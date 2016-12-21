Definitly Red on course for Wetherby’s 118Bet Rowland Meyrick on Boxing Day Posted by racenews on Wednesday, December 21, 2016 · Leave a Comment

Brian Ellison is looking forward to saddling Definitly Red in the £40,000 Grade Three 188BET Rowland Meyrick Handicap Chase (1.50pm), the feature at Wetherby on the first day of the Yorkshire Christmas Meeting, Boxing Day, Monday, December 26.

Definitly Red, one of 23 entries for three-mile contest, was beaten four and a half lengths into third by Otago Trail and Bristol De Mai on his latest start in the Listed Rehearsal Handicap Chase at Newcastle on November 26.

The seven-year-old already has experience over fences at Wetherby having finished second, beaten eight lengths, to subsequent RSA Chase hero Blaklion (Nigel Twiston-Davies) on heavy going in the three-mile G2 totepool Towton Novices’ Chase in February.

He ended last season with a deserved victory in a two and a half mile Listed handicap Chase at Ayr in April and started this campaign with a dominant success in a class two handicap hurdle over a similar distance at Carlisle on October 30.

North Yorkshire-based Ellison said today: “Definitly Red worked and schooled this morning and, at this moment in time, is an intended runner at Wetherby. He has been in really good form and I have been very happy with his preparation.

“Brian [Hughes, jockey] said he wasn’t enjoying the ground at Newcastle. It was dead and tacky, and so Brian decided to take him wide all the way to try and find better ground. It was probably a bit of a disadvantage but he still ran well and the handicapper dropped him a pound.

“Definitly Red is not slow and is very effective at two and a half miles, but you can’t say he didn’t stay at Newcastle because he went wide on testing ground and was still there at the finish. I think two miles and six furlongs is probably his absolute optimum.”

Definitly Red has been allocated 11st, with Blaklion the top-weight with 11st 12lb

Entries for this year’s renewal also include Irish challenger Fine Rightly (Stuart Crawford, 11st 9lb), who is dual G3 victor over fences, and Scottish Grand National scorer Vicente (11st 9lb), who is one of three possible starters for champion Jump trainer Paul Nicholls.

Local trainer Sue Smith took the spoils with Cloudy Too in 2013 and has multiple Listed handicap scorer Wakanda (11st 8lb) and Blakemount (10st 7lb) among a three-strong team.

Other high-profile names include Shantou Flyer (Rebecca Curtis, 11st 8lb), who could make his debut for new connections after winning a G2 novice chase at Punchestown last season for Colin Bowe, the returning Harry Topper (Kim Bailey, 11st 8lb) and Henri Parry Morgan (Peter Bowen, 11st 7lb).

The mare Actinpieces (Pam Sly, 10st 4lb), who does not like men, has joint bottom-weight with No Planning (Sue Smith, 10st 4lb). Five-year-old Actinpieces is becoming a course specialist, having won two of her three races at the West Yorkshire track under amateur rider Gina Andrews and on her other Wetherby start was close third when unseating Andrews at the last. She was successful last time out in a novice chase over the course and distance and captured a two-mile novices’ hurdle in November, 2015.

The 188BET Rowland Meyrick Handicap Chase boasts a tremendous roll of honour, with future Cheltenham Gold Cup winners Forgive ‘n Forget and The Thinker the standout winners.

Racing on Boxing Day gets underway at 12.10pm and runs through to 3.35pm.

There will be live music in the enclosures from the LA Jazz Band and Endeavour Ceilidh Band and additional public marquee facilities will be available within the Paddock Enclosure.

Gates open at 10.00am and racegoers are advised to arrive early to avoid the traffic, plus complimentary mulled wine and mince pies will be available to help keep early arrivals warm!

A Shuttle Bus is operating between the town and the racecourse before and after racing on both days of the Meeting. It commences in the Market Square before racing on December 26 at 10.45am and 11.45am on December 27. Return journeys after racing commence at 3.15pm on both days.

Premier enclosure badges are already sold out for Boxing Day, but Paddock Enclosure admission will be available on the day and can be purchased online up to noon on Friday, December 23 at www.wetherbyracing.co.uk

Accompanied children aged under 18 are admitted for free.

The Yorkshire Christmas Meeting continues at Wetherby on Tuesday, December 27 when the highlight is the 188BET Castleford Handicap Chase (3.05pm, 17 entries) over two miles.

Hospitality for both days of the Yorkshire Christmas Meeting is completely sold out.

Latest Going

The going at Wetherby is currently Good to Soft, Soft in places

The outlook up to the meeting remains generally settled. There might be some stronger winds coming off the back of Storm Barbara on Christmas Eve, and there is some moderate rain forecast for both December 23 and 25, with around four millimetres in total. The forecast for both days of the 188BET Yorkshire Christmas Meeting is dry and sunny.