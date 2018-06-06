Epsom winners hold sway early on in 2018 race for Cartier Racing Awards honours Posted by racenews on Wednesday, June 6, 2018 · Leave a Comment

Masar and Cracksman, successful in two of the G1 highlights at this year’s Investec Derby Festival at Epsom Downs Racecourse, head the early standings in the race to be crowned Cartier Horse Of The Year.

The 28th Cartier Racing Awards will be presented at a glittering ceremony before an invited audience of 300 at the Dorchester Hotel, London, England, on the evening of Tuesday, November 13, 2018.

The longstanding and prestigious awards were established in 1991 to reward excellence in horseracing. There are eight equine awards, ranging from the Cartier Horse Of The Year to the Cartier Two-Year-Old Colt and Cartier Two-Year-Old Filly.

European horseracing’s top awards are delivered through a tried and tested combination of points earned by horses in Pattern races (30%), combined at the end of season with the opinions of a panel of racing journalists/handicappers (35%) and votes from readers of Racing Post and The Daily Telegraph plus ITV Racing viewers (35%).

The participation of the public plays a crucial role in determining the winners of each year’s Cartier Racing Awards and gives horseracing fans the chance to put forward their favourite horses in a meaningful way.

In addition to the equine awards, the Cartier/Daily Telegraph Award of Merit goes to the person or persons who, in the opinion of the special 15-strong Cartier Jury, has/have done the most for European racing and/or breeding either over their lifetime or within the past 12 months. The 10 latest recipients have been Sir Michael Stoute, Aidan O’Brien, Jack Berry, Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Jim Bolger, Team Frankel, Barry Hills, Richard Hannon, John Oxx and Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum.

Masar (68 points) stormed to a decisive victory in Britain’s premier Classic and richest race, the £1.5-million G1 Investec Derby over a mile and a half at Epsom Downs on June 2.

It was a performance that saw the Godolphin colt, trained by Charlie Appleby in Newmarket, leap to the top of both the Cartier Horse Of The Year and Cartier Three-Year-Old Colt categories.

The son of 2008 Investec Derby winner New Approach (the 2008 Cartier Three-Year-Old Colt Award Winner) was previously third in Newmarket’s G1 QIPCO 2000 Guineas over a mile on May 5, but reversed the form with his Newmarket conqueror Saxon Warrior (48), trained by Aidan O’Brien for a Coolmore partnership, who lost his unbeaten record at Epsom Downs when coming home fourth as the 4/5 favourite.

The last Cartier Horse Of The Year to win the Investec Derby was Golden Horn in 2015.

Study Of Man (48), owned by the Niarchos family’s Flaxman Stables, also enjoyed Classic glory over the weekend with a game half-length success in the G1 QIPCO Prix du Jockey Club at Chantilly, France, on June 3. The three-year-old son of Japanese super-sire Deep Impact provided trainer Pascal Bary with his sixth victory in the French Classic since 1994.

Cracksman (64), Europe’s top-rated horse in training and recipient of the Cartier Three-Year-Old Colt Award last year, maintained his unbeaten start to 2018 with a hard-fought head verdict in the G1 Investec Coronation Cup at Epsom Downs on June 2.

The four-year-old Frankel colt, trained by John Gosden for his owner/breeder Anthony Oppenheimer, made an impressive return to action when easily taking the G1 Prix Ganay at the re-developed Longchamp, France, on April 29.

Other early rivals in the Cartier Older Horse standings include Recoletos (48), successful in the G1 Churchill Coolmore Prix d’Ispahan at Longchamp on May 27, plus two Godolphin horses trained by Saeed bin Suroor who both enjoyed major victories on Dubai World Cup Night at Meydan, UAE.

Benbatl (48) stormed to a decisive success in the G1 Dubai Turf Sponsored By DP World, while Thunder Snow (54) routed his opposition in the G1 Dubai World Cup Sponsored By Emirates Airline under an inspired front-running ride from Christophe Soumillon.

Laurens (56), owned by John Dance and trained by Karl Burke, holds the lead in the Cartier Three-Year-Old Filly category. The daughter of Siyouni finished second to Richard Hannon-trained Billesdon Brook (48) in the G1 QIPCO 1000 Guineas at Newmarket on May 6 before annexing the G1 The Gurkha Coolmore Prix Saint-Alary at Longchamp on May 27.

G1 Investec Oaks heroine Forever Together (48), G1 Tattersalls Irish 1,000 Guineas scorer Alpha Centauri (32) and Teppal (32), successful in the G1 Emirates Poule d’Essai des Pouliches, also feature highly in the same division.

The two most recent Cartier Horse Of The Year have been three-year-old fillies – Enable in 2017 and Minding in 2016.

G1 Al Quoz Sprint Sponsored By Azizi Developments winner Jungle Cat (24), representing Masar’s owner/trainer combination of Godolphin and Charlie Appleby, is joint-top in the Cartier Sprinter standings alongside the Cool Silk Partnership’s Sands Of Mali (24), successful for trainer Richard Fahey in the G2 Armstrong Aggregates Sandy Lane Stakes at Haydock Park on May 26.

Both horses look set to face stiff challenges over the coming months, with last year’s Cartier Sprinter Harry Angel (16) and Battaash (16), the world’s highest-rated horse over five furlongs in 2017, both having made winning starts to their respective 2018 campaigns.

Vazirabad (31), owned by the Aga Khan and trained by Alain de Royer-Dupre, holds a significant advantage in the race to be crowned Cartier Stayer following G2 victories at Meydan and Longchamp, ahead of G2 Mansionbet Yorkshire Cup victor Stradivarius (16).

The duo are set to clash in the G1 Gold Cup at Royal Ascot, a race that is also set to feature Order Of St George (8), the Cartier Stayer Award winner in both 2016 and 2017.

About the Cartier Racing Awards

Cartier Racing Awards – points earned in Pattern races up to and including Sunday, June 3, 2018

Cartier Horse Of The Year

Masar 68

Cracksman 64

Laurens 56

Benbatl 54

Thunder Snow 54

Study Of Man 52

Billesdon Brook 48

Forever Together 48

Recoletos 48

Saxon Warrior 48

Cartier Older Horse

Cracksman 64

Benbatl 54

Thunder Snow 54

Recoletos 48

Lancaster Bomber 40

Cartier Three-Year-Old Colt

Masar 68

Study Of Man 52

Saxon Warrior 48

Olmedo 36

Romanised 32

Cartier Three-Year-Old Filly

Laurens 56

Billesdon Brook 48

Forever Together 48

Alpha Centauri 32

Teppal 32

Cartier Sprinter

Jungle Cat 24

Sands Of Mali 24

Battaash 16

Brando 16

Finsbury Square 16

Harry Angel 16

Invincible Army 16

Merchant Navy 16

Cartier Stayer

Vazirabad 31

Stradivarius 16

Desert Skyline 10

Rare Rhythm 9

Funny Kid 8

Idaho 8

Magic Circle 8

Marmelo 8

Order Of St George 8

Torcedor 8