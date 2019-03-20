Defending champion Tiger Roll 8lb well-in as 81 remain on Randox Grand National trail

Wednesday, March 20, 2019 - There is just over a fortnight until the 172nd running of the world’s greatest and most valuable chase, the £1-million Randox Health Grand National.
A total of 81 horses, up from 73 at the same stage in 2018, remain engaged in the famous four mile, two furlong and 74-yard handicap chase, which takes place at Aintree at 5.15pm on Saturday, April 6, day three of the Randox Health Grand National Festival.
Tiger Roll (Gordon Elliott, 11st 1lb) captured the 2018 Randox Health Grand National and appeared in the form of his life when sauntering to a facile 22-length in the Glenfarclas Cross Country Chase at Cheltenham on March 13. The Gigginstown House Stud-owned nine-year-old won the same contest in 2018 ahead of his Aintree victory.
If successful at Aintree on April 6, Tiger Roll would become the first back-to-back winner of the great race since Red Rum in 1973 and 1974. He is the 5/1 favourite with Betway, official betting partner of the Randox Health Grand National Festival.
Tiger Roll (far side) wins the 2018 Randox Health Grand National 
The weights continue to be headed by Bristol De Mai (Nigel Twiston-Davies, 11st 10lb, 20/1 with Betway) and Anibale Fly (Tony Martin, 11st 6lb, 12/1). Both horses contested the G1 Magners Cheltenham Gold Cup on March 15, with Anibale Fly finishing the two and a half-length runner-up to Al Boum Photo, with Bristol De Mai another three and three-quarter lengths back in third.
Bristol De Mai 
Other Randox Health Grand National aspirants to have run at Cheltenham include the Trevor Hemmings-owned pair of Vintage Clouds (Sue Smith, 10st, 12/1) and Lake View Lad (Nick Alexander, 10st 11lb, 18/1), who both performed well when second and third respectively in the G3 Ultima Handicap Chase.
Hemmings has already tasted Randox Health Grand National success three times through Hedgehunter (2005), Ballabriggs (2011) and Many Clouds (2015). If successful in 2019, he will become the most successful owner of all-time in the world’s greatest chase.
Ireland’s champion Jump trainer Willie Mullins finally broke his Cheltenham Gold Cup hoodoo last week when saddling Al Boum Photo to success. Mullins, who tasted Aintree glory with Hedgehunter in 2005, has a strong team of seven going forward, including last year’s head runner-up Pleasant Company (10st 11lb, 25/1), recent Leinster National victor Pairofbrowneyes (10st, 25/1) and G2 Bobbyjo Chase scorer Rathvinden (10st 10lb, 12/1).
If saddling the winner at Aintree this year, Mullins would become the first trainer to win both the Cheltenham Gold Cup and Grand National in the same season since Fred Rimell in 1976, who scored at Cheltenham with Royal Frolic and at Aintree with Rag Trade.
Senior BHA chase handicapper Martin Greenwood handicapped the Randox Health Grand National for the first time in 2019 following the retirement of Phil Smith, who officiated from 1999 to 2018.
The Randox Health Grand National is the only race in the calendar where Greenwood is allowed to deviate from official ratings and the weights for the 172nd Randox Health Grand National at Aintree were revealed at the iconic Cunard Building in Liverpool on February 12.
With the Cheltenham Festival and other leading Grand National trials now having been run, Greenwood gave his thoughts on how ratings for some horses have changed since the weights were revealed. No penalties are applied to horses who have won since the publication of the weights.
Greenwood said: “In total, over 50 per cent of the ratings have changed one way or another since the weights came out. This includes over 50 per cent of horses who are currently in the top 40.
“Working downwards from the top of the weights, I thought Bristol De Mai ran very well in the Cheltenham Gold Cup. He possibly didn’t get home over such a stiff track and is 4lb well-in for Aintree.
“Anibale Fly ran a personal best to finish second in the Gold Cup and is going to be 8lb well-in, with his rating now 172. He was 9lb well-in last year, when finishing fourth, but, as I said at the time, I think he ran better than the bare result suggests.
“I have possibly underestimated Tiger Roll’s win in the Cross Country, putting him up another 8lb to a rating of 167. His hurdle success before Cheltenham (the G2 Boyne Hurdle at Navan on February 17) suggested that he was on the way back and his Cheltenham performance has backed that up.
“Looking further down the weights, I thought Vintage Clouds and Lake View Lad both ran excellent races in the Ultima Handicap Chase. I have put up Lake View Lad 3lb and Vintage Clouds 5lb. As things stand, Vintage Clouds needs five horses above him to come out to get a run in the Randox Health Grand National. There are currently five horses on a rating of 144, but three of those have already dropped in the ratings which will work in Vintage Clouds’ favour.
“Rathvinden ran a personal best when winning the Bobbyjo Chase. He has never actually run in handicap and is 8lb well-in.
“An under the radar horse could be Jury Duty (Gordon Elliott, 10st 7lb, 33/1) who won at Down Royal on Saturday (a conditions chase over three and a quarter miles). He won in America last year (the G1 Grand National Hurdle at Far Hills) and is going to be 6lb well-in.
Ramses De Teillee (David Pipe, 10st 5lb, 33/1)is 5lb well-in following his second in the G3 Grand National Trial at Haydock, while Ms Parfois (Anthony Honeyball, 10st 2lb, 25/1) is 7lb well-in for her excellent second in the G3 Midlands Grand National last weekend.
“Pairofbrowneyes is 10lb well-in after hacking up at Naas and. other than Potter’s Corner (Christian Williams, 9st 2lb, 50/1), who is 13lb well-in but very unlikely to get a run, is the horse who has seen his rating rise the most since the weights were published.”
Looking ahead in general terms to the 2019 Randox Health Grand National, Greenwood continued: “What already looked a hot race, now looks even hotter if you take all the well-in horses into account.
“If I was a punter, I am not sure where I would go as you could make a case for so many horses.
“At the moment, 10st 2lb (a rating of 146) is the cut-off point. You would imagine some horses will come out. I suggested at the weights launch that a rating of 142ish would be required to obtain a run and I think the horses down there still have a sneak of getting in.
“Tiger Roll is a very short price and, as I say, I could have underrated him – Cross County races are probably the most difficult to assess. He never came off the bridle at Cheltenham and it was an incredibly impressive performance.
“His claims for a second Grand National look very strong, although you could argue there are several other horses in the race with strong claims given what they have achieved since the weights came out.”
The next acceptance stage for the 2019 Randox Health Grand National is at the five-day stage at noon on Monday, April 1. The maximum permitted field size is 40 runners, with four reserves.
Randox Health Grand National, Betway prices:
5/1 Tiger Roll
12/1 Anibale Fly, Rathvinden, Vintage Clouds
18/1 Lake View Lad
20/1 Bristol De Mai
25/1 Rock the Kasbah, Pairofbrowneyes, Minella Rocco, General Principle, Mall Dini, Step Back, Up for Review, Ms Parfois, Pleasant Company, Walk in the Mill, One for Arthur
33/1 Jury Duty, Blaklion, Dounikos, Ramses De Teillee, Valtor, Abolitionist, Captain Redbeard, Carole’s Destrier, Alpha Des Obeaux
40/1 Folsom Blue, Impulsive Star, The Young Master, Go Conquer, Vieux Lion Rouge, Out Sam, Noble Endeavor, Warriors Tale
50/1 Ultragold, Baie Des Iles, Mala Beach, Don Poli, Cogry, Potters Corner, Livelovelaugh, Yala Enki, Borice, Isleofhopendreams, The Storyteller, Ballyoptic, Sandymount Duke, Joe Farrell, Daklondike, Shattered Love, Singlefarmpayment, Monbeg Notorious
66/1 Blow by Blow, Sub Lieutenant, Tea for Two, Regal Encore, Red Infantry, Polidam, Outlander, Mr Diablo, Valseur Lido, Fact of the Matter, Milansbar, Measureofmydreams, Vieux Morvan, Magic of Light, Bless the Wings, A Toi Phil
80/1 Call it Magic, Looking Well, Shantou Village
100/1 Ziga Boy, Kilcrea Vale, Kingswell Theatre, Highland Lodge, Splash of Ginge, Scoir Mear, Exitas, Just A Par
150/1 Morney Wing, Rathlin Rose
Each-Way ¼ odds – 1, 2, 3, 4
 
Randox Health Grand National
Grade 3 handicap chase, £1 million total prize fund. Aintree, 5.15pm Saturday, April 6, 2019. 4m 2f 74y over the Grand National fences. For seven-year-olds and upwards who, prior to March 19 have started in a steeple chase during the current season and been placed first, second, third or fourth in a chase with an official distance description of two miles seven and a half furlongs’ or more at any time during the horse’s career, Horses must also be allotted a rating of 125 or more by the BHA Head of Handicapping following a review of the horses entered and after taking account of races run up to and including February 10. Horses who are not qualified for a rating in Great Britain or Ireland at closing may also be entered. Such horses may be eligible for a weight providing the Handicapper is satisfied that the horse’s racecourse performances up to and including February 10 would merit a minimum rating of 125. To qualify, horses must have run at least three times in chases run under the Rules of Racing of the same Recognised Racing Authority up to and including February 10. At the Handicapper’s discretion, such horses may be allocated a rating. The decision of the BHA Head of Handicapping shall be final. Entries closes January 29, entries revealed January 30 (112 entries – 2 not qualified), weights revealed February 12, first scratchings deadline February 26 (100 remained), second scratchings deadline March 19 (84 remained, 3 not qualified), five-day confirmations April 1, final declarations 10am April 4. Maximum field of 40 plus four reserves.
Horse
Age
Wgt
Rtg
Owner
Trainer
1)
BRISTOL DE MAI (FR)
8
11-10
168
Simon Munir & Isaac Souede
Nigel Twiston-Davies
2)
ANIBALE FLY (FR)
9
11-06
164
J P McManus
Tony Martin IRE
3)
ALPHA DES OBEAUX (FR)
9
11-04
162
Gigginstown House Stud
Gordon Elliott IRE
4)
THE STORYTELLER (IRE)
8
11-03
161
Pat Sloan
Gordon Elliott IRE
5)
VALTOR (FR)
10
11-02
160
Simon Munir & Isaac Souede
Nicky Henderson
6)
TIGER ROLL (IRE)
9
11-01
159
Gigginstown House Stud
Gordon Elliott IRE
7)
OUTLANDER (IRE)
11
11-00
158
Gigginstown House Stud
Gordon Elliott IRE
8)
DON POLI (IRE)
10
10-13
157
Gigginstown House Stud
Gordon Elliott IRE
9)
SUB LIEUTENANT (IRE)
10
10-13
157
Gigginstown House Stud
Henry de Bromhead IRE
10)
GO CONQUER (IRE)
10
10-13
157
Paul & Clare Rooney
Nigel Twiston-Davies
 
 
11)
MALA BEACH (IRE)
11
10-12
156
Chris Jones
Gordon Elliott IRE
12)
YALA ENKI (FR)
9
10-12
156
Hills of Ledbury (Aga)
Venetia Williams
13)
BLAKLION
10
10-12
156
Darren & Annaley Yates
Philip Kirby
14)
MINELLA ROCCO (IRE)
9
10-11
155
J P McManus
Jonjo O’Neill
15)
LAKE VIEW LAD (IRE)
9
10-11
155
Trevor Hemmings
Nick Alexander
16)
PLEASANT COMPANY (IRE)
11
10-11
155
Malcolm Denmark
Willie Mullins IRE
17)
BALLYOPTIC (IRE)
9
10-11
155
Mills & Mason Partnership
Nigel Twiston-Davies
18)
DOUNIKOS (FR)
8
10-10
154
Gigginstown House Stud
Gordon Elliott IRE
19)
RATHVINDEN (IRE)
11
10-10
154
Ronnie Bartlett
Willie Mullins IRE
20)
ONE FOR ARTHUR (IRE)
10
10-10
154
Two Golf Widows
Lucinda Russell
 
 
21)
SHATTERED LOVE (IRE)
8
10-10
154
Gigginstown House Stud
Gordon Elliott IRE
22)
ROCK THE KASBAH (IRE)
9
10-09
153
Diana Whateley
Philip Hobbs
23)
WARRIORS TALE
10
10-09
153
Trevor Hemmings
Paul Nicholls
24)
REGAL ENCORE (IRE)
11
10-08
152
J P McManus
Anthony Honeyball
25)
MAGIC OF LIGHT (IRE)
8
10-07
151
Ann & Alan Potts Limited
Jessica Harrington IRE
26)
A TOI PHIL (FR)
9
10-07
151
Gigginstown House Stud
Gordon Elliott IRE
27)
JURY DUTY (IRE)
8
10-07
151
Sideways Syndicate
Gordon Elliott IRE
28)
NOBLE ENDEAVOR (IRE)
10
10-06
150
Chris Jones
Gordon Elliott IRE
29)
SANDYMOUNT DUKE (IRE)
10
10-06
150
Ronnie Wood
Jessica Harrington IRE
30)
MONBEG NOTORIOUS (IRE)
8
10-06
150
Gigginstown House Stud
Gordon Elliott IRE
 
 
31)
RAMSES DE TEILLEE (FR)
7
10-05
149
John White & Anne Underhill
David Pipe
32)
TEA FOR TWO
10
10-05
149
Jane Williams & Len Jakeman
Jane Williams
33)
MALL DINI (IRE)
9
10-04
148
Philip Reynolds
Patrick Kelly IRE
34)
DAKLONDIKE (IRE)
7
10-04
148
Prof Caroline Tisdall
David Pipe
35)
STEP BACK (IRE)
9
10-03
147
Cracker and Smodge Partnership
Mark Bradstock
36)
ULTRAGOLD (FR)
11
10-03
147
Brocade Racing John Romans Terry Warner
Colin Tizzard
37)
MS PARFOIS (IRE)
8
10-02
146
Martyn Chapman
Anthony Honeyball
38)
PAIROFBROWNEYES (IRE)
10
10-02
146
Fibbage Syndicate
Willie Mullins IRE
39)
BLOW BY BLOW (IRE)
8
10-02
146
Gigginstown House Stud
Gordon Elliott IRE
40)
UP FOR REVIEW (IRE)
10
10-02
146
Andrea & Graham Wylie
Willie Mullins IRE
 
 
41)
SINGLEFARMPAYMENT
9
10-02
146
Neal Griffith & Heather Haddock
Tom George
42)
VIEUX LION ROUGE (FR)
10
10-02
146
Prof Caroline Tisdall & John Gent
David Pipe
43)
VALSEUR LIDO (FR)
10
10-02
146
Gigginstown House Stud
Henry de Bromhead IRE
44)
ABOLITIONIST (IRE)
11
10-01
145
Mark Albon, John Provan & Chris Stedman
Dr Richard Newland
45)
VINTAGE CLOUDS (IRE)
9
10-00
144
Trevor Hemmings
Sue Smith
46)
GENERAL PRINCIPLE (IRE)
10
10-00
144
Gigginstown House Stud
Gordon Elliott IRE
47)
LIVELOVELAUGH (IRE)
9
10-00
144
Susannah Ricci
Willie Mullins IRE
48)
WALK IN THE MILL (FR)
9
10-00
144
Baroness Harding
Robert Walford
49)
FOLSOM BLUE (IRE)
12
10-00
144
Core Partnership
Gordon Elliott IRE
50)
BLESS THE WINGS (IRE)
14
9-13
143
Adrian Butler & Stephen O’Connor
Gordon Elliott IRE
 
 
51)
CAPTAIN REDBEARD (IRE)
10
9-13
143
Stuart Coltherd
Stuart Coltherd
52)
POLIDAM (FR)
10
9-13
143
Simon Munir & Isaac Souede
Willie Mullins IRE
53)
JUST A PAR (IRE)
12
9-12
142
Mark Scott
James Moffatt
54)
THE YOUNG MASTER
10
9-12
142
Mike Burbidge & The Old Masters
Neil Mulholland
55)
BAIE DES ILES (FR)
8
9-12
142
Zorka Wentworth
Ross O’Sullivan IRE
56)
ISLEOFHOPENDREAMS
12
9-12
142
Kilbroney Racing
Willie Mullins IRE
57)
EXITAS (IRE)
11
9-12
142
Phil Middleton, Mark Lowther
Phil Middleton
58)
JOE FARRELL (IRE)
10
9-12
142
Mark Sherwood, Nigel Morris & Rebecca Curtis
Rebecca Curtis
59)
RED INFANTRY (IRE)
9
9-12
142
Rob Little
Ian Williams
60)
SHANTOU VILLAGE (IRE)
9
9-12
142
Jane Gerard-Pearse
Neil Mulholland
 
 
61)
COGRY
10
9-10
140
Graham and Alison Jelley
Nigel Twiston-Davies
62)
OUT SAM
10
9-10
140
Danny Charlesworth
Gordon Elliott IRE
63)
FACT OF THE MATTER (IRE)
9
9-10
140
The Sandylini Racing Partnership
Jamie Snowden
64)
VIEUX MORVAN (FR)
10
9-10
140
M L Bloodstock Limited
Joseph O’Brien IRE
65)
MR DIABLO (IRE)
10
9-09
139
Aidan Glynn
Philip Dempsey IRE
66)
IMPULSIVE STAR (IRE)
9
9-09
139
Robert Waley-Cohen & Men Holding
Neil Mulholland
67)
KINGSWELL THEATRE
10
9-09
139
John J Murray
Michael Scudamore
68)
CAROLE’S DESTRIER
11
9-08
138
Carole Skipworth
Neil Mulholland
69)
MILANSBAR (IRE)
12
9-08
138
Robert Bothway
Neil King
70)
BORICE (FR)
8
9-07
137
Simon Munir & Isaac Souede
Gordon Elliott IRE
 
 
71)
MEASUREOFMYDREAMS (IRE)
11
9-07
137
Tom Howley Jnr/Mouse O’Ryan/Dave McDonnell
Gordon Elliott IRE
72)
ZIGA BOY (FR)
10
9-07
137
Axom LI
Alan King
73)
SPLASH OF GINGE
11
9-07
137
John Neild
Nigel Twiston-Davies
74)
HIGHLAND LODGE (IRE)
13
9-05
135
Cheveley Park Stud
James Moffatt
75)
CALL IT MAGIC (IRE)
9
9-05
135
Zorka Wentworth
Ross O’Sullivan IRE
76)
KILCREA VALE (IRE)
9
9-05
135
Alan Spence
Nicky Henderson
77)
LOOKING WELL (IRE)
10
9-03
133
David Wesley Yates
Nicky Richards
78)
POTTERS CORNER (IRE)
9
9-02
132
All Stars Sports Racing & Jonathan Davies
Christian Williams
79)
MORNEY WING (IRE)
10
8-13
129
The Steeple Chasers
Charlie Mann
80)
RATHLIN ROSE (IRE)
11
8-12
128
Fergus Wilson
David Pipe
 
 
81)
SCOIR MEAR (IRE)
9
8-11
127
J P McManus
Thomas Mullins IRE
 
81 entries remain after the March 19 scratchings’ deadline
3 NOT QUALIFIED: WOODS WELL (IRE), NED STARK (IRE), VAN GOGH DU GRANIT (FR)
37 Irish-trained
 
THE FOLLOWING 16 HORSES HAVE BEEN SCRATCHED: ELEGANT ESCAPE (IRE), EDWULF, BLACK CORTON (FR), AMERICAN (FR), TRAFFIC FLUIDE (FR), SIZING CODELCO (IRE), TOTAL RECALL (IRE), ROYAL VACATION (IRE), MASTER DEE (IRE), THE LAST SAMURI (IRE), SOME NECK (FR), GIVE ME A COPPER (IRE), WILLIE BOY (IRE), BALLYHILL (FR), BALLYDINE (IRE), 
