Elegant Escape and Thomas Patrick among 42 still on Ladbrokes Trophy trail

Posted by on Tuesday, November 13, 2018 · Leave a Comment 


Elegant Escape and Thomas Patrick among 42 still on Ladbrokes Trophy trail
The countdown to the Ladbrokes Winter Carnival at Newbury continues today with the unveiling of the latest acceptors for the feature £250,000 Ladbrokes Trophy, the highly-prestigious three and a quarter mile handicap chase which takes place at on Saturday, December 1, day two of the Ladbrokes Winter Carnival.
Heading the market at 6/1 with Ladbrokes is Elegant Escape (Colin Tizzard, 11st 12lb, including a 4lb penalty), who made a pleasing return to action when defeating Thomas Patrick (Tom Lacey, 10st 9lb, 7/1 with Ladbrokes) by half a length in the Listed Future Stars Intermediate Chase over three miles at Sandown Park on November 11, a race in which Coo Star Sivola (Nick Williams, 10st 10lb, 25/1) finished third and Terrefort (Nicky Henderson, 11st 5lb, 14/1) fourth.
The Tizzard stable, based on the Dorset-Somerset border, is seeking its second Ladbrokes Trophy success following on from the victory of Native River in 2016.
Joe Tizzard, assistant trainer to his father, commented: “Elegant Escape did very well at Sandown on Sunday. He is a horse we hold in high regard and has grown into his frame really well.
“He stays very well and he picked up nicely at Sandown.
“We have been waiting for the rain to come with a lot of our horses and he really appreciated the conditions at Sandown.
“The Ladbrokes Trophy is the aim with him now and hopefully he will improve for the run.
“He is a second-season chaser and has a similar profile to Native River when he won the race in 2016.
“We wanted to get a prep run into him and this was our last chance to run him and he couldn’t have gone any better.
“He will improve for this run and Newbury does not inconvenience him as he has won at the track.
“The Ladbrokes Trophy has been the plan for a while.”
Tom Lacey, who is based in Herefordshire, is eager to have another crack at Elegant Escape and is also preparing Thomas Patrick for the Ladbrokes Trophy.
Lacey said: “Thomas Patrick ran a great race at Sandown on Sunday. He jumped brilliantly and Richard Johnson was really happy with him.
“My horses always improve for their first run as they are never fully wound up. He can only improve from that and we have a solid foundation from which to now build our season up.
“The Ladbrokes Trophy is a real possibility for him now. I saw the weather forecasts suggest there is no rain for a couple of weeks which would not be ideal. That ground was fine for us on Sunday and if it came up good at Newbury, we would probably give the race a swerve, so we will just see how the ground is.
“He is a very accurate jumper and he is quick over his fences which would stand him in good stead in a race like the Ladbrokes Trophy.”
Following today’s scratchings’ deadline for the Ladbrokes Trophy, the weights are still headed by Elegant Escape’s stable companion Thistlecrack (11st 12lb, 16/1).
The Ladbrokes Trophy was captured by an Irish-trained horse, Total Recall, for the first time in 37 years in 2017 and there are 11 remaining Irish contenders.
 
Total Recall (Willie Mullins, 11st 3lb, 16/1) is one of eight remaining entries for Ireland’s champion trainer Willie Mullins along with Al Boum Photo (11st 6lb, 12/1), Kemboy (11st 4lb, 16/1), Rathvinden (11st 1lb, 25/1), Invitation Only (10st 13lb, 25/1), Pairofbrowneyes (10st 8lb, 16/1), Up For Review (10st 7lb, 14/1) and Isleofhopendreams (10st 5lb, 14/1).
The next acceptances for the Ladbrokes Trophy are at the five-day confirmation stage on Monday, November 26.
Ladbrokes Trophy, Ladbrokes bet:
6/1 Elegant Escape
7/1 Thomas Patrick
12/1 Al Boum Photo
14/1 Terrefort, Up For Review, Ms Parfois, Isleofhopendreams
16/1 Thistlecrack, Don Poli, Un Temps Pour Tout, Kemboy, Total Recall, Dingo Dollar, Pairofbrowneyes, Vyta du Roc, Last Goodbye, Rene’s Girl, Calett Mad,      The Young Master
20/1 Virgilio, Black Corton, American, Yala Enki, West Approach
25/1 Clan des Obeaux, Rathvinden, Otago Trail, Invitation Only, Javert, Coo Star Sivola, Step Back,     Sizing Tennessee, Go Conquer, Allysson Monterg, Full Irish
33/1 Monbeg Notorious, The Dutchman, Beware The Bear, Label des Obeaux, Flying Angel
50/1 Regal Encore, Rock The Kasbah
To view or embed a short promotional film about the 2018 Ladbrokes Winter Carnival, please click here - https://bit.ly/2CSa4pL
The Ladbrokes Trophy
Grade 3 handicap chase, £250,000 total prize fund. Newbury, Saturday, December 1. Three miles and two furlongs (3m 1f 214y). For four-year-olds and upwards. Penalties: after November 4, a winner of a chase 4lb, a winner of two chases 7lb – no penalty to increase a horse’s weight above 11st 12lb. Entries closed October 30, entries revealed October 31 (56 entries, 1 subsequently scratched). Weights revealed November 7, scratchings deadline November 13 (42 remain), five-day confirmation stage November 26, final declarations November 29. Maximum field 24, plus 2 reserves.
Horse
Age
Wgt
Owner
Trainer
THISTLECRACK
10
11-12
John and Heather Snook
Colin Tizzard
DON POLI (IRE)
9
11-07
Gigginstown House Stud
Gordon Elliott IRE
AL BOUM PHOTO (FR)
6
11-06
Mrs J Donnelly
Willie Mullins IRE
TERREFORT (FR)
5
11-05
Simon Munir & Isaac Souede
Nicky Henderson
UN TEMPS POUR TOUT (IRE)
9
11-05
Professor Caroline Tisdall & Bryan Drew
David Pipe
VIRGILIO (FR)
9
11-04
C J Edwards, D Futter, A H Rushworth
Dan Skelton
BLACK CORTON (FR)
7
11-04
The Brooks, Stewart Families & J Kyle
Paul Nicholls
CLAN DES OBEAUX (FR)
6
11-04
Mr & Mrs P Barber, G Mason, Sir A Ferguson
Paul Nicholls
KEMBOY (FR)
6
11-04
Supreme Racing/Brett Graham/Ken Sharp
Willie Mullins IRE
TOTAL RECALL (IRE)
9
11-03
Slaneyville Syndicate
Willie Mullins IRE
ELEGANT ESCAPE (IRE)
6
11-02 (inc 4lb ex)
J P Romans
Colin Tizzard
AMERICAN (FR)
8
11-01
The Jago Family Partnership
Harry Fry
RATHVINDEN (IRE)
10
11-01
R A Bartlett
Willie Mullins IRE
REGAL ENCORE (IRE)
10
11-00
J P McManus
Anthony Honeyball
OTAGO TRAIL (IRE)
10
10-13
Marie Shone
Venetia Williams
INVITATION ONLY (IRE)
7
10-13
Andrea & Graham Wylie
Willie Mullins IRE
MONBEG NOTORIOUS (IRE)
7
10-12
Gigginstown House Stud
Gordon Elliott IRE
JAVERT (IRE)
9
10-11
Axom LII
Emma Lavelle
YALA ENKI (FR)
8
10-11
Hills of Ledbury (Aga)
Venetia Williams
COO STAR SIVOLA (FR)
6
10-10
Babbit Racing
Nick Williams
STEP BACK (IRE)
8
10-10
Cracker and Smodge Partnership
Mark Bradstock
DINGO DOLLAR (IRE)
6
10-09
M Warren J Holmes R Kidner & J Wright
Alan King
THE DUTCHMAN (IRE)
8
10-09
SprayClad UK
Colin Tizzard
THOMAS PATRICK (IRE)
6
10-09
David Kellett
Tom Lacey
SIZING TENNESSEE (IRE)
10
10-09
Ann & Alan Potts Limited
Colin Tizzard
BEWARE THE BEAR (IRE)
8
10-09
G B Barlow
Nicky Henderson
GO CONQUER (IRE)
9
10-08
Paul & Clare Rooney
Nigel Twiston-Davies
PAIROFBROWNEYES (IRE)
9
10-08
Fibbage Syndicate
Willie Mullins IRE
VYTA DU ROC (FR)
9
10-08
Simon Munir & Isaac Souede
Nicky Henderson
LAST GOODBYE (IRE)
7
10-08
Last Goodbye Syndicate
Liz Doyle IRE
ROCK THE KASBAH (IRE)
8
10-08
Diana Whateley
Philip Hobbs
LABEL DES OBEAUX (FR)
7
10-07
David Sewell & Terry Warner
Alan King
UP FOR REVIEW (IRE)
9
10-07
Andrea & Graham Wylie
Willie Mullins IRE
MS PARFOIS (IRE)
7
10-07
M R Chapman
Anthony Honeyball
ISLEOFHOPENDREAMS
11
10-05
Kilbroney Racing
Willie Mullins IRE
RENE’S GIRL (IRE)
8
10-05
Andy & Sharon Measham
Dan Skelton
ALLYSSON MONTERG (FR)
8
10-05
David Fox
Richard Hobson
FLYING ANGEL (IRE)
7
10-03
R J Rexton
Nigel Twiston-Davies
WEST APPROACH
8
10-03
John and Heather Snook
Colin Tizzard
CALETT MAD (FR)
6
10-02
Simon Munir & Isaac Souede
Nigel Twiston-Davies
FULL IRISH (IRE)
7
9-10
N Mustoe
Emma Lavelle
THE YOUNG MASTER
9
9-10
Mike Burbidge & The Old Masters
Neil Mulholland
 
42 entries remain after November 13 scratchings deadline
11 Irish-trained
 
THE FOLLOWING 13 HORSES HAVE BEEN SCRATCHED: SNOW FALCON (IRE), ONE FOR ARTHUR (IRE), MISTER WHITAKER (IRE), WILLOUGHBY COURT (IRE), JANIKA (FR), PRESENT MAN (IRE), ADRIEN DU PONT (FR), ROCKLANDER (IRE), SPLASH OF GINGE, FINAL NUDGE (IRE), EL BANDIT (IRE), BRAQUEUR D’OR (FR), SOLIGHOSTER (FR)
 
SCATCHED BEFORE PUBLICATION OF WEIGHTS: BALLYOPTIC (IRE)
Did you like this? Share it:

Filed under Newbury, Racenews Live · Tagged with

Leave A Comment

© 2018 Racenews · One Bird Design · RSS Feed · Log in