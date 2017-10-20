Fahey hoping for Easy success as new All-Weather Championships get underway Posted by racenews on Friday, October 20, 2017 · Leave a Comment

It Dont Come Easy is on course for a quick reappearance in the £25,000 32Red Casino Conditions Race (3.40pm, 14 entries) at Newcastle on Tuesday, October 24.

Newcastle’s seven-race programme on Tapeta marks the beginning of the new All-Weather Championships season, which culminates with the £1-million All-Weather Championships Finals Day at Lingfield Park on Good Friday, March 30, 2018.

The six-furlong 32Red Casino Conditions Race is a Fast-Track Qualifier for the £150,000 32Red Three-Year-Old All-Weather Championships over the same distance on Good Friday.

It Dont Come Easy (Richard Fahey), who is yet to race on the All-Weather, sets the standard with a rating of 101 following a good second in the Listed Rockingham Stakes over six furlongs at York on October 14.

The son of Kyllachy’s sole success from seven starts so far came when lowering the juvenile course record, which had stood since 1994, in a five-furlong conditions contest at Musselburgh on June 3. He backed that up with a good fifth behind Sioux Nation in the G2 Norfolk Stakes over the same distance at Royal Ascot.

Trainer Richard Fahey said: “It Dont Come Easy had a bit of a tough race at York, but seems fine now.

“He was a fraction disappointing during the middle part of the season after a decent run in the Norfolk, but he has bounced back well and we were happy with his last two performances at Chester [second in a nursery] and York.

“It is a great incentive from the All-Weather Championships having this Fast-Track Qualifier so early, and it would be a coup if he could win it as I would like to give him a break and then aim for the final.”

Fellow Yorkshire trainer Mark Johnston has three entries to choose from, notably Lake Volta who was third in both the G3 Sirenia Stakes at Kempton Park in September and the Listed Star Appeal Stakes at Dundalk, Ireland, on October 7, both on Polytrack. Stablemates Prestbury Park and Viscount Loftus are also engaged.

Newmarket trainer Hugo Palmer intends to run Encrypted, who has a 100 per cent record on the All-Weather following wins at Kempton Park and Chelmsford City.

Trainer Roger Varian and owner Hamdan Al Maktoum could be represented by Sarookh, an eye-catching winner of a six-furlong Polytrack maiden at Kempton Park on September 27.

Beatbox Rhythm (Karl Burke) is another who could make a quick return to the track, having returned to winning ways with a smooth display in a six-furlong nursery at York on October 13.

The unknown quantity is Qatar Racing Limited’s unraced colt Raid (David Simcock). The son of promising first season sire Havana Gold is a half-brother to the 2015/16 All-Weather Championships Horse of the Year Grendisar.

This is the first time that the All-Weather Championships has commenced at Newcastle rather than Lingfield Park.

Newcastle’s seven-race programme on Tuesday starts at 2.10pm and concludes at 5.10pm.