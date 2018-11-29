Fabre-trained Trais Fluors wins today’s AWC Fast-Track Qualifier at Deauville and may target £200,000 final at Lingfield Park on Good Friday Posted by racenews on Thursday, November 29, 2018 · Leave a Comment

Group Three winner Trais Fluors stamped his class on the opposition in the €52,000 Listed Prix Lyphard at Deauville, France, this afternoon, Thursday, November 29.

The Polytrack contest was a Fast-Track Qualifier and Trais Fluors, who races in the colours of Haras de Saint Pair, is now guaranteed a free place in the feature £200,000 Betway Easter Classic over 10 furlongs on the same surface at Lingfield Park on £1-million All-Weather Championships Finals Day, Good Friday, April 19, 2019.

The Andre Fabre-trained Trais Fluors, sent off the 21/10 favourite, broke on terms in the 15-runner field and travelled well behind the leaders for much of extended nine-furlong contest.

The four-year-old Dansili colt was angled out at the top of the straight by Pierre-Charles Boudot and made ground quickly to lead with over a furlong to run.

German-trained challenger Rolando (Andreas Wohler/Mickael Barzalona, 54/10) flew home from the rear of the field, having been brought widest of all in the straight, but Trais Fluors was not for catching and had a neck in hand at the line.

The 2018 Sun Racing All-Weather Mile champion Lucky Team (Joel Boisnard/Theo Bachelot, 17/1) was five and a half lengths further back in third. The winning time was 1m 52.96s.

The only British-trained runner, three-year-old colt Walk In The Sun (11/1) from Martyn Meade’s Manton yard, finished ninth under Rob Hornby after being prominent for a long way.

Trais Fluors came in to today’s race on the back of some high-class performances on turf in 2018, most notably when third behind Recoletos in the G1 Prix d’Ispahan at Longchamp in May, but had not run since

Andreas Putsch, owner of Haras de Saint Par, said afterwards: “Trais Fluors was idling a bit in front today, but the jockey said he always had a bit in hand and was doing enough as necessary.

“It is obviously a long way off, but the Easter Classic is now an option for us to consider.

“Trais Fluors definitely stays in training for 2019 and Lingifeld is certainly something to think about. Andre Fabre is away at the moment and we will sit down and talk about next year in the future.”

Pierre-Charles Boudot added: “The race went well. He tracked the leaders and then quickened well.

“He is a little quirky and idled in front, but was always doing enough. He is a horse with plenty of ability.”

This was the first of three Fast-Track Qualifiers in France during the sixth All-Weather Championships.

There were three French-trained winners at Lingfield Park during the 2018 £1-million All-Weather Championships Finals Day on Good Friday.