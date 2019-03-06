Exact race distances in Cheltenham racecards next week Posted by racenews on Wednesday, March 6, 2019 · Leave a Comment

Cheltenham’s racecards during the four days of The Festival™ presented by Magners 2019 will have the exact distances that the horses race over, rather than the advertised race distances, for the first time next week.

Movements of rails, which ensure horses have the best possible ground available, mean that the distances raced over can be longer than the advertised distances.

On the first day of The Festival, Champion Day, Tuesday, March 12, two of the seven races will be run over further than advertised on the Old Course.

These are the final two contests on the card, the Listed Close Brothers Novices’ Handicap Chase (4.50pm) and the G2 National Hunt Chase (5.30pm).

Race name Advertised distance Raced over distance Difference Close Brothers Novices’ Handicap Chase 2m 4f 44y 2m 4f 63y +19y National Hunt Chase 3m 7f 147y 3m 7f 166y +19y

The Old Course is also used on the second day of The Festival, Ladies Day, Wednesday, March 13, but without any dolling out so the race distances will be the same as advertised.

The racing action switches to the New Course on Thursday, St Patrick’s Thursday, March 14, with rail movements causing four races – the G1 JLT Novices’ Chase (1.30pm), the G1 Ryanair Chase (2.50pm), the G3 Brown Advisory & Merriebelle Stable (4.10pm) and the Fulke Walwyn Kim Muir Handicap Chase (5.30pm) – to be run over longer than the advertised race distances.

Race name Advertised distance Raced over distance Difference JLT Novices’ Chase 2m 3f 168y 2m 4f 5y +57y Ryanair Chase 2m 4f 127y 2m 4f 184y +57y Brown Advisory & Merriebelle Stable Plate 2m 4f 127y 2m 4f 184y +57y Fulke Walwyn Kim Muir Handicap Chase 3m 2f 3m 2f 75y +75y

The final day of The Festival, featuring the G1 Magners Gold Cup, also takes place on the New Course, but with all rails back at their original line so there are no changes to advertised distances.

Simon Claisse, Clerk of the Course at Cheltenham Racecourse and Director of Racing, Jockey Club Racecourse, South West Region, said: “When the chases are dolled out, we want to make sure the racegoers have the same information in the racecard that is published on the British Horseracing Board’s Racing Admin site.

“We are giving the exact yardage that the horses race over. There are two races on the first day and four races on the third day that have increased distances because of dolling out.

“By doing this, everyone will have the correct information.”