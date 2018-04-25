Crossed Baton made all in Investec Blue Riband Trial at Epsom Downs today to complete Gosden/Dettori four-timer

Newmarket trainer John Gosden and Frankie Dettori enjoyed four a row in the £50,000 Investec Blue Riband Trial when Crossed Batonmade all to win the newly-promoted Listed mile and a quarter event at Epsom Downs this afternoon.

If Crossed Baton, the 11/4 victor, proves anywhere near as good as Gosden’s 2017 winner Cracksman, then connections will be pleased. He would have gained a wildcard entry into the premier British Classic and Britain’s richest race, the £1.5-million G1 Investec Derby, run over a mile and half at Epsom Downs on June 2 if not already entered.

Dettori did not intend to make all on the Khalid Abdullah-owned home-bred son of Dansili, having his fourth start, but ended up doing so when seeing off the persistent challenge of the runner-up My Lord And Master (William Haggas/Danny Tudhope, 5/1) by head in 2m 11.35s on going described as Good, Good to Soft in places.

The Mark Johnston-trained Dee Ex Bee, the well-backed 15/8 favourite who gained a wildcard entry for the Investec Derby by capturing a conditions race at Epsom Downs on October 1, kept on to finish a further one and a quarter lengths behind in third of the eight runners.

Gosden, also successful in this race with Christophermarlowe (2015) and top-class filly So Mi Dar (2016), was delighted to register yet another success in the Derby trial – his sixth in all.

He said: “It wasn’t exactly the plan to make all, but Crossed Baton did everything right though.

“The plan was to actually get a lead, he jumped but no-one wanted to lead, so Frankie did his own thing. He said Crossed Baton handled everything well. The horse just got a little unbalanced in the last part of the race and just slightly changed legs.

“It is the camber here – he was getting used to that, but he did it well. The second horse’s [My Lord And Master] form is rock solid.”

No decision has been made yet about whether the Investec Derby is the target for Crossed Baton.

Gosden explained: “We’ll see how he comes out of this race – he handled the track pretty well and he has won. There is obviously, the Investec Derby to consider. It is a step at a time at this time of year, but it’s wonderful to win a nice Listed race here at Epsom.

“He is already in the Derby and that is a nice option. We’re thrilled with the horse and he’s shown the benefit of his recent win at Kempton. It’s lovely to win this race again.

“Crossed Baton would prefer good to firm ground. He is a big boy by Dansili who doesn’t have the biggest of feet and he just flows over faster ground.

“This ground was slow enough for him, but he handled it. If we have a hot summer, we might be back and I am thinking of giving a spin around the track again at the Breakfast With The Stars event (May 22).

“Cracksman was not as strong as him at this stage, So Mi Dar was brilliant and they stacked up pretty high. Crossed Baton is a grand horse and I’m delighted with him. He got lonely in front over the last 50 yards and changed his legs.

“I would not think an extra two furlongs would be a problem – not on the pedigree. We will take it a day at time – see how he is over the next week and make all those decisions. We have done better this year – we only won it by a short-head last year!

Dettori reported: “I expected there to be more pace early on. I jumped to get in the box seat, but nobody took it off me. So I went my fractions and got a little bit lonely in front.

“When I had to really grab him at the end, he got a little bit unbalanced and gave the other horse another chance to have a go at me, but luckily for me the line was there.

“It was a nice performance without being sensational. We go home, try him again and see what happens. He has to step up, but hopefully this race will make him grow up and go forward.

“I don’t think it was a Derby winning performance today, but at least he got a feel of the track and he can only improve.

“A mile and a quarter to a mile and a half is his game. I think he is a horse who is still a work in progress – still learning, quite babyish but nice. We will see whether he is a Derby horse. Cracksman won this race last year and you never know.”

Lord Grimthorpe, racing manager to Khalid Abdullah, whose last victory in the Investec Blue Riband Trial came with the Charlie Hills-trained Slumber in 2011, commented: “I was very pleased with this horse.

“Crossed Baton has done it nicely and we have to think about whether he is the calibre for the Derby or whether we go a little more gently.

“That will be the main question, but he is a solid straightforward horse.”

This year’s Investec Derby Trial was run in the memory of Anthony Cane who died on January 29, 2018, aged 69, after battling motor neurone disease.

Cane was chairman of Epsom Downs Racecourse from 2008 until 2016, during which time he played a pivotal role in the completion and opening in 2009 by the Duchess of Cornwall of the Duchess’s Stand at the racecourse and the new hotel the following year.

He was involved with Investec becoming the long-term sponsor of the Derby Festival and subsequently the 10-year extension of the support, ensuring that the premier Classic, the Investec Derby, remained the richest race in Britain.

He presided over Her Majesty The Queen’s Diamond Jubilee celebrations which started at the Investec Derby Festival in 2012.

A chartered surveyor, Cane was Strutt & Parker’s senior partner before retiring. He was a member of The Jockey Club and also had success as a racehorse owner, with the James Fanshawe-trained Mohican Girl winning two Listed contests in the early 1990s.

The Listed Investec Blue Riband Trial (In Memory Of Anthony Cane) goes to Crossed Baton

Photos courtesy of Investec

Bahamian Sunrise breaks new dawn for Gallagher

The John Gallagher-trained Bahamian Sunrise (7/1) justified market support to land the five-furlong Investec Asset Finance Handicap at Epsom Downs, the first race of today’s Investec Spring Meeting.

Settled in behind the leaders under Silvestre de Sousa, the six-year-old son of Bahamian Bounty quickened up well in the final furlong and denied the fast-finishing Shamshon (Edward Greatrex, 8/1), trained by Stuart Williams, by a head.

Epsom trainer Michael Attwater saddled Just That Lord (Luke Morris, 7/1), who was a short-head behind in third, while the fourth Boom The Groom (Tony Carroll/Robert Winston, 7/1), another short-head back, finished fast.

Gallagher said: “I love coming to Epsom and our horses tend to run well on undulating tracks like Epsom and Bath. I think they are quite reminiscent of our conditions at home, so our horses like them.

“Bahamian Sunrise has been in good form and it was touch and go as to whether he would get into this race. We entered him at Bath and he ran there last week and finished a good fourth

“He came out of the Bath race well and I was delighted he got into this race. Silvestre rides this course extremely well and he gave the horse a peach of a ride.

“Bahamian Sunrise has come back this year and filled out. He has started to mature really well and if he can go up a little bit more in the handicap, we might come back here for the Investec Dash [£100,000 -June 2].”

Line gains Royal seal of approval with Great Metropolitan success

Newmarket trainer John Gosden registered a 21.5/1 double at the Investec Spring Meeting after 5/1 shot Royal Line‘s impressive success in the £25,000 Investec Corporate Banking Great Metropolitan Handicap followed hot on the heels of Crossed Baton’s (11/4) victory in the Listed Investec Blue Riband Trial.

Ridden by James Doyle, the four-year-old son of Dubawi was settled in mid-division in the early stages of the 12-furlong contest and unleashed a potent turn of foot at the two-furlong pole to quicken away from his rivals, scoring by two and three quarter lengths eased down from the Richard Hughes-trained Golden Wolf (8/1)

Royal Line was a creditable third on his reappearance at Doncaster and Gosden was pleased with the colt’s progression.

He said: “I got a run into Royal Line at Doncaster as it’s been hard at home with all the bad weather we’ve experienced.

“He does nothing at home so I thought it was good to have a run at Doncaster. He’s been busy since and he handled that well.

“This race was a handicap and I think we will stick to the handicap route. We don’t want to roar up to Group Three events, so we’ll stick to handicaps on ground he likes.

“I’m thrilled he’s won this event as it’s a great old race. I used to come here with my father and the Epsom Spring Meeting was a big three-day meeting.”

Doyle added: “I’m very pleased with Royal Line. He needed his first run at Doncaster and he improved a bit from there.

“Today was quite smooth. He travelled round there nicely and quickened up well.

“The track seemed to suit him as he’s a little bit of a thinker so he enjoyed the twists and turns.

“He has to do a fair bit more to be a Group horse, but hopefully he can keep progressing through the handicap ranks.”

Royal Line lands the Investec Corporate Banking Great Metropolitan Handicap

Photo courtesy of Investec

Ajman proves Epsom King for Atzeni

The Roger Varian-trained Ajman King justified favouritism to land the £50,000 Investec City And Suburban Handicap over 10 furlongs.

The 9/4 shot travelled kindly in mid-division in the early stages, but got slightly outpaced on the turn for home.

However, the four-year-old son of Lope De Vega responded willingly to Atzeni’s urgings in the closing stages to quicken clear readily under a hands and heels ride, scoring by a length from David Elsworth’s Dash Of Spice (6/1) in second.

Winning rider Atzeni said: “Ajman King is a nice horse and he kept on nicely when I asked him to quicken.

“I was impressed with the way he picked up and it was a smart performance. I think he could step up to 12 furlongs.”

Ajman King wins the Investec City And Suburban Handicap

Photo courtesy of Investec

Master Of Wine produces smooth performance

The Andrew Balding-trained Master Of Wine (15/8) produced a smooth performance to land the Investec Wealth Novice Stakes under Oisin Murphy.

The three-year-old son of Maxios, gelded since his last run, travelled well in the extended mile event and quickened up smartly in the closing stages to master Ed Walker’s Simoon (Pat Cosgrave, 10/1) by two and a quarter lengths.

Kingsclere handler Balding said: “He was a nice horse last year, but he became a bit coltish so we had to have him gelded.

“The plan was always to come here, I thought he would handle the track and he’s won with a bit in hand which is encouraging.

“I think he’ll stay a bit further and I imagine he’ll go up to a high enough rating following that performance.”

Corazon Espinado scores for Dow

Epsom trainer Simon Dow recorded back-to-back victories in the concluding race of the Investec Spring Meeting, the Investec Private Banking Handicap for three-year-olds, following the success of Corazon Espinado in the extended mile contest.

Successful with Emenem last year, Corazon Espinado, a 14/1 shot, was ridden by Silvestre De Sousa and kept on gamely to score by a neck.

Dow declared: “We won the race last year with Emenem and it is a race we like to target.

“Corazon Espinado did it well today. He hasn’t had the easiest of passages since winning on the All-Weather.

“He does very well to adapt back to turf and he’s a nice horse. He will get better as he gets older.”