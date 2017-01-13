Dr Mikey out to end Mullins domination of tomorrow’s Sky Bet Moscow Flyer Novice Hurdle Posted by racenews on Friday, January 13, 2017 · Leave a Comment

Willie Mullins relies on Crack Mome as he bids for a fifth successive victory in the Grade Two Sky Bet Moscow Flyer Novice Hurdle (2.10pm) at Punchestown tomorrow, Saturday, January 14.

Both Vautour (2014) and Douvan (2015) used the two-mile contest as a stepping stone to impressive victories in the G1 Sky Bet Supreme Novices’ Hurdle, the opening race of the Cheltenham Festival in March.

The inaugural running of the Sky Bet Moscow Flyer Novice Hurdle in 2003 was won by future Cheltenham Gold Cup winner Kicking King.

Crack Mome (Ruby Walsh, 4/6 favourite with Sky Bet) was acquired by Andrea & Graham Wylie after a bumper success in France for Laurent Viel and made a promising start when beating next-time-out winner Coquine D’Aunou (Noel Meade/Sean Flanagan, 12/1) in a maiden hurdle at Clonmel on December 8.

Among the opposition tomorrow are Runfordave (Gordon Elliott/Jack Kennedy, 6/1), who looked set to win when falling at Limerick over Christmas, and front-runner Dr Mikey (Margaret Flynn/Barry Foley, 6/1).

Dr Mikey only made his debut in September, 2015, at the age of six and won two of his seven starts in bumpers before going down by a neck on his hurdling debut at Cork in November.

He stepped forward from that promising performance with a dominant six-length success over subsequent victor Woods Well in a maiden hurdle at the same track on December 11.

Trainer Margaret Flynn, who is based in Stradbally, Co Waterford and seeking her biggest success, said today about the eight-year-old son of Dr Massini: “Dr Mikey is in great form. It will probably be the softest ground he has met and we are a little bit concerned about that.

“The first day he ran over hurdles he got lit up and was a bit free. He never really settled which meant he struggled home and was just caught on the line.

“He was much better the last day because he was able to conserve his energy. That is just his style of running and there is not much we can do about it really.

“We have tried holding him up, but he runs too keen and doesn’t really get home.

“He is fairly highly-strung and was quite hard to break in. Everything just took a long time with him. It took nearly 12 months to get hind shoes on him.

“We are used to point-to-pointers and, from the first day we cantered him, we knew he had an engine. He just travelled a lot easier than anything we have ever had.

“I think if he handles the ground tomorrow and switches off he should have a great chance. Things just have to his way a little bit but he is in great shape.”

Gigginstown House Stud are doubly represented through Coquine D’Aunou and Calino D’Airy (Henry de Bromhead/David Mullins, 10/1), both successful on their latest starts, while Ted Walsh runs the J P McManus-owned Any Second Now (Mark Walsh, 7/1) who was a 66/1 scorer on his debut at Navan in December.

Michael Shiners, Racing PR Manager at Sky Bet, said: “Willie Mullins has had a stranglehold on the Sky Bet Moscow Flyer Novice Hurdle in recent years and looks to have another potentially top-class hurdler on his hands in Crack Mome.

“Dr Mikey brings an interesting angle to the race following his impressive victory last month and hopefully there will be plenty of Cheltenham clues on offer.”

Sky Bet Moscow Flyer Novice Hurdle, Sky Bet odds: 4/6 Crack Mome; 6/1 Dr Mikey, Runfordave; 7/1 Any Second Now; 10/1 Calino D’Airy; 12/1 Coquine D’Aunou

Each Way: 1/4 the odds for the first 2 places

