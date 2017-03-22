Entries unveiled for Aintree’s Randox Health Topham Chase and Randox Health Foxhunters’ Chase Posted by racenews on Wednesday, March 22, 2017 · Leave a Comment

Entries are revealed today for the two races over the Grand National fences on the first two days of the Randox Health Grand National Festival – the £40,000 Randox Health Foxhunters’ Chase (Grand Opening Day, Thursday, April 6) and the £120,000 Grade Three Randox Health Topham Chase (Ladies Day, Friday, April 7).

Both contests take place over two miles and five furlongs, with 17 fences on the Grand National course scheduled to be jumped.

There are 61 entries for the Randox Health Topham Chase, including the 2016 winner Eastlake, who is one of three engaged by trainer Jonjo O’Neill along with Go Conquer, who ran a good race when fifth in the G3 Ultima Handicap Chase at the Cheltenham Festival on March 14 and Fort Worth.

The most successful trainer in Randox Health Topham Chase is Nicky Henderson, who has sent out the winner five times, including in three of the past four years (2013, 2014 and 2015). The three-strong entry from the master of Seven Barrows this time around are the useful novice chaser O O Seven, Gold Present, who was runner-up in the Listed Close Brothers Novices’ Handicap Chase at the Cheltenham Festival, and Cocktails At Dawn, who also holds an entry in the Randox Health Grand National.

Henderson is currently battling it out with Paul Nicholls for the trainers’ championship and the Somerset handler, the current champion who won the Topham Chase in 2008 with Gwanako, has five entries.

The Nicholls-trained quintet are headed by Frodon, who landed the G3 Caspian Caviar Gold Cup at Cheltenham in December and the G2 Pendil Novices’ Chase last time out at Kempton Park, and As De Mee, who has already proved his liking for the Grand National fences having taken the Betfred Grand Sefton Chase in December.

Other possible starters for the reigning champion trainer are Bouvreuil, a good third in the G3 Brown Advisory & Merriebelle Stable Plate at Cheltenham, Art Mauresque and Warriors Tale, a comfortable winner at Newbury last time out.

Thomas Crapper could make his debut over the famous fences. The 10-year-old was fourth under a five pound penalty in the G3 Brown Advisory & Merriebelle Stable Plate at Cheltenham last week, following an impressive 20-length success in a Grade Three handicap chase at Newbury on March 4.

Trainer Robin Dickin said today: “The Randox Health Topham Chase is definitely an option for Thomas Crapper.

“I want to see how he is nearer the time before committing because he has produced two big performances in competitive handicaps in quick succession. It will either be Aintree or Cheltenham the following the week.

“He knew he had a race after Cheltenham, but he is well and eating everything. He is in good order.

“They dropped him two pounds for Cheltenham as he was originally due to go up 11 for his win at Newbury. I thought that was sensible because if he could not win with a five pound penalty, how was he going to win with 11 more?

“He will have a school over some Aintree style fences as he hasn’t done that yet. I don’t think they will be a problem to him at all. He is a very accomplished jumper and, as my jockey pointed out to me yesterday, Aintree is different to what it was like it was in my day.

“He thrived for moving up from hurdles to fences and he could well thrive again for the switch to those fences around Aintree. The race could really suit him if we get good ground.”

There are a total of 17 Irish-trained entries, including recent Navan G2 winner A Toi Phil, one of three entries for Gordon Elliott. Willie Mullins has seven possibles including Ballycasey, twice a winner at G2 level this season, and Haymount, who was a staying-on third in the G2 J T McNamara National Hunt Novices’ Chase at Cheltenham.

Weights for Randox Health Topham Chase will be revealed on Wednesday, March 29.

Pacha Du Polder and On The Fringe head 38 in Randox Health Foxhunters’ Chase

Pacha Du Polder (Paul Nicholls), who landed the St James’s Place Foxhunter Chase at Cheltenham on March 17, is among 38 entries for the Randox Health Foxhunters’ Chase.

The 10-year-old is owned by the Stewart Family and was partnered to success at Cheltenham by Bryony Frost, daughter of Jimmy Frost who enjoyed his greatest riding success when partnering Little Polveir to victory in the 1989 Grand National.

On The Fringe (Enda Bolger) took fourth behind Pacha Du Polder in the St James’ Place Foxhunter Chase, having won the Cheltenham contest in 2015 and 2016.

The 12-year-old is also seeking his third success in the Randox Health Foxhunters’ Chase, having scored by three and three-quarter lengths from Pacha Du Polder under Nina Carberry in 2015 and by eight lengths last year from Dineur (Mickey Bowen), when Jamie Codd was in the saddle.

Other interesting contenders at this stage include Persian Snow (Philip Hobbs), successful on his two latest starts in hunter chases and Decade Player (Kelly Morgan), who has also won two hunter chases this season and is owned by Johnny Weatherby, chairman of racing’s administrators Weatherbys and Her Majesty’s Representative at Ascot.

1839 Restaurant

Aintree Racecourse is pleased to announce that the Owners’ and Trainers’ Restaurant, formerly known as ‘Greens’, has been re-named and will now be known as the ‘1839 Restaurant’, named after the inaugural running of the Grand National which was held on Tuesday, February 26, 1839 and attracted a field of 17 runners.

Few can argue the 1839 running of the race set the tone for years to come with 5/1 favourite Lottery capitalising on a tumbling fall from Captain Martin Becher, who was well clear on his horse Conrad when he approached the brook fence for the second time, ensuring the legend of Becher’s Brook was born.

Jockey Jem Mason successfully steered Lottery round the course to victory for owner John Elmore and trainer George Dockeray, ensuring their place in Grand National folklore as the first ever winner.

Further displaying a continued commitment to delivering the best experience for Owners and Trainers, the 1839 Restaurant will offer an enhanced premium experience with award winning catering, delivered with the highest possible standards of customer service.

Regional Head of Racing and Aintree Racecourse Clerk of the Course, Andrew Tulloch, commented: “Following a review of the Owners and Trainers restaurant at last year’s Grand National Festival, we were keen to ensure that we offered the best possible dining experience for connections and are positive that the changes made will be warmly received.

“The restaurant will be situated on the ground floor of the Dodson & Horrell Owner’s & Trainers’ Pavilion over-looking the parade ring and ‘1839’ is clearly a unique year in our history so we felt it was only right to mark this with the re-naming of the facility.”