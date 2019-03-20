Fahey targeting spoils as entries unveiled for Aintree’s Randox Health Topham Handicap Chase Posted by racenews on Wednesday, March 20, 2019 · Leave a Comment

Wednesday, March 20, 2019 - Entries are revealed today for the two other races over the Grand National fences during the Randox Health Grand National Festival – the £45,000 Randox Health Foxhunters’ Chase (4.05pm, Grand National Thursday, April 4) and the £140,000 G3 Randox Health Topham Handicap Chase (4.05pm Ladies Day, Friday, April 5).

Both chases are staged over two miles, five furlongs and 19 yards, and the maximum field size is 30.

Ultragold (Colin Tizzard) has won the Randox Health Topham Handicap Chase for the last two years, including at 50/1 in 2017, and the 11-year-old is among 76 entries for this year’s edition.

Ultragold has the opportunity to emulate Always Waining (2010, 2011, 2012), the only triple winner of the Randox Health Topham Handicap Chase, though connections have indicated that he is more likely to contest the £1-million Randox Health Grand National on Saturday, April 6.

Ultragold

Champion Jump trainer Nicky Henderson has five Randox Health Topham Handicap Chase triumphs to his name and recently won three successive renewals with Triolo D’Alene (2013), Ma Filleule (2014) and Rajdhani Express (2015).

The Lambourn handler has 10 entries in total, the most of any trainer, including G3 Ultima Handicap Chase victor Beware The Bear and likely top-weight Janika, who took second in the G3 Brown Advisory & Merriebelle Stable Plate at Cheltenham on March 14.

Willie Mullins accounts for three of the 11 Irish-trained entries this year, with his team including dual G3 scorer Cadmium and Leinster National third Bellow Mome. No Irish-trained horse has captured the Randox Health Topham Chase since Cregg House in 2005.

Gordon Elliott has Irish Grand National hero General Principle among three entries, while Henry De Bromhead is double-handed with Sub Lieutenant and Valseur Lido. All three horses are owned by Gigginstown House Stud.

Co Kildare handler Peter Fahey is targeting the Randox Health Topham Handicap Chase with classy performer Peregrine Run.

A G2 winner over hurdles at Cheltenham in November, 2016, Peregrine Run has since won five of his 11 chase starts. The nine-year-old enjoyed a fruitful campaign in the early part of this season, winning a competitive handicap chase at Killarney in August and the Listed M.W. Hickey Memorial Chase at Wexford in October. He has not raced since finishing fourth behind Snow Falcon in a G2 contest for second-season chasers at Down Royal on November 3.

Fahey revealed: “Peregrine Run is in good form. He will have a run over hurdles at Thurles this weekend and that will hopefully leave him spot on for Aintree.

“We had a good time of it with him in the earlier in the season. We wanted to give him a winter break but, with the way things worked out with the ground over here, we probably ended up giving him a break at the wrong time.

“The last time he ran in handicap, I thought he was very impressive at Killarney. I am looking forward to getting him back in a handicap – he is a quick, accurate jumper and I think the Topham will suit provided the ground is in his favour.”

Other high-profile entries for the Randox Health Topham Handicap Chase include Double Shuffle (Tom George) and recent G3 Greatwood Gold Cup scorer San Benedeto, one of six entries for Paul Nicholls.

44 entries for Randox Health Foxhunters’ Chase

There are 44 entries for the £45,000 Randox Health Foxhunters’ Chase, up from 38 in 2018.

They include Road To Rome (Joseph O’Shea) who ran a gallant race from the front when fourth in the St. James’s Place Foxhunter Chase at Cheltenham on March 15. Ucello Conti (Gordon Elliott IRE), who has contested the Randox Health Grand National for the last three years, was a place further back in fifth.

Balnaslow (Graham McKeever IRE) and Bear’s Affair (Philip Rowley) fought out the finish to the 2018 Randox Health Foxhunters’ Chase and could lock horns again.

Owner David Maxwell has six entries to choose from, as he continues his quest to be crowned champion amateur jockey. They include Cheltenham third Shantou Flyer(Richard Hobson) and other familiar names such as Road To Riches (David Christie IRE), a G1 winner in his pomp for Noel Meade, and Unioniste (Paul Nicholls).

Leading Irish-trained runner Burning Ambition (Pierce Power) is also engaged.

The Randox Health Topham Chase

Grade 3 handicap chase, £140,000 Total Prize Fund. Friday, April 5, 2019, 2m 5f 19yds over the Grand National fences. For five-year-olds and upwards. Penalties: after March 24, a winner of a chase 4lb; no penalty to increase a horse’s weight above 11st 12lb. Entries closed March 19, entries revealed March 20 (76 entries), six-day confirmations March 30, final declarations 10am April 4. Maximum field 30 runners.

Horse Age Owner Trainer ACDC (IRE) 9 D&D Armstrong Ltd Chris Grant ACTIVIAL (FR) 9 R S Brookhouse Tom George ADRIEN DU PONT (FR) 7 Mrs Johnny de la Hey Paul Nicholls ASCOT DE BRUYERE (FR) 9 The Steel Bonnets James Ewart BALLYHILL (FR) 8 Simon Such & Gino Paletta Nigel Twiston-Davies BEAU BAY (FR) 8 Peter Green & Dr RDP Newland Dr Richard Newland BEGGAR’S WISHES (IRE) 8 Roddy Owen & Paul Fullagar Peter Bowen BELLOW MOME (FR) 8 Mrs Audrey Turley Willie Mullins IRE BEWARE THE BEAR (IRE) 9 G B Barlow Nicky Henderson BIGMARTRE (FR) 8 P J Dixon Harry Whittington BLACK SCORPION (IRE) 8 Don’t Go There Syndicate Eric McNamara IRE BORN SURVIVOR (IRE) 8 Mrs G Widdowson & Lizzie Kelvin-Hughes Dan Skelton CADMIUM (FR) 7 Supreme Horse Racing Club/K Sharp Willie Mullins IRE CALL IT MAGIC (IRE) 9 Mrs Z Wentworth Ross O’Sullivan IRE CAPTAIN REDBEARD (IRE) 10 S Coltherd Stuart Coltherd CASABLANCA MIX (FR) 7 E R Hanbury Nicky Henderson CHIC NAME (FR) 7 The Boom Syndicate Richard Hobson CLAN LEGEND 9 Clan Gathering Nick Alexander CLONDAW WESTIE (IRE) 8 Mrs Frank Caudwell Lawney Hill COMMIS D’OFFICE (FR) 7 Julian Blackwell & Mrs Angus Maclay Venetia Williams CRIEVEHILL (IRE) 7 Highclere T’Bred Racing- Crievehill Nigel Twiston-Davies DIMPLE (FR) 8 D&D Armstrong Ltd Sandy Thomson DIVINE SPEAR (IRE) 8 Middleham Park Racing LXII Nicky Henderson DOITFORTHEVILLAGE (IRE) 10 The Rockbourne Partnership Paul Henderson DOUBLE SHUFFLE (IRE) 9 Crossed Fingers Partnership Tom George DUKE DES CHAMPS (IRE) 9 Diana Whateley & Tim Syder Philip Hobbs ECHIQUIER (FR) 5 Simon Munir & Isaac Souede Nigel Twiston-Davies ENJOY RESPONSIBLY (IRE) 10 John Beswick Oliver Sherwood EQUUS SECRETUS (IRE) 7 The Bourtoneers Ben Pauling EXITAS (IRE) 11 P Middleton, M Lowther Phil Middleton FACT OF THE MATTER (IRE) 9 The Sandylini Racing Partnership Jamie Snowden FEDERICI 10 M Four Properties Ltd Donald McCain FLYING ANGEL (IRE) 8 R J Rexton Nigel Twiston-Davies FOREST DES AIGLES (FR) 8 Raymond & Anita Anderson Green Lucinda Russell GENERAL PRINCIPLE (IRE) 10 Gigginstown House Stud Gordon Elliott IRE GLEN ROCCO 8 Jeremy Kyle, Ged Mason, David Stevens Nick Gifford GOLD OPERA (IRE) 10 Straightline Bloodstock Keith Dalgleish GOLD PRESENT (IRE) 9 John & Barbara Cotton Nicky Henderson HENRYVILLE 11 Roddy Owen & Paul Fullagar Peter Bowen HIGHLAND LODGE (IRE) 13 Cheveley Park Stud James Moffatt HOGAN’S HEIGHT (IRE) 8 Foxtrot Racing: Hogan’s Height Jamie Snowden HOLLY BUSH HENRY (IRE) 8 P Middleton, M Lowther Phil Middleton INDIAN TEMPLE (IRE) 10 Ken Huddleston Tim Reed JANIKA (FR) 6 Simon Munir & Isaac Souede Nicky Henderson JAVERT (IRE) 10 Axom LII Emma Lavelle JUNCTION FOURTEEN (IRE) 10 Martin St Quinton & Tim Syder Emma Lavelle KILCREA VALE (IRE) 9 Alan Spence Nicky Henderson MERCIAN PRINCE (IRE) 8 Paul Murphy Amy Murphy MORE BUCK’S (IRE) 9 P Duffy, D Semmens, V Williams & M Bowen Peter Bowen O O SEVEN (IRE) 9 Christopher Hanbury Nicky Henderson OUT SAM 10 D Charlesworth Gordon Elliott IRE PEREGRINE RUN (IRE) 9 V Byrne Peter Fahey IRE POLIDAM (FR) 10 Simon Munir/Isaac Souede Willie Mullins IRE RATHER BE (IRE) 8 Matt & Lauren Morgan Nicky Henderson RATHLIN ROSE (IRE) 11 Fergus Wilson David Pipe ROMAIN DE SENAM (FR) 7 Chris Giles & Dan Macdonald Paul Nicholls SAN BENEDETO (FR) 8 P J Vogt Paul Nicholls SHANAHAN’S TURN (IRE) 11 Ann & Alan Potts Limited Colin Tizzard SHANTOU VILLAGE (IRE) 9 Jane Gerard-Pearse Neil Mulholland SOME BUCKLE (IRE) 10 Knowle Racing Stables Limited Richard Bandey SPLASH OF GINGE 11 John Neild Nigel Twiston-Davies SUB LIEUTENANT (IRE) 10 Gigginstown House Stud Henry de Bromhead IRE THEATRE TERRITORY (IRE) 9 Robert Waley-Cohen Warren Greatrex THEINVAL (FR) 9 Mr & Mrs Sandy Orr Nicky Henderson TIQUER (FR) 11 Burnham P & D Ltd Alan Jones TOMMY SILVER (FR) 7 Done, Ferguson, Mason & Wood Paul Nicholls TOUCH KICK (IRE) 8 Trevor Hemmings Paul Nicholls ULTRAGOLD (FR) 11 Brocade Racing J P Romans Terry Warner Colin Tizzard VALSEUR LIDO (FR) 10 Gigginstown House Stud Henry de Bromhead IRE VALTOR (FR) 10 Simon Munir & Isaac Souede Nicky Henderson VAN GOGH DU GRANIT (FR) 10 Fergus Wilson David Pipe VANITEUX (FR) 10 C R Leech Sophie Leech VOIX D’EAU (FR) 9 J Fyffe & Gerry McGladery Lucinda Russell WARRIORS TALE 10 Trevor Hemmings Paul Nicholls WOODS WELL (IRE) 8 Gigginstown House Stud Gordon Elliott IRE ZALVADOS (FR) 6 D C Mercer Oliver Greenall

76 entries

11 Irish-trained

The Randox Health Foxhunters’ Chase

Class 2, £45,000 Total Prize Fund. Thursday, April 4, 2019, 2m 5f 19yds over the Grand National fences. For six-year-olds and upwards, who, after October, 2016, and before March 18, 2019, have finished first, second or third in a Hunters’ steeple chase on two occasions OR have finished first, second or third in a Hunters’ chase on one occasion and have won either another chase (Hunters’ chases included) or, during the current Point-to-Point season, an Open Point-to-Point chase. Weights: 12st, mares allowed 7lb. To be ridden by amateur riders holding Category B permits to ride, or amateur riders riding under the provisions of Rule (D) 27. Entries closed March 19, entries revealed March 20 (44 entries), six-day confirmations March 29, final declarations 10am April 3. Maximum field 30 runners.

Horse Age Owner Trainer ABRICOT DE L’OASIS (FR) 9 James Henderson James Henderson ASANGY (ITY) 7 Howard Taylor Richard Edwards ASOCKASTAR (IRE) 11 Daniel John Bourne Daniel John Bourne BALLOTIN (FR) 8 David Maxwell Racing Limited Philip Hobbs BALNASLOW (IRE) 12 Margaret A Simpson Graham John McKeever BEAR’S AFFAIR (IRE) 13 G B Barlow Philip Rowley BRAVE JAQ (FR) 8 Frederick Joseph Butler Ryan Potter BURNING AMBITION (IRE) 8 Tynan/MacLennan/Carthy/Shanahan/Magnier Pierce Power IRE CAID DU BERLAIS (FR) 10 Donlon, Doyle, MacDonald & C Barber Rose Loxton CHAMPAGNE WEST (IRE) 11 S W Dunn Thomas Frost COASTAL TIEP (FR) 7 Jetmac Syndicate Stuart Crawford IRE CRAZY JACK (IRE) 11 Mrs Denise Butler Anne Hewitt DINEUR (FR) 13 Gwilym J Morris Mickey Bowen FINANCIAL CLIMATE (IRE) 12 The Ordnance Hill Syndicate Major Harry Wallace GALLERY EXHIBITION (IRE) 12 Somerset Racing Peter Mason GRAND VISION (IRE) 13 J K Farms Colin Tizzard GREENSALT (IRE) 11 Sarah Easterby William Easterby JUST CAUSE (IRE) 9 Tim Gredley James Owen KRUZHLININ (GER) 12 Paul & Clare Rooney Gordon Elliott IRE LAURIUM 9 Alan Hill Alan Hill MARINERO (IRE) 10 David Maxwell David Christie IRE MONSIEUR GIBRALTAR (FR) 8 David Maxwell Racing Limited Rose Loxton MR MERCURIAL (IRE) 11 Will Ramsay Will Ramsay MR MIX (FR) 8 S C Robinson & Mrs C Gilsenan Stuart Robinson NEVER COMPLAIN (IRE) 11 Glebe House Racing Club Charlotte Marshall NEWSWORTHY (IRE) 9 James Henderson James Henderson NUMBERCRUNCHER (IRE) 13 David O’Brien David O’Brien PASS THE HAT 12 Ms S K Baharuddin Miss Sarah Rippon POPELYS GULL (IRE) 7 L Humphrey Luke Humphrey PREMIER PORTRAIT (IRE) 12 Charles Levinson & Alexia Robinson Dr Charles Levinson ROAD TO RICHES (IRE) 12 David Maxwell David Christie IRE ROAD TO ROME (IRE) 9 Graham William Briscoe Joseph O’Shea SEEFOOD (IRE) 12 I P Crane Justin Landy SHANTOU FLYER (IRE) 9 David Maxwell Racing Limited Richard Hobson SHANTOU MAGIC (IRE) 12 Will Ramsay Will Ramsay SHIMLA DAWN (IRE) 11 Paul Drury Christine Drury SIR JACK YEATS (IRE) 8 GOWING’S ELEVEN Richard Spencer STARKIE 12 Anthony Ward-Thomas Anthony Ward-Thomas STELLAR NOTION (IRE) 11 S W Dunn Thomas Frost STREETS OF MILAN (IRE) 8 All For The Craic Partnership Chris Pimlott TOP WOOD (FR) 12 J R Weatherby Kelly Morgan UCELLO CONTI (FR) 11 Simon Munir/Isaac Souede Gordon Elliott IRE UNIONISTE (FR) 11 David Maxwell Racing Limited Paul Nicholls WONDERFUL CHARM (FR) 11 Robin Geffen, Sir John Ritblat, Robert Waley-Cohen Paul Nicholls

44 entries

6 Irish-trained