Dods has Time on his side in Saturday's Weatherbys Super Sprint at Newbury
Monday, July 17, 2017

Michael Dods is set to run unbeaten filly Time Trail (8st 8lb) in the £250,000 Weatherbys Super Sprint (3.35pm), the highlight of the seven-race card at Newbury on Weatherbys Super Sprint Day with Jess Glynne performing after racing on Saturday, July 22.

Time Trail is one of two horses among the 53 confirmations with a 100 per cent record. The daughter of Swiss Spirit scored by a short-head first time up in a minor contest at Beverley on May 1 and doubled up three weeks later in a five-furlong novice event restricted to fillies at Catterick, defeating Lady Anjorica (8st 4lb, Keith Dalgleish) by a head.

Fillies have an excellent record in the Weatherbys Super Sprint, taking 15 of the 25 renewals since the race’s inception in 1991. Past winners include champion two-year-old fillies Tiggy Wiggy (2014) and Lyric Fantasy (1991).

Dods, who paid £38,000 for Time Trail at Goffs in September and is based near Darlington in County Durham, said today: “Time Trail is in good form and there is a good chance she will run in the Weatherbys Super Sprint provided the ground doesn’t get too quick.

“She has won her two starts narrowly so far. She did well on debut at Beverley and then struggled a little bit under the penalty at Catterick.

“I think the handicapper has probably got her where she should be at the moment. She has to step up if she is going to be competitive, but we feel it is worth having a go.”

The weights, which are calculated by auction price, are headed by the Richard Hannon-trained De Bruyne Horse (9st 4lb). He was successful in the Woodcote Stakes at Epsom Downs on June 2 and has since finished eighth and fourth respectively in Group Two contests at Royal Ascot and the Curragh.

Yorkshire trainer Richard Fahey is always well represented in the Weatherbys Super Sprint and has eight horses going forward as he chases a third victory in five years. The pick of his entries appears to be Maggies Angel (8st 6lb) who was second to Dance Diva in the Listed Empress Fillies’ Stakes at Newmarket on July 1.

William Haggas has an excellent strike rate in the Weatherbys Super Sprint with two winners from seven runners since 2000. The Newmarket handler relies on recent Lingfield Park scorer One For June (8st 5lb).

Other eye-catching names include Corinthia Knight (8st 7lb, Archie Watson), ninth in the Listed Windsor Castle Stakes at Royal Ascot on his latest start, and once-raced Goodwood victor Snazzy Jazzy (Clive Cox). A maximum of 25 runners can line up.

Newbury’s seven-race programme also features the £60,000 G3 bet356 Hackwood Stakes (3.00pm, 21 entries) over six furlongs. Last year’s winner the Tin Man enjoyed the biggest success of his career so far in the G1 Diamond Jubilee Stakes at Royal Ascot last month.

Lambourn trainer Charlie Hills, successful with Strath Burn in 2015, is set to saddle G2 winner Magical Memory following his confidence-boosting win at Haydock Park earlier this month.

Magical Memory could face stiff competition from David O’Meara’s Suedois, who was placed in three G1 contests last yeear, and Tupi (Richard Hannon) who struck earlier this season in Listed company at Doncaster.

Cambridgeshire victor Spark Plug (Brian Meehan) is one of 13 entries in the £37,000 Listed Bet365 Stakes (2.25pm) over 10 furlongs. His potential opponents include last year’s G2 Royal Lodge Stakes winner Best Of Days (Hugo Palmer).

Jess Glynne will be performing a 90-minute set after racing, with the concert due to end at 7.30pm. A large crowd is expected, but tickets will be available on the day for all enclosures.

Newbury also races on Friday, July 21, when the feature is the £25,500 Listed Bathwick Tyres Rose Bowl Stakes (3.50pm, 17 entries) over six furlongs for two-year-olds. Previous winners of the race include top-class sprinters Limato (2014) and Tasleet (2015).

Godolphin has three entries to choose from, notably Folk Tale (Charlie Appleby) and the unbeaten Moseeb (Saeed bin Suroor), while Richard Hannon could saddle Al Shaqab Racing’s highly-regarded Windsor scorer Buridan.