stage July 29, final declarations 10am August 1.

Horse Age Owner Trainer BLUE GARDENIA (IRE) 3 Sir Robert Ogden David O’Meara CIMEARA (IRE) 4 Sun Bloodstock SARL Joseph O’Brien IRE DELPHINIA (IRE) 3 Sue Magnier,Michael Tabor & Derrick Smith Aidan O’Brien IRE DRAMATIC QUEEN (USA) 4 Sheikh Juma Dalmook Al Maktoum William Haggas ENBIHAAR (IRE) 4 Hamdan Al Maktoum John Gosden FLOWERING PEACH (IRE) 3 Derrick Smith, Sue Magnier, Michael Tabor Aidan O’Brien IRE HEAVEN ON EARTH (IRE) 3 Derrick Smith, Sue Magnier, Michael Tabor Aidan O’Brien IRE INVITATION (IRE) 3 Sue Magnier, Michael Tabor & Derrick Smith Aidan O’Brien IRE LITIGIOUS 3 Cheveley Park Stud John Gosden MAID UP 4 Brightwalton Bloodstock Ltd Andrew Balding PEACH TREE (IRE) 3 Michael Tabor, Derrick Smith & Sue Magnier Aidan O’Brien IRE PILASTER 4 Cheveley Park Stud Roger Varian PROMISSORY (IRE) 3 H R H Princess Haya of Jordan John Gosden SEA OF FAITH (IRE) 3 Sunderland Holding Inc William Haggas SOUTH SEA PEARL (IRE) 3 Derrick Smith, Sue Magnier, Michael Tabor Aidan O’Brien IRE STAR CATCHER 3 Anthony Oppenheimer John Gosden TAUTEKE 3 Nurlan Bizakov Roger Varian

17 entries remain following July 9 scratchings deadline

7 Irish-trained

THE FOLLOWING 8 HORSES HAVE BEEN SCRATCHED:

ARCTIC FOX, BAYSHORE FREEWAY (IRE), GALMARLEY, HIGHGARDEN, KESIA (IRE), KLASSIQUE, MAZZURI (IRE), MOTIVATE ME (FR)

The Unibet Stewards’ Cup

Class 2 heritage handicap. £250,000 total prize fund. 3.40pm Saturday, August 3, six furlongs. For three-year-olds and upwards. Lowest weight 8st, highest weight 9st 10lb – any horse rated above 110 will initially be treated as having that rating and the highest weight allotted will be 9st 10lb. Subsequently, the excess over 110 in any rating will be added without limitation to the highest weight to be carried. Penalties: after June 29, a winner of a race 6lb. Entries closed June 25, entries revealed June 26 (113 entries), scratchings deadline July 9 (104 remain), five-day confirmations July 29, final declarations 10am August 1. Safety limit – 28 runners. There is a £75,000 consolation race on the same day for those horses who do not get into the Stewards’ Cup.

Horse Age Wgt Owner Trainer STAKE ACCLAIM (IRE) 7 9-10 M J Yarrow Dean Ivory VANBRUGH (USA) 4 9-10 Khalid Abdullah Charles Hills EMBLAZONED (IRE) 4 9-10 Godolphin John Gosden LAUGH A MINUTE 4 9-08 Sheikh Mohammed Obaid Al Maktoum Roger Varian HEY JONESY (IRE) 4 9-08 Pallister Racing Kevin Ryan GUNMETAL (IRE) 6 9-06 Ne-Chance & L O’ Kane David Barron ORNATE 6 9-06 Kings Road Racing Partnership David Griffiths KHAADEM (IRE) 3 9-06 Hamdan Al Maktoum Charles Hills GEORGE BOWEN (IRE) 7 9-05 M A Scaife Richard Fahey BARON BOLT 6 9-05 Asprey Wright Evans PJL Wilcock & Snook Paul Cole VINTAGE BRUT 3 9-04 King Power Racing Co Ltd Tim Easterby STONE OF DESTINY 4 9-03 King Power Racing Co Ltd Andrew Balding SUMMERGHAND (IRE) 5 9-03 Hamad Rashed Bin Ghedayer David O’Meara RAUCOUS 6 9-03 T W Morley Robert Cowell LAKE VOLTA (IRE) 4 9-03 Sheikh Hamdan Bin Mohammed Al Maktoum Mark Johnston STAXTON 4 9-03 Ontoawinner 10 & Partner Tim Easterby GULLIVER 5 9-03 Withernsea Thoroughbred Limited David O’Meara YATTWEE (USA) 6 9-03 Godolphin Saeed bin Suroor LANCELOT DU LAC (ITY) 9 9-02 Michael & Heather Yarrow Dean Ivory FLAVIUS TITUS 4 9-02 Sheikh Mohammed Obaid Al Maktoum Roger Varian EMBOUR (IRE) 4 9-01 (6lb ex) Sullivan B’Stock, Ruxley Holdings, Mrs Doyle Richard Hannon COLD STARE (IRE) 4 9-01 Middleham Park Racing XC David O’Meara SOLDIER’S MINUTE 4 9-01 Weldspec Glasgow Limited Keith Dalgleish BLOWN BY WIND 3 9-01 Sheikh Hamdan Bin Mohammed Al Maktoum Mark Johnston RICHENZA (FR) 4 9-01 Mrs Lynn Turner & Guy Brook Ralph Beckett WATCHABLE 9 9-01 Hambleton XXXIX P Bamford Roses Partners David O’Meara ICE AGE (IRE) 6 9-00 Eden Racing III Eve Johnson Houghton MYTHMAKER 7 9-00 Crossfields Racing Bryan Smart JUSTANOTHERBOTTLE (IRE) 5 9-00 Steve Ryan & M J Tedham Declan Carroll SPANISH CITY 6 8-13 Merry Fox Stud Limited Roger Varian TRUE MASON 3 8-13 Khalifa Dasmal Karl Burke LOUIE DE PALMA 7 8-13 Peter Ridgers Clive Cox THE BROGHIE MAN 4 8-13 Eamon Cleary Adrian Keatley IRE OPEN WIDE (USA) 5 8-12 George Materna & John McInerney Amanda Perrett AIR RAID 4 8-12 Caron & Paul Chapman Jedd O’Keeffe POLYBIUS 8 8-12 Amo Racing Ltd & Partners David Simcock MARGUB 4 8-12 Hamdan Al Maktoum Marcus Tregoning DANZAN (IRE) 4 8-11 B Greenwood/R Homburg & Partner Andrew Balding COSMIC LAW (IRE) 3 8-11 John Dance Richard Fahey SIR MAXIMILIAN (IRE) 10 8-11 Paul Wildes Ian Williams GREAT PROSPECTOR (IRE) 4 8-11 and Mrs J D Cotton Richard Fahey ALJADY (FR) 4 8-11 Al Shaqab Racing Richard Fahey LORD RIDDIFORD (IRE) 4 8-10 The JAM Partnership John Quinn KICK ON KICK ON 4 8-10 Paul & Clare Rooney Clive Cox EL HOMBRE 5 8-09 Weldspec Glasgow Limited Keith Dalgleish KIMIFIVE (IRE) 4 8-09 Richard J Gurr Joseph Tuite GROWL 7 8-09 Dr Marwan Koukash Richard Fahey FLYING PURSUIT 6 8-09 Ontoawinner, M Hulin & Partner Tim Easterby SAAHEQ 5 8-08 The Horse Watchers Michael Appleby ARECIBO (FR) 4 8-08 George Turner & Clipper Logistics David O’Meara MOON TROUBLE (IRE) 6 8-08 Rob Oliver & The Horse Watchers Michael Appleby BURIDAN (FR) 4 8-08 Al Shaqab Racing Richard Hannon GOLDEN APOLLO 5 8-08 David Scott & Partner Tim Easterby HYPERFOCUS (IRE) 5 8-08 Ryedale Partners No 14 Tim Easterby GABRIAL THE SAINT (IRE) 4 8-08 Dr Marwan Koukash Richard Fahey COUNT OTTO (IRE) 4 8-01 (6lb ex) Count Otto Partnership Amanda Perrett BRIAN THE SNAIL (IRE) 5 8-07 Dr Marwan Koukash Richard Fahey SPOOF 4 8-07 Gary and Linnet Woodward Charles Hills BLUE DE VEGA (GER) 6 8-07 Mrs J Morley Robert Cowell PUDS 4 8-07 N Martin Richard Hughes RATHBONE 3 8-07 Mrs Angie Bailey Kevin Ryan LETHAL LUNCH 4 8-07 The Rat Pack Partnership 2017 Clive Cox DUKE OF FIRENZE 10 8-07 Adlam,Damary-Thompson,Wilson,Griffiths David C. Griffiths SAVALAS (IRE) 4 8-06 Mrs Angie Bailey Kevin Ryan WOVEN 3 8-06 Never Say Die Partnership David Simcock YOUSINI 3 8-06 Middleham Park Racing XXI Kevin Ryan ALAADEL 6 8-06 T W Morley Stuart Williams GABRIAL THE DEVIL (IRE) 4 8-05 (6lb ex) Dr Marwan Koukash Richard Fahey DARK SHOT 6 8-05 Chappell Rose & Radford Scott Dixon WISE COUNSEL 3 8-04 Clipper Logistics Clive Cox TAWNY PORT 5 8-04 Mrs J Morley Stuart Williams LOMU (IRE) 5 8-04 Steve Macdonald Keith Dalgleish MAGICAL WISH (IRE) 3 8-04 Middleham Park Racing XXXV Richard Hannon ROYAL RESIDENCE 4 8-04 Saeed Manana James Tate SHIMMERING DAWN (IRE) 3 8-03 Sheikh Juma Dalmook Al Maktoum James Tate POYLE VINNIE 9 8-03 Formulated Polymer Products Ltd Ruth Carr VENTURA OCEAN (IRE) 3 8-03 Middleham Park Racing XIX & Partner Richard Fahey VENTUROUS (IRE) 6 8-03 LaurenceO’Kane/HarrowgateBloodstockLtd David Barron MOKAATIL 4 8-03 Midtech Ian Williams CAPTAIN JAMESON (IRE) 4 8-00 The JAM Partnership John Quinn BOY IN THE BAR 8 8-00 Allwins Stables Ian Williams VEGAS BOY (IRE) 4 8-00 N Bashir, N Dearman & R Ridout Jamie Osborne BALLYQUIN (IRE) 4 7-13 J Palmer-Brown Andrew Balding PADDY POWER (IRE) 6 7-13 M Scaife & R A Fahey Richard Fahey CONFESSIONAL 12 7-13 J Ball & Prtnr Tim Easterby LOOK OUT LOUIS 3 7-12 Habton Farms Tim Easterby POWERALLIED (IRE) 6 7-12 Dr Marwan Koukash Richard Fahey DARK SHADOW (IRE) 3 7-11 J Goddard Clive Cox GET THE RHYTHM 3 7-09 P Timmins & A Rhodes Haulage Richard Fahey MARK’S CHOICE (IRE) 3 7-09 Cragg Wood Racing Ruth Carr LIGHTNING CHARLIE 7 7-09 Lightning Charlie Partnership Amanda Perrett TOMMY G 6 7-09 Johnnie Delta Racing Jim Goldie BUSBY (IRE) 4 7-09 John C Davies Conrad Allen KING ROBERT 6 7-08 Dab Hand Racing Charlie Wallis TINTO 3 7-08 D James, S Jenkins & M Quigley Amanda Perrett MUSIC SOCIETY (IRE) 4 7-08 Richard Taylor & Philip Hebdon Tim Easterby WASNTEXPECTINGTHAT 3 7-07 The Good Bad Ugly and Deaf Richard Fahey CHITRA 3 7-07 Mr & Mrs G Middlebrook Daniel Kubler MILITIA 4 7-06 Middleham Park Racing CXVI & Partner Richard Fahey PRIMO’S COMET 4 7-06 The Reluctant Suitor’s Jim Goldie SECRETINTHEPARK 9 7-04 Mia Racing Michael Mullineaux ZAC BROWN (IRE) 8 7-02 Porterhouse Ltd J Goddard Charlie Wallis SHEPHERD’S PURSE 7 6-11 The Chancers and Mrs R Carr Ruth Carr SOMEWHERE SECRET 5 6-09 Mia Racing Michael Mullineaux

104 entries remain following July 9 scratchings deadline

1 Irish-trained

THE FOLLOWING 9 HORSES HAVE BEEN SCRATCHED:

MR LUPTON (IRE), MAJOR JUMBO, CORINTHIA KNIGHT (IRE), VIBRANT CHORDS, REPUTATION (IRE), DUBAI LEGACY (USA), VICTORY DAY (IRE), VICTORY ANGEL (IRE), SQUATS (IRE)

The Unibet Golden Mile

Class 2 handicap, £150,000 total prize fund. 3.00pm Friday, August 2, one mile. For three-year-olds and upwards. Lowest weight 8st, highest weight 9st 10lb – any horse rated above 110 will initially be treated as having that rating and the highest weight allotted will be 9at 10lb. Subsequently, the excess over 110 in any rating will be added without limitation to the highest weight to be carried. Penalties: after June 29, a winner of a race 3lb; a winner of two races 6lb. Entries closed June 25, entries revealed June 26 (86 entries), scratchings deadline July 9 (76 remain), six-day confirmations July 27, final declarations 10am July 31. Safety limit – 20 runners.

Horse Age Wgt Owner Trainer OH THIS IS US (IRE) 6 9-10 Team Wallop Richard Hannon CARDSHARP 4 9-10 Sheikh Hamdan Bin Mohammed Al Maktoum Mark Johnston FLAMING SPEAR (IRE) 7 9-09 Anthony Bloom Dean Ivory AFAAK 5 9-08 Hamdan Al Maktoum Charles Hills WILLIE JOHN 4 9-06 Sheikh Mohammed Obaid Al Maktoum Roger Varian MORDIN (IRE) 5 9-05 Abdullah Saeed Al Naboodah Simon Crisford MITCHUM SWAGGER 7 9-05 The Anagram Partnership Ralph Beckett NEW GRADUATE (IRE) 4 9-05 Saeed Manana James Tate MOJITO (IRE) 5 9-04 (3lb ex) Mrs Fiona Carmichael William Haggas SO BELOVED 9 9-04 Thoroughbred British Racing David O’Meara LEARN BY HEART 4 9-03 Lone Kaj-Nielsen Bent Olsen DEN KEY VICTORY (IRE) 4 9-03 Godolphin Charlie Appleby MASTER THE WORLD (IRE) 8 9-03 K Quinn/C Benham David Elsworth RAISING SAND 7 9-03 Nick Bradley Racing 22 & Partner Jamie Osborne CLON COULIS (IRE) 5 9-03 Colette Twomey David Barron ZHUI FENG (IRE) 6 9-01 John Connolly & Odile Griffith Amanda Perrett KYNREN (IRE) 5 9-01 Elliott Brothers & Peacock & Partner David Barron SENIORITY 5 9-01 The Queen William Haggas TURGENEV 3 9-01 Godolphin John Gosden BREDEN (IRE) 9 9-00 The Breden Racing Partnership Linda Jewell INDEED 4 9-00 Marchwood Aggregates Dominic Ffrench Davis WHAT’S THE STORY 5 9-00 Weldspec Glasgow Limited Keith Dalgleish YATTWEE (USA) 6 9-00 Godolphin Saeed bin Suroor ORIGINAL CHOICE (IRE) 5 8-13 A A Goodman Nick Littmoden COMMANDER COLE 5 8-13 Godolphin Saeed bin Suroor CHILEAN 4 8-12 Manton Estate Racing Martyn Meade WAARIF (IRE) 6 8-12 Middleham Park Racing XLIX David O’Meara WAR GLORY (IRE) 6 8-12 Mohamed Saeed Al Shahi Richard Hannon ESCOBAR (IRE) 5 8-12 Withernsea Thoroughbred Limited David O’Meara VALE OF KENT (IRE) 4 8-12 Sheikh Hamdan Bin Mohammed Al Maktoum Mark Johnston MUBHIJ (IRE) 4 8-12 Hamdan Al Maktoum Roger Varian ZWAYYAN 6 8-12 King Power Racing Co Ltd Andrew Balding BEAT LE BON (FR) 3 8-11 (3lb ex) Sullivan B’stock/ Merriebelle Irish Farm Richard Hannon GOSSIPING 7 8-11 The Buckwell Partnership Gary Moore HISTORY WRITER (IRE) 4 8-11 Clive Washbourn & Partner David Menuisier VENTURA KNIGHT (IRE) 4 8-11 Middleham Park Racing XXXVII Mark Johnston MARIE’S DIAMOND (IRE) 3 8-11 Middleham Park Racing LXXXVI Mark Johnston BALTIC BARON (IRE) 4 8-11 Geoff & Sandra Turnbull David O’Meara SALUTE THE SOLDIER (GER) 4 8-10 Mr & Mrs P Hargreaves & A D Spence Clive Cox PLUTONIAN (IRE) 5 8-10 Mrs Fitri Hay Charles Hills MOTAFAAWIT (IRE) 3 8-10 Hamdan Al Maktoum Richard Hannon CLIFFS OF CAPRI 5 8-10 Melbourne 10 Racing Jamie Osborne DARK VISION (IRE) 3 8-10 Godolphin Mark Johnston WATAN 3 8-10 Al Shaqab Racing Richard Hannon GOOD EFFORT (IRE) 4 8-09 Abdulla Al Mansoori Ismail Mohammed SILVER LINE (IRE) 5 8-09 Godolphin Saeed bin Suroor GAME PLAYER (IRE) 4 8-09 Sheikh Mohammed Obaid Al Maktoum Roger Varian ANOTHER TOUCH 6 8-09 Nicholas Wrigley & Kevin Hart Richard Fahey LUSH LIFE (IRE) 4 8-08 Michael Buckley and Mrs Paul Shanahan Jamie Osborne CROWNTHORPE 4 8-08 Richard Fahey Ebor Racing Club Ltd Richard Fahey POWER OF DARKNESS 4 8-08 R C C Villers Marcus Tregoning BEDOUIN’S STORY 4 8-08 Godolphin Saeed bin Suroor RISE HALL 4 8-08 R C Bond Martyn Meade ALEMARATALYOUM (IRE) 5 8-08 Mrs J Morley Stuart Williams POGO (IRE) 3 8-07 Gary and Linnet Woodward Charles Hills NICKLAUS 4 8-07 Highclere Thoroughbred Racing – Nicklaus William Haggas MASHAM STAR (IRE) 5 8-07 3 Batterhams and a Reay Mark Johnston RAYDIANCE 4 8-07 Ontoawinner 14 & Elaine Burke Karl Burke FANAAR (IRE) 3 8-07 Hamdan Al Maktoum William Haggas BLESS HIM (IRE) 5 8-07 Tony Perkins & Partners David Simcock MUTAFANI 4 8-06 Saeed H Altayer Simon Crisford SHADY MCCOY (USA) 9 8-06 Ian Williams Ian Williams ZAP 4 8-05 Peter Timmins Richard Fahey IBRAZ 4 8-04 Hamdan Al Maktoum Roger Varian APEX KING (IRE) 5 8-04 G B & G H Firmager David Loughnane MASARU 3 8-04 Michael Daniels & Jonathan Palmer-Brown Richard Hannon KING’S SLIPPER 4 8-04 D B Clark & A R Bentall Clive Cox ALTERNATIVE FACT 4 8-04 The Alternative Lot Ed Dunlop KING ADEMAR (USA) 3 8-02 Phoenix Thoroughbred Limited Martyn Meade VICTORY COMMAND (IRE) 3 8-01 (3lb ex) KINGSLEY PARK 10 Mark Johnston MARKAZI (FR) 5 8-01 Thoroughbred British Racing David O’Meara JACKPOT ROYALE 4 7-13 Wayne Brackstone, Steve Whitear Michael Appleby GLOBAL GIFT (FR) 3 7-11 Dr Johnny Hon Ed Dunlop LA MAQUINA 4 7-10 George Baker and Partners – Super Six George Baker REEVES 3 7-07 Mrs Fitri Hay Robert Cowell ABSOLUTIO (FR) 3 7-04 S P C Woods Karl Burke

76 entries remain following July 9 scratchings deadline

1 Danish-trained

THE FOLLOWING 10 HORSES HAVE BEEN SCRATCHED:

FAJJAJ (IRE), BOWERMAN, BERINGER, GABRIAL (IRE), BATTERED, MEDAHIM (IRE), WAHASH (IRE), AWE, MUTARAFFA (IRE), MAWAKIB