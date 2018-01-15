Danzan and Corinthia Knight go in Fast-Track Qualifier at Kempton Park tomorrow Posted by racenews on Monday, January 15, 2018 · Leave a Comment

Classy three-year-olds Danzan and Corinthia Knight clash in the £25,000 Matchbook Betting Podcast Conditions Race (6.40pm, five runners) over six furlongs at Kempton Park tomorrow, Tuesday, January 16.

The winner of this Fast-Track Qualifier is guaranteed a free start in the £150,000 32Red Three-Year-Old All-Weather Championships over the same distance at Lingfield Park on All-Weather Championships Finals Day, Good Friday, March 30.

Danzan (Andrew Balding/Oisin Murphy) took a Pontefract maiden by 10 lengths in July and ended the campaign with a respectable eighth, beaten four and a half lengths, behind U S Navy Flag in the G1 Middle Park Stakes at Newmarket on September 30.

In between, he was fifth in the G3 Acomb Stakes at York’s Ebor Festival and runner-up in the valuable Weatherbys sales race at Doncaster’s St Leger Festival.

Corinthia Knight (Archie Watson/Edward Greatrex) has won three of his five starts on the All-Weather, although his best effort came when second to Invincible Army in the G3 Sirenia Stakes over tomorrow’s course and distance on September 9.

He was also fourth on turf in the Qatar Juvenile Turf Sprint Stakes at Del Mar, USA, in November before finishing third in a six-furlong Fast-Track Qualifier at Wolverhampton on December 9.

Trainer Dean Ivory is represented by two fillies in Angel Of The South (Robert Winston) and Hello Girl (Jack Duern).

Angel Of The South looks much improved since returning from a break and switching to the All-Weather, finishing second in a nursery handicap at Chelmsford City on December 7 before making all for a decisive victory in a six-furlong novice contest at Wolverhampton on December 27.

Hello Girl captured a novice auction contest at Wolverhampton in August, although has not raced since finishing fourth in a similar contest at the same course on September 9.

Ivory said today: “It was a great performance from Angel Of The South at Wolverhampton. We saw a different filly and I was very pleased with her.

“She showed me a lot of ability at the beginning of last season when she went close in three maidens at Windsor, but never progressed really.

“She had some time away and it has taken me a while to get her right, but now she has had two promising runs on the All-Weather.

“There are two nice horses at the top in tomorrow’s race and, although I think it will be very hard to beat them, it should tell us more about our filly. If she could finish second, I would be over the moon.

“The other filly Hello Girl will probably need the run. I am not expecting great things and, as I’ve explained to the owner, it is a nice race for a first run back as she is guaranteed a bit of prize money.”

The field is completed by Joegogo (David Evans/Fran Berry) who makes a quick reappearance after finishing second at Wolverhampton on January 13.

Kempton Park’s eight-race card starts at 4.35pm and ends at 8.10pm.

There is also Fast-Track Qualifier action at Wolverhampton tonight where Godolphin’s Frontiersman, runner-up in the G1 Coronation Cup in June, takes on 10 rivals in £19,000 Betway Live Casino Conditions Race (6.40pm) over an extended two miles.