Eventful weekend changes the 2017 Cartier Racing Awards’ picture

Wednesday, September 13, 2017

The weekend of September 9 and 10 saw top-class racing in Ireland, France and Britain, which has had a significant impact on the standings for the 2017 Cartier Racing Awards.

European horseracing’s top awards are delivered through a tried and tested combination of points earned by horses in Pattern races (30%), combined at the end of season with the opinions of a panel of racing journalists/handicappers (35%) and votes from readers of Racing Post and The Daily Telegraph plus ITV Racing viewers (35%).

The 2017 Cartier Racing Awards will be presented at a glittering ceremony before an invited audience of 300 at the Dorchester Hotel, London, England, on the evening of Tuesday, November 14.

The awards were established in 1991 to reward excellence in horseracing. There are eight equine awards, ranging from the Cartier Horse Of The Year to the Cartier Two-Year-Old Colt and Cartier Two-Year-Old Filly.

In addition, the Cartier/Daily Telegraph Award of Merit goes to the person or persons who, in the opinion of the special 15-strong Cartier Jury, has/have done the most for European racing and/or breeding either over their lifetime or within the past 12 months.

Winter (164), a four-time G1 scorer in 2017, still holds a narrow advantage as the battle intensifies for the Cartier Horse Of The Year, despite her head defeat by 20/1 stable companion Hydrangea (56) in the G1 Coolmore Fastnet Rock Matron Stakes over a mile at Leopardstown on September 9, day one of Irish Champions Weekend.

The daughter of Galileo, trained by Aidan O’Brien for a Coolmore partnership, is just ahead of fellow three-year-old filly Enable (160), also successful in four G1s this year for trainer John Gosden – the Investec Oaks, Darley Irish Oaks, King George VI & Queen Elizabeth Stakes and Darley Yorkshire Oaks – in both the Cartier Horse Of The Year and Cartier Three-Year-Old Filly divisions.

The showdown between the two could happen in the G1 Qatar Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe at Chantilly on October 1 and what a race that promises to be.

Star four-year-old miler Ribchester, (142), owned by Godolphin and trained by Richard Fahey, now lies in third place in the Cartier Horse Of The Year standings following his third G1 victory of 2017 in the Qatar Prix du Moulin at Chantilly on September 10.

Ribchester has taken a slight lead in the Cartier Older Horse division from Coral Eclipse and Juddmonte International winner Ulysses (140). He is set to run in the G1 Queen Elizabeth II Stakes sponsored by QIPCO at Ascot on October 21 and then, if all is well, will go for the G1 Breeders’ Cup Mile at Del Mar, USA, on November 4.

Decorated Knight (128) moves up to fifth place in the Cartier Older Horse category following his 25/1 victory in the G1 QIPCO Irish Champion Stakes at Leopardstown on September 9. Trained by Roger Charlton for owners Saleh Al Homaizi and Imad Al Sagar, Decorated Knight was winning his second G1 contest in Ireland this season, having landed the Tattersalls Gold Cup at the Curragh in May.

The Richard Hannon-trained Barney Roy (116) and Churchill (104) lead the way in the Cartier Three-Year-Old Colt division. St James’s Palace Stakes winner Barney Roy did not run over the weekend, while dual 2,000 Guineas victor Churchill was unable to get competitive in the QIPCO Irish Champion Stakes.

Harry Angel (100) is now third in the Cartier Three-Year-Old Colt division and the clear leader in the Cartier Sprinter standings following his scintillating victory in the G1 32Red Sprint Cup over six furlongs at Haydock Park on September 9.

The Godolphin-owned, Clive Cox-trained Dark Angel colt was previously successful in the G1 Darley July Cup at Newmarket and has a significant advantage over G1 Coolmore Nunthorpe Stakes heroine Marsha (60) and Caravaggio (56) in the Cartier Sprinter Award.

Caravaggio, who defeated Harry Angel in the G1 Commonwealth Cup at Royal Ascot before disappointing efforts at Newmarket and Deauville, got back to winning ways when taking the five-furlong G2 Derrinstown Stud Flying Five Stakes at the Curragh on September 10.

Big Orange (72) just holds sway over Order Of St George (68), who was back to form with a vengeance at the weekend, in the Cartier Stayer division.

Order Of St George, who gained the Cartier Stayer Award in 2016, recorded a facile nine-length victory in the 14-furlong G1 Comer Group International Irish St. Leger at the Curragh on September 10, a race he also captured in 2015. There was only a short-head between the pair when Big Orange achieved a gutsy victory in the G1 Gold Cup over two and a half miles at Royal Ascot in June.

There is currently a three-way tie for the lead in the tussle for the Cartier Two-Year-Old Colt Award between Beckford, Sioux Nation and Unfortunately (all on 48 points). Verbal Dexterity (40) is close behind the trio following his victory in the G1 Goffs Vincent O’Brien National Stakes at the Curragh on September 10.

Aidan O’Brien and the Coolmore partners enjoyed a superb 1-2-3 in the G1 Moyglare Stud Stakes at the Curragh on September 10 with Happily (48) coming out on top from Magical (32). Those two juvenile fillies head the standings in the Cartier Two-Year-Old Filly division.

Harry Herbert, Cartier’s Racing Consultant, commented: “We were treated to tremendous racing across Europe over the weekend, with some stellar performances plus a few surprise results.

“We are now entering the busy autumn period, which will play a pivotal role in helping to determine the champions at the 2017 Cartier Racing Awards.”

Cartier Racing Awards – points earned in Pattern races up to and including Sunday, September 10, 2017

Cartier Horse Of The Year

Winter 164

Enable 160

Ribchester 142

Ulysses 140

Decorated Knight 128

Barney Roy 116

Churchill 104

Harry Angel 100

Roly Poly 96

Thunder Snow 90

Cartier Older Horse

Ribchester 142

Ulysses 140

Decorated Knight 128

Highland Reel 80

Cloth Of Stars 64

Cartier Three-Year-Old Colt

Barney Roy 116

Churchill 104

Harry Angel 100

Thunder Snow 90

Al Wukair 72

Brametot 72

Cartier Three-Year-Old Filly

Winter 164

Enable 160

Roly Poly 96

Hydrangea 56

Sobetsu 56

Cartier Sprinter

Harry Angel 100

Marsha 60

Caravaggio 56

Brando 48

Lady Aurelia 48

Tasleet 48

Cartier Stayer

Big Orange 72

Order Of St George 68

Stradivarius 48

Vazirabad 39

Marmelo 32

Cartier Two-Year-Old Colt

Beckford 48

Sioux Nation 48

Unfortunately 48

Verbal Dexterity 40

Cardsharp 28

Cartier Two-Year-Old Filly

Happily 48

Magical 32

Clemmie 24

Heartache 20

Actress 16

Different League 16

Nyaleti 16

Threading 16