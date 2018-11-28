Doyle targeting Aintree’s Becher Handicap Chase over the Grand National fences with Crosshue Boy Posted by racenews on Wednesday, November 28, 2018 · Leave a Comment

Wednesday, November 28, 2018 - Irish challenger Crosshue Boy (10st 10lb) is firmly on course for the £150,000 G3 Becher Handicap Chase (1.30pm, 58 entries), one of two races over the famous Grand National fences at Aintree on Saturday, December 8, Becher Chase Day.

Trained in Co Wexford by Sean Doyle, Crosshue Boy proved a revelation in the second half of last season.

The eight-year-old won three races in the space of 10 days in March at Leopardstown, Wexford and Down Royal. He ended last season with a decisive victory in the valuable Dawn Homes Novices’ Championship Handicap Chase over three miles at Ayr on April 21.

Crosshue Boy was not disgraced on his reappearance this season, coming home 12th in a handicap hurdle over two and three quarter miles at Galway on October 28.

Doyle said: “Crosshue Boy has improved plenty from his run in Galway.

“I was hoping to get one more run into him, but the ground was just a bit too quick over here, so we have decided to go straight to Aintree.

“I think he should stay well and I have no problem with stepping him up to three and a quarter miles.

“Robbie Power schooled him over the Aintree fences at the Curragh on Tuesday morning [yesterday November 27] and he jumped very well.

“This will be the first time Crosshue Boy has run in this sort of grade over fences and we want to find out if he can step up to the mark.

“If he takes to the fences real well and finishes in the first half dozen, we will have to strongly consider returning in April for the Grand National.”

Crosshue Boy at Ayr

Black Apalachi (2008) and Vic Venturi (2009), both trained by the late Dessie Hughes, are the two Irish-trained winners of the Becher Handicap Chase since the race was first run in 1992.

The other race over the Grand National fences on Becher Chase Day is the £80,000 Grand Sefton Handicap Chase (3.15pm, 42 entries), with the five-day confirmation stage for both races at noon on Monday, December 3.

Becher Chase Day will include a parade of horses who have won or run well over the Grand National fences.

Those parading are as follows:

Always Waining (Topham Handicap Chase winner 2010, 2011, 2012)

Cassia Heights (Topham Handicap Chase winner 2004)

Chance Du Roy (Becher Handicap Chase winner 2013)

Dunbrody Millar (Topham Handicap Chase winner 2007)

Saint Are (Third in the 2014 Becher Handicap Chase & runner-up in the 2015 Grand National & third in the 2017 Grand National)

Scots Grey (Foxhunters’ Chase winner 2007)

Always Waining (number 10) on his way to victory in the 2012 Topham Handicap Chase

Schooling Fences

Grand National-style schooling fences (pictured below) are available for contenders in the two races.

The schooling fences are situated at the Jockey Club Estates training grounds in Lambourn, David Pipe’s yard on the Devon/Somerset border and at the Curragh in Ireland.

The Becher Handicap Chase

Grade 3 handicap chase, £150,000 total prize fund. Three miles two furlongs (Grand National fences), 1.30pm, Saturday, December 8. For six-year-olds and upwards. Penalties: after November 18, a winner of a chase 3lb; no penalty to increase a horse above 11st 12lb. Entries closed November 13 (58 entries), weights announced November 21, five-day confirmations December 3, final declarations December 6. Maximum field of 30 plus two reserves.

Horse Age Wgt Owner Trainer DON POLI (IRE) 9 11-12 Gigginstown House Stud Gordon Elliott IRE BLAKLION 9 11-10 Simon Such & Gino Paletta Nigel Twiston-Davies THE LAST SAMURI (IRE) 10 11-09 Paul & Clare Rooney Harry Fry BALLYOPTIC (IRE) 8 11-07 Mills & Mason Partnership Nigel Twiston-Davies ONE FOR ARTHUR (IRE) 9 11-06 Two Golf Widows Lucinda Russell ROCK THE KASBAH (IRE) 8 11-05 Diana Whateley Philip Hobbs NOBLE ENDEAVOR (IRE) 9 11-04 Chris Jones Gordon Elliott IRE REGAL ENCORE (IRE) 10 11-04 J P McManus Anthony Honeyball PRESENT MAN (IRE) 8 11-03 Mr & Mrs Mark Woodhouse Paul Nicholls MONBEG NOTORIOUS (IRE) 7 11-03 Gigginstown House Stud Gordon Elliott IRE STEP BACK (IRE) 8 11-01 Cracker and Smodge Partnership Mark Bradstock THOMAS PATRICK (IRE) 6 11-00 David Kellett Tom Lacey BEWARE THE BEAR (IRE) 8 11-00 G B Barlow Nicky Henderson THE DUTCHMAN (IRE) 8 11-00 SprayClad UK Colin Tizzard ULTRAGOLD (FR) 10 11-00 Brocade Racing J P Romans Terry Warner Colin Tizzard EXITAS (IRE) 10 10-13 P Middleton, M Lowther Phil Middleton VICENTE (FR) 9 10-13 Trevor Hemmings Paul Nicholls VYTA DU ROC (FR) 9 10-13 Simon Munir & Isaac Souede Nicky Henderson WARRIORS TALE 9 10-13 Trevor Hemmings Paul Nicholls GO CONQUER (IRE) 9 10-13 Paul & Clare Rooney Nigel Twiston-Davies MS PARFOIS (IRE) 7 10-12 M R Chapman Anthony Honeyball MISSED APPROACH (IRE) 8 10-12 Alan & Andrew Turner Warren Greatrex VIEUX LION ROUGE (FR) 9 10-12 Prof Caroline Tisdall & John Gent David Pipe JUST A PAR (IRE) 11 10-12 M Scott James Moffatt ABOLITIONIST (IRE) 10 10-11 M Albon, J A Provan & C E Stedman Dr Richard Newland ALLYSSON MONTERG (FR) 8 10-10 David Fox Richard Hobson BAIE DES ILES (FR) 7 10-10 Zorka Wentworth Ross O’Sullivan IRE CAPTAIN REDBEARD (IRE) 9 10-10 Stuart Coltherd Stuart Coltherd CROSSHUE BOY (IRE) 8 10-10 N J Heffernan Sean Doyle IRE GENERAL PRINCIPLE (IRE) 9 10-10 Gigginstown House Stud Gordon Elliott IRE BORICE (FR) 7 10-08 Simon Munir/Isaac Souede Gordon Elliott IRE WILD WEST WIND (IRE) 9 10-08 Simon W Clarke Tom George THE YOUNG MASTER 9 10-08 Mike Burbidge & The Old Masters Neil Mulholland OUT SAM 9 10-08 D Charlesworth Gordon Elliott IRE CALETT MAD (FR) 6 10-06 Simon Munir & Isaac Souede Nigel Twiston-Davies REGAL FLOW 11 10-06 Mrs C J Dunn Bob Buckler DAKLONDIKE (IRE) 6 10-05 Prof Caroline Tisdall David Pipe KIMBERLITE CANDY (IRE) 6 10-04 J P McManus Tom Lacey VIEUX MORVAN (FR) 9 10-03 M L Bloodstock Joseph O’Brien IRE WALK IN THE MILL (FR) 8 10-03 Baroness Harding Robert Walford LOVELY JOB (IRE) 8 10-03 Paul & Clare Rooney Fergal O’Brien BRAQUEUR D’OR (FR) 7 10-03 Corsellis & Seyfried Paul Nicholls MORE BUCK’S (IRE) 8 10-03 Duffy, Semmens, Williams & Bowen Peter Bowen CALL IT MAGIC (IRE) 8 10-01 Zorka Wentworth Ross O’Sullivan IRE HIGHLAND LODGE (IRE) 12 10-01 Cheveley Park Stud James Moffatt PICKAMIX 7 10-01 Racing Ventures 2014 Charlie Mann HOGAN’S HEIGHT (IRE) 7 10-01 Foxtrot Racing: Hogan’s Height Jamie Snowden LOOKING WELL (IRE) 9 9-13 David Wesley Yates Nicky Richards FINE THEATRE (IRE) 8 9-12 Kay Browne Paul Nolan IRE THEATRE TERRITORY (IRE) 8 9-12 Robert Waley-Cohen Warren Greatrex DOING FINE (IRE) 10 9-12 Ashley Carr & Andy Smith Neil Mulholland CAPTAIN CHAOS (IRE) 7 9-10 Mike and Eileen Newbould Dan Skelton MUSTMEETALADY (IRE) 8 9-10 Diane Carr Jonjo O’Neill FEDERICI 9 9-10 M Four Properties Ltd Donald McCain CHIC NAME (FR) 6 9-09 The Boom Syndicate Richard Hobson FINGERONTHESWITCH (IRE) 8 9-02 Cahill, Atwell & Crofts Neil Mulholland DARE TO ENDEAVOUR 11 8-11 Graeme Slesser Patrick Griffin IRE BLAMEITALONMYROOTS (IRE) 8 8-11 Tim Syder Oliver Sherwood

58 entries

12 Irish-trained

The Grand Sefton Handicap Chase

Class 2 handicap chase, £80,000 total prize fund. Two miles and five furlongs (Grand National fences), 3.15pm, Saturday, December 8. For six-year-olds and upwards. Penalties: after November 18, a winner of a chase 3lb; no penalty to increase a horse above 11st 12lb. Entries closed November 13 (42 entries), weights announced November 21, five-day confirmations December 3, final declarations December 7. Maximum field of 30.

Horse Age Wgt Owner Trainer FRODON (FR) 6 11-12 P J Vogt Paul Nicholls GOLD PRESENT (IRE) 8 11-00 John & Barbara Cotton Nicky Henderson ART MAURESQUE (FR) 8 11-00 Mrs Johnny de la Hey Paul Nicholls KYLEMORE LOUGH 9 10-13 M J McMahon & Denis Gallagher Harry Fry PRESENT MAN (IRE) 8 10-13 Mr & Mrs Mark Woodhouse Paul Nicholls TOP GAMBLE (IRE) 10 10-11 Walters Plant Hire & James & Jean Potter Kerry Lee VALTOR (FR) 9 10-10 Simon Munir & Isaac Souede Nicky Henderson WARRIORS TALE 9 10-09 Trevor Hemmings Paul Nicholls BUN DORAN (IRE) 7 10-09 Crossed Fingers Partnership Tom George MISSED APPROACH (IRE) 8 10-08 Alan & Andrew Turner Warren Greatrex CRIEVEHILL (IRE) 6 10-08 Highclere T’Bred Racing- Crievehill Nigel Twiston-Davies VOIX D’EAU (FR) 8 10-07 J Fyffe & Gerry McGladery Lucinda Russell TESTIFY (IRE) 7 10-07 Trevor Hemmings Donald McCain CAPTAIN REDBEARD (IRE) 9 10-06 S Coltherd Stuart Coltherd COBRA DE MAI (FR) 6 10-05 Norman Lake & Susan Carsberg Dan Skelton BORN SURVIVOR (IRE) 7 10-05 Mrs G Widdowson & Lizzie Kelvin-Hughes Dan Skelton CATAMARAN DU SEUIL (FR) 6 10-04 Michael P Tudor Dr Richard Newland KING’S ODYSSEY (IRE) 9 10-03 William & Angela Rucker Evan Williams BALLYBOLLEY (IRE) 9 10-02 Simon Munir & Isaac Souede Nigel Twiston-Davies KIMBERLITE CANDY (IRE) 6 10-00 John P McManus Tom Lacey VALUE AT RISK 9 10-00 Mark Adams Dan Skelton MORE BUCK’S (IRE) 8 9-13 Duffy, Semmens, Williams & Bowen Peter Bowen RIDGEWAY FLYER 7 9-13 A J Norman Paul Nicholls KAYF ADVENTURE 7 9-13 Louisville Syndicate Philip Hobbs ROMAIN DE SENAM (FR) 6 9-13 Chris Giles & Dan Macdonald Paul Nicholls HOGAN’S HEIGHT (IRE) 7 9-11 Foxtrot Racing: Hogan’s Height Jamie Snowden SHANAHAN’S TURN (IRE) 10 9-11 Ann & Alan Potts Limited Colin Tizzard CHEF D’EQUIPE (FR) 6 9-11 David Maxwell Racing Limited Philip Hobbs KILCREA VALE (IRE) 8 9-11 Alan Spence Nicky Henderson MONBEG RIVER (IRE) 9 9-10 Bill Hazeldean & V Vyner-Brookes Martin Todhunter FOREST DES AIGLES (FR) 7 9-10 Raymond & Anita Anderson Green Lucinda Russell JUNCTION FOURTEEN (IRE) 9 9-10 Martin St Quinton & Tim Syder Emma Lavelle CLAN LEGEND 8 9-08 Clan Gathering Nick Alexander POORMANS HILL (IRE) 7 9-07 V Caldwell/Mrs K Caldwell Gordon Elliott IRE FEDERICI 9 9-06 M Four Properties Ltd Donald McCain BRANDON HILL (IRE) 10 9-06 N T Griffith & H M Haddock Tom George RATHLIN ROSE (IRE) 10 9-06 Fergus Wilson David Pipe ENJOY RESPONSIBLY (IRE) 9 9-06 John Beswick Oliver Sherwood TIQUER (FR) 10 9-06 Burnham P & D Ltd Alan Jones HEIST (IRE) 8 9-01 M Deren Patrick Griffin IRE DARE TO ENDEAVOUR 11 8-07 Graeme Slesser Patrick Griffin IRE WEST WIZARD (FR) 9 8-04 Joseph O’Brien Sophie Leech

42 entries

3 Irish-trained