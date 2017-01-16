Elgin among 10 for Saturday’s Sky Bet Supreme Trial Rossington Main Novices’ Hurdle at Haydock Park Posted by racenews on Monday, January 16, 2017 · Leave a Comment

Walford pleased with Craggaknock

Unbeaten hurdler Elgin heads 10 entries for the exciting £30,000 Grade Two Sky Bet Supreme Trial Rossington Main Novices’ Hurdle (2.05pm) at Haydock Park on Saturday, January 21.

The two-mile contest has been won by subsequent G1 scorers Peddlers Cross (2010) and Cinders And Ashes (2012) in recent seasons, with the latter going on to win the G1 Sky Bet Supreme Novices’ Hurdle at the Cheltenham Festival in March.

Elgin (Alan King, 5/2 favourite with Sky Bet), owned and bred by the Elite Racing Club, has a lofty rating of 145 following a smooth success over Mohayeed (Dan Skelton, 6/1) in a two-mile novices’ hurdle at Kempton Park on Boxing Day. That came on the back of a decisive maiden hurdle victory at Newcastle in November.

Decent Flat performer Craggaknock (Mark Walford) is also unbeaten over hurdles, having captured a couple of two-mile novices’ hurdles at Wetherby this season. The second of those successes saw the six-year-old give 7lb and a two and three-quarter length beating to G2-placed Azzuri, trained by Skelton, over Christmas.

The son of Authorized, who was a winner on the Flat of a Haydock Park 12-furlong handicap in May, 2015, is an 11/2 chance with Sky Bet.

North Yorkshire-based Walford said today: “We have been happy with Craggaknock and it looks like the going will be in his favour at Haydock – he likes soft ground.

“We are dipping our toe into this sort of grade and hopefully we will find out where we are with him. He has improved with each run and his hurdling is getting better.

“It looked a decent race at Wetherby last time although obviously Dan Skelton’s horse [Azzuri] didn’t run to his rating of 139.

“Craggaknock is never a horse who is going to go on and win by 10 lengths. He only does what is asked of him really and I thought it was a good performance.

“We have put the cheekpieces on to help him focus on his hurdles. He is completely genuine and didn’t wear them on the Flat but when we first started jumping him he wandered around a little bit.

“Haydock is sharper than Wetherby but I don’t expect that to be a problem. I would imagine it will be a stamina test on the ground and he should have a good each-way chance.”

Neon Wolf (Harry Fry) and River Wylde (Nicky Henderson) are both 5/1 shots with Sky Bet. Point-to-point scorer Neon Wolf, also unbeaten, has won a bumper at Uttoxeter and novices’ hurdle at Exeter in two outings this season, while River Wylde was an eye-catching seven-length winner on his debut over hurdles at Ludlow on December 21.

Boagrius (Warren Greatrex, 7/1) and Crievehill (Nigel Twiston-Davies, 9/1) were also victorious last time out, with the former bolting up in a bumper at Catterick and the latter scoring on his handicap hurdle debut at Lingfield Park on January 10.

The entries are completed by Master Of Finance (Malcolm Jefferson, 9/1), London Prize (12/1, Ian Williams) and Golden Town (Jimmy Moffatt, 20/1).

Michael Shinners, Racing PR Manager at Sky Bet, commented: “The Sky Bet Supreme Trial Rossington Main Novices’ Hurdle at Haydock Park on Saturday looks set to be another highly-informative contest.

“Elgin won in good style at Kempton Park on Boxing Day and is Sky Bet’s 5/2 favourite.

“River Wylde, Neon Wolf and Craggaknock are all undefeated over hurdles and add further spice to what should be a fascinating race.”

Sky Bet Supreme Trial Rossington Main Novices’ Hurdle – Sky Bet prices: 5/2 Elgin; 5/1 Neon Wolf, River Wylde; 11/2 Craggaknock; 6/1 Mohaayed; 7/1 Boagrius; 9/1 Crievehill, Master Of Finance; 12/1 London Prize; 20/1 Golden Town

Michael Shinners, Racing PR Manager at Sky Bet, commented: “The Sky Bet Supreme Trial Rossington Main Novices’ Hurdle at Haydock Park on Saturday looks set to be another highly-informative contest.

“Elgin won in good style at Kempton Park on Boxing Day and is Sky Bet’s 5/2 favourite.

“River Wylde, Neon Wolf and Craggaknock are all undefeated over hurdles and add further spice to what should be a fascinating race.”

The races in the Sky Bet’s “Road To Cheltenham” for the 2016/17 season are:

Sky Bet Supreme Trial Novices’ Hurdle (Grade Two) – Cheltenham, Sunday, November 13, 2016 - Won by Moon Racer (David Pipe/Tom Scudamore)

Sky Bet Supreme Trial Novices’ Hurdle (Grade Two) – Ascot, Friday, December 16, 2016 - Won by Capitaine (Paul Nicholls/Sam Twiston-Davies)

Sky Bet Moscow Flyer Novice Hurdle (Grade Two) – Punchestown (Ireland), Saturday, January 14, 2017 - Won by Any Second Now (Ted Walsh/Mark Walsh)

Sky Bet Supreme Trial Rossington Main Novices’ Hurdle (Grade Two) – Haydock Park, Saturday, January 21, 2017

Sky Bet Supreme Scottish Trial Novices’ Hurdle – Musselburgh, Sunday, February 5, 2017

Sky Bet Dovecote Novices’ Hurdle (Grade Two) – Kempton Park, Saturday, February 25, 2017

Sky Bet Supreme Novices’ Hurdle (Grade One) – Cheltenham, Tuesday, March 14, 2017