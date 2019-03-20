Defending champion Tiger Roll 8lb well-in as 81 remain on Randox Grand National trail

Wednesday, March 20, 2019 - There is just over a fortnight until the 172nd running of the world’s greatest and most valuable chase, the £1-million Randox Health Grand National.

A total of 81 horses, up from 73 at the same stage in 2018, remain engaged in the famous four mile, two furlong and 74-yard handicap chase, which takes place at Aintree at 5.15pm on Saturday, April 6, day three of the Randox Health Grand National Festival.

Tiger Roll (Gordon Elliott, 11st 1lb) captured the 2018 Randox Health Grand National and appeared in the form of his life when sauntering to a facile 22-length in the Glenfarclas Cross Country Chase at Cheltenham on March 13. The Gigginstown House Stud-owned nine-year-old won the same contest in 2018 ahead of his Aintree victory.

If successful at Aintree on April 6, Tiger Roll would become the first back-to-back winner of the great race since Red Rum in 1973 and 1974. He is the 5/1 favourite with Betway, official betting partner of the Randox Health Grand National Festival.

The weights continue to be headed by Bristol De Mai (Nigel Twiston-Davies, 11st 10lb, 20/1 with Betway) and Anibale Fly (Tony Martin, 11st 6lb, 12/1). Both horses contested the G1 Magners Cheltenham Gold Cup on March 15, with Anibale Fly finishing the two and a half-length runner-up to Al Boum Photo, with Bristol De Mai another three and three-quarter lengths back in third.

Other Randox Health Grand National aspirants to have run at Cheltenham include the Trevor Hemmings-owned pair of Vintage Clouds (Sue Smith, 10st, 12/1) and Lake View Lad (Nick Alexander, 10st 11lb, 18/1), who both performed well when second and third respectively in the G3 Ultima Handicap Chase.

Hemmings has already tasted Randox Health Grand National success three times through Hedgehunter (2005), Ballabriggs (2011) and Many Clouds (2015). If successful in 2019, he will become the most successful owner of all-time in the world’s greatest chase.

Ireland’s champion Jump trainer Willie Mullins finally broke his Cheltenham Gold Cup hoodoo last week when saddling Al Boum Photo to success. Mullins, who tasted Aintree glory with Hedgehunter in 2005, has a strong team of seven going forward, including last year’s head runner-up Pleasant Company (10st 11lb, 25/1), recent Leinster National victor Pairofbrowneyes (10st, 25/1) and G2 Bobbyjo Chase scorer Rathvinden (10st 10lb, 12/1).

If saddling the winner at Aintree this year, Mullins would become the first trainer to win both the Cheltenham Gold Cup and Grand National in the same season since Fred Rimell in 1976, who scored at Cheltenham with Royal Frolic and at Aintree with Rag Trade.

Senior BHA chase handicapper Martin Greenwood handicapped the Randox Health Grand National for the first time in 2019 following the retirement of Phil Smith, who officiated from 1999 to 2018.

The Randox Health Grand National is the only race in the calendar where Greenwood is allowed to deviate from official ratings and the weights for the 172nd Randox Health Grand National at Aintree were revealed at the iconic Cunard Building in Liverpool on February 12.

With the Cheltenham Festival and other leading Grand National trials now having been run, Greenwood gave his thoughts on how ratings for some horses have changed since the weights were revealed. No penalties are applied to horses who have won since the publication of the weights.

Greenwood said: “In total, over 50 per cent of the ratings have changed one way or another since the weights came out. This includes over 50 per cent of horses who are currently in the top 40.

“Working downwards from the top of the weights, I thought Bristol De Mai ran very well in the Cheltenham Gold Cup. He possibly didn’t get home over such a stiff track and is 4lb well-in for Aintree.

“Anibale Fly ran a personal best to finish second in the Gold Cup and is going to be 8lb well-in, with his rating now 172. He was 9lb well-in last year, when finishing fourth, but, as I said at the time, I think he ran better than the bare result suggests.

“I have possibly underestimated Tiger Roll’s win in the Cross Country, putting him up another 8lb to a rating of 167. His hurdle success before Cheltenham (the G2 Boyne Hurdle at Navan on February 17) suggested that he was on the way back and his Cheltenham performance has backed that up.

“Looking further down the weights, I thought Vintage Clouds and Lake View Lad both ran excellent races in the Ultima Handicap Chase. I have put up Lake View Lad 3lb and Vintage Clouds 5lb. As things stand, Vintage Clouds needs five horses above him to come out to get a run in the Randox Health Grand National. There are currently five horses on a rating of 144, but three of those have already dropped in the ratings which will work in Vintage Clouds’ favour.

“Rathvinden ran a personal best when winning the Bobbyjo Chase. He has never actually run in handicap and is 8lb well-in.

“An under the radar horse could be Jury Duty (Gordon Elliott, 10st 7lb, 33/1) who won at Down Royal on Saturday (a conditions chase over three and a quarter miles). He won in America last year (the G1 Grand National Hurdle at Far Hills) and is going to be 6lb well-in.

“Ramses De Teillee (David Pipe, 10st 5lb, 33/1)is 5lb well-in following his second in the G3 Grand National Trial at Haydock, while Ms Parfois (Anthony Honeyball, 10st 2lb, 25/1) is 7lb well-in for her excellent second in the G3 Midlands Grand National last weekend.

“Pairofbrowneyes is 10lb well-in after hacking up at Naas and. other than Potter’s Corner (Christian Williams, 9st 2lb, 50/1), who is 13lb well-in but very unlikely to get a run, is the horse who has seen his rating rise the most since the weights were published.”

Looking ahead in general terms to the 2019 Randox Health Grand National, Greenwood continued: “What already looked a hot race, now looks even hotter if you take all the well-in horses into account.

“If I was a punter, I am not sure where I would go as you could make a case for so many horses.

“At the moment, 10st 2lb (a rating of 146) is the cut-off point. You would imagine some horses will come out. I suggested at the weights launch that a rating of 142ish would be required to obtain a run and I think the horses down there still have a sneak of getting in.

“Tiger Roll is a very short price and, as I say, I could have underrated him – Cross County races are probably the most difficult to assess. He never came off the bridle at Cheltenham and it was an incredibly impressive performance.

“His claims for a second Grand National look very strong, although you could argue there are several other horses in the race with strong claims given what they have achieved since the weights came out.”

The next acceptance stage for the 2019 Randox Health Grand National is at the five-day stage at noon on Monday, April 1. The maximum permitted field size is 40 runners, with four reserves.

Randox Health Grand National, Betway prices:

5/1 Tiger Roll

12/1 Anibale Fly, Rathvinden, Vintage Clouds

18/1 Lake View Lad

20/1 Bristol De Mai

25/1 Rock the Kasbah, Pairofbrowneyes, Minella Rocco, General Principle, Mall Dini, Step Back, Up for Review, Ms Parfois, Pleasant Company, Walk in the Mill, One for Arthur

33/1 Jury Duty, Blaklion, Dounikos, Ramses De Teillee, Valtor, Abolitionist, Captain Redbeard, Carole’s Destrier, Alpha Des Obeaux

40/1 Folsom Blue, Impulsive Star, The Young Master, Go Conquer, Vieux Lion Rouge, Out Sam, Noble Endeavor, Warriors Tale

50/1 Ultragold, Baie Des Iles, Mala Beach, Don Poli, Cogry, Potters Corner, Livelovelaugh, Yala Enki, Borice, Isleofhopendreams, The Storyteller, Ballyoptic, Sandymount Duke, Joe Farrell, Daklondike, Shattered Love, Singlefarmpayment, Monbeg Notorious

66/1 Blow by Blow, Sub Lieutenant, Tea for Two, Regal Encore, Red Infantry, Polidam, Outlander, Mr Diablo, Valseur Lido, Fact of the Matter, Milansbar, Measureofmydreams, Vieux Morvan, Magic of Light, Bless the Wings, A Toi Phil

80/1 Call it Magic, Looking Well, Shantou Village

100/1 Ziga Boy, Kilcrea Vale, Kingswell Theatre, Highland Lodge, Splash of Ginge, Scoir Mear, Exitas, Just A Par

150/1 Morney Wing, Rathlin Rose

Each-Way ¼ odds – 1, 2, 3, 4

Randox Health Grand National

Grade 3 handicap chase, £1 million total prize fund. Aintree, 5.15pm Saturday, April 6, 2019. 4m 2f 74y over the Grand National fences. For seven-year-olds and upwards who, prior to March 19 have started in a steeple chase during the current season and been placed first, second, third or fourth in a chase with an official distance description of two miles seven and a half furlongs’ or more at any time during the horse’s career, Horses must also be allotted a rating of 125 or more by the BHA Head of Handicapping following a review of the horses entered and after taking account of races run up to and including February 10. Horses who are not qualified for a rating in Great Britain or Ireland at closing may also be entered. Such horses may be eligible for a weight providing the Handicapper is satisfied that the horse’s racecourse performances up to and including February 10 would merit a minimum rating of 125. To qualify, horses must have run at least three times in chases run under the Rules of Racing of the same Recognised Racing Authority up to and including February 10. At the Handicapper’s discretion, such horses may be allocated a rating. The decision of the BHA Head of Handicapping shall be final. Entries closes January 29, entries revealed January 30 (112 entries – 2 not qualified), weights revealed February 12, first scratchings deadline February 26 (100 remained), second scratchings deadline March 19 (84 remained, 3 not qualified), five-day confirmations April 1, final declarations 10am April 4. Maximum field of 40 plus four reserves.

Horse Age Wgt Rtg Owner Trainer 1) BRISTOL DE MAI (FR) 8 11-10 168 Simon Munir & Isaac Souede Nigel Twiston-Davies 2) ANIBALE FLY (FR) 9 11-06 164 J P McManus Tony Martin IRE 3) ALPHA DES OBEAUX (FR) 9 11-04 162 Gigginstown House Stud Gordon Elliott IRE 4) THE STORYTELLER (IRE) 8 11-03 161 Pat Sloan Gordon Elliott IRE 5) VALTOR (FR) 10 11-02 160 Simon Munir & Isaac Souede Nicky Henderson 6) TIGER ROLL (IRE) 9 11-01 159 Gigginstown House Stud Gordon Elliott IRE 7) OUTLANDER (IRE) 11 11-00 158 Gigginstown House Stud Gordon Elliott IRE 8) DON POLI (IRE) 10 10-13 157 Gigginstown House Stud Gordon Elliott IRE 9) SUB LIEUTENANT (IRE) 10 10-13 157 Gigginstown House Stud Henry de Bromhead IRE 10) GO CONQUER (IRE) 10 10-13 157 Paul & Clare Rooney Nigel Twiston-Davies 11) MALA BEACH (IRE) 11 10-12 156 Chris Jones Gordon Elliott IRE 12) YALA ENKI (FR) 9 10-12 156 Hills of Ledbury (Aga) Venetia Williams 13) BLAKLION 10 10-12 156 Darren & Annaley Yates Philip Kirby 14) MINELLA ROCCO (IRE) 9 10-11 155 J P McManus Jonjo O’Neill 15) LAKE VIEW LAD (IRE) 9 10-11 155 Trevor Hemmings Nick Alexander 16) PLEASANT COMPANY (IRE) 11 10-11 155 Malcolm Denmark Willie Mullins IRE 17) BALLYOPTIC (IRE) 9 10-11 155 Mills & Mason Partnership Nigel Twiston-Davies 18) DOUNIKOS (FR) 8 10-10 154 Gigginstown House Stud Gordon Elliott IRE 19) RATHVINDEN (IRE) 11 10-10 154 Ronnie Bartlett Willie Mullins IRE 20) ONE FOR ARTHUR (IRE) 10 10-10 154 Two Golf Widows Lucinda Russell 21) SHATTERED LOVE (IRE) 8 10-10 154 Gigginstown House Stud Gordon Elliott IRE 22) ROCK THE KASBAH (IRE) 9 10-09 153 Diana Whateley Philip Hobbs 23) WARRIORS TALE 10 10-09 153 Trevor Hemmings Paul Nicholls 24) REGAL ENCORE (IRE) 11 10-08 152 J P McManus Anthony Honeyball 25) MAGIC OF LIGHT (IRE) 8 10-07 151 Ann & Alan Potts Limited Jessica Harrington IRE 26) A TOI PHIL (FR) 9 10-07 151 Gigginstown House Stud Gordon Elliott IRE 27) JURY DUTY (IRE) 8 10-07 151 Sideways Syndicate Gordon Elliott IRE 28) NOBLE ENDEAVOR (IRE) 10 10-06 150 Chris Jones Gordon Elliott IRE 29) SANDYMOUNT DUKE (IRE) 10 10-06 150 Ronnie Wood Jessica Harrington IRE 30) MONBEG NOTORIOUS (IRE) 8 10-06 150 Gigginstown House Stud Gordon Elliott IRE 31) RAMSES DE TEILLEE (FR) 7 10-05 149 John White & Anne Underhill David Pipe 32) TEA FOR TWO 10 10-05 149 Jane Williams & Len Jakeman Jane Williams 33) MALL DINI (IRE) 9 10-04 148 Philip Reynolds Patrick Kelly IRE 34) DAKLONDIKE (IRE) 7 10-04 148 Prof Caroline Tisdall David Pipe 35) STEP BACK (IRE) 9 10-03 147 Cracker and Smodge Partnership Mark Bradstock 36) ULTRAGOLD (FR) 11 10-03 147 Brocade Racing John Romans Terry Warner Colin Tizzard 37) MS PARFOIS (IRE) 8 10-02 146 Martyn Chapman Anthony Honeyball 38) PAIROFBROWNEYES (IRE) 10 10-02 146 Fibbage Syndicate Willie Mullins IRE 39) BLOW BY BLOW (IRE) 8 10-02 146 Gigginstown House Stud Gordon Elliott IRE 40) UP FOR REVIEW (IRE) 10 10-02 146 Andrea & Graham Wylie Willie Mullins IRE 41) SINGLEFARMPAYMENT 9 10-02 146 Neal Griffith & Heather Haddock Tom George 42) VIEUX LION ROUGE (FR) 10 10-02 146 Prof Caroline Tisdall & John Gent David Pipe 43) VALSEUR LIDO (FR) 10 10-02 146 Gigginstown House Stud Henry de Bromhead IRE 44) ABOLITIONIST (IRE) 11 10-01 145 Mark Albon, John Provan & Chris Stedman Dr Richard Newland 45) VINTAGE CLOUDS (IRE) 9 10-00 144 Trevor Hemmings Sue Smith 46) GENERAL PRINCIPLE (IRE) 10 10-00 144 Gigginstown House Stud Gordon Elliott IRE 47) LIVELOVELAUGH (IRE) 9 10-00 144 Susannah Ricci Willie Mullins IRE 48) WALK IN THE MILL (FR) 9 10-00 144 Baroness Harding Robert Walford 49) FOLSOM BLUE (IRE) 12 10-00 144 Core Partnership Gordon Elliott IRE 50) BLESS THE WINGS (IRE) 14 9-13 143 Adrian Butler & Stephen O’Connor Gordon Elliott IRE 51) CAPTAIN REDBEARD (IRE) 10 9-13 143 Stuart Coltherd Stuart Coltherd 52) POLIDAM (FR) 10 9-13 143 Simon Munir & Isaac Souede Willie Mullins IRE 53) JUST A PAR (IRE) 12 9-12 142 Mark Scott James Moffatt 54) THE YOUNG MASTER 10 9-12 142 Mike Burbidge & The Old Masters Neil Mulholland 55) BAIE DES ILES (FR) 8 9-12 142 Zorka Wentworth Ross O’Sullivan IRE 56) ISLEOFHOPENDREAMS 12 9-12 142 Kilbroney Racing Willie Mullins IRE 57) EXITAS (IRE) 11 9-12 142 Phil Middleton, Mark Lowther Phil Middleton 58) JOE FARRELL (IRE) 10 9-12 142 Mark Sherwood, Nigel Morris & Rebecca Curtis Rebecca Curtis 59) RED INFANTRY (IRE) 9 9-12 142 Rob Little Ian Williams 60) SHANTOU VILLAGE (IRE) 9 9-12 142 Jane Gerard-Pearse Neil Mulholland 61) COGRY 10 9-10 140 Graham and Alison Jelley Nigel Twiston-Davies 62) OUT SAM 10 9-10 140 Danny Charlesworth Gordon Elliott IRE 63) FACT OF THE MATTER (IRE) 9 9-10 140 The Sandylini Racing Partnership Jamie Snowden 64) VIEUX MORVAN (FR) 10 9-10 140 M L Bloodstock Limited Joseph O’Brien IRE 65) MR DIABLO (IRE) 10 9-09 139 Aidan Glynn Philip Dempsey IRE 66) IMPULSIVE STAR (IRE) 9 9-09 139 Robert Waley-Cohen & Men Holding Neil Mulholland 67) KINGSWELL THEATRE 10 9-09 139 John J Murray Michael Scudamore 68) CAROLE’S DESTRIER 11 9-08 138 Carole Skipworth Neil Mulholland 69) MILANSBAR (IRE) 12 9-08 138 Robert Bothway Neil King 70) BORICE (FR) 8 9-07 137 Simon Munir & Isaac Souede Gordon Elliott IRE 71) MEASUREOFMYDREAMS (IRE) 11 9-07 137 Tom Howley Jnr/Mouse O’Ryan/Dave McDonnell Gordon Elliott IRE 72) ZIGA BOY (FR) 10 9-07 137 Axom LI Alan King 73) SPLASH OF GINGE 11 9-07 137 John Neild Nigel Twiston-Davies 74) HIGHLAND LODGE (IRE) 13 9-05 135 Cheveley Park Stud James Moffatt 75) CALL IT MAGIC (IRE) 9 9-05 135 Zorka Wentworth Ross O’Sullivan IRE 76) KILCREA VALE (IRE) 9 9-05 135 Alan Spence Nicky Henderson 77) LOOKING WELL (IRE) 10 9-03 133 David Wesley Yates Nicky Richards 78) POTTERS CORNER (IRE) 9 9-02 132 All Stars Sports Racing & Jonathan Davies Christian Williams 79) MORNEY WING (IRE) 10 8-13 129 The Steeple Chasers Charlie Mann 80) RATHLIN ROSE (IRE) 11 8-12 128 Fergus Wilson David Pipe 81) SCOIR MEAR (IRE) 9 8-11 127 J P McManus Thomas Mullins IRE

81 entries remain after the March 19 scratchings’ deadline

3 NOT QUALIFIED: WOODS WELL (IRE), NED STARK (IRE), VAN GOGH DU GRANIT (FR)

37 Irish-trained

THE FOLLOWING 16 HORSES HAVE BEEN SCRATCHED: ELEGANT ESCAPE (IRE), EDWULF, BLACK CORTON (FR), AMERICAN (FR), TRAFFIC FLUIDE (FR), SIZING CODELCO (IRE), TOTAL RECALL (IRE), ROYAL VACATION (IRE), MASTER DEE (IRE), THE LAST SAMURI (IRE), SOME NECK (FR), GIVE ME A COPPER (IRE), WILLIE BOY (IRE), BALLYHILL (FR), BALLYDINE (IRE),