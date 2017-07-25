Eustace hoping Music Seeker can dance to the tune on #ThrowbackThursday Disco at Newbury Posted by racenews on Tuesday, July 25, 2017 · Leave a Comment

Newbury Racecourse’s Thursday Nights Live series draws to a close this week with the #ThrowbackThursday Disco on Thursday, July 27.

Racegoers will be treated to a seven-race card and a selection of disco classics from the 60s, 70s, 80s & 90s.

The most valuable race of the night is the £10,000 Snows Peugeot Handicap (7.05pm, nine runners) over 10 furlongs for three-year-olds.

Godolphin is doubly represented by Windsor maiden winner Big Tour (Saeed bin Suroor/Martin Lane, 9st 4lb) and Pilgrim’s Treasure (Charlie Appleby/William Buick, 9st 6lb), who was runner-up on his latest start in a handicap over the course and distance.

Newmarket trainer James Eustace is expecting the step up in distance to suit Music Seeker (Ryan Tate, 9st 6lb). The Jeff Smith-owned gelding started the campaign with a decisive three-length success in a Newmarket maiden in May before finishing sixth in a hotly-contested Doncaster handicap on June 3, both over a mile.

Eustace said today: “We have been waiting for the ground for Music Seeker, as he likes it soft.

“I was surprised he won a Newmarket maiden but he followed that up with a really decent run at Doncaster. He looked to be going nowhere at halfway but once Ryan got him running, he ran all the way to the line and it took him a long time to pull up.

“I am sure the horse is genuine and I just feel he needs a step up in trip. The ground at Doncaster was not as soft as it was at Newmarket and that coupled with the trip made it too sharp for him.

“Handicaps are different to maidens and I think he will have learnt at bit there as well.

“I would be frightened of Luca Cumani’s horse [Bedouin] as he beat another one of mine at Nottingham last time.”

Other runners in the line-up include top-weight Flying North (Richard Hannon/Timmy Murphy, 9st 7lb), owner Hamdan Al Maktoum’s lightly-raced Baashiq (Roger Varian/Jim Crowley, 9st 5lb) and Nottingham scorer Bedouin (Luca Cumani/Jamie Spencer, 9st).

The racing action also features the Compton Beauchamp Estates Ltd EBF Novice Race (6.00pm, seven runners) over six furlongs, in which Saeed bin Suroor introduces Godolphin’s Al Mustashar (Martin Lane) – a Sharmardal half-brother to G2 scorer Prize Money.

The racing starts at 5.30pm and ends at 8.40pm.