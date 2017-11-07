CUE CARD POINTED AT BETFAIR CHASE Posted by racenews on Tuesday, November 7, 2017 · Leave a Comment

Joe Tizzard, assistant trainer to his father Colin, revealed today that Cue Card is being targeted at a fourth G1 Betfair Chase victory on Saturday, November 25 at Haydock Park.

The 11-year-old chaser, trained on the Dorset/Somerset border, has already been successful in the £200,000 chase in 2013, 2015 and 2016.

Cue Card is one of 11 entries made today for the 13th running of the Betfair Chase and Betfair bet 5/4 Sizing John, 2/1 Bristol De Mai, 6/1 Cue Card, 10/1 Outlander, 10/1 Might Bite, 12/1 Tea For Two, 20/1 More of That, 25/1 Traffic Fluide, 25/1 Yala Enki, 33/1 Double Treasure and 50/1 Shantou Flyer.

Speaking at a press conference at Exeter Racecourse, Joe Tizzard said today: “Cue Card has come out of Wetherby fine.

“I was at Ascot on Saturday and none of us connected with him wanted to see him hit the deck for a third time.

“Even if he has a hard race or a fall, he is the first horse you see when you drive into our yard. He had his ears pricked over the door, he trotted out fine, had a canter yesterday and another this morning.

“Obviously, he will be schooled again before going to Haydock, but everything is right at the moment.

“We are proud of the schooling facilities we have got and we like to teach them right from the start.

“He has run 31 times over fences and fallen three times when the races are starting to really take shape. He has been caught out three times for whatever reason and I am not sure why.

“He has guessed at the fences on all three occasions – he hasn’t put down and hit the top. He has had a bit of doubt and there is no way of schooling for that scenario.

“He had warmed into the Wetherby race really well and was going as good as anything on Saturday (when he fell).

“He would have won or finished very close. If he had done so, you would be seriously bullish about Cue Card winning the Betfair Chase for a fourth time at Haydock Park where the track suits him particularly well.

“We have seen Cue Card do some serious demolition jobs there – as long as the fall does not have any ill effects on him, he should run a huge race again.

“He bounced back at Aintree after the first Gold Cup fall and bounced back there again after the second Gold Cup fall even though he was beaten.

“We don’t need to make Cue Card into a bad jumper – he has been very solid throughout his career and it has just been very unfortunate that he has had these falls in the last couple of seasons.

“I have galloped and schooled Cue Card in the last three weeks – now he races a lot easier and schooling-wise, I could not fault him on the Tuesday before Wetherby – he was mustard. I don’t think we need to make a big thing about these falls.

“All three of the falls have been with Paddy (Brennan), but Cue Card has also jumped beautifully for Paddy. The jockey makes a split-second decision at the time.

“If 11-year-old Cue Card can beat Sizing John (the 2017 Timico Cheltenham Gold Cup winner) in the Betfair Chase, then there will only be one horse who can win the £1-million bonus (The Jockey Club Chase Triple Crown).

“When he fell in the Gold Cup (and lost out on the £1-million bonus in 2016) that was not the first thing in our thoughts, rather that he got up and was fine.

“At this point of Cue Card’s career, the plan is take every step as it comes. Haydock Park for the Betfair Chase is his next step and if he goes and wins there, he will go for Kempton (the G1 32Red King George VI Chase) and then we will reassess. He will tell us where he is and, if he shows us enough at home, he will have a crack at the third race (the Timico Cheltenham Gold Cup) for the bonus.

“Last season we ran Cue Card at Ascot as well because we felt it was too long between the King George and the Gold Cup, plus he wasn’t going for the bonus. When he was going for the bonus, those three big races slotted in perfectly.”

Cue Card in action at Haydock Park

Trainer Paul Nicholls, who has won the Betfair Chase six times – four times with Kauto Star and twice with Silviniaco Conti, looked back on those successes.

He recalled: “Sadly, I have not got an entry in the Betfair Chase this year. I was incredibly lucky to have Kauto Star who won the Betfair Chase four times and then Silviniaco Conti.

“It is a fantastic race and to win the £1-million bonus was just awesome. Kauto Star is the only horse to have won the bonus (in the 2006/07 season) – to win the Betfair Chase, the King George and the Gold Cup takes some doing.

“It just shows the bonus can be won with the right horse and I suppose Sizing John will be going for it this season.

“He has not had a prep run and therefore needs to win first time out – you have got to be on the top of your game in all three of those races which are all different. It will be no easy feat for Sizing John to win the bonus and if it is testing ground in two weeks’ time, I can see Bristol De Mai making a go of it in the Betfair Chase.”

Kauto Star (centre) on his way to winning the 2011 Betfair Chase

Betfair spokesman Barry Orr commented today: “Following his battling win in the Charlie Hall Chase, Bristol De Mai has been all the rage for the Betfair Chase and, with two wins from two runs at Haydock, the betting momentum seems to be with him. He is now 2/1 from 5/1.

“Having said that, the Cheltenham Gold Cup winner, Sizing John, still heads the market at 5/4, while Cue Card, who would emulate the great Kauto Star with four wins should he land the prize, has been attracting recent support and is 6/1 from 7/1.”

Racing UK has put together videos about the Betfair Chase and these can be accessed through the links below:-

Cue Card – Three-time Betfair Chase winner: https://youtu.be/HWZe1CWPrak

The Tizzards have also made an entry in the other early-closing race on Haydock Park’s £500,000 Betfair Chase Day card, the £100,000 Betfair Stayers’ Handicap Hurdle.

Joe Tizzard added: “We have entered The Dutchman in the Betfair Stayers’ Handicap Hurdle. He is a horse who has just joined us from up north, from Sandy Thomson.

“He is by King’s Theatre, whose progeny we love. He has just had a wind operation – we don’t know enough about the horse yet as we have not run him.

“There is also a graduation chase on the same day (the Cash Out In-Play With Betfair Graduation Chase) and The Dutchman will go for one or the other.”

Paul Nicholls is keen to win the Cash Out In-Play With Betfair Graduation Chase and he too has made entries in the Betfair Stayers’ Handicap Hurdle.

He added: “It is an excellent card on Betfair Chase Day at Haydock Park and I have put half a dozen in the Betfair Stayers’ Handicap Hurdle.”

The Betfair Chase (Grade 1)

£200,000 Total Prize Fund. 3m 1f 125yds. 3.00pm Haydock Park, Saturday, November 25. For five-year-olds and upwards, which are allotted a rating of 130 or more by the BHA Head of Handicapping following a review of the horses entered and after taking account of races run up to and including the day prior to confirmation. Horses which are not qualified for a rating in Great Britain, Ireland or France may also be entered. Such horses may be eligible providing the handicapper is satisfied that the horse’s racecourse performances up to and including the day prior to confirmation would merit a minimum rating of 130. The decision of the BHA Head of Handicapping shall be final. Weights: 11st 7lb Mares allowed 7lb. Entries closed Tuesday, November 7 (11 entries), five-day confirmation & £10,000 supplementary entry stage November 20, final declaration stage, 10.00am, November 23.

Horse Age Owner Trainer BRISTOL DE MAI (FR) 6 Simon Munir & Isaac Souede Nigel Twiston-Davies CUE CARD 11 Jean Bishop Colin Tizzard DOUBLE TREASURE 6 Sir Chips Keswick Jamie Snowden MIGHT BITE (IRE) 8 The Knot Again Partnership Nicky Henderson MORE OF THAT (IRE) 9 J P McManus Jonjo O’Neill OUTLANDER (IRE) 9 Gigginstown House Stud Gordon Elliott IRE SHANTOU FLYER (IRE) 7 Carl Hinchy Richard Hobson SIZING JOHN 7 Ann & Alan Potts Limited Jessica Harrington IRE TEA FOR TWO 8 Jane Williams & Len Jakeman Nick Williams TRAFFIC FLUIDE (FR) 7 Galloping On The South Downs Partnership Gary Moore YALA ENKI (FR) 7 Hills of Ledbury (Aga) Venetia Williams

11 entries

2 Irish-trained

Betfair betting 5/4 Sizing John, 2/1 Bristol De Mai, 6/1 Cue Card, 10/1 Outlander, 10/1 Might Bite, 12/1 Tea For Two, 20/1 More of That, 25/1 Traffic Fluide, 25/1 Yala Enki, 33/1 Double Treasure, 50/1 Shantou Flyer





The Betfair Stayers’ Handicap Hurdle (Grade 3)

£100,000 Total Prize Fund. 2m 6f 177yds. 2.25pm, Haydock Park, Saturday, November 25. For four-year-olds and upwards. Entries closed Tuesday, November 7 (46 entries), five-day confirmation stage November 20, final declaration stage 10.00am November 23. Penalties, after November 12, 2017, for each hurdle race won 5lb. Maximum field of 17 plus 2 reserves.

Horse Age Owner Trainer AHEAD OF THE CURVE (FR) 5 T Green Susan Corbett ANTEROS (IRE) 9 K W Bell Sophie Leech BOBO MAC (IRE) 6 C & M Baker, K Ibberson, H Pearman Tom Symonds CALETT MAD (FR) 5 Simon Munir & Isaac Souede Nigel Twiston-Davies CHAMPERS ON ICE (IRE) 7 Prof Caroline Tisdall & Bryan Drew David Pipe CLONDAW KAEMPFER (IRE) 9 T Leslie & D Gorton Donald McCain CLOSING CEREMONY (IRE) 8 The High Altitude Partnership Emma Lavelle CONNETABLE (FR) 5 Chris Giles & Dan Macdonald Paul Nicholls DELL’ ARCA (IRE) 8 Prof Caroline Tisdall David Pipe DESERT CRY (IRE) 11 NYPD Racing Donald McCain DONNA’S DIAMOND (IRE) 8 D&D Armstrong Ltd Chris Grant FINGERONTHESWITCH (IRE) 7 Cahill, Atwell & Crofts Neil Mulholland FIXE LE KAP (FR) 5 Simon Munir & Isaac Souede Nicky Henderson FORZA MILAN (IRE) 5 Deep Sea Partnership Jonjo O’Neill GAYEBURY 7 R Abbott & M Stavrou Evan Williams GIVE ME A COPPER (IRE) 7 Done, Ferguson, Kyle, Mason & Wood Paul Nicholls HELLO GEORGE (IRE) 8 M St Quinton/ C Hellyer/ M Strong Philip Hobbs IBSEN (IRE) 8 Home & Away Partnership Gordon Elliott IRE LE ROCHER (FR) 7 John White & Anne Underhill Nick Williams LOUIS’ VAC POUCH (IRE) 5 The Vacuum Pouch Company Limited Philip Hobbs MAN OF PLENTY 8 G Thompson Sophie Leech MASSINI’S TRAP (IRE) 8 S Curran James Nash IRE MILROW (IRE) 4 John Cocks & Roger Liddington Sophie Leech MINELLA AWARDS (IRE) 6 Masterson Holdings Limited Harry Fry MINOTAUR (IRE) 5 J P McManus Jonjo O’Neill MONKSLAND (IRE) 10 Patricia Hunt Noel Meade IRE NO HASSLE HOFF (IRE) 5 Jacky Allen Dan Skelton OSCARTEEA (IRE) 8 Steve & Jackie Fleetham Peter Bowen OUR KAEMPFER (IRE) 8 Swanee River Partnership Charlie Longsdon POBBLES BAY (IRE) 7 David M Williams Evan Williams POKER PLAY (FR) 4 The Angove Family David Pipe REGAL ENCORE (IRE) 9 J P McManus Anthony Honeyball ROBBIN’HANNON (IRE) 6 The Mount Fawcus Partnership Philip Hobbs SAM SPINNER 5 Caron & Paul Chapman Jedd O’Keeffe SILSOL (GER) 8 Michelle And Dan Macdonald Paul Nicholls SKIPTHECUDDLES (IRE) 6 TyroneForSam Graeme McPherson SPLASH OF GINGE 9 J D Neild Nigel Twiston-Davies TEMPLEROSS (IRE) 6 Tony Bloom Nigel Twiston-Davies THE DUTCHMAN (IRE) 7 SprayClad UK Colin Tizzard THE WORLDS END (IRE) 6 McNeill Family Tom George THELIGNY (FR) 6 Pearn’s Pharmacies Ltd Tim Vaughan THEO’S CHARM (IRE) 7 Michael O’Shea Nick Gifford THOMAS CAMPBELL 5 Mrs Van Geest & Mrs Kelvin Hughes Nicky Henderson THREE MUSKETEERS (IRE) 7 Frank McAleavy Dan Skelton WINNINGTRY (IRE) 6 Trevor Hemmings Paul Nicholls ZARKANDAR (IRE) 10 Chris Giles & Paul Nicholls Paul Nicholls

46 entries

3 Irish-trained

Betfair Stayers’ Handicap, Betfair bet: 7/1 No Hassle Hoff; 8/1 The Worlds End, Thomas Campbell, Minella Awards; 10/1 Calett Mad; 12/1 Fixe Le Kap, Robbin Hannon, Pobbles Bay, Sam Spinner; 14/1 Gayebury, Give Me A Copper, Theos Charm, The Dutchman, Champers On Ice; 16/1 Silsol, Zarkandar, Monksland, Dell Arca, Three Musketeers, Oscarteea, Ahead of The Curve, Hello George, Louis Vac Pouch, Milrow, Our Kaempfer; 20/1 Le Rocher, Splash of Ginge, Minotaur, Skipthecuddles, Theligny, Connetable, Templeross, Poker Play, Winningtry; 25/1 Desert Cry, Closing Ceremony, Clondaw Kaempfer, Forza Milan, Ibsen, Fingerontheswitch, Man of Plenty, Regal Encore; 33/1 Massinis Trap, Anteros; 40/1 Bobo Mac, Donnas Diamond