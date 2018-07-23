Elarqam and Smart Call headline Saturday’s Sky Bet York Stakes contenders Posted by racenews on Monday, July 23, 2018 · Leave a Comment

This season’s 2,000 Guineas fourth Elarqam and multiple South African G1 winner Smart Call feature among 10 excellent entries for the £120,000 G2 Sky Bet York Stakes (3.15pm), highlight of a seven-race card at York on Saturday, July 28.

The 10-furlong contest has been won by some top-class performers since being established in 2006, including G1 victors Twice Over (2011) and Mukhadram (2013).

Elarqam heads the betting with Sky Bet at 15/8 and the Mark Johnston-trained colt, sixth on his latest appearance in the Irish 2,000 Guineas at the Curragh on May 26, will be aiming to become only the second three-year-old to take the Sky Bet York Stakes following Best Alibi (2006).

Smart Call (7/2) boasts three of G1 victories in South Africa and the Sir Michael Stoute-trained mare gained a first European success on her latest outing when capturing the G3 Hoppings Stakes on Tapeta at Newcastle on June 29.

Forest Ranger (11/2) comfortably won the G2 Huxley Stakes over an extended 10 furlongs for local trainer Richard Fahey at Chester in May, but the four-year-old is looking to bounce back from a disappointing effort in the G1 Eclipse Stakes at Sandown Park on July 7, in which he trailed home last.

Malton-based Fahey said today: “We’ll see how Forest Ranger is in the morning and make a decision then. The owner (Helen Steel) is keen to run.”

Last year’s winner Success Days (11/2, Ken Condon IRE) took on some of the world’s top horses following his front-running success on the Knavesmire, including Winx and Cracksman, and the six-year-old could also step back down in class after coming home last of five in the G1 Tattersalls Gold Cup at the Curragh on May 27.

West Sussex-based trainer David Menuisier is considering letting Thundering Blue (9/1) return to York after the five-year-old stayed on well to finish second to Euchen Glen in the John Smith’s Cup, the valuable handicap run over the same course and distance as the Sky Bet York Stakes on July 14.

Thundering Blue also captured a handicap over 10 furlongs at York in May before coming home 11th in the 12-furlong Duke Of Edinburgh Handicap at Royal Ascot in June. The son of Exchange Rate rattled off a hat-trick of handicap wins last season and was seventh in the Cambridgeshire at Newmarket in September.

Menuisier commented today: “Thundering Blue came out of the John Smith’s Cup really well and we are looking at the Sky Bet York Stakes for him. We are 50-50 about running him at the moment – he loves York, but it’s a big call to go straight from a handicap into a G2 race.

“It was an accumulation of things that cost him in the Duke of Edinburgh Handicap. It was really quick ground, being the last race on the Friday, and was too fast for him.

“He is a hold-up horse, who has to go at his own pace before being allowed to use his stride, but he was drawn wide at Ascot and had to creep into the race. The same thing happened in the Cambridgeshire last year, when he had nothing to take him into the race.

“I think he is probably a Group horse now. He could have won the John Smith’s Cup with a bit more pace and, if he had, he would probably be rated 107 or 108. It’s a matter of gauging whether we throw him into the deep end this week or wait for a bit longer.”

Other Sky Bet York Stakes contenders include The Queen’s Fabricate (8/1, Michael Bell), who was beaten a short-head by Crystal Ocean in the G3 Gordon Richards Stakes at Sandown Park in April, and Listed Wolferton Stakes runner-up Euginio (10/1, Richard Hannon).

Navaro Girl (10/1), successful at G3 level at Baden-Baden, may travel over for German trainer Peter Schiergen, with G2 Lancashire Oaks fifth Euro Nightmare (16/1, Keith Dalgleish) and Brorocco (20/1, Andrew Balding), who filled the same position in the John Smith’s Cup, completing the entries.

Sky Bet York Stakes – Sky Bet prices:

15/8 Elarqam; 7/2 Smart Call; 11/2 Success Days, Forest Ranger; 8/1 Fabricate; 9/1 Thundering Blue; 10/1 Euginio, Navaro Girl; 16/1 Euro Nightmare; 20/1 Brorocco

Each-way 1/3 odds, 1-2-3

Sky Bet sponsor the entire programme at York on Saturday, including the £50,000 Sky Bet Dash (2.40pm) over six furlongs, which has 30 entries headed by Sky Bet’s 8/1 favourite Culturati (Charlie Appleby), who could make his first appearance since winning a Newmarket handicap in June, 2017.

Richard Fahey has two contenders in Eastern Impact (16/1)and Growl (10/1), who have both placed at G1 level.

The trainer added: “Eastern Impact will definitely run in the Sky Bet Dash. Growl could go too, but he would be ground dependant. We need some rain for him.”

Sky Bet Dash – Sky Bet prices:

8/1 Culturati; 10/1 Enjazaat, Growl, Reach High, Shaheen; 12/1 Daschas, Golden Apollo, Harome, Intisaab, Summerghand; 14/1 Flying Pursuit, Watchable; 16/1 Baron Bolt, East Street Revue, Eastern Impact, Golden Steps, Staxton, Tommy Taylor; 20/1 Blue De Vega, Boy In The Bar, Breaking Records, Foolaad, Holmeswood, Miracle Of Medinah, Muscika, Normandy Barriere; 25/1 Captain Colby, Orvar, Related, Tupi

Each-way 1/5, 1-2-3-4-5

Saturday’s card forms part of the Sky Bet-backed Go Racing In Yorkshire Summer Festival, with Boyzone set to perform after racing.

Michael Shinners of Sky Bet commented: “This year’s Sky Bet York Stakes is shaping up to be a tremendous clash of the generations, with Elarqam set to take on some top-quality older opposition including Smart Call and defending champion Success Days.

“The Sky Bet Dash is always a fiercely competitive affair and this season’s renewal looks no different, with the unexposed Culturati currently heading a wide-open market.”