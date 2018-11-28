Doyle targeting Aintree’s Becher Handicap Chase over the Grand National fences with Crosshue Boy

Wednesday, November 28, 2018 - Irish challenger Crosshue Boy (10st 10lb) is firmly on course for the £150,000 G3 Becher Handicap Chase (1.30pm, 58 entries), one of two races over the famous Grand National fences at Aintree on Saturday, December 8, Becher Chase Day.
Trained in Co Wexford by Sean Doyle, Crosshue Boy proved a revelation in the second half of last season.
The eight-year-old won three races in the space of 10 days in March at Leopardstown, Wexford and Down Royal. He ended last season with a decisive victory in the valuable Dawn Homes Novices’ Championship Handicap Chase over three miles at Ayr on April 21.
Crosshue Boy was not disgraced on his reappearance this season, coming home 12th in a handicap hurdle over two and three quarter miles at Galway on October 28.
Doyle said: “Crosshue Boy has improved plenty from his run in Galway.
“I was hoping to get one more run into him, but the ground was just a bit too quick over here, so we have decided to go straight to Aintree.
“I think he should stay well and I have no problem with stepping him up to three and a quarter miles.
“Robbie Power schooled him over the Aintree fences at the Curragh on Tuesday morning [yesterday November 27] and he jumped very well.
“This will be the first time Crosshue Boy has run in this sort of grade over fences and we want to find out if he can step up to the mark.
“If he takes to the fences real well and finishes in the first half dozen, we will have to strongly consider returning in April for the Grand National.”
Crosshue Boy at Ayr
Black Apalachi (2008) and Vic Venturi (2009), both trained by the late Dessie Hughes, are the two Irish-trained winners of the Becher Handicap Chase since the race was first run in 1992.
The other race over the Grand National fences on Becher Chase Day is the £80,000 Grand Sefton Handicap Chase (3.15pm, 42 entries), with the five-day confirmation stage for both races at noon on Monday, December 3.
Becher Chase Day will include a parade of horses who have won or run well over the Grand National fences.
Those parading are as follows:
Always Waining (Topham Handicap Chase winner 2010, 2011, 2012)
Cassia Heights (Topham Handicap Chase winner 2004)
Chance Du Roy (Becher Handicap Chase winner 2013)
Dunbrody Millar (Topham Handicap Chase winner 2007)
Saint Are (Third in the 2014 Becher Handicap Chase & runner-up in the 2015 Grand National & third in the 2017 Grand National)
Scots Grey (Foxhunters’ Chase winner 2007)
Always Waining (number 10) on his way to victory in the 2012 Topham Handicap Chase
Schooling Fences
Grand National-style schooling fences (pictured below) are available for contenders in the two races.
The schooling fences are situated at the Jockey Club Estates training grounds in Lambourn, David Pipe’s yard on the Devon/Somerset border and at the Curragh in Ireland.
The Becher Handicap Chase
Grade 3 handicap chase, £150,000 total prize fund. Three miles two furlongs (Grand National fences), 1.30pm, Saturday, December 8. For six-year-olds and upwards. Penalties: after November 18, a winner of a chase 3lb; no penalty to increase a horse above 11st 12lb. Entries closed November 13 (58 entries), weights announced November 21, five-day confirmations December 3, final declarations December 6. Maximum field of 30 plus two reserves.
Horse
Age
Wgt
Owner
Trainer
DON POLI (IRE)
9
11-12
Gigginstown House Stud
Gordon Elliott IRE
BLAKLION
9
11-10
Simon Such & Gino Paletta
Nigel Twiston-Davies
THE LAST SAMURI (IRE)
10
11-09
Paul & Clare Rooney
Harry Fry
BALLYOPTIC (IRE)
8
11-07
Mills & Mason Partnership
Nigel Twiston-Davies
ONE FOR ARTHUR (IRE)
9
11-06
Two Golf Widows
Lucinda Russell
ROCK THE KASBAH (IRE)
8
11-05
Diana Whateley
Philip Hobbs
NOBLE ENDEAVOR (IRE)
9
11-04
Chris Jones
Gordon Elliott IRE
REGAL ENCORE (IRE)
10
11-04
J P McManus
Anthony Honeyball
PRESENT MAN (IRE)
8
11-03
Mr & Mrs Mark Woodhouse
Paul Nicholls
MONBEG NOTORIOUS (IRE)
7
11-03
Gigginstown House Stud
Gordon Elliott IRE
STEP BACK (IRE)
8
11-01
Cracker and Smodge Partnership
Mark Bradstock
THOMAS PATRICK (IRE)
6
11-00
David Kellett
Tom Lacey
BEWARE THE BEAR (IRE)
8
11-00
G B Barlow
Nicky Henderson
THE DUTCHMAN (IRE)
8
11-00
SprayClad UK
Colin Tizzard
ULTRAGOLD (FR)
10
11-00
Brocade Racing J P Romans Terry Warner
Colin Tizzard
EXITAS (IRE)
10
10-13
P Middleton, M Lowther
Phil Middleton
VICENTE (FR)
9
10-13
Trevor Hemmings
Paul Nicholls
VYTA DU ROC (FR)
9
10-13
Simon Munir & Isaac Souede
Nicky Henderson
WARRIORS TALE
9
10-13
Trevor Hemmings
Paul Nicholls
GO CONQUER (IRE)
9
10-13
Paul & Clare Rooney
Nigel Twiston-Davies
MS PARFOIS (IRE)
7
10-12
M R Chapman
Anthony Honeyball
MISSED APPROACH (IRE)
8
10-12
Alan & Andrew Turner
Warren Greatrex
VIEUX LION ROUGE (FR)
9
10-12
Prof Caroline Tisdall & John Gent
David Pipe
JUST A PAR (IRE)
11
10-12
M Scott
James Moffatt
ABOLITIONIST (IRE)
10
10-11
M Albon, J A Provan & C E Stedman
Dr Richard Newland
ALLYSSON MONTERG (FR)
8
10-10
David Fox
Richard Hobson
BAIE DES ILES (FR)
7
10-10
Zorka Wentworth
Ross O’Sullivan IRE
CAPTAIN REDBEARD (IRE)
9
10-10
Stuart Coltherd
Stuart Coltherd
CROSSHUE BOY (IRE)
8
10-10
N J Heffernan
Sean Doyle IRE
GENERAL PRINCIPLE (IRE)
9
10-10
Gigginstown House Stud
Gordon Elliott IRE
BORICE (FR)
7
10-08
Simon Munir/Isaac Souede
Gordon Elliott IRE
WILD WEST WIND (IRE)
9
10-08
Simon W Clarke
Tom George
THE YOUNG MASTER
9
10-08
Mike Burbidge & The Old Masters
Neil Mulholland
OUT SAM
9
10-08
D Charlesworth
Gordon Elliott IRE
CALETT MAD (FR)
6
10-06
Simon Munir & Isaac Souede
Nigel Twiston-Davies
REGAL FLOW
11
10-06
Mrs C J Dunn
Bob Buckler
DAKLONDIKE (IRE)
6
10-05
Prof Caroline Tisdall
David Pipe
KIMBERLITE CANDY (IRE)
6
10-04
J P McManus
Tom Lacey
VIEUX MORVAN (FR)
9
10-03
M L Bloodstock
Joseph O’Brien IRE
WALK IN THE MILL (FR)
8
10-03
Baroness Harding
Robert Walford
LOVELY JOB (IRE)
8
10-03
Paul & Clare Rooney
Fergal O’Brien
BRAQUEUR D’OR (FR)
7
10-03
Corsellis & Seyfried
Paul Nicholls
MORE BUCK’S (IRE)
8
10-03
Duffy, Semmens, Williams & Bowen
Peter Bowen
CALL IT MAGIC (IRE)
8
10-01
Zorka Wentworth
Ross O’Sullivan IRE
HIGHLAND LODGE (IRE)
12
10-01
Cheveley Park Stud
James Moffatt
PICKAMIX
7
10-01
Racing Ventures 2014
Charlie Mann
HOGAN’S HEIGHT (IRE)
7
10-01
Foxtrot Racing: Hogan’s Height
Jamie Snowden
LOOKING WELL (IRE)
9
9-13
David Wesley Yates
Nicky Richards
FINE THEATRE (IRE)
8
9-12
Kay Browne
Paul Nolan IRE
THEATRE TERRITORY (IRE)
8
9-12
Robert Waley-Cohen
Warren Greatrex
DOING FINE (IRE)
10
9-12
Ashley Carr & Andy Smith
Neil Mulholland
CAPTAIN CHAOS (IRE)
7
9-10
Mike and Eileen Newbould
Dan Skelton
MUSTMEETALADY (IRE)
8
9-10
Diane Carr
Jonjo O’Neill
FEDERICI
9
9-10
M Four Properties Ltd
Donald McCain
CHIC NAME (FR)
6
9-09
The Boom Syndicate
Richard Hobson
FINGERONTHESWITCH (IRE)
8
9-02
Cahill, Atwell & Crofts
Neil Mulholland
DARE TO ENDEAVOUR
11
8-11
Graeme Slesser
Patrick Griffin IRE
BLAMEITALONMYROOTS (IRE)
8
8-11
Tim Syder
Oliver Sherwood
 
58 entries
12 Irish-trained
The Grand Sefton Handicap Chase
Class 2 handicap chase, £80,000 total prize fund. Two miles and five furlongs (Grand National fences), 3.15pm, Saturday, December 8. For six-year-olds and upwards. Penalties: after November 18, a winner of a chase 3lb; no penalty to increase a horse above 11st 12lb. Entries closed November 13 (42 entries), weights announced November 21, five-day confirmations December 3, final declarations December 7. Maximum field of 30.
Horse
Age
Wgt
Owner
Trainer
FRODON (FR)
6
11-12
P J Vogt
Paul Nicholls
GOLD PRESENT (IRE)
8
11-00
John & Barbara Cotton
Nicky Henderson
ART MAURESQUE (FR)
8
11-00
Mrs Johnny de la Hey
Paul Nicholls
KYLEMORE LOUGH
9
10-13
M J McMahon & Denis Gallagher
Harry Fry
PRESENT MAN (IRE)
8
10-13
Mr & Mrs Mark Woodhouse
Paul Nicholls
TOP GAMBLE (IRE)
10
10-11
Walters Plant Hire & James & Jean Potter
Kerry Lee
VALTOR (FR)
9
10-10
Simon Munir & Isaac Souede
Nicky Henderson
WARRIORS TALE
9
10-09
Trevor Hemmings
Paul Nicholls
BUN DORAN (IRE)
7
10-09
Crossed Fingers Partnership
Tom George
MISSED APPROACH (IRE)
8
10-08
Alan & Andrew Turner
Warren Greatrex
CRIEVEHILL (IRE)
6
10-08
Highclere T’Bred Racing- Crievehill
Nigel Twiston-Davies
VOIX D’EAU (FR)
8
10-07
J Fyffe & Gerry McGladery
Lucinda Russell
TESTIFY (IRE)
7
10-07
Trevor Hemmings
Donald McCain
CAPTAIN REDBEARD (IRE)
9
10-06
S Coltherd
Stuart Coltherd
COBRA DE MAI (FR)
6
10-05
Norman Lake & Susan Carsberg
Dan Skelton
BORN SURVIVOR (IRE)
7
10-05
Mrs G Widdowson & Lizzie Kelvin-Hughes
Dan Skelton
CATAMARAN DU SEUIL (FR)
6
10-04
Michael P Tudor
Dr Richard Newland
KING’S ODYSSEY (IRE)
9
10-03
William & Angela Rucker
Evan Williams
BALLYBOLLEY (IRE)
9
10-02
Simon Munir & Isaac Souede
Nigel Twiston-Davies
KIMBERLITE CANDY (IRE)
6
10-00
John P McManus
Tom Lacey
VALUE AT RISK
9
10-00
Mark Adams
Dan Skelton
MORE BUCK’S (IRE)
8
9-13
Duffy, Semmens, Williams & Bowen
Peter Bowen
RIDGEWAY FLYER
7
9-13
A J Norman
Paul Nicholls
KAYF ADVENTURE
7
9-13
Louisville Syndicate
Philip Hobbs
ROMAIN DE SENAM (FR)
6
9-13
Chris Giles & Dan Macdonald
Paul Nicholls
HOGAN’S HEIGHT (IRE)
7
9-11
Foxtrot Racing: Hogan’s Height
Jamie Snowden
SHANAHAN’S TURN (IRE)
10
9-11
Ann & Alan Potts Limited
Colin Tizzard
CHEF D’EQUIPE (FR)
6
9-11
David Maxwell Racing Limited
Philip Hobbs
KILCREA VALE (IRE)
8
9-11
Alan Spence
Nicky Henderson
MONBEG RIVER (IRE)
9
9-10
Bill Hazeldean & V Vyner-Brookes
Martin Todhunter
FOREST DES AIGLES (FR)
7
9-10
Raymond & Anita Anderson Green
Lucinda Russell
JUNCTION FOURTEEN (IRE)
9
9-10
Martin St Quinton & Tim Syder
Emma Lavelle
CLAN LEGEND
8
9-08
Clan Gathering
Nick Alexander
POORMANS HILL (IRE)
7
9-07
V Caldwell/Mrs K Caldwell
Gordon Elliott IRE
FEDERICI
9
9-06
M Four Properties Ltd
Donald McCain
BRANDON HILL (IRE)
10
9-06
N T Griffith & H M Haddock
Tom George
RATHLIN ROSE (IRE)
10
9-06
Fergus Wilson
David Pipe
ENJOY RESPONSIBLY (IRE)
9
9-06
John Beswick
Oliver Sherwood
TIQUER (FR)
10
9-06
Burnham P & D Ltd
Alan Jones
HEIST (IRE)
8
9-01
M Deren
Patrick Griffin IRE
DARE TO ENDEAVOUR
11
8-07
Graeme Slesser
Patrick Griffin IRE
WEST WIZARD (FR)
9
8-04
Joseph O’Brien
Sophie Leech
42 entries
3 Irish-trained
