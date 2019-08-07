Too Darn Hot scorches into pole position on points for Cartier Horse Of The Year honours Posted by racenews on Wednesday, August 7, 2019 · Leave a Comment

Two impressive G1 victories in the space of three and a half weeks have catapulted Too Darn Hot to the head of the points’ standings for Cartier Horse Of The Year Award.

The three-year-old Dubawi colt followed up success in the seven-furlong G1 Qatar Prix Jean Prat at Deauville, France, on July 7 with another dominant display when beatingCircus Maximus (56) in the mile G1 Qatar Sussex Stakes, worth over £1 million, at the Qatar Goodwood Festival on July 31.

Too Darn Hot (112), who is owned by Lord Lloyd-Webber and was bred at Lord & Lady Lloyd-Webber’s Watership Down Stud, continued a remarkable season for Newmarket trainer John Gosden and jockey Frankie Dettori. The experienced duo have combined to win nine European G1 races already this season.

Unfortunately, he picked up an injury at Goodwood and will now go straight to stud, standing at Darley’s Dalham Hall Stud in Newmarket from 2020.

If he were to receive the premier equine accolade at this year’s ceremony, Too Darn Hot would emulate Frankel, the only horse to be crowned Cartier Two-Year-Old Colt and Cartier Horse of the Year in successive years. Arazi gained both awards in 1991 following a stellar juvenile campaign.

Too Darn Hot faces intense competition for the Cartier Horse Of The Year accolade from two stable companions, the 2017 Cartier Horse Of The Year Enable (97), who also has gained two other Cartier honours, 2017 Three-Year-Old Filly and 2018 Cartier Older Horse. Enable is unbeaten in two G1 races in 2019, while Stradivarius (96), the Cartier Stayer in 2018, is again dominating the staying division.

The 29th annual Cartier Racing Awards will be presented at a glittering ceremony before an invited audience of 300 in London, England, on the evening of Tuesday, November 12, 2019.

The longstanding and prestigious awards were established in 1991 to reward excellence in horseracing. There are eight equine awards – the Cartier Horse Of The Year, the Cartier Older Horse, the Cartier Sprinter, the Cartier Stayer, the Cartier Three-Year-Old Colt, the Cartier Three-Year-Old Filly, the Cartier Two-Year-Old Colt and the Cartier Two-Year-Old Filly.

European horseracing’s top awards are delivered through a tried and tested combination of points earned by horses in Pattern races (30%), combined at the end of season with the opinions of a panel of racing journalists/handicappers (35%) and votes from readers of Racing Post and The Daily Telegraph plus ITV Racing viewers (35%).

The participation of the public plays a crucial role in determining the winners of each year’s Cartier Racing Awards and gives horseracing fans the chance to put forward their favourite horses in a meaningful way.

In addition to the equine awards, the Cartier/Daily Telegraph Award of Merit goes to the person or persons who, in the opinion of the special 15-strong Cartier Jury, has/have done the most for European racing and/or breeding either over their lifetime or within the past 12 months.

The 10 most recent recipients have been David Oldrey, Sir Michael Stoute, Aidan O’Brien, Jack Berry, Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Jim Bolger, Team Frankel, Barry Hills, Richard Hannon and John Oxx.

A tremendous Qatar Goodwood Festival for Gosden and Dettori also saw the duo team up with Stradivarius (96), who further cemented his position at the head of the Cartier Stayer category when again beating Dee Ex Bee (56) and Cross Counter (56) in the G1 Qatar Goodwood Cup on July 30.

Bjorn Nielsen’s five-year-old is being aimed at the Weatherbys Hamilton Stayers’ Million for a second successive year and would gain the £1-million bonus again if winning the G2 Weatherbys Hamilton Lonsdale Cup at York later this month.

Gosden and Dettori were denied a G1 clean sweep at the Qatar Goodwood Festival by globe-trotting mare Deirdre (32), who became only the second Japanese-trained horse to win a G1 race in the UK when accounting for Mehdaayih in the Qatar Nassau Stakes on August 1.

Battaash (48) gained a third consecutive victory in the G2 King George Qatar Stakes on August 2 to pay a compliment to Cartier Sprinter category leader Blue Point (106), who beat the Charlie Hills-trained speedster in the G1 King’s Stand Stakes at Royal Ascot, but has subsequently been retired to stud.

Away from Glorious Goodwood, the Martyn Meade-trained Advertise (80) moved up to second in the both Cartier Sprinter (to Blue Point) and Cartier Three-Year-Old Colt (to Too Darn Hot) standings after winning his second G1 this year when scoring under Dettori in the G1 LARC Prix Maurice de Gheest over six and a half furlongs at Deauville, France, on August 4.

York’s Welcome To Yorkshire Ebor Festival looks set to play a pivotal role in the destination of this year’s Cartier Horse Of The Year and Cartier Older Horse Awards, with outstanding middle-distance performer Enable (96) due to run in the 12-furlong G1 Darley Yorkshire Oaks on August 22.

The daughter of Nathaniel, homebred by Khalid Abdullah, came out on top in a pulsating finish to the G1 King George VI & Queen Elizabeth QIPCO Stakes at Ascot on July 27, when she edged out Crystal Ocean (88) to record her ninth G1 success for Gosden and Dettori.

Crystal Ocean and Magical (104), the first two home from the G1 Prince Of Wales’s Stakes at Royal Ascot in June, could also line-up at York, with both horses among the leading contenders for the 10-furlong G1 Juddmonte International on August 21.