Eight go for first Fast-Track Qualifier as All-Weather Championships begin at Newcastle tomorrow

Swissterious and Cosmic Law are among the eight runners chasing Fast-Track Qualifier success in the £25,000 Ladbrokes Home Of The Odds Boost Conditions Race (3.40pm) at Newcastle tomorrow, Tuesday, October 23, the opening day of the sixth (2018/19) All-Weather Championships.

The winner of the six-furlong Tapeta contest is guaranteed a free start in the £150,000 Ladbrokes Three-Year-Old All-Weather Championships over the same distance at Lingfield Park on £1-million Finals Day at Good Friday next year, April 19.

Yorkshire-based trainer Karl Burke captured the Ladbrokes Home Of The Odds Boost Conditions Race in 2017 with Beatbox Rhythm and bids for a repeat success with G3 Acomb Stakes fifth Swissterious (Clifford Lee).

Swissterious finished second behind Khaadem in a six-furlong conditions race at Doncaster on his penultimate start before disappointing in the Listed Redcar Two-Year-Old Trophy on October 6 over the same trip.

Cosmic Law (Richard Fahey/P J McDonald) looked a high-class colt in the making when taking the Woodcote Stakes by six lengths at Epsom Downs in June. He turns out quickly after finishing third in the Listed Rockingham Stakes, also over six furlongs, at York on October 13.

Implicit (James Tate/David Allan) has a 100 per cent record on the All-Weather from two starts, having captured five-furlong nursery handicaps on Tapeta at Wolverhampton and on Polytrack at Chelmsford City during the summer.

The Saeed Manana-owned daughter of Kodiac has also performed consistently in seven outings on turf at the minimum trip and was last seen when second in a conditions race at Musselburgh on September 15.

Tate said today: “Implicit is in good form. She prefers racing on the All-Weather, which is why we have chosen this race.

“She is unproven over six furlongs and I am not sure whether she will stay or not. She is in the sales next week in Newmarket so now is the time to find out.

“If she gets the trip, she should have a good chance.”

Yorkshire-based Kevin Ryan and jockey Shane Gray team up with prolific filly Princes Des Sables. The daughter of Monsieur Bond has won her last four starts in six-furlong nursery handicaps, all on turf, during which time she has climbed 21lb in the handicap to a rating of 89.

Others to note include the twice-raced Fares Kodiac (Marco Botti/Luke Morris), who scored nicely at Windsor on debut before finishing a place behind Swissterious at Doncaster, and Weatherbys Super Sprint runner-up Moojim (Bryan Smart/Graham Lee).

Dual winner Concierge (George Scott/Oisin Murphy) and the debutant Brandy Spirit(Mick Easterby/Nathan Evans) complete the eight runners.

The most valuable race on tomorrow’s card is the £30,000 Betway Optional Claiming Handicap (3.10pm) over six furlongs, in which a maximum field of 14 is set to run.

Gulliver (Hugo Palmer/Andrea Atzeni) has top-weight of 10st and connections will be hoping he can recapture the form that saw him win twice during the 2017/18 All-Weather Championships.

There are two G3 winners in the line-up in Hakam (Mick Appleby/Luke Morris, 9st 6lb) and Eastern Impact (Richard Fahey/Paul Hanagan, 8st 12lb). Hakam plundered the G3 Polar Cup at Ovrevoll, Sweden, in August, while Eastern Impact’s biggest success came in the G3 Bengough Stakes at Ascot in 2015.

Glenamoy Lad (Michael Wigham/Joe Fanning, 9st 3lb) looked a sprinter to follow when taking a handicap over course and distance in November. He has only had two starts since, notably when an unlucky 10th in the six-furlong Stewards’ Cup on turf at Goodwood in August.

Newcastle’s eight-race programme starts at 2.10pm and ends at 5.45pm.