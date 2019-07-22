Enable and Cheval Grand all set for Saturday’s £1.25 million King George VI & Queen Elizabeth QIPCO Stakes at Ascot Posted by racenews on Monday, July 22, 2019 · Leave a Comment

Enable and Cheval Grand all set for Saturday's £1.25 million King George VI & Queen Elizabeth QIPCO Stakes at Ascot

Champion trainer John Gosden is not taking anything for granted as star mare Enable takes aim at the £1.25 million G1 King George VI & Queen Elizabeth QIPCO Stakes (3.40pm) at Ascot this Saturday, July 27.

Enable captured the 12-furlong midsummer highlight in 2017 during a glittering three-year-old campaign that saw her win five G1 races in a row, but she was unable to defend her crown last year due to injury.

The dual G1 Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe heroine made a successful reappearance this year in the 10-furlong G1 Coral-Eclipse at Sandown Park on July 6, when pushed out to win by three parts of a length from old rival Magical.

Saturday offers Enable the chance to become the third two-time winner of the King George VI & Queen Elizabeth QIPCO Stakes and the first this century, following Dahlia (1973 & 1974) and Swain (1997 & 1998). The King George VI & Queen Elizabeth QIPCO Stakes is part of the QIPCO British Champions Series.

Speaking on the Warren Hill gallops during a press event in Newmarket this morning, Gosden said: “Enable has been in good form since Sandown. I thought she ran a lovely race there. Frankie had her in the correct position and she won with a bit in hand.

“She was coming off an eight-month break. She did not go for a racecourse gallop beforehand and did all of her work here in Newmarket. I would say it wasn’t until we got her on a gallop she likes, the round gallop on Limekilns, that she showed her zest and old spark.

“Prior to then, she was the like the heavyweight boxer trying to get ready for a championship fight – he has been off a number of months and running the roads and being in the gym is tough mentally.

“Enable was just going through the motions, but two weeks before Sandown you saw all her passion and enthusiasm come out for racing. Suddenly, Frankie was hanging on rather than saying can we go a little faster dear. She is very assertive and knows what she wants to do. The key thing is to go with the flow and not argue with her.

“The Eclipse is close enough [to Ascot], but you are getting three weeks and hopefully that will be fine. She has just been doing routine work since Sandown. She worked on Saturday with Frankie on her. We were going to work on the grass, but we did not get enough rain so she worked on the All-Weather. She seems happy and well in the face of what will be a tall order.

“The betting industry has put her in at a price that says they don’t want people to be backing her. I don’t think the price is realistic of her chances (Enable is 4/6 with Ascot’s official bookmaker Betfred), but I suppose they are just protecting themselves if she does win.

“Enable won the King George as a three-year-old filly getting weight, just as Taghrooda (2014) did. It is a little different when you’re older and suddenly you have a Derby winner coming at you who’s getting the weight, and a magnificent older horse in Crystal Ocean who ran a blinder last year and won the Prince Of Wales’s Stakes well last month.

“This is no penalty kick, absolutely not. It is a really exciting race with a deep field. Obviously, Enable and Crystal Ocean set the standard and then you have the three-year-olds getting the allowances. Enable is up for it, but I just don’t think it is the formality that is indicated. I see her more as even money shot against this field rather than the price she is.

“There is a weight of expectation. Enable is a great filly and a pleasure to be around. She had a very difficult year in 2018, coming back from surgery, injury and then sickness between Kempton and the Arc, and she still managed to do the job. We have had a smoother run this year and, as you saw this morning, she maintains her enthusiasm for training and racing.

“She has a great physique and a wonderful mind on her. When she came in as a yearling, the one thing that amazed me straight away was the depth of her girth and heart room. Frankie says that when she stretches in the final part of the race, he can actually feel his legs move as she gets lower and picks up. There are not that many horses he has felt that on.

“She is comfortable over a mile and a quarter and a mile and a half. As you saw at Sandown, she has tactical speed and that tends to help the jockey. When she won the Arc at Chantilly, it was her speed from a very tricky draw that meant she did not get boxed in.

“She is the best mile and a half filly I have trained, and what she has done has been pretty extraordinary. I admired her a lot last year, coming back the way she did. She was not at her best in the Arc, but Frankie rode a magnificent race because he knew that he did not have the petrol in the tank that he would normally have, which is why he held onto her for so long. Then when we went to America and suddenly she was coming back to her best.

“I think we probably have seen the best of her. She was good the other day and as a three-year-old. Hopefully, we can get through Ascot, then you have York and the Arc. It is a big ask for any horse, but as you saw there, right now she is proud and happy within herself.”

Cheval Grand is out to give Japan a first victory in the King George VI & Queen Elizabeth QIPCO Stakes. Five Japanese-trained horses have contested the great G1 race, with Cheval Grand’s sire Heart’s Cry faring best when a close third behind Hurricane Run in 2006. The others were Sirius Symboli (1985, 8th), Air Shakur (2000, 5th) and Deep Brillante (2012, 8th). He is a 25/1 chance with Betfred.

Cheval Grand ranks among the best middle distance horses in Japan. The seven-year-old captured the G1 Japan Cup in November, 2017, and has also finished third in the two latest editions of the G1 Arima Kinen, Japan’s premier all-aged contest at Nakayama in December.

On his latest start in March, Cheval Grand competed overseas for the first time when second to Old Persian in the G1 Dubai Sheema Classic at Meydan, UAE, on Dubai World Cup Night.

Trainer Yasuo Tomomichi said this morning: “When Cheval Grand ran in Dubai, he took the travelling very well, so afterwards the owner [Kazuhiro Sasaki] decided that he wanted to target more overseas races. After the King George, we are also thinking about the Juddmonte International at York and possibly the Arc.

“Cheval Grand has been in England for one week. This morning is the first time I have seen the horse since he left Japan, and his condition is the same as it was before he travelled over.

“Cheval Grand has not had many races for a seven-year-old and has a pedigree that says he will improve as he gets older. I don’t think his age is a problem.

“It was always the plan to give him a break after he ran in Dubai. There will be no problems with his fitness. Cheval Grand has the stamina and power. He is the best horse I have trained, but Enable is very strong, a machine.

“Ascot is a very tough racecourse and quite tricky compared to tracks in Japan, which is why we chose Oisin Murphy to ride because he knows everything about Ascot.

“The King George has a long history and is very famous in the racing world. It would be one the high points of my career to win this race.”

Cheval Grand will work on the Newmarket gallops tomorrow morning, with Murphy in the saddle.

11 go forward for £1.25 million King George VI & Queen Elizabeth QIPCO Stakes

Enable and Cheval Grand are two of 11 contenders at the five-day confirmation stage today for Saturday’s King George VI & Queen Elizabeth QIPCO Stakes.

The other older horses still engaged are headed by last year’s neck runner-up Crystal Ocean (Sir Michael Stoute, 5/2 with Betfred), runner-up last year and successful in G1 company at Royal Ascot in last month’s 10-furlong G1 Prince of Wales’s Stakes.

Another winner from Royal Ascot is Defoe (Roger Varian), 12/1, with the five-year-old having scored over Saturday’s course and distance in the G2 Hardwicke Stakes on June 22. Defoe is already a G1 winner in 2019, having taken the Coronation Cup at Epsom on May 31.

Hurricane Run was the latest French-trained King George winner in 2006 and his trainer Andre Fabre is represented in 2019 by Waldgeist (16/1), third behind Crystal Ocean at Royal Ascot, having won the G1 Prix Ganay impressively on his seasonal reappearance.

Heading the three-year-old challenge is Investec Derby winner Anthony Van Dyck (Aidan O’Brien, 6/1), bidding to become the first Derby victor to land the Ascot showpiece since his sire Galileo in 2001. Anthony Van Dyck’s stable companion and G1 Irish Derby third Norway (100/1) is the other three-year-old still engaged. Ireland’s champion Flat trainer has also left in likely pacesetter Hunting Horn (100/1) and Magic Wand (50/1), who recorded her biggest victory in the 2018 G1 Ribblesdale Stakes at the Royal Meeting.

Completing the confirmations are Hardwicke Stakes fourth Morando (Andrew Balding, 66/1) and Salouen (Sylvester Kirk, 50/1), fourth in 2018 and successful over the course and distance in the Listed Carey Group Buckhounds Stakes in May.

King George VI & Queen Elizabeth QIPCO Stakes – Betfred prices:

4/6 Enable; 5/2 Crystal Ocean; 6/1 Anthony Van Dyck; 12/1 Defoe; 16/1 Waldgeist; 25/1 Cheval Grand; 50/1 Magic Wand, Salouen; 66/1 Morando; 100/1 Norway, Hunting Horn

Each-way 1/5 odds, 1-2-3

John Gosden OBE (Clarehaven Stables, Newmarket)

Born: Lewes, Sussex, on March 30, 1951

Background: His late father Towser (1904-1967) was a trainer near Lewes in Sussex. John was educated at Eastbourne College and Cambridge University. He then worked in land management in Venezuela before returning to Britain to assist Newmarket trainer Sir Noel Murless from 1974 to 1975 and Ireland’s champion Vincent O’Brien from 1976 to 1977. After a spell assisting Tommy Doyle in California, he set up as a trainer in the US in 1979, based in California for nine years, sending out more 502 winners. He saddled Robert Sangster’s Royal Heroine to win the inaugural Breeders’ Cup Mile at Hollywood Park in 1984. Prompted by Sheikh Mohammed, he returned to Britain in 1989, to train at the owner’s Stanley House Stables in Newmarket. In 2000, he moved to Robert Sangster’s Manton estate in Wiltshire, but returned to Newmarket in 2005, having bought Clarehaven Stables on the Bury Road, where he continues to train from. Many of his horses come from long-time owner/breeders.

Personal: He is married to Rachel Hood – they met at Cambridge University. She is a barrister who has served as President of the Racehorse Owners Association (2011-2016) and is the current Mayor of Newmarket (2014-2015 & 2018-?). The couple have four children – Sebastian, Serena, Theodora and Thaddeus, who is assistant trainer to his father. Hood founded (in 2007) and formerly chaired the Save Historic Newmarket Action Group, which has long opposed Lord Derby’s Hatchfield Farm proposed building development, and wants to protect the town as the home of horseracing. In May, 2017, she was elected to Suffolk County Council as a Conservative councillor and is also a Newmarket Town councillor.

Accolades: British champion trainer three times – 2012, 2015 and 2018. Responsible for US Eclipse Award winners Bates Motel and Royal Heroine. He has trained four of the last five winners of the (European) Horse Of The Year accolade at the Cartier Racing Awards – Kingman (2014), Golden Horn (2015), Enable (2017) and Roaring Lion (2018). Oversaw the career of Cracksman, who was crowned the world’s joint-best horse in 2018 alongside Australian mare Winx. Awarded an OBE for services to horseracing and training in the 2017 New Year Honours List.

Winners: He has won more than 3,500 races around the world, including over 100 Group/Grade Ones, in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia and Australia. His best British total was 178 wins in 2018, with prize money of over £8.5 million. There have been 49 Royal Ascot successes He has sent out the winner of the Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe three times in the last four years – (2015-Golden Horn) (2017-Enable) (2018-Enable). He has a strong association with jockey Frankie Dettori.

British Classic wins (10): Investec Derby – 1997 Benny The Dip, 2015 Golden Horn; Investec Oaks – 2014 Taghrooda, 2017 Enable, 2019 Anapurna; QIPCO 1,000 Guineas – 2000 Lahan; St Leger – 1996 Shantou, 2007 Lucarno, 2010 Arctic Cosmos, 2011 Masked Marvel.

Irish Classic wins (7): Irish 2,000 Guineas – 2014 Kingman; Irish Derby – 2015 Jack Hobbs; Irish Oaks – 2012 Great Heavens, 2017 Enable, 2019 Star Catcher; Irish St Leger – 1992 Mashaallah, 2011 Duncan-dh.

King George VI & Queen Elizabeth QIPCO Stakes runners: 2018-3 Coronet; 2017-1 ENABLE, 2017-9 Jack Hobbs; 2016-2 Wings Of Desire, 2016-6 Western Hymn; 2015-2 Eagle Top, 2015-3 Romsdal; 2014-1 TAGHROODA, 2014-4 Eagle Top, 2014-7 Romsdal; 2012-2 Nathaniel, 2012-9 Masked Marvel; 2011-1 NATHANIEL; 2009-4 Alwaary; 2008-7 Lucarno; 1997-5 Shantou

Enable

5 b m Nathaniel (IRE) – Concentric (GB) (Sadler’s Wells (USA))

Born: February 12, 2014

Breeder: Juddmonte Farms Ltd

Owner: Khalid Abdullah

Trainer: John Gosden

Jockey: Frankie Dettori

Form: 1/3111111/111-1

*Outstanding racemare who has won on 11 of her 12 starts –one of the best.

*Her eight G1 victories include the two most recent editions of Europe’s premier all-aged race, the Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe, as well as the 2017 King George VI & Queen Elizabeth QIPCO Stakes and 2018 Breeders’ Cup Turf.

*Has the chance to become just the third two-time winner of the King George VI & Queen Elizabeth QIPCO Stakes on Saturday, following Dahlia (1973 & 1974) and Swain (1997 & 1998).

*Only outing so far this year saw her beat old rival Magical in the G1 Coral-Eclipse over 10 furlongs at Sandown Park on July 6, extending her winning streak to 10 races.

*She made a late start to her campaign in 2018 due to a knee problem and her seasonal debut in 2019 was also delayed.

Race record: Starts: 12; Wins: 11; 2nd: -; 3rd: 1; Win & Place Prize Money: £8,432,351

Khalid Abdullah

Born: Taif, Saudi Arabia, 1937 Background: Prince Khalid Abdullah, who prefers to be known as plain Mr K Abdullah on the racecard, was a first cousin to the late King Abdullah of Saudi Arabia (died 2015). He is a semi-retired businessman who, along with his four sons, presides over a huge conglomerate, the Mawarid Group, founded 1968, in Saudi Arabia and beyond. Racing interests: Developed a love for British racing during the 1960s when renting a house in London and, with the help of former trainer Humphrey Cottrill, had his first winner on May 14, 1979, when the Jeremy Tree-trained Charming Native scored at Windsor. Abdullah has been one of the most successful owner-breeders in Europe and North America over the past four decades and has owned and bred the winners of all five British Classics. He also races with great success in France, Ireland and the United States, where under the Juddmonte Farms banner he won a Triple Crown race in 2003 with Empire Maker in the Belmont Stakes. Frankel was Abdullah’s greatest horse before retiring to stud unbeaten in 14 starts, 10 of which came at Group One level. His triumphs included the QIPCO 2,000 Guineas, St James’s Palace Stakes, QIPCO Sussex Stakes (2011 & 2012), Queen Elizabeth II Stakes sponsored by QIPCO, the Queen Anne Stakes, the Juddmonte International and QIPCO Champion Stakes. His current superstar is Enable, who has won eight times at G1 level, including the 2017 Oaks, 2017 King George & Queen Elizabeth QIPCO Stakes, plus the 2017 and 2018 Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe, the 2018 Breeders’ Cup Turf and 2019 Coral-Eclipse. Breeding Interests: The owner’s Juddmonte breeding operation has properties in England, Ireland and Kentucky, USA, comprising around 5,000 acres and including Banstead Manor Stud just outside Newmarket and Juddmonte Farms south of Lexington. Juddmonte Farms stands five stallions in Europe (2019), Frankel, Oasis Dream, Kingman, Bated Breath and Expert Eye, and two in America, Arrogate and, Mizzen Mast, as well as being responsible for some 200 broodmares. Other Information: Abdullah is an honorary member of the British Jockey Club. Lord Grimthorpe is his racing manager in Europe and Dr John Chandler oversees his US interests, while Douglas Erskine-Crum was appointed to the new post of chief executive in 2012. Accolades: Champion owner in Britain (2003, 2010, 2011), France (2003, 2006, 2015 and 2017) and Ireland (1993). Has won 16 Eclipse Awards in America as well as numerous Cartier Racing Awards in Europe including the Award of Merit in 2002. British Classic Wins (12): QIPCO 1000 Guineas (1999 Wince, 2010 Special Duty), QIPCO 2000 Guineas (1980 Known Fact, 1986 Dancing Brave, 1993 Zafonic, 2011 Frankel), Investec Oaks (1997 Reams Of Verse, 2017 Enable), Investec Derby (1990 Quest For Fame, 1993 Commander In Chief, 2010 Workforce), St Leger (1991 Toulon). Other Big Race Wins Include: Breeders’ Cup Mile (2018 Expert Eye), Breeders’ Cup Turf (2018 Enable), Coral-Eclipse (1986 Dancing Brave, 2010 Twice Over, 2019 Enable), Darley July Cup (2003 Oasis Dream), Dewhurst Stakes (1992 Zafonic, 1997 Xaar, 1999 Distant Music, 2010 Frankel), Irish Derby (1993 Commander In Chief), Irish 2,000 Guineas (2014 Kingman), Irish Oaks (1993 Wemyss Bight, 1994 Bolas, 2017 Enable), Juddmonte International (2011 Twice Over, 2012 Frankel), King George VI & Queen Elizabeth Stakes (1986 Dancing Brave, 2017 Enable), Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe (1985 Rainbow Quest, 1986 Dancing Brave, 2006 Rail Link, 2010 Workforce, 2017 & 2018 Enable), Prix du Jockey Club (1990 Sanglamore, 2015 New Bay), QIPCO Champion Stakes (2009 & 2010 Twice Over, 2012 Frankel, 2014 Noble Mission), Queen Elizabeth II Stakes (1980 Known Fact, 1988 Warning, 2000 Observatory, 2011 Frankel), Qatar Sussex Stakes (1985 Rousillon, 1988 Warning, 1994 Distant View, 2011 & 2012 Frankel, 2014 Kingman), Breeders’ Cup Classic (2016 Arrogate), Pegasus Invitational (2017 Arrogate), Dubai World Cup (2017 Arrogate)

Frankie Dettori

Born: December 15, 1970, Milan, Italy. Background: the son of Gianfranco, 13-time champion jockey in Italy. Frankie (christened Lanfranco) Dettori arrived from his homeland to join Luca Cumani’s Newmarket yard as an apprentice in July, 1985. His first success came on Rif at Turin, Italy, on November 16, 1986, and he rode his first British winner on Lizzy Hare at Goodwood on June 9, 1987. He passed 100 winners for the first time in 1990 when recording 141 successes and created history when riding all seven winners on the Saturday at the Ascot Festival in September, 1996. Dettori survived a horrific plane crash at Newmarket in 2000 in which the pilot was killed. He was retained by Sheikh Mohammed’s Godolphin operation in 1993, but it was announced in September, 2012, that the retainer would not be renewed. It was subsequently revealed he had failed a drugs test whilst riding in France. On December 5, 2012, Dettori was suspended from riding for six months after being found guilty of taking a prohibited substance, believed to be cocaine. He returned from his ban at the 2013 Investec Derby Festival and spent five years as a retained rider for Sheikh Joaan Al Thani, but now rides mainly for Newmarket trainer John Gosden and has had a lot of success thanks to that partnership. He is married to Catherine and they have five children. His best total of British winners – 233 – came in 1994 and he has ridden approaching 3,200 winners in Britain. He has enjoyed seven Epsom Downs Classic winners. It took him 15 attempts before Authorized gave him a first Investec Derby victory in 2007 and his second win in Golden Horn on 2015, while Anapurna was his fifth Investec Oaks success. He is the fifth-most winning jockey in Britain by numbers. He is enjoying a most amazing 2oi9, with eight G1 winners in 51 days – the latest of which was Star Catcher in the Irish Oaks on Saturday, July 21, while he had a G2 winner in France yesterday – A’Ali in the Prix Robert Papin. Accolades: British champion apprentice in 1989 and champion jockey three times (1994, 1995 and 2004). Awarded an honorary MBE in December, 2000. He is the most successful current jockey at Royal Ascot with 67 successes, including a week-topping seven this year. He has been crowned the world’s best jockey in both 2018 and 2015. British Classic Wins (18): QIPCO 2,000 Guineas (1996 Mark Of Esteem, 1999 Island Sands, 2016 Galileo Gold), QIPCO 1,000 Guineas (1998 Cape Verdi, 2002 Kazzia, 2011 Blue Bunting), Investec Derby (2007 Authorized, 2015 Golden Horn), Investec Oaks (1994 Balanchine, 1995 Moonshell, 2002 Kazzia, 2017 Enable, 2019 Anapurna), St Leger (1995 Classic Cliché, 1996 Shantou, 2005 Scorpion, 2006 Sixties Icon, 2008 Conduit).

King George VI & Queen Elizabeth QIPCO Stakes mounts: 1990-10 Legal Case, 1991-7 Luchiroverte, 1993-5 Drum Taps, 1994-6 Foyer, 1995-1 LAMMTARRA, 1997-4 Singspiel, 1998-1 SWAIN, 1999-1 DAYLAMI, 2001-2 Fantastic Light, 2002-5 Grandera, 2003-2 Sulamani, 2004-1 DOYEN, 2006-2 Electrocutionist, 2007-4 Laverock, 2011-F Rewilding, 2012-9 Masked Marvel, 2015-2 Eagle Top, 2016-2 Wings Of Desire, 2017-1 ENABLE

Cheval Grand (JPN)

7 ch h Heart’s Cry (JPN) – Halwa Sweet (JPN) (Machiavellian (USA))

Born: March 14, 2012

Breeder: Northern Racing

Owner: Kazuhiro Sasaki

Trainer: Yasuo Tomomichi JPN

Jockey: Oisin Murphy

Form: 2133/582111/2139136/228313/02443-2

*Consistent seven-year-old whose defining moment so far came when defeating Rey De Oro and Kitasan Black in the G1 Japan Cup at Tokyo Racecourse in November, 2017.

*Has also finished a close third in the two latest editions of the G1 Arima Kinen, Japan’s premier all-aged contest at Nakayama in late December.

*Twice runner-up in the G1 Tenno Sho over two miles at Kyoto.

*Had first run outside of Japan in March this year when second to Old Persian in the 12-furlong G1 Dubai Sheema Classic at Meydan, UAE, on Dubai World Cup Night, and has not raced since.

*Three-parts brother to G1 scorers Vivlos and Verxina.

*His sire Heart’s Cry fared best of the four previous Japanese challengers in the King George VI & Queen Elizabeth QIPCO Stakes, finishing third behind Hurricane Run in 2006. The others were Sirius Symboli (1985, 8th), Air Shakur (2000, 5th) and Deep Brillante (2012, 8th).

Race record: Starts: 29; Wins: 7; 2nd: 7; 3rd: 7; Win & Place Prize Money: £7,377,829

Kazuhiro Sasaki

Born: February 22, 1968, Sendai City, Japan Background: former professional baseball star. Spent much of his 15-year career in Japan with the Yokohama BayStars, though also had a three-year spell in the USA with Major League Baseball team Seattle Mariners. Won numerous accolades, including the MLB Rookie of the Year Award in 2000, and twice featured in the annual MLB All-Star Game in 2001 and 2002. Retired from the sport in 2005. Inducted into the Japanese Baseball Hall of Fame in 2014. Racing interests: Owns no more than 10 horses in training. First success came with Admire Majin in a maiden race at Kyoto Racecourse in January, 2007. Verxina was his first flagship horse – she provided a first stakes victory at Tokyo Racecourse in February, 2012, before capturing successive editions of the G1 Victoria Mile at the same track. 2017 was the owner’s best year to date, with Vivlos plundering the G1 Dubai Turf at Meydan, UAE, on Dubai World Cup Night and Cheval Grand ending the year with victory in the G1 Japan Cup. Has yet to have a runner in Britain.

Yasuo Tomomichi (Japan)

Born: August 11, 1963, Hyogo, Japan Background: His career in racing began as a work rider and stable assistant in 1989. Granted a JRA trainer’s licence in 2001 and saddled his first winner the following year. Has sent out over 500 winners to date, including seven over jumps. First G1 triumph came courtesy of Admire Jupiter in the Tenno Sho Spring at Kyoto in May, 2008. Classic glory followed in 2009 when Unrivalled landed the Satsuki Sho (Japanese 2,000 Guineas). Other top level performers include G1 Japanese Derby victors Makahiki (2016) and Wagnerian (2018), plus 2017 G1 Dubai Turf victor Vivlos. Makahiki provided Tomomichi with his first success in Europe when capturing the G2 Prix Niel at Chantilly in September, 2016.

Oisin Murphy

Born: September 6, 1995 Background: Nephew of former jump jockey Jim Culloty, who won three Cheltenham Gold Cups on Best Mate and trained the 2014 winner Lord Windermere. Murphy began riding at the age of four and competed in pony races and show jumping. Joined Culloty’s Cork yard at the age of 13 before teaming up with trainer Tommy Stack two years later. Started riding out for Ireland’s champion Flat trainer Aidan O’Brien at 16 and then moved to England as an apprentice for Andrew Balding in October, 2012. First win came aboard Imperial Glance at Salisbury on June 16, 2013. Capped 2013 with a memorable four-timer on Ayr Gold Cup day, including landing the feature race on Highland Colori. Had a three-month spell with leading Australian trainer Danny O’Brien in 2013/2014 and gained 13 successes. Crowned champion British apprentice in 2014 after riding 91 winners. Appointed second jockey behind Andrea Atzeni to Qatar Racing Ltd ahead of 2015 Flat season and became first jockey to the organisation when Atzeni returned to trainer Roger Varian in late 2015. Had his best season in 2018 when partnering 198 British winners, including Roaring Lion who gained four G1 victories. Is vying for Britain’s Stobart Jockeys’ Championship in 2019, currently lying second to Danny Tudhope. Big-Race Wins include: Coral-Eclipse (2018 Roaring Lion), Dubai Turf (2018 Benbatl), Ebor Handicap (2015 Litigant), E P Taylor Stakes (2017 Blond Me), Haydock Sprint Cup (2018 The Tin Man), Irish Champion Stakes (2018 Roaring Lion), Juddmonte International (2018 Roarding Lion), Prix de la Foret (2017 Acclaim), Queen Elizabeth II Stakes (2018 Roaring Lion), Sussex Stakes (2018 Lightning Spear), Falmouth Stakes (2019 Veracious).

King George VI & Queen Elizabeth QIPCO Stakes mounts: 2017-5 Benbatl

Overseas-trained runners in the King George VI & Queen Elizabeth QIPCO Stakes (1980-2018) YEAR HORSE/POSITION TRAINER COUNTRY 2018 Rostropovich (5th) Aidan O’Brien Ireland Hydrangea (7th) Aidan O’Brien Ireland 2017 Idaho (3rd) Aidan O’Brien Ireland Highland Reel (4th) Aidan O’Brien Ireland Sixties Song (10th) Alfredo Gaitan Argentina 2016 HIGHLAND REEL (1ST) Aidan O’Brien Ireland Sir Isaac Newton (4th) Aidan O’Brien Ireland Erupt (5th) Francis-Henri Graffard France 2015 Dylan Mouth (7th) Stefano Botti Italy 2014 Trading Leather (5th) Jim Bolger Ireland Magician (6th) Aidan O’Brien Ireland Leitir Mor (8th) Jim Bolger Ireland 2013 NOVELLIST (1ST) Andreas Wohler Germany Trading Leather (2nd) Jim Bolger Ireland Cirrus Des Aigles (4th) Corine Barande-Barbe France Very Nice Name (7th) Alban De Mieulle Qatar 2012 DANEDREAM (1ST) Peter Schiergen Germany St Nicholas Abbey (3rd) Aidan O’Brien Ireland Reliable Man (4th) Alain de Royer-Dupre France Dunaden (6th) Mikel Delzangles France Deep Brilliante (8th) Yoshito Yahagi Japan Robin Hood (10th) Aidan O’Brien Ireland 2011 St Nicholas Abbey (3rd) Aidan O’Brien Ireland 2010 Cape Blanco (2nd) Aidan O’Brien Ireland Daryakana (4th) Alan de Royer-Dupre France 2009 Golden Sword (5th) Aidan O’Brien Ireland Frozen Fire (7th) Aidan O’Brien Ireland Rockhampton (8th) Aidan O’Brien Ireland 2008 DUKE OF MARMALADE (1ST) Aidan O’Brien Ireland Red Rock Canyon (4th) Aidan O’Brien Ireland Macarthur (8th) Aidan O’Brien Ireland 2007 DYLAN THOMAS (1ST) Aidan O’Brien Ireland Scorpion (5th) Aidan O’Brien Ireland Prince Flori (7th) Sascha Smrczek Germany 2006 HURRICANE RUN (1ST) Andre Fabre France Heart’s Cry (3rd) Kojiro Hashiguchi Japan 2005 AZAMOUR (1ST) John Oxx Ireland Bago (3rd) Jonathan Pease France Ace (5th) Aidan O’Brien Ireland Grey Swallow (7th) Dermot Weld Ireland Policy Maker (12th) Elie Lellouche France 2004 Hard Buck (2nd) Kenny McPeek USA Vallee Enchantee (5th) Elie Lellouche France Tycoon (6th) Aidan O’Brien Ireland 2003 ALAMSHAR (1ST) John Oxx Ireland Victory Moon (10th) Mike de Kock South Africa 2002 Aquarelliste (4th) Elie Lellouche France Boreal (7th) Peter Schiergen Germany 2001 GALILEO (1ST) Aidan O’Brien Ireland Hightori (3rd) Philippe Demercastel France Anabaa Blue (7th) Carlos Lerner France Chimes At Midnight (10th) Luke Comer Ireland Ice Dancer (12th) Aidan O’Brien Ireland 2000 MONTJEU (1ST) John Hammond France Air Shakur (5th) Hideyuki Mori Japan Raypour (6th) John Oxx Ireland 1999 Sunshine Street (5th) Noel Meade Ireland Indigenous (6th) Ivan Allan Hong Kong 1998 Risk Material (8th) Aidan O’Brien Ireland 1997 Helissio (3rd) Elie Lellouche France 1996 Oscar Schindler (4th) Kevin Prendergast Ireland 1995 Winged Love (4th) Andre Fabre France Carnegie (6th) Andre Fabre France 1994 Apple Tree (4th) Andre Fabre France Petit Loup (5th) Criquette Head France 1993 Desert Team (7th) Jim Bolger Ireland Platini (10th) Bruno Schutz Germany 1992 ST JOVITE (1ST) Jim Bolger Ireland 1991 no overseas runners 1990 In The Wings (5th) Andre Fabre France 1989 Tisserand (7th) M Vincis Italy 1988 Tony Bin (3rd) Luigi Camici Italy Soft Machine (7th) P Rago France Silver Lane (9th) Maurice Zilber France 1987 Triptych (3rd) Patrick Biancone France Tony Bin (5th) Luigi Camici Italy Acatenango (6th) Heinz Jentzsch Germany 1986 Triptych (3rd) Patrick Biancone France 1985 Law Society (4th) Vincent O’Brien Ireland Strawberry Road (6th) Patrick Biancone France Sirius Symboli (8th) Toshio Nihonyanagi* Japan Treizieme (9th) Maurice Zilber France Princess Pati (11th) Con Collins Ireland

1984

Sadler’s Wells (2nd) Vincent O’Brien Ireland

Dahar (7th) Maurice Zilber France

Luth Enchantee (8th) John Cunnington Jun France

Fly Me (9th) Andre Fabre France

Darshaan (10th) Alain de Royer-Dupre France Magwal (11th) Andre Fabre France 1983 Lancastrian (5th) David Smaga France Carlingford Castle (6th) Liam Browne Ireland Lemhi Gold (8th) Olivier Douieb France 1982 Assert (2nd) David O’Brien Ireland Bikala (5th) Patrick Biancone France Dronacharya (9th) A Netser** Israel 1981 no overseas runners 1980 Gregorian (3rd) Vincent O’Brien Ireland Dunnette (4th) Emmanuel Chevalier Du Fau France Le Marmot (5th) Francois Boutin France * Stabled with John Winter in Newmarket and ran in his name. ** Stabled with Duncan Sasse in Lambourn and ran in his name. Also Speed Symboli (who was also stabled with John Winter) finished fifth in 1969 for Japan.