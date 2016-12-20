Donjuan Triumphant faces nine rivals in £45,000 race at Chelmsford City on Thursday Posted by racenews on Tuesday, December 20, 2016 · Leave a Comment

Chelmsford City stages a valuable seven-race card on Thursday, December 22, when the highlight is the £45,000 Weatherbys Stallion Book Conditions Stakes (2.20pm, 10 runners) over seven furlongs.

The runners are headed by Group Two victor Donjuan Triumphant (Richard Fahey/Tony Hamilton) from Yorkshire and course scorer Dragon Mall (David Simcock/Jamie Spencer), both three-year-olds.

Donjuan Triumphant was runner-up in the G1 Prix de Maurice de Gheest on turf at Deauville in July and most recently came third in a seven-furlong conditions race on Polytrack at Lingfield Park on November 19.

Classy turf performer Dragon Mall is set for his first start at Chelmsford City since capturing a valuable mile conditions event at the course in September last year.

The son of Blame was a neck second to Thikriyaat in the Listed King Charles II Stakes at Newmarket in May and looked unlucky when fourth behind the same rival in the G3 Thoroughbred Stakes at Glorious Goodwood in July.

Dragon Mall is having his first start since finishing fifth in the Listed Fortune Stakes over a mile at Sandown Park on September 14.

Trainer David Simcock said today: “Dragon Mall heads to Dubai in the New Year. He actually hasn’t been in training that long after a break and, although it hasn’t been a rush, he goes to Chelmsford as ready as I can get him.

“This race fitted in well in regard to going to Dubai which is his priority. The seven furlongs might be a tad short of his best but we know he likes the surface as he won nicely there last year.”

Fellow Newmarket handler Marco Botti is doubly represented by Fanciful Angel (Daniel Muscutt), who was runner-up in last year’s G2 German 2,000 Guineas, and Listed scorer Dhahmaan (Luke Morris).

All-Weather specialist and last year’s runner-up in this race Realize (Sean Levey) challenges for another Newmarket trainer, Stuart Williams, while C Note (David Probert) makes his All-Weather debut for Martyn Meade, also based in Newmarket

Godolphin’s Hold Tight (Saeed bin Suroor/William Carson), He’s No Saint (David O’Meara/Danny Tudhope), Valbchek (Jane Chapple-Hyam/Stevie Donohoe) and Golden Amber (Dean Ivory/Robert Winston) complete the line-up.

The action at Chelmsford City gets off to a great start with the £19,000 Weatherbys Racing Diaries Maiden (12.50pm) over a mile, which has attracted a maximum field of 16.

Bois De Boulogne (Robert Havlin), one of three runners for Newmarket trainer John Gosden, sets a good standard, having been narrowly denied on debut at Wolverhampton earlier this month.

The next Fast-Track Qualifier of the All-Weather Championships is the £20,000 Betway Conditions Stakes (2.00pm, eight runners) over two miles at Newcastle tomorrow, December 21.

The field features G3 scorer Star Storm (James Fanshawe/Tom Queally), recent Cesarewitch runner-up First Mohican (Alan King/Hollie Doyle) and Oriental Fox (Mark Johnston/Joe Fanning), winner of the 2015 Queen Alexandra Stakes at Royal Ascot.