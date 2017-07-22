Fahey strikes again in Weatherbys Super Sprint as Bengali Boys streaks home in Newbury feature Posted by racenews on Saturday, July 22, 2017 · Leave a Comment

North Yorkshire trainer Richard Fahey gained his third success in the £250,000 Weatherbys Super Sprint (3.35pm) in the space of five years as Bengali Boys routed his opposition in the highlight of Weatherbys Super Sprint Day with Jess Glynne at Newbury on Saturday, July 22.

The two-year-old son of Clodovil was allotted 8st 7lb for the five-furlong contest, with the weights decided by each horse’s auction price, and the grey colt, who cost 11,000 euros as a yearling, revelled on the soft ground as he powered clear over a furlong from home under Barry McHugh in front of a crowd in excess of 18,000.

Bengali Boys, a 12/1 chance, continued to open up daylight over his 22 rivals in the closing stages to score by six lengths in 1m 4.05s on soft going, equalling the record Weatherbys Super Sprint winning distance held by Lyric Fantasy (1992) and Tiggy Wiggy (2014).

20/1 shot Declarationoflove took second for first-season trainer Tom Clover and jockey Oisin Murphy, a neck ahead of the Fahey-trained Maggies Angel (Paul Hanagan), who had been sent off the 9/4 favourite. The Malton trainer saddled a total of five runners in the very valuable race.

Bengali Boys storms to victory in the Weatherbys Super Sprint

Fahey, previously successful with Peniaphobia (2013) and Lathom (2015), said: “It looks like Bengali Boys likes that ground!

“He had been working well and had some solid form but you are not sure which way they are going to go on that ground. He definitely liked it.

“This is a race that we target every year and we have been lucky enough to win it three times now in the last five years.

“When we go to the sales, we buy horses for the Weatherbys Super Sprint – you need cheap horses for this race and Bengali Boys only cost 11,000 euros.

“Funnily enough, the day we bought Bengali Boys, I said that he would definitely win the Weatherbys Super Sprint. It’s not very often that you can say that but he has sluiced up, so he must love the ground.”

McHugh remarked: “What a little star of a horse, to travel on that ground and win like he did.

“I came down with Richard in the car and I was more worried about his filly Maggies Angel but this lad has strengthened up a hell of a lot since his break (he won on his debut at Beverley in April and finished a close second twice in May).

“Fair play to Richard and the owner for putting me on him. Looking at the paper beforehand, he wasn’t a no hoper.

“This is what owning a horse is all about – if you can get one that is reasonable and win a pot like this, it pays for his way and for a few others.”

Frankie Dettori, having his first rides for six days as he recovers from a shoulder injury, treated racegoers to a flying dismount after partnering 3/1 favourite Magical Memory, owned by Kennet Valley Thoroughbreds, to glory in the 10-runner £60,000 G3 bet365 Hackwood Stakes (3.00pm) over six furlongs.

Stepping back up in class after just taking a Haydock Park conditions race on July 8, the Charlie Hills-trained five-year-old grey stayed on strongly to take the lead passing the furlong pole and asserted over Perfect Angel (20/1, Andrew Balding/Martin Dwyer) for a comfortable length and a quarter verdict in 1m 15.86s.

Magical Memory takes the G3 bet365 Hackwood Stakes

Lambourn-based Hills declared: “Magical Memory is really tough and Frankie gave him a great ride; it’s great to have him back on board. I am delighted for everyone involved.

“We had a terrible run at Royal Ascot. It’s amazing what it does to get a horse’s head back in front. Ever since he won at Haydock, he has been showing us the right signs on the gallops and we have got him back now on the upward curve.

“We will probably have a look at the G1 Prix Maurice de Gheest (6.5f, Deauville, August 6) in France now. Last year, we were thinking about dropping him back to five furlongs and now, if anything, we are thinking of going further.”

Dettori commented: “Magical Memory is a lovely old boy and we get on so well.

“Today was actually the easiest time that I have ridden him – he usually does just enough but he put daylight between himself and the rest.

“He has been through the ranks and has just missed out in G1 races. He is better than the rest at this level and he is a gelding, so we have got him for another two or three years.

“It’s a possibility that he might stay seven furlongs but six is tailor-made, so we will stick to that distance for the time being.”

Popular six-year-old What About Carlo, trained locally in Blewbury by Eve Johnson-Houghton, gained a third success at Newbury with a clear-cut victory in the five-runner £37,000 Listed bet365 Stakes (2.25pm) over a mile and a quarter.

Sent off the 5/2 joint-favourite alongside G2 winner Best Of Days, What About Carlo hit the front approaching the final quarter-mile and stayed on well in the testing conditions for Charlie Bishop to beat 13/2 chance Arthenus (James Fanshawe/Tom Queally) by two and three-quarter lengths in 2m 12.78s.

What About Carlo records a third win at Newbury in the Listed bet365 Stakes

Johnson-Houghton said: “On the ratings, What About Carlo shouldn’t have won today but he loves Newbury and this wet ground – he loves to get his wellies on!

“He is just such a star and loves the game. You can’t put heart and ability in horses, you just have to do the best you can with what you have got, and thank God we have got him.”

Bishop added: “We were quietly confident with the rain and he loves it here. There were a few non-runners, which helped as well. He is very uncomplicated and the race went really well.

“I popped him out, got him into a nice rhythm and he took it up pretty easily. I had the race under control from a long way out.

“He is a lovely big horse and a yard favourite. It’s great to get a ride on him, let alone win on a nice day.

“What About Carlo is a dream to ride and so straightforward – you just put him wherever he is happy, he gets his head down and gets the job done.”

Rusumaat (6/1) produced a battling display under champion jockey Jim Crowley to take the opening seven-furlong £25,000 Bathwick Tyres Handicap (1.50pm).

The Mark Johnston-trained three-year-old made most of the running and rallied gamely when headed by 11/4 favourite Remarkable (John Gosden/Frankie Dettori) inside the final furlong to get back up near the line and prevail by a neck in 1m 29.44s.

Rusumaat (near side) edges out Remarkable in the Bathwick Tyres Handicap

Crowley commented: “Rusumaat is a typical Mark Johnston horse – they never know when they are beat.

“He got headed, fought back and loved to battle. Remarkable went a neck up but my horse stuck his ears flat back and really wanted it.

“We weren’t quite sure about the ground because it was fast when he won at Haydock but he is very versatile. It’s soft out there – no worse or better – and it’s a wet soft, so the horses are going through it.”

Crowley completed a 34/1 double for owner Hamdan Al Maktoum on board the Brian Meehan-trained Alkhalifa in the six-furlong bet365 Novice Stakes (4.10pm). The Kodiac colt (4/1) rallied to score by half a length over 3/1 favourite Oliver Reed(Richard Hannon/Ryan Moore) as the pair fought out a protracted duel.

The jockey was narrowly denied a treble in the £30,000 EBF Breeders’ Series Fillies Handicap (4.45pm) on the David O’Meara-trained Lincoln Rocks, who went down by three-quarters of a length to 9/2 chance Soul Silver (David Simcock/Oisin Murphy) as the pair dominated the finish to the mile contest.

Nottingham maiden scorer Intellect made an impressive first appearance in handicap company for Sir Michael Stoute in the closing 12-furlong £10,000 Grundon Recycling Handicap (5.20pm). The three-year-old Nathaniel colt, sent off the 11/4 favourite, drew clear inside the final two furlongs under Ryan Moore for a comprehensive nine-length victory.

Racing was followed by an energetic performance from Jess Glynne to round off the day in fine style.