Fahey targeting spoils as entries unveiled for Aintree’s Randox Health Topham Handicap Chase

Wednesday, March 20, 2019 - Entries are revealed today for the two other races over the Grand National fences during the Randox Health Grand National Festival – the £45,000 Randox Health Foxhunters’ Chase (4.05pm, Grand National Thursday, April 4) and the £140,000 G3 Randox Health Topham Handicap Chase (4.05pm Ladies Day, Friday, April 5).
Both chases are staged over two miles, five furlongs and 19 yards, and the maximum field size is 30.
Ultragold (Colin Tizzard) has won the Randox Health Topham Handicap Chase for the last two years, including at 50/1 in 2017, and the 11-year-old is among 76 entries for this year’s edition.
Ultragold has the opportunity to emulate Always Waining (2010, 2011, 2012), the only triple winner of the Randox Health Topham Handicap Chase, though connections have indicated that he is more likely to contest the £1-million Randox Health Grand National on Saturday, April 6.
Ultragold  
Champion Jump trainer Nicky Henderson has five Randox Health Topham Handicap Chase triumphs to his name and recently won three successive renewals with Triolo D’Alene (2013), Ma Filleule (2014) and Rajdhani Express (2015).
The Lambourn handler has 10 entries in total, the most of any trainer, including G3 Ultima Handicap Chase victor Beware The Bear and likely top-weight Janika, who took second in the G3 Brown Advisory & Merriebelle Stable Plate at Cheltenham on March 14.
Willie Mullins accounts for three of the 11 Irish-trained entries this year, with his team including dual G3 scorer Cadmium and Leinster National third Bellow Mome. No Irish-trained horse has captured the Randox Health Topham Chase since Cregg House in 2005.
Gordon Elliott has Irish Grand National hero General Principle among three entries, while Henry De Bromhead is double-handed with Sub Lieutenant and Valseur Lido. All three horses are owned by Gigginstown House Stud.
Co Kildare handler Peter Fahey is targeting the Randox Health Topham Handicap Chase with classy performer Peregrine Run.
A G2 winner over hurdles at Cheltenham in November, 2016, Peregrine Run has since won five of his 11 chase starts. The nine-year-old enjoyed a fruitful campaign in the early part of this season, winning a competitive handicap chase at Killarney in August and the Listed M.W. Hickey Memorial Chase at Wexford in October. He has not raced since finishing fourth behind Snow Falcon in a G2 contest for second-season chasers at Down Royal on November 3.
Fahey revealed: “Peregrine Run is in good form. He will have a run over hurdles at Thurles this weekend and that will hopefully leave him spot on for Aintree.
“We had a good time of it with him in the earlier in the season. We wanted to give him a winter break but, with the way things worked out with the ground over here, we probably ended up giving him a break at the wrong time.
“The last time he ran in handicap, I thought he was very impressive at Killarney. I am looking forward to getting him back in a handicap – he is a quick, accurate jumper and I think the Topham will suit provided the ground is in his favour.”
Other high-profile entries for the Randox Health Topham Handicap Chase include Double Shuffle (Tom George) and recent G3 Greatwood Gold Cup scorer San Benedeto, one of six entries for Paul Nicholls.
44 entries for Randox Health Foxhunters’ Chase
There are 44 entries for the £45,000 Randox Health Foxhunters’ Chase, up from 38 in 2018.
They include Road To Rome (Joseph O’Shea) who ran a gallant race from the front when fourth in the St. James’s Place Foxhunter Chase at Cheltenham on March 15. Ucello Conti (Gordon Elliott IRE), who has contested the Randox Health Grand National for the last three years, was a place further back in fifth.
Balnaslow (Graham McKeever IRE) and Bear’s Affair (Philip Rowley) fought out the finish to the 2018 Randox Health Foxhunters’ Chase and could lock horns again.
Owner David Maxwell has six entries to choose from, as he continues his quest to be crowned champion amateur jockey. They include Cheltenham third Shantou Flyer(Richard Hobson) and other familiar names such as Road To Riches (David Christie IRE), a G1 winner in his pomp for Noel Meade, and Unioniste (Paul Nicholls).
Leading Irish-trained runner Burning Ambition (Pierce Power) is also engaged.
The Randox Health Topham Chase
Grade 3 handicap chase, £140,000 Total Prize Fund. Friday, April 5, 2019, 2m 5f 19yds over the Grand National fences. For five-year-olds and upwards. Penalties: after March 24, a winner of a chase 4lb; no penalty to increase a horse’s weight above 11st 12lb. Entries closed March 19, entries revealed March 20 (76 entries), six-day confirmations March 30, final declarations 10am April 4. Maximum field 30 runners.
Horse
Age
Owner
Trainer
ACDC (IRE)
9
D&D Armstrong Ltd
Chris Grant
ACTIVIAL (FR)
9
R S Brookhouse
Tom George
ADRIEN DU PONT (FR)
7
Mrs Johnny de la Hey
Paul Nicholls
ASCOT DE BRUYERE (FR)
9
The Steel Bonnets
James Ewart
BALLYHILL (FR)
8
Simon Such & Gino Paletta
Nigel Twiston-Davies
BEAU BAY (FR)
8
Peter Green & Dr RDP Newland
Dr Richard Newland
BEGGAR’S WISHES (IRE)
8
Roddy Owen & Paul Fullagar
Peter Bowen
BELLOW MOME (FR)
8
Mrs Audrey Turley
Willie Mullins IRE
BEWARE THE BEAR (IRE)
9
G B Barlow
Nicky Henderson
BIGMARTRE (FR)
8
P J Dixon
Harry Whittington
BLACK SCORPION (IRE)
8
Don’t Go There Syndicate
Eric McNamara IRE
BORN SURVIVOR (IRE)
8
Mrs G Widdowson & Lizzie Kelvin-Hughes
Dan Skelton
CADMIUM (FR)
7
Supreme Horse Racing Club/K Sharp
Willie Mullins IRE
CALL IT MAGIC (IRE)
9
Mrs Z Wentworth
Ross O’Sullivan IRE
CAPTAIN REDBEARD (IRE)
10
S Coltherd
Stuart Coltherd
CASABLANCA MIX (FR)
7
E R Hanbury
Nicky Henderson
CHIC NAME (FR)
7
The Boom Syndicate
Richard Hobson
CLAN LEGEND
9
Clan Gathering
Nick Alexander
CLONDAW WESTIE (IRE)
8
Mrs Frank Caudwell
Lawney Hill
COMMIS D’OFFICE (FR)
7
Julian Blackwell & Mrs Angus Maclay
Venetia Williams
CRIEVEHILL (IRE)
7
Highclere T’Bred Racing- Crievehill
Nigel Twiston-Davies
DIMPLE (FR)
8
D&D Armstrong Ltd
Sandy Thomson
DIVINE SPEAR (IRE)
8
Middleham Park Racing LXII
Nicky Henderson
DOITFORTHEVILLAGE (IRE)
10
The Rockbourne Partnership
Paul Henderson
DOUBLE SHUFFLE (IRE)
9
Crossed Fingers Partnership
Tom George
DUKE DES CHAMPS (IRE)
9
Diana Whateley & Tim Syder
Philip Hobbs
ECHIQUIER (FR)
5
Simon Munir & Isaac Souede
Nigel Twiston-Davies
ENJOY RESPONSIBLY (IRE)
10
John Beswick
Oliver Sherwood
EQUUS SECRETUS (IRE)
7
The Bourtoneers
Ben Pauling
EXITAS (IRE)
11
P Middleton, M Lowther
Phil Middleton
FACT OF THE MATTER (IRE)
9
The Sandylini Racing Partnership
Jamie Snowden
FEDERICI
10
M Four Properties Ltd
Donald McCain
FLYING ANGEL (IRE)
8
R J Rexton
Nigel Twiston-Davies
FOREST DES AIGLES (FR)
8
Raymond & Anita Anderson Green
Lucinda Russell
GENERAL PRINCIPLE (IRE)
10
Gigginstown House Stud
Gordon Elliott IRE
GLEN ROCCO
8
Jeremy Kyle, Ged Mason, David Stevens
Nick Gifford
GOLD OPERA (IRE)
10
Straightline Bloodstock
Keith Dalgleish
GOLD PRESENT (IRE)
9
John & Barbara Cotton
Nicky Henderson
HENRYVILLE
11
Roddy Owen & Paul Fullagar
Peter Bowen
HIGHLAND LODGE (IRE)
13
Cheveley Park Stud
James Moffatt
HOGAN’S HEIGHT (IRE)
8
Foxtrot Racing: Hogan’s Height
Jamie Snowden
HOLLY BUSH HENRY (IRE)
8
P Middleton, M Lowther
Phil Middleton
INDIAN TEMPLE (IRE)
10
Ken Huddleston
Tim Reed
JANIKA (FR)
6
Simon Munir & Isaac Souede
Nicky Henderson
JAVERT (IRE)
10
Axom LII
Emma Lavelle
JUNCTION FOURTEEN (IRE)
10
Martin St Quinton & Tim Syder
Emma Lavelle
KILCREA VALE (IRE)
9
Alan Spence
Nicky Henderson
MERCIAN PRINCE (IRE)
8
Paul Murphy
Amy Murphy
MORE BUCK’S (IRE)
9
P Duffy, D Semmens, V Williams & M Bowen
Peter Bowen
O O SEVEN (IRE)
9
Christopher Hanbury
Nicky Henderson
OUT SAM
10
D Charlesworth
Gordon Elliott IRE
PEREGRINE RUN (IRE)
9
V Byrne
Peter Fahey IRE
POLIDAM (FR)
10
Simon Munir/Isaac Souede
Willie Mullins IRE
RATHER BE (IRE)
8
Matt & Lauren Morgan
Nicky Henderson
RATHLIN ROSE (IRE)
11
Fergus Wilson
David Pipe
ROMAIN DE SENAM (FR)
7
Chris Giles & Dan Macdonald
Paul Nicholls
SAN BENEDETO (FR)
8
P J Vogt
Paul Nicholls
SHANAHAN’S TURN (IRE)
11
Ann & Alan Potts Limited
Colin Tizzard
SHANTOU VILLAGE (IRE)
9
Jane Gerard-Pearse
Neil Mulholland
SOME BUCKLE (IRE)
10
Knowle Racing Stables Limited
Richard Bandey
SPLASH OF GINGE
11
John Neild
Nigel Twiston-Davies
SUB LIEUTENANT (IRE)
10
Gigginstown House Stud
Henry de Bromhead IRE
THEATRE TERRITORY (IRE)
9
Robert Waley-Cohen
Warren Greatrex
THEINVAL (FR)
9
Mr & Mrs Sandy Orr
Nicky Henderson
TIQUER (FR)
11
Burnham P & D Ltd
Alan Jones
TOMMY SILVER (FR)
7
Done, Ferguson, Mason & Wood
Paul Nicholls
TOUCH KICK (IRE)
8
Trevor Hemmings
Paul Nicholls
ULTRAGOLD (FR)
11
Brocade Racing J P Romans Terry Warner
Colin Tizzard
VALSEUR LIDO (FR)
10
Gigginstown House Stud
Henry de Bromhead IRE
VALTOR (FR)
10
Simon Munir & Isaac Souede
Nicky Henderson
VAN GOGH DU GRANIT (FR)
10
Fergus Wilson
David Pipe
VANITEUX (FR)
10
C R Leech
Sophie Leech
VOIX D’EAU (FR)
9
J Fyffe & Gerry McGladery
Lucinda Russell
WARRIORS TALE
10
Trevor Hemmings
Paul Nicholls
WOODS WELL (IRE)
8
Gigginstown House Stud
Gordon Elliott IRE
ZALVADOS (FR)
6
D C Mercer
Oliver Greenall
 
76 entries
11 Irish-trained
The Randox Health Foxhunters’ Chase
Class 2, £45,000 Total Prize Fund. Thursday, April 4, 2019, 2m 5f 19yds over the Grand National fences. For six-year-olds and upwards, who, after October, 2016, and before March 18, 2019, have finished first, second or third in a Hunters’ steeple chase on two occasions OR have finished first, second or third in a Hunters’ chase on one occasion and have won either another chase (Hunters’ chases included) or, during the current Point-to-Point season, an Open Point-to-Point chase. Weights: 12st, mares allowed 7lb. To be ridden by amateur riders holding Category B permits to ride, or amateur riders riding under the provisions of Rule (D) 27. Entries closed March 19, entries revealed March 20 (44 entries), six-day confirmations March 29, final declarations 10am April 3. Maximum field 30 runners.
Horse
Age
Owner
Trainer
ABRICOT DE L’OASIS (FR)
9
James Henderson
James Henderson
ASANGY (ITY)
7
Howard Taylor
Richard Edwards
ASOCKASTAR (IRE)
11
Daniel John Bourne
Daniel John Bourne
BALLOTIN (FR)
8
David Maxwell Racing Limited
Philip Hobbs
BALNASLOW (IRE)
12
Margaret A Simpson
Graham John McKeever
BEAR’S AFFAIR (IRE)
13
G B Barlow
Philip Rowley
BRAVE JAQ (FR)
8
Frederick Joseph Butler
Ryan Potter
BURNING AMBITION (IRE)
8
Tynan/MacLennan/Carthy/Shanahan/Magnier
Pierce Power IRE
CAID DU BERLAIS (FR)
10
Donlon, Doyle, MacDonald & C Barber
Rose Loxton
CHAMPAGNE WEST (IRE)
11
S W Dunn
Thomas Frost
COASTAL TIEP (FR)
7
Jetmac Syndicate
Stuart Crawford IRE
CRAZY JACK (IRE)
11
Mrs Denise Butler
Anne Hewitt
DINEUR (FR)
13
Gwilym J Morris
Mickey Bowen
FINANCIAL CLIMATE (IRE)
12
The Ordnance Hill Syndicate
Major Harry Wallace
GALLERY EXHIBITION (IRE)
12
Somerset Racing
Peter Mason
GRAND VISION (IRE)
13
J K Farms
Colin Tizzard
GREENSALT (IRE)
11
Sarah Easterby
William Easterby
JUST CAUSE (IRE)
9
Tim Gredley
James Owen
KRUZHLININ (GER)
12
Paul & Clare Rooney
Gordon Elliott IRE
LAURIUM
9
Alan Hill
Alan Hill
MARINERO (IRE)
10
David Maxwell
David Christie IRE
MONSIEUR GIBRALTAR (FR)
8
David Maxwell Racing Limited
Rose Loxton
MR MERCURIAL (IRE)
11
Will Ramsay
Will Ramsay
MR MIX (FR)
8
S C Robinson & Mrs C Gilsenan
Stuart Robinson
NEVER COMPLAIN (IRE)
11
Glebe House Racing Club
Charlotte Marshall
NEWSWORTHY (IRE)
9
James Henderson
James Henderson
NUMBERCRUNCHER (IRE)
13
David O’Brien
David O’Brien
PASS THE HAT
12
Ms S K Baharuddin
Miss Sarah Rippon
POPELYS GULL (IRE)
7
L Humphrey
Luke Humphrey
PREMIER PORTRAIT (IRE)
12
Charles Levinson & Alexia Robinson
Dr Charles Levinson
ROAD TO RICHES (IRE)
12
David Maxwell
David Christie IRE
ROAD TO ROME (IRE)
9
Graham William Briscoe
Joseph O’Shea
SEEFOOD (IRE)
12
I P Crane
Justin Landy
SHANTOU FLYER (IRE)
9
David Maxwell Racing Limited
Richard Hobson
SHANTOU MAGIC (IRE)
12
Will Ramsay
Will Ramsay
SHIMLA DAWN (IRE)
11
Paul Drury
Christine Drury
SIR JACK YEATS (IRE)
8
GOWING’S ELEVEN
Richard Spencer
STARKIE
12
Anthony Ward-Thomas
Anthony Ward-Thomas
STELLAR NOTION (IRE)
11
S W Dunn
Thomas Frost
STREETS OF MILAN (IRE)
8
All For The Craic Partnership
Chris Pimlott
TOP WOOD (FR)
12
J R Weatherby
Kelly Morgan
UCELLO CONTI (FR)
11
Simon Munir/Isaac Souede
Gordon Elliott IRE
UNIONISTE (FR)
11
David Maxwell Racing Limited
Paul Nicholls
WONDERFUL CHARM (FR)
11
Robin Geffen, Sir John Ritblat, Robert Waley-Cohen
Paul Nicholls
 
44 entries
6 Irish-trained

 

