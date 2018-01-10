Defending champion Sizing John & King George hero Might Bite head Timico Cheltenham Gold Cup entries Posted by racenews on Wednesday, January 10, 2018 · Leave a Comment

Wednesday, January 10, 2018 - The countdown to The Festival begins in earnest today with the unveiling of the entries for the highlight of the four-day spectacular, the G1 Timico Cheltenham Gold Cup on Friday, March 16.

The three and a quarter mile showpiece, which carries record prize money of £625,000 in 2018, has attracted 38 entries this year, with a joint record high of 18 trained in Ireland.

Reigning Timico Cheltenham Gold Cup hero, eight-year-old Sizing John (Jessica Harrington IRE), and the talented Might Bite (Nicky Henderson), winner of last year’s RSA Chase at The Festival, are the star names among the entries following contrasting displays over Christmas.

Sizing John fluffed his lines in the G1 Leopardstown Christmas Chase won by Road To Respect (Noel Meade IRE), finishing down the field in seventh, while Might Bite overcame Double Shuffle (Tom George) by a length in the G1 32Red King George VI Chase at Kempton Park.

Sizing John is bidding to become the first horse to win back-to-back Cheltenham Gold Cups since Best Mate (2002, 2003 & 2004).

Coney Island (Eddie Harty IRE) missed the Christmas action in favour of a graduation chase at Ascot on December 23, having not raced for just shy of a year, and justified the decision with an impressive nine-length victory over Adrien Du Pont.

The lightly-raced seven-year-old had three starts over fences in his novice season before injury intervened, headlined by a decisive victory over Anibale Fly (Tony Martin IRE) in the G1 Drinmore Novices’ Chase over two and a half miles at Fairyhouse in December, 2016.

Arguably, his best performance came later that month over a half a mile further when going down by a half-length to Our Duke (Jessica Harrington IRE) in the G1 Neville Hotels Novice Chase at Leopardstown.

Trainer Eddie Harty said: “I was delighted with Coney Island at Ascot. He has come out of it fit and well, and is ready to go again.

“He has been entered for the Timico Cheltenham Gold Cup and the Ryanair Chase, and will also have entries in the Irish Gold Cup on February 4 and the Ascot Chase a fortnight later.

“We will go for one of those two and then make a decision about which race to aim for at Cheltenham after that.

“I think the Gold Cup picture looks as much as it did before Christmas. Might Bite did nothing wrong, Sizing John did, but that might have been down to the proximity of his prep race, and nothing else really came to the fore. My fella has shortened up in the betting after Ascot, but it was only a graduation chase. Touch wood and all being well, we will be able to decide where we are going after his prep run.

“I don’t have any concerns about his stamina, but it would have been stupid not to put him in the Gold Cup and the Ryanair as we are still nine weeks out from Cheltenham and can finalise plans nearer the time.”

As well as Might Bite, Nicky Henderson, seeking his third Timico Cheltenham Gold Cup success after Long Run (2011) and Bobs Worth (2013) also has entered Whisper, beaten a nose by his stable companion in the 2017 RSA Chase at The Festival and an excellent neck second in the Ladbrokes Trophy when giving a stone to Total Recall(Willie Mullins IRE) at Newbury in early December.

Irish-trained horses have won three of the last four runnings of the Timico Cheltenham Gold Cup and Ireland’s hand is strengthened further by a team of five from the stable of Willie Mullins.

Mullins, who has saddled the runner-up on five occasions, could call upon Djakadam, second in both 2015 and 2016 and fourth when favourite in 2017, Total Recall, Killultagh Vic, Bachasson and Acapella Bourgeois.

Noel Meade has a strong hand, thanks to recent G1 victor Road To Respect, who was successful in handicap company at The Festival last year, and the progressive Disko, while Gordon Elliott’s three entries include G1 victor Outlander.

The home challenge features last year’s second and third, Minella Rocco (Jonjo O’Neill) and Native River (Colin Tizzard). The latter is yet to race this season but is being aimed at the race, while Native River’s stablemate Cue Card, a dual winner at The Festival but a faller in the last two Cheltenham Gold Cups, is also engaged.

Coneygree (Mark Bradstock), who in 2015 became the first novice since Captain Christy in 1974 to win the Cheltenham Gold Cup, has recently had a wind operation following two disappointing efforts this season. Kauto Star (2007 & 2009) is the only horse to have regained the Cheltenham Gold Cup crown.

Nigel Twiston-Davies, victorious with Imperial Commander in 2010, is responsible for impressive G1 Betfair Chase hero Bristol De Mai and runaway Becher Handicap Chase victor Blaklion.

The Timico Cheltenham Gold Cup Grade 1, £625,000 Total Prize Fund. 3.30pm,Cheltenham, Friday, March 16, 2018. Three miles, two and a half furlongs (3m 2f 70y). For 5yo+ who are allotted a rating of 130 or more by the BHA Head of Handicapping following a review of the horses entered and after taking account of races run up to and including the day prior to confirmation. Horses who are not qualified for a rating in GB, IRE or FR may also be entered & such horses may be eligible providing the Handicapper is satisfied that the horse’s racecourse performances up to and including the day prior to confirmation would merit a minimum rating of 130 (the decision of the BHA Head of Handicapping shall be final). Weights: 5yo 11st 9lb, 6yo+ 11st 10lb. Allowances: mares 7lb. Entries closed Tuesday, January 9, entries revealed Wednesday, January 10 (38 entries), scratchings deadline Tuesday, February 13, £27,500 supplementary entry stage & six-day confirmation stage Saturday, March 10. Final 48-hour declaration stage, 10.00am, Wednesday, March 14. Maximum number of runners – 24. Horse Age Owner Trainer ACAPELLA BOURGEOIS (FR) 8 Slaneyville Syndicate Willie Mullins IRE ANIBALE FLY (FR) 8 J P McManus Tony Martin IRE BACHASSON (FR) 7 E O’Connell Willie Mullins IRE BALKO DES FLOS (FR) 7 Gigginstown House Stud Henry de Bromhead IRE BLAKLION 9 S Such & CG Paletta Nigel Twiston-Davies BRISTOL DE MAI (FR) 7 Simon Munir & Isaac Souede Nigel Twiston-Davies CLAN DES OBEAUX (FR) 6 Mr & Mrs P Barber, G Mason, Sir A Ferguson Paul Nicholls CLOUDY DREAM (IRE) 8 Trevor Hemmings Malcolm Jefferson CONEY ISLAND (IRE) 7 J P McManus Eddie Harty IRE CONEYGREE 11 The Max Partnership Mark Bradstock CUE CARD 12 Jean Bishop Colin Tizzard DEFINITLY RED (IRE) 9 P J Martin Brian Ellison DISKO (FR) 7 Gigginstown House Stud Noel Meade IRE DJAKADAM (FR) 9 Susannah Ricci Willie Mullins IRE DOUBLE SHUFFLE (IRE) 8 Crossed Fingers Partnership Tom George EDWULF 9 J P McManus Joseph O’Brien IRE EMPIRE OF DIRT (IRE) 11 Gigginstown House Stud Gordon Elliott IRE KILLULTAGH VIC (IRE) 9 Rose Boyd/BAnderson/Mrs MArmstrong Willie Mullins IRE MALA BEACH (IRE) 10 Chris Jones Gordon Elliott IRE MIGHT BITE (IRE) 9 The Knot Again Partnership Nicky Henderson MINELLA ROCCO (IRE) 8 J P McManus Jonjo O’Neill NATIVE RIVER (IRE) 8 Brocade Racing Colin Tizzard OUR DUKE (IRE) 8 Cooper Family Syndicate Jessica Harrington IRE OUTLANDER (IRE) 10 Gigginstown House Stud Gordon Elliott IRE ROAD TO RESPECT (IRE) 7 Gigginstown House Stud Noel Meade IRE ROCK THE KASBAH (IRE) 8 Diana Whateley Philip Hobbs SAPHIR DU RHEU (FR) 9 The Stewart Family Paul Nicholls SHANTOU FLYER (IRE) 8 Carl Hinchy Richard Hobson SINGLEFARMPAYMENT 8 N T Griffith & H M Haddock Tom George SIZING JOHN 8 Ann & Alan Potts Limited Jessica Harrington IRE SMAD PLACE (FR) 11 Mrs Peter Andrews Alan King SUB LIEUTENANT (IRE) 9 Gigginstown House Stud Henry de Bromhead IRE TEA FOR TWO 9 Jane Williams & Len Jakeman Nick Williams TENOR NIVERNAIS (FR) 11 Boultbee Brooks Ltd Venetia Williams THE LAST SAMURI (IRE) 10 Paul & Clare Rooney Kim Bailey TOTAL RECALL (IRE) 9 Slaneyville Syndicate Willie Mullins IRE VALSEUR LIDO (FR) 9 Gigginstown House Stud Henry de Bromhead IRE WHISPER (FR) 10 Walters Plant Hire Ltd Nicky Henderson 38 entries 18 Irish-trained Breakdown of Entries by Trainer 5 entries Willie Mullins IRE - Acapella Bourgeois, Bachasson, Djakadam, Killultagh Vic, Total Recall 3 entries Henry de Bromhead IRE - Balko Des Flos, Sub Lieutenant, Valseur Lido Gordon Elliott IRE - Empire Of Dirt, Mala Beach, Outlander 2 entries Tom George - Double Shuffle, Singlefarmpayment Jessica Harrington IRE - Our Duke, Sizing John Nicky Henderson - Might Bite, Whisper Noel Meade IRE - Disko, Road To Respect Paul Nicholls - Clan Des Obeaux, Saphir Du Rheu Colin Tizzard - Cue Card, Native River Nigel Twiston-Davies - Blaklion, Bristol De Mai 1 entry Kim Bailey - The Last Samuri Mark Bradstock - Coneygree Brian Ellison - Definitly Red Eddie Harty IRE - Coney Island Philip Hobbs - Rock The Kasbah Richard Hobson - Shantou Flyer Malcolm Jefferson - Cloudy Dream Alan King - Smad Place Tony Martin IRE - Anibale Fly Joseph O’Brien IRE - Edwulf Jonjo O’Neill - Minella Rocco Nick Williams - Tea For Two Venetia Williams - Tenor Nivernais